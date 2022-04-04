“Cardi B deleted her social media accounts after fighting with fans” links
Cardi B never said she was going to the Grammys, and then… she didn’t go to the Grammys. Her fans yelled at her and she yelled back and then she deleted her social media accounts because she was so mad at her fans. [Just Jared]
Jerrod Carmichael handled the “slap” conversation well. [Pajiba]
Mel Gibson did not share his opinion about the Oscars Slap. [Dlisted]
Khloe Kardashian lies about her obvious butt implants. [Egotastic]
Simone Ashley looked amazing at this Bridgerton event. [LaineyGossip]
Ralph Lauren’s current colors are just red, black and grey. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did we really need to see Chris Pratt’s garage makeover? [Gawker]
Russians are massacring Ukrainian civilians. [Towleroad]
Kelsea Ballerini wore a boring dress to the Grammys. [RCFA]
90 Day Fiance star was fired for…reasons. [Starcasm]
What are you giving up for Lent? I always think the people who give up chocolate or caffeine are the craziest people in the world. [Buzzfeed]

  1. UNCDancer says:
    April 4, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Stan culture is toxic. Not surprising given the genesis of the name.

    Reply
  2. CoffeChamp says:
    April 4, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    I’m glad she’s holding her fanbase accountable. These toxic “fans” have been out of control for a while now.

    Reply
  3. Bae says:
    April 4, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Bridgerton is leaning into the camp w Madonna instrumental songs at galas, etc. IMO a good move, as at the costumes & makeup are over the top. I also appreciate actual diversity vs performative. I’m liking 2nd season

    Reply
    • huckle says:
      April 4, 2022 at 1:34 pm

      I heard Smells Like Teen Spirit (I think but def Nirvana) on cello at one of the balls. It was pretty awesome.

      Reply
    • Remy says:
      April 4, 2022 at 4:29 pm

      Season one had Taylor swift, Ariana, Billie Ellish, etc.

      Season two had Madonna, Miley, Robyn, Alanis, Nirvana, Rihanna, etc

      Reply
  4. Noki says:
    April 4, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    Whatever Beyonce takes or tells herself she should share with some of her celeb friends. She addresses NOTHING! In the last 20 years she may have responded twice due to something potentialy being a PR disaster,but she pays her fans and haters dust.

    Reply
    • LWT says:
      April 4, 2022 at 6:51 pm

      And this is a big part of why she’s still such a huge, HUGE celebrity, IMO. I’m not even a fan and I have to admit that she’s retains that mysterious celebrity unattainability that went out of style with the advent of Twitter.

      More celebs should go back to that. Accessibility is over-rated.

      Reply
  5. Julia says:
    April 4, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    One thing people don’t always realize? Sundays are not part of Lent (this is why Easter is not exactly 40 days after Ash Wednesday. So… just keep that in your back pocket.

    Note: My Catholic guilt keeps me from taking advantage of this, so my Lent just lasts longer.

    Reply
    • Dot says:
      April 4, 2022 at 2:37 pm

      Also, Lent started over a month ago. It ends in 10 days, so not sure why people are talking about it now? Although being late to the party is kinda of Buzzfeed’s jam, so …

      Reply
  6. DiegoInSF says:
    April 4, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    If I were rich and famous, the last thing I’d do is be on my phone fighting with randos, I’d have a team managing my socials with “my voice” lol i just don’t get it and I like Cardi.

    Reply
  7. Cait says:
    April 4, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    But can we talk about Jon Batiste, because I am so twitterpated that he won so many awards!

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 4, 2022 at 2:21 pm

    Bieber’s Balenciaga Crocs would go with Cardi’s green thing…

    Reply
  9. BothSidesNow says:
    April 4, 2022 at 4:26 pm

    Simone Ashley is knocking it out of the park this week!!! I loved, loved her Glamour cover and she looks perfect in this white cut out gown and I hate cut out gowns, but not on her!!!
    Chefs kiss 💋 to Simone!!!!

    Reply
  10. Colby says:
    April 4, 2022 at 5:17 pm

    Do the K’s get around denying they have increased their butt sizes by saying it’s not “implants” because they really do BBLs? so less of an implant and more of an injection so they’re not *technically* lying?

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      April 4, 2022 at 5:54 pm

      100% yes, remember when Kim went on some show with her butt scans (!) to ”prove” there’s no implants. We didn’t know much about BBLs then but we still knew it was bullshit.

      The K’s don’t bother me as much these days but truly shame on them forever for continuing with this truth-manipulating fuckery about their extensive procedures over the years.

      Reply
  11. Gillysirl says:
    April 4, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    The answer to your question is “no”. No, we didn’t need to see Chris Pratt’s garage makeover. I only saw the trailer and was less than impressed. Does organizing your garage just mean put things in plastic bins and have white drawers? Who has white in a garage?

    Reply
  12. James says:
    April 4, 2022 at 8:18 pm

    ❤️❤️

    Reply

