The Sussexes announce donations to a wide variety of charities dealing with Ukraine

The day Russia invaded Ukraine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. They were called “breathtakingly arrogant” by royal commentators, who also made fun of Harry and Meghan for, like, not stopping the Russian invasion? Within a matter of days, Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate all issued their own statements in support of Ukraine. None of those people were referred to as “breathtakingly arrogant,” which was very weird! Reportedly, Charles and Camilla have made donations to charities working in Ukraine, or with displaced Ukrainians. The Queen and the Cambridges have donated too, although everything is pretty muddy and no one has mentioned those donations in more than a week (we never got a solid confirmation on just where the money came from or went either). Now the Sussexes have announced a round of donations. Via Archwell:
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through their non-profit Archewell Foundation, have made donations to a number of organizations working on the ground to support the people of Ukraine, including HIAS, The HALO Trust, and a coalition of Ukrainian media such as The Kyiv Independent, supported through the organization Are We Europe. We are also continuing to work with our partners at World Central Kitchen and The World Health Organization to assist with the global and local humanitarian response to the crisis.
Finally, our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack. We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination. We are continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can.
All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organizations have taken on– and also by the stories from those on the frontlines.
The rest of the Archewell post is full of longer descriptions of the work being done by the charities highlighted. World Central Kitchen especially has been on the ground in Ukraine and in refugee camps in Poland, since the very start of the invasion. The Sussexes are covering multiple angles here too – We Are Europe is in support of local journalists covering the invasion and war; HIAS is about refugees; The World Health Organization is about getting medical equipment and personnel into Ukraine. It’s a very thoughtful explainer and a reminder (to me) that it’s important for high-profile individuals to actually explain where their donations are going and why, because it actually helps raise the profiles of various charities and organizations and will spur more donations.
(It’s also interesting timing, this Archewell post happening on the eve of the Keen Caribbean Tour. I imagine there’s some seething happening at Kensington Palace as Bob Marley t-shirts are being furiously packed.)
This is why I’m so happy that The Firm showed their asses & pushed H&M…ALL THE WAY OUT…so now H&M can do WHATEVA they want without making sure they’re aligned with NOBODY but themselves
This is the first time i’m hearing that the keens made a donation. I’ve only seen the story about the queen donating.
It was very muddy like Kaiser said. I think an “insider” said that they had made a donation weeks ago or something IIRC but there was never any confirmation or any indication of where they donated etc.
I think.
So the Cambridges themselves actually never said: “we made a donation and encourage everyone who can afford it to do the same”?
Sounds like the insider was talking bs to me.
I do clearly remember william saying that he wishes they could offer more that just smiles, words and brownies when they visited the Ukraine center
No, not from the cambridges. I’m trying to think when we heard it, I think it was around the time of the Ukraine comments and “smiles are all we can do” as people tried to clarify that they DID donate, but I honestly can’t remember.
I don’t think they did, for the record, but there was something put out there from a “royal insider” or whatever.
@Becks1 they havent donated at that visit. The response from the person welcoming them confirmed it when he said he could only offer words and smiles. around the time kate baked and brought her brownies was it?
There was also NO word/confirmation that this was a PRIVATE/PERSONAL donation, and not one done with taxpayer funds.
It was clearly announced that Charles and Camilla were making private donations and the media did report that the Queen did as well.
Nothing so specific was ever said about the Cambridges donating so it’s more than likely they are lying about it and no one will check anyway. These two never give money that is their own. They were also supposed to donate the damages award for the topless photo court case and they never said anything about where that money went either.
@nic919: didn’t they also make a personal donation to nhs personnel when the pandemic just started.
W&K don’t have money of their own to donate. They have funds donated to them by the public, they have taxpayer funds and they have PC’s duchy money.
@trimdownmonarky I’m not talking about donating AT that visit. I’m saying there was a throwaway line in one of the stories out around that visit that mentioned the Cambridges donating. I think some people on here even called it out for its lack of specificity and how it was just a vague “inside source”, so it just sounded like fluff.
So we don’t actually know if they donated, how much, where they donated (at least we know where Camilla and Charles donated) or any of that. I’m assuming there was no such donation at all. but that’s why Kaiser said it was “muddy.”
The Keens donated? I thought they could only offer smiles and words!
At the visit to the Ukraine Center, Cain told the people he was offering support, nothing finical.
He is on video saying it.
This is why I stand behind Harry and Meghan 💯
Same. I read some of the comments on Twitter after The HALO Trust posted, and they are…unhinged is the only word that works. I will never understand why people think Harry and Meghan are remotely the problem, anywhere in the world.
We knew they would be making an announcement like this. Those two walk the walk and put their money where their mouth is (mouths are?) and all those other cliches, lol. I do appreciate seeing where they donate because I trust that they’ve researched and are making donations to good organizations, so I feel I can donate to that organization as well.
Good job
There have been a handful of occasions during this Ukrainian crisis where I’ve experienced projectile tears, and reading the Archewell post did it again. H&M are so thoughtful about the causes they support and promote, but what really impresses is that they have *long* been engaged with many of these organizations, singly or in concert. This war is bringing them all forward and together, but Archewell knits the narratives into a common sense approach that anyone can get involved in.
Elizabeth donated to DEC & they announced it. Or course the Fail announced Camilla’s donation to their appeal & think Chuck donated to the Red Cross.
I really like that Harry & Meghan are supporting humanitarian orgs on the ground but also independent local media. Reliable reports on the ground is important & those journalists need to be supported . I also like that they shared stories of people in Ukraine as well as mental health resources. Great job
It’s so lovely to see that their donations continue to be for organisations they’ve worked with before (UN, World Kitchen, Halo Trust etc) but also to media outlets to promote fair reporting and not misinformation, the consistency to the causes that matter to them shows how genuine and passionate they are
❤️ it. The way they detail the organizations is how it should be done.
The Ukrainian team for the Invictus Games, withdrew from the games to fight for their Country and they lost a member of the team this week.
OH NO! HOW SAAAAAAD. My heart just breaks for so much suffering.
I love how they show their work, clear, practical and focussed. This is how monarchy in the 21st century should operate to give exemplars to others who don’t have their reach.
I donated to WCK – they have a great instagram account, post daily videos from different locations, interviews with locals, both those helping and fleeing, it’s inspirational and heartbreaking at the same time.
This is how to amplify other organizations working to support Ukraine and Ukrainians. I’m glad Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan understands modern day philanthropy. Their donations brings more donations from ordinary people to these organizations. The more I see their inputs, the more I look forward to the Archewell Foundation work.
Not surprised by this at all. It’s good to see that Harry and Meghan are not allowing the outrage from the British press to deter them from helping others.
Prince William is on record as offering the Ukranians ” the odd smile”. What on earth is an odd smile. Sinister?
@Julia K, William never actually smiles like a normal person, so the wording needs to be nonsense like this — “the odd smile” or “a festive glance” (still my favorite).
I think in this instance it means “occasional” as in all we can offer you is the occasional smile. But it works both ways here 🙂
I love how the Sussexes constantly take the high road in regards to Harry’s family. In my mind, that’s the true meaning of ‘“never complain never explain.” The Sussexes donate to many charities with dignity & grace, and don’t complain or explain when the BM attack & gaslight them constantly.
Yay! i love how they do their work, i think the video was very inspirational as well. i donated to world kitchen as i know its one of theirs and i see on twitter the work the wck team are doing on the ground
Mr. Jaded and I are retirees living on a very fixed income but we managed to scrape together $500 for the Canadian Red Cross who were matching donations. The Keens need to confirm their donation, not have some lackey mumble some half-assed, disingenuous crap to the press.
God those 2 are insufferable.
The Halo Trust is also a nice relation back to Princess Diana. I believe one of her last charity engagements was traveling to the Balkans and Africa with The Trust to campaign against land mines.