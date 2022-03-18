Prince Harry’s refusal to attend the memorial is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’

One week ago, Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that Harry would not return to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service in late March. What was funny about the spokesperson’s confirmation was that it was abundantly clear that Harry told his family he wasn’t coming and then immediately authorized his spokesperson to release the information, because Harry knew that his family would leak it as soon as possible. It was also pretty funny when Harry made it clear (just hours later) that he would attend the Invictus Games at the Hague in April. Throughout the week, there’s been so much whining and saltiness from the British commentators as they project their own hurt feefees on the poor Queen. Speaking of, Rebecca English was wallowing in hyperbole when she discussed all of this:
The news that Prince Harry would not be coming to the service of thanksgiving for his late grandfather Prince Philip was shared with the Queen only a quarter of an hour before it was released to the world. It was made worse by the fact that he then announced that he would be travelling to the Netherlands just a few weeks later for the Invictus games.
The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English says the decision has been seen by Palace insiders as ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’.
‘Within a couple of minutes of announcing that he would not be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving, Harry’s team also announced that he would be attending the Invictus Games in the Hague in April, just a few weeks later,’ she tells the programme.
‘This has obviously surprised a lot of people… to travel to Europe to go to that, but not to his grandfather’s memorial service has, to use a well-worn phrase, got people’s goat. They feel it is a slap in the face to the Queen and, again, another PR disaster as far as many people in the UK are concerned.’
The Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths believes that the move could have even more profound implications.
‘There is that feeling that this could be one of the last chances he gets to see some of the older members of the family,’ she says. ‘It just feels so insensitive and so vitriolic and so pointless.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“They feel it is a slap in the face to the Queen…” She continued, “It was almost as if Harry returned to the UK to personally take a sh-t on a corgi and then pissed on the Queen’s favorite flowers and then laughed as he caught a flight back to Montecito. It was just like that!” The language these dumbasses use, my goodness. “So insensitive and so vitriolic” – because he likely called the Queen to tell her personally that he wouldn’t go to the memorial. Yes. That fits. So obviously, every British site is using headlines like “Harry slapped the Queen in the face” and “Harry explodes with vitriol at fragile Queen.” These people are pathetic. (Also: it’s more than likely that the Queen will also skip the memorial because she doesn’t want to use a wheelchair. This too is a slap in the face to… Philip, I guess.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
18/05/2019. Windsor , United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaving the Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor, United Kingdom.,Image: 506549457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Royal Ascot, Portrait of HRH Queen Elizabeth the Second behind TRH Harry the Duke of Sussex and TRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex,Image: 536132583, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Sorge / Andreas Bastian (Caro) / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the draw for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 at Buckingham Palace.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sidney, CANADA – Prince Harry spotted for the first time as he arrives in Victoria, BC to meet up with his wife Meghan Markle.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Prince Harry of England interviewed by James Corden on Tourist bus in Los Angeles.
They visited the “Prince of Belair” mansion, had a video conference with Meghan Markle, had tea on bus, and finally did a sport “spartan” test.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a Harlem elementary school during their official visit to the Big Apple.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
MANDATORY CREDIT: Chris Allerton – copyright SussexRoyal NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2019, WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Buckingham Palace Press Office in writing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, born Monday and named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
-
-
18/05/2019. Windsor , United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaving the Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor, United Kingdom.
I’m certain that had Harry come back for this memorial, his family would have found a way to humiliate him with something around the pecking orders.
I like how he’s standing his ground!
The same palace insiders were complaining that harry and meghan showing up for the memorial would cause a “headache”. They need to make up their minds already. Either they want them there, in which case the queen could sort out his security situation, or they don’t and they need to just cut their losses and stop complaining.
Honestly for people that never complain or explain they are complaining and explaining a lot.
They want H&M there to put them in their places, to publically humilliate them. Them deciding not to participate deprives of the humilliation they need to get through the day.
LOL Seeing him in those gloves….I can picture him pulling one off and *slap* *slap* across the cheek!
What a visual!
all this hand-wringing is funny to me because its a 50 minute service, the queen might not even go, and they’re mad that Harry won’t fly from CA to London for it??
i think if Harry asked Phillip – hey, the travel time is going to be a problem, I’m not flying to Europe twice in three weeks, would you rather I go to your memorial service, one year after your funeral that I attended, or would you rather I continue my work with veterans and military and attend my Invictus Games in the Hague?
Does anyone think there’s a chance in hell that Phillip, the World War II Navy veteran, would not choose the latter? And I bet the Queen would choose the latter too if Harry had asked her which she thought was better (not saying he asked, just IF he did.)
Nah. This isn’t a slap in the face to the queen. It’s a slap in the face to the members of the family who wanted harry there for the press (cough Charles and William cough) and the british press, but not the queen and not to Phillip’s memory.
ETA and to clarify when I say “its a slap in the face” to others in the family I’m not saying Harry is wrong or whatever. Just that that’s who is bothered by this.
It’s also a “slap in the face” to the Rota Rats that won’t be able to exploit Harry by taking tons of pictures of him.
How dare Harry not give the establishment the chance to abuse, harass and disrespect him!
– The nerve of him!
They had the “kate the great peacemaker” stories ready and nothing will come of it now. If william is desperate to see his brother he can always go to Invictus. It’s not far from the UK to the Netherlands by plane.
Agreed. Phillip wanted everyone to “get on with things.” This is a public service. Harry attended the family’s private service for his grandfather, and now he’s getting on with it.
The queen has been slapped to many times by harry and meghan I’m not counting anymore. She decided to slap herself for a change and not attending Philip’s memorial. (I’ll be checking is long time “friend” Penny will be there though for Philip though.)
It is my understanding Philip didn’t even want a big fuss made over him so if anyone is disrespecting Philip’s memory it’s the family who is holding this service against his wishes.
So when the inevitable announcement that the Queen won’t be attending this service either is made, is that a slap in the face to Philip? JFC
I think I read somewhere that Brenda Glücksburg is NOT going to Philip’s memorial service.
What is the custom in the UK for a widow’s attendance at a spouse’s memorial service?
Which is the bigger slap in the face … Harry not attending because he is being refused necessary protection or HM not attending because she is too vain to be seen in a wheelchair.
New Headline: The Queen slaps herself in face.
Why should he travel to a place that refuses to protect him and won’t let him protect himself or his family?
If the family wants him there so badly why don’t they intervene to get him the police protection he needs?
I wish the Beckie’s and all the others would stop acting like Harry going to the invictus games which is his work, is like him going to The Hague to party. And why should he sacrifice his security and safety for people who refuse to lift a finger to protect him and his family? And we all know that if petty Betty wanted to help him that she could
Why act now when TQ has not stepped in ONCE for Harry and Meghan? TQ is perfectly capable of making one phone call to The Met, yet again, she has NO compassion for Harry and/or Meghan since they became engaged! Harry has and will always been seen and treated as the sacrificial lamb for the good of the Monarchy!!
She has in her ostrich way. She gave Harry the presidency of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust instead of giving it to William. She gave them the choice of Frogmore Cottage instead of forcing them to live next to W&K at KP in the Gloucester space. She and Charles funded the move to a new Household under BP, and after William tried to publicly stop it, they doubled down and did it anyway. She appears to continue to have a private relationship with Harry, Meghan, and their children because of Harry’s own comments about their video communications, the gifts she’s sent the kids, etc. They still protect William above all, but she did do a few things to help out Sussex Family.
Did William and Kate also slap the queen in the face when they didn’t attend princess Margarete and the queens mom thanksgiving service because they were too busy getting their ski on? I wish these carnival of dumb as f clowns would keep the same energy of bitterness going to the rest of the salty royals that they like to serve to Harry and Meghan but I guess I am wishing on a star as usual because none of them married black
The excuse I have seen defending a ski trip instead of going to the memorial for Princess Margaret and the Queen mother is that it was ten years later so that is ok compared to one year later. To me the purpose of the memorial would have more value the longer it’s been since the person died but these tools are basically saying yeah it’s ok to not bother after a while.
I don’t remember a one year memorial service for the two of them in 2003. There might have been one, but I only remember the 10 year one in 2012.
Beatrice and Eugenie were at the same ski resort and managed to fly back to attend. Edward was the only one missing iirc. He was giving out DoE prizes/acting as patron of British Ski and Snowboarding – at a ski resort in France.
Harry was clear in his statement months ago about the security. He said he won’t be coming with his family unless he feels safe. So far, nothing’s been sorted around his security, so why all this false surprise when he follows through on his word? It’s performative outrage for clicks and stirring up anti-Harry sentiment. He done told you.
Also, palace insiders feel like it’s a slap in the face to themselves, not the queen.
@ Jais, and these ongoing articles of Harry slapping TQ in the face is exactly WHY he needs the security he is asking for!!!
🤣😂😂😂 That’s sad huh! Ah well, tots and pears
So is it a slap in the face to the queen that she herself isn’t going? WTAF is wrong with the derangers? And why do they believe the average reader to have an IQ of a gnat?
“another PR disaster as far as many people in the UK are concerned.’” Are the many people the RF and “palace insiders”?
Why would anyone believe PH would be coming to salty isle when he is not even allowed to pay for his own security?
The mind wobbles as Kelly Bundy would say.
Since the Cambridge’s skipped on the queens memorial years ago to go skiing I guess we’re even. 🙄
But one thing that is annoying about this is that we probably won’t see Harry and Meghan at the Oscar’s or the after parties since they are within days of the memorial. Not that H&M would have gone anyways since they are so low key lol
I mean, Phillip himself didn’t want a big to-do! So Harry is actually keeping with the spirit of that by attending the funeral a year ago and being done.
Yeah, Harry went to the real funeral with the rest of the family. This extra hoopla service is for everyone else, and Philip would have hated it anyway.
What is it with these exaggerations, my God!
Judging by the statements made by the carnival of so-called experts, (because these guys are just so authentic) seems like the halls of the palace is just all the senior royals slapping each other.
-The Queen is absolutely gobsmacked
-William is absolutely incandescent with rage he’s punching walls and throwing chairs all over the place
– charles and Camilla are fretting all over the place about Harry’s memoir
The effect Harry and Meghan have in these despots 😂😂😂
Harry’s security is still being worked out. He isn’t going to fly 10 hours for a 50 minutes service and then fly back home. If he had the proper security he would have probably attended and then stayed for a few weeks to visit and then go to Invictus. Funny how the British press don’t mention his security issue.
Harry works for Better Up, vacation time in the US is less than most Countries, so he have to prioritize his time, with the ‘Jubbly’ coming up.
Just maybe he want to take his wife and children on a trip where they can enjoy themselves and not get pick apart for putting a cap on one of their children.
It’s unlikely Harry is a full time employee like regular people. I would expect him to be more like a consultant in terms of hours and conditions..hes busy with a lot of projects.
Harry attended the funeral. And the COVID numbers are going up again with the new strain, I think the event should be canceled. The Queen probably cannot go. Because of all the uncertainty there should have been a request to possible attendees to contribute to a favorite charity of the late Prince Philip.
So it was not a slap in the face to the Queen when she had to pay up a hefty amount of money for Andrew? That is not even referred to anymore.
Rather than talking about Harry not attending, I think a more interesting discussion is who IS attending and why. Based on the guest list, this memorial is starting to look like a final farewell party with the queen. We have two (or three) European Kings and Queens confirming already (Sweden and Netherlands, including the former Queen) and let’s be real, they don’t give a hoot about Phil. I see this as their last chance to see the Queen before…you know. I wonder how many other monarchs are going to come?
Could be they’re attending because they weren’t allowed at the funeral itself because of COVID protocols. Otherwise they would have attended the funeral and not this memorial a year later.
So far the monarchs of Norway, Sweden, Spain, Denmark and Netherlands I have seen as being confirmed.
The other monarchs are cousins of QE and Phil so maybe that is why they are attending.
Sorry Becky. You’re going to have rely on other reporters pictures for fresh spank bank material, because you ain’t never going to be in Harry’s presence ever again.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
If Harry did attend, the Rota would be hoping it’s a private plane so they could criticize him for being environmentally wasteful, flying all that way for 50 minutes.
They are just taking whatever opportunity they can to slander. Until he capitulates to their harassment and becomes their puppet, Harry can do nothing right in the Rota’s eyes. Harry is dammed if he attends, dammed if he doesn’t.
A tabloid had a poll which said Harry should stay away from the memorial as he would be a distraction. Now same paper is calling his non attendance an awful snub. It’s a shame tabloids have such influence in England.
The tabloids had all their stories lined up about Harry at the memorial & now they are pissed. It doesn’t make sense to be so upset given they claimed the family didn’t want Harry around because they couldn’t trust him not to record conversations etc. now he’s snubbing them. Laughable
Reminds me of what was said in the princes and the press about Harry taking over from Diana as the big money maker for the press. That’s why they can’t remain pressed & obsessed despite Harry moving away & cutting tabloids off
I hope if the queen attend the memorial, andrew will be sitting beside her. Praise be for them both. Let the ROTA writes about them and twitter will burn them both.
Let phillip’s former and latter mistresses and offsprings sit near the queen too, just for shit and giggle.
Not as much a slap in the face as Charles hijacking the 70th anniversary of TQ’s ascension to promote Camilla as the next consort and roll out their PR strut (itself hijacked by karma in the shape of positive Covid tests for both). But we won’t talk about that…
for them, everything short of leaving his wife and kids to be a workhorse and third wheel in W&K’s marriage is a slap in the face to the Queen. do whatever you want harry.
Every freaking day is solid proof that the Sussexes made the right decision. Windsor loss is our gain in the USA.
I am so tired of this narrative. Everything is a slap in the face to the Queen and/or BRF / BM.
How about the loss of security, the insults and smears against his wife, his children, his mother, for his pedo uncle to be protected while he and his family were not – all that was a slap in the face to Harry? And more?
These people are cretins.
Harry’s memoir will not be negative to the queen, but he’s gonna slap her in the face anyway by not attending the memorial? Lol.
If the man can’t get proper security for his family, as was his request, then the British press can suck it.
I don’t understand why this is so hard?
Harry said in the Oprah interview that the BritShidtMedia/RotaRats are afraid to lose the narrative because if they do, “they know the truth will come out.”
Theyre hopping mad (and using the blind/deaf/dumb queen, as usual) that Harry released the information about his non-attendance to the fakakta memorial service within minutes of his informing the palace, thereby preventing them from spinning it. These hard-headed fvckers seem bent on forgetting that Harry knows them, he’s “seen behind the curtain;” he “knows their business model;” and he “wants no part of it.”
Harry has learned his lesson about how they try to manipulate their dumb and even some ‘shouldnt-be-so-dumb’ folks with outright lies so he will never ever again be played by them; ever again.
The Sussexes hv a formidable, global media relationship management operation going on and its laughable to me that the RotaRats, even if they dont want to acknowledge this, want to pretend that theyre not being slowly and surely overwhelmed by it and stand to be completely swamped by the time it becomes public knowledge, the extent to which H&M are behind the global push for greater accountability from the purveyors of information.
The press’ overreaction to Harry decision to not attend the memorial is confirmation that the idea for the event didn’t come from the Palace. It came from the press and the main objective was not remember Philip but to get Meghan and Harry to visit the UK.
A slap in the face to the queen who probably won’t go because she is so vain she doesn’t want to be seen in a wheelchair. Give me a break
I know Harry and Meghan don’t give two f*ks about rota rats like English but this crap they keep writing has got to be annoying. And I’m sure he won’t be the only family member not going because this event is for the public and those who didn’t attend the funeral. Since he’s not a working royal anymore, he has no official role and he already went to the funeral as part of the family. So English and the rest of the rats can suck it.