Was Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ character written for a younger actor?

Ah, there was another reason why Brad Pitt decided to sue Angelina Jolie. It wasn’t just about his emotional, physical and financial abuse of his ex-wife. It was also about Brad Pitt’s big new movie. After Brad won the Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he began saying “yes” to some interesting scripts, I guess. I mean, I think his career has been in the toilet for the past six years minus OUATIH, but I’m sure he still gets sent some interesting scripts. One of those scripts? Bullet Train, where Brad plays some kind of thief/assassin who gets in over his head while traveling on Japan’s Bullet Train. Hijinks ensue and a bucket hat was worn.
I mean, it doesn’t look awful, but it does look like it’s trying too hard in every way? They’re trying to be young and cool and Asian, only the action movie set in Japan has barely any Asian people in the lead roles. So sure. It also strikes me that Brad’s kind of old to play this kind of character? I mean, Brad could still pull off the lead in an action movie. It sucks but yes, there are plenty of men in their 50s, 60s and 70s still playing action-leads. But the way this character in particular was written, it feels like it was supposed to be a 30-something man?
Also: remember that lawsuit Brad filed against Angelina and his emphasis on how she sold her half of Miraval to a “Russian”-owned subsidiary of Stoli? Brad’s team has been leaning into that over the past week, except the Stoli isn’t a Russian brand and their products are not made in Russia.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Sony.
Too, old Brad pitt never gets old , his fans and media still drilling over his refreshed face …he’s putting the cast to shade under his bucket hat 👒
His fans seem to think he’s the new John Wicks the new Liam Neeson ..
People often speculate that Nick Dunne in Gone Girl is a metaphorical commentary of Ben Affleck , but not enough credit is paid to Brad Pitt’s Benjamin Button in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button directed by the same David Fincher. Great directors are acute scanners, and David Fincher is an avid scanner for human character. Gone Girl’s Amy actress Rosamund Pike once said of him when she was promoting Gone Girl. And based on synopsis of Benjamin Button, it’s on brand of Pitt’s public character (as far as we know).
Here is the synopsis of Benjamin Button: the story of a man who starts aging backwards with consequences.
Pitt is so desperately trying to cling on his youth.
It’s just his fans and bots. He has supporters but so does people like Trump and Putin. That’s the world we live in. But he is a vile man and it shows. He has aged badly because of his bad habits. How miserable of a life he must lead. He holds grudges like no other. Has admitted to it. I hope and pray he leaves Angie alone. Why try to make her stay in biz with u if she wants out? Why sue her lying to smear her name. If this is all he has on Angie then he is a list cause. I’m sure if he had anything that could hurt her he would have used it by now.
Sorry, but watching Brad Pitt beat anyone on any mode of transportation holds no appeal for me, whatsoever.
You’re right about that.
This is EXACTLY what I was thinking.
His poor kids having flashbacks of him flipping out on the plane. Ass.
I would only watch it for the train. I had the pleasure to use a Shinkansen twice and the experience was amazing. You’re swooshing through the landscape, passing beautiful countrysides.
Yes he does. Alcohol helped his age progression. They have tried to put her with Russia all week and you are right, it’s not affiliated with that country. They also said Russian Oligarch and the Stoli head as been fighting with Putin forever and doesn’t even live in Russia. When will he ever stop trying to attack Jolie? Once again, he’s a small man.
And he has been a US citizen for a long time.
Is is trying to become the new Jeff “The Dude” Bridges? He won’t.
Pitt is not a good action movie lead, he cannot do martial arts moves credibly and he cannot wink at the audience, Bruce Willis style. This will bomb.
ETA: is this a remake of Under Siege: Dark Territory? Is he down to the level of “remake of an old Steven Seagal” movie?
Omg, he looks way too old for this role.
Oh, and fyi Brad, the patent on smart alecky patter that becomes annoying belongs to Ryan Reynolds. Your “thing” is the Oceans franchise cool guy who is always eating.
Hiroyuki Sanada is in this.
That should be the lead.
I rewind it to make sure it was him.
It is.
Yes! I love Sanada too! (Don’t get me started on how the MCU wasted him) ANYWAY- this cast has Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beets, Bryan Tyree Henry AND Bad Bunny? Whoah! Don’t care about Pitt, would like to see everyone else!
Keanu get beaten, tired and appropriate age in john wick.
He doesnt have to act cool because he is cool.
While brad pitt, meh. Never like his acting especially in troy. I have a giggle when i’m watching that movie.
OMG, don’t get me started about Troy…
Eric Bana was excellent in a thankless, under written part. And hotter than whoever they got to play Achilles (Lol). Anything else about Troy is best left unsaid (including the late usually fabulous Peter O’Toole phoning it in…)
His career is definitely not in the toilet. He is staring in Damien Chazelle new film which will almost certainly be Oscar bait. His production company is producing a ton of content as well.
Yes, he has been producing more than acting for a few years. The stuff he is producing is high quality as well.
The problem with Pitt is that he is a very powerful man, which makes his abusive vindictiveness even more dangerous. I am surprised Warner Bros was willing to sign him on for a first look deal again in 2020 after they kicked him out in 2005 when he cheated and divorced Aniston.
And he is a coaster. For years, he coasts by on his good looks and his appeal to the midwest housewives. Then he coasts on the narrative of black struggle, LGBT struggle in the first half of 2010s. Now that Asian (and Korean) movies are IT, he pivots and piggy-backs on these Asian movie or filmmakers. Apart from this film, his Plan B company will produce a new movie directed by Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), and starring Robert Pattinson (the new IT actor of the new Batman)
The company that bought Jolie’s shares is owned by Yuri Shefler, who is a VERY wealthy Russian.
Yuri Shefler left Russia more than 20 years ago and is vocal opponent of Putin for the past 20 years.
@ Kristen aka Brad
As been said already Yuir left Russia and was sued by Putin and lives in the UK and his Products or made outside of brushes some in Ukraine.
Nice try though.
It does seem like it could be for someone a bit younger, but his age isn’t really the deterrent for me here, it’s that he seems very unbelievable in a role like this, and he’s a shit person I don’t really want to see in films.
+ 1
His maintained position as a Hollywood heartthrob belittles the crimes of domestic violence and child abuse, it says to people that you can be an abuser and face no consequences because it is not considered a severe offence within our society.
One of the most famous men in the world can beat his own family and face no repercussions.
Well, Stoli is not owned by Russia, but it’s owned by a Russian – so “Russian-owned” would be correct, if misleading.
Actyally here is a Russian-state owned entity that produces Stoli after they won some of the trademarks back. There should be some kind of distinction made and I am sure it will be made very clear on their future bottles.
See, this is the type of shit white male actors need to experience, something they care nothing about when it happens to women.
Can’t believe his bucket hat aesthetic made it into a film. The hoody and hat are my cousin’s everyday uniform (and he’s 15).
Super happy to be seeing more Bryan Tyree Henry on our screens though!
I agree that Brads part was made for someone younger! Im still super excited about this movie, It looks awesome and i LOVE Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada and Logan Lerman !!!
I wonder which of Pitt new films may be funded by Putin Media Czar. Which will explain why Brad trying to deflect onto Jolie.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/putins-media-czar-may-funded-132404317.html
Michael Shannon is the only reason I’m watching his so I can’t wait. I believe Sandra Bullock is in it also but I don’t recall seeing her on the trailer. Or was it her voice the one that was heard?
You are thinking of “The Lost City,” which stars Pitt, Bullock and Channing Tatum. Different movie. I thought it was the same movie when I initially saw the trailer, too.
Brad Pitt needs to take accountability for the Make It Right scandal and fix his mistakes if he wants to be considered a decent human being for a start.
The drinking has really taken a toll on his looks. He is almost unrecognizable in that first photo.
Trying to attack Angelina (after the work she has done for years for refugees with the U.N.) for selling her share of their wine business to a well-established company that’s (ultimately) owned by an individual who is or was Russian . . . that’s mean and that’s a real stretch.
Yuri Shefler Nationality is Russian, but his company is not base or made in Russian and he has lived in the UK for over 20 years and is a opponent of Putin. Which is not the narrative Pitt and PR team, bots are trying to bush.
Which as a I posted above in the link may be a cover for his own shady business with Putin people.
Didn’t the NY Post say he was partying with Russian hookers while filming Allied?
I didn’t see that post in the NYT, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Pitt was. He definitely trying way to hard to deflect the negative Russian association onto Jolie . When it seems more and more he the one with dirty hands.
I made it through 30 seconds of this before Brad’s unkempt, slacker dude worked my nerves. Pass.
this film is based off a super popular japanese novel and the character is an older man, he’s kind of perfect for the role. he’s the unluckiest assassin in the world, it’s really funny and exciting. i think the film will be a hit honestly, i can’t wait.
and i don’t think we can reasonably say a man who won an oscar a few years ago and is still landing interesting role after interesting role has a career down the drain, even if you don’t like him lol
Yck you.. Leave him alone. Let him work…
Save your shiit stay with the topic. Ah
^I know stupid assessment they just gets blind with their dislike they cannot think straight. He is far from being drained down in his carrier right now for sure
Hi Brad
I’m a bit disappointed now. After seeing Pitt wearing a bucket hat, I thought he cast himself in a movie titled, Grumpy Old Plot Angler. A storyline about an angry petulant ex husband who plants stories in tabloids/media fishing for sympathy. Alice Evans or Kanye would play his love interest.
Keanu Reeves is 57 years old. Brad Pitt is 58. Liam Nelson is 69. All three have action movies coming out (though I think John Wick 3 got pushed back to 2023).
More Hollywood using Japan and Asian culture as a fetish. It irks me so much that the entire movie set in Japan but the culture and people are reduced to either villains, background/backdrop, and basically as aesthetic. This Shinkansen from Tokyo to Morioka is the one I always take to visit my third home. I dislike Brad since he’s shown himself to be an abuser anyways. Pass.