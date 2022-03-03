Kim Kardashian was declared legally single, she dropped the ‘West’ from her name

Kim Kardashian requested a bifurcated divorce back in December. Kanye West has been stalling the perfectly reasonable and commonplace legal maneuver for more than two months. Basically, Kim wanted to be declared legally single before she and Ye worked out all of their financial and custodial issues. All of the custody and financial stuff is going to take a lot longer, because Kanye keeps firing his lawyers, or his lawyers quit because Kanye wants them to do all kinds of dumb and unethical sh-t. Kim plowed ahead and the court date was Wednesday, even though Kanye had just fired yet another lawyer the day before. The judge took Kim’s side and now Kim is single/divorced.
Kim Kardashian’s quest to become a single woman has become a reality because the judge has granted her request to end her marriage to Kanye West. Kim will hereinafter be known just as Kim Kardashian … the West is gone.
Kim was on a video call for Wednesday’s court hearing — her lawyer, Laura Wasser was in court — and Kanye was absent. Kanye’s lawyer did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, although his lawyer said he had 3 conditions — 1. any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies … the judge granted that condition.
There were 2 other conditions the judge rejected — that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust, and if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege.” That privilege means a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her. The judge said nope to that.
To close out the hearing, Kim answered a series of questions, known as the “prove up” which included, “Are there problems in your relationship?” and “Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?” Kim answered “yes” to the first and “no” to the other.
A source close to Kanye tells TMZ, he also wanted the divorce to be granted. He’s now a single person as well. TMZ broke the story, Kanye recently dropped his 4th divorce attorney, Chris Melcher … we’re told there was little communication between Kanye and Melcher, making the relationship extremely difficult. It’s been just over a year since Kim filed for divorce. We’re also told Melcher was whipsawed … one day Kanye wanted the divorce, and the next day he wanted to fight for the marriage.
There are reports Kim’s paperwork was not filled out correctly. Point of fact — the only error was that the documents mentioned Kanye as Kanye West, but after the docs were filed he changed his name to Ye, so the divorce docs were changed to reflect that. In the end, no other conditions were imposed when the judge signed the order. Also, we’re told Kim appeared on a video call that she shot from the closet in her home so there would be no distractions — AKA her 4 kids!
[From TMZ]
Kim video-conferencing into court from her closet is a funny image, except I bet her closet is the size of an airport hangar. She probably has a full office in her closet. As for the rest of it… no surprise, Kim has all of her legal ducks in a row. It’s been that way from the start of the divorce too – Kim thought long and hard about how and when to file and what to say when she did. With this divorce, she wasn’t looking to turn it into a scandal or some tabloid story – she knew that Kanye would do that on his own. And no, I don’t believe he wants to be single. I think he’s probably going to have another rough weekend of cyberbullying Pete Davidson and accusing Kim of all kinds of sh-t.
PS…Kanye has already started harassing Pete Davidson. Last night, the music video for “Eazy” was released and in that video, Kanye “buries” the corpse of a Pete lookalike. I’m not going to post that sh-t.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I am concerned a fan will injure davidson, would Kanye try to hire someone to hurt him?
I am concerned Kanye will murder Kim (if I can’t have her no one can) or their children (to punish Kim).
This is serious stuff.
Women get killed when they leave their abusers.
I’m ashamed to say i watched the music video. I was literally mouth agape, horrified at the defiant stark violence of it. How did this get through a production team?! His new lawyers must be shaking their heads at this. Aside from how horrifyingly worrying and abusive his behaviour is, it’s mad he doesn’t realise how pathetic it makes him look to make entire video about this guy. Dude if you are such a genius, why you acting so threatened (obviously i know he is trying to scare and intimidate, but he is so obsessed with proving his superiority it is bizarre to me)
I dont get how he doesn’t see how pathetic this all is? Like does he think Kim is gonna come back if he keeps dating girls that look just like her…my guess is it’s creeping her out, and the kids. It’s all so messed up and bizarre.
Which lawyers? He goes through them like toilet paper.
I seriously hope Kim and/or Pete is working on a restraining order, but I don’t know how bad he has to get in order to get one.
Have you guys ever seen the video for Flashing Lights? He shows a woman killing him with a shovel in the trunk of a car. Nobody said “whoa” to any of this stuff in the past–he thinks he can show whatever he wants, it’s just that now he wants to harm others instead of showing himself coming to harm. There’s a graphic violence warning on it on Youtube but this isn’t some kind of Tipper Gore business; he’s made multiple threats against Pete at this point. Yikes.
You know it’s bad when Alice Evans tells you to chill.
I was afraid to say it on other posts, but it definitely looks like someone will get hurt. Kim, Pete, the children or Kanye hurting himself, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to end well.
They committed Britney against her will and to my knowledge she wasn’t even making threats. Is it because he seems less vulnerable? A man? I don’t know. I feel it would be different if he were a female.
Kim is bringing covid gloves back.
Just look at 2018’s “I Thought About Killing You” wherein he laid his pathology bare.
Kanye is deep into his dark twisted fantasy, with all these sick threats against Pete. I hope that Pete has accepted security from Kim, even if he doesn’t like being followed around by a bodyguard. But what point does Pete decide this relationship isn’t worth it?
Or maybe it pushes Kim and Pete closer together. I was once dating a guy and his ex was basically stalking us, like getting her friend at the phone company to track our calls, so we got burner phones. For a few months it became almost more intense between us because the stakes were upped. Looking back it was crazy.
From Twitter.. “if Kanye were a woman, he’d already be in a conservativship”. Really Feel for Kim, took me Two yrs to get divorced from my non medicated bipolar husband (with no kids & only married 1 yr) because he fought everything – and there was nothing to fight about. Except the house so just let him have it. What a relief to get away!
How many girlfriends has he had since they announced divorce? Even though i think the Pete romance is a fake,i dont get how Kanye is fighting for his marriage while dating. Lol
I don’t think it’s fake because why would he take such a security risk on his life? He already got the publicity bump from dating her, if it wasn’t real I think he’d be out of there by now. And I just can’t see Pete as a guy who would do a fake relationship, he has plenty of other high profile women he could woo.
That said, good for Kim!!!
Pete Davidson doesn’t need any “publicity bump” from Kim or anyone else. He is a gifted comedian and actor. In fact, women have been dating Pete because of the publicity they get for dating him. Is Kim serious about Pete? I doubt it very much, but she is getting a lot of air time, and having fun in the process.
Stagaroni, IDK. I think Kim just wanted a fun, uncomplicated relationship and the publicity of his BDE didn’t hurt when she first hooked up with him. But now, I could see their relationship becoming more serious than either planned because of all of Ye’s antics and Pete proving to be a stand up guy about it all. At the very least, I think they’ll remain very close friends when they break up.
(No, I do not know why I am so invested in this, but, here I am).
I don’t get why people would think he would continue to fake date her when he’s literally being threatened by a billionaire superstar who incites his followers to violence.against him. This is a very toxic situation to be in for any person and especially a guy who has been very open about his mental health issues. I mean he literally left insta because Ariana fans attacked him and told him to kill himself.
Nick Cannon (yeah I know) said even though he knows Kanye well he stands with Pete because Pete doesn’t deserve this and that he’s a very loving and delicate person who has been through so much in his still young life. The good thing is Pete has a lot of work he’s filming movies back to back and it seems that he stays focused on the work. But on a certain level I kinda hope he breaks up with Kim for his own health. Kim should date someone with more money than Kanye that sues the shit out of him or something. It’s easy to forget that Pete is literally only 28 to kanyes 45 and still at the beginning of his career. Both for his mental well being and career I don’t see how this Kanye kardashian shit is any good for him also because apparently he wants to be taken seriously as an actor.
I don’ think it’s fake mainly because when they’re PR relationships they are photographed everywhere all time. The last time Kim and Pete were pictured together was the weekend before Valentine’s Day which was almost 3 weeks ago. I think now that she is considered single they might be seen out more though.
Help. Can someone explain why he wants martial privilege waived and what he gets out of it? My brain can’t wrap my head around what the ask and benefits are.
He wants to be able to control her, even after they’re divorced.
If Kim waived spousal privilege (which she hasn’t, and the judge did not accept Kanye’s request for her to do so), it means if she remarried, Kanye could force her new husband to testify in court. Otherwise, what’s known as spousal privilege would protect any new spouse from having to testify / be cross-examined. It was a weird request from Kanye and I’m not surprised it didn’t work. Just another way to try to control her really and discourage her from having another relationship.
I can’t imagine Kim is really wanting to remarry NOW but probably Kanye is paranoid about it.
Thanks, Emma. I couldn’t figure out what he was asking for. Oh my gosh–what the eff? What lawyer would even put in that request? So this means he intends to keep her in court indefinitely, even when she moves on with life. What a scumbag.
The only reason I know that is from Emily D. Baker’s channel on YouTube, she’s a lawyer who discusses and explains current celebrity cases. Definitely recommend.
I’ll check it out!
Great, now will Kim or Pete get a restraining order? Now Kanye’s made a video about killing Pete? Isn’t that enough of a threat to take legal action to keep this guy away from them and those kids?
I’d certainly like to THINK so, but who knows with the law :/
I don’t see how Kanye can post a video like that. Doesn’t Pete have legal recourse at this point?
Maybe not, since he’s not the president :/
He’s headed into a full on psychotic breakdown if the people around him keep enabling it. This is abusive behavior, but it’s also the kind of abusive behavior you expect from mentally unwell people who are struggling to maintain control where they have none. He needs help, and that’s a shame for everybody he’s harming that he refuses to get it, and nobody around him wants to intervene.
The enabling part is what is especially troubling. Seems like the brakes are gone and there is no one around Kanye who is able to get through to him that his behavior is not only wildly distasteful but is likely hurting his custody chances. He needs help but it sure looks like he’s not going to accept any.
No one will be able to control him. If his mom were alive, she wouldn’t have a say at this point.
My ex couldn’t be controlled by his parents, brothers, or friends. As a matter of fact, they all used plausible denialism to check out of the abuse he heaped onto my kid and me.
An abuser’s family is afraid them, too, when they are not reachable. He is not reachable.
My ex fired every lawyer but the last one he had (about 20 total). When they would refuse to do what he asked, because they were professionals who wanted to work again, he’d fire them and represent himself with the weird, nonsensical arguments about our kid that were transparently about me. This went on for years, while he physically stalked me. It causes a nervous breakdown because I fought him by myself.
I did everything Kim has done, but I didn’t have her money. I used the last 15 years of my salary to save my kid and myself. Excepting my retirement, all of that money is gone. But we are alive.
She will need bodyguards for a long time, and he will eventually be restricted from discussing this, discussing her, in public. All Kanye will have is to continue to humiliate her in public. She will live with that as long as he is alive.
These idiot abusers are predictable from miles away to me now. And these are the guys we put in control because of their irrational boldness. Sociopathy is okay in leaders in the age of rising authoritarianism.
Sorry, peeps. Long rant. Thanks to anybody with the patience to read to this point.
@Christina. You are absolutely correct about Kanye. I’m sorry you went through that and glad you and your kid got away and are ok. Sending you both many well wishes and hope you remain safe!
Glad you made it out Christine and kept your child safe. He should be in prison.
The pandemic really made abusers even worse. Both Kanye and Putin must have been spending too much time on their own down different rabbit holes and letting their ego’s and hate grow.
Yep. So true.
Oh, yeah!!! Absolutely agree.
good for Kim – that must have been a sigh of relief to get out of the way altho, as other people have noted before, the stipulations around “if she dies” are spoooooky and I hope just standard practice
Yeah, that was ominous – any CA lawyers here? Is that fairly standard language?
I’m glad she’s gotten that little bit of progress in the divorce. He is such a nightmare.
What I want to know is just how much money Kim is going to get from Kanye’s billion dollar fortune. Kim already has plenty of money but Kanye has a lot more than her and they have 4 four kids so.
I thought there was significant doubt as to how much I money he actually has? Also, there is apparently a rock solid prenup and Kim has given no suggestion she intends to challenge it.
I read yesterday the prenup showed how much money they both went in with in the marriage. I was surprised to read that Kim listed $9m and Kenya $1m. I remember reading that KW borrowed millions from JayZ and they had a falling out.so JayZ did prop him up for awhile now he’s talking crap about Bey. This man may have a mental problem but he’s a low life in the way he treats people.
Kim has her own money. Early in the marriage, she sold the Kimojis for millions. She actually floated him $57 million to get him out of bankruptcy. THEN he got the Yeezy deal and she got the skims. They don’t need each other’s money.
I was also appalled at the Pete video Kanye put out. Bonkers and shocking. There needs to be a cease and desist or something to have him yank the footage out of circulation.
Agree about the cease and desist order needed.
They went full force on one when Khloe’s picture of her in the bikini at a pool party they had was put out there without her permission — not positive of the details but it was something along those lines.
But with all this Kanye crap there is basically silence so I’m going to believe they are playing the long game here and will come out on the other side of it winning
This is about kids. Playing in the court of public opinion in a no-no to judges, but most celebs care more about their public image than upsetting a judge, it seems.
Her dad was a pro, and so is she about legal matters. I admire her drive, heart, and genuine affection for her kids and family. Based on what I’ve paid attention to in celeb breakups, she is an excellent example of how to gracefully pull out of a bad marriage.
Good thing Kim has resources, wealth, and a decent security team. Doesn’t guarantee her safety obviously, but she’s in a much safer position than most abused women.
I can’t help but wonder if Kim’s whole reason behind her sudden passion for the law was spurred by her desire to divorce that narcissist. She knew she couldn’t just start boning up on how to get those legal ducks in a row, so she couched it as “oh, honey, I’m just super-keen to take the baby bar,” so that Kanye wouldn’t lose his mind like he has now.
Her next step needs to be a restraining order. Pete’s, too. Because even when they break up (no matter how amicably I honestly believe that will be), Krazed Kanye won’t stop gunning for him.
I’m so afraid for this family. We don’t take domestic abuse nearly as seriously as we should in this country. See Angelina Jolie Et Al. And for Kim it seems to be even worse, she is painted by his fans as at fault for Kanye’s a$$holery. I hope Kim and her team have every Ace imaginable up their sleeve.
Yes. In Sacramento a few days ago, a man brought an AK to his supervised visit. Killed the supervisor and his three kids. It was court-ordered, and the authorities said, “you just don’t know who will take it this far.” The visitation site was a church. The mom was out of town. Three kids, 15 and under. Killed himself, too.
He showed her who was in charge at the end. The cruelty is the point.
What now? Will he fulfill the fantasy in the song he wrote about her in 2018, ” I Thought About Killing You?” Where he lays out his malignant narcissism? His murderous fantasy?
I’m actually afraid something is going to happen to Pete. I want him to hire security and then sue Kanye for harassment among other things