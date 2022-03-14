Serena & Venus Williams wore Versace to the Critics Choice Awards: sultry?

Here are photos from the King Richard team in attendance at last night’s Critics Choice Awards. Both Venus and Serena Williams were in attendance, because they were producers on King Richard and they were heavily involved with the movie. The fact that they’re both in California right now and neither of them is playing at Indian Wells though… well, it’s a choice! I imagine they’ll both skip Miami so they can go to the Oscars as well.
Venus and Serena both wore Versace. Which is kind of rare, that they’d both wear the same designer. They don’t really have similar style these days but both sisters are very into fashion. Venus went with a more sultry look with the leggy look, and Serena went more “prom queen.” I like V’s look more, but I think Rena looks gorgeous.
Here’s Aunjanue Ellis (who plays Oracene Price) in Dolce & Gabbana. Love the color, hate the netting!
Will Smith also wore Dolce & Gabbana. I kind of like the two-tone three-piece suit on him, he looks sharp. He’s pretty much guaranteed the best Actor Oscar now as well! Jada wore Maison Rabih Kayrouz. She has looked so severe on every red carpet this year!
And here’s Saniyya Sidney (who plays Venus) in Rodarte. Whoever is styling Saniyya and Demi Singleton for the promotion and awards season has been doing a great job – very age-appropriate looks, and very princess-y in a nice way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Serena Williams attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Venus Williams, Serena Williams attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Aunjanue Ellis attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Saniyya Sidney arrives at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Serena Williams wearing Atelier Versace arrives at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Venus Williams wearing Atelier Versace with Sophia Webster shoes and a Rodo clutch arrives at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
I agree about the styling for Saniyya and Demi – they look great and like they are having fun with their looks and they are doing a good job of looking glamorous but also age-appropriate and princess-y but not stuffy.
I think Will Smith looks great.
I also think these are some of the better looks we’ve seen from the Williams sisters on the red carpet in a while. I bet they have something big planned for the Oscars.
I love Wills look!! I think he looks fine in his attire!! I love a man in a 3 piece suit!! As for Jada, her dress is stunning and she looks tiny to Will.
The Serena sisters look fierce!! I love the color on both of them and I am very excited to see them on the red carpet this year!!! What a fabulous treat!!!
As for Saniyya, she looks adorable in her dress and it’s the perfect shade of pink. Agree, the styling of the young ladies very well during the awards season, including Demi.
As for Aunjanue, D&G did her dirty!! That dress is such a disaster with everything going on with it!! The color is perfect but everything else is a lost cause.
Goddesses, all. I do think Jada Pinkett looks a little too thin, but she is a tiny woman. Saniyya is absolutely adorable and I hope she becomes a star.
I feel bad for Jada. She seems to be trying to power through an unhappy (for her) marriage for whatever reason. But Will looks great and I really want him to win (and be happy, too).
I know a few people who grew up with Jada in Baltimore and still know her, I don’t think she’s powering through an unhappy marriage. Apparently, they just have a bit of an unconventional life and she likes that, but it’s not without its issues. My understanding is she has had a few health problems which have caused her to lose a bit of weight and she’s really tiny to begin with and always has been.
Everyone looks good or even great here. Not a single miss. That’s rare.
Is Venus that much taller than Serena? Or are platforms happening here?
Vee is a good four to five inches taller than Serena
I just checked their heights because I didn’t recall there being that big of a height difference and (at least online) it says that Venus is 6’1″ and Serena is 5’9″
Thanks, I guess that is 4 inches and maybe a bit more with Venus’ shoes a bit higher. I knew Venus was taller, but this is the first time it seemed so much. Still Wow they look extra hot, and the makeup is just fab. Venus’ dress isn’t my favorite type, but she can rock it.
Both (Serena and Venus) look fantastic, but i have to say they should fire whoever did their makeup for this event. I dont know if its the flash, or lighting at the event, but something about the makeup seems .. off somehow, not sure how to explain it ?
Eyebrows. To me Serena always looks great except for eyebrows. Although, hers used to be so much worse. Then they got really good for a while. I think they just went ‘events show eyebrow’, and it’s very harsh. Otherwise, they look lovely! I really love the gowns on both the sisters. So different, but very complimentary.
Loved Will’s tux.
God the fit is perfection on the Williams sister’s gowns.
I like Will’s interesting colour choice and think it works. Jada’s makeup and head jewellery is stunning.
Haaaate the pink D&G but her makeup is sooo pretty.
Super cute pink princess Rodarte and love the red lip!
Jada and Will look great, especially compared to that previous event (SAG Awards?). Venus looks amazing too, just gorgeous. I think Serena looks matronly in that dress, maybe if it didn’t have that side bustle thingy? And Saniyya looks lovely. Aujanue looks like she’s wearing a long skater costume. That netting is definitely a no but maybe she wanted something more modest?
After reading a couple of fashion posts on celebitchy today, I’m pretty sure my idea of matronly and others isn’t the same. Sorry when did matronly become the girls squished and on full display? My mother was never like that LOL!!!!
I love Serena’s sans the drapey side. But I’m a magpie who loves glittery things. But the fit is great. I mean, yowza. Don’t care for Venus’s as much because it looks like she had half her skirt ripped off and now you can see her panties. If you go low up top, I think a covered bottom is better. (And vice versa, covered up top if you go super short). It would’ve been great with just a high slit Ala Ariana DeBose imo because the fabric and color look great on her. Love the understated jewelry with just a statement bracelet. Let the dress do the talking. Still love Aunjanue and hate her outfit as with the other shows. Jada’s makes her look taller and is a really good color on her.
You said exactly what I was thinking.
I entirely agree about Venus’s outfit. The old adage is to highlight legs or “top” otherwise, it tends to look cheap. I also have a personal pet peeve when women with bigger busts wear something so low-cut you can see so much of their “tops,” and they look flattened, squished or like they need more support. Venus is tall and has a fit, athletic body type, I would think she should be easier for a designer to dress.
The Williams sisters look breathtaking, just beautiful- as does Saniyya. The shade of pink is beautiful on her.
They all look fabulous. I love Serena’s look; it flatters her far better than something similar to Vee’s dress would have. Venus’ height really pulls off the panels and leggy reveal! Can’t WAIT to see what they wear for the Oscars! 🤩
It’s their over filled faces. I do think they look beautiful in silver.
I am never a fan of the 50’s swim trunks look under a formal gown so I’m not at all a fan of the leggy look but damn can she wear it.
Will Smith can wear a suit — Jada has a death grip on him like he’s about to wander off and get entangled any second.
Venus never looked better, wow
I envy Venus and Serena’s legs.
Always have.
*imagines working out to have legs like that 😜*
Damn, I always forget Venus is 6’1”. She is very statuesque, isn’t she? Combined with the cut of the dress, it feels very Greek goddess.
Serena looks lovely. I think this is a surprisingly sedate look for her, but it’s flattering.
Saniyya Sydney is a cutie. I bet she’s going to be a knockout in a few years as an adult.
I love will. I have loved him since fresh Prince, and he has always given wonderful performances. I’m so happy for him and his success this year! I’m pulling for him so hard for the Oscar
Not really a tennis fan, I always presumed Serena was tiny lol. Now I learn she’s 5 9 and Venus over 6 ft, how did I never notice. Loooove Serena’s outfit, she looks amazing. Not a fan of Venus’ outfit but she looks like a goddess. Saniyya looks so cute, really elevates her dress.
Will is giving me wild Wild West vibes and I am not mad at all about it!