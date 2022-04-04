Tom Cruise gave ‘flyboy’ Prince William & Kate a private ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ screening

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a busy end-of-March by their standards. They spent March 19-26th on the road, for their Colonialist Caribbean Tour, which was a massive catastrophe, and then they returned back to the UK in time to bring two of their kids out to Prince Philip’s memorial service. Where Kate preened and looked unabashedly joyful to be at an emotional memorial service. Not only did all of that happen, but now it looks like Will and Kate also attended a private screening of Top Gun: Maverick. The screening was gifted to Will and Kate by Tom Cruise himself, and several other royals went. How utterly random.

William and Kate were given a world first ­preview of the Top Gun sequel by Tom Cruise — its Hollywood superstar. Tom greeted the royals for the private screening he arranged after learning Wills was a fan of the original. The Prince, 39, a trained RAF helicopter pilot, and mum-of-three Kate, 40, were joined at the secret viewing of Top Gun: Maverick by Sophie Wessex, 57, and Princesses Eugenie, 32, and Beatrice, 33. It was held at an IMAX cinema off London’s Leicester Square as Tom wanted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to see the hotly-anticipated release on one of the UK’s biggest screens. A source said: “It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list! The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it. Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it. Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart. It’s also a mega-bucks film with some of the most incredible stunts ever performed on camera so it lives up to the hype.”

[From The Sun]

My guess is that the studio arranged all of this and Tom Cruise was told to show up and glad-hand the royals and then the studio leaked the story for promotion. It was especially easy for Tom because I’m pretty sure he’s just based in the UK permanently now. I also wouldn’t put it past Kensington Palace to arrange this with the studio as a special “treat” for the work-shy royals, something nice for them following their horrible tour. Anyway, Top Gun: Maverick looks dreadful.