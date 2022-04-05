“Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth welcomed their first child, good luck” links
  • April 05, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth welcomed their first child. [Dlisted]
This vintage Prince-as-a-little-kid video is wonderful. [Seriously OMG]
I had no idea that Australia has such f–ked up time zones? [Buzzfeed]
I tend to ignore Doja Cat because I get a bad vibe from her. [LaineyGossip]
Only true bros will wear brokinis. [OMG Blog]
I love how much everyone hates Morbius. [Pajiba]
I love that Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul still hang out. [JustJared]
The Grammys telecast was fun (and dumb). [GFY]
Randy Rainbow sings about homosexuality & Ron DeSantis. [Towleroad]
These Jimmy Choos seem kind of unreasonable? [Tom & Lorenzo]
People will never forget how these Republican a–holes treated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. They are complete imbeciles. [Jezebel]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth welcomed their first child, good luck” links”

  1. AlpineWitch says:
    April 5, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Poor kid. That’s all I have really.

    Reply
  2. BeanieBean says:
    April 5, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    The Prince story was cute & hooray for Randy Rainbow! That guy is genius.

    Reply
  3. HeatherC says:
    April 5, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    I know she’s really 28, but that header maker her look like a disgruntled teenager who has to hang out with her dad on his weekend

    Reply
  4. Another Anna says:
    April 5, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    I’ve never seen a happy photo of her, which I hope is just a reflection of the photos and not that she actually is unhappy.

    Why is Shia wearing camo pants and (I think) Timbs? What is this military cosplay look? With his temper and history, this just screams Unsolved Issues.

    Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      April 6, 2022 at 10:08 am

      I doubt she is ever actually happy. Shia is a known abuser and I don’t see any reason to believe he has changed. I feel so horrible for her and the baby. She’s basically trapped in his life now too.

      Reply
  5. Weatherby says:
    April 5, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Being a child actor can really mess up someone’s development. I watched a documentary recently, and so many kids I recognized have been to jail, have harmed themselves or others. It’s awful.

    I feel for Shia LaBeouf. He likely needs years of therapy to unlearn so many things.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      April 5, 2022 at 3:34 pm

      I feel for a lot of young dudes that got fame too early like Mac culkin or Biebs. Shia is a straight out abusive man, he’s done some really horrific things, I don’t know if I can feel sorry for him

      Reply
  6. Gobo says:
    April 5, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    Welp. She’s stuck with him in her life forever now. Good luck to her and the kid. They’re going to need it.

    Reply
  7. Willow says:
    April 5, 2022 at 2:47 pm

    That long lost footage of Prince, when he was 11 yrs old, the discovery of it, just made my day. So nostalgic.

    Reply
    • Green Desert says:
      April 5, 2022 at 3:25 pm

      So great! The anchors’ enthusiasm, the investigative journalism aspect. 🙂 And of course, talking to the couple who were childhood friends with him. I never use this word to describe the local news, but this was so cute!

      Reply
    • Chanteloup says:
      April 5, 2022 at 3:53 pm

      Yes! i enjoyed that so much!

      Reply
  8. BW says:
    April 5, 2022 at 3:05 pm

    I’m sorry, but Speedos are men’s bikinis. The Brokini (TM) is a tote bag that doesn’t appear to hold very much.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      April 5, 2022 at 7:28 pm

      Men have access to swimming trunks with supportive linings and *pockets*. Why, why, just why would they choose anything else?

      Reply
  9. Green Desert says:
    April 5, 2022 at 3:29 pm

    Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul…will they make a cameo in Better Call Saul’s final season? Not that the show needs it, it completely stands on its own. I know they’re close in real life but seeing them together right before the premiere has me thinking. Side note: I’m really excited to see what happens with Kim.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    April 5, 2022 at 3:29 pm

    Urgh Mia no… they’ve been together for years. This is after their break where he was sued and accused for abuse by several women. Just horrible.

    Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      April 5, 2022 at 6:10 pm

      Always depressing seeing an abuse victim go back to her abuser, let alone marry said as*hole and get pregnant.

      Reply
  11. SAS says:
    April 5, 2022 at 7:25 pm

    I think I’ll get too sad if I read the Mia Goth article. It can take a lot of tries and I hope she has some good family/friend support at this time.

    LOL don’t get an Australian started on time zones! We all think we’re right, and it can get contentious.

    Reply
  12. bettyrose says:
    April 5, 2022 at 7:31 pm

    That Shia/Mia article had me going “wait, who is Sean Bean’s name supposed to rhyme with?” I’m so indoctrinated into this absurd cult we call the English language I’ve never before looked at his name and expected it to rhyme.

    Reply
  13. The Recluse says:
    April 5, 2022 at 9:51 pm

    I saw Morbius. It was okay, a run of the mill action film with vampires. (I had cabin fever and wanted to see something, anything.)

    Reply
  14. Shutterbug says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:55 am

    They called their kid ‘good luck?’

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment