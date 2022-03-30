Did Duchess Kate preen so hard at the memorial because Rose Hanbury was there?

The Duchess of Cambridge is “known” for paying attention to the staging and imagery she creates, even if that staging and imagery is awful and neo-colonialist. But you get the idea, she cosplays Diana on purpose, to evoke Diana in a really creepy visual way. Kate also likes to do matching “color stories,” especially when she’s out with William and the children. So it’s weird to me, looking at the photos from Prince Philip’s memorial, that William, Charlotte and George are all in navy while she’s keening it up in black-and-white polka dots. It’s interesting. William is visually connected to the children while Kate stands apart. It’s more than likely that her intention was just that: to stand apart from everyone. To get attention. To preen in her ugly ‘80s dress.

I kind of believe that Kate was preening like a peacock because she was once again “competing” with another woman. That woman? Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. That’s right, Rose went to the memorial service as well. The Daily Mail even got photos of her – you can see them here – where Rose was looking chic and elegant in a simple black coatdress with white buttons down the front, Jesus wept. The Mail ran the photos alongside the headline: “Kate Middleton’s Norfolk friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, looks elegant in a black coat dress and headband as she joins mourners at Prince Philip’s memorial.” After all that, we’re referring to poor Rose as “Kate Middleton’s Norfolk friend”? The Mail absolutely knows what they’re doing too, notice how shady this is:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s friend Rose Hanbury, was among the 1,800 mourners at Prince Philip’s memorial service today. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, 38, is a neighbour of William and Kate’s Norfolk home Amner Hall and is regular among royal circles having previously been invited to a state banquets as well as charity events in East Anglia along side her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, 61. The couple – who are worth an estimated £75million and have three children – live at the grand Houghton Hall, set in 1,000 acres close to The Queen’s Sandringham estate. Rose – a member of the Duchess of Cambridge’s well-born group of friends dubbed the Turnip Toffs – looked solemn in black dress coat and drop earrings. She appeared to be joined by her husband as they both clutched an Order of Service inside the Abbey. Tying her brunette hair back into a low bun, she opted for a black pill box hat with leaf detail and a natural make-up look with a light black mascara and brown red lip. Houghton Hall is a stunning Palladian mansion with 106-rooms, built in the 1720s for Britain’s first Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole. Kate and Prince William visited the house, just three miles away from Anmer Hall, in June 2016 to attend a charity gala to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Rose and David attended the Cambridges’ wedding in 2011 and their twin boys Alexander and Oliver were playmates of Prince George.

“A regular among royal circles”? Her husband is the Lord Great Chamberlain. He has an inherited position serving the Queen. It’s not like Rose and David are merely friendly with the royals or just socialize with them or whatever, although there is a lot of that too. That’s why Kate’s attempt to “freeze out” Rose blew up in her face – Rose is simply too well-connected because of her husband’s position. Anyway, Prince William was at Houghton Hall more times than just that one fundraiser.