Duchess Meghan’s first Spotify podcast series will ‘launch this summer’

So many people are into podcasts these days. It feels like every week, someone is recommending a new must-listen pod to me and it just reminds me that I’m the only person who actually listens to music while I walk? Okay. So, a new must-listen pod is dropping this summer. At long last, we will have a Sussex podcast! More specifically, the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast series will launch this summer. As of this moment, we don’t know what the pod will be about, but there will be wailing all the way from London if Meghan mentions buttons, shoulder pads, flag cosplaying or sausage curls on this pod. The Archewell spokesperson also made a specific statement about the Joe Rogan mess, wherein Spotify knowingly platformed a racist anti-vaxxer science-denier dude for years because he brings in tons of subscriptions from dude-bros.

Meghan Markle is hitting the airwaves! An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex’s groundbreaking first Spotify podcast series is set to launch this summer. The spokesperson added that more details about Meghan’s podcast series will be shared soon. In January, Meghan and Harry joined a growing list of public figures in calling on Spotify to address COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming platform tied to Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. A spokesperson for their Archewell Foundation said the couple first contacted the company to express “concerns” about “the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform” in April 2021. The Archewell Audio spokesperson addressed those ongoing concerns in Thursday’s announcement, saying that Meghan and her Archewell Audio team have worked closely with Spotify — and their senior leadership — to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety. As production moves forward on Meghan’s podcast series, Archewell Audio is eager to be responsible stewards of an audio landscape that is well-resourced with quality, fact-based information—particularly when it comes to public health, the spokesperson added.

[From People]

Sounds like Meghan would only commit to moving forward with this pod series if Spotify personally assured her that they would do more to promote vaccine education and inclusivity. As for the pod… I’m sure it’s something wholesome, educational and nice. But part of me wishes she was doing a fun, trashy pod. F-ck The Haters with Duchess Meghan. Or: The “You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch” pod. The Montecito Avocado of Doom pod.

…It would be funny if Meghan’s pod dropped on June 2nd, the first day of the Queen’s Jubbly celebrations. *sips tea*