“Amy Schumer claims Kirsten Dunst was in on the ‘seat filler’ joke” links

Well Amy can’t really lie about this. Kirsten would call her out.
Right. How was she not in on it? Especially after the slap… I don’t think Amy would’ve pulled something like that she wasn’t in on it.
I mean, Kirsten is a great actress, so obviously she was going to convincingly act as though it wasn’t planned.
I read an article in Hollywood Reporter where Bruce Vilanch talks about joke writing for the oscars. he says that jokes like that are always run by the person they’re about, ahead of time, and if they object it gets cut. he also said that the Jada “joke” was clearly an ad-lib, and the academy has also said so. so I’m inclined to believe Amy.
Uhh people didn’t recognize that as a joke? It was obviously a rehearsed bit.
Obviously rehearsed. The camera didn’t show where Kirsten went after Amy took her seat, but I’m sure there was a choreographed exit/return associated with the bit. And honestly the joke was about how Jesse Plemons married a woman more famous and far more glamorous than him. That night, he was the Oscar nominee, but I get the feeling that the two of them are so in love and so respectful of one another that they can comfortably joke about how he married up by Hollywood standards, which is totally what that was.
Actually, a lot of people don’t know this but they aren’t actually married yet. Not that it matters…just saying.
Oh, I didn’t know that, but they’re clearly very in love, and I’m sure they both found the joke funny.
They were both nominated not just Jesse.
I’m still not entirely clear on Kelly’s name change and why it was necessary…
She doesn’t have a great relationship with her father is what I read.
She’s still Kelly Clarkson professionally. She simply dropped the Blackstock from her legal name and didn’t add Clarkson back on.
Are there really people who thought Amy Schumer knew the name of Kirsten’s husband and the movie they starred in together but didn’t know her?
People are damn stupid going after Amy about this. She did a good job, but I can tell she was really flustered as anyone would be at that point.
‘I’ve switched baristas’ yay Gaga.
It’s the new ‘I don’t know her’!! Fab
How did anyone not realize it was a bit?
It’s like when Seth MacFarlane did that “We Saw Your Boobs” song and people thought the actresses they panned to weren’t acting, even though they were wearing different dresses than what they were wearing at the Oscars and obviously pre-recorded and praying along with the bit.
Yes, Seth MacFarlane! I was trying to remember who did that awful bit. Woman have taken so much sh&t at the Oscars. Someone should have slapped *him*.
Not to beat a dead horse, but I haven’t seen any mentions about this so far – Will Smith’s Oscar wasn’t engraved when he was at the Vanity Fair party, and it would have been engraved beforehand at the Oscar Governors Ball. Was he not allowed to have it engraved?
The Oscars are engraved after the ceremony; no one knows who the winners are until the envelopes are opened!
I feel like I read somewhere that it takes a bit of time for the engraving, too? Kate Winslet seems to be coming to mind making a joke/comment about them taking it away for a few weeks.
Apologies, my original comment was a bit confusing. What I meant was, after the ceremony, winners go up to the Governors Ball and get the engraving/nameplate on their Oscar before they hit the other parties, like Vanity Fair. There’s a video (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mD7uYWAlleE) of this year’s winners getting the engraving done that even shows Will Smith’s engraved nameplate waiting on a table.
All of the Oscar winners had their engraved Oscars for the after parties, but Will Smith’s was still blank at the Vanity Fair party, despite the nameplate being ready.
I’m wondering if the Academy wouldn’t let him get it engraved while they decide the fate of his statue.
@Guest, I looked at the video and it appears that they showed Will’s engraving on his statue. I guess they no longer do hand engraving on the actual statue but they have pre-engraved pieces that are screwed on a plain statue, which is easier and more efficient but less meaningful, IMO.
I read the linked article to Lainey’s discussion of alopecia with respect to Jada, and others with this health issue. Very illuminating.