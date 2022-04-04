“Cardi B deleted her social media accounts after fighting with fans” links

Cardi B never said she was going to the Grammys, and then… she didn’t go to the Grammys. Her fans yelled at her and she yelled back and then she deleted her social media accounts because she was so mad at her fans. [Just Jared]
Jerrod Carmichael handled the “slap” conversation well. [Pajiba]
Mel Gibson did not share his opinion about the Oscars Slap. [Dlisted]
Khloe Kardashian lies about her obvious butt implants. [Egotastic]
Simone Ashley looked amazing at this Bridgerton event. [LaineyGossip]
Ralph Lauren’s current colors are just red, black and grey. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did we really need to see Chris Pratt’s garage makeover? [Gawker]
Russians are massacring Ukrainian civilians. [Towleroad]
Kelsea Ballerini wore a boring dress to the Grammys. [RCFA]
90 Day Fiance star was fired for…reasons. [Starcasm]
What are you giving up for Lent? I always think the people who give up chocolate or caffeine are the craziest people in the world. [Buzzfeed]
Stan culture is toxic. Not surprising given the genesis of the name.
I’m glad she’s holding her fanbase accountable. These toxic “fans” have been out of control for a while now.
Bridgerton is leaning into the camp w Madonna instrumental songs at galas, etc. IMO a good move, as at the costumes & makeup are over the top. I also appreciate actual diversity vs performative. I’m liking 2nd season
I heard Smells Like Teen Spirit (I think but def Nirvana) on cello at one of the balls. It was pretty awesome.
Season one had Taylor swift, Ariana, Billie Ellish, etc.
Season two had Madonna, Miley, Robyn, Alanis, Nirvana, Rihanna, etc
Whatever Beyonce takes or tells herself she should share with some of her celeb friends. She addresses NOTHING! In the last 20 years she may have responded twice due to something potentialy being a PR disaster,but she pays her fans and haters dust.
And this is a big part of why she’s still such a huge, HUGE celebrity, IMO. I’m not even a fan and I have to admit that she’s retains that mysterious celebrity unattainability that went out of style with the advent of Twitter.
More celebs should go back to that. Accessibility is over-rated.
One thing people don’t always realize? Sundays are not part of Lent (this is why Easter is not exactly 40 days after Ash Wednesday. So… just keep that in your back pocket.
Note: My Catholic guilt keeps me from taking advantage of this, so my Lent just lasts longer.
Also, Lent started over a month ago. It ends in 10 days, so not sure why people are talking about it now? Although being late to the party is kinda of Buzzfeed’s jam, so …
If I were rich and famous, the last thing I’d do is be on my phone fighting with randos, I’d have a team managing my socials with “my voice” lol i just don’t get it and I like Cardi.
But can we talk about Jon Batiste, because I am so twitterpated that he won so many awards!
He’s simply amazing! Thrilled for him! 💜
Yes! Yes! Yes!! Here for THIS!!
I know, and he deserved every single one-of-those-NOMINATIONS!!!!!!
Love me some Batiste!!!!!
Jon Batiste was the only one I was rooting for 🎉❤🎉❤ ! AND SECRET WEDDING 🎉❤🎉❤ I don’t know how he handles it all, I would love to see him covered here, they are handling adversity with grace and love.
Twitterpated!? Tis’ the season. Lol!
Hey fellow Bambi fan! I could swear I was the only adult who used that term.
Bieber’s Balenciaga Crocs would go with Cardi’s green thing…
Stop. This is so true and so hilarious 😂
Oh my gawd, you are right!!!!!! Maybe she use them to storm around in her little house of pity party for ONE!!!!!
Simone Ashley is knocking it out of the park this week!!! I loved, loved her Glamour cover and she looks perfect in this white cut out gown and I hate cut out gowns, but not on her!!!
Chefs kiss 💋 to Simone!!!!
Yes, and loved Lainey’s love for her. Great write up. Wished there had been an episode 9!
Do the K’s get around denying they have increased their butt sizes by saying it’s not “implants” because they really do BBLs? so less of an implant and more of an injection so they’re not *technically* lying?
100% yes, remember when Kim went on some show with her butt scans (!) to ”prove” there’s no implants. We didn’t know much about BBLs then but we still knew it was bullshit.
The K’s don’t bother me as much these days but truly shame on them forever for continuing with this truth-manipulating fuckery about their extensive procedures over the years.
The answer to your question is “no”. No, we didn’t need to see Chris Pratt’s garage makeover. I only saw the trailer and was less than impressed. Does organizing your garage just mean put things in plastic bins and have white drawers? Who has white in a garage?
❤️❤️