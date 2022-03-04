“Katie Holmes is trying to bring back stirrup pants, oh no” links

Katie Holmes is trying to bring back stirrup pants, only in 2022, stirrup pants are just regular trousers with some weird elastic heel band? [Go Fug Yourself]

March horoscopes and the moon in Virgo. [OMG Blog]

Joy Behar wiped out on The View. [Dlisted]

Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day & Rob McElhenney are doing an It’s Always Sunny podcast and it’s apparently really good. [Pajiba]

Sydney Sweeney is engaged! She’s 24 years old, in case you were wondering. [LaineyGossip]

Kate Hudson’s Valentino ensemble is cute, but what’s going on with her feet in those platform shoes? The shoes don’t fit. [RCFA]

Katie Meyers’s cause of death was revealed. Meyers was a Stanford student and a well-loved college soccer champion. [Just Jared]

Why is everyone talking about The Ring right now? [Gawker]

Florida students did a walkout in protest of the Don’t Say Gay legislation. [Towleroad]

I’m actually interested in Severance, should I watch it? [Starcasm]

Will you even watch ten-minute-long TikTok videos? [Buzzfeed]

