“Katie Holmes is trying to bring back stirrup pants, oh no” links

I don’t know about the pants, but her face game is fantastic. She’s never looked better.
I was a child when stirrups were in the first time, but weren’t they meant to be worn unseen? Like, the stirrup should be covered by shoes or boots (or layers of thick socks back then)? Wearing them with sling back kitten heels is really not cute. The white elastic looks terrible. And on cropped pants? I’m just totally confused by the designer of these pants and her choice of shoe.
Sometimes. But we also wore them with saddle shoes, which was kind of a 50s throwback. Either way, it was a look for kids/young teens, not adults.
Stirrups were designed for functionality, before the Lycra/Spandex revolution when leggings and certain pants wouldn’t stay put and bunch up. They are totally unnecessary now so it’s totally a fashion statement.
Some pieces are cute, like the way Rihanna recently wore a pair. These pants that Katie has.. Issa “no” from me. They ruin a totally nice outfit and make it look tacky/cheap. Like she bought the pants from Conway.
Im all for it. So confortable when they’re legging like, it’s easy to wear high boots over them, and keeps the pants in place
But that’s a real stirrup pant, not what Katie is wearing. A real stirrup pant, if they fit right, is great for boots, but I guess that indicates how staid & boring I am, because I never thought of them as something fashionable to wear. And I’m not wearing oversized jackets with shoulder pads again! Who am I kidding, her whole outfit is not for me!
As for Florida, I’m just gobsmacked by what’s happening in the Deep South and, unfortunately, the rest of our country. Such hatred & disdain for human life, so opposite of the ‘Christian values’ so loudly expressed, it’s so dispiriting.
I’m here for it.
I was never so mad at a fashion trend when stirrup pants were a thing the first time around. My place of work established a new dress code and I had to wear a shirt and tie for my non-customer facing night job, yet stirrup pants (which in those days were essentially sweatpants with loops on the bottom) were deemed appropriate business attire. It will be no shock that the wardrobe of the HR person who drafted the new policy wore stirrup pants daily.
Ok but Katie looks fantastic there 😍 she’s glowing
I like the stirrup pants, but not with slingbacks. I do love the color of her shoes though.
Kate Hudson’s shoes are comically too big. Also, I think I’d be almost 7’ tall in those shoes…right up until the point where I’d break an ankle.
Those stirrup pants are giving me elementary school flashbacks
It’s baffling to me that anyone, anywhere is still trying to put her out there as someone to watch for her style. She may be sympathetic, a great person, maybe even a decent actress, but she is one of the worst dressers, hands down. Her hair is often pretty, but her street style is awful and she rarely dresses well on a red carpet. I really don’t get it.
She’s always trying stuff that’s different. Yo may not like it, but it’s different.
Yea, but “different” is never flattering or even interesting. But really my question is how she ever became associated with fashion. Great that she wears whatever she wants to wear, but that doesn’t make is fashionable.
I love to watch what she wears, but I tend to agree. Bonkers style, but I love to see it!
The pants seem to short for stirrups, and the straps look too loose to be functional, so it’s a big distraction from how pretty she looks!
It’s women’s month, just saying.
The It’s Always Sunny podcast is really entertaining and makes me laugh every week. Love those jabronis!
Don’t hate on stirrup pants! I love me some stirrup pants! Lol
I used to have a pair of hot pink stirrups when I was a kid and I felt like hot sh-t when I had them on!
Congratulations to Sydney Sweeney. 24 seems way too young to me for that level of commitment, but that’s because I was way too young at 24 (plus I was dating mr. all kinds of wrong at that time). I love that the article calls her character in White Lotus “terrifying,” which is perfect. The terrifying confidence of a young woman who’s been given everything in life and is disdainful of it.
Yes, 24 is young and boyfriend is 37 and it says they’ve been dating for a long time. Guy in his 30’s going out with a 19/20 year old. Kind of creepy. I disliked her character in white lotus so much that I ended up not loving the show. I do love Mike White so keeping my fingers crossed for season 2.
I thought White Lotus was great (until the finale, which was so painful I can’t even enjoy rewatching the series). Sydney’s character was written to be hated, so that wasn’t a deal breaker for me. In fact, the saving moment was when she’s rattling off more quack medical facts about her friend, and the mother says “Who’s her doctor? Lena Dunham?” and that sold me on the satire behind the character.
And yeah that age difference if the relationship has been going on since her late teens doesn’t bode well. I wish her the best, though.
That outfit would be perfect without the stirrups. They’re unnecessary and ruin the whole thing.
Agreed. It’s an excellent outfit, but those stirrups make me cringe. I was in my tweens when they were popular in the 80s and they can stay there. NO.
The Katie Meyers story is sad. And baffling because she seemingly had so much going for her and was outwardly positive with future plans and dreams.
Really a tragedy. Her poor family! One of the stories showed her in a knee cast, so she was injured. It mentioned that she’d been in pain. I wonder what painkillers she was taking, because some of them can play tricks with your mind. It must be very hard to be a star athlete and have to sit on the sidelines with a bum knee.
Her parents said there were no red flags. “But Steven Meyer and Gina Meyer added that Katie may have recently been stressed about potential disciplinary action by Stanford officials over “an incident” that involved her “defending” a fellow soccer player at the school. Katie Meyer received an email from the school about the incident, but Steven Meyer and Gina Meyer have not seen it yet.
“Katie, being Katie, was defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action),” Steven Meyer told TODAY.
It’s the prime example of you really have no idea what someone is experiencing internally. By all outward measures, it would seem this young woman lived an enviable existence: smart, accomplished, about to graduate from a prestigious university, and attractive in that “all American girl” way that anecdotally results in special treatment. Some stories are saying that she was facing possible disciplinary action from the university and perhaps the pressure of being less than perfect was too much.
I’m thinking she looks better now than she ever has. She’s aging like fine wine! But I’m not crazy about the stirrup pants
I could see how stirrup pants might work as sort of a statement with some outfits, but probably on someone younger and with a funkier outfit, in a “nod to the past” kind of way.
Whoever said they were originally meant to hold pants down and looking smooth? I am pretty sure that’s right. I rode horses briefly and we had stirrups on our jodhpurs, but they were covered by the riding boots. Their purpose was to keep your riding pants looking taut and neat, to keep them from slipping up and distracting you.
I think in Katie’s case, with this outfit, they look really bad. Like something from a getup you have to wear in the hospital or…..something. Otherwise, it’s a perfectly nice ensemble.
Awww you guys didn’t report on Shane Warne passing. Don’t y’all remember the kitschy, cheezy spray-tan romance with Liz Hurley, and how she used to doll him up.
I kind of like them. And I love Katie Holmes. And I love those pink shoes!
The “Don’t Say Gay Bill” is but one of many bills the Republican-dominated Florida legislature has used to inflict pain on Floridians who don’t vote for them. They are still voting on a heavily-gerrymandered map that will basically invalidate Black voters, who already have to bend to the feelings of white people because there is now legislation that bans any perceived attempt at making white people feel guilty about racism. Then there is the 15-week ban on abortions that does not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Florida is the epitome of a dystopian nightmare and I fear it will only get worse as the state turns solidly red, allowing these lawmakers to continue their reign of terror. Additionally, the fascist pig occupying the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee is probably going to win his reelection.
Wow, she looks way better now that she’s older.