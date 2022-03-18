Scarlett Johansson on falling for Colin Jost: He looked different because I was available

Scarlett Johansson was on The Drew Barrymore Show promoting her new skincare line, The Outset. I didn’t realize that Drew and Scarlett are such good friends. Drew said they bonded during He’s Just Not That Into You and have stayed close since. It made for a fun interview because it was equal parts interview and catching up. One of Drew’s favorite topics to talk about is love, so she brought up Scarlett’s relationship with Colin Jost right away. Both Drew and Scarlett are six-time SNL hosts, going back long before Scarlett and Colin got together. Drew asked how things turned romantic with Colin. Scarlett said it was timing, because all the previous times she met him she’d been in a relationship. But in 2017 she finally saw him with new, available eyes.

Scarlett also talked about how she met Colin several times before they finally started dating in 2017. “It was just the timing was good. When we met, the timing was right,” she said. “He’s a very — I think — a cute guy, but the other times that I was there, I was in a relationship and I was not [looking]. This time, it was the timing was right. He looked differently to me because I was available.” “I’ve definitely been in relationships where the timing was not right, and I also think you have to recognize when it’s not the right person, but sometimes it’s a good person but the timing is off, and it’s important to be open to that too,” she added.

This makes sense to me. Plenty of couples were friends for years before they started dating and it usually has something to do with their availability. Scarlett told Drew her first time hosting SNL was Colin’s first year writing for them. That was back in 2006, when Scarlett was dating Josh Harnett. Her appearances before 2017 line up with her husbands Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac. She admited she thought Colin was cute, but that there’s a difference between finding someone attractive and being attracted to them. Like Scarlett said, that filter is usually if you are available to date them.

Getting back to Drew and Scarlett’s relationship, there was a sweet moment at the end when they were doing the Final Five (when Drew asks her guest five random questions). Drew challenged Scarlett to cry on command – which she did! After, though, Scarlett lauded Drew for everything she’d done with her show and Drew admitted she’d gotten very emotional when Scarlett walked out because she was proud to show it off to Scarlett. It was a nice moment between two women who clearly care for and want good things for each other.

Photo credit: Avalon Red