Prince Harry’s refusal to attend the memorial is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’

One week ago, Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that Harry would not return to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service in late March. What was funny about the spokesperson’s confirmation was that it was abundantly clear that Harry told his family he wasn’t coming and then immediately authorized his spokesperson to release the information, because Harry knew that his family would leak it as soon as possible. It was also pretty funny when Harry made it clear (just hours later) that he would attend the Invictus Games at the Hague in April. Throughout the week, there’s been so much whining and saltiness from the British commentators as they project their own hurt feefees on the poor Queen. Speaking of, Rebecca English was wallowing in hyperbole when she discussed all of this:

The news that Prince Harry would not be coming to the service of thanksgiving for his late grandfather Prince Philip was shared with the Queen only a quarter of an hour before it was released to the world. It was made worse by the fact that he then announced that he would be travelling to the Netherlands just a few weeks later for the Invictus games. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English says the decision has been seen by Palace insiders as ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’. ‘Within a couple of minutes of announcing that he would not be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving, Harry’s team also announced that he would be attending the Invictus Games in the Hague in April, just a few weeks later,’ she tells the programme. ‘This has obviously surprised a lot of people… to travel to Europe to go to that, but not to his grandfather’s memorial service has, to use a well-worn phrase, got people’s goat. They feel it is a slap in the face to the Queen and, again, another PR disaster as far as many people in the UK are concerned.’ The Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths believes that the move could have even more profound implications. ‘There is that feeling that this could be one of the last chances he gets to see some of the older members of the family,’ she says. ‘It just feels so insensitive and so vitriolic and so pointless.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“They feel it is a slap in the face to the Queen…” She continued, “It was almost as if Harry returned to the UK to personally take a sh-t on a corgi and then pissed on the Queen’s favorite flowers and then laughed as he caught a flight back to Montecito. It was just like that!” The language these dumbasses use, my goodness. “So insensitive and so vitriolic” – because he likely called the Queen to tell her personally that he wouldn’t go to the memorial. Yes. That fits. So obviously, every British site is using headlines like “Harry slapped the Queen in the face” and “Harry explodes with vitriol at fragile Queen.” These people are pathetic. (Also: it’s more than likely that the Queen will also skip the memorial because she doesn’t want to use a wheelchair. This too is a slap in the face to… Philip, I guess.)