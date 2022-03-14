Tom Brady un-retires six weeks after his retirement, will play again for the Bucs

Since I follow tennis, I pay too much attention to Andy Murray’s comeback after his 2019 hip replacement. He’s been playing well, but he’s gotten some rough draws. He’s committed to playing for a few more years though, and he’s always asked why. Why keep playing with a new hip, a history of injury when he’s almost 35 years old? His answer is basically that he thinks he would regret it if he retired, that he wants to keep playing for however long his body holds up.

I bring up Andy Murray because I think Tom Brady has experienced something similar. Tom retired in late January, saying that he didn’t want a lot of fanfare, he just thought it was time to go and spend more time with his family. That lasted six weeks. Seriously!! SIX WEEKS. Tom announced on Sunday that he’s coming back to “Tompa Bay,” and he’ll play another season with the Buccaneers.

Brett Favre did this a few times too, correct? I honestly believed that Tom would stay retired, that his body had finally had enough and that he wanted to be home with Gisele and the kids. Looks like he experienced that for six weeks and ran screaming. A lot of people are making jokes about Gisele and how Tom was like “wow, I can’t spend every day at home with my wife??” But I wonder if this was something else. While Tom is one of the richest athletes in the world, you can always have more. And I’ll give Tom credit for this one thing, I think he simply enjoys playing and once he retired, he had an instant regret of “but what if I played one more season, damn.”

  1. M says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Go to the house, bro. No one likes you.

    Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:49 am

      I’m so happy he decided to come back. Football season was going to be so boring without him for me.

      Reply
    • atorontogal says:
      March 14, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      I knew when he announced retirement it wouldn’t stick. He lost the Superbowl (yay) but I think he wanted to go out on a winning note. At 44 yo even though he is in tremendous shape and still one hell of a QB – this could be a very rough season playing against 20 yos.

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:05 am

    He’s such a weirdo, loon. I think Giselle was like “No way am I gonna deal with this mess. If this is how you’re going to be, please go back to football and leave us alone.”

    The thing is both Tom AND G are a lot. Where is the room for their kids? Blech.

    Reply
  3. TIFFANY says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:09 am

    All of the kids are their mother’s children.

    Yes, they look like Bridgett and Gisele.

    That’s all I got.

    Reply
  4. JennyJenny says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:22 am

    Ego. After all the fanfare of his retirement to come back so soon?
    He must be seeking Aaron Rodgers money.
    I’m definitely not impressed. But I’m sure Giselle is happy!!

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 14, 2022 at 1:07 pm

      I am going with ego. His ego is so big, I am surprised he can fit through doors. I lost any respect for him after Ball-gate. He is always the last to leave the party knowing full well that it has been over for hours. I have no respect for a couple with their snake oil spiel either, when we all know that they, well Gisele, uses cosmetic surgery to keep her looking younger.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 14, 2022 at 1:16 pm

      If he’s seeking Aaron Rodgers money, then that will be a first. Brady has never asked for top dollar – so much so, that other quarterbacks have complained he’s been depressing the market. And actually, there was no fanfare of his retirement, just reporters talking. Brady never even used the word retirement and he’s been keeping up to date with Bucs management all this time. I’m not surprised. He’s got ego, but it’s earned ego.

      Reply
      • stagaroni says:
        March 14, 2022 at 6:38 pm

        Brady foregoes a high salary so they can build a team around him. He gets incentives and deferred payments that don’t count toward the salary cap. With his endorsements and TB12, he is doing just fine.

  5. Eurydice says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Yeah, I think Tom got pushed into announcing retirement when the ESPN reporter “scooped” him. Giselle had been urging him for several years, but he was still on the fence. The thing is that this is who he is – he loves playing football and everything that goes with it. And it’s hard enough to retire from a everyday kind of career, let alone one that requires the kind of focus that his does. You don’t just go from a million miles an hour to sitting around the house doing nothing.

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Not a TB fan!!
    However, my parents had this. My dad was a teacher and was forced to retire at 74. My mom worked in a hospital, retired, then came out of retirement to work a couple days a week till she was in her 70s. They really missed the different rhythm, lack of structure, and social engagement.

    Reply
    • Orangeowl says:
      March 14, 2022 at 11:36 am

      Sure, I think that’s pretty common. But six weeks seems a little quick.

      Reply
      • Noo says:
        March 14, 2022 at 12:20 pm

        Six weeks is a long break in the offseason he needs to get back on his training 110% to deliver in Sept. Plus Tampa needs to line up personnel and QB is pivotal. Draft is coming up soon. I think this is about as late as he could leave it TBH.

  7. HeyKay says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:29 am

    Tom Brady makes me tired. All the time.
    Yes, he is talented at playing NFL football. Yes, he is tall, white and a multi-millionaire who happens to be married to a tall, white, multi-millionaire, his ex gf also happens to be tall, white and a multi-millionaire.
    Who Cares?
    Millionaire problems are too tiny to even think about in 2020.

    Btw, the only time I actually liked Tom was when his team mates got him drunk after the SB win and he threw the Lombardi trophy in a perfect spiral from one boat to another boat full of fans.
    THAT was the only time he didn’t remind me of a life-sized Ken doll.

    “Retiring to spend more time with his family” inside of 2 months and “He’s Back, Baby!”
    Way to show how it is All.About.Tom 24/7/365.

    Reply
  8. Truthiness says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:31 am

    Giselle jokes are not called for, it’s been clear this whole time that Tom makes up his own mind. Blaming women for men’s actions is getting so old. The Bucs made it into the playoffs even when it’s really tough to repeat Super Bowl wins. He must have seen far enough upfield -player and coachwise – to think he has another Super Bowl in him. I’d be plenty concerned about CTE injuries though.

    Reply
  9. Merricat says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:33 am

    Sure, why not take another year-long chance of turning your brain to jello? Would we notice?

    Reply
  10. Coco says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:38 am

    This reminds me of Jay z and Tim McGraw so called ( retirement) that they only did for ticket sales and attention.

    Reply
  11. KBeth says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:43 am

    I’ll never understand why people find him attractive.

    Reply
  12. Ariel says:
    March 14, 2022 at 11:54 am

    I don’t particularly like Brady, but as an athlete, you can’t go back after being retired for 5 years. There is a window- a physicality that ends at some point. No one beats father time.
    I don’t remember which retired qb said it, but i recall one of them saying- play and play and play as long as you want to and are physically able.
    If he still loves it, and is physically able, he should continue to play.

    And i think the patriots were cheaters.

    I wonder if his wife is worried about living with an old man with CTE who has violent outbursts, severe memory loss and depression. I would be.

    Reply
  13. Smacd says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    I’m guessing staying home all day with his kids was too much

    Reply
  14. atorontogal says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    I knew when he announced retirement it wouldn’t stick. He lost the Superbowl (yay) but I think he wanted to go out on a winning note. At 44 yo even though he is in tremendous shape and still one hell of a QB – this could be a very rough season playing against 20 yos.

    Reply
  15. Sue says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    His last two Super Bowls were so boring. And now we’re back to hearing the announcers do nothing but kiss his butt and talk about his age. I was happy he was going to retire. He had an amazing career. People consider him the GOAT. But I was happy his retirement would let the other QB’s have their time.
    I mean, it’s his job, and if he wants to keep working that’s his right. I’m just sick of him.
    I know there are folks on here who really like him. You do you. Just my opinion.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      March 14, 2022 at 3:14 pm

      “And now we’re back to hearing the announcers do nothing but kiss his butt”

      and all of the refs babying him to make sure he doesn’t get hurt, and calling roughing-the-passer penalties when the passer isn’t “roughed”, and calling pass interference when there isn’t any…I know the dude is one of the best in the game but I HATE the way the referees are so deferential to him. treat him just like you would a rookie.

      Reply
  16. lucy2 says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    Not surprised. I get that it’s hard to retire from all you’ve known, but he’s lucky to have gotten this far without serious injury.

    Reply
  17. Barbie1 says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Ha ha I love it. Come back and win Tom Brady. Show those haters you still have it. Poor Giselle must be pissed.

    Reply
    • dj says:
      March 14, 2022 at 2:57 pm

      Brett Favre did this (returned after retired) and played badly for Minnesota for a season or two. It was embarrassing. Tom Brady has had the best defenses protecting him. He has been lucky not to have been hurt before now. I hope his luck has not run out. If I was his wife I would be pissed right now. When is it ever time for us? Plus, I agree with another poster about tired of all the announcers kissing his butt every game. We never get to hear about the other teams even if they are winning.

      Reply
  18. Courtney says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    I think he genuinely doesn’t know who he is or how to function without dedicating 110% to playing football and his strict diet, etc. He spent so long developing and living his “system”. I think having no reason to keep living that lifestyle is giving him an identity crisis. But good for him, he deserves to keep doing what he loves if it’s what he truly wants.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      March 14, 2022 at 3:48 pm

      I agree with this take. I think the dude doesn’t know anything but football and was not happy not doing it anymore.

      Reply
  19. Runaway says:
    March 14, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    That pic with the kids looks like a hostage photo. Poor kids

    Reply
  20. Jay says:
    March 14, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    It wasn’t a question of if, but when – anybody who structures their whole life around their job, especially in the particular way that Brady does, will have a hard time if that structure gets removed, even if he initially really did want to retire.

    It would be jarring to go from an
    entire schedule that revolves around keeping his body in football shape, watching tape, and also being the one who made decisions and was a go-to for his teammates. And yes, I imagine the attention is part of it, too – Rodgers and Wilson have both been in the headlines recently. He might be thinking: Why not me? I also think he derives a lot of his personal motivation from proving everyone wrong through his continued success in the sport.

    What is Tom Brady without football? I doubt he even knows, and maybe he’s afraid to find out.

    Reply
  21. tw says:
    March 14, 2022 at 2:35 pm

    When you been in an institution most your life, it’s hard to adjust to life on the outside.

    Reply
  22. YaGotMe no says:
    March 14, 2022 at 3:16 pm

    Whew , a lot of vitriol for an athlete .
    This guy is the best that has played the game at his position and he feels he can still contribute at a high level – my QB retired (Brees) and it was time , he was done physically , I think football is better with Brady on the field .

    ETA: time has shown deflate gate wasn’t quite what it seemed either.

    Reply
    • Duch says:
      March 15, 2022 at 2:11 am

      Look at the data. It was a big deal and changed the odds in Pats’ favor for many years. And then his phone.

      Reply
  23. KASalvy says:
    March 14, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    Can the guy who just paid half a million dollars for Brady’s “final game” football get a refund?

    Because that ball is apparently now worthless

    Reply
  24. Melissa says:
    March 14, 2022 at 4:23 pm

    Here in Latin America, Mexico to be exact, it has been reported he was in Manchester a couple of days ago, and he attended a Manchester United match. In said match, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick (three goals) and even took a picture with Tom afterwards. So people are speculating whether seeing 37-year-old Cristiano still delivering might have influenced his decision of getting back in the game, no pun intended. I’m guessing he’d been thinking about it, but seeing CR7 in action sealed the deal for him.

    Just my two cents on the subject.

    Reply
  25. Veronica says:
    March 14, 2022 at 4:34 pm

    I have completely neutral feelings on this because football is boring to me, but RIP to the dude who payed 500K+ for that last touchdown football of his that was meant to be a retirement trophy piece. 😂

    Reply
  26. Jaded says:
    March 14, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    All Brady knows how to do is football. That’s it. His whole career has been an unending and obsessive dedication to football. I can’t imagine how boring he must be when he has to actually be on his own with his family and football doesn’t take up every waking, sleeping, eating and exercising moment. I think Giselle is the one doing the heavy lifting as far as the kids are concerned and I’d be pissed at this decision when she was clearly expecting him to become a more involved and active parent/spouse.

    Reply
  27. Elvie says:
    March 14, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    I have leftovers in my fridge older than Tom Brady’s retirement…

    I was surprised he decided to retire when he did and I feel like he felt pressured and regretted it. What else does he have going on? Football has been his entire life.

    Reply
  28. HeyKay says:
    March 14, 2022 at 6:10 pm

    Elvie, your first line is excellent! Thanks 😀

    Reply
  29. JRenee says:
    March 14, 2022 at 6:34 pm

    I think he reacted to losing the SB. He had 6 weeks to think about it and simply changed his mind. However, another losing season will probably send him into a real retirement..

    Reply
  30. pocket litter says:
    March 14, 2022 at 6:59 pm

    Why can’t he just go away and stay away? Take Joe Buck with him!

    Reply

