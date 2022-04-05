“Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth welcomed their first child, good luck” links

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth welcomed their first child. [Dlisted]
This vintage Prince-as-a-little-kid video is wonderful. [Seriously OMG]
I had no idea that Australia has such f–ked up time zones? [Buzzfeed]
I tend to ignore Doja Cat because I get a bad vibe from her. [LaineyGossip]
Only true bros will wear brokinis. [OMG Blog]
I love how much everyone hates Morbius. [Pajiba]
I love that Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul still hang out. [JustJared]
The Grammys telecast was fun (and dumb). [GFY]
Randy Rainbow sings about homosexuality & Ron DeSantis. [Towleroad]
These Jimmy Choos seem kind of unreasonable? [Tom & Lorenzo]
People will never forget how these Republican a–holes treated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. They are complete imbeciles. [Jezebel]
Poor kid. That’s all I have really.
The Prince story was cute & hooray for Randy Rainbow! That guy is genius.
Randy Rainbow is hilarious!
I know she’s really 28, but that header maker her look like a disgruntled teenager who has to hang out with her dad on his weekend
I’ve never seen a happy photo of her, which I hope is just a reflection of the photos and not that she actually is unhappy.
Why is Shia wearing camo pants and (I think) Timbs? What is this military cosplay look? With his temper and history, this just screams Unsolved Issues.
I doubt she is ever actually happy. Shia is a known abuser and I don’t see any reason to believe he has changed. I feel so horrible for her and the baby. She’s basically trapped in his life now too.
Being a child actor can really mess up someone’s development. I watched a documentary recently, and so many kids I recognized have been to jail, have harmed themselves or others. It’s awful.
I feel for Shia LaBeouf. He likely needs years of therapy to unlearn so many things.
I feel for a lot of young dudes that got fame too early like Mac culkin or Biebs. Shia is a straight out abusive man, he’s done some really horrific things, I don’t know if I can feel sorry for him
Welp. She’s stuck with him in her life forever now. Good luck to her and the kid. They’re going to need it.
That long lost footage of Prince, when he was 11 yrs old, the discovery of it, just made my day. So nostalgic.
So great! The anchors’ enthusiasm, the investigative journalism aspect. 🙂 And of course, talking to the couple who were childhood friends with him. I never use this word to describe the local news, but this was so cute!
Yes! i enjoyed that so much!
I’m sorry, but Speedos are men’s bikinis. The Brokini (TM) is a tote bag that doesn’t appear to hold very much.
Men have access to swimming trunks with supportive linings and *pockets*. Why, why, just why would they choose anything else?
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul…will they make a cameo in Better Call Saul’s final season? Not that the show needs it, it completely stands on its own. I know they’re close in real life but seeing them together right before the premiere has me thinking. Side note: I’m really excited to see what happens with Kim.
Long live Kim Wexler’s ponytail of justice!
Urgh Mia no… they’ve been together for years. This is after their break where he was sued and accused for abuse by several women. Just horrible.
Always depressing seeing an abuse victim go back to her abuser, let alone marry said as*hole and get pregnant.
I think I’ll get too sad if I read the Mia Goth article. It can take a lot of tries and I hope she has some good family/friend support at this time.
LOL don’t get an Australian started on time zones! We all think we’re right, and it can get contentious.
That Shia/Mia article had me going “wait, who is Sean Bean’s name supposed to rhyme with?” I’m so indoctrinated into this absurd cult we call the English language I’ve never before looked at his name and expected it to rhyme.
I saw Morbius. It was okay, a run of the mill action film with vampires. (I had cabin fever and wanted to see something, anything.)
They called their kid ‘good luck?’