Duchess Meghan’s first Spotify podcast series will ‘launch this summer’

So many people are into podcasts these days. It feels like every week, someone is recommending a new must-listen pod to me and it just reminds me that I’m the only person who actually listens to music while I walk? Okay. So, a new must-listen pod is dropping this summer. At long last, we will have a Sussex podcast! More specifically, the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast series will launch this summer. As of this moment, we don’t know what the pod will be about, but there will be wailing all the way from London if Meghan mentions buttons, shoulder pads, flag cosplaying or sausage curls on this pod. The Archewell spokesperson also made a specific statement about the Joe Rogan mess, wherein Spotify knowingly platformed a racist anti-vaxxer science-denier dude for years because he brings in tons of subscriptions from dude-bros.
Meghan Markle is hitting the airwaves! An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex’s groundbreaking first Spotify podcast series is set to launch this summer. The spokesperson added that more details about Meghan’s podcast series will be shared soon.
In January, Meghan and Harry joined a growing list of public figures in calling on Spotify to address COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming platform tied to Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. A spokesperson for their Archewell Foundation said the couple first contacted the company to express “concerns” about “the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform” in April 2021.
The Archewell Audio spokesperson addressed those ongoing concerns in Thursday’s announcement, saying that Meghan and her Archewell Audio team have worked closely with Spotify — and their senior leadership — to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety.
As production moves forward on Meghan’s podcast series, Archewell Audio is eager to be responsible stewards of an audio landscape that is well-resourced with quality, fact-based information—particularly when it comes to public health, the spokesperson added.
Sounds like Meghan would only commit to moving forward with this pod series if Spotify personally assured her that they would do more to promote vaccine education and inclusivity. As for the pod… I’m sure it’s something wholesome, educational and nice. But part of me wishes she was doing a fun, trashy pod. F-ck The Haters with Duchess Meghan. Or: The “You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch” pod. The Montecito Avocado of Doom pod.
…It would be funny if Meghan’s pod dropped on June 2nd, the first day of the Queen’s Jubbly celebrations. *sips tea*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Archewell.
I can’t wait!!! the jubbly is only for those in the UK and some in the commonwealth who still care!
Meghan’s market is the US and the rest of the world who paid attention!
Anyway, I am ready……go Meghan!!!
Even though canada still has her as symbolic head of state, there has been no discussion here about the jubilee. There is no extra day off and most Canadians won’t have any idea that it’s going on.
Just like commonwealth day, which again isn’t recognized in most of the actual commonwealth countries, this is another occasion where the UK and BRF does some navel gazing and pretends that the rest of world actually cares.
@Nic919 — that’s great for CA; the worse is some people in UK actually do think the rest of the world cares for those “days” (commonwealth or jubbly)….they look really silly; the end of the empire created a lot of issues in “some”
I’m in Canada as well, and I noticed Sophie went to NY and I was wondering WHY-t-f don’t they come to Canada for Commonwealth? It’s strange to me .. they haven’t been to Canada for ages, and Harry was only here to get his woman recently LOL
OMG, with Meghan’s podcasts coming out this summer, the rota’s going to clutch their pearls so hard. I can already foresee many ‘how dare she release podcasts during the Jubbly, she’s trying to upstage Betty!!!’ stories coming out from the usual suspects. Just wait.
We will see 6 solid months of clutching of the pearls, dissecting her guests on the POD, HER, Harry’s memoir and how everything that Harry had Meghan are doing are ALL DISRESPECTFUL OF TQ!!! We will have non-stop bashing!!! I suspect strokes will be had!!
Omid tweeted this news last night and I was SO EXCITED to hear it!!
You gave me a vision of the RR clenching so tightly they’re making their own pearls – LOL!
I am SO HOPING she drops the first pod on the Jubbly…
Meghan will have notable guests lined up to be on her POD. The conversations will certainly be interesting and educational, but I hope she brings the fun, too. Her goofy humor, as we saw on Ellen, her wry/sly humor, as we saw with Melissa McCarthy, are delightful and I’d tune in for more of that.
I find her voice so soothing and calming that I would totally listen to a podcast from Meghan just talking about avocado toast. I’m just sayin’.
I’m with you, I would be all over a cooking show from Madame Duchess.
Her first episode should be a conversation with Cardi B about online abuse. That would be 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!
This is an excellent idea! I hope that Meghan’s people see this and really make it happen.
Cardi already tweeted that she wanted to talk to Meghan. I sure hope Meghan’s team got in touch then!
That actually is a really good idea! On top of the fact that they have gone through something similar it would also pull a large and young crowd.
Speak it into existence! I really can’t wait for this podcast!
Yay, I can’t wait! I know it will be something positive and uplifting and/or educational and thoughtful, but I too want Meghan to embrace her inner petty and just put out a pod called “They really are a racist family” or something, LOL.
as for this bit Kaiser –
” there will be wailing all the way from London if Meghan mentions buttons, shoulder pads, flag cosplaying or sausage curls on this pod”
There will be wailing if she mentions buttons and wailing if she doesn’t. It’s going to be glorious. Meghan could put out a pod called called “why puppies and kittens are cute” and the wailing would be heard across the ocean.
Meghan could say “kicking puppies is bad” and the BM/monarchists will go “Well actually puppy kicking isn’t that bad at all!”
Lol. Nope, it will be Meghan wants to kick puppies because she is a Hollywood actress and she knows that it would be the best way to hurt the queen.
I would totally listen to a kittens and puppies are cute pod.
But yes the UK tabs and haters are going to listen to this pod and analyze it in crazy details looking for faults.
They have already analyzed this announcement way too much and before that they were complaining about why it was taking so long to make another podcast. (Ignoring how Meghan had a baby last year and a miscarriage prior to that…. And let’s not get into the eight years for five questions. I guess that’s ok)
I can see it with them dragging her guests as well!! They will write nasty comments on them as well!! The have NO morals or ethics with regards to ANY program Meghan is attached to!!
In addition to vaccines and inclusivity I am sure they will discuss digital responsibility, which was why the conversation with Spotify was necessary. I hope they tackle online abuse and bullying.
Meghan’s podcast is going to be about high profile women using their platform for activism. Remember the DM put out story about Spotify taking over Harry and Meghan’s podcast because there was an ad for staff a few months ago.
One article I read about this made it seem like the podcast was being held up because of Spotify’s resistance to handling the COVID misinformation, if so I’m thrilled that Meghan and Harry stuck with their values until Spotify started acting in more responsible way. Always inspiring, these two!
I don’t know what held up this podcast but I’m genuinely curious as it has been a very long time since they first put something out which is unusual to drive up hype only to go cold for months/year.
I wonder what was taking it so long, the whole Joe thing is pretty recent so I honestly don’t think it was that. Well timed though for PR to make it appear as if that’s what was causing the delay. It might have been an added factor afterwards but clearly something was delaying the podcasts- either negotiations, hiring, planning,
I would assume it’s the fact that she had a miscarriage before Lili’s pregnancy and birth so rather than just taking whatever maternity leave she would have from one pregnancy, she ended up with medical leave, bereavement leave, maybe a slow down of work and stress with the Lili pregnancy to be safe, and then maternity leave for Lili. Her whole work/life/family building schedule got pushed back by several months, I would think. She probably planned on Baby 2 being born late 2020 and then being back to work and launching stuff mid 2021, and instead Lili was born mid 2021 and then she still had maternity leave after that.
There was a legitimate article by variety I think stating how the problems are with the Spotify ceo who signs deals. She signed a whole bunch of big names but there was a backlog in actually producing content. That’s why the Obama’s are potentially looking elsewhere for a new deal and Ava D left her deal. Another high profile name also left their deal because of backlog problems producing content. Kim k also signed with Spotify.
https://www.businessinsider.com/spotify-star-podcast-partners-few-shows-insiders-tumult-2022-2
Harry was talking about Joe Rogan and misinformation as far back as May last year. So who knows what’s been going on behind the scenes. Meghan also had a baby during that time and took parental leave. There are many reasons for the delay.
@ Polo, that’s an excellent point to be made!! Since it’s Spotify that is making the issue of production, they are in the spot of waiting. I am excited to read the article!! Thank you very much for posting the link!!
@ JuliaP, they mentioned JR in Omids tweet last night as well. Harry and Meghan are still putting pressure on Spotify, I think. Bottom line is that they have never been silent or will remain silent regarding JR.
Joe has been making really ugly racist and sexist comments forever, and I’m sure M and H were aware since he’s the biggest draw in Spotify.
I’m sad their pod will be on Spotify, I cannot listen. But like Kaiser, I’m not a big pod person anyway.
@Polo, thanks for linking the businessinsider article here. I’m surprise when some people who are supporters of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are not familiar with what was happening with Spotify and their podcasts.
@Withthe America, I’m an avid podcast listener, I didn’t know about Joe Rogan or how racist and sexist it was because I wasn’t listening to him.
@petra I hear you, I didn’t listen to him either, but M and H were aware of what was on his show way back Re anti vaxx, so I’m saying it’s not unlikely that they were aware of his problematic racism (I mean, the worst kind).
I’ve also seen snippets of his show to read and of course his guests told a story.
@Otherside:
Tell me you know nothing without telling me you know nothing. Le sigh.
Anyhooo……..: “I don’t know what held up this podcast…” you prolly shoulda stopped there or, better yet, edit it to say: “I dont know why we hvnt yet heard a podcast from H&M since their holiday special. Thats prolly because I know nothing.”
“She who knows not, and knows not he knows not, she is a fool—shun her;
She who knows not, and knows she knows not, she is simple—teach her;
She who knows, and knows not she knows,s he is asleep—wake her;
S he who knows, and knows she knows, she is wise—follow her. ‘—Arab Proverb.
I’m so excited we are FINALLY getting a podcast! Can’t wait!
Yay! Glad to have some podcast news! And yeah I agree, I think it’ll be pretty wholesome and sweet. I think she might have a different woman on each episode and they’ll be discussing their lives, achievements, experiences etc etc. I can also see her bringing in “less famous” guests so their work can be highlighted.
Yay! i can’t wait, i’ll wait till nearer the time to subscribe to spotify
Kaiser, I think we might have come from the same mother. Lol. Because I am 💯 behind your brand of petty vengeance. Lol.
I am really excited for this and might finally get Spotify just to listen
Me too!! I would love her entire first 6 months to be Meghan discussing her treatment by the BRF, the Lambridges and the RR’s. Each episode would cover each vile monsters actions and have a guest, expertise in psychology, that would armchair the aspect of WHY they did it and the impacts that it had on Meghan!! Leave NO stone unturned!! Lay into the deception and deceitful dichotomy as to WHY each person committed these vile acts!!!!
Name names and what they each did!!
I can’t wait for this podcast. If she does one with Cardi B it would be huge. I’m glad she is still ignoring her ratchet relatives in light of the “lawsuit” and won’t publicly acknowledge them.
I already saw some misinformation saying that the podcast is 2.5 years late and I laughed. They didn’t even announce this deal until December 2020.
And I don’t want to even call this a delay, because Meghan was pregnant and didn’t give birth to Lil til June 2021. Also she was working on a children’s book at the same time which came out as well. People actually thinking that they were trying to steal money from Spotify and Netflix are ridiculous. And also the Salty Islanders acting like she and Harry stole their money is just getting beyond tiresome.
What are you referring to here?
“And also the Salty Islanders acting like she and Harry stole their money is just getting beyond tiresome.”
I think she is implying that the RR’s are accusing Harry and Meghan of stealing from Spotify, not them as they have not put any POD out yet.
The RR keep posting articles claiming that Spotify is not getting what they paid for and they should demand their money back. They go back and forth between that and how they have no shame since they are working with them even after the Joe Rogan thing.
Ahhhh…I’ll be listening Madam Duchess.
We should just start calling her The Duchess of Success. 🤣
I hope Princess Meghan reads some of these clever quips and drops a few into her podcast like -I don’t agree with kicking puppies…from there let the BM think she’s using coded language 😀
BM and RF might take a ‘kicking puppies’ reference as an accusation or attack, because guilty consciences. Somebody injured Guy the beagle and broke his leg, and it appears that somebody was important enough for the whole thing to be hushed up.
I’m ready….whoot! My Spotify account will be reinstated on the day Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex podcast drops.
That’s a good idea, maybe I’ll do that too, just for her and then drop it again, because I refuse to support the racism that hideous platform is infamous for.
i ‘d subscribed to Spotify because of Archewell Audio and stayed for a year. I prefer listening to podcasts on iTunes. I’ll sign up again and stay as long as Archewell Audio podcasts are there.
It would be great if there is a big surge in activation just to listen. I wonder how the BM would report on that.
“The Montecito Avocado of Doom”
😆😆😆😆😆
Thanks Kaiser. Now I have to find and apologize to my cat for screeching loud enough to scare the shit outta him. **
**totally worth it tho
I clearly got the idea from the reporting that vaccine misinformation was an issue between the Sussexes and Spotify, and was definitely one of several reasons, I’m sure, for the delay in the first podcast series. Also, people were so eager to hear from Harry and Meghan that they expected a series to drop almost immediately after the contract to produce content was signed. Hope there is fun and frivolity in the series as well as serious discussion and education.
I’m not really a podcast person and I’m curious who the target audience for her podcast is. I’m 35 so close to her age and I don’t think any of my friends know anything about the the royal family and all the drama (I’m the celeb gossip weirdo in my group). I guess there are so many podcasts already I’m curious what the angle will be. I’m sure we’ll get a recap here though and I’ll read about it at least and get to read some thoughts on it. I don’t think I have a Spotify account anyways and don’t really want to create one with the Joe Rogan crap going on for now so I’ll be looking out for those celebitchy reviews!
I’m with you Luna on all of that, and I too, am the only celebrity weirdo in my friend group AND I live in LA! I don’t think I’m going to get spotify right now, but I’d love to hear reviews and maaaaybeeee I’ll get it depending on the cost, lol. I won’t listen to anything while I walk outside as I’ve read too many studies about how listening to the birds and the voices in your head, lol, is SO much better for you then listening to music or yet more people talking . We don’t treasure silence and I think it’s sad. But I LOVE listening to podcasts when I do laundry and clean. It HELPS SO MUCH. I can tackle the most boring horrible job with a good podcast. If any of you gossip heads are into podcasts, check out You Must Remember This.Oh, my god, the Mia Farrow series ALONE is reason to subscribe.
I’ve had a free Spotify account forever that I rarely use, except to follow links from articles. Main diff between free and paid on Spotify afaic tell is they shuffle the tunes on albums. They might arrange for some stuff limited to subscriber content like Slate – we’ll see.
“F-ck The Haters with Duchess Meghan”, lmao, I would love that so much and it surely would be a hit.
I would so listen to that.
It’s probably going to be all positive and earnest and something I’ll subscribe to just to add to the numbers, but I’ll just sleep through them.