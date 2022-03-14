Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera at the BAFTAs: one of the worst looks of the event?

Here are some fashion photos from last night’s BAFTAs. There was some wild fashion in London, honestly. People were a little surprised by Florence Pugh’s new look on the red carpet. We had not seen her new hair cut and color, this was the big debut. Thoughts? I think her old honey-blonde color suits her better, but I’m not against people going darker. The cut is A LOT, but maybe the whole thing is for a movie. Her dress is Carolina Herrera and it’s one of the worst dresses of the awards season, hands down. Florence really loves mullet dresses and minidresses-with-trains, and I feel like she’s worn (better) versions of this style before. But this is just awful, I can’t believe her stylists let her leave the house like this.

A rare red carpet appearance from Emma Watson. She wore Oscar de la Renta, a black-and-white mullet dress. It’s okay? I feel like her hair stylist was trying too hard to make Emma look “a little bit undone” yet maintain the strong center-part. Eh.

Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton. Yes, the “sleeves” are unattached to the dress. It’s a very strange look. I’m not entirely sure about her pixie cut either.

Caitriona Balfe in custom Armani. More velvet, there was so much velvet at the BAFTAs. Yeah, I think Balfe is gorgeous but I’ve started to realize that her personal style is a bit “off.” She doesn’t do “pretty princess.” She likes more off-beat looks.

Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood. I actually love the dress, but I almost always love Westwood. The styling is a bit too severe for this dress, right?

Haley Bennett in Valentino. This is… a bit much. It’s a reminder that celebrities missed wearing big ball gowns to awards shows too.

Adwoa Aboah in Saint Laurent. I love the simplicity of this sack dress. So elegant.