Did Duchess Kate preen so hard at the memorial because Rose Hanbury was there?

The Duchess of Cambridge is “known” for paying attention to the staging and imagery she creates, even if that staging and imagery is awful and neo-colonialist. But you get the idea, she cosplays Diana on purpose, to evoke Diana in a really creepy visual way. Kate also likes to do matching “color stories,” especially when she’s out with William and the children. So it’s weird to me, looking at the photos from Prince Philip’s memorial, that William, Charlotte and George are all in navy while she’s keening it up in black-and-white polka dots. It’s interesting. William is visually connected to the children while Kate stands apart. It’s more than likely that her intention was just that: to stand apart from everyone. To get attention. To preen in her ugly ‘80s dress.
I kind of believe that Kate was preening like a peacock because she was once again “competing” with another woman. That woman? Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. That’s right, Rose went to the memorial service as well. The Daily Mail even got photos of her – you can see them here – where Rose was looking chic and elegant in a simple black coatdress with white buttons down the front, Jesus wept. The Mail ran the photos alongside the headline: “Kate Middleton’s Norfolk friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, looks elegant in a black coat dress and headband as she joins mourners at Prince Philip’s memorial.” After all that, we’re referring to poor Rose as “Kate Middleton’s Norfolk friend”? The Mail absolutely knows what they’re doing too, notice how shady this is:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s friend Rose Hanbury, was among the 1,800 mourners at Prince Philip’s memorial service today.
The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, 38, is a neighbour of William and Kate’s Norfolk home Amner Hall and is regular among royal circles having previously been invited to a state banquets as well as charity events in East Anglia along side her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, 61. The couple – who are worth an estimated £75million and have three children – live at the grand Houghton Hall, set in 1,000 acres close to The Queen’s Sandringham estate.
Rose – a member of the Duchess of Cambridge’s well-born group of friends dubbed the Turnip Toffs – looked solemn in black dress coat and drop earrings. She appeared to be joined by her husband as they both clutched an Order of Service inside the Abbey. Tying her brunette hair back into a low bun, she opted for a black pill box hat with leaf detail and a natural make-up look with a light black mascara and brown red lip.
Houghton Hall is a stunning Palladian mansion with 106-rooms, built in the 1720s for Britain’s first Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole. Kate and Prince William visited the house, just three miles away from Anmer Hall, in June 2016 to attend a charity gala to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Rose and David attended the Cambridges’ wedding in 2011 and their twin boys Alexander and Oliver were playmates of Prince George.
[From The Daily Mail]
“A regular among royal circles”? Her husband is the Lord Great Chamberlain. He has an inherited position serving the Queen. It’s not like Rose and David are merely friendly with the royals or just socialize with them or whatever, although there is a lot of that too. That’s why Kate’s attempt to “freeze out” Rose blew up in her face – Rose is simply too well-connected because of her husband’s position. Anyway, Prince William was at Houghton Hall more times than just that one fundraiser.
It’s just so weird to see Kate having so much fun at the memorial. I haven’t seen photos of any of the other people looking so happy.
I know, right?!
Girl can’t read the room to save her life.
Some of the others did walk in smiling, notably Peter Philips and both of his girls (who are adorable), Zara had a smirk, and a few others I can’t remember right now. Even the Egghead cracked a smile with the clergy after, while Keen prodded Char to smile. George looked unhappy to be there. He is one solemn little boy. (He also has Diana’s looooong legs!).
Yes, a smile, but Kate was really, really happy.
Jan90067, I saw that too. Looking at other pics it looks like they were smiling at clergy standing beside the door, greeting people as they entered. So friendly smiles, not grinning into the photog’s lens like kate.
Maybe she is happy because she “won” or is in her happy place? Seemingly odd behaviour, noting the surroundings and circumstances of the situation. The camera is there, so “Don’t worry, be happy.”
The relationship with Rose is no more for now? Then the strategy of manipulation continues even though it a short term solution. Dysfunctional relationships are unsustainable especially when one of the two persons is unhappy, Rose would be replaced or not.
Only time will tell.
Rose has friends in high (society) and low (tabloid) places. Her description as “elegant” and “solemn” is in direct contrast with the delusional Cheshire Cat who’s acting like she got the cream. Never forget the curious “rural rivalry” story. Everything said about Rose and her house is so complimentary; if Kate is so “beloved,” wouldn’t they be quick to vilify Rose like they did with Camilla?
Especially when other royals were crying during the service.
It’s weird that she’s dressed to stand out and grinning and flirting with the cameras like that at a memorial service. (Beatrice was crying, people were mourning.) But the added context of having *just* come back from the racist Caribbean Colonizer tour that was such a loud, newsworthy flop on an international level? And then the fact that you just sucked really really badly at being royals and now you’re at this event surrounded by all the royals of Europe, *actual* Queens and *actual* next in line future Queens, all these people who do this job 100x times better than you are all there, doing their job better than you right to your face, on your home turf, and immediately after you failed so spectacularly and you know that they know? I would be so embarrassed! But she looks so damn pleased with herself. She looks like she is having the *best* time, out of the best day, out of the best week, out of the best year of her entire life, and she’s super proud of it and wants everyone to notice what an awesome time she’s having, killing it at life.
Does she have any idea how poorly the tour went? Does anyone talk to her? Brief her? Does she not read the press? But we know she reads the press, she’s obsessed with the press and media and social media and “winning” at PR. Is it just that she gives 0 f**ks and has absolutely no shame?
Kate doesn’t care. She thinks as long as William isn’t imminently divorcing her she’s winning. She’s basically in competition with herself for her fugly husband. I don’t think she realizes how many woman are not interested in him or becoming a royal.
I think she figures it was a success. She got to buy new ugly dresses, get a great tan, go scuba diving and people paid attention to her. Whether that attention was negative or positive doesn’t matter.
The many photos of Kate with her mouth wide open when she laughs, shows she doesn’t know how to conduct herself. I bet she has a horse laugh also. That dress she wore reminded me of what Diana wore in the 80 ‘s. Kate doesn’t have her own style except for all those ugly coat dresses of which I’m totally sick of.
Meghan is the one with true style and that’s another reason the RF hates her including Kate.
KKKate is like “I’m back on British soil and not having to mingle with those non-white people!”
Kate likes attention.
Could we entertain the idea she is on a mood enhancer of some form and they have turned the dial right up?
She does seem somewhat manic
Truly, she is the ONLY one smiling. Even little Charlotte is behaving more appropriately.
Someone on twitter commented it was 3 mistresses, 1 nonce and a Memorial , some romcom that would make!
Lady Digby, I did not see your post! I saw that on Twitter and it was quite funny.
😂😂😂 I would definitely watch that!
LOL That’s is hilarious
She was going for attention of course. Why does she give coat-hanger-size smile for absolutely no reason is so annoying to me, at a memorial. She has no judgment but we knew that
She looks like a Disney villain
She looks ridiculous. In the photos with other attendees, it’s really obvious that she’s overdressed. So embarrassing!
It’s not just that she’s overdressed, its that she’s dressed…off. Like for a woman who is obsessed with coatdresses and may legitimately have hundreds at this point, this was an occasion for a coatdress. Every other woman that I’ve seen (so the royals, etc) were in coatdresses or at least warm overcoats. Kate is in a dress that looks pretty thin and not very warm and a hat that looks better suited to a summer’s day. She stands out bc of that which I guess is the point?
I can’t with this woman, get a grippppp
She’s not overdressed. She’s improperly dressed. This would be a lovely look for Ascot or the Palace Garden Party. If she knew of the green and wore this, then I really don’t know what to say. She may cos-play Diana all the way to divorce court.
She looks like Eliza Doolittle at the racetrack.
Which is a extremely appropriate last name for our girl here.
That she does!!! She looks to be dressed for Ascot, not a bloody memorial for PP!! The smiling is incredibly offensive and disgusting, not to mention her clothing!! Notice the slit up the leg, which I didn’t catch yesterday. To KHate, every event is a “look at ME” event. She hasn’t the sense of a gnat yet alone an adult.
Ugh, the way British newspapers describe women makes me deeply uncomfortable. Describing Rose as “opting for a brown red lip” is so gross and intimate. Like if they described William as “opting for a slim fitting trouser to flaunt his bulbous assets”.
Lol, how is a pretty straightforward description of a lipstick color choice the same as the rhetoric “to flaunt his bulbous assets?”
It’s not, but to be fair, the Mail *is* horrible in the way it describes women. They’re always “flaunting [their] toned pins” or “showing off [their] pert bottom[s]”, even if they’ve just been papped walking down the street holding a coffee.
“Putting on a busty display”. Hork.
“Bulbous assets” 🤢
She looks like a villan from dynasty or days of our lives in the 1980s at the funeral of someone they killed. She’s so happy it’s bonkers.
Also the daily mail article is super shady
The color matching thing is really interesting well spotted I totally missed that she’s the only one not in that specific navy very very strange
Her manic grin is so alarming, it’s like she has a little detonator switch in her hand walking away, 3…2….1….
She is seriously trolling us with this outfit.
No, she making an ass out of herself, plain and simple. Even the deranged DF crew were not too pleased with her choice of clothing OR her constant smiling. That says something when their own base is turning on its own! Plus, many are still extremely angry that she showed up in another several thousand pounds outfit while everyone else is having trouble heating their homes at this time.
I just noticed that her little clutch is off. everything else she’s wearing is either black or white, and then she carries a beige bag? beige is not a color pop, honey. she has dozens of suitable purses but picks this one? wtaf
Not to defend her keenery or any of the deeply flawed optics of the recent disasTour, but I do also think the dress and hat are actually very dark navy.
Still Alexis Carrington cosplay though.
Kate’s posture is the best I’ve ever seen it, she’s actually standing up straight. Mmmm, I wonder why?
She got a butt plug in her a$$
I’m going to have to stop eating or drinking when reading these comments. I nearly choked on a cookie.
I learned that lesson on the Kardashian threads:)
I believe that slit was much higher than we see in the pic above – and someone mentioned it yesterday as well. At the end of the day, she looked like she was somewhere other than her husband’s grandfather’s memorial service. That damn smile plastered on her face.
Somewhere, in Twitterland, pic of Rose, Camilla and Penelope all in attendance and the caption point blank read that all the mistresses were there and what a classy bunch.
It’s amazing how history is re written by the rota. Kate was a mistress, or side piece since Baldy wasn’t married, as well.
Her reaction to Rose is for a reason.
There’s just no humility there, is there? She genuinely thinks that she is Important in and of herself and no other effort is required. I was wondering how she could be so self-absorbed but then I guess she is surrounded by people who also believe it.. It’s VERY important to her mother that she is the Duchess of Cambridge and the future Queen and the mother of the future King. Prince William thinks he is very important too and she is his wife.
I wonder if she insists on due deference at all times, even in private.
In one of his many interviews to the Daily Mail, James Middleton said something like he wanted to be known for himself and not because he was the “brother of someone very important.” And that stupid line stuck with me because she’s not important at all – for centuries her “position” was tenuous at best, interchangeable, and dangerous. He didn’t say “someone in the public eye” or “someone that married into this famous family” etc. No no, she was very important all on her own. These people truly believe that crap.
There are plenty of stories of Kate and Carole being difficult with staff. Those get mentioned in passing though and no bullying investigation because it’s household staff who either quit or ask to go back to BP or Sandringham.
I wondered that too, wearing something so expensive and ostentatious after a disastrous tour. It’s like she’s throwing up her middle finger at everybody. This will come back to haunt her, the sheen of the keen wedding wore off long ago.
We all said as much yesterday — Charlotte (and George) were so much more appropriate than their mother, she really *does* look like the outsider here. Not just among her immediate family, but all assembled. Sadly for Khate, Andrew drew all the attention, so her excessive preening and rictus grin were wasted. I doubt Rose gives her a second thought.
I agree that Pedrew did draw fire yesterday, but KHate wasn’t far from being a target either!! Many were disgusted by her choice of dress, her constant smiling on top of her outrageous expenses of clothing!! I was actually surprised as to the natives anger and unfavorable character assassination to her extravagant clothing expenses. KHate might want to read the general public sentiment in Britain, as well as other CW countries. The natives are tired of her blatant laziness and costly expenses while giving nothing in return.
In some light, the dress looks dark navy ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Also, it had quite the high slit (you could see it in TF’s pics). So, instead of being the Femme Fatal/Black Dahlia like at the funeral last year, this time she’s doing Femme Fatal/Sexy mourner? That huge hat was ALL for attention.
SO funny that Rose Bush let her thorns show in the form of alllllllll those buttons alllllll the way down the dress lol. She was certainly showing a certain middle class Duchess just *how* one* wears* buttons tastefully.
Our Egg sure does have a type though. No wonder Keen starves herself to stay stick thin.
The hat still boggles the mind. It doesn’t go at all with the dress or the occassion. And it was cheap looking.
I frankly did not like Rose’s dress but at least it was appropriate and her hat was beautiful.
I think the dress was dark navy, too. Still, it didn’t coordinate with the rest of the family at all.
I saw it on the Alessandra Rich website yesterday, it only came in black. It’s not on the website today, although that yellow monstrosity is if anyone is interested.
— and then India Hicks shows up with a dress slit straight up to her upper thigh and poses with her leg completely out. — and it’s not even a thing. — and these are the women who are so shocked and forced to cry if kids don’t wear tights and the media who are so appalled if Meghan didn’t wear a hat.
(not trying to shame India, I thought it was hilarious, but the hypocrisy!)
That was something!! She stood there holding up the line, acting as if she is AJ!
The hypocrisy on Salty White Island is astonishing!!
India Hicks lives in the Bahamas and has since 1996.
I noticed that the Fail’s headline said “Kate’s friend Rose Hanbury.” I thought that was interesting since we all know that Rose is not Kate’s friend. A little snark by the Fail.
Definitely, the Fail was being very naughty and sending a message to the Cambridges that you better continue to play ball with us or else.
That outfit is straight out of Anne of Green Gables. She looks foolish.
She over dresssed not only because of rose but because of maxima and Letizia and she thought CP Mary and Victoria were going to be present too. She wanted to be the “belle of the ball” and no one paid her any attention.
There’s this twist on the original “bride at every wedding, corpse at every funeral, baby at every baptism” saying. It goes like this:
“She’s the corpse at every wedding and the bride at every funeral.”
That is so Kate to me. So inappropriately dour and depressed, looking weak and unhappy at Harry and Meghan’s wedding and in Archie’s christening pics, and then so overly smiley, flirty, happy, and dressed to draw attention at Philip’s funeral and memorial service. She is definitely the bride at this memorial service.
@Amy Too, that is Kate to an absolute T.
I hope someone speaks to her about being so attention-hungry and smiling at the photographers at a memorial service. It’s so tawdry.
If Will ever divorces her, bet your bottom dollar that all this will come up as proof that she just wasn’t ready to be queen and couldn’t be the supprotive partne that Will needs, blah blah
I ain’t no fan – but honestly the guy has been dead a while. It’s perfectly ok to smile. This wasn’t a funeral
There’s a difference between smiling and out-and-out having a lark at what is supposed to be a somber occasion. Whether or not Philip has been dead for a while, this is still meant to be a solemn event. Her behavior was inappropriate and out of place. Period.
It usually is out of place. It was at the funeral too. Totally.
It does seem out of place. I can’t imagine that grin won’t be used against her when Will is ready to bounce.
The only reason we didn’t see her potentially smiling at the funeral was bc of her mask anyway.
So, remember the state dinner in 2019,I think it was in June or July-ish. And Rose Hanbury was there (this is the one with the pictures of Rose entering with Sarah Vine.) I don’t think it was the Trump state dinner but it might have been.
anyway, I remember that Rose being in attendance was a bit of a story, I think Tatler had an article that was all innocent and wide-eyed, “why is Rose hanbury there? Hmmmmm.”
And it was stupid because rose was there because of her husband’s position. She goes to a lot of the state dinners (I don’t know if she goes to all, I kind of assume so but I don’t want people to @me if I’m wrong, lol, so lets just say “a lot.”) That’s not a big deal (her attendance) because its the norm. So why did Tatler have an article about it? The whole thing was clearly meant to be shady.
I feel the same way about this story. Of course Rose was there with her husband. Her husband is the person who literally carries the crown in for the queen at the opening of parliament. It’s a ceremonial position that his older son will perform when, wait for it, William is king. Her being in attendance at this memorial is NBD and was to be expected and the DM knows that.
They didn’t just include some pics of her, they didn’t just mention her attendance. They ran a WHOLE ARTICLE about her being there with repeated references to being Kate’s friend, to her position, her wealth, her “grand” and “stunning” home, etc.
This is super shady and I am sure the Cambridges are not happy. It’s just reminding people of who Rose is.
Oh yes, they are definitely having a dig. There is absolutely no need for them to write an entire article about Rose’s attendance. There will be plenty of people there that Kate knows, possibly some even from Norfolk but they didn’t get an article. It’s quite clever though because the actual piece itself says nothing that can be held against the newspaper other than the fact there is a story at all. They really are yanking those chains. Hahaha.
And it was again tagged in Twitter – Prince William Affair – pics from the memorial of Rose and Wills. He is really not well liked.
Rose was sitting about five rows back of Kate; she wasn’t exactly lost deep in the crowd like Camilla was at Diana’s wedding. Kate and the Burger King would have been conscious of her presence when they walked past her to their seats. Awkward. So yes, I definitely think that Kate overcompensated in her manic grins yesterday, going overboard to let everyone know she’s okay. She’s great. Even if she isn’t. I’ve only seen one photo of Rose from yesterday and she is definitely not seeking out the cameras.
I think the Daily Fail is trying to show Horse Teeth the Bald who is really calling the shots and who really holds the whip.
Excellent point Becks and Rocksavage himself may become Great Lord Chamberlain again when William is King. He’s 61 now? Entirely possible that he is still Marquess whilst William is King. Won’t that just be awkward.
I don’t think it is a lifetime appointment, though. I think another family does it for Charles, and then Rose’s son does it for William. (Why I have this knowledge taking up space in my brain is a mystery, LOL)
It alternates between two families. The position of LGC is expected to pass to Rupert Carrington, 7th Baron Carrington, during the next monarch’s reign. Then it switches back to the Cholmondely family for William’s reign.
It is complicated to explain the Lord Great Chamberlain rotation so here is the link.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lord_Great_Chamberlain
The Marquess of Cholmondeley will NOT be the Lord Great Chamberlain for Charles III.
The Marquess of Cholmondeley, whoever holds the title, WILL be the Lord Great Chamberlain for William V.
It alternates and Bay is right, the Marquess of Cholmondeley will be the LGC for William…..but its a good point that we shouldn’t assume it wouldn’t be David Rocksavage. If William becomes king in 25 years, he could very well be alive.
That’s basically what I had said about the alternate families although probably should’ve been specific by saying the Marquis of Cholmondely would be LGC for William, not necessarily the current one.
@Feeshalori – Was not in any way calling you out. I just had time to google then cut & paste links today. If I offended you, please accept my apology. I love your posts!
No offense taken, BTB, links are always good especially when it comes to explaining hopscotching titles!
I think its that smile or grin when you are embarassed but refuse to show it. They just came from a terrible tour ,some people dont have that conscience to say i messed up let me humble myself, no they are defiant and want to look like a champion even after a loss.
It’s a manic overcompensating smile for sure. She knows on some level how awful that tour was but these people can’t take an L, ever. Yesterday another commenter said it seems like she may have had some chemical assistance too and I firmly agree. It’s too much assistance, since she is grinning like a hyena at a memorial.
I know she uses botox. But does she use it around her mouth. And doesn’t it stop the feeling also. Maybe she has to smile so large because she can’t tell if she’s smiling without it being so big.
Yes that may be, but(not arguing with you just saying),
that still would be making it about her, the memorial is supposed to commemorate PP and show respect abd compassion for the queen etc. It is not an oportunity fir her to show her feeli gs about the flop tour, however they may be.
Kate is taking the “don’t let them see you sweat” to the extreme. Instead of normal behavior, polite smiles, she went overboard.
I didn’t notice how they are all colour coordinated in navy except for her dressing in black. Does she even consider herself to be a part of her own immediate family, or does she see everything as a PR game? Shocking. You could definitely tell Rose was in the house. Keen’s posture was straight and she looked extra chirpy.
I’ve said this before, but it’s especially pertinent since Kate’s competition was at this particular event: cosplaying as your husband’s dead mother is not going to make you more attractive to him. If Kate knew Rose was going to be there and wanted to show her up, she should’ve worn something sexy. I mean, her general demeanor was inappropriate as hell anyway, so what the hell, right?
That’s how I feel too. If you’re going to high school compete with another woman, give her something to really compete with. Instead, Kate looks in the mirror and puts on her frumpiest frock like, “That’ll show her!”
That’s what is weird. If she knows that her husband’s former possible still current mistress is going to be there along with other royal woman who are queens, you would think she would go for sexy instead of dowdy.
Sad thing is, I think in Khate’s head, she was dressed to kill.
I mean…the dress itself is quite nice; this is probably the best dress I’ve seen her wear in a while. The polka dots aren’t great, and maybe the occasion is wrong, but it fits well. 🤷🏻♀️
I think it’s not a bad dress either just not the best occasion. If it was in navy or something and it was Ascot, I would have quite liked the whole look.
Yes! Ascot! I’ve been trying to place the hat, it seems like it’s for an outdoor summer event, not an inside memorial. Maybe she’s wearing stuff from cancelled 2020 events. It doesn’t matter, it’s hella inappropriate.
I think the dress looks GHASTLY: retro, but not in a way that has any fun with it. I think Kate is a very pretty woman, and I always remind myself that fashion is regional (what plays well in my corner of the PNW is definitely not cutting edge in London), but I don’t understand why Kate always wears clothes that my Barbies wore in 1987. Surely, even if she’s into retro clothing, she could choose a different era? I think she could look really good in 1930s styles, for example.
Princess Anne has worn vintage & retro from her own closet for 40 years and she never looks out of place. Cathy always misses the boat.
PNW????
Pacific Northwest (specifically, the Seattle area). Even at fancy events, rich people here wear more streamlined clothes and more “natural” makeup–Kate’s eyeliner looks pretty strange to my eyes, too!
What is going on over on Salt island? Rose looks incredibly old too
She has not had all the plastic surgery that Khate has.
But she still looks old for her age.
Neither have I, and I look younger than these two (I’m 42).
It’s the horse DNA. It always shows up eventually in this crowd.
When I saw the photos yesterday Rose reminded me of the sickly daughter of lady Catherine de Bourgh. She didn’t look well.
She’s smiling like she just got William to agree for a fourth child.
Linds: this is a great theory!
Yikes! She does look like that character.
Like Catherine Deneuve has said, when women reach a certain age, they must choose either their face or their figure. Rose has chosen her figure, so it gives her face a harrowed, sickly look. That is also Kate’s aim as well.
So the house has 106 rooms. How many bathrooms?
Haha! Yes the public needs to know!
“Her husband is the Great Lord Chamberlain. He has an inherited position serving the Queen. It’s not like Rose and David are merely friendly with the royals or just socialize with them or whatever,”
I get that Bill and his wife are horrible people and trash but what of the Lord Chamberlain and Rose Hanbury? Rose willingly had an intimate relationship with that whiny, lazy bald ass Quagmire look-a-like and her husband is just FINE with this? I love that KKKate didn’t get away with trying to have Rose shunned but that Rose even went there with the likes of Will as a married woman grosses me out too.
That aristocratic circle is full of creeps and weirdos with no self respect at all.
Rose’s husband was the business partner in the entertainment industry in France with the guy that recently killed himself in jail after being arrested for his Epstein connections, Jean-Luc Brunel. Rose’s enagagwment was announced days before her wedding after she magically appeared 4 months pregnant with twins.
@Blujfly, THAT was David’s partner? Wow…was that also his personal “partner?” (IDK that much about him; mostly what I’ve read here IRT Rose.)
I knew he (allegedly) had a male companion he spends much of the year with in Paris, and I knew about the suicide story, but I absolutely did not put two and two together and realize he was connected to Rose’s husband. But IDK if he was only a business partner and the BF is someone totally different.
The business partner and the male companion are two different people.
The male companion was the one involved in the Liliane Bettencourt scandal.
François-Marie Banier is the name of the male companion:
Vanity Fair had this story on François-Marie Banier and David ‘Rocksavage” Cholmondeley is mentioned:
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2010/11/bettencourt-part-2-201011
From what I’ve read, it’s pretty much said openly that her husband preferes men, and has a “close friendship” with a french man. Their marriage is not a love match. They’ve probably agreed on an open marriage. What she sees in Willnot? I have no idea.
His “close friendship” includes owning a home together in France, and he splits his time between there and his English estate. The “friend” got into trouble some years ago for possibly preying on an elderly Este Laudre heiress. Shaaaaaady.
It was the French Loreal heiress.
David Cholmondeley is a bisexual.
Sorry for typo. It should be: L’Oréal!
Couch potato – thanks for the explainer. Could never figure out why Rose and Will happened. Basically a convenience since he lived next door, as long as hubby is doing his own thing. Gotta heir on side of caution.
Thanks everyone for the responses…I’m off to read the VF article
I don’t think she was preening specifically because of Rose. She does this at every family event. I think she does it because it’s the only way she can get attention. I suspect she’s not treated well by the family and it would explain why Meghan still has empathy for her.
I think she preens at family events like this because she enjoys her status over people like Beatrice and Eugenie and even Sophie.
Of course Kate peacocked at Phillip’s memorial because Rose was there, because it’s all a competition to her and she wanted to one-up ‘the other woman’. The gag is, Rose actually looked lovely and event-appropriate whereas Kate looked like a grinning maniac in Alexis Carrington cosplay.
I cringe so hard at the fact that she’s literally beaming in every single photo – foreign royals who barely knew Phillip looked more mournful at his memorial!
The only thing missing from her wardrobe was the price tag dangling from the brim of her hat. A la Minnie Pearl, don’t you know.
If Kate wore Rose’s exact outfit we would (rightfully) tear it apart. So dowdy. I get it’s an aristo thing to not be flashy but yeesh it ages her, and I think she’s actually quite beautiful. I love the minimal makeup look.
Every time I see the pics she looks sillier in that hat. Is she staring at the camera every. Single. Time. because it’s her personal photog?
It’s not an aristo thing to not be flashy at a funeral memorial service. It’s just poor taste to show up looking like you think you’re walking a runway.
Kate is outclassed at every turn, and she just doesn’t get it.
Buttons misses the boat almost every time. If there was ever an engagement that called for a semi-military coat dress (See Princess Anne’s coat) it was Philip’s memorial service.
Exactly, Rose’s dress is a dowdy snooze. From the same Sister Wife collection that Kate favors.
Theory: Rose is ostentatiously dressing down to send message to everyone that she’s so much more beautiful and alluring and intelligent than Kate that she has to dress in a dull sack with no makeup so as not to overshadow her. It’s a flex.
Oh, Rose’s outfit is awful, no question about it.
The only reason Rose attended this event was because her husband in the Lord Chamberlain had probably had to be there. Rose and David probably stayed at their London flat. Rose grabbed the first black thing she saw in her closet and threw it on. Throw it on & go is the way English aristocrats roll. I often look at the pictures at Tatler online “Bystander” column and I am stunned at how some of these people show up to events and actually allow themselves to be photographed for publication.
Who the hell gets a high slit in a fully pleated, full length skirt? Who?
Someone who desperately needs to keep her husband’s attention when his mistress is right there. She needs his attention but also needs to cosplay Diana in the 80s. She’s dressing as she can to stay relevant (except she lacks the compassion, care, warmth, and rebellion that Diana actually had).
Kate knows the press was going to make the point Rose was the sidepiece therefore the big grin. Kate wants to be compared to Diana, but not in this area.
The mail ran this for a reason and I don’t know if they’re mad at the Cambridge’s for not giving them what they want ( Leaks, H&M) or they’re mad because all the saccharine coverage backfired on them and hasn’t gotten them the clicks and views they wanted but someone is sending a message to the couple. They are truly trapped now. It would’ve been better if they admitted it and moved on. You don’t give people anything to hold over you and they have.
There were 63 stories on the home page of the Daily Mail yesterday about the funeral and its attendees. The DM must be happy about that.
63 stories?? JFC, the mail is batshit.
I agree a smile is okay at an event like this, especially as you’re greeting someone, but Kate was WAY over the top, walking in grinning as if she was attending a party for herself. Considering the criticism she received for all of her posing and preening for Chris Jackson at the funeral, plus all of the bad press coverage of the recent shitshow of a tour, one would think Kate might tone it down a little for this memorial. One would be wrong.
She is on drugs. I Dont think she realistically present. Her manic smile proves she in some sort of drug. Everyone either crying or sad even the kids but she is only laughing and showing legs at memorial service.
It’s the only way to explain the departure dress
Zing!
This is the one thing I can’t blame her for. If I was in Kate’s position, I’d need some pharmaceutical assistance, too. Between dealing with Bill and all of the photos and scrutiny, I would have Xanax at me at all times, at the very least.
Permanently off her tits on amphetamines and Valium would explain a lot.
Explains the lopsided face and wonky eyes during the tour.
Buttons is on borrowed time.
Alarm bells should have been ringing loud when Willie demanded the RR’s stop cropping him out of pictures. That kind of jealousy ends marriages in that family.
What’s fascinating to me is that the article STARTS with Rose and then goes into the details of the funeral – Rose is the headline. The same very long article contains extensive details about the funeral, who attended, royalty from other countries (dressed beautifully by the way), the songs that were sung, how the Queen became emotional, the colors that were chosen to honor Philip – it’s kinda bonkers actually that in order to get to the funeral details, you have to go through Rose. I mean…obvious much? Also….I guess part of the bargain was, “Duke of York can go, but no Fergie” because I don’t think I saw her? He traded her away for rescue $?
There’s also an admittedly beautiful shot of Kate in the article – not unlike the first service. Side profile – glamour shot at a funeral.
the fail constantly recycles text between articles. I’m sure all of those very same facts were presented word for word in most of the 63 (!!!) articles about the memorial.
I’m totally prepared to believe that Kate had one xanax bar too many beforehand. also that she was trying to project “I’m fine! Everything is FINE!”
to be fair, that dress was probably chosen before they even left on the Cat 5 Colonizer Tour. so I doubt it is a reaction to the bad press. but it’s still inappropriate, especially with the high slit. (which I noticed yesterday and even I was surprised by that!)
the Fail article was very deep shade. “Kate’s friend” with the fancy house and big fortune.
Rose’s button dress could also very well be shade. the best shade is when you can’t tell for sure that it’s actually shade.
something nice: the inappropriate dress fits very well, and Kate had good posture yesterday (for a change). ok, semi-nice. lol! the royal clownshow is my reality tv. and it has been really good lately!
@Somechick, I love this and you’re so right — the best shade is when you’re not positive that it’s actually shade!
This is a tiny detail, but I think Rose Hanbury’s buttons are silver, not white.
Imagine describing a group of people in 2022 as ‘well-born’. Yikes.
I bet it’s a dig at Kate for not being born aristo.
First time commenter, long time Royal watcher and reader. Some observations:
1) Kate smiled more and looked happier at this memorial than she did at Meghan & Harry’s wedding.
2) Noticed the use of past tense in the last sentence of the article re Rose: “their twin boys Alexander and Oliver were playmates of Prince George.”
I get that kids’ friendships change over time, but how interesting to highlight the children are no longer playmates.
Good catch, and even though the Fail is trying to make it seem all is well, I would bet my last dollar that that friendship between the two women is fully past tense, as well. No one saw them speak to each other, did they??
Welcome Thea! Always fun to see a new name.
I noticed the “were playmates” bit as well. Interesting bc they still spend a lot of time in Norfolk. The twins are over three years older than George (I just checked), so its really likely that 12 year olds don’t want to play with an 8 year old (george turns 9 in july) but it was still an interesting inclusion IMO bc most readers aren’t going to know the age difference.
Good point that she looks happier here than at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Honestly even this dress would have been better than pale yellow. And the children are no longer playmates bc the parents are no longer playmates lol. At least I don’t think rose and will are still anything but who knows really.
Becks1- good point about the ages. I just assumed it was closer like most readers would. So the kids reference could be a proxy for the parents then. Ew.
Welcome, Thea! Ditto to everything Becks said.
Good catch re: the past tense; I didn’t notice that. The Fail was definitely having some fun with this article, yanking W&K’s chains at every opportunity. (And I’m enjoying it!)
And you’re right, she looked much happier than she did at H&M’s wedding and that is shameful. Her #1 job is basically to fake it for cameras and she can’t even do that. Someone should do a side-by-side comparison of her glum appearance at the wedding and her manic grins at yesterday’s memorial.
I hope you keep commenting!
@Thea welcome! Also, the article started out that there were around 1,800 guests at the Abbey, but we are, for absolutely no reason at all, devoting a whole article to just one non-royal neighbor that isn’t even friends with Kate at all anymore. Here is her pic, take a look but please don’t put anything naughty or suggestive in the comments because even though our standards are lax, we will be forced to remove it.
Thank you for the warm welcome, everyone! I have always enjoyed all of your comments, there is so much quick wit, insight and knowledge being shared. Most days it’s difficult for me to find time to comment during work hours, hence my silent lurking. I’ll try to comment more when I can. 🙂
Becks1 – good point on the ages of the children, 12 year olds often don’t share the same interests as 8 year olds.
And agree with everyone else, this was totally a prompt to get readers thinking what the state of those friendships are right now (which is practically non-existent).
Well, that’s not a dress I would have picked if I wanted to make my husband’s lover jealous, but bless.
RIGHT??
Rose looks appropriate. Simple, elegant and discreet. Perfect for the occasion.
I also noticed that her coat has shoulder pads. Maybe that’s why Kate loves shoulder pads.
I already said that yesterday but Kates dress and hat are so over the top and inappropriate… I don’t get why she doesn’t get any backlash for wearing such a disastrous ensemble. It is frustrating to see such a favorable treatment…
I have always thought that Wm did not have an affair with Rose. During their private dinners, he may have discussed his unhappiness with his marriage and Rose made it possible for him to see other women, using the privacy of Houghton Hall. This betrayal from the person Kate thought was her friend led to the epic argument to dump Rose from their circle. I believe Wm has been seeing other women for a long time and Rose knows all about who they are.
I think this can be true in addition to Will and Rose having a fling. Maybe it didn’t last that long, but these people are bizarre — maybe things ended between them mutually and amicably and then she was more than happy to help aid him in his future conquests since there was nothing between them anymore aside from friendship. She holds no loyalty to Kate because at the end of the day, she didn’t consider her an equal in any way.
I’m still wondering if the affair was with Rose’s husband, and she’s the blamed beard. The rota is talking about something bigger between themselves, but they can’t write about it.
@Couch
I’ve been wondering the same thing, tbh
I’ve wondered this as well, knowing the pretty open rumors about David, though that in no way precludes William & Rose having a go at it if they were so inclined. I’ve also wondered if after whatever Cholmondeley affair(s) fizzled out, Rose & David were willing to play host to William & other partners.
What??? News to me. Never entered my mind that maybe the mistress is a mister. Mind is blown here!!
I never got those kinds of vibes from William. But a while back people mentioned that William got not only an injunction, but a super-injunction, that prevents any mention of the situation or even mentioning that an injunction exists. William’s privacy isn’t THAT important (Charles’ affair was fair game for the press). But if it involved a minor, that might justify a super-injunction. Ever since then, I’ve wondered whether a minor is involved (how many kids does Rose have?).
You know, l wouldn’t be at all surprised if this is one of the huge scandals William’s attempting to hide and why the courtiers are freaking over Harry’s departure as cover/scapegoat for William.
Omg @ Couch, that is such an interesting theory! I’ve never thought of that before and don’t necessarily buy it but it would also stack up with how shell-shocked Kate seemed to be after the affair was made public… especially for a woman who apparently told Harry’s gfs to expect mistresses, so it’s not like she actually imagined William would be faithful!
ps- another longtime lurker, first time commenter lol
ew, Mrs Krabapple. Rose’s kids are 12! the comment was referencing her apparently bisexual husband. I doubt it in any case. supposedly Rose and Willy were spending time together while the husband was in Paris with his dodgy companion, the one who rips off old ladies. altho, who knows with this pack of fools?!
@SomeChick, I didn’t mean William was involved in an affair with a minor. I just meant protecting the privacy of a minor might justify a super-injunction (for example, the parentage of a minor).
@ladypercy – WELCOME!!!
@Mrs.Krabapple – You may be on to something. I personally believe that Lady Iris is 100% Cholmondeley but there could be others out there.
I can see what you mean because they all look like the least sexual people on the planet and I’ve seen more chemistry in a box of crackers. But there are just too many rumors in legit sources for this not to hold some weight.
I have also thought that Rose wasn’t the great mistress but that she was the one helping William arrange time with other women. Like okay maybe she and William banged a couple of times because that’s what “they do” but it has never felt like a great love affair or anything.
Rose just doesn’t seem like someone who wants Kate’s husband, but Kate thinks she does. I do think Rose takes the whole Turnip Toffs thing seriously and let Kate know who had all the power there, but whatever may have happened with William seems over.
I don’t think kate would have tried to push Rose out just for arranging affairs. Kate views her as a threat because William was involved with her at some point. And Rose’s brother confirmed the Dinner meetings.
Kate just didn’t want to accept the affair which is the most middle class thing she could have done.
And she might be worth pitying if she didn’t then make Meghan’s life miserable because she is a shallow insecure woman. She’s done more to publicly smear her sister in law than to the woman who likely had a multi year affair with her husband.
Anyone know if Carol(E) and company were invited/attended this event? I don’t care enough to give the DM any clicks to look at more photos. Just thought of that after all the hullabaloo around the funeral service and whether or not Keen’s family was important enough to make the cut then.
You know, I hadn’t realized it, but I don’t think I’ve seen any photos of the Middletons there. Which is interesting, because I would have expected to see them at something like this (considering how large the guest list was). Maybe Charles put his foot down and said “Absolutely not” at the idea.
It’s a very Kate outfit Rose has on. This isn’t me being negative, just me pointing something out. I don’t follow Rose’s style so I have no idea if this is something that’s normal for her to wear or if it’s not and she’s trying to send a message or whatever.
I don’t really know Rose’s style but thought the buttons were funny. I’m imagining that rose has visited Celebitchy and knows about the button discussion. So she was trolling Kate by wearing a long row of buttons. In my imagination, this is how it went down.
The message she is trying to send is “I’m at a memorial service, so I’m not trying to pull focus via my fashion choices.” Manners.
Rose has always dressed this way. Kate is the one who copied her because Kate is always trying to emulate the aristocracy.
Rose has dressed semi-dowdy since her marriage. Prior to her marriage, Rose’s style was much more of the London Artistic & Entertainment Set.
Kate is all over the place with her style and the people she copies. This is in line with other things Rose has worn. It’s probably Rose dressing like Kate dressing like Rose, completely innocent on Roses part. Sometimes that happens when someone more popular (or famous) copies someone less popular (or famous), making the copier look like the copied. Lol.
Kate gives me whiplash. One day she’s copying Diana, the next day, Meghan, the next day, the Queen. Rinse & repeat. It isn’t as if she goes through phases— she’ll copy all three of them, and sometimes Jecca, all in the same damn week.
In the photo with all of Cambridges walking in, seeing Elegant Bill and kids in that blue, next to them Cathy looks like she’s been shot in black and white while they were shot in technicolor. The affect is weird! So yes, she stands out but in a way that seems like she is fading out.
I just can’t, I’m sorry, gloat over someone having to deal with her husband’s mistress. I just can’t.
Sometimes I think the whole media narrative about this just shows how little we have achieved in erasing sexism and chauvinism from public space.
Like, no matter what, no one deserves that kind of comparison-what rose hanbury wears doesn’t really matter-there should be no comparison, no competition. If Kate wore the fugliest dresses, if she was the most incompetent handler of her egotistical husband-all this doesn’t make Rose Hanbury ok, more suitable or Kate somehow deserving of being cheated on.
If Kate wasn’t such a spiteful bitch to Meghan and not clearly bigoted and racist to boot, then maybe I could bring myself to feel sympathy for her plight.
If you remember, Kate was the other woman in the first place. William was dating someone else when she wormed her way in.
I believe in treating people how you want to be treated, and Kate showed William exactly what she wanted.
Quite happily too. She was his “mattress” when his actually girlfriend wouldn’t give it up. “Always be available for William” said Carol with an E.
If Kate had corrected the crying story…
If Kate had invited Meghan and baby Archie to sit with her at the polo match…
If Kate had genuinely supported Meghan when she was at her lowest…
But she didn’t, and instead she still poses for every camera at the memorial in a really weird way. So I’m gonna observe that the peacock is there preening and that Rose is there and that the DM made a whole article about her. Wasn’t the DM who Jason Knauf worked with so closely to give evidence against Meghan. Didn’t Kate bug toast him? And now the DM runs a full story about Rose. No reason to gloat over the consequences of one’ actions but I’m gonna sit, observe, and take note.
Lol, Kate is the original Mean Girl. She’s getting it back now.
I do understand where you’re coming from. However, when someone (a public figure) has internalized the patriarchy THIS MUCH, it’s ok to point it out. In some ways, it’s necessary.
@lionfire, I don’t think you need to worry about Kkkeen because she, herself, doesn’t care and accepts The Other Brother just as he is, mistresses and all. She told Chelsy that it was an accepted part of being a royal GF/wife so Kkkeen knew and was fine with what she was getting. Also, as others have pointed out, she’s a racist mean girl and is getting the karma she’s earned *shrug*
Yep. This isn’t a love match where she thought he would be a devoted husband to her. She wanted to title and wealth and knew that a committed husband was not part of the deal.
If Kate doesn’t care, why should the public? Kate made it clear for years (decades, now) that she is willing to be William’s doormat as long as she got the ring. William is treating Kate the way Kate expected/consented to be treated, so I don’t owe her any sympathy. If anything, Kate is the one who is setting back women’s rights and dignity.
Did that dress really need a slit? “Sexy governess” is a look now? Yikes!
This dress was supposed to be sexy?
Nah, she preened like that (only worse) at his funeral. Will’s community peen is only one of her Karmic debts for having treating Meghan so badly. She is not an honest woman nor a good woman. And her outfit is hideous, frankly. She’s a duchess at a memorial service, not Norma Desmond. What was she thinking with that hat?
I’m guessing her thoughts were: Look at me! Look at me! Look at me!
Pretty sure there’s not much variation from that. Look at me! takes up 98% of the pie chart.
She is becoming insufferable.
I am no Katestan.
But please.
Leave out Harry’s wedding from the equation.
She gave birth on April 23rd.
The wedding was May 19th.
I had to visit both families at Xmas after giving birth December 3rd. I wore elastic waist bands and big sweaters. I was tired. Sore.
The “white” outfit was a christening ensemble. Probably after she gave birth, previous to this baby, and a slightly larger size.
She gets a pass on that one
Ummm, Kate could’ve bought a new dress and would not have had to settle for an old one bc she’d just had a baby. Did you see how many new dresses she just wore on the Caribbean tour? And I’m not sure the “pale yellow” dress was actually an old one. Maybe it was idk but she’s a duchess and can get a new dress in a different size for a wedding. You can give her a pass if you want, but I’m not sure your reasoning for it works.
NOPE. Kate has a million dresses and access to a tailor 24/7. She also has that exact dress in several colors.
Absolutely no pass.
NOPE. She doesn’t. She could have had something else made that fit her just as well and was also comfortable. (and I mean I was postpartum I always sought out white dresses…..)
She had a custom dress made for standing on the hospital steps post-birth. She 100000% could have had something made in a different color – perhaps a pale blue, since we saw her in July in the EXACT SAME COATDRESS in a pale blue.
Kate has always outshined the bride. She has worn fire engine red and 5-inch heels to several weddings. I would rather wear white to a wedding than dress in bright red. But I wouldn’t do either.
You’ve never given birth then.
Try wearing a mattress sized pad, and healing from labor three weeks after. Episiotomy.
This is why you get the rep on other gossip sites. There is plenty to slam her for.
This isn’t one of them.
@Julie People need to stop pretending that Kate is like you and me. She’s not. She wasn’t on maternity leave from her 9-5 job and couldn’t justify spending some money on a new dress that fit her post partum body.
She is a duchess and wears new clothes to the opening of an envelope.
@ Julie I’ve never given birth? WTF. That’s your comeback?! Women are more than breeders. And by the way, that’s all the more reason she shouldn’t be wearing white if that’s really your argument.
I’m not persuaded by your point about the dress (as others say above), but your main point still stands. She could just be exhausted from the newborn and the birth. IIRC, Kate was accused of laughing at the singing and the clergyman, which would still be horrendous even if you’re recently postpartum…but as for the glum looks on that one occasion, I can see your point.
She might be a duchess but she’s still human – I don’t think it’s for anyone to speculate on how kate was feeling post partum and it’s in poor taste, really.
She was bitter at the wedding because she is a vile, jealous and mean woman. She attended Trooping the color on June 9th and she was very happy standing front and center in the balcony 🙄🙄. And the next day, she attended a polo match with her children, She was running, laughing and smiling at the cameras. So please stop making excuses for this woman
@Julie, what do you mean by “the rep on other gossip sites?” (i’m just curious)
I have given birth and I do see what you’re saying, but Kate is not like us. There’s zero comparison. She has a staff, probably an on-call seamstress, and Sarah Burton on speed-dial. It’s simply impossible to compare her wedding prep with anyone else’s, regardless of how she’s feeling post-partum.
At the funeral Kate looked like a widow in a movie. The character Alexis Carrington comes to mind. At the memorial, she looked like she was off to an afternoon at Ascot. She is smiling, (a very natural smile I might add) in every frame. That’s what’s bizarre.
She was probably ultra-delighted that she didn’t have to wear that mask anymore at a public service and double downed on that OTT grinning to make up having to cover her face for the funeral service.
Kate looks like a Black Widow at her fourth husband’s funeral.
That whole blow up after the attempted extinguishing of Rose just proved that those so-called “Princess lessons” that she supposedly had were bogus. Even years after she married in she still doesn’t know how things work, how the people are connected and how just because she married William doesn’t mean she can do whatever she wants. Sure she can do a lot, but no where near everything.
I think she *thought* she knew how things worked and that ten years of marriage bought her a rightful place among the nobles. But these people care about nothing if not their birthright. She is not one of them, and they will always let her know it.
Hmmmm Kate has low self esteem that’s why she’s always in competition with others, she has a big problem!After all these yrs in the RF! Inferiority complex!absolute narcissistic!
Kate is so plastic! She so fake! did u see her children’ faces?they’re not interested in being drag to that memorial!
@Baby, I really don’t it’s fair to comment on the kids. I *hated* being dragged to church when I was little, and they have the additional burden of being surrounded by photographers. I doubt their expressions had anything to do with how much they loved Philip. They’re just kids.
The kids were more appropriate than kate and didn’t grin like she did.
I would’ve been horrified to show my face after that whole island tour debacle. Kate is a laughingstock. I think I saw Rose laughing to herself on a video.
Me too! Especially in such an ostentatious way. I sincerely thought she might stay home, but she showed us…
Same. If I was Kate I would have “had a migraine” yesterday. But she doesn’t appear to have any shame whatsoever.
Rose herself is well-connected even without her husband. Her grandmother was a bridesmaid to QEII. Also, she only has two children with the Marquess, if you believe the blinds 😉.
Kate messed with the wrong gal, and Middletons were put squarely in their place.
The hat is sooooo bad for this occasion! That coupled with her goofy smiling makes her look coocoo.
First of all, I’m going to give a shoutout to my almost birthday twin, Miss Charlotte Cambridge. Our birthdays are on successive days, and I have always had a soft spot for her because of that. I will always root for the Cambridge kids. They are going to need it, considering their parents and the family they are a part of.
Second, girl if this is what “preening” is, f-cking LAWL. The only thing Kate did was succeed in making an absolute fool of herself. WHY would she WEAR this godforsaken dress with that hat? She looks like a dime store version of the headmistress from Picnic at Hanging Rock. FFS. Your former best friend and the rival for your husband’s affections turns up at the same memorial service as you, wearing something that could very well have been borrowed from YOUR closet, wears it BETTER than you ever did, AND has a husband with a full head of hair, and all you’ve got is some type of godawful Sarah, Plain and Tall cosplay, and a deranged, out of place grin to match?! GIRL!!!!! Snap out of it!!!!!!
I. Am. Cryyyying!!!
You need to step off your attacks on Picnic at Hanging Rock. Even the sexually repressed Victorian head mistresses didn’t dress in mourning cosplay.
“AND has a husband with a full head of hair,”
Actually, it is a very THICK full head of hair.
David Rocksavage Cholmondeley is a very distinguished and (IMPO as my husband is 14 years my senior) a very good looking 62 year old man. I find the Marquess of Cholmondeley very attractive physically and intellectually no matter what his sexual preferences. Houghton Hall as the cherry on top does not hurt his stock price at all!
Of all the days ,the coat dress kueen choose that event to wear a dress!! All the royals were wearing coats but her.
She looks so ridiculous grining to the camera as if this was some weird fashion runway!!! You’d expect after her disaster tour that she’d try to avoid making headlines but nope. She’s practically looking directly at all pictures as if the event was for her
She actually told her daughter to smile as well …. I just cannot understand why!!
As I posted below, I really don’t think there’s anything wrong with showing joy at a memorial service a year after someone passes of old age. It’s not a tragedy and it’s after a year of mourning. It’s okay to be happy for the loving environment and celebrate the person’s life. Smiling for cameras is a different matter, though.
The more I see it, the more I hate the dress. It’s all of the fussy details 🤪 and the strong rectangular lines of the bodice just don’t go with fussy at all!
The buttons on the shoulders are ridiculous!
So, I went through all the photos. Charles, Andrew, and Anne’s Husband all having matching striped ties. The Cambridge’s all are wearing polka dots (Williams and George’s ties, Kates Dress). The Queen, Anne, and Cammie all wearing Green. Seems like it is a signal of sorts.
Guess no one in the Cambridge household owns a chisel.
@Lila I see what you did there 😉 Yes, sadly, there seems to be a dearth of chisels in the Windsor household!
@Lila, lmfao!
To be fair, the one year memorial of the passing of someone who died in their mid-90s doesn’t preclude smiling, especially if it’s a time to reconnect with family and loved ones and celebrate a life. When we had the memorial service for my grandmother about a year after her passing, we all wore bright colors (which is what she would have wanted) and enjoyed the family gathering (again, what she would have wanted). But my grandmother was front and center of all activities. We thought about her, shared memories, and celebrated her. There were no extra marital partners or press though.
This occasion was a perfectly suitable time to rewear one of her many Remembrance Day black military coat dresses/hats. Honor Philip’s military service (maybe a reach with a coat dress), show some restraint and, you know, carry on after worldwide Flop Tour embarrassment. It is SO easy! Instead, it’s preening polka dots and hyena grins. At a memorial service. Between the weirdly excessive spending and playing to the cameras, maybe her days really are numbered. Would love to know Catherine Quinn’s reaction to ALL of this nonsense.
@Mrs. Smith – I could not have stated the situation any better!
I’ve been reading comments long enough to know I’m in the minority here but – I don’t hate Kate. I don’t quite like her, either, but I don’t hate her. I disliked most of her clothes on the recent tour – often not the item itself, so much as the item in context, was rubbing me wrong. It’s the same here: I find this dress surprisingly nice on her (it’s interesting, unusual, for once not boring) but wrong for the occasion. Boring & conservative would have been better for this occasion. For the Bahamas I had wanted less fussiness, lighter-weight fabrics, and more creativity/prints. Kind of like this polka-dot look — which despite the puff sleeves, actually reads as (again, unusual for her) fun, not fussy.
Prince George is going to be super-tall like his dad and uncle!
Anyone think that Kate’s just really happy that PP is dead and her clothing and behavior simply reflect that? She seems to be very openly super-psyched at both of his posthumous events.
p.s her kids are adorable
That’s one horrible dress. If I wanted to gloat in front of my rival, I would actually wear something nice and flattering. Rose was dressed for the occasion and looked great too.