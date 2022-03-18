Kim Kardashian is taking the ‘high road’ with Kanye: ‘I do try to ignore it’

One of the things which has been really bugging me about the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce saga is that Kim’s divorce lawyer has been Laura Wasser this whole time. While Wasser has a good reputation as one of the top divorce lawyers in LA, her priority is never to “go to the mattresses” for her clients in difficult divorce cases. Remember what happened with Angelina Jolie? Jolie was ready to go to war on behalf of her kids and Wasser kept telling her to make nice with the man who abused the children. Jolie ended up firing Wasser and going out of the LA legal pool to get help… which worked, because Jolie’s new representation figured out that Brad Pitt’s lawyers had compromised the private judge, and on and on.

I bring up the Jolie situation because like the Jolie-Pitt divorce, the Kardashian-West divorce is not a “normal” celebrity divorce. This is not “both sides have solid arguments.” Kanye is clearly stalking, harassing and being incredibly emotionally abusive towards Kim and the children. Kanye’s POV is that there is no need for divorce because Kim and the children belong to him. It’s been my hope this whole time that Kim and her lawyers are taking this sh-t seriously, documenting everything and preparing to go to war with Kanye if need be. But the second part of Kim’s Ellen Show interview is out, and she’s just repeating Laura Wasser’s happy, congenial horses-t.

From Page Six:

Kim Kardashian says she’s trying to take the “high road” amid her messy divorce from Kanye West. “I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” the reality star said during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” referencing West’s recent social media antics. “I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. And no matter what goes on, [Kanye’s] the father of my kids.” Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021 and was declared legally single from the rapper earlier this month. They share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The Skims founder told DeGeneres, 64, that she tries to look at her and West’s current struggles as life lessons. “As hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it, and how can I just get through it?’” she explained. “I know that seems super zen but it’s really what I do… I used to care so much about narratives and what’s true and what’s not true … I just live my life the way I think is right and just push forward and do the best that I can.”

While Kim’s mentality seems emotionally healthy and she’s clearly trying to take the long-view, in the short-view, Kim needs a protective order. In the short view, Kanye’s behavior is truly disturbing and people are concerned for Kim’s well-being and the well-being of the children. While we don’t know what’s being said and done behind-the-scenes, it bothers me to think that Kim’s divorce lawyer is telling her to make peace and put on a smiley face as she’s being stalked by her ex.