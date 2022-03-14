Kristen Stewart in Dolce & Gabbana at the Critics Choice Awards: surprisingly great?

Here are some fashion photos from last night’s Critics Choice Awards. Kristen Stewart was nominated for Best Actress, but lost to Jessica Chastain. Which is what will probably happen at the Oscars too, God willing. That being said, K-Stew dressed like a winner. She’s finally been unshackled from her Chanel chains, however brief. Kristen wore this sort of pale gold Dolce & Gabbana gown to the Critics Choice and as someone who has covered her fashion during the Spencer promotion and awards season, I have to say that this is her best look of the past six months. Simple, elegant, pretty. Kristen and Chanel just don’t “fit” together. She should have been wearing other designers this whole time.
Maggie Gyllenhaal wore Chloe. It’s just a basic dress. I think it’s taffeta, which is not great. I hope she wears something a lot better to the Oscars.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci, with Joshua Jackson. I mean… stunning couple. They are so f–king hot together. This dress is not my favorite at all, but the color is great and Jodie was having a lot of fun with it.
Elle Fanning in Oscar de la Renta. She’s such a ballerina! This is cute.
Jean Smart in Valentino. Yaaas, I love this. It’s basically a sparkly skirt and a sweatshirt. Which is kind of perfect for the Critics Choice, you know? It’s not the bloody Oscars. She can wear a (high-fashion) sweatshirt if she wants.
Mandy Moore in Elie Saab. A nice dress, sort of unmemorable.
Thuso Mbedu in Dior. This doesn’t seem like a Dior, right? She’s beautiful but I’m not sure this is the right look for her. I’m sure she felt like she couldn’t say no to a Dior though. It’s the same basic design as Mandy’s (above) but I think this one is executed a lot better.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Mandy Moore attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 669496632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mandy Moore, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Jean Smart attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 669497214, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jean Smart, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 13: Elle Fanning wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress arrives at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 669529122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Elle Fanning, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 13: Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Gucci with Bulgari jewelry arrives at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 669530381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jodie Turner-Smith, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 13: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith arrive at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 669530557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 13: Kristen Stewart wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress, with Messika jewels and Jimmy Choo heels arrives at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 669531042, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kristen Stewart, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 13: Kristen Stewart wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress, with Messika jewels and Jimmy Choo heels arrives at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 669531061, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kristen Stewart, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 13: Maggie Gyllenhaal wearing a Chloe dress with Boucheron jewelry arrives at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 669531372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 13: Thuso Mbedu wearing Dior Haute Couture with Pomellato jewelry arrives at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 669532401, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Thuso Mbedu, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
Jodie Turner-Smith is gorgeous but that dress is a crime! Too fussy but also the dress material makes her waist look lumpy (I zoomed in to see if there was a pregnant tummy). Colour is great though.
Kristen Stewart’s dress is perfection. There were cute shots of her and her fiancé. They sort of ‘couple-dressed’ and looked great together.
Yes! Total crime!
She is such a stunning woman, and this dress just overwhelms her ans washes her out at the same time. It’s awful.
Deserves better!
I think these pics of Jodie are kind of terrible, which is shocking to me as she is otherworldly beautiful. I do love the color on her and bet that she looked gorgeous in person. Cameras and that material can be a bad mix, I think if she were standing in front of us live, she would be her usual mesmerizing self.
Hideous and frumpy.
It’s making me laugh, it is so bad. She looks like Miss Havisham.
KStew looks amazing, classic beautiful. Couldn’t stand her in the Twilight movies but I’m now a fan after her work in Spencer. I thought she was incredible and look forward to seeing what else she can tackle.
Kristen looked smashing and I agree that Maggie’s gown was boring but it worked for her? The gowns are okay, but yes, sort of unmemorable.
I liked Maggie’s in theory but the fit around the chest needed to be more precise. Probably hard to do with taffeta.
Surely the Chloe people can do darts better than that.
Dang! I loved Jodie’s look from the chest up in last night’s red carpet interview, but *my eyes*! Her height and face can carry off anything, but this is tragic, dammit. K-Stew looks incredible. I’m not sure she’s ever looked that perfect — the dress is great, but her hair and makeup are perfection. *chef’s kiss*
Definitely one of K-Stew’s better looks. Simple, sparkly, and very pretty, fits her well, and her hair and makeup work with it really well.
Thuso’s dress reminds me of Charlize Theron’s dress in the J’adior commercials. I love it, she looks fabulous! Always exciting to see something of a print on the red carpet.
I like all of these except Jodie’s. She is stunning and the color is good, but the fabric and design screams 80s with all the weird ruffles.
Kristen’s and Thuso’s are my favorite.
Kristen looks great but… are press photos this airbrushed? Or is that just her makeup?
Nooo Jodie!! My question as to why Gaga hasn’t been wearing any Gucci for this promo is answered. Man, imagine her in Thuso’s Dior (sorry Thuso). She’s truly stunning.
I actually really love Maggie’s. Elle falls on the wrong side of costume-y yet again.
I think it’s great makeup and she legit has skin that’s that perfect. I can’t remember where I read about her skincare and makeup but I think it’s all $$$$ Shisheido, YSL… I know she has talked about faithfully wearing sunscreen, etc. and she just has perfect skin to begin with
I also love Maggie’s dress!!!! It’s so her! It’s a little edgy but the white brings it down to less edgy.
Elle needs to start wearing actual gowns. Her dress is pretty but not for the red carpet. She needs to dress for the occasion.
Her MUA artist is Jillian Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey’s wife. Her instagram always has Kristen. She’s a really incredible artist.
Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning both looked gorgeous, although Kristen looks almost the same shade as her dress. Elle was just so cute and classic.
I think that Stewart’s dress color washed her out as well! I have been rewatching The Fringe with Jackson and he looks so young on the show. He certainly won with Jodie! She is stunning but this dress did her NO favors!
As for Jean Smart, she looks incredible!! I love the combination of the skirt and top, very well done!!! I recently rewatched Hacks last week and she is such a delight!!
I’m really surprised to see Kristen wear Dolce Gabbana given what bigots the designers are? She looks amazing and it’s absolutely her choice but I had assumed it was only closet conservatives that wore that brand now (she’s clearly not that).
It’s weird that no one would wear Marchesa because Georgina Chapman was married to Harvey Weinstein (i.e. she was blamed for her husband’s actions) but Dolce & Gabbana still gets worn heavily on the red carpet after they’ve made those racist comments/actions.
People didn’t just stop wearing Marchesa because Georgina was married to Weinstein. HW actively forced his “girls” to wear Marchesa to events. Georgina Chapman was fully aware that most actresses were not wearing her brand of ice skater dresses because they wanted to. Plus, marchesa has gone massively down hill in recent years. Their clothes look unbelievably cheap these days.
Yes, WHYYYYY is D&G still in such heavy rotation? I can’t believe how many actresses wore them over the weekend. There are other good designers out there.
I am in love with Jean Smart’s outfit and look! Plus who doesn’t just love her in general. Also, Kristen Stewart does look great here and definitely her best look. I think Kristen would be a designers dream, even the ugly outfits she’s worn look better on her body. I would have thought she would have better outfits, but I guess it was the Chanel trap. Now Jodie Turner-Smith who to me always is on point and a designers dream just isn’t doing it. The color is great, but the dress is just too much of everything. It’s like they took every design element and tried to stick it in one outfit. Sometimes I just hate Gucci, cause you know if Jodie can’t make your dress look good it isn’t a good dress.
Kristen looks great, loved the makeup and will definitely copy it!
Jodie’s dress is not my style at all but she is gorgeous!
I think Kristen looks great, but does anyone else feel like she hasn’t been dressing like herself recently? She always used to have a signature edge that I thought worked well with Chanel’s fussiness. I feel like she’s lost some of what was so unique about her on the red carpet.
I think she is doing this to appease the old-timey Oscar voters unfortunately. I don’t to blame her but I wish she didn’t have to do that to get recognized.
K-stew looks amazing. Should have worn it for the oscars. It would be so much fun if she were to win. Not into the gold dresses. Mandy is a definitive no. Thuso is very cute but not liking the dress. Jodie’s looks is awful from head to toe.
Mandy looks miserable in that dress and I don’t blame her. Thuso is trying to enjoy the carpet but that dress is finished poorly, either the fit or too much of the front bands.
Mandy’s hair omg. Simple and boring each and every time. Put some effort into it.
KStew. Hopefully this look is the result of her working with a new stylist. Everything works in her favor. The dress, the hair, the makeup, the jewels. It all works. I honestly don’t think the issue is Chanel specifically. IMO. She wasn’t being styled in a way that made the looks work for her. I hope this is a good sign for the oscars. She had such an interesting edgy, modern glam beauty. I’m such a fan. Desperate for a style team to really showcase her.
Wow, Kristen looks gorgeous. Her hair has been on point this awards season.
The only look I’m not loving here is Mandy’s. Needs lip color!
needs a dress instead of a bedsheet
I agree it’s not a great fit.
Kristin’s dress is boring and plain — her face saves it though, the make up is on point.
I can’t look at Maggie G the same — I know I shouldn’t judge her by her brother, but I know how close they are and she knows…
If Jodie had ripped that other sleeve off I think that dress would have hit it out of the park — it was wildly fussy but I think that sleeve sent it over the edge — she is STUNNING though and that color sparks.
Sorry Jodie but that dress is a mess. I hate that color and too fussy, and too many seams puckering. Kristen looks much better in that dress than all those awful Chanel looks. Lots of gold/metallics/white. Agree the other dresses are nice and safe. Hate the wide chest exposing cleavage on Mandy and Thuso. Don’t need to see their entire torso.
Kristen Stewart looks great, but also a bit like Elizabeth Banks here.
Kristen’s hair and makeup are sooooo good.
The color is amazing, but my word, the dress is too much, the hair is too much, the styling is too much–Jodie is a goddess, and every fussy detail distracts from the purity of her beauty.
Kristen looks flawless–her personal best this year, imo.
What kind of topsy-turvy world is this where Kristin Stewart’s styling is incredible and Jodie Turner’s dress looks like a bridesmaid’s outfit from the 1980s! Oh dear. I do love the colour on Jodie though, and honestly she’s so gorgeous she could wear a potato sack and still look beautiful.
I think Thuso Mbedu‘s dress looks fantastic on her and she is a stunner.
I think it’s Kristen’s makeup and hair styling more than anything else – she’s not trying to be edgy with this look. Very glam and very made up. It looks good
I love all of the looks except for Jodie’s. That color should look amazing on her, but it doesn’t. Someone mentioned that it washed her out and I think it does too. The color is too harsh, and the material is almost metallic.