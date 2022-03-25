BBC: The Keen Tour was a ‘white-savior parody’ brought on by bad staff work

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Keen Colonialist Caribbean Tour is being roasted in the international media. Jamaican media is full of anger towards William and Kate for their completely inappropriate behavior and photo-ops. Mainstream American media has been covering the disastrous tour with a critical eye. All across the Commonwealth, people have been paying attention to how tone-deaf, how privileged, how dated and colonialist William and Kate seem. For those of us who have followed the Keen Adventures for years, we know that none of this is new, although I think even long-time royal watchers have been stunned by just how badly everything has gone. In any case, even royal commentators working for mainstream British outlets are starting to be massively critical. The BBC’s Jonny Dymond wrote a piece called “Prince William and Kate: The PR missteps that overshadowed a royal tour.” He largely blames bad staff work:
PR disaster: Quite how defeat was plucked from the jaws of victory in Trench Town, Kingston, may one day become the stuff of public relations legend. Palace staff must be wondering how the defining image of the Cambridges’ trip to the Caribbean was not the explosion of joy and pleasure that greeted the couple in downtown Kingston. But instead, what looked to many as some sort of white-saviour parody, with Kate and William fleetingly making contact with the outstretched fingers of Jamaican children, pushing through a wire fence. It was a bad misstep for a couple who are surprisingly media-savvy. And it was not the only one on this curiously disorganised trip.
Disaster after disaster: The first engagement in Belize was hurriedly cancelled following a protest by some residents. Another protest – albeit a small one – popped up on the day they arrived in Jamaica. The Jamaican prime minister declared, as the couple stood mutely beside him, that he would rather not have the Queen as head of state any more. And the Land Rover ride out of the military commissioning parade may have been intended as a charming homage to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who rode in the same vehicle back in the 60s. But to some it just felt like a clunky reminder of a more deferential time.
Bad staff work: So how did Trench Town end up as a PR disaster? Bad planning and bad execution are part of it. It’s been more than two years since the last tour and the Cambridges’ team sorely lacks experience in setting up a long and complex trip. It only takes one thing, one moment, to overshadow days of good works. There have been a fair few of those things. The whole fingers-through-the wire moment was avoidable. “It’s really unfair,” complained one senior British diplomat of the critical coverage. But since when was life – or social media – fair?
Times have changed: Times have changed. The Royal Family have in the past been pretty good at changing with them. But not on this tour. And second chances are these days few and far between.
[From BBC]
Of course, William and Kate have agency here, they were the ones signing off on everything and they clearly are too stupid to understand that no one wants to see them drum or “honor Bob Marley” or stand in a Land Rover or whatever. That’s on them. But I’ve also been struck by the bad staff work too. Which is also the fault of Will and Kate. They refuse to hire competent professionals who will tell them the truth – “No, sir, that photo-op will look horrible, we should not do that” – and instead surround themselves with sycophants and incompetent clowns.
When even the normally-sycophantic British commentators are talking about this kind of thing though… it’s interesting. We’ve got royal Rota a–holes speaking openly about how William and Kate shouldn’t be sent on any more tours and how poorly their imagery landed. It’s pretty interesting.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
Idk about y’all but this week just keeps getting better and better for me.
Not all that weird once you understand there isn’t a huge amount of reverance or respect for this lot outside of the Daily Fail…
But the daily fail has a huge following that has brainwashed millions into hating the Sussexes.
Noki, lol, millions is an exaggeration.
@Noki – I must respectfully disagree. The Haters (Sussex, Woke, Yanks, POC, Hillary, Oprah, (add your choice)…..etc…) migrated to the Daily Fail because the Fail fed their hated in exchange for revenue producing clicks. Prior to Meghan coming on the scene, The Fail had it out for Kate and the York Princesses.
I love it.😄
Same. We make fun a lot on this site because they live in a different century, but this was a misstep ona global stage. When the BBC calls you out for romanticizing colonialism, you’ve effed up.
Oh yes, same here. It’s nice to see a little push back for once on the Ruritanian Victorian fantasy.
I’m howling at every new headline.
It’s a great warm up before I can enjoy my weekend and watch Bridgerton.
The tabloids got the green light for attack mode and may it continue.
The green light came bc there was no choice. If this trip had been covered solely by the RR, it would have been covered the same as always, repeating how wonderful it was over and over. Luckily, there was local media and global coverage. It makes the RR look equally stupid for their fawning and incorrect coverage. They have been humiliated and have no choice but to be more critical. And yes, may it continue….we shall see though.
I couldn’t agree with you more…
The backlash is massive. The coconuts came with the idea that theyd be heroes, but theyre gonna go home feeling like zeroes. the wakening is harsh and it’s good that learn to step up and do real work. The laziness and incompetence shows so badly.
All I can say is that staff of any organization take their cues from their bosses, incompetent staff are a direct result of incompetent bosses. W&K’s staff is not at all diverse and like their principals are conservative and bound to outdated traditions and morals. So, this is all on the Cambridge’s and how they have run their office for the last decade.
To me it goes even deeper than that.
Consider that this family has believed for centuries that they are ordained by God to rule over other people. They have that worldview more or less solidified every day of their lives by the way they are treated as demigods.
To the extent that I have any sympathy for William, it’s in that he has been raised to be this way since he was born. He was just born in the era where this sh*t isn’t flying anymore.
No sympathy here because William felt it was ok for his staff to publicly call his sister in law a bully and even worse participate in a lawsuit against her to help the tabloid.
No other royal has done that to one of their relatives outside of a bad divorce so this is karma baby.
@Nic919: Exactly, William didn’t learn that “bullying” terminology and having your staff testifying against a royal member in the last century. He knows. Did he completely overlook the BLM protests happening across the globe? The ignorance is a choice at this point. The fish stinks from the head down, and the old adage is not “The buck stops with THE STAFF.” I think that the media is still covering for W & K, it’s just that they suck so bad that if the BM observed the usual totally fawning coverage they’d look like Bagdad Bob and lose all remaining credibility.
Incompetence doesn’t even begin to describe what’s happening on this tour. At the very minimum, the advance team should have known chain link and barbed wire are not a suitable backdrop for a photoshoot.
The whole tour revolved around their vanity, so of course they approved every single opportunity to be revered. Lol. Honestly, this has been a bed long in the making, and it’s a pleasure to watch them squirm in it.
Yes this was a vanity tour and a never ending, revolving fashion show that failed to highlight local fashion designers. A photo op vacation, as one commentator mentioned, and tone deaf to anyone’s needs but their own.
@Merricat and Julia K: Right on! Just the recreation of the queen and her husband’s ride in a white dress as a “charming homage” TO THE QUEEN! of all people. How did they go forward with that after everything that’s happened this week? Why did they not self-correct?
They pay homage to one another and give each other unearned medals and they call that “service.” I’ll take a hard pass on that. And they expect the masses to be flattered.
@Debbie – Lainey asked whether they would be able to pivot and maybe it was a rhetorical question because the answer was always going to be a hard no.
The fake medals thing is bananas. That’s one of the things they should stop doing immediately.
It’s vanity and its also….I can’t word this right in my head lol but I’m going to try anyway. Like we make fun of Kate for cosplaying the queen and her dead MIL and Meghan but some have said thats bc Kate lacks imagination and any sense of self etc. If that’s true, doesn’t it make sense that that lack of imagination and sense of self would spill over to their tours? The Cambridges can’t think of anything to do beyond what royals have done on tours for decades. It’s 2022. It’s not cute to see the white royals play drums with Black people as a sign of how down to earth they are or whatever. But W&K look to past royal tours for ideas on what to do so here we are.
these events were obviously all planned to be photo ops and for Kate to show off new clothes and in 2022, after the past two years, people just aren’t interested in that anymore.
I still don’t have a good handle on what I think is going on with Kate. But I wrote something a few months back about her very apparent, overwhelming need to be paid attention to, something we’ve seen consistently going back to when she was mooning people in school, through not weighting her hems and letting her dresses fly up on tours, to all the other things we’ve seen with posing for the camera at inappropriate moments when she should be focused on something else, her jealousy over her due protocol, to the fawning Kate the great savior of the monarchy articles. I’m not sure it’s having no sense of self, but I haven’t spent enough time trying to figure out what I think is really going on.
@windyriver – All of those things sound like an attention-hungry teenager acting out. So maybe she’s not being “infantilized” so much as, for whatever reason, that’s how she has chosen to be in the world? It’s hard to understand from my point of view, but maybe she isn’t so much dumb as wilfully unaware, stubborn, perhaps spoiled.
@AmB: Wasn’t Kate a married woman (with kids?) when she was out there flashing? That’s hardly a youthful indiscretion, as the politicians like to claim.
I think she is super duper DUMP with a capital D!
Looking at other Royal women, The Queen Mum, Margaret, Anne, Sophie, Diana, Sarah, Camilla and (add your choice), they all were interested in something and had a “set” of friends. This, to different degrees for different reasons, made them interesting. Some of theses women were/are more successful than other in their pursuits and achievements, some where notorious and infamous, but all had/have something “there”.
Kate has nothing “there”. What is she really interested in??? Who are her friends???? What does she really want to achieve????
@Becks1 – The word you are looking for is “plagiarize.” They plagiarize from past events. It’s not trying to honor the past – it’s lazy.
See also “cut and paste.”
The problem is that when you have no real power PR is all you have to work with. It’s no good for the BBC to say the substance is fine, but the optics are bad, because the RF is only about optics. W&K couldn’t show up with reparations even if they wanted to. William couldn’t say any more about slavery than Charles even if he wanted to, because Charles is further up in the food chain. But what they could do is present the optics of a modern couple representing a modern state with its own diverse population. They have the models of H&M to copy. The pro-Sussex folks would have howled at “CopyKeening” but at least the rest of the world wouldn’t have been dragging them for being “white saviors.”
Great point Eurydice. As we like to say around here – for a family whose job is all about PR, they’re really bad at PR.
@Merricat, well said!! This isn’t the fault of the staff, this is ALL on W&K!! W&K chose their tour schedule, the spots to visit and to who they would meet. I am sick of everyone on Salty Island making excuses for them. This charm tour failed due to THEIR incompetence NOT bad photo ops!!! Not bad staff, just bad and lazy Baldimort and CopyKeen!!!
BB has known since birth what would be expected of him, yet he is close to 40 and hasn’t done any of the work necessary. As for that ridiculous excuse that they keep throwing out as to their lack of work was due to the TQ declaring that they should “take their time” is getting to be ridiculous!!! BB has been lazy his entire life!! The only thing her has done was college and his air pilot job was a smoke screen as he came and went as he pleased!! BB had always intended on using Harry for his reign hence why he didn’t do anything of substance! BB wants all of the glory and the title but none of the responsibilities that come with it!!
Had they spent the last 10+ years working towards what was expected of them and done actual work and involved themselves with meaningful programs, this tour would not have been such a disaster!! You reap what you sow. This tour is a reflection of their ineptitude and incompetence, nothing more!!!
Same, this blame the narrative staff is not it. The staff can be blamed and the Cambridges can be blamed. It’s not an either/or.
I mean W and Hate are incredibly stupid as are their ‘best minds of the century’ or whatever staff. They are idiots. So why pretend it’s anything other than their dumb f**kery? Hilarious that they still try to blame anyone other than those two.
You mean, you’re not buying the phrase, they’re “amazingly PR-savvy?” Neither do I. Poaching Harry and Meghan’s website manager does not make W & K media-savvy. And the BM is just perpetuating the same cycle, if they keep on coddling W & K, they’ll never learn better.
I would love to see the job descriptions and qualifications of the people they hire (is that public record!?). The whole talent acquisition process must be a joke.
I am guessing heads are going to roll.
IMHO, the best staff member QEII ever had was Christopher Geidt, Baron Geidt. It has been hypothesized by many Royal Reports and Royal Rat Reporters that he had the “knowledge”, “ability” and “savvy judgement” to work with the Sussexes and other royal households to help pull the BRF into the 21st century. Charles & Andrew did not like him one bit and we all saw what happened to Baron Geidt. These PR and optic problems have been on-going since Diana’s death.
As Tony Blair (portrayed by Michael Sheen) in the film ‘The Queen” said, “Someone needs to save these people from themselves”.
Throwing the staff under the bus was only to be expected… Poor Willy and Katy, forced to do those things and take those pictures by their subordinates.
This is on them. They hired a load of (white) yes men and so no one’s going to tell them that invoking colonialism in countries that are rejecting it was a terrible idea.
They really are the future of the British monarchy, like they’ve been briefing the press about for years now.
And that future is irrelevant and out of sync with the entire rest of the world. Excellent work, Cambridges!
I find this tour frankly frightening. It signifies a FFK so full of himself and so weak minded that he will impose his wrath and will no matter the cost.
Maybe I’m just seeing shades of Trump in him, but the white power signaling, Kate riding as a famous slave owner, the refusal to hear anything other than what they want, it’s a bit scary.
All I can keep thinking about are those (at the time) odd stories about how Wills NEEDED Harry when Sussexit happened. And now they make perfect sense. William is fundamentally flawed and entirely unsuitable to be King.
Those comments make total sense after his Ukraine comments and this tour.
Hench, yep. William “ain’t right” on a very basic level. RF, the BM, and Men In Grey were sure Harry would give up his life to the “duty” of covering for him. That’s why they are near-psychotically angry at him–he was supposed to do what all spares have been forced to do, but he’s not having it.
Yes, I think their behavior here is above all frightening. They really show that if they would have enough power they would just continue old colonialist behavior. They can blame all they want their staff (and of course they will, ’cause they have no work ethic), but if they would be doing their work at all, every step would have to be approved by them. I guess that they either didn’t look at what was planned for this tour or they really thought everything was OK and beautifully planned. I believe it’s the last one: they choose to ignore the Zeitgeist, to not address the deserved critic to the monarchy, to do parades as if they would be in a colonial chic safari, and to openly show that they are completely cultural insensitive and racist. With all of this they made it really easier to believe that there was a lot of racism involved in the way they treated MM. I really hope monarchy is abolished…that’s what is abhorrent in our time.
Karma is a Bitch!
The only people who will pretend to believe this isn’t the Keen’s fault are the racists who were always going to make excuses for this clown show.
What if the plan all along was to screw the pooch to thoroughly that they never have to tour again, thus making their laziness institutional. So the next time The Firm asks them to get off their butts and do something, they counter with “we could always do another tour,” and the suits are reviled by the notion and let the Cambridges go back to their jazz hands and rose bushes.
Nah. They not that smart. It is exactly what we see. Dull out of touch colonialist thinking in action. They expected to be fawned over because they live in a bubble. They hear no and never interact with people who have a different view point.
Never a foot wrong.
Never.
😂
I wonder if they made her cry?????
LMAO. Honestly, give it a week or so and she’ll weaponize those white tears. Headline next week: “Jamaica’s Minister of Culture made Kate cry”
Never A foot wrong — always BOTH feet wrong.
Let’s remember who Johnny Dymond is. He’s the guy who said that the Palace believes that Meghan radicalised Harry and who reported that Harry and Meghan didn’t discuss with the Queen about using her nickname for Lili. He’s a Palace stooge. However, it’s interesting to see him talk about the missteps and blame it on the staff. I think both are to blame and there should be some serious questions asked when they get back to the UK.
He’s totally getting his talking points from the firm. They know this has been a disaster, and they’re looking for someone other than the FFK to blame.
This: “Times have changed. The Royal Family have in the past been pretty good at changing with them.” is an out and out lie. They have NOT been good at changing with the times, and Betty is one of the main drivers of this behavior. They’re still stuck in the late nineteenth century/early twentieth, and it’s why the younger generation of Windsors is flailing today.
@TigerMcQueen: Yeah, they fooled the public into believing that they had changed after Diana’s death but Meghan’s treatment by the family showed that they really hadn’t.
I didn’t realize he was the one with the Lilibet story.
I think these are talking points from the palace to try to shift blame from William and Kate but neither option looks good. Either the FFK and his wife really messed up on this tour or their staff did, but they are ultimately responsible for their staff soooo……
The buck always stops with the boss so William and Kate have to take responsibility for whom they hire. It was their choice to employ self-serving sycophants and now the chickens have come home to roost.
Chuck gave him a call.
Too bad Meghan didn’t “radicalize” the Cambridges cuz then maybe they wouldn’t be where they are now; global racist jokes.
From now on when I sit here and think my day is horrible,I am going to remind myself how lucky I am not to be duke and duchess clueless colonists of keenbridge
Maybe…these are not really gold standard advisors? Remember that diversity report from a couple years ago where they didn’t report their staff info? I’ll eat my tiara if they have a single POC on staff, at least someone they listen to. A bad leader blames their staff, or allows them to take the blame. Nobody forced the keens into that land Rover at gunpoint.
I just had a thought: Wasn’t this charm offensive supposed to be two weeks long originally? Can you imagine???
They don’t have any POC on staff–a staff picture made that quite clear. My guess is that the staff, the ones who called Meghan a bully because she requested meetings more often than once a month, were chosen based on where they went to school, and who they were related to. They have been coasting with the Cambridges for years now. This is what their work looks like. Gold standard indeed.
Yup. What’s scarier is that there’s a revolving door of royal staff who use their experience to worm their way into the government, all because they went to the right schools with old so-and- so. It’s like a finishing school for inept wannabe civil servants. And a cushy fallback if they can’t cut it in government.
So the same people who are flabbergasted by a 5 am email and perceived Meghan as a “bully” for not knowing her “place” will find their way into power.
But they’re gold standard advisers!
Maybe this explains all the stories about them bursting into tears anytime Meghan asked for something. They’re all lazy and terrible at their jobs.
I do think it’s interesting that there isn’t anyone from the government working with the royals to make sure they don’t offend anyone. Aren’t these tours about diplomacy?
I believe they are supposed to coordinate with the foreign office for tours like this – that’s who was originally blamed for the fiasco in Belize, right?
It’s just that they’re trying to pin everything on the Cambridge staff, who I guess will just fall on their swords and quietly get promoted to offices of Tory MPs.
Personally, I hope someone who works at KP leaks us a little something before they head out the door. Nobody likes being blamed for their boss’s mistakes.
The Land Rover thing is just so astonishingly bad! If you were writing a script, you would throw that idea out as too ridiculous and figure out another way to show how stupid and out of touch they are. Unless you were writing a parody…
I’m trying to find a big picture that leads to a positive result for all of us in the end – maybe the horror that’s taking place in Ukraine leads to the end of Putin’s regime and what these idiots are doing ends with independence and pride for many small nations, not to mention some redistribution of the British royal wealth.
But look at US, and all (most?) of Trump’s fools still thinking he’s great, it is going to take awhile.
This is the thing — Trump starred in a number of “astonishingly bad” scenarios and we kept thinking, surely THIS will be his undoing, we couldn’t have written it better. But it never was. Meanwhile Ketanji Brown Jackson and so many show unimpeachable grace and honor, and look how they are treated. It’s really hard to believe in justice these days.
I actually gasped when I saw how they were dressed in that Land Rover!!!! After all of the controversy–they still felt it was necessary to COS play TQ & PP and ride around some airport (?). Still? After running away from any meaningful conversation that would bring attention to how indigenous peoples live, work and keep their culture alive. After being protested, after recoiling from a simple handshake, deigning to touch children through a fence, after being fired on camera. These are not modern, media savvy people. Thankfully, other than having the “ear” of incompetent British media outlets, this new generation of royalty have no real power. Why the British people still want to pay for any of this sh*t show is beyond me. I’m hopeful that when TQ passes, Canada will make the move to be done with these clowns.
It really seemed like something out of the Windsors, right? Can’t you just picture Wills and Kate on that show deciding this was going to be how they saved the commonwealth??
Your staff is a reflection of you. William and Kate had a plan, and they executed that plan. I’m 100% sure William doesn’t understand why everyone isn’t cheering him on. Just watch the video of the Keens in the land rover. They are clearly looking for a photo op. Everything about that event was photo op. They used the Jamaican people for a photo op. The cosplay was the plan and be dam with everything else. I said this before there is a reason the PM said, “did you get your photo op”. Something was happening in the background and the Jamaican PM wasn’t having it. The world is now paying attention and if the Brits reports are bad imagine what everyone else is thinking.
I agree completely. Everything stops with them especially when it comes to their staff. They couldn’t read the room and got their wigs snatched for it.
How much effort would it have taken to reach out and do the research to see that none of this was a good idea? You literally have staff that could do this for you. It’s truly mind boggling to see this unfold on the world’s stage.
Either they don’t hire the right people, or they don’t listen to their staff, or they’re so difficult that their staff is too afraid to speak up or try new ideas. Ultimately, a staff problem is always the boss’s problem.
Real question here peeps, Do you think this is why the queen was deployed out to deflect from how bad this tour really is going?
100% yes. The damage done to the RF by the Keens is EPIC. How they get out of this situation with their worldwide image intact remains to be seen. After this disastrous tour I doubt the Keens will be respected.
Typical of the blame to be placed on the “team”. What a true leader he is, he let’s the team take the blame and he sits in the background unable to think for himself or take accountability.
I also think there are a lot of layers to this and I am sure he had his orders from above. This was not a tour to celebrate the countries – it was a tour to celebrate England’s colonialism and beginnings of Liz’s jubilee.
I don’t know, but considering the stories of the statues being thrown into the water a year or so ago, they really should have taken a modern approach to this tour.
And with social media and being in the internet age, leaks will happen that cannot be controlled. The truth will get there (the hospital visit and what staff were told).
Wake up BaRF – time to cut your losses and call it a day.
It’s interesting that he used the word inexperienced to describe the staff and said it was bc of Covid. It would imply that they’ve had a complete employee turnover in a matter of just 2 years. Will BP going to open an investigation about their inability to retain staff or is that just for Meghan? We all know the answer.
We sometimes plan events at my work, and when it came time to plan our first big one after COVID, we couldn’t believe how much we had forgotten how to do. It was a bit of a mess behind the scenes, but I don’t think it looked that way to the outside. I could see this tour getting off to a bit of a rough start, but there’s no excuse for not adjusting as it goes. This Land Rover thing should have been scrapped, and ideally someone would have run out and got Kate a different dress. At least skip the hat! It’s just all so tone-deaf.
Or they should just have skipped this trip entirely. This was a bad idea from the start.
I am so ready for the Spinal Tap version of these clowns. I know there are some parodies out there, it’s just that this trip cough vacation is so over the top while part of Europe is being annhilated. And standing in the antique car with no one else around is the *chef’s kiss* photo of the day.
Netflix needs to pay Peter Morgan any and everything to keep The Crown going for at least two more seasons. 😈😈🤣🤣
This is pure Karma at its finest
Oh come on. Staff is too young, too inexperienced, blah, blah, blah. Kate is 40 and copies everything Meghan does, down to how to touch her husband, but she and the staff couldn’t take any cues from Harry and Meghan’s successful South African tour? Looking at Meghan’s wardrobe there, how respectfully she dressed, yet still stylish, would have given Kate a great heads up. Instead Kate deliberately wore Christmas Barbie, Eliza Doolittle at Ascot, and John Travolta’s ala Saturday Night Fever tributes. Will is on record as not reading his briefing papers; now he’s stuck reading the criticism of his ill-prepared royal junket. It’s an overdue expose of these two.
If only they had a member of the family who was likeable, warm and genuine. Who happened to marry an actress who was also likeable, warm and genuine. That would have been lucky.
Meanwhile, Chuck and Cammie are having a nice “quiet” tour currently in Ireland. I wonder if the KKKambridges were set up by Chuck and a directive from him to the staff to screw over his the kid and wife?
If they keep blaming the staff I hope some of them start to leak as revenge. Please please. There’s definitely some cracks peering through the perfectly curated foundation of house Cambridge. Just waiting for the cracks to get big enough so the skeletons can come falling out.
I would love to see that too but l expect they signed NDAs. However, l hope something eventually gets out.
Wow it sucks to be them. Can they put a name and face to the worker they’re scapegoating the way they did Meghan and Harry so pro-kate stans can stalk them and make their lives a living hell too?
I don’t get it, Charles took a trip to Barbados and quietly left them a republic. Why doesn’t William do the same and cut out all the frills they planned. They look like hard of hearing jackasses. They’re humiliating themselves further.
I know the more serious news outlets aren’t even covering them at all. Nothing. Just Biden and Ukraine. But the UK press cropped Kate out of the videos of the PM’s talk with william. I guess their attempt at damage control, lol.
This is the result of bad staff work, and in the private sector, the entire team would have been sacked. But the team hired is a reflection of the customer, so blame William and Kate. But what is amazing to me that no one thought to replan on the fly. They still went through with the planned schedule – colonial imagery and all. However, what’s more interesting to me – the KP team got no assist from Clarence House or BP. No one swooped in clean up the mess mid-tour. As someone else posted on a different post, I think Charles may be playing the long-game and planning to be last King of England.
Yes, you would have thought there’d be some mid-course correction but it looks like they were foundering on their own. I think Charles had a sink or swim attitude towards them for his own reasons as well so CH didn’t intervene.
The fact that W & K and their staff didn’t correct their course when they encountered protests, and saw the mood of the people, and then were FIRED, for Pete’s sake, is unbelievable. I mean, I’m sure they’d make alternative plans if they had encountered rain before an outdoor event or storms or any inclement weather. They would bring umbrellas, reschedule to another venue, or go indoors. It’s odd that they’d be more responsive to bad weather than they were to actual people.
They should just send Andrew next time.
The best comment so far! 🤣🤣🤣
I read the article this morning and thought it was odd. There was more about how there were only a few people protesting and about how William’s speech was moving and lovely and heartfelt and blah, blah, blah, I don’t even remember. The implication was that this tour is actually a success, but the PR optics don’t look good – and it’s weird to say that W&K’s staff suddenly became incompetent after the 2 years of Covid. It doesn’t explain all the other tone-deaf appearances W&K have made during those 2 years.
I did the same and had a similar reaction but I was also shocked to see anyone at the BBC acknowledging that any of this is bad, even with all the caveats and praise thrown in (the BRF is great with change – ha, good one). That’s new.
That image of them on the jeep with Keen in her white frock circa 1950s. That is just bad. Who even thought of this. It screams out of touch. Look at me the big white Bwana, visiting the natives.
And Keen? She studied what the Queen wore for that ride and decided to a replica of that dress was a good idea. And she is the savior of this monarchy? More like the cement block around its feet
Maybe it’s because the world has changed so much since COVID, but these royal things just seem so SILLY now. Like, riding around in a circle in the back of a little car while co-playing something that happened 60 years ago on a totally different continent?? (I would have loved a wide shot of the whole event. I bet it was shockingly small.) What are we even doing?
Visit a place to play some sports, dance to music, and read to a few kids in casual clothes, but the old way of literally parading yourself in a silly costume past your adoring subjects to be viewed in awe is completely bonkers in 2022.
The way you put it, Molly, it sounds like the Shriners … but honestly they’re more fun and they have better hats.
It’s a fussy replica, aka, doily with puffed sleeves. The Queen’s cut-out lace dress looks fresher.
She’s the same twit that thinks dressing as a civil war era widow for her birthday is a good thing. So of course kate was all over this. She’s the modern slave owner’s wife and loves that role.
Yes KP staff are incompetent. It’s been said on here for literal years (even before Meghan). But W&K are the bosses and the buck stops with them. If they’re hiring mediocre staff, that’s on them. If they need staff who can do better work, they need to hire them and it’s on them to do so.
This is how they always roll but the rr get away with glossing over all of the ineptitude and really no one in the UK cares much so they just smile and move on. Just because the world is watching now doesn’t mean they suddenly had a bad week, rather if anyone looks honestly the last decade has been riddled with failure that has been discounted, overshadowed by huge PR push from the rr, or blamed on the Sussex’s.
Said the same upthread before reading your comment and agree completely.
I’m honestly surprised that one of the central excuses wasn’t YOUNG ROYALS are inexperienced and just learning and therefore this royal humiliation was not their fault. It is a variation on “our handlers failed us” but also emphasizes their youth (in contrast to Old Chuck N Cams). Remember, they are still learning at age 40 and cannot be expected to do anything right until they are well into their 70s. Lower your expectations, people!
That’s right. Keep doling out the funding people and lower your expectations! Be grateful!
It was the Twitter account @RoyalReporter tweeting “a couple of crackers” with 2 pics of them for me!! 💀💀💀💀💀
DaWoo: “British Colonialism (yawn)”
W and K: “HOLD OUR BEERS!” Stands in the back of a land rover wearing all white and a military uniform to inspect black people.
That sums it up perfectly! Bwah.
Are we really surprised? Lazy, racist, entitled people will hire lazy, racist, entitled people. The “firm” is a sham and a scam, channelling public funds to who knows what.
Tone at the top, Dymond. Tone at the top.
And “bad misstep for a couple who are surprisingly media-savvy?” Puuuhleeeze. What’s media savvy about a woman who never fails to gawp maniacally, especially at small children, at public events?
What about culpability of non-RF British government on this trip? Joint funding is partly from Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office – can’t anybody in that outfit advise Billy and Kate beforehand?
How are W&K surprisingly media savvy? Because they have figured out how to buy bots and bargain with the media for good coverage? Someone posted a Fail headline on Twitter that was uncomplimentary so it has to be bad if the Fail can’t spin it in their favor. Very ironic that they are whining about “unfair” coverage.
I’ve got to say, as a long-time Sussex fan (and long time lurker at this website) I’m so grateful Harry and Meghan are out of this institution and far away from this ugly mess. It’s interesting because while I do think Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have fallen into the same PR disasters that William and Kate have, I also think the same overdue conversations about reparations, slavery and colonialism would be happening—I don’t think that Barbados and now Jamaica would be reconsidering independence if H&M were the royals visiting instead, even with all of Harry and Meghan’s charm and savvy. But the fact that Harry and Meghan aren’t there is coming from the same root cause that William and Kate are crashing and burning now—the monarchy is so racist that even someone like Meghan was chased out, and it’s that same racism that’s leading to this PR nightmare in the Caribbean now, because it’s those same racists in charge. The entire system is doomed to fail no matter what, because racism and classism are at its core. Can’t salvage it. All they can do is delay the downfall, which you can argue is all that QEII’s reign has been—delaying the fall of the monarchy. She hasn’t stood for anything else.
This entire comment is totally spot on!
@intheloop I completely agree. Having to leave was the best decision for them professionally and personally. The BRF brand (of colonialism, dodgy accounting and business ties, whiteness, privilege, sex crime and pedophilia) does not gel with their actual values at all. No wonder Harry was so unhappy before he met Meghan and he had his own projects for his own fulfillment. If they had stayed while the BRF brand slowly deteriorated, they would have had a lot of difficulties trying to reconcile their personal values with the BRF values (e.g. look at Eugenie) and they would of course be the scapegoats. The mismatch of values would surely eat into them slowly and may even affect their marriage. I’m sure the non-white Commonwealth countries preferred Harry and Meghan but if they had stayed, they would still be representatives of a Queen that did nothing much. The overdue conversations and demands will still need to be resolved with or without Harry and Meghan. Now it’s the firm’s problem and they can manage it themselves since they have some self-proclaimed gold standard certification.
Barbados gained independence in 1966 and the then Prime Minister drew up plans to remove the Queen, Mia Mottley used these same plans, this is how long B’dos wanted to leave.
What worked for Prime Minister Mottley now, her party won by a landslide in a snap elected, and there was no need for a referendum.
If these two cannot manage staff then why on earth would they be viewed as able to accept the mantle of monarchy. Neither of them are ready for prime time.
All the skip charles people look like fools now.
Its getting better and better, init?
How we gonna spin this to be H&M’s fault, in 4,3,2,1 Lolz 😂
Dan Wooten came right out yesterday and blamed Meghan for it, saying she prompted her followers – Sussex Squad – to basically badmouth the tour to influence the host countries to remove EIIR as head of state. Just came out with it. Needless to say, he was dragged to hell and back on Twitter. The worst thing he said was, and paraphrasing here, that the countries were still complaining about reparations, and literally added this: (yawn), at the end of the sentence. It was so blatantly racist, and he deserved the dragging he got, and then some. He’s disgusting.
I feel a little bad for saying this but her botox/fillers are really changing her face. She can’t smile with her eyes anymore and it gives her an even icier look.
It’s because you are seeing pictures that aren’t photoshopped by the rota photographers.
Your staff/team is reflection of you. if they’re putting out mediocre work, it’s a reflection of your leadership. As someone said above if they had just started off rocky and adjusted, that’s one thing. But they haven’t done ANY course correction and I don’t think W&K or their team would even know where to start. I said before that Charles is an evil genius if he made them take this trip but I don’t think he even could’ve dreamed this up.
I didn’t see H&M mentioned once. Not ONCE
This person is gonna lose his job for sure…
I think back to the Sussex tours, and it was obvious that with the first one Meghan followed the staff’s guidance, and wore a series of designer outfits (although even then she was perceptive enough to include local designers). But she learned from that experience, and with the last tour she was way less formal, more relatable. I am seriously surprised that Kate used this tour as such a fashion parade. It has been tone deaf from start to finish. But the last event yesterday in the Vegas wedding dress and silly hat was really the epitome of not reading the room. And re-enacting the parade in the open Jeep was an absolute low.
Now if I was Prince Charles now would be a good time to throw the staff under the bus and release the bullying report exonerating Meghan… then play good guy for the positive family reunited stories in the global media.
Charles don’t want Harry and Meghan around this twit is too jealous of anyOne getting more attention than him, why do you think he and ass kissing staff leaked to the tabloids about Diana.
Personally I think Meghan is over the Royal family, after all the crap they put her through, their children is her top priority, remember she said, she knew Charles didn’t care about her and Archie and she begged him not to cut Harry’s security, that would be the last time she would put herself in that position.
There is talk about Harry coming back royal duties in some way once Charles is king. He and Harry are meant to interact regularly and are on cordial terms. Harry and William do not interact.
I still don’t think the criticism is honest enough. Before, some media were calling W & K’s tour “controversial” which is a massive understatement when people are protesting you, and those in positions of authority did not want you to come. I think “misguided” would have been a better word at first. Now, some are tepidly calling out W & K for “missteps.” Missteps? Will and Kate did everything but kick the governors in the balls and ask their kids to wait on them. Those weren’t missteps I saw with Kate and the Minister for Sports. The media is still treating them with kid gloves. If their staff were underprepared or incompetent, who chose that staff?
It’s like they’re working with Selina’s staff on Veep. 😂 At least that group is hilarious in addition to incompetent.
Is this the same staff that when Meghan tried to get them to do real work called her a bully?.
I bet when Will gets back they will discover what true bullying is.
Can lessons be learnt from this disaster? Will has been coddled like a little Buddha , was his brother the only one to speak honestly to him and got banished for his pains? Do W + K just want to do the absolute minimum iñ UK and be rewarded with fawning press? Is either really up to the job of representing UK abroad? Why does the UK need the monarchy? Are they effective and successful or just anachronistic and a relic of the colonial past? Debate is healthy and these questions need to be asked especially now when a long reign ends, the UK tax payer is entitled to ask about Value for Money!
The WashingtonPost Opinions page has an excellent article trashing this tour as “Cringeworthy” and Caribbexit…..
I sure hope they used the term “Caribbexit” or “Rexit” (my personal favorite) because those people deserve to be roasted and using a derivation of Brexit somehow feels… right to me.
I thought that I’d stop reacting to the image of the kids enclosed by the chain-linked fence after having seen it but it’s so repulsive that it slaps me every time I see it. Now I know how the queen feels with all that “slappin.”
While these two are idiots, I think they’re surrounded by a bunch of “ we’ve always done it this way” folks and W&K are too lazy and full of themselves to even imagine that folks aren’t thrilled to see them. They believe that they are owed and are worthy of the same respect the Queen and Phillip received YEARS ago. They were deluded, but they learned……