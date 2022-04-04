Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin looked sad and try-hard at the 2022 Grammys

This year’s Grammys were held in Las Vegas, which gave everything a different kind of feel. It definitely felt like some artists just completely opted out of attending this year because they didn’t want to travel to Vegas. So I was somewhat surprised to see that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber made the journey. He performed and he was up for eight Grammys, and he lost in all eight categories. Bieber wore a comically oversized Balenciaga suit, while Hailey wore a simple strapless Saint Laurent dress. Hailey was clearly aiming for nonchalance, but the dress was too boho for her and she kept having to pull it up and make adjustments. She didn’t seem happy.
Another notable Grammy couple: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Travis wore the color of the night, hot pink! His coat is an archived Raf Simons-for-Givenchy piece. Kourtney wore an Et Ochs Fall 2022 jumpsuit. They were making out the entire time they were on the Grammys red carpet.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I must be getting old, I realized I am the common denominator – all these looks are GAWD AWFUL.
@ Seraphina – That was exactly my own reaction. After scrolling through various Grammy looks, my first thought was OMG, I’m so old.
I am feeling especially old, as I remember when Aretha Franklin wore that caftan in ‘78′!! I am at the late Boomer age and that, plus Bieboring makes me feel old as well!! My gawd, he doesn’t have the sense of a pride to look presentable? And she…I just can’t!
As for the PDA, leave it at home! Yes, we ALL know how in llooovveeeeeee you are, we get it!!!! Do it like AJ, in the limo on the way to the ceremony!!
Bieber looks like he escaped from David Byrne’s closet.
That is exactly what I was thinking! As soon as I saw him “Burning Down The House” popped into my brain. 🙂
That was my first thought as well. I saw them on that Stop Making Sense tour. They were so good.
The Grammys were last night? Lol
Seriously, award shows aren’t what they used to be.
JB looks like a tool. I’d be sad too if that was the grown man I married.
LMAO!!!!
He’s just so gross and petulant looking. Those shoes should be burned and the ashes scattered at the crossroads.
Nailed. it. Looks like one because he is.
Hailey always looks sad.
I’d be mortified to be seen with a man in that outfit too. It’s ludicrous.
They are trying real hard to be edgy, but all I see is two grown ass men wearing suits they stole from their dad’s closet.
Did Justin borrow that outfit from King Kong? These people are ridiculous.
Both huge jackets are hideous.
Hailey Bieber looks miserable and slouchy and KK looks beautiful and also pregnant.
She is not pregnant, she is going through IVF.
Oh is she going through IVF? I hadn’t heard that. Has that been confirmed? Poor girl just had a huge health scare a few weeks ago with a blood clot in her brain. I think we should lay off her. If she doesn’t look happy, maybe it’s because she just went through something super scary. She was smiling when inside watching performances though. I saw a few shots of her during the Grammy’s telecast.
Edited…just realized you were talking about Kourtney not Hailey !
Balenciaga Crocs? Really Biebs?
Love Travis’ coat. Hate how tryhard he has become.
I love Travis’ coat as well!!!
That all I got!!
Poor Baldwin looks like a mommy taking her son to a work function.
KK looks full on pregnant. Bad styling or announcement?
Thought I read they were trying IVF and thus the weight gain? IDK.
Or IVF thus pregnant?
bad styling *because* of a need for attention?? there is no way she needed to wear something so unflattering and so tight in the crouch.
Baldwin literally just had a stroke that may have been COVID related. It’s great that she’s up and about but I gotta wonder if that might explain her unhappy vibe. Seems like she’s owed a few months off after something like that.
Both couples just send me to a place of intense boredom. Beiber’s music is boring and relies too much on Black culture and talent, I have literally no idea who that other guy is or why he chose to look like a meth dealer, and the two women are literally only famous for being born and then married. Nothing to see here, folks.
I hear you about Bieber, but Travis is/was the drummer of Blink 182, the Transplants, Boxcar Racer, etc and I guess is drumming with Machine Gun Kelly and Willow now. and a ton of rappers. He’s been in the public eye for over 20 years and is one of the best drummers in the biz.
Yes, she really does look melancholy! I thought that immediately when looking at her picture. I wonder if her health scare took its toll, emotionally? And in more ways than one? Not only did her situation sound dire and frightening, but I could imagine Justin making it about himself somehow.
I guess that Kardashian wants everyone to speculate on her being pregnant? Between this and the Oscar ugliness that’s all I can come up with. I think that Travis looks great, though – his shoes are awesome.
And I like Hailey’s dress, just not the styling or her sad face.
David Byrne wore it first and better.
If you are gonna go out to a red carpet event looking so hang dog and miserable, why not stay home?
Travis and the Kartrashian, no one wants to see you to making out.
That goes for all Kartrashians, IMO. My sweet Lord, will they ever go away?
Maybe we could start a fund to stop giving them PR?
Give a dollar a day to scrub the entire family off social media! lol
How short is Justin? Every time I see him on the red carpet he has some kind of platform shoes on. Is he shorter than his wife ?
/
I like Travis’ look. Kourtney looks boring.
I think her outfit is so unappealing.
It felt like a lot of people didn’t attend and it turns out that was true. I kept checking for red carpet lewks and there felt like there weren’t a ton.
Second the above comment that Bieber is doing a poor impression of David Byrne. He could never.
Wow. Those men do NOT have good looks. Yikes. I still look at Biebs and just wish I could punch him. I can’t explain it. Haha!
Beiber is such a douchebag. I hate that he still has hit songs. He will never go away. And he looks ridiculous.
Hailey looks like she has a sheet wrapped around her. And Justin looks ridiculous. The Kardashians got to Kardashian I guess.
Sorry, but I didn’t like Justin Bieber’s suit, it looked horrible! I don’t care if it is Balenciaga. Not every fashion trend fits everybody, it’s just expensive.
Balenciaga makes Crocs?
Thank you for not including the pics of Kourtney and Travis making out! Saw some earlier and it was too much tongue for a Monday morning. Not sure why they feel the need for the excessive PDA but it comes across as very tryhard. Also saw a vid of Hailey and Justin – he kissed her neck on the red carpet for the photographers and she really didnt seem into it!
Is Bieber remaking the Tom Hank’s movie _BIG?
Kourtney has such a great body, but wears the most hideous clothes. She needs a good stylist.
Bieber is starting to look like Hailey in the face!
I think Travis looks amazing, better than he ever has, especially in the pic with the sunglasses. I wouldn’t be surprised if Law Roach styled him.
I hope it’s just the enormous suit, but Justin Beiber looks thinner to me.
I know he’s had health struggles in recent years (due to Lyme rather than COVID), so I hope it’s just an illusion and that he’s fine.
If the bad fashions of the 80s have to make a comeback, could it be metallic bubble skirts instead of men swimming around in a vat of their own outfit?
Hailey looks exhausted from carrying JB’s, hers and the relationships emotional burdens. Like most women are for men in relationships, sadly.
Women are conditioned to carry it and men are conditioned to not care for themselves emotionally, and therefore burden their partners.
So when people are joking women have more children than the children they have (their men as well) it’s no lie!
JB strikes me as being a big baby.
Oh dear. Someone tell Neo that the Biebs stole his shades.