Jamaican MP Lisa Hanna: I didn’t disrespect Duchess Kate, I hope she does better work

Lisa Hanna is a Jamaican MP, UN Development Programme goodwill ambassador and former beauty queen. She’s beautiful and badass and she cares a lot about Jamaica and her community. MP Hanna was the gorgeous woman in a grey/olive-colored pantsuit at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s arrival in Jamaica. Lisa Hanna was part of the welcoming ceremony, seated to Kate’s left side. A short clip went viral of Hanna’s interaction with Kate, where it looked like Kate turned to Hanna and said something and Hanna turned her face away. Kate’s face falls and she looks away too. I included the lil’ video in previous coverage, but here’s another version of it.
Hanna was largely applauded by… you know, most of us. But of course the Daily Mail and other British tabloids began attacking her for “snubbing” Kate. Well, MP Hanna is using her newfound global stardom to correct the record and call William and Kate to account. From her Guardian guest column:
She’s fine with Kate: Much fuss has been made of my supposed snub of the Duchess of Cambridge because of a two-second manipulated clip taken out of context. I have nothing but respect for Catherine as a person, and I treated her with that respect and cordiality, as evidenced by many other photos and videos of our interaction. I do not have any quarrel with the duchess herself, the people of the United Kingdom or the government.
Her problem is with the institutions: The more significant issue at play is the current global reality that our institutions have created over centuries. We all know the history of wars of conquest, slavery, subjugation and colonisation. We all know about the extraction of resources and the exploitation of lands and labour. Sadly, too many of us do not know that it was the slavemasters – not the slaves or their descendants – who received reparations after slavery ended and the plantations collapsed. We know many of these things; and we all know deep in our hearts that these things were, are and always will be wrong.
Reparations in the 21st century: We in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) are united across our myriad national, political, ethnic and regional differences in the belief that the issue of reparations must be taken seriously. We have studied the topic extensively, held conferences, and written white papers on the need for reparations and how to practically implement such a policy in the 21st-century. What we now need is for the west, especially the United Kingdom, to seriously engage with us on this matter. And, it’s not just lip service that we require. Flowery words and artful symbols not only do not placate us, but words without action will also offend us. We need leaders in civil society, in politics and in the monarchy to not only acknowledge historic exploitation and the consequences thereof but to begin to make concrete steps to rectify it.
She’s happy Jamaica is firing the British royals: I am heartened that Barbados and now Jamaica are taking steps towards becoming truly independent by removing the Queen as head of state and becoming republics. However, this is just a step, and we must not rest on our laurels. Our friends in the United Kingdom should be under no illusion that because these moves have been made, that the journey to justice is now complete. Far from it.
She hopes William & Kate will be more active on these issues: The evils of slavery cannot be forgotten. Nor can the wealth gained from it by a few – including the wealth gained by the institution of the monarchy – be forgotten. Indeed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a unique opportunity to define their own issues and advocacy. It is my hope that this Caribbean visit will stir their emotions and their thoughts, and that as they ascend they will refine the monarchy’s perspective with an eye toward building a fairer and more just global society.
Charles and William didn’t do enough: Condemning slavery with no action, as both Prince Charles and Prince William did, is not particularly bold, nor does it show courage. I would hope that this rhetoric is a start and not an end to their journey on the issue of reparations and justice. When we in Jamaica say respect, we mean it. We respect you. We respect Prince William and Catherine. We respect the British people. We respect your leaders. When you visit Jamaica, we are polite to you. We are cordial to you. We give you the time of your life on holiday. We laugh with you. We cry with you. All we ask is for reciprocity by taking our advocacy seriously, and that together we can right the historical wrongs and reset the political, economic and social system for future generations.
I read this all in Jamaican accent and it was glorious! She’s absolutely right and it’s so smart for her to use the now-global interest to parlay that into activism, words and deeds. She treated Kate and William with respect, but she still wanted them to be fired and for realistic reparations to be paid.
Lisa Hanna is a bad ass.
“When you visit Jamaica, we are polite to you. We are cordial to you. We give you the time of your life on holiday.” hahahahaha
This stuck out to me as well. For the second time Jamaicans point out what we all know – those tours are only photo ops and vacations to royals.
Lisa Hanna is my new hero!
What a perfectly articulated response to this disaster of a royal tour.
My Caribbean ancestors are proud today!
Honestly loved reading what she wrote and just feel such an emotional response to this. She capitalized on this moment and pivoted to what really matters. Following her on Twitter and Instagram now she is badass
She is my hero.
Slay them Lisa. This tour was a racist, colonial bs. Republics for all.
Lisa’s article should be printed, laminated, and posted everywhere inside every royal residence. She speaks the truth
Amazing, everything she had to say. And I doubt the Lamebridges will recognize that or digest any of it.
I love how MP Hanna played this, I see big things in her future. Kate is such a wuss, how does someone not paying you a second of attention take you from happy and lively to dead inside and looking for some booze? It was literally a second, cos she turned right back to her afterwards, but it was too late to save Kate’s fragile emotions. Can dish it out but can’t take even a second of it, figures.
Lisa Hanna reminds me of Meghan, and I wonder if Kate was reminded as well. Beautiful, fashionable women, similar age, former beauty queen vs former actress, developed impressive professional credentials, intelligent speaker. Even if Hanna didn’t purposely snub Kate, I hope her presence totally got in Kate’s head, and Kate has an inkling of why Meghan (and Harry) have been successful since walking away (and why it’s so hard for the Cambridges to compete, though they try hard enough). There’s a big world outside the UK and the syncophantic cocoon of the RF/BM she and Will live in, where people know the difference between actual work and empty photo ops.
I think you’re right! She did seem WAY too conscious of MP Hanna’s body language, which usually happens when you’re around someone you find intimidating. If it takes this little to push her to a place of such deep insecurity that she needs an entire country’s tabloid media ecosystem to bully a foreign politician on her behalf, then I don’t know what to say except keep her away from water or open flame, since she’s apparently made of soap.
Totally agree. This is a woman who is far more accomplished and (arguably) more attractive than Kate. And we all know Kate is deeply threatened by beautiful women.
I can’t be the only one hoping for Meghan and Lisa Hanna to do a project together.
I completely agree. It was Kate’s reaction that made the video go viral. Hanna simply didn’t pay attention to her for a few seconds and Kate reacted like she was snubbed… she’s very insecure whenever she’s close to successful and beautiful women.
Team Lisa Hanna! Wow.
I had no idea how much I would enjoy this Royal Tour. Lisa Hanna is an absolute force!
Serious question: How many times in Kate Middleton’s life has she intentionally mean-girl snubbed another woman? My guess would be countless.
Ahhhh…revenge is a dish best served cold.
She’s incredibly intelligent and a great politician because she is forceful but polite all the way through. She’s also 100% correct, the speeches do nothing without action. Good for her. Also, her outfit on that day was amazing and she is just so gorgeous.
I love how she stayed above the snarking but still managed to show how shallow and phony the Lamebridges and British government are with respect to their treatment of former colonies striving to break free and get justice for generations of subjugation. I believe we’ll see a great deal more of Hanna.
I’m waiting for her Lisa made Kate cry articles. ⏱
WORD.
Ohhhh….hadn’t thought about that, but it’s definitely coming. Good call.
It’s a shame the British press and Kate stans were attacking her. Kate is never held to account for HER actions but other people are. Kate is well known to mean girl other women and it’s crickets. Why couldn’t Kate speak up and say that they had a nice interaction and that Lisa never snubbed her? Was Kate going to go to a tabloid and say that Lisa made her cry? Probably.
People of colour are so mean to Kate. Waaaaaah!
So glad Lisa Hanna corrected the record before Kate could scurry to one of her minions and claim how she made her cry because she was sooooo mean to her. She would NEVER come out and correct the narrative because we’ve never heard her quoted to say much more than “Wow.”
Sometimes I want to be on Twitter to take this in, Kate’s fans ‘attacking’ public figures like this. My god how pathetic and juvenile
Kate remains silent on the false story that blamed Meghan for making her cry. Years later she has said nothing. So if she does that to her own sister in law, she will never do it for another woman because kate is that woman. She actually fits it well in this colonizer tour because kate is the slave owner’s wife who cares about the material wealth acquired through marriage but not the human capital used to produce it.
I love this. I love how she took this huge moment/platform and made it about Jamaica and not the royals. Basically saying “I have bigger fish to fry than Kate Middleton.”
Exactly. This might be a “match your granny-in-law” event for Keen, but for Jamaica, it’s real life.
Lisa Hanna was brilliant in correcting the snub and then flipping the focus on how little these two have done and the British monarchy in general and outlining her reasons as to why reparations are necessary.
Of course the racist British media wanted to attack her just like they did Meghan because how dare a non lily white woman with massive intelligence and beauty dare not be deferential to the botoxed English rose. That Lisa Hanna even had to deal with this tells you the racist state of that media and the trolling bots that are a part of it. But Hanna took that as an opportunity to really show how useless these white colonizers truly are.
Of course the Dailyfail had to publish a picture of Harry with Lisa Hanna with a big smile on her face.
Even the previous Prime Minister was holding Harry’s hand and on another occasion had her arm tuck through his and was beaming.
So the folks that thought Harry need the BRF to get attention, sorry they need him, outside of the Queen, it’s like watching paint dry watching them attending events.
I think Harry outsmarted his family and the BM, they thought that he was a clown, and a punch line.
Beenie Man and many others have said loud and clear that if it were Harry on this tour it would be a VERY different outcome and vibe. After this disaster maybe they’ll finally get it through their thick skulls that THEY need Harry, not the other way around, but they blew it big time. He’s never doing their dirty work ever again.
Energy you put out in this world is the energy you’ll get back. Love how Lisa Hanna responded to all this.
Hanna hopes this visit will stir the Evil Duo’s emotions and thoughts and that they will refine the monarchy and work toward building a fairer and more just society. Nope. Six days into a contentious tour, it’s obvious that nothing sinks in with these two. That jeep ride and Kate’s Eliza Doolittle goes to Ascot outfit showed that their interests lie only in the movie star glamour shots. They will never go back to Jamaica or concern themselves with its needs again. Jamaica goes into the Too Much Trouble file to keep company with Harry & Megs who are already there.
I’m positive she knows good and well that nothing will come of this — the idea of Frick and Frack waking up and finally taking action is just that, an idea. Lisa Hanna said what she needed to say and we ALL got the point. There is nothing like a West Indian’s shade — they will verbally burn you and you don’t even know you got spanked till after the fact, lol. My grandmother and her sisters were all masters at this, rest their souls.
Lol, Kate didn’t realize that she got a spanking during that verbal drubbing by the Jamaican PM.
Now that my friends, is soft diplomacy!!! 😍😍😍
Lolol Hanna essentially said, look, I’m glad you enjoyed your vacation here but may I suggest you work?
This is outstanding, I applaud Lisa Hanna for how she is handling this and using the opportunity to highlight the far larger and more important conversation. Of course she knows that they won’t change a bit after this trip but its absolutely the right things to say.
My favorite line:
‘When you visit Jamaica, we are polite to you. We are cordial to you. We give you the time of your life on holiday.’
LOL, everyone knows this is a holiday and photo shoot for the Keens and she called it out.
Now I get why she has her own song.
MerlinsDad and I had the pleasure of going to Jamaica back in 2010. The countryside is stunning, that WATER!!! (you can see it on tv but until you see it in person, you have no idea how breathtaking it is) but what I remember most is the PEOPLE. I have never felt so wrapped up in the feeling that we were family. Everywhere we went was smiles and welcome (I should add we did do “tourist” things but we also did a ton of “local” as well because a dear friend was a native son, born and raised and was with us)
Also being respectful of the culture and people and smiling and saying please and thank you went a long way.
Too bad W&K didn’t try that
I ❤ Lisa Hanna dropping her truth bomb. Guess nobody was expecting her to be thoughtful and intelligent or that she would set the record straight. Respectfully of course. Showing them how it’s done
Can’t disrespect someone you never respected. *taps side of head*
I’m so happy that Lisa Correction The Narrative Before Kate aka Karen Run off to her favorite royal reporter to claim Lisa was so mean to her and made her cry . Because that Narrative was definitely going to come in the moment Kate came back home how many times has Kate been seen being a actually mean girl in public it was well know kate doesn’t have a female friends she see a female as her direct competition.
Lisa Hanna needs to be a guest on Meghan’s podcast.
That idea needs to be manifested to the universe! What an epic moment that would be!
That so-called snubbing never made sense to me when you could see how welcoming Lisa was to Kate in other photos. So why all of a sudden would she have snubbed her? I’m glad Lisa quickly made the correction before it got out of hand and masterfully redirected it towards the bigger issue.
Well, one success of the tour is giving a larger platform to PM Lisa Hanna. That was brilliant and perfectly said.
As funny as it would be for Kate to experience what she also did at the Commonwealth service, it looked to me as if she was looking behind and past MP Hanna. Hence why she also turned to look in that direction then turned back. Kate was pulling a Melania Trump when she stopped fake smiling as soon as Hanna’s attention was elsewhere.
I said yesterday the clip was overly read into (and I was roasted around here), it is so easy on a windy day to look over and miss something someone said. Kate was the one acting weird and out of place, everyone else seemed to be looking forward (for a parade or something). This wasn’t Hanna’s fault, she had clearly not expected Kate to lean over like that. Kate talks at inopportune moment because she’s trying to cultivate good photos instead of being in the moment.
Wow, what a gracious yet powerful statement. Lisa Hanna is incredible.
That was an amazing response! It really broke down the heart of the problems with this tour in such a clear way. And on a shallow note, her sunglasses are fantastic and I want a pair.
I didn’t know her before this but, damn, I love her already. She’s amazing.