Kim Kardashian is taking the ‘high road’ with Kanye: ‘I do try to ignore it’

One of the things which has been really bugging me about the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce saga is that Kim’s divorce lawyer has been Laura Wasser this whole time. While Wasser has a good reputation as one of the top divorce lawyers in LA, her priority is never to “go to the mattresses” for her clients in difficult divorce cases. Remember what happened with Angelina Jolie? Jolie was ready to go to war on behalf of her kids and Wasser kept telling her to make nice with the man who abused the children. Jolie ended up firing Wasser and going out of the LA legal pool to get help… which worked, because Jolie’s new representation figured out that Brad Pitt’s lawyers had compromised the private judge, and on and on.
I bring up the Jolie situation because like the Jolie-Pitt divorce, the Kardashian-West divorce is not a “normal” celebrity divorce. This is not “both sides have solid arguments.” Kanye is clearly stalking, harassing and being incredibly emotionally abusive towards Kim and the children. Kanye’s POV is that there is no need for divorce because Kim and the children belong to him. It’s been my hope this whole time that Kim and her lawyers are taking this sh-t seriously, documenting everything and preparing to go to war with Kanye if need be. But the second part of Kim’s Ellen Show interview is out, and she’s just repeating Laura Wasser’s happy, congenial horses-t.
Kim Kardashian says she’s trying to take the “high road” amid her messy divorce from Kanye West.
“I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” the reality star said during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” referencing West’s recent social media antics. “I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. And no matter what goes on, [Kanye’s] the father of my kids.”
Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021 and was declared legally single from the rapper earlier this month. They share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The Skims founder told DeGeneres, 64, that she tries to look at her and West’s current struggles as life lessons.
“As hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it, and how can I just get through it?’” she explained. “I know that seems super zen but it’s really what I do… I used to care so much about narratives and what’s true and what’s not true … I just live my life the way I think is right and just push forward and do the best that I can.”
While Kim’s mentality seems emotionally healthy and she’s clearly trying to take the long-view, in the short-view, Kim needs a protective order. In the short view, Kanye’s behavior is truly disturbing and people are concerned for Kim’s well-being and the well-being of the children. While we don’t know what’s being said and done behind-the-scenes, it bothers me to think that Kim’s divorce lawyer is telling her to make peace and put on a smiley face as she’s being stalked by her ex.
to some degree, that’s good advice, as far as presenting things to the children are concerned as well as moving the divorce along more quickly. But no, she shouldn’t be smiling and playing nice where his stalking and abuse are concerned. He is engaging in criminal behavior and it should not be condoned legally.
"I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I'm always just hopeful. And no matter what goes on, [Kanye's] the father of my kids."

That's fair, but they were good friends with Nicole Wallis…
That’s fair, but they were good friends with Nicole Wallis…
Jolie’s divorce is way different than Kim’s ordeal. Kanye is undoing himself, own his own. BP was way more sinister behind the curtain.
I think Wasser’s advice is spot on. Kanye will make is own bed. Don’t fuel his fire by openly defying him. Just be patient.
Maybe. But there’s a world of difference between ‘not openly defying him’ and not protecting herself as he’s publicly threatening her, deliberately putting their children in the middle of their separation, and goading his fans into harassing her and her new boyfriend.
Same. I think they both realize that Kim may very well not qualify for a protective order, and that type of loss in a high profile case is a problem, and that even if she did Kanye would just immediately ignore it and put her in the position of deciding whether to have him put in jail, which I can’t imagine is something she wants to do.
He’s nuts, getting out of this as low profile as possible seems like a smart goal to me, especially here, where she has a 24/7 security team, gates, and all sorts of other protections that, frankly, are much more useful than a piece of paper.
Kim is in a very tricky spot because she is not dealing with a rational person. Kanye is desperate for a reaction so ignoring him may be her best defense for now. Once they get into the child custody arrangement that may change.
Kim should ask her mother about Kris’ once-living best friend and how her divorce went.
Terrifying reference, but so true.
Do we know that this is advice from Wasser? And I’m not sure what people expected Kim to say on a show like Ellen’s, which is all about happy, happy, horse s**t.
Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me if this is the surface level answer Kim gives publicly while under the water line there’s a lot of legal action going on. Having been on a reality show since she was a teenager, she knows the importance of getting a preferred narrative across.
I absolutely will not be surprised if we learn that at the same time she is saying this she’s having her legal team lock down protection for her and her kids.
Yeah Kim definitely needs to get a protective order asap before Kanye harms her or the kids. But I do agree with Kanye after seeing that video of Pete joking about sexually abusing a kid. He shouldn’t be anywhere near children. How can you joke about that???? He’s a weirdo too! Kim should leave him.
That was sick. I’m so done with these comedians who think everything is fair game for their pathetic attempts at jokes. It wasn’t even remotely funny.
Good take. Laura W. is probably better suited to negotiate financial matters and PR than this type of a situation. Kim’s is already hyper vigilant about security following her Paris trauma. I don’t believe for a second that she’s this chill about the threat to her coming from a person with so much access to her and her children. Petty sh*t aside, I’m scared for Kim.
I can tell you from experience it doesn’t matter what she does, he will only escalate as long as he’s not getting his way.
Correct. If she’s silent, he’ll put her on blast; if she speaks, he’ll lash out. He’ll “date” people publicly & attack her whether she dates or is single. The only thing Kanye will accept is her unconditional return to him & submission to his whims.
I don’t even think her statements here have anything to do with a legal strategy–it’s a practical one. This woman is trying to stay sane knowing how impossible her ex is trying to make everything.
I never said a bad word about my son’s
narcissistic father. I sent my son for visits, I consoled my son when he was hurt, I offered advice about dealing with a narcissist while never saying he was a narcissist. My son is an adult in therapy now and I wonder did I do right? Do you apply normal coparenting techniques when 1 parent is so clearly not normal? Should I have at least told him even knowing my ex would have somehow turned that around to being a my fault issue? My son doesn’t know either- from his prospective as an adult because he wasn’t the narcissist target- and didn’t get a much abuse. North is clearly a target. I hope someone is privately addressing this for North and for Chi when it’s her turn.
you did as well as you could and I applaud you. Thank you for sharing.
I’ve talked here before about my mother, being a narcissist & like trump/Kanye.
I’ll tell you a true story:
My sister was my mother’s golden child.
But once I had my daughter, she started to transfer it to my child.
My husband saw & understood what was happening, so thus began my (now 20 years) journey of breaking free.
And this is why Kim is ever so careful what she says:
When my daughter was an infant, we, my grandmother, & mother went to the mall.
My mother was holding my child, leaving me to help my grandmother.
Suddenly she took off, fast, towards a store. I called for her to wait, not to run off with my kid. She went faster.
I had to leave my grandmother to cope to find my child.
My mother was so angry I interfered (she was showing my daughter off to the sales people), that she started yelling.
Trust me, a narcissist rage is so very frightening.
She demanded we leave, so good we started to walk to the car, the whole time she was being verbally abusive behind me.
Suddenly she shoved me, hard. While I was holding my daughter. Then she did it again.
It still took me over 10 years to finally wrench free from her abuse.
And Kim’s situation is much worse and potentially physically dangerous than mine.
She’s doing what she can. I firmly believe she’s doing best for her kids.
But it’s not so easy to say “stand up to him”.
The rage is unbelievable.
I believe you.
Thank you for sharing this. You obviously picked the right husband. As a child of a narcissistic parent I know that picking a „normal“ partner is hard.
I know and I believe you too. Sending LOVE!
Kanye is so toxic that I wonder if Kim is playing nice so he can’t ever use anything against her. What a horrible situation.
“Kanye’s the father of my kids.” that’s exactly why what he’s doing needs to be stopped asap. I’m sure she doesn’t want her kids to grow up under the influence of Kanye’s manic teachings or expecting their dad to burst with anger for whatever idiotic thing he doesn’t like.