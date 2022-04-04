Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin looked sad and try-hard at the 2022 Grammys

Embed from Getty Images

This year’s Grammys were held in Las Vegas, which gave everything a different kind of feel. It definitely felt like some artists just completely opted out of attending this year because they didn’t want to travel to Vegas. So I was somewhat surprised to see that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber made the journey. He performed and he was up for eight Grammys, and he lost in all eight categories. Bieber wore a comically oversized Balenciaga suit, while Hailey wore a simple strapless Saint Laurent dress. Hailey was clearly aiming for nonchalance, but the dress was too boho for her and she kept having to pull it up and make adjustments. She didn’t seem happy.

Another notable Grammy couple: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Travis wore the color of the night, hot pink! His coat is an archived Raf Simons-for-Givenchy piece. Kourtney wore an Et Ochs Fall 2022 jumpsuit. They were making out the entire time they were on the Grammys red carpet.

