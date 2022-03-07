“‘The Batman’ made $128.5 million in its opening weekend, good for them” links
The Batman made $128.5 million in its opening weekend, making it the second-best opening of the year. That’s a lot of Bat-cash. [Just Jared]
Taron Egerton fainted and collapsed in the middle of his opening night play. He says he’s fine, but that must have been scary. [Towleroad]
I am now fully invested in The Gilded Age. [Go Fug Yourself]
Colman Domingo wore Dior to the Spirit Awards. [RCFA]
Review of The Batman, which critics seem to like. [Pajiba]
So much drama behind-the-scenes at HBO’s Euphoria. [Dlisted]
Kenan Thompson did his 1500th SNL sketch this weekend. [Seriously OMG]
Review of After Yang, which I want to see. [LaineyGossip]
On Diptyque candles and the popularity of the Baies scent. [Gawker]
TikTok is suspending content from Russia. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Becks1 says:
    March 7, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    128 million!!! good lord, I wouldn’t have thought that many people would have been interested in yet another Batman movie. but apparently I was wrong.

    • Sudie says:
      March 7, 2022 at 2:25 pm

      The domestic total is now at $134 million! The movie overperformed on Sunday and the numbers have now been restated. WW total is $258 million.

    • Barbie1 says:
      March 7, 2022 at 2:56 pm

      Can’t wait to see it. Rob looks mighty cute in that photo.

    • bettyrose says:
      March 7, 2022 at 5:27 pm

      I read the AMC was charing higher prices for tix to Batman, and it’s not even the highest grossing this year. I think that number sounds more impressive than it is.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    March 7, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Even though I don’t get Zoe’s appeal I’m always here to support black women. Good for her and Rob. I’m still not sure if I will see it in a movie theater or not, but I will definitely see it.

    • Amy Bee says:
      March 7, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      Lisa Bonet’s her mother, Lenny Kravitz’s her father and her step-father is Jason Momoa. That’s the appeal

      • petee says:
        March 7, 2022 at 1:39 pm

        Exactly.Jason had the kid’s out promoting it.I have no interest in this movie and you hit the nail on the head.

      • girl_ninja says:
        March 7, 2022 at 4:36 pm

        That’s not relevant to me tho. She very pretty but she’s not very interesting at all. That’s my point.

      • Christine says:
        March 7, 2022 at 8:24 pm

        She’s not less interesting than other celebrities.

    • josephine says:
      March 7, 2022 at 1:56 pm

      I went in expecting her to be so-so at best but she was quite good. I found the acting pretty strong across the board.

    • Isabella says:
      March 7, 2022 at 3:12 pm

      Please let’s not credit men for a woman’ s success. Zoe was great in Big Little Lies and High Fidelity. That is the appeal. She’s been in lots of films and TV shows.

      Crediting her step-father Jason for attention paid to her work is baffling at best. As if.

      • girl_ninja says:
        March 7, 2022 at 4:39 pm

        I don’t give Jason any credit at all when it comes to Zoe’s career. Nor would I give her famous parents credit. Zoe works very hard for her gains and I’ve seen that since she’s come up. I just don’t think that she’s all that compelling or interesting in the roles you mentioned. She is absolutely beautiful, but I’m never impressed.

      • lucy2 says:
        March 7, 2022 at 4:49 pm

        I liked her in those 2 shows as well. I was very disappointed High Fidelity didn’t continue.

      • Christine says:
        March 7, 2022 at 8:29 pm

        As a person who only read Big Little Lies, I’ve been waiting for it to be available on one of the streaming platforms I already have. The only reason I am curious (I firmly believe this is something that must be read) is because Nicole Kidman as Celeste, and Zoe Kravitz as Bonnie, strikes me as brilliant casting. Neither are remotely what I imagined while reading the book, but now that I have thought about it, they are great choices.

  3. Normades says:
    March 7, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Buffy, Riverdale, Gossip Girl etc….all different issues but so many of these teen dramas seem to have horribly toxic sets with unsafe conditions and show runners who are irresponsible and pick favorites.

  4. Eurydice says:
    March 7, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    The Euphoria set does sound hellish, but they must have a big ass budget to be able to be so disorganized.

  5. NotClaudia says:
    March 7, 2022 at 1:26 pm

    Deservedly so, it’s really good. Great cinematography, great performances – Pattinson and Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell (didn’t recognize him, was surprised by his name in the credits)

  6. DiegoInSF says:
    March 7, 2022 at 2:43 pm

    Wow I really thought it was going to flop, I might catch it on streaming someday.

  7. Barbie1 says:
    March 7, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    After Yang was 1 hour and 45 minutes of the entire cast being sad. Slow as hell, couldn’t wait for it to end. Although I can understand why critics like it. The main cast did a great job.

  8. C says:
    March 7, 2022 at 3:24 pm

    I’m obsessed with the Diptyque Tubereuse candle and room spray! And I was excited to see the Tubereuse candle behind Meghan in one of her Montecito Zooms.

  9. NEENA ZEE says:
    March 7, 2022 at 3:28 pm

    Euphoria was a fun watch… but it was so uneven this season. The detail and effort put into Rue’s downward spiral and intervention and Lexi’s play was great but there were entire plot lines and characters that just got ignored. It was really disappointing. I mean, what happened to Jules? Maddy? Where the heck was McKay this season? What about the Jacobs family? Why was Minka Kelly even part of the show this season? It’s like she was cast with a story arc in mind that went, well, nowhere. Is this just the result of Sam Levinson’s obvious obsession w Zendaya and inexperience as a director… or what?

    Reply
    • C says:
      March 7, 2022 at 3:38 pm

      I’m puzzled too.

      (spoilers)

      I feel like the Minka Kelly storyline has to go somewhere because she had that camera watching Maddy.
      Also Rue’s debt to Laurie????
      The Cassie/Maddy thing felt awkwardly resolved. Even the fight was lackluster, lol.
      Also Lexi’s play was good but it seemed weird to me that all these kids would be so interested in her life and observations.

  10. Sam says:
    March 7, 2022 at 3:36 pm

    I haven’t seen a full Batman movie since a Michael Keaton… Was invited with friends to see this recently and was so impressed. Was super fun to be in a theater (still masked) for this movie. Loved it.

  11. Jane Wilson says:
    March 7, 2022 at 3:55 pm

    Diptyque Feu de Bois evokes a heavenly, sexy bonfire.

  12. HeyKay says:
    March 7, 2022 at 4:46 pm

    So this is good news, folks are heading back to the movies.
    Also, I am not at all interested in another Batman, Superhero, Marvel or Star Wars movie because I am 60. lol

    Now OTOH, I will happily head right out and pay to see Keanu Reeves in almost anything he cares to be involved in. And despite my love for Keanu he has made some real stinkers!

  13. HeyKay says:
    March 7, 2022 at 4:53 pm

    Hurray to businesses denying Russia due to Putins absolute criminal war on Ukraine.
    The citizens of Russia have been protesting, which is a brave act under Putin.

  14. Robert Phillips says:
    March 7, 2022 at 5:37 pm

    Covid restrictions have pretty much been lifted. We just went through a really cold spell where people were trapped in their homes. This coming after covid keeping us home. People were ready to get out. It’s really according to what happens the second weekend does. How far it falls off.

  15. CTgirl says:
    March 7, 2022 at 7:07 pm

    Longest. Movie. Ever.

