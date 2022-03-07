“‘The Batman’ made $128.5 million in its opening weekend, good for them” links

The Batman made $128.5 million in its opening weekend, making it the second-best opening of the year. That’s a lot of Bat-cash. [Just Jared]

Taron Egerton fainted and collapsed in the middle of his opening night play. He says he’s fine, but that must have been scary. [Towleroad]

I am now fully invested in The Gilded Age. [Go Fug Yourself]

Colman Domingo wore Dior to the Spirit Awards. [RCFA]

Review of The Batman, which critics seem to like. [Pajiba]

So much drama behind-the-scenes at HBO’s Euphoria. [Dlisted]

Kenan Thompson did his 1500th SNL sketch this weekend. [Seriously OMG]

Review of After Yang, which I want to see. [LaineyGossip]

On Diptyque candles and the popularity of the Baies scent. [Gawker]

TikTok is suspending content from Russia. [Buzzfeed]