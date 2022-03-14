Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera at the BAFTAs: one of the worst looks of the event?

Here are some fashion photos from last night’s BAFTAs. There was some wild fashion in London, honestly. People were a little surprised by Florence Pugh’s new look on the red carpet. We had not seen her new hair cut and color, this was the big debut. Thoughts? I think her old honey-blonde color suits her better, but I’m not against people going darker. The cut is A LOT, but maybe the whole thing is for a movie. Her dress is Carolina Herrera and it’s one of the worst dresses of the awards season, hands down. Florence really loves mullet dresses and minidresses-with-trains, and I feel like she’s worn (better) versions of this style before. But this is just awful, I can’t believe her stylists let her leave the house like this.
A rare red carpet appearance from Emma Watson. She wore Oscar de la Renta, a black-and-white mullet dress. It’s okay? I feel like her hair stylist was trying too hard to make Emma look “a little bit undone” yet maintain the strong center-part. Eh.
Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton. Yes, the “sleeves” are unattached to the dress. It’s a very strange look. I’m not entirely sure about her pixie cut either.
Caitriona Balfe in custom Armani. More velvet, there was so much velvet at the BAFTAs. Yeah, I think Balfe is gorgeous but I’ve started to realize that her personal style is a bit “off.” She doesn’t do “pretty princess.” She likes more off-beat looks.
Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood. I actually love the dress, but I almost always love Westwood. The styling is a bit too severe for this dress, right?
Haley Bennett in Valentino. This is… a bit much. It’s a reminder that celebrities missed wearing big ball gowns to awards shows too.
Adwoa Aboah in Saint Laurent. I love the simplicity of this sack dress. So elegant.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Is that really Emma Watson? Maybe the camera caught her making a strange expression but it just doesn’t look like her.
I noticed she looks different as well and there are a lot of photos to show this. She’s lost some volume in her cheeks, maybe weight loss? She didn’t look like this at the climate conference a few months ago. I think her hair is throwing her off too, the center part and bobby pins make her face look longer. She’s sort of got that lollipop head look going on.
I love Florence’s hair color on her. Gives her an edge. Not sure what is happening with Daisy’s eyebrows and my favorite look is Adwoa’s simple style. emma’s dress is cool but i would have preferred a full dress.
Flo has got her hair darkened and cut because she is playing Oppenheimers communist ‘lover’ Jean Tatlock in the Nolan fiim who got mysteriously ‘bumped off’ in a maybe fake suicide while she was being dug into by the FBI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean_Tatlock
I like the darker color and short cut too! It’s giving me Isabella Rossolini vibes. Gives her an edge for sure and makes her look like she could be in a wide range of roles.
I can’t wait to see the movie Oppenheimer. It has a hell of a cast! Lots of my favorite actors/actresses are supposed to be in that movie!
I don’t care for any of these except for Adwoa’s.
My sentiments exactly.
Florence looks like she fled the bathroom without her pants.
I guess severe hair is “in” now? That’s a hard look to pull off for most people. None of these looks float my boat but Florence did get the short end of the stick, literally. That train looks like a total afterthought.
She got it cut for a role in Oppenheimer
And we had seen it cut and that color
You posted in when she had it done
It’s reminding me of toilet paper stuck to your shoe!! Everyone missed the mark last night EXCEPT Adwoa! Though I would have loved a little bling with it. This looks similar to something Jolie wore or what she would wear.
Florence’s was like someone noticed her black dress was way too casual and severe for an award show, looked around for something ‘dressy’ and stitched some poofy pink fabric on. The two are like from different outfits.
Florence’s makeup was also really off. She presented and it looked like she had rubbed oil all over her face.
Emma had visible plain Bobby pins, lots of them, holding her hair back off her forehead. The look was a bit strange but she was also looking very happy and seemed to be having a really great time
What bothers me about Florence’s “dress” is that it is a basic button-front business suit jacket but the buttoned placket is pulling really badly and not laying flat, making it look poorly fitted and too tight. With such a bulky fabric, it’s just so unflattering and must have been impossible to sit in without creating rolls of fabric around her midsection. Such an odd choice.
It looks like Emma got veneers + fillers or something in the other carpet pics I’ve seen
I think Pugh looks adorable and her legs are amazing. But at also looks like Demi Lovato, not Florence Pugh so there’s that.
Caitriona Balfe looks lovely per usual and Adwoa Aboah in Saint Laurent is perfect. That is how a sack dress SHOULD be done. Florence almost always looks terrible on the red carpet. It seems as though it’s her thing. Emma’s gown in meh as is her entire look and the other gowns here are just meh too and I think I’m being nice.
I am beginning to grow on Caitriona Balfe gown. I do love velvet and she looks glamorous in this gown. Understated but elegant. She and Adwoa looked spectacular last night!!!
Totally my feelings. At first I was hedging and now I’m all in.
I would love Emma’s dress if it wasn’t a mullet. She is so pretty, not crazy about her hair but it’s not the worst either.
I agree that her dress would have looked so much better without the mullet look. As for everyone else, except Adwoa looks spectacular!!! She is so stunning!!
Adwoa looks divine! Some people just have an innate elegance. She can literally wear a sack and look like a goddess.
I don’t necessarily love how they’re being styled but I am HERE for all the pixie cuts! We come on trend for the blink of an eye every few years and I’m going to enjoy it lol.
Florence looks like she is 4’8. Her dress is attention grabbing and bold but not my cup of tea. Why did Emma have to fck up her face. So unnecessary. I guess I like Caitriona’s the best. Overall a thumbs down.
i thought Florence was Catherine Zeta Jones in the thumbnail and thought “omg she has had more work done, she needs to stop” lol. Now I can see its Florence Pugh but I also can’ t unsee that initial reaction of it being CZJ with more work.
CZJ Ned’s to lay off the work done. Do she and Michael get a discount for two and she can’t help herself? She was so stunning!!
hahaha… I saw CZD, too!
Daisy is giving me Keira Knightly vibes with that styling. Florence’s hair looks better from far away, close up there’s something about the way it’s cut that isn’t flattering to her head shape.
I actually like Emma’s mullet dress and love the shoes, but the hair doesn’t match the vibe of the dress
The cut, color, makeup, dress length, massive pink bow, necklace choking her – it’s almost as if she did everything in her power to look her absolute worst. I cannot imagine this thought process. Someone is lying to her. Her stylist hates her.
She cut and dyed in for a role
Carolina Herrera has been absolute garbage since that guy (who’s name I don’t even care to know) took over. No one goes to Carolina Herrera for “edgy,” they go for pretty, like they do Oscar de la Renta. If he wants to do edgy, he should design for someone else.
Balfe definitely goes for offbeat looks, which is why I’m a bit disappointed with this one. I like when she goes for the unexpected.
I like Daisy’s look with that dress – Goth formal. Also Emma’s dress, not so much the hair. Catriona was a model, and I am guessing she has a strong sense of how she wants a look to go and understands the execution better than many. Re Florence, the less said, the better.
Is this the ugly dress post? Florence and all girls who aren’t the skinny long leg girls never let a dress cut you at the heaviest part of your thigh. It just accentuates it. Carolina Herrera such a disappointment. Emma fire your hairdresser and makeup artist you look a little like Munch’s the scream. Lea the dress might look better minus pseudo sleeves and pseudo black belt but I doubt it. I like the pixie oddly enough. Caitriona what’s up with 80s velvet, high shoulders and now velvet rose choker. Yuck. Daisy and Haley just too much. Adwoa looks nice but it’s kind of boring.
Florence is so pretty and yet her stylist does her SO dirty. Just look up any of her red carpet looks–I think it’s just a case of a bad stylish/celeb pairing.
I agree! I’m always surprised how pretty she looks in movies because she looks like a hot mess on the red carpet.
I feel like Caitriona has an edgy couture sensibility from all those years of high end runway but hasn’t had the movie star power to pull the looks and styling to do it just exactly right every time (or maybe understand the difference between still editorial effect vs red carpet in action?). Maybe that will change now that she’s getting recognized for film (as she should). But I appreciate that she goes for grown up looks and not boring, fairy princess nonsense.
Also, I feel like UK/ Irish celebs often have a different fashion vibe. I love the velvet gothness of it, though it maybe looks a little old for her?
Emma’s look really threw me off for a minute. I think she’s lost weight plus the center part is making her face look longer. Lainey Gossip posted photos of her the night before at the BAFTA pre-party and she has a side part and side bangs and looks much more herself.
Florence Pugh is my BEC. I don’t know why she annoys me so much. She’s done nothing I can of to be excessively obnoxious. Just something about her on screen drives me insane.
Bennett’s Valentino is a bit OTT, but I like it a lot. Fun way to style up a red dress with the lovers pattern.
Sadly for them, fashion victims one and all.