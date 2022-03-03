Kim Kardashian was declared legally single, she dropped the ‘West’ from her name

Kim Kardashian requested a bifurcated divorce back in December. Kanye West has been stalling the perfectly reasonable and commonplace legal maneuver for more than two months. Basically, Kim wanted to be declared legally single before she and Ye worked out all of their financial and custodial issues. All of the custody and financial stuff is going to take a lot longer, because Kanye keeps firing his lawyers, or his lawyers quit because Kanye wants them to do all kinds of dumb and unethical sh-t. Kim plowed ahead and the court date was Wednesday, even though Kanye had just fired yet another lawyer the day before. The judge took Kim’s side and now Kim is single/divorced.

Kim Kardashian’s quest to become a single woman has become a reality because the judge has granted her request to end her marriage to Kanye West. Kim will hereinafter be known just as Kim Kardashian … the West is gone. Kim was on a video call for Wednesday’s court hearing — her lawyer, Laura Wasser was in court — and Kanye was absent. Kanye’s lawyer did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, although his lawyer said he had 3 conditions — 1. any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies … the judge granted that condition. There were 2 other conditions the judge rejected — that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust, and if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege.” That privilege means a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her. The judge said nope to that. To close out the hearing, Kim answered a series of questions, known as the “prove up” which included, “Are there problems in your relationship?” and “Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?” Kim answered “yes” to the first and “no” to the other. A source close to Kanye tells TMZ, he also wanted the divorce to be granted. He’s now a single person as well. TMZ broke the story, Kanye recently dropped his 4th divorce attorney, Chris Melcher … we’re told there was little communication between Kanye and Melcher, making the relationship extremely difficult. It’s been just over a year since Kim filed for divorce. We’re also told Melcher was whipsawed … one day Kanye wanted the divorce, and the next day he wanted to fight for the marriage. There are reports Kim’s paperwork was not filled out correctly. Point of fact — the only error was that the documents mentioned Kanye as Kanye West, but after the docs were filed he changed his name to Ye, so the divorce docs were changed to reflect that. In the end, no other conditions were imposed when the judge signed the order. Also, we’re told Kim appeared on a video call that she shot from the closet in her home so there would be no distractions — AKA her 4 kids!

Kim video-conferencing into court from her closet is a funny image, except I bet her closet is the size of an airport hangar. She probably has a full office in her closet. As for the rest of it… no surprise, Kim has all of her legal ducks in a row. It’s been that way from the start of the divorce too – Kim thought long and hard about how and when to file and what to say when she did. With this divorce, she wasn’t looking to turn it into a scandal or some tabloid story – she knew that Kanye would do that on his own. And no, I don’t believe he wants to be single. I think he’s probably going to have another rough weekend of cyberbullying Pete Davidson and accusing Kim of all kinds of sh-t.

PS…Kanye has already started harassing Pete Davidson. Last night, the music video for “Eazy” was released and in that video, Kanye “buries” the corpse of a Pete lookalike. I’m not going to post that sh-t.