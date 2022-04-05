It sounds like Duchess Kate doesn’t actually want to go on solo tours

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour, you could see them trying to pivot to their safest storylines of “our marriage is fine, look, we’re being affectionate” and “we’re hands-on parents too!” Nevermind the fact that William mostly looked embarrassed to be with Kate, and nevermind the fact that no one really believes that Kate was FaceTiming the nanny to reschedule the children’s activities. That last story was sprinkled into several tour articles, almost as if the Keens’ press secretary had specifically briefed reporters that poor Kate’s heart was back at home with her children. Now that the tour is over and the Cambridges are still eating sh-t for how poorly it went, Kate continues to pivot back to motherhood. This mommy-PR is all she has, because she can’t tell everyone that she’s the keenest big girl to ever start to “grow into” her role at the age of 40.

Kate Middleton feels ‘a wrench’ being away from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during overseas tours, a royal expert has claimed. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, last week returned from a controversial tour of the Caribbean with the Duke, 39, with the pair leaving Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, back in the UK. However, despite the smiles, Katie Nicholl, author of Kate The Future Queen, who has been on several tours with Kate, said the mother-of-three struggles being away from her young family. Speaking to Closer magazine, the royal expert said: ‘Kate wants to be modern, she wants to be hands-on, she wants to be present.’ Meanwhile the royal expert also revealed how Kate had described how ‘difficult’ it was leaving her children behind on previous royal tours, including Bhutan in 2016. Katie added: ‘Despite being the Duchess of Cambridge and being able to afford around-the-clock nannies and so on, she had her mum looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which struck me as just really normal. I could see how much comfort and confidence that gave her in getting on with her job, which she does brilliantly, but I think it is always such a wrench for her to leave her children behind.’ And that feeling of ‘wrench’ is going to possibly intensify in the future as Kate and William’s royal duties increase. As the Queen, 95, grows increasingly frail and she possibly cancels more engagements the Duke and Duchess may get busier than ever.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m starting to get a weird feeling about this! My gut says that Prince Charles and Prince William are both telling Kate that she needs to haul her ass in gear and start working more. They’re the ones saying that Kate needs to do more solo overseas trips and develop more of a platform. And conveniently, here’s Kate’s biographer/hagiographer Katie Nicholl telling us that it’s just such a burden for Kate to leave her children for any length of time, and she’s super-normal and leaves the kids with Granny Carole, nevermind the nanny (or nannies). Is this Kate refusing William’s plot to separate their interests and appearances and make her do more solo work? LOL.