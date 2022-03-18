Scarlett Johansson on falling for Colin Jost: He looked different because I was available

Scarlett Johansson was on The Drew Barrymore Show promoting her new skincare line, The Outset. I didn’t realize that Drew and Scarlett are such good friends. Drew said they bonded during He’s Just Not That Into You and have stayed close since. It made for a fun interview because it was equal parts interview and catching up. One of Drew’s favorite topics to talk about is love, so she brought up Scarlett’s relationship with Colin Jost right away. Both Drew and Scarlett are six-time SNL hosts, going back long before Scarlett and Colin got together. Drew asked how things turned romantic with Colin. Scarlett said it was timing, because all the previous times she met him she’d been in a relationship. But in 2017 she finally saw him with new, available eyes.
Scarlett also talked about how she met Colin several times before they finally started dating in 2017.
“It was just the timing was good. When we met, the timing was right,” she said. “He’s a very — I think — a cute guy, but the other times that I was there, I was in a relationship and I was not [looking]. This time, it was the timing was right. He looked differently to me because I was available.”
“I’ve definitely been in relationships where the timing was not right, and I also think you have to recognize when it’s not the right person, but sometimes it’s a good person but the timing is off, and it’s important to be open to that too,” she added.
This makes sense to me. Plenty of couples were friends for years before they started dating and it usually has something to do with their availability. Scarlett told Drew her first time hosting SNL was Colin’s first year writing for them. That was back in 2006, when Scarlett was dating Josh Harnett. Her appearances before 2017 line up with her husbands Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac. She admited she thought Colin was cute, but that there’s a difference between finding someone attractive and being attracted to them. Like Scarlett said, that filter is usually if you are available to date them.
Getting back to Drew and Scarlett’s relationship, there was a sweet moment at the end when they were doing the Final Five (when Drew asks her guest five random questions). Drew challenged Scarlett to cry on command – which she did! After, though, Scarlett lauded Drew for everything she’d done with her show and Drew admitted she’d gotten very emotional when Scarlett walked out because she was proud to show it off to Scarlett. It was a nice moment between two women who clearly care for and want good things for each other.
The only woman ScarJo wants good things for is herself.
I think that the 2016 election proved that most white women are like this so…yeah.
Oh please…. this is BS. I know many good women. I know shitty women as well. That is the human condition.
Damn I really just found myself wanting to get offended by that and do like men do and say “not all white women”, but you know that, and I know why you feel the way you do.
Yep. The 2016 election changed everything I thought I knew about women. The women in my partner’s family are republicans, but they go to the kind of church that has gun retreats, so they’re the outliers. It’s the mainstream, educated, middle class women who voted for Trump that we need to talk about. Because they exist in every part of U.S. culture and had all the power in the world to keep a rapist out of office. And chose white privilege over the dignity and safety of women and little girls, even white women and white little girls. And I haven’t stopped speaking up since then.
@milliemollie I completely agree. I have never understood her appeal.
Neither have I. I seem to dislike her and I don’t even know her.
I love seeing the Keeley/Rebecca vibe playing out in real life, women who love and support one another ❤️
I’m reading Colin Jost’s autobiography right now, “A Very Punchable Face” and it is HILARIOUS! I read it on the subway and LOL a lot – another reason masks are useful!
It was so funny! Colin is clearly super talented. I suppose he does look like a guy who says “do you know who my father is?” but that is not at all his personality.
I thought the Jost/ScarJo Alexa commercial was funny and they had good chemistry bouncing off each other
Sweet. What was it that Scarlett and Colin named their son?
Cosmo
I can completely relate to this. My fiance and I were coworkers and friends in 2014 and 2015 when he was married. I left for another job for a few years, and we reconnected in 2019. He was divorced by this time. When we were just friends, I found him attractive, but when I saw him coming toward me years later I thought, “Yes, this man is fine. I would like to date him, please and thank you.” And the rest is history, and we’re getting married in 61 days!
Hopefully, the 3rd time’s the charm.
When normal people marry, presumably they intend to be together for life. I’m not sure that’s even true in Hollywood marriages, so I bet this is the first one that started out with long term goals.
When I first met my current husband, I was blissfully married with twins. I thought he was attractive and would be a great catch for someone. The next time we came across each other, I was widowed, but emotionally unavailable and he was in a relationship. When we worked together on a project several years later, I was ready to date, he was single, and it was just right.
Theses four sentences were a bittersweet love story with more depth and arc than most rom-coms… and I love rom-coms.
I don’t find Colin Jost attractive at all. I get why people do, he’s just very much not my type. That being said, it’s obvious from these photos that he keeps her laughing and she absolutely adores him. So good for them.
@SAM, I think that’s his whole schtick, though. In appearance, he’s perfectly bland—neither so handsome that you look twice nor so unusual looking that you look twice. He just, is. His appearance is…pleasant. But then he’s funny and comes across as very smart and very self-aware of his blandness. He’s not my type either, but between the self-awareness and the shiny smile, I can see the attraction.
To me, he’s like the John Boles of comedians, and if you say “Who?” then my answer is “Exactly.”
What is the Definition of white woman priviledge?
