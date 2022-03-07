“‘The Batman’ made $128.5 million in its opening weekend, good for them” links

The Batman made $128.5 million in its opening weekend, making it the second-best opening of the year. That’s a lot of Bat-cash. [Just Jared]
Taron Egerton fainted and collapsed in the middle of his opening night play. He says he’s fine, but that must have been scary. [Towleroad]
I am now fully invested in The Gilded Age. [Go Fug Yourself]
Colman Domingo wore Dior to the Spirit Awards. [RCFA]
Review of The Batman, which critics seem to like. [Pajiba]
So much drama behind-the-scenes at HBO’s Euphoria. [Dlisted]
Kenan Thompson did his 1500th SNL sketch this weekend. [Seriously OMG]
Review of After Yang, which I want to see. [LaineyGossip]
On Diptyque candles and the popularity of the Baies scent. [Gawker]
TikTok is suspending content from Russia. [Buzzfeed]
128 million!!! good lord, I wouldn’t have thought that many people would have been interested in yet another Batman movie. but apparently I was wrong.
The domestic total is now at $134 million! The movie overperformed on Sunday and the numbers have now been restated. WW total is $258 million.
Can’t wait to see it. Rob looks mighty cute in that photo.
I read the AMC was charing higher prices for tix to Batman, and it’s not even the highest grossing this year. I think that number sounds more impressive than it is.
Even though I don’t get Zoe’s appeal I’m always here to support black women. Good for her and Rob. I’m still not sure if I will see it in a movie theater or not, but I will definitely see it.
Lisa Bonet’s her mother, Lenny Kravitz’s her father and her step-father is Jason Momoa. That’s the appeal
Exactly.Jason had the kid’s out promoting it.I have no interest in this movie and you hit the nail on the head.
That’s not relevant to me tho. She very pretty but she’s not very interesting at all. That’s my point.
She’s not less interesting than other celebrities.
I went in expecting her to be so-so at best but she was quite good. I found the acting pretty strong across the board.
That’s good to know, I’m happy for her.
Please let’s not credit men for a woman’ s success. Zoe was great in Big Little Lies and High Fidelity. That is the appeal. She’s been in lots of films and TV shows.
Crediting her step-father Jason for attention paid to her work is baffling at best. As if.
I don’t give Jason any credit at all when it comes to Zoe’s career. Nor would I give her famous parents credit. Zoe works very hard for her gains and I’ve seen that since she’s come up. I just don’t think that she’s all that compelling or interesting in the roles you mentioned. She is absolutely beautiful, but I’m never impressed.
I liked her in those 2 shows as well. I was very disappointed High Fidelity didn’t continue.
As a person who only read Big Little Lies, I’ve been waiting for it to be available on one of the streaming platforms I already have. The only reason I am curious (I firmly believe this is something that must be read) is because Nicole Kidman as Celeste, and Zoe Kravitz as Bonnie, strikes me as brilliant casting. Neither are remotely what I imagined while reading the book, but now that I have thought about it, they are great choices.
Buffy, Riverdale, Gossip Girl etc….all different issues but so many of these teen dramas seem to have horribly toxic sets with unsafe conditions and show runners who are irresponsible and pick favorites.
The Euphoria set does sound hellish, but they must have a big ass budget to be able to be so disorganized.
Deservedly so, it’s really good. Great cinematography, great performances – Pattinson and Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell (didn’t recognize him, was surprised by his name in the credits)
Wow I really thought it was going to flop, I might catch it on streaming someday.
After Yang was 1 hour and 45 minutes of the entire cast being sad. Slow as hell, couldn’t wait for it to end. Although I can understand why critics like it. The main cast did a great job.
I’m obsessed with the Diptyque Tubereuse candle and room spray! And I was excited to see the Tubereuse candle behind Meghan in one of her Montecito Zooms.
Euphoria was a fun watch… but it was so uneven this season. The detail and effort put into Rue’s downward spiral and intervention and Lexi’s play was great but there were entire plot lines and characters that just got ignored. It was really disappointing. I mean, what happened to Jules? Maddy? Where the heck was McKay this season? What about the Jacobs family? Why was Minka Kelly even part of the show this season? It’s like she was cast with a story arc in mind that went, well, nowhere. Is this just the result of Sam Levinson’s obvious obsession w Zendaya and inexperience as a director… or what?
I’m puzzled too.
(spoilers)
I feel like the Minka Kelly storyline has to go somewhere because she had that camera watching Maddy.
Also Rue’s debt to Laurie????
The Cassie/Maddy thing felt awkwardly resolved. Even the fight was lackluster, lol.
Also Lexi’s play was good but it seemed weird to me that all these kids would be so interested in her life and observations.
I haven’t seen a full Batman movie since a Michael Keaton… Was invited with friends to see this recently and was so impressed. Was super fun to be in a theater (still masked) for this movie. Loved it.
Diptyque Feu de Bois evokes a heavenly, sexy bonfire.
So this is good news, folks are heading back to the movies.
Also, I am not at all interested in another Batman, Superhero, Marvel or Star Wars movie because I am 60. lol
Now OTOH, I will happily head right out and pay to see Keanu Reeves in almost anything he cares to be involved in. And despite my love for Keanu he has made some real stinkers!
Hurray to businesses denying Russia due to Putins absolute criminal war on Ukraine.
The citizens of Russia have been protesting, which is a brave act under Putin.
Covid restrictions have pretty much been lifted. We just went through a really cold spell where people were trapped in their homes. This coming after covid keeping us home. People were ready to get out. It’s really according to what happens the second weekend does. How far it falls off.
Longest. Movie. Ever.