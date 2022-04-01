Reminder: Nothing ever came of all that princess-talk for Lady Louise Windsor

Who does Lady Louise Windsor remind you of? I’ve been sitting here, trying to figure it out. I think from some angles, she looks a little bit like a young Rosamund Pike? These are photos of Lady Louise and her Wessex family at Prince Philip’s memorial on Tuesday. Many of the royals brought along their children, and Louise’s little brother James (Viscount Severn) was also there. As you may remember, the Wessexes always put Louise forth as one of Prince Philip’s favorite grandchildren, and he taught her how to carriage-drive. The brooch she wore was a “carriage driving” piece. No word on whether Philip gave it to her or if it was bought for her by her parents or what. It’s also curious to me that no one in the Wessex clan wore Edinburgh Green in Philip’s honor? You would think that Sophie and Louise both would have been eager to join in with the other royal women in green.
Meanwhile, Lady Louise turned 18 years old last fall. The lead-up to her big 18th birthday was more eventful than the actual b-day. Sophie and Edward basically threatened Prince Charles, suggesting that Sophie could choose to style herself as HRH Princess Louise following her 18th birthday and there was nothing Charles could do about it. House Wessex also pushed easily a half dozen stories about Louise’s place as “the monarchy’s secret weapon” and something about how desperately the monarchy needs Louise to be a working royal. And then after her birthday… nothing. She’s still Lady Louise, not Princess Louise. I wonder if Louise wants any part of the throne games? I don’t think she plays those games. But who knows. Anyway, just a reminder that nothing came from all of that Princess Louise talk.
I don’t mind seeing more of her fashion and royal work but only if she wants to work. If not, let her be and let’s hope she has more EQ that the rest of the clan.
Can someone check on her hands.
you are right about her hands!! what’s up with them?
Looks like she got a long sleeved farmer’s tan. Super weird looking but I think her hands just got too much sun. It was really nice out in England last week but still cool enough to wear long sleeves so it makes sense.
Horse person hands lol. I know, I have the same every spring/summer/fall. I live in long-sleeves for sun protection but the hands are almost always exposed. You can wear gloves but still lose some dexterity.
So, reddish from raw damp spring weather and tan the rest of the year.
The rest is fish-belly white from helmet, breeches, boots and long sleeves, except for weathering on the cheeks. Its practically a uniform
Horse hands — I used to ride a lot when I was a teen, in all weather, and they get tanned and kind of chapped.
If her royal work is opening building already opened, cutting ribbons, smiling and waving coupled with never speaking up, what’s the point?
Something is strange when i see people online justifying why there is a need for ANY royal family, it is always the tourism argument and it is never about their “work”
I think if Meghan had been left alone, the type of projects she was doing, should have been a good example to follow; or the work Diana did; or the work like the IG, Sentabele or Charles’ work….the rest is all about WORK with no IMPACT
Yeah well that applies to all of them. Their work is rarely impactful although I’ve read Anne, Phillip and Charles have had some impact. For the cost of funding them tho…the ROI is dodgy AF.
I wouldn’t mind seeing more of her only cos I’m tired of seeing buttons lol (not that she works a lot). Anyway she’s at a pivotal age, I reckon her college years and horses are more important at this point.
@Alexandria — Charles’ work via his trust is impactful but he has so much stench following him from his treatment of Diana that it overshadows everything…..
I personally like Meghan’s projects and have supported all of them! she is focused on addressing one thing and she puts together an initiative for it, that’s why it is impactful! what H did with the IG is quite amazing……look how big it has become….
In a way, one can only understand W and compared him negatively versus his brother professionally….Kate is just not bright!
My hypothesis is that Lady Louise will attend university then after she completes her education she will begin using HRH IF (and this is a big IF) she becomes a full-time or part-time working British Royal. There is no point is using HRH and carrying all the BM baggage that comes with the style of HRH if you are not a working British Royal. Once she completes her education (just like the York Princesses) she will no longer have government provide Royal Personal Protection if Charles does not want her to be a working member of the Firm.
BTB, I think (and please, any Brit CBs please correct me if I’m wrong), but she can only do that if she claims the title WHILE Liz is *alive*. Otherwise, when it’s Chaz, it’s only HIS line that can claim the HRH.
I believe Louise can still claim HRH after the queen’s death because she is the grandchild of a monarch via the male line, it makes no difference if that monarch is alive or not. I think there were past cases of this but l don’t know specifically.
@Jan90067 – Lady Louise was an HRH from the day she was born as a grandchild in the male-line of a reigning sovereign and nothing will change that unless new Letters Patent are issued overriding George V’s 1917 Letters Patent.
With QEII’s permission and consent, it was agreed between QEII, Edward and Sophie that their children would be raised and “styled” as children of a non-Royal Earl.
If Charles dies before QEII and does not ascend the throne than the Sussex children will not be HRHs because their grandfather (Charles) never became the sovereign.
Agree that ribbon-cutting is pretty worthless, but royals definitely can make a difference if they choose carefully and impactfully. My husband’s reaction to The Me You Can’t See (yes, I know it was made after Harry left the royal fold) was an eye-opener for me. It validated him so much to see someone with that profile speaking openly about the same struggles that he has faced.
Re: royal work. Norwegian royals are used as instruments of diplomacy with concrete tasks. Their official visits are accompanied by trade missions and diplomatic talks. The queen has spoken about how the “royal fairy dust” can throw open doors that would otherwise stay closed or only halfway open.
The royals here have also been used by the government to defend the country’s stance on whaling; to open the Chinese and Russian markets for Norwegian businesses; and to campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council. I remember being very puzzled during Brexit negotiations as to why the UK did not send its royals on more comprehensive trips to mainland Europe.
“as to why the UK did not send its royals on more comprehensive trips to mainland Europe.”
Theresa May did not want the Royals involved with Brexit negotiations. If PM May wanted the Royals involved, they would have been deployed.
I think Charles will issue new Letters Patent overriding George V’s 1917 Letters Patent to prevent the Sussex children from becoming prince and princess.
Being a working royal is not an option for Louis. Charles made that perfectly clear years ago. If she wants to take on patronages, etc. it will be as a volunteer, not as a working member of the family that is supported financially by the crown.
Elizabeth declared that Edward’s kids shall not be styled as HRH. The HRH title is up to the monarch to give or take away. Unless Elizabeth – or her successor – declares otherwise, his kids cannot be HRH. Sophie said her kids can choose at age 18, but that does not appear in any document. So it’s just her fantasy/ puffing up of her kids. I am absolutely NOT surprised that Louise never took on the HRH.
I see a little Rosamund Pike. I see the good fortune of her mother’s cheekbones, and a family resemblance to the mischievous smile of her ( third? fourth?) cousin Charlotte. She’s off to university soon, yes? She isn’t even yet whoever she is going to be. Good time get away from it all.
Her hands are her own business. If she carriage drives, or is involved with horses, she might spend a lot of time in gloves, or dealing with saddle soap. Or maybe she has a medical condition I’m pretty sure her parents would be on top of.
Charlotte and Louise are first cousins once removed (William is Louise’s first cousin, the removed indicates a different generation to the nearest common ancestors, i.e. Elizabeth and Philip).
I see a blend of her parents, Louise resembles them both.
All my life I’ve always been accustomed to calling different generations of cousins first, second, third and so on so l refer to C and L as second cousins.
She definitely gives off Queen Mary vibes to me. It’s amazing how genes work because I think little Charlotte looks a lot like those old photos of QEII as a youngster. And there was a lot of talk about how much George looks like the Middletons.
she may look like Sophie’s mother (now deceased). I think she looks like a blend of both her parents. I never thought Charlotte looked like the Queen. I think Elizabeth has different features, and looked a lot like her mother and had some features of Queen Mary. I see the Middleton features in all three Cambridge children. I hope as they get older they have some resemblance to Diana.
Yeah I think something still will come of it. The press has been focusing on Meghan, Harry, Andrew, Jubbly events, The Fail Tour, and the Memorial. I bet once things quiet down those stories pop back up.
Edward is pissed Charles hasn’t passed on the title, I don’t think he has forgotten about it at all.
Could it be Egg that is stopping the title handover?
It’s not Charles’ title TO pass on UNTIL he’s king. Yes, it passed on to him after PP’s death, but until he’s monarch he can’t (as far as I know) bestow a title on anyone. Only the Monarch can do that.
Now, he HAS gotten pissy, and he said he might want it for himself, KNOWING it was Liz and Phil’s wish for Eddie to have it…but we’ll have to wait and see I guess.
I just think that if Charles intended to pass on the title he could have easily announced it when it was a story. It would have been a quick statement saying he can’t pass it on currently due to reasons but intends to do so.
The fact that nothing has been said to this regards makes me think he isn’t giving it up, Edward knows this, is pissed, and that the title and Louise are being used in a petty battle between the brothers.
Right. Once he’s king, the title DoE reverts to the crown and then Charles can bestow it on someone new.
my personal take is that either George or Louis will be the next Duke of Edinburgh. (depending on who is on the throne when George gets married. If William is king by that point then george will already be duke of cornwall.)
@Keira that’s a good point; we saw that when Edward and sophie got married – it was announced that he would DoE in the future. So interesting nothing similar has come out in the past year from Charles.
I think that Edward will become Duke of Edinburgh as I am willing to be that it was part of deal to get a public statement out of QEII sanctioning Camilla as Queen Consort.
No matter what their relationship was in the last years of Philip’s life, QEII cared and valued Prince Philip. Prince Philip wanted Edward to have the title and I am confident Prince Philip’s wishes will be carried out. As Becks1 stated above, all this title business was announced at Edwards’s wedding.
I felt that Charles wanted to pass that title on to Harry as a means of luring him back. Fortunately that ship has sailed.
Edward will become the duke of Edinburgh, the royal family posted and deleted a tweet announcing it. I think they will announce it around jubilee time
Since the Queen and Philip both wanted Edward to have the DOE title and Charles agreed to it and the time, King Charles will look like a petty old man who fails to honor his promises. Charles doesn’t need any more baggage IMHO.
I think Edward will get the Duke of Edinburgh title. I think eventually, Louis will be Duke of York.
The Duke of York title could possibly be put in abeyance through association with Andrew since it’s tainted now. Louis can only get it once Andrew passes but even then it may not happen. There was speculation it’s the reason why Charles may have wanted the DOE title to keep in William’s line to give to one of his boys because it is a prestigious title held by a monarch’s spouse and if the DOY title was shelved. And it could even be they’re running out of suitable titles at this point. But hopefully Edward will get his father‘s title as originally planned when Charles gets to the throne.
I agree with BTB. Louise can postpone any decision until she has completed her education.
The DOB title cannot be passed on by Charles until he is King. He inherited his father’s title and he can’t choose to give away an inherited title. When he is King all his other titles revert to the Crown and he can then decide what to do with them. The Prince of Wales title will not automatically pass to William when Charles becomes King. It will be for Charles to decide if and when he confers the title on William.Charles was 21 before he legally became the Prince of Wales.
@RoyalBlue: “I felt that Charles wanted to pass that [Edinburgh] title on to Harry as a means of luring him back.”
No @RoyalBlue. Harry already has a title. This is definitely not what Charles wants, and certainly not how the bestowing of titles works. As someone already pointed out, Charles can’t pass on the title anyway until he becomes King. Harry is not in the running for it. He’s the Duke of Sussex.
Plus, no titles, nothing can ‘lure’ Harry back!
Philip would have wanted them to wear green for this. Sophie and Ed fumbled the bag on that one
From everything I read about Phillip, he wouldn’t give a sh*t,
Right @Gillysirl. That kind of thing doesn’t matter to someone who is long gone. Memorials and wearing colors associated with a dead loved one, are purely for surviving family members.
Anyway @AVEA, the whole group of royals and guests are not expected to wear green. Plus, Edward and James are wearing a subtle shade of green. Sophie’s wearing dark navy, and Louise is wearing bluegreen.
So even an 18 year old had more sense to dress appropriately than the Evil Mary Poppins .
Pretty girl, but every item she is wearing is designed to look too small. Skirt too short for her long legs, sleeves too short, hat too small, jacket too high. Makes her look like Alice in Wonderland after eating the growth cake.
Agreed. Girl doesn’t know how to dress herself. Everything is very out of date and unflattering. I know this is a funeral but still…
First order of business; Sophie must stay out of her mother’s closet! To me Lady Louise always looks like she is wearing her mother’s castoffs.
@ Normades,
i don’t think she has chosen this by herself.
For this kind of formal occasion, it ‘s more logical for Sophie to be in charge as she has long experience in it.
moreover it has been for some years people in royal forums made remarks about Louise clothes always being dowdy in royal family events , while her Mother would wore chic ones.
So it could be sofiesta wouldn’t want any more threat to her feeling the more attractive woman of the royal female seniors, now meghan is gone.
And royal budgets must be tight with andrew shenighans, so she May not want deprived her own garde robe, so Louise has to wear too small and old
Clothes.
It’s really fishy, as Anne and Fergie or even princess nazi of kent always put Nice and proper dresses theirs respective then minor girls.
I really hope as flawed as she is, kate doesn’t follow Sophie’s lead in this with her own daughter.
i hope Louise succeeds in university, in finding a real good job with high salary, and happy intimate life, as it seems once the queen dies, all her younger children May have great problems with money and keeping their grand way of living
I would really hope an 18 year old would have more agency. Even my 12 year old won’t let me pick out her clothes. And sure, as you say, the royal budget is tight but they’re not poor by any means and could give this young woman some more modern garb. If what you’re saying is true Sophie sounds like a terrible person.
The dark blue and navy between her jacket and dress bother me. They are too close to not match. Anyway, I wish the firm would stop selling out the kids for their own ambitions before they finish college. Who knows at 17 what they want to do with their lives?
I don’t really know who she resembles but she’s growing into a beautiful young woman. And if I were her, I would stay far away from any royal duties or work. Simply go to university and carve out a future for yourself.
Lady Louise sorta reminds of Queen Mary when Queen Mary was young in the same way that Beatrice reminds me of a young Queen Victoria.
Perhaps her parents, wisely, realized that an in-country scapegoat is needed and it’s better not to give the beast any fodder. Lady Louise gets to be a normal kid, go to school, do whatever she does. HRH Princess Louise though will be stalked by the DM so that they have stories to write when attention needs to be thrown off Baldy and co.
I hope Louise chooses something different for herself than propping up a dying monarchy.
If Sophie was sent to NYC to get the lay of the land for the Lamebridges, mission failed.
The Wessexes tour of the Caribbean will be doozy, wonder if every Island they visit , will announce they’re leaving the Commonwealth before they land or after t they take off.
Lamebridges are batting 100%.
Charles put a stop to all that Princess Louise talk.
Its better for her to just be Lady Louise and not HRH princess. Hopefully the press leaves her alone.
Let her go to Newcastle or Durham and meet another Hooray Henry to marry and settle down with!
We are full with wastrels!
Where is the Daily Fail body language experts when you need them.
She gives me Clemence Posey vibes.
I hope they keep Louise and James under the radar. I always though Zara and Peter had the right level of royal fame since they weren’t HRH, but were still in the inner circle on important occasions. Good luck to her–she looked great at the service.
I never saw pictures of Sophie’s parents. James may take after his mother’s side of the family.
She looks lovely. It’s so nice to see her in a properly tailored jacket instead of the oversized ones that made her look like an awkward kid playing dress up.
She’s a pretty girl and I hope she gets to live her own life. I’m sorry but Sophie gives me CarolE vibes so I hope she gives Louise and James breathing room to make their own way.
Right? She’s tall and pretty and presumably has every opportunity at a great education. (Tall and pretty don’t really matter but let’s be honest that it doesn’t hurt either.) I know in their world things like titles matter, but in everyone else’s world simply having a head start in life with money and connections is enviable. She should run fast and far from all things royal, get a prestigious degree and dabble in some consulting work, and enjoy the life of an international aristocrat.
I think Louise looks lovely here. The Independent still has access to the live video of the Abbey arrivals and when James got out of the van he looked just like a young William (from afar). Also, the Cambridges were late! They came running in two-three minutes after Charles and Camilla and all the religious entered the Abbey. They really don’t care, do they?
Lateness allows you to make an entrance, I reckon. Tasteless.
I guess traveling between different houses makes it hard to coordinate things.
It’s not the first time they have been late for a church service. And seeing as how traffic is blocked for them to get there, there is zero excuse.
It also tends to be kate that makes everyone late. We saw this in Denmark.
She’s so tedious.
I found it interesting that Richard Palmer tweeted day of that the Cambridge kids’ attendance was a last minute adjustment, then he took it down or I couldn’t find the tweet agian. Was he wrong or was he silenced?
Hopefully, her parents gave her a say in the matter and she chose to make her own way in the world. Go to college girl, and find a career.
She’s too far down the line of succession to play any real role in the BRF, surely? She must be around 16th in line. And her parents are pushing it, for that matter. Let her get a proper job and do her own thing. She doesn’t look like she’s into the limelight that much anyway, which is no bad thing.
The Duke of Kent is No. 41 in the line of succession and Prince Michael is 52nd, so I could see it happening if the family get really desperate and she’s willing to take the job. For her own sake, I hope she keeps her head down and never has anything to do with royal work.
Charles would be in a bad spot if he told Louise she could do royal work. Then there would be pressure for him to have the York Princesses work, they already have titles and are further up in succession than Louise.
I can vaguely see a young Nicole Kidman, if NK had fuller cheeks, especially in that one pic where she’s kinda giving some side-eye. It looks like she finally figured out how to tame the frizz on her beautiful curls.
Young Nicole Kidman had such a unique and interesting beauty. But I get it. Indy queen to a-list movie start required some nips and tucks.
Not trying to be morbid; I’m ignorant about royal family succession. But I’m curious what would happen if QEII, Charles, and Will expired (God forbid) in the relatively near future. Would it then fall to Harry or George?
George would become king with a regent appointed if he was under 18. Based on past historical scenarios, it would be Harry who would be Regent, as it was usually uncles to the monarch who were appointed.
But the foolishness of having a child as head of state would likely push the republican movement quite far, especially in countries outside of the UK.
Thank you, Nic919. That answered all my questions. Somehow I had it in my head that Kate could be regent because she’s George’s mother, and I couldn’t wrap my brain around that.
Phillip was approved and designated as regent for Charles as Philip was Royal by birth and was also in the succession to the throne through his Great-Grandmother Princess Allice, Grand Duchess of Hesse. Philip was way-way down the line of succession but he was in the line of succession which is why QEII’s request was easily approved shortly after QEII ascended the throne.
Kate could not be regent as she in not “qualified” by lineage.
Different country and different rules, but The Netherlands had a legal proceeding a few years ago where it was decided officially that Queen Maxima (the married-in commoner) would be regent if something had happened to King Willem-Alexander before Princess Amalia turned 18. I don’t know what specific rules the UK has, but I don’t think it’s impossible for Kate to be regent. Harry would be the most logical choice, although I might choose Anne as I wouldn’t wish that on H&M. The whole “child king” scenario sounds ridiculous today.
George. But someone would have to act as regent since he is a child. It is bizarre to think that they would parade him to Westminster to crown him, but I think they would. It’s a barbaric institution.
He likely wouldn’t be formally crowned until he was 18. That’s how it’s been in Europe in the last few hundred years when there’s been a child monarch.
As the rules currently stand, he’d have a regent until he came of age and it’d be Harry, if not him then Andrew then Edward and on down through the adults in the line of succession. Kate isn’t in the line of succession. Harry would have to move back to the UK to take on the role of regent and I don’t think he’d be willing to do that. Andrew would be completely unacceptable. Edward might be enough of a bland nonentity to fill the seat without capsizing the boat.
The next three successors would be George, then Charlotte, then Louis. After William. I would only hope that it would be Harry and Edward should there be need for a regent.
If nothing else, Bridgerton has now taught me now to pronounce “Viscount”. Congrats to you, James!
She got Prince Charles’ hands.
“She’s got”, not “she got”. She has horse hands — sun-tanned and probably over-worked/washed in all kinds of weather with all sorts of horse-care products.
She reminds me of Lucy Punch.
She looks like Lady Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern, at the same age.
Can’t put a pic here, but google it.
With the exception of hair color, you have a good point.
A young Elizabeth McGovern:
https://www.amazon.com/Elizabeth-McGovern-Portrait-Classic-Photo/dp/B07BTB196G
Lady Louise always resembles her great-grandmother, Alice, Princess of Battenberg aka Princess Andrew of Greece.
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a29310694/who-is-princess-alice-prince-philip-mother-the-crown-facts/
So nobody else sees that she looks exactly like her father? She’s a female version of her dad, an almost carbon copy. Only her coloring seems to come from her mom.
Yes, you are right. I recall People Magazine vintage 1980 called Prince Edward the “Pretty One” of the Queen’s children.
I also get a real country vibe from her. She would rather muck with horses than with fashion designers.
Just like her Aunt Anne!
I think she looks like her father around the eyes. And yet l also see a combination of the queen in her youth and Queen Mary. But she is definitely a lovely young lady.
I seem a lot of her mother’s features as well.
She’s basically an average awkward teenager. So bland. I hope they will not try and drag her into the spotlight, poor girl. Just leave her alone.
She needs to go to University and meet more people her own age.
They know Edward’s chance of dukedom involves not upsetting his brother, so….
So is she going off to university or doing something other than hanging around her drippy parents? She should study, travel, have fun and do 18yo stuff. Take a break from all the Windsor nonsense.
Could someone explain to me why Prince Andrew’s daughters get so much fuss as “blood princesses” but Prince Edward’s daughter can’t get a Princess title? It doesn’t make any sense to me! They are all grandchildren of the Queen!
The HRH title is according to the whim of the monarch. When Edward got married, the queen decreed that his children shall not be styled as princes or princesses, but only as children of an earl. The queen did not do the same when Andrew got married, so *his* children were born as princesses. Primogeniture is vital to the institution — and unfortunately, Edward as the youngest gets the least “rights” and there were probably “enough” HRHs by the time he got married.
She has that kind of face that shows exactly how she was as a baby. This is neither good or bad, but it’s interesting.
It has never once crossed my mind that she actually enjoys carriage racing or that Sophie loves military history. They both seem desperate to cozy up to Liz and Phil. Like everyone else I tend to be kind towards LL, but I also remember that the chances she isn’t cold and bitchy are almost zero.