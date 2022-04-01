Reminder: Nothing ever came of all that princess-talk for Lady Louise Windsor

Who does Lady Louise Windsor remind you of? I’ve been sitting here, trying to figure it out. I think from some angles, she looks a little bit like a young Rosamund Pike? These are photos of Lady Louise and her Wessex family at Prince Philip’s memorial on Tuesday. Many of the royals brought along their children, and Louise’s little brother James (Viscount Severn) was also there. As you may remember, the Wessexes always put Louise forth as one of Prince Philip’s favorite grandchildren, and he taught her how to carriage-drive. The brooch she wore was a “carriage driving” piece. No word on whether Philip gave it to her or if it was bought for her by her parents or what. It’s also curious to me that no one in the Wessex clan wore Edinburgh Green in Philip’s honor? You would think that Sophie and Louise both would have been eager to join in with the other royal women in green.

Meanwhile, Lady Louise turned 18 years old last fall. The lead-up to her big 18th birthday was more eventful than the actual b-day. Sophie and Edward basically threatened Prince Charles, suggesting that Sophie could choose to style herself as HRH Princess Louise following her 18th birthday and there was nothing Charles could do about it. House Wessex also pushed easily a half dozen stories about Louise’s place as “the monarchy’s secret weapon” and something about how desperately the monarchy needs Louise to be a working royal. And then after her birthday… nothing. She’s still Lady Louise, not Princess Louise. I wonder if Louise wants any part of the throne games? I don’t think she plays those games. But who knows. Anyway, just a reminder that nothing came from all of that Princess Louise talk.