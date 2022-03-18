Prince Harry’s memoir won’t include anything ‘negative towards the Queen or her reign’

Last July, we learned that Prince Harry had signed a publishing contract and that he was already working on his memoir. Ever since then, Harry’s “tell-all memoir” has become the sword of Damocles over the royal family’s heads. Especially Prince Charles, who is downright convinced that Harry will use his memoir as some kind of epic “takedown” of the Duchess of Cornwall. Keep in mind, Harry has not said anything about the memoir since last summer. He’s just been quietly working on it and not leaking anything. The British tabloids have created a narrative that Harry is looking to burn the whole monarchy down, and that he will burn every bridge he has with the UK. It’s ridiculous, but that’s what they do – they overhype things and try to anticipate what the Sussexes will do or say, and it often leads to them telling on themselves. In any case, Omid Scobie is trying to dial down the drama:

Prince Harry has no plans to rip Queen Elizabeth II or the rest of the royal family in his upcoming memoir. “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever,” royal expert Omid Scobie said on the March 10 episode of the “Royally Obsessed” podcast. “He really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book. I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story.” The writer also noted that the book won’t serve as some sort of bombshell piece, but will still be an interesting look inside the royal’s life. “Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex,” Scobie explained. “I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.” Page Six broke the news in July 2021 that Harry would be writing an explosive memoir about his life in the British royal family. We also exclusively reported that he made $20 million from the book deal with Penguin Random House. Affirming Scobie’s claims, sources told Page Six that Harry’s memoir was not intended to be a “f–k you” to the royal family and that his intentions are purely to tell his “truth.”

[From Page Six]

At some point, we should probably acknowledge that the British media actually *wishes* that Harry would write a burn book, and explicitly tell the royal family to go f–k themselves. If Harry did that, they would have headlines for YEARS. Anyway, I’m kind of mad that Scobie is trying to dial down the drama! I was looking forward to the monthly freakout from Clarence House about Charles telling every single person he knows that “Harry is going to write dreadful things about dear Camilla.” Plus, I enjoy when the monarchy tells on itself. It’s like all of the anticipatory sh-t that came from Salt Island ahead of Finding Freedom AND the Oprah interview. More often than not, the biggest and worst stories are coming from Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace before the Sussexes do something.