“Amy Schumer claims Kirsten Dunst was in on the ‘seat filler’ joke” links

Amy Schumer claims Kirsten Dunst was in on the “seat filler” joke. Yeah, it did not come across that way at all. [Dlisted]

Russia likely poisoned Ukrainian peace negotiators and Roman Abramovich. [Towleroad]

Kelly Clarkson’s name change is complete, she is officially, professionally and legally Kelly Brianne now. [Just Jared]

The Alopecia community has a lot to say about Chris Rock’s jokes and Jada Pinkett Smith’s bravery and honesty. [LaineyGossip]

Lady Gaga’s “I’ve switched baristas” is the best conversation-ender. [OMG Blog]

Review of Shining Girls, directed by Elisabeth Moss. [Pajiba]

Photos from Elton John & David Furnish’s Oscar party. [Go Fug Yourself]

Exactly, Kristen Stewart needs to move on from Chanel. [Gawker]

Happy 50 years of ABBA, dancing queens. [Seriously OMG]

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly were in Brazil. [Egotastic]

The best plot twists in recent films. (Spoilers, obvs.) [Buzzfeed]

