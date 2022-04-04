“Cardi B deleted her social media accounts after fighting with fans” links

Cardi B never said she was going to the Grammys, and then… she didn’t go to the Grammys. Her fans yelled at her and she yelled back and then she deleted her social media accounts because she was so mad at her fans. [Just Jared]

Jerrod Carmichael handled the “slap” conversation well. [Pajiba]

Mel Gibson did not share his opinion about the Oscars Slap. [Dlisted]

Khloe Kardashian lies about her obvious butt implants. [Egotastic]

Simone Ashley looked amazing at this Bridgerton event. [LaineyGossip]

Ralph Lauren’s current colors are just red, black and grey. [Go Fug Yourself]

Did we really need to see Chris Pratt’s garage makeover? [Gawker]

Russians are massacring Ukrainian civilians. [Towleroad]

Kelsea Ballerini wore a boring dress to the Grammys. [RCFA]

90 Day Fiance star was fired for…reasons. [Starcasm]

What are you giving up for Lent? I always think the people who give up chocolate or caffeine are the craziest people in the world. [Buzzfeed]