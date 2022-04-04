Prince William invents ‘The Cambridge Way’, which involves much less work

Royal reporters are dutifully polishing the turd known as Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean Tour was an unmitigated disaster featuring colonialist stagecraft, getting fired live in the Jamaican prime minister’s office, attempting to pass off scuba diving and luxury hotel stays as “work,” and Kate dropping $50K on some of the ugliest new clothes, just so she could parade around in Diana-and-Queen cosplay. Worst yet, William failed to properly manage the unfolding crisis and he just lost his temper and threw a series of tantrums instead. Notably, he threw a hissy fit as they were flying out of The Bahamas, releasing an angry, illiterate statement which boiled down to William huffing and puffing about how maybe there shouldn’t even be a Commonwealth if they don’t like his colonialism. William has been telling everyone that the royals need to do things “The Cambridge Way,” which means explaining and complaining constantly. Now we’re getting more info about what this (lol) Cambridge Way entails. It involves less work and more preening, if you can believe that.
The Cambridge Way: Under a blueprint setting out what Palace aides are describing as ‘The Cambridge Way’, William will adopt an approach closer to that pursued by his grandfather, Prince Philip, rather than that of his father. With an over-arching mantra of ‘urgency plus optimism equals action’, William will eschew what a source described as ‘hand-wringing over life’s problems’ and instead concentrate on ‘hope and solutions’.
William’s priorities: Prioritising core issues including mental health, the environment and children’s early years, and focusing on ‘hope and solutions’ in the style adopted by former US President Barack Obama when running for the White House; Harnessing his media training to make more TV appearances so that he is seen as ‘credible and comfortable’ by the public; Deploying the increasingly assured and popular Duchess of Cambridge on more solo overseas trips; Reducing stage-managed events in favour of more meet-and-greets so the couple can ‘get under the skin’ of issues; Cutting the number of charities with which the Prince of Wales is usually associated, but playing a greater role with those he retains.
Reinventing the Prince of Wales role: While the reinvention of the role of the Prince of Wales will inevitably spark suggestions of an implied attack on Prince Charles, a source close to William insisted: ‘This approach isn’t a criticism of what has come before but just an acknowledgment of a desire for change. It’s about hope and optimism for the future. What is driving the Duke and Duchess in everything they do is urgency plus optimism equals action. Many of the causes adopted by the Duke and Duchess, whether it’s Earthshot [the annual prize awarded by the Royal Foundation for contributions to environmentalism] or the early years work, also touches on every other aspect of society so it’s not that they’re excluding other good causes by having a focus.’
There’s friction between William & Charles: Charles was irked that last month’s eight-day Caribbean tour, which included visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, clashed with his long-planned trip to Ireland. ‘Ireland is one of the most important relationships so there was a little consternation over the timing to say the least,’ said an insider close to Charles. ‘There is not usually a clash of diaries in this way.’ As feared by Charles’s team, the Cambridges did eclipse the Prince of Wales in terms of media coverage – although far from all of it positive – but a source close to William played down the spat, saying: ‘The Prince of Wales always goes away to Ireland around this time of year, so there didn’t seem to be a problem.’
William won’t take over The Prince’s Trust: The Mail on Sunday understands that William has no plans to take on The Prince’s Trust, the charity founded by Charles in 1976 to support vulnerable young people, but will instead concentrate on the Royal Foundation.
William will slash his father’s staff: William has also made clear his intention to slash by half the estimated 140 staff employed by his father when he becomes Prince of Wales.
The money: The Duke, who has his own dedicated office entirely separate from that of Prince Charles, will inherit about £22 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall when he succeeds his father. The funds are used to subsidise the Prince of Wales’s official and charitable activities as well as to pay for any children, but William will be free to use any savings as he sees fit, including ploughing money into the Royal Foundation.
This misrepresents Prince Philip: Drawing parallels with the Duke of Edinburgh, the source said that The Cambridge Way blueprint was being devised in ‘much the same way’ as the Duke of Edinburgh’s approach. Prince Philip had supported a wide range of charities yet maintained a particular interest in the military, the environment and technology.
The least credible person: Explaining William’s determination to adopt the hands-on approach that endeared his late mother Princess Diana to the nation, the source added: ‘The Duke doesn’t like stage-managed events. When he talks in a speech he wants it to be more natural and credible, an event where he is interacting and reacting to people rather than an event designed around him about what he wants to say. He doesn’t just want to do round-table talks without properly getting to grips with the issues. There will also be new ways in which to interact with people and become credible and comfortable in five or six core subjects.’
William’s “growing confidence”: William’s growing confidence was illustrated last weekend with his intervention at the end of the Caribbean tour, which was beset by public-relations errors and protests about British colonialism. As the MoS revealed, the impetus for his acknowledgement that he might not succeed the Queen as head of the Commonwealth ‘came from KP’ – Kensington Palace – rather than from Charles, although the Queen was told about his statement. One insider described it as the Duke’s ‘coming of age’.
Charles hates all of this: While William’s team consider the creation of the blueprint for the Cambridges’ future to be both sensible and necessary, some allies of Charles fear it could tarnish his achievements as Prince of Wales, particularly on the environment and supporting young people. ‘It’s not particularly fair to the Prince of Wales and all the work he has put in,’ said one.
[From The Daily Mail]
What a complete mess. A few notes! While Prince Philip had large issues he cared about, the man was a workhorse who was president or patron of hundreds of charities and organizations. He invented real charitable schemes to help people and promote science, education, conservation, medicine and the arts. What William wants to do is be lazy, not take over any of the work Charles does, and yammer on and on about how he’s “becoming credible” on certain issues… at some point. William is just a few months shy of 40 years old. Why are William and Kate always discussed as if they’re straight out of college and applying for their first grown-up job? Jesus. And y’all know that William is itching to get his hands on the Duchy of Cornwall money. He’s going to put all of it in his Royal Foundation piggy bank and he’ll spend it all on himself. He’ll probably cut off funding for all of Charles’s charitable priorities and Duchy initiatives too.
Also: for years now, William and Kate have made these bold statements (through sources) about how they’re going to reinvent the wheel and really prioritize a handful of charities rather than spreading themselves thin and getting involved with hundreds of patronages. And then they don’t do anything at all, and the other royals just have to eat it and put a bow on it. Will and Kate have set the bar so low and then they make everyone praise them for being so wise in setting the bar so low.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220314-
Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
At a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech in San Ignacio, Belize, hosted by Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize, in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, during day three of their tour of the Caribbean.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children's Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King's House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
All these fake charities so people can claim to work. Haven’t seen any meaningful impact from even one of these obvious money laundering outfits. Crookery runs in their veins, it seems.
All Royal Foundation/Charities are “CASH FOR ACCESS”. It’s how they make their “MONEY”
Minus Harry.
What I love about the Cambridges is their anti Midas touch. They always find a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The briefing against each within the House of Windsor other is hilarious to watch. Their foundations are about to go through things.
The 22 million from the duchy right? Is it Charles eventually William’s to do what they want with correct? So into their own private accounts or as noted to pay for children and what Charles used to pay for William/ Harry’s households ?
The Prince’s trust (not the one in the scandal) has done excellent work for decades no matter what Charles’s own failings. If nothing else, we can thank it for Idris Elba. https://people.com/royals/prince-charles-helped-launch-idris-elba-acting-career-princes-trust-milestone/
If PW was smart he would want to take over the Trust since it’s a going concern with a good reputation. I bet he was never asked.
@Equality, I’m not positive, but I think he was asked a few years ago and refused. Which is awful. He wants to “focus on his own foundation” so that he can essentially do nothing. I think a successor may have been named, but again, not sure, I’m sorry! But I do believe William was asked and it was such a slap in the face to Charles when he said no.
When I stop rolling my eyes I’m considering going back up and counting how many times “credible” was used in that article.
Lorelei, I do remember it being reported sometime back that Charles had asked William about taking over the Prince’s Trust which he refused. That’s when David Linley was asked to take it over. A pretty crappy gesture from William, l thought.
And l was surprised that the supposed next POW wouldn’t take on something that was so inherent to the role. But obviously when it comes to William, you can’t assume anything. In the long run it may be a blessing in disguise because William could very possibly run the trust into the ground by his negligence. Hopefully David Linley will be a much better administrator.
I hope Charles waits a good long time before making basher the Prince of Wales.
That might be the plan but I believe that William automatically becomes the Duke of Cornwall, with access to all those funds, immediately upon Charles’ ascension to the throne.
I thought that dukedoms could only be bestowed by the monarch? And even if he immediately becomes duke of Cornwall what happens to his duke of Cambridge title? Or is he going to have 2 dukedoms?
@Chloe: William becomes Duke of Cornwall automatically after the queen dies. And yes until he’s given PoW (if he is but most likely will), he’ll be Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge
@sofia; my understanding was that the duke of Cornwall title always came with the PoW title. A title which Charles can withhold from William as long as he pleases( i thought). But it could be that i have it all wrong.
But if he is to be Duke of Cornwall right after the queen passes, i do wonder why they gave him a Duke title upon his marriage. Instead of just waiting for him to inherit this one.
I’m sorry but 2 dukedoms just seems like a bit much.
@Chloe – no. The Duke of cornwall title belongs to the heir apparent to the throne (so charles became Duke of Cornwall automatically when his mother became Queen in 1952, he was not named Prince of Wales until 1958 and not invested until he was 18 or 21, I can’t remember off the top of my head.)
there is nothing Charles can do about William becoming Duke of Cornwall at this point, but he can withhold the PoW title from him.
‘but William will be free to use any savings as he sees fit, including ploughing money into the Royal Foundation.’
William is putting an enormous lie out there and hoping no one notices. He doesn’t automatically get that money from the Duchy. They have to prove every penny they spend, from clothing to school fees to staff. And he doesn’t get to pocket or redirect the remainder. The Board of the Duchy controls the funds, how they are used, where they go. And the remainder left over from running the Duke of Cornwall’s estate goes back to the Duchy to be spent on Duchy improvements.
@nota: then they just told on themselves because going by that the Royal Foundation has financial issues and a shortage of donors
This just confirms what we’ve known all along— that H&M separated from the Royal Foundation because William was trying to take the money earned from the Hubb Kitchen cookbook.
Charles actually has a lot of discretion with Duchy monies. The Board (or treasury) has a very limited scope and job. https://duchyofcornwall.org/frequently-asked-questions.html#question_3
‘discretion’ not free reign, after a lifetime of proving how hard he (Charles) works to improve the Duchy. Even Charles has to disguise how he spreads it around, like hiring Camilla’s sister as a decorator. And has to file taxes each year, approved by the Duchy, showing how much is spent on supporting royal tours, engagements, wardrobes, staff. It isn’t going to be the Board sitting back while Billy money launders 22 million a year.
If he is smart, he will wait until he is on his deathbed!! The Lamridges have always been all talk and no action! They will single-handedly destroy all of Charles work in a few short years, which Charles will have to watch!
Wales didn’t even want William coming over on his covid super spreader choo-choo train tour. Who says they want him reigning over them as their prince?
There were protests when PC was crowned. Maybe there will be when/if PW is.
Once again, William is quitting jobs before he even has the position. I predict that he will run the Duchy of Cornwall into the ground and will leave the mess for his son to clean up.
I actually don’t mind them doing less “work”. The leas they are seen the more people will wonder why exactly they are paying for them.
I agree. He has proven his incompetence at the most basic of things.
In principle he should do more work, but judging by the latest failure maybe doing less is really for the best.
That whole thing reads like an IEP for a special needs person. (Individualized Education Plan)
Yes! My autistic son had an IEP, I was wondering why it sounded so familiar
@Harla, I’m lmao at your characterization of William quitting jobs before he even has them. My god that’s so accurate. What a waste of space he is.
“….Dutifully polishing the turd that is Prince William”. LOL. The greatest first sentence I have read in a blog.
I concur. In his wife’s case, her turd is rolled in glitter which is falling off as we speak.
It’s seems as neither Kate or William will ever functionally adult!
They are the most “get ready to get ready to get ready” pair I’ve ever seen. They put most of their work into fancy ways to say they ain’t gonna work.
Followed by “coming into their own, growing into their role”, it’s the equivalent of a broken record….
Lol, we’ve seen what “The Cambridge Way” consists of and it’s pretty much wall-to-wall racism, spending taxpayers’ money on Kate’s costumes, and absolute power for a guy who thinks Europe hasn’t fought a war in years.
Here’s hoping for Charles, the Last King of England.
Came to say the same thing. I hope Charles is the Last King of England. It would almost erase everything he has done to his ex wife and his son. Almost.
And money laundering. What a farce.
Given that Baldimort is incompetent and deliriously dumb in all matters regarding his role, Charles may be the last king of England as it will be destroyed by the time he passes!!! “The Cambridge Way” will certainly be void of any action as well as any work!! Their work has been cemented of incompetence!!
But I suspect that Charles has their number, and the utter lie of feeling overshadowed is bullocks as well!! Charles knows that ALL Baldimort wants in his hands on the Duchy cash cow!!! But Charles will play his cards close to his chest as he has always done. PoW title will certainly be held as close as possible.
I bet that if he’d realized that completely and utterly f–king things up THIS badly could’ve gotten him out of his few meager obligations, he would’ve thrown a public temper tantrum years ago.
Sorry this comment doesn’t belong here but my cursor is stuck. I read a headline recently that said the keenbridges hired the ex BAFTA boss to replace Jason the snake . So things will continue to go from bad to worst for them .
Celebitchy did a story on it earlier.
And all this will fail miserably just like everything they do 😂
“What is driving the Duke and Duchess in everything they do is urgency plus optimism equals action.”
I don’t know what the RR journos are smoking these days but they are clearly living in a different state of reality – urgency, optimism and action are not words that have *ever* been used to describe the Keens.
I was giggling uncontrollably when I got to this ‘mantra’. Not only do the principles of urgency, optimism and action never apply to the Keens but putting them together as ‘urgency plus optimism equals action’ is just…gobbledegook.
Actually, it’s worse than gobbledegook – it’s doublespeak and doublethink in blatant use.
Whoever wrote this did a good job of working the “mantra” in a bunch, I hope Will and Khate made it into stickers or something so they can remember it. This whole thing was a long whine.
Also, they’re casually saying he’s going to lay off 70 people, I wonder if that will be brought up in every article like the 15 people made redundant by Sussexit? I mean, I think we know the answer.
I’ve worked for plenty of companies with questionable leadership, but I never had to pretend to follow a motto as WTF as this one. Ha!
And shouldn’t it be urgency and action equals optimism? They muddled it as usual.
For normal people that makes most sense, but we’re talking about the eminent royal highnesses who’s so greate, their undeserving subjects should squeak in joy if the Cambs fart in their direction. We’ve finally been given insight to their brilliant master plan. They think showing up and telling people it’s urgent while Keen smiles like a crazy person (optimism) equals action.
@Pentellit, that certainly makes more sense imo.
I’m betting anyone here $100 that Kate will need notes or an index card the first time she’s expected to recite that in public.
They meant “last-minute”, “blissful ignorance” and photo ops of action. Easy mistake for the RR’s to make!
urgency + optimism = action is just completely meaningless gibberish, I wonder who came up with it. Missing from this dumb equation is any kind of goal or purpose.
You can have all the urgency and optimism in the world but still not take any action.
> Harnessing his media training to make more TV appearances so that he is seen as ‘credible and comfortable’ by the public
HAHAHAHHA! Oh yeah, his expertise and deft hand in dealing with the media.
> Reducing stage-managed events in favour of more meet-and-greets so the couple can ‘get under the skin’ of issues
MWAHAHAHAHAHAHA Oh, gods, that might be worse. Because he has NEVER, EVER said something completely inappropriate when speaking off the cuff.
I heard a joke this weekend: Before Philip’s memorial, PW spent the week making all sorts of gaffes in former colonies. It’s what Philip would have wanted.
Any more of those meet n’ greets going to be through chain link fences?? Just askin’ for a million friends…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
It really is a complete joke because these 2 can’t even handle an of the cut question from their very own royal rota friends. Wasn’t the media in Denmark strictly instructed not to ask Kate any questions?
All he did was show his cards (again) with the ‘reducing stage managed events’ plan. He’s already bragged about not reading his briefings or listening to his advisors so I read that as “we’re also not going to do any prep work for any of our engagements. We’re gonna show up and wing it for 20 minutes, ask if you can test the smell by smelling it or proclaim we’re not a racist family, and then disappear for 2 months.”
Laziness and incompetence, the Cambridge way.
So even he realizes the dictator-like review of the troops was bad, but he actually thinks his chatting–‘interacting and reacting’–with people he’s just met is good? He really thinks he has rapport? He is utterly incapable of thinking on his feet.
@Beanie He thinks EVERYTHING he does- his remarks, his interviews, his “jokes”- lands well. This delusion is what happens from his continued protected reporting.
Bringing up William’s belief that he is a PR genius is amazingly hilarious seeing the PR mess that KP has done not only on this tour but the last four years.
What a joke. Will demanding to be seen as credible has the same vibe as that episode of The Office where Michael Scott thinks he can declare bankruptcy by loudly yelling ‘I DECLARE BANKRUPTCY!’
He can yell about credibility all he wants, but every single time he opens his mouth he tells on himself. This will be SUCH a disaster, I honestly can’t wait, lol.
@HarperValley, imo William is just completely delusional about his likability. He can go on tv more, but it won’t matter one iota. He’s not charming, charismatic, or particularly intelligent, so people do not want to see more of him in any form. All of these BS assertions he makes in this article cracked me up, tbh. Neither he nor Kate are going to change, and him being “out there” more will only make more people repulsed by him.
Remember his stupid nature documentary, that no one wanted?
Yeah no one wants to see him on TV. Even people who may not actively dislike him, even Cambridge stans, aren’t interested in him.
The man who will one day inherit $22 mill a year doesn’t want to “handwring about life’s problems”? No sh*t. Must be nice. If only all those POC and poor people would stop handwringing about life’s problems. Hope and optimism is good but doesn’t work if you can’t also face reality.
The “new” Cambridge way sounds a lot like the Sussex way. The big difference is that the Sussexes are not taxpayer funded so aren’t obligated to make a ton of appearances. The Sussexes are also highly effective a getting results for the core issues they take on. The same can’t be said for the Keens.
You’re comparing ones that want to make peoples’ lives better, to make a real difference in the world and in peoples’ lives, and ones that want to just make THEIR OWN lives better, with cash for themselves and make smoke to blow up peoples’ asses.
Apples and asses. No comparison.
@Jan “apples and asses” 😂😂😂
@aurora
I could see William looking at Meghan and Harry being out of sight for months at a time then coming out briefly and making a huge impact as something he would want.
But what he is failing to comprehend is that that Sussex’s aren’t lazing around during those unseen periods. They are WORKING on their projects and initiatives. Also, they have competent staff helping them. They are highly involved, well versed and prepared. Plus, they actually care about the work they do and not just about how it would make them appear. It’s not simply a shallow PR exercise like everything the Cambridges do.
@snuffles I bet you’re right. William can’t comprehend that the Sussexes are working (and working TOGETHER) because a) he abhors any deeper work involvement, and thus doesn’t know to assemble anything from start to finish and b) he can’t stand Kate, and the last thing he’s going to do is work together WITH her to do anything.
So no boring washing machines or comforting banana bread coming from the Cambridges. Got it.
And Philip had an underlying emotional reason for not ‘hand wringing’. It was his survival technique for dealing with a childhood filled with loss and upheaval. To equate their privileged upbringing with his is disrespectful.
Why would he model his time as prince of Wales after Phillip? First of all, lol, he’s not going to work half as much as Phillip but is he aware that Phillip was the consort? Not the monarch or the heir. Phillip is Kate’s blueprint (I know, I know they won’t do any of the work anyway) EII and Charles are wills blueprint and he’s already doing a terrible job so why, at this point, lean on your own tarnished understanding when you have a cheat sheet right in front of you?
Dude does know he could have done all these planning and strategizing from the beginning, does he? Isn’t that why he had his own office in the first place: to forge his own standards and practices? So now he thinks he will be different? Get off.
“If IQ point were determined by height, he be EINSTEIN”
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway got her own office in the royal palace when she turned 18. She’s mostly using it to do homework with her friends atm. I bet she’s worked more and harder in her office the short time she’s had it than the Cambs combined over the years.
Aw, l love the use of that office for her and her friends.
I just can’t with the Lamebridges. Can they stop talking and actually get off their behinds and DO real things? They make a good argument for the monarchy ending after Prince Charles.
Yea the have spent the last ten years explaining away why they cant work but the will soon get ahold of it just you wait and see!!
lol
I really wish that Harry and Meghan could have a role in the Princes Trust, especially as William isn’t interested, they would be perfect for it. The fact that they are based in California does not make a difference, as they are involved in other international activities. The Sussexes would attract funds (and not the dodgy stuff that Charles got himself wound up in) and it is in line with their ethos of doing things that have real measurable impact. it would be a pity to see the Princes Trust fade away. The Sussexes could narrow and sharpen its focus a bit more and I am sure that they would do well, after all they support other UK charities.
However, if the Sussexes get involved William would have a blue fit.
It’s really too late for that now. If Meghan hadn’t been driven to suicidal ideation, and if Chuck had defended them, and if the queen had publicly called off the attack dogs, and if The Other Brother had been put in his place by Chuck/the queen, and if Chuck didn’t have all those dirty money dealings, and if the Sussexes had stayed, then I could see it. But there’s no way they should be involved now. That family burned their bridges to the Sussexes a long time ago. Harry and Meghan have moved on and are creating their own future.
Charles didn’t want to anything to protect Harry and Meghan while they were working royals so now he can watch The Other Brother burn his legacy to the ground.
Sadly the points you have made are all very valid.
@PrincessK: Harry has never been interested in the Prince’s Trust and he certainly won’t be interested in it now. It’s been reported that the Earl of Snowden will probably take over the Prince’s Trust when Charles becomes King because both William and Harry didn’t want anything to do with it.
The Earl of Snowdon does not have the profile to keep it at the heights of visibility that Charles took it to. I suspect William and Harry did not want to get involve in it for different reasons, times change and people can change.
@PrincessK: I think the Prince’s Trust is very well known that they don’t need a known face to head it. But as I said, Harry was never interested in the Prince’s Trust. He’s made his own way in life and asking to be involved with the Prince’s Trust is asking him to return to royal life. He doesn’t want that.
I don’t. I don’t want Harry and Meghan associated with The Trust, because it is the job of William and wife. Harry has never been the future Prince of Wales. The Trust is the POW trust, complete with POW feathers as the emblem. William has always bullied Harry to do his work and then taken credit for what Harry has done. The POW Trust and The Duchy would be no exception. W&K stans have spent years insisting Harry should be in the role of unpaid steward running the Trust and Duchy in William’s name. It has never been Harry’s role to take over the Trust, only William’s. Harry shouldn’t be called on to do this, nor should he be shamed if he refuses to help with it. It is William’s job, not Harry’s.
If PC had wanted PH to do it he would likely already have asked so he wanted his cousin or didn’t want PH (likely because PW would have had a fit) or was refused. It’s significant that he didn’t ask the probable next POW.
@Nota, I wonder why William was “asked” if he wanted to take over the Trust or not, making the decision up to him…couldn’t the argument be made that it falls under the purview of duties of the POW, so when his father becomes the monarch, it’s automatically his responsibility, the end? Why was it made optional? Because William is *always* going to say no to any work that is optional.
Charles knows the POW Trust isn’t Harry role, so I don’t see him asking Harry. He would have asked William, been refused because William refuses to do any work, so Charles arranged for his cousin Linley/Snowdon to take over. It is Charles’s legacy, he wants it to continue regardless of William’s uselessness.
According to this tabloid, the Prince’s Trust was first passed off to Michael Fawcett, who was thrown under the bus, rightly or wrongly, for Chuck’s Cash for Access scheme. Since the Earl of Snowden had been #2 behind Fawcett, he was then promoted. According to Express tabloid, neither PW or PH was asked to do it. https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1426530/prince-charles-prince-harry-prince-william-princes-foundation-earl-snowdon-spt
but I don’t think Charles abandoned Fawcett.. He probably still works for Charles in some other capacity and/or Charles gave him a very generous pension. Fawcett’s been on the scene since ca. 1980. I don’t think Fawcett will have as high a profile with the Prince’s Trust but he’s probably still working for Charles.
You’re confusing the Prince’s Trust with the Prince’s Foundation. Two separate entities. The Foundation was formed circa 2018 by combining a number of Charles’ smaller charities with the Dumfries House operation. Fawcett was head of that until late last year when he was forced to resign as part of the cash for access scandal, which definitely embroiled the Foundation as a whole and resulted in several new appointments at the top, not just Fawcett. The Prince’s (POW) Trust is the longstanding operation Charles’ founded many years ago; that’s what William refused to take over, and it’s a completely different organization.
This is breathtaking in its sweep of audacious mediocrity! WTAF is urgency plus optimism equals action?! And to compare that jargon to Obama’s message is an insult that shouldn’t be allowed to lie there unmolested, FFS. I loathe these cretins so much; this is making my blood pressure rise, I can tell.
+1 for the sentiment; +1000 for the word craft!
I love everything about your comment C-Shell!
The fact that these anti-black colonizers want the Obama shine is beyond vile. Beyond.
Bonsai—seriously. I’m honestly surprised they went there. Even for PR slush, this is odious.
Interesting how this Cambridge Way apparently means sending Kate off – I mean, “deploying” her – overseas, solo, as often as possible. ‘Buh-bye darling, have fun with the slides, you can watch me on tv’.
If it’s not a de facto separation announcement, I don’t know what they’re all thinking.
Yes, I enjoyed that titbit as well. The Duchess of Cambridge ‘will be sent on more solo, overseas trips’ aka ‘I’m packing the wife off out the country as much as possible’.
But….where is he going to send her? Will she have to visit every Commonwealth nation in turn so, when they inevitably ditch the monarchy post Queen, Kate can carry the blame?
Or will she tootle round the other European monarchies co-splaying their better Princesses and being late?
Perhaps she could be deployed to Russia? Perhaps her soft power, diplomatic skills are exactly what’s needed to resolve the current European conflict?
Give me strength.
Well, Australia is pretty far so that might be the wish lol.
Australia has said nope! They don’t like them. So if she effs up huge then chuck can support Billy kicking her and her family out on their asses. Chuck is vindictive and would gladly push her out as the issue as punishment for all that skip chuck and cams and future queen ish. She’s being set up.
If you ask the derangers the Caribbean loved her, all of them, the protests were made up by Sussex Squad (and paid for by Meghan and Harry lol!) and they can’t wait to host Kate again.
In all seriousness I’m wondering too. Where will they send her to?
But where are they going to send her? I don’t picture her doing Africa or any more Caribbean tours alone. Is she going visit all the other European monarchs? I guess she could tour Canada and Australia without him.
Soft diplomacy trips to visit Macron and Trudeau. Just to say hi and see how they are doing.
Canadian here — we don’t want her “Tour de Farce” bullsh*t here. She’d do nothing but drool all over Trudeau, grin maniacally at little kids, make a fool of herself at serious meetings because she’s too f*cking lazy to study anything about our country and peoples, and swan around in another new bunch of fugly outfits.
Big nope.
Jaded—but Canada is so big, Kate could spend _weeks_ there “listening and learning.” 🙄🤣😈
Now, now—she’s the “ increasingly assured and popular” Duchess, no?
I don’t believe at all that they’re going to deploy Kate on solo overseas trips. They clearly don’t trust her by herself at important events. She was said to do separate events on the last tour and Will stuck to her like glue. I’ll believe it when I see it.
Someone needs to remind them that their education was Art History and they know nothing about real issues beyond what anyone else reads in the papers or the cliff notes versions. They are playing at being responsible drivers of charity and will take everything Charles built, spend all the money and run it to the ground. I feel bad for their future tenants and all of Charles’ initiatives.
I am *sure* Bitter Brother is getting IMMENSE satisfaction in giving his father a great big F*** Y** by doing this, putting this out now and letting him know that all of Chaz’s life’s work is going to basically be left to rot on the vine, unless they find another deep pocket patron to subsidize it.
And yes, the bar is already being laid in the sub-basement, with plans to possibly go even lower in the next “artist’s rendition” of the plan(s).
But, honestly, you *have* to laugh at the way they keep *stressing* that Kannot will be doing “more SOLO tours”. The Egg will do EVERY/ANYTHING to keep her away from him and his play dates. 😄 😄 😄
That’s how I read it, too. William is sh*tting all over Charles’ lifetime of work & saying he’s going to dismantle it all and just take the money & run. Nice.
@Jan, ITA but I feel like the past few months have shown us that Charles plays the long game and takes it slowly. He gives William enough rope to hang himself with, and he’ll make a move a while from now. He doesn’t constantly operate on impulse like Bill does. Imo he’ll sit back and let this play out for while, but I do believe that eventually he’ll get back at William for being so disrespectful.
So, let me get this straight: after that complete sh!tshow in the Caribbean, William’s main takeaway is that he should be making more tv appearances? More interactions with the public, more improvisation, and more thinking on his feet? Yikes.
He clearly doesn’t see himself or what he represents as “the problem”. No, the blame is all for others and how they have ill-advised or misrepresented him, causing him to be seen in a poor light.
Instead, it seems like he’s using the failure of the tour as an excuse to petulantly do what he planned all along: show up for the splashy events, ignore the bread and butter work, and avoid the tough stuff.
Also, honey, no amount of media training can give you the charisma of Obama! The delusion is strong with this one. But actually I don’t think it’s just Obama he’s comparing himself to. Notice the two keywords getting a lot of emphasis in this piece are TOB’s desire to be seen as “authentic” and “credible”, two qualities Harry has in spades, and TOB lacks.
He clearly can’t think on his feet, just look at the “Ukraine war is foreign to us” fiasco and how unprepared he was when the Ukraine help centre asked for help and he could only offer smiles!? When you go to offer your assistance, you check in advance what help is needed and what you can bring to the table. If he can think on his feet, please please hold a press conference with the US media and do not blacklist any questions or allow any questions to be forwarded first 🤣
ooof…
He would NEVER let the US media at him…can you imagine? 🤔
OTOH it WOULD be the thing to watch, right?
Wonder what chuck has planned for financing the princes trust once he’s gone as doesn’t seem like Will plans to support it.
I thought Will was meant to be modernising so why is he looking to model on Prince Philip? Plus wasn’t it modelling on Philip & Betty that was part of the trouble with the Caribbean tour in the first place? And modelling himself on Obama & being solutions focused? I remember when hiring someone who worked with Hillary Clinton was too political for the royals & being a ‘woke leftie’. It will be interesting to see how solutions focused William will be given the so called apolitical position royals are meant to take. Somehow I doubt the protocol police will be on his tail. He will be called a great moderniser.
Wonder what they mean by stage managed events. And weren’t they suggesting royals should do less tours but now they are talking about sending Kate (and not Will the actual heir??) on MORE tours? Make it make sense.
The point about more TV appearances & more media training- I’m telling you someone is shopping for a media deal. I’m calling it on William launching his own podcast etc soon. Maybe before the next Earthshot
It’s already been agreed that Viscount Linley, Princess Margaret’s son, will take over the Prince’s Trust which, in itself, is telling. That Charles has not even attempted to involve William EVER in the organisation over the years demonstrates that it’s likely Charles considers him simply not capable. I believe Charles set it up when he was 28. Wills is nearly 40 and, not only has he not helped with the PT but he has nothing of his own to compare.
The man is useless.
Actually Charles tried to get both of his sons involved iirc but both said no.
https://www.celebitchy.com/447933/prince_charles_asked_william_to_take_over_the_princes_trust_will_refused/
Sorry – ETA Viscount Linley is now 2nd Earl of Snowdon, after his father’s death in 2017.
@arbit yep he’s trying to compete with Harry. He doesn’t care about Charles. I definitely see him trying to get a podcast deal or a media deal similar to what Charles has with Amazon! Didn’t they say he never wanted to be king..so he’ll use his potential future role as king to try and get media deals and instead model himself like Harry and Meghan while decreasing “royal work”
@ABritGuest, I’m sorry, but I’m lmao at the thought of Bill hosting a podcast. I almost hope he does so we can watch that trainwreck, since it seems as if we’ll be deprived of the comedy that results from their tours if they scale way back on touring. I mean we need *some* form of entertainment.
Is it even possible to do less work for W&K?
Not following Charles’ footsteps as PoW is a big mistake, IMO. I said the other day that Charles’ work covers a lot of his problems – “yes he is a crap father BUT he works” or “yes he does X and that’s not good BUT he works.” That “But” does a lot of heavy lifting for Charles. William would do well to realize that.
Also, I don’t know how he’s going to both scale back on duties/work while also emulating Prince Phillip. Prince Phillip, who was patron of how many hundreds of organizations? Prince Phillip, who undertook how many international trips? Who averaged how many public appearances a year? Who yes, took a specific interest in certain causes, like the military, which is why he would be completely supportive of Harry’s Invictus work and not think harry should skip that so he can go to a memorial service a year after the funeral.
That Prince Phillip? good luck william.
William is too stupid to accurately assess the landscape. He’s going to be an absolute disaster. I can’t wait.
I don’t think he cares. I honestly do not believe he gives one single sh!t, because he knows that this role is going to be handed to him on a silver platter, he’ll never get fired or need to run for re-election, and never be held accountable in any meaningful way. The absolute worst-case outcome for him is some negative press about being lazy, but by the time he has control of all of that £££, I doubt he’ll even care about that too much. He’ll be too busy rolling around in all of his money.
At least he’s being honest about the fact that he’s going to do less.
Maybe he meant the Prince Phillip who would blurt out racist insults during official tours?
I mean if that’s what very-much-not-a-racist William is trying to emulate, he’s off to a good start, ha.
Right, Prince Philip had more appearances every year into his nineties than Willie has ever put in.
They keep trying to nail the optics and hope for a by product of helping and being loved. They should be helping, which gives a by product of his optics and being tolerated to liked.
They really don’t understand that showing up and offering smiles and a listening ear is not enough. Kudos to whoever came up with their “mantra” and is desperately repeating it, maybe it will sink in after a few years, but I doubt it.
Is it set in stone that he will be the PoW or does his father have to gift it to him? Just wondering if this kind of talk will make Charles retain the duchy also when he is king.
No, it is not set in stone that he will be the PoW. Charles will have to name him PoW.
But, the duchy is something different, and Charles will not currently retain that. When the Queen dies, Charles is king and William is Duke of Cornwall.
William will not do well with more interaction with the public and less stage managed events. His viral moments of stupidity has almost always been caused by him saying something “off the cuff”. Kate will do better in solo engagements but I doubt anything substantial will come from them. The only notable thing I remember from her Denmark trip was her going down a slide.
They have got to stop pretending to be people that they’re not. They’re not that great at personal passion projects. Which is fine. A lot of the royals aren’t/don’t do them. So they need to do more of the ribbon cutting, bread and butter engagements where they open some museum, say a few scripted lines, wave to the public and smile. Of course, they’ve got to do 300+ of them every year like every other royal does but in the long term, I think it’s a better use of their “skills” (or lack thereof).
That is the irony. The ONLY thing these two could probably manage fine would be those old fashioned show up and launch the boat/cut the ribbon/”I declare the Fanny Fanackapan Wing of this hospital open” type gigs.
@the Hench it’s clear they want to be seen as influential movers and shakers or at least celebrities who do further than cut ribbons and / or are met with standing ovations everywhere. But they have no charisma.
Yup, they could do these kinds of events and people would probably love it. But they have to do a lot of them. Anne escapes almost all criticism because she’s known as a “workhorse.”
so they could certainly stick to the bread and butter engagements and just do more of them and be considered “successful.” The problem is they want to do less work and they want more fame/popularity, and that’s not a good strategy for them.
*edit no charisma and no substance.
@Becks, exactly! They need to pick a lane.
Half of the time William says something “off the cuff,” it ends up becoming an international incident. He needs to speak LESS.
As someone posted on twitter, it’s cheaper to put her on a plane around the world than a divorce, and I can’t help agree more. Don’t you all think they’re emphasizing too much on how they’ll do seperate tours so that they don’t run over each other because both have separate interests???
But honestly, only Keens can put out statement after statement that they’ll be working even less than what they’re doing now, and still get praised for existing.
And Will/the RF get more control over the children’s upbringing….
So just so I understand all that and I zoned out somewhere while reading it.lol. Willy and Katie will continue to live off the tax payers while doing little to no work for it in return and no one better not expect them to? Is that correct. Also all Charles hard work with his charities and the duchy are about to go down the drain once Willy takes over. How much do you want to bet that Charles will have to bail the keenbridges out financially
This. Willy boy is gonna create a financial disaster. And, as little as the royals now accomplish relative to their cost, all the actual good things that Charles has accomplished will be destroyed. Billy The Basher is in the house.
The Cambridge Way? Is this a joke? These two 40 year old numpties continue to play up their keenness, their incredible plans and their own amazing qualities! I mean, enough is enough. Talk is not action. They have had plenty of time to figure out how to navigate the system, put their own stamp on it and make a positive difference. Instead, they do next to nothing, make fools of themselves and then complain if anyone dares criticize them. And now we have The Cambridge Way which sounds as an excuse for them to do less. How can the British public not see right through these two useless people?
Wow this guy is so insecure. What stood out to me was “ make more tv appearances” and “wants to be seen as more credible”.
Remember when they were afraid that Harry and Meghan would set up a rival court and overshadow them from the US. Soon after William is on the front page of people, has an article in USA Today with Bloomberg..streaming Earthsht on bbc/Facebook, Kate also did the same with CNN and Jill Biden and their awful Christmas special. Neither got as much response as Harry and Meghan of course.
But I think this is their attempt to try to not let H&M overshadow them.
They are really scared. Most of Harry and Meghan’s projects will be media related. When they release their projects they will be everywhere. They are also the most well known royals with the Queen.
William really hates that barley anyone knows who he is.
But whenever that time comes and he gets rid of half the staff..there will be lots of chaos and leaking. I think that will be the time when maybe some of his secrets start getting leaked. So he’ll get media attention..it just won’t be the kind he wants.
You know what’s funny. This twat actually thinks he can be like Obama. Pfft! And Elegant Bill’s version of ‘hope and solutions’ is saying to people, ‘Hmm, that’s too bad. We HOPE you can eventually come up with some SOLUTIONS to your problems. Ta! (waves vaguely and leaves).’
This shows how much of a racist he is. He thinks Obama just magically was able to be impactful with no work. His attitude is, well if this Black man can do it, then obviously I’m more than capable of doing it. Like wtf.
I don’t understand the bit about being like Obama. Does he understand that Obama was an elected leader? Does he understand that both Barack and Michelle Obama are very very smart, very charismatic, and very well-liked? Does he understand that even in their post-White house careers, they’re making a lot of money and being taken seriously bc of their intelligence, charisma, reputations, and everything else they bring to the table?
Like, is this bc the Obamas have deals with Netflix and so does Harry so William wants to associate himself with the Obamas? I honestly don’t get it.
@Becks I think it’s just a combination of stupidity and arrogance. That he came up with “The Cambridge Way” on the flight home and threw this together. And as I said in another thread, I think he seriously overestimates his likability.
I hope that when Bill fires half his staff, the BM keeps the same energy they had when Harry or Meghan had to let *a small handful* of employees go. They’d better be up in arms about how horrible it is to leave these wonderful public servants jobless or whatever BS they spewed about the Sussexes.
Let’s start with Barack and Michelle Obama being incredibly hard working and intelligent university grads with more than joke degrees and practising law before entering politics. And that’s while dealing with non stop racism.
Both of them also have written books and have complex thoughts about ideas that are more than just being the future future king or the skinniest woman in the room.
William and Kate are two doorknobs who would not be anywhere but for who their parents were and who kate married. They are dumb and lazy and do not give a shit about anything but themselves. Over a decade of their uselessness has shown this.
And they are racist assholes who kept a racist painting in their own home when the Obamas came to visit because that’s how blatantly racist they both are. Neither had the shame to even bother to remove it prior to the visit.
To quote a recent event, the name Obama needs to kept out of their damn mouths.
AS they say, mediocre white males fail upwards.
I’m just surprised that they going to still focus on mental health. They haven’t done any engagement regarding mental health in a very long time and Heads Together seems to have been mothballed.
Wrong! They’ve been super engaged in mental health issues for the last six years. They’ve just been focused on destroying it rather than improving it.
They’re only focused on their and their children’s mental health.
The irony is that they both seem to be suffering from mental health issues — William the Conqueror is a preening, ill-tempered narcissist and Catherine the Not-So-Great is a jealous, empty-headed clothes horse with eating disorders. Between the two of them they don’t seem to have 2 brain cells to rub together and little to no desire to roll up their sleeves and actually do some meaningful work to offset their luxe lifestyle.
This is really a remarkable statement. How do you fail at a job so badly that you then say you are ripping up the rule book and doing everything your way going forward? Wouldn’t that be something you say after you do a successful tour instead of the worst and most humiliating tour by a royal ever? I think he is such a failure he should be a little humble and admit dad might be able to teach him a thing or two.
How hard is it to show up at the events they are supposed to go to? It’s not like they are involved with any planning or real work associated with the charities. It can’t be that hard if Princess Anne goes to HUNDREDS a year and the Queen and Prince Phillip went well into their 80s. Come. On. William and Kate. Eye roll. Maybe people would despise them less if they DID something, which would get the press off their backs, which would result in actually leaving them alone which is what they want? Again….eye roll.
Seriously, what does he DO with all of his time? Play video games every day? He can’t even be bothered to go to receptions which are held AT HIS OWN HOME. What is he so busy with? (Besides the obvious explanation, mistresses.) Does he just sit home in his boxers and chill in front of the tv all day long or something? I can’t with him.
EarthS isn’t taking action; it is throwing money at others, who hopefully are doing something good with it. PC has actually taken more action than PW so ironic that this is PW’s way of attacking PC. Of course, doing less means less staff but also means providing fewer people with jobs so who is that helping? The one pocketing the money perhaps?
You know l read this article early yesterday that William would stay put and he would send Kate solo all around de world instead not in Europe no no de world!!!! l was pis…..ING myself laughing then de article went missing and what came up Kate is soooo wretched when she is away from her children lol , wants more or less to be a stay at home mum !!!! Saying…….No way William u are not sending me anywhere , got it !!!!!!!
You have to wonder if this is the same Keen who is just finding her voice and gaining confidence?
Kit, it is war of the Cambridges happening in real time. Kate’s camp says she will be cutting down work for the next 10-15 years and William’s camp say, no, she will be travelling more…by herself. LOL.
Yes, read both articles, hilarious. Roll on the media war, Karole vs Dumbo PWT, should be an interesting few months. And yes William, please do many more media appearences and mixing with peasants, I CANNOT WAIT, free entertainment for us all at Celebitchy.
Reinventing the Prince of Wales role….
Who wrote that tripe? It’s not a hereditary role. You can’t reinvent what you’ve not been granted and behaving like you can reinvent a role prior to being invested with it, in defiance or simple disagreement with the person who has power to bestow it and behave like it’s a given it will be granted is a level of delusion that baffles the mind.
But then again, we are talking about people to have been writing the same drivel about how Will and Kate are on the cusp of being actual, meaningful full-time working royals any day now for the last ten years.
@Snarcasmqueen, give poor Bill a break! He’s still “coming into his own” and “growing into his role.” We can’t expect people to really start working until they’re at least 40, now can we?
The Cambridge Way is another way of saying, ‘Let them eat cake.’
Word.
Will has no plan to take on the Prince’s Trust because it hasn’t been offered to him. There was an article in the newspaper Express dated April 23, 2021 stating that Charles made the decision to place his cousin David Armstrong in charge of the Prince’s Trust. This is second time in a week that Will is telling us he doesn’t want a job that hasn’t been offered to him, last week it was head of the Commonwealth.
Two things stand out for me: 1) William’s had media training?; 2) he’s going to plow the Prince’s Trust money into the Royal Foundation? That big ol’ money pit where money meant for charity never sees the light of day? Riigghht.
His qualifications read as follows:
Media trained – quick visit to BBC, and studied under Jason Knauff
Spy trained – annual visit to M16
Environmentalist – degree in geography
Prince – DNA of William the Conqueror in bloodline
Financial expert – Inherited lots. Experience with pay to play deals
Hobbies – flying helicopters to visit girlfriends
Urgency + Optimism = Action
I can see this on the wall of their dusty office with the laser printer, right next to Kate’s pie chart and a poster of a kitten clinging to a tree, saying “Hang in there.”
The Cambridge Way seems to be about avoidance – how to get rid of a wife without actually getting rid of her, how to avoid work without looking like it, how to avoid being credible while still looking credible. It actually takes a lot of work to be this lazy.
@Eurydice LOL. Thanks for the Monday laugh. Now, that’s exactly how I’ll picture their office. Mmmm… and maybe a Staples “Easy” button. Except I’m sure that pie chart was super hard, hence the kitten poster.
“… focusing on ‘hope and solutions’ in the style adopted by former US President Barack Obama when running for the White House…”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 God forbid he. Actually. Do. Something. Who does he think he’s kidding?
And notice it’s always some popular US president he is referencing, JFK or Obama. Why doesn’t he find some dusty old Prime Minister to reference and keep the US out of his filthy mouth.
Remember Kate’s “big changes start small” that heavily featured images of Martin Luther King Jr.? And even Keenshot relies on JFK’s imagery and plans to take the US to the moon. The Keens seem obsessed with American ideas and depictions. It’s one of the reasons why they probably hated Meghan, because she is from where they want to make a splash. It’s why they keep trying to one-up H&M in their own backyard.
Exactly right. Especially when they tried to put out that Meghan was disliked because she was too American.
It’s all about the American market. Someone up top said they are afraid of the Sussex spotlight but it’s also why they were obsessed with the Sussex fandom and figuring out why people follow Harry and Meghan so passionately.
That’s why I think it’s so important to ignore these people on socials. Engaging with anything they do ups their profile which is what they want especially when it’s done by fans of Harry and Meghan. .
yes, and they are often courting Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates for $$.
Democratic presidents too. The Cambridge’s maggot base must be upset.
I cannot. Billy thinks he can pretend to be Barack Obama? “ focusing on ‘hope and solutions’ in the style adopted by former US President Barack Obama when running for the White House;”
Lemme see what’s wrong here, from Racist Royal. Well, first of all, it wasn’t a “style” adopted by Obama when running for the WH, which he successfully did twice, once while being president, thus not a style.
President Obama is STILL pushing hope and change through his work at All on the Line to change maps to represent people more accurately.
Billy will never be Barack Obama. One doesn’t STYLE themselves as a charismatic compassionate articulate moving person. One either IS or is not.
At least we know that Barack Obama will enjoy a hearty laugh when he reads this.
I found two things kinda intriguing here. One, the “growing confidence” line. This is talking about Will like they talk about Kate. It’s interesting they are going that route. I wonder why.
Two, mentioning how Charles was upset over their tour because it clashed with his. This is an intriguing tidbit. I don’t know whether to believe it or not.
Kate Mansey covered Flop Tour and claimed Bwana was charming and did the conversation for both him and Barbie. Barbie’s hands shook when reading her speech and her voice took a while to find its strength. None of the above indicates an assured Duchess ready to fly solo. She claimed that they are a great double act, but which one is the comic?
I’m intrigued by how this Fail political reporter Kate Mansey is suddenly on the royal beat especially as the Fail already has Rebecca English, Dan Wootton, Richard Eden & the likes of Richard Kay focused on the royals. Think she broke the Prince Harry security story & suddenly she’s on this tour? Interesting
So if Keen wouldn’t talk and her hands shook when reading a speech why are they sending her on more solo tours? Is it more embiggening talk or is Bill trying to drive her away?
Definitely the latter.
Not to mention that she had to read her children’s names from her notes at the end of the speech. Watch the video… an assured duchess indeed..
Shut UP!! She had to read her own children’s names from her notes!??
I only saw photos of her giving the speech, not the video, so I didn’t catch that. Incredible
Unfortunately, it’s true. Check the video of Kate’s speech at the school at Nassau. It’s in the beginning of her speech. You can find it at YouTube…
Kate is incredibly stupid but I suspect she read her own kids names because it was the first time she ever looked at those cards.
“It’s about hope and optimism for the future. What is driving the Duke and Duchess in everything they do is urgency plus optimism equals action.”
I’m getting a Delores Umbridge vibe.
When Prince Charles becomes king, the Prince of Wales title sits empty until such time as Charles decides to bestow it to his heir at an investing ceremony. It is not up to William to decide when this happens. Charles holds all the cards here, and he’s letting Will know it. Part of the deal is that Kate will also not then be princess of Wales until Charles decides. How’s that for a short leash?
Regarding the title it is, but they’ll get their hands on the Duchy of Cornwall money as soon as Charles is king. Charles gets the Duchy of Lancastre and Baldy gets Cornwall and all its monies
William never plans ahead. I’m sure Charles is incredibly upset this is the son he is left with and William is being so bold. He’s actually saying he will not carry on his fathers work. He will undo it. He will be as lazy as possible and then reinvent the position to be even lazier!
It’s madness and it’ll end the monarchy.
They get by right now pretending to serve. When William decides to not even pretend, they’ll abolish.
@Julia, that’s what I’d been thinking too, along with a lot of others on here— that Charles wouldn’t grant them the POW titles right away, but instead, hang it over their heads as a way to keep them under control and force them to work more. But another commenter—I *think* it was Christine? — said recently that it actually benefits Charles to have a new Princess of Wales asap, so Diana doesn’t remain the only association— plus, he knows Kate will do a terrible job and sully the title fairly quickly anyway, so even more points to Chuck.
IDK, I think it could go either way, but I’m sure whatever Charles decides, he’ll have ulterior motives for it.
Most Di fans call her “Princess Diana” incorrectly and probably aren’t that aware of the title having anything to do with Wales, so I don’t think that will benefit PC much either way.
Diana will be remembered and maybe Charles should not rush to give Kate that title. It will only remind people what a great job Diana did as compared to what Kate has done–something Charles might not like. Charles needs to think things through.
Launching “the Cambridge way “ now is a U-turn by William and puts pressure on Charles to give William the title Prince of Wales from the start of his kingship as soon as William inherits the Duchy.
It’s good to dive into the Celebitchy archive and read Will’s thoughts in 2019 again from the documentary about Charles and the Duchy: ……“I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day,” William told farmers in Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall. “Well, rest assured I’m not going to rock the boat; I’ll do much the same as what my father’s doing….”
So how does this fit in with the Cambridge way? I can imagine that Charles will hold back the title POW until William has proven that the Duchy ( Charles’ life’s work) is managed in the right way. The dynamics between William and Charles will be more rivalrous than between Charles and Elizabeth.
https://www.celebitchy.com/638054/prince_william_promises_to_not_rock_the_boat_when_he_inherits_the_duchy_of_cornwall/
The entire BRF behaves as if all articles written about them and printed or published online are written with invisible ink that disappears after a day or so. So they can claim something completely different and, I guess…hope no one remembers? Doesn’t realize that people will go back and look up the original article? Flat-out don’t care that they make themselves look like hypocritical liars on a regular basis?
I would die of mortification if I said something in a professional setting and someone was there to immediately shove in my face an article in which I’d recently said the exact opposite, and asked me to explain. It would only take ONE TIME and I would make sure to never do it again.
With the BRF I think it’s equal parts arrogance, stupidity, and shamelessness. Seemingly they have no idea that this makes them the opposite of “credible,” and going by the number of times “credible” was used in that article, it’s clearly William’s priority (well, imo, it’s the *appearance* of credibility is what he actually cares about).
I also think it’s very funny that he’s basically admitting that he is not and never has been “credible” if this is a goal he needs to work toward 😂
Your first sentence is literally the key to reading about the royals. It should be remembered every time before reading a new article.
What we are seeing is a duel between 2 kings. We’ll see Charles crowned as the de jure king and Will reigning as the de facto king. Will is basing his kingship on well curated, media propaganda to gin up the popularity votes.
Will’s plan coincides with the Tory party recent appointments of very conservative, in some cases inexperienced, people to be in charge of the government media regulator (OfCom) and popular, publicly funded channel like Chan 4. Another Conservative was appointed head of the Charity Commission. All of these appointments are dodgy cronyism at their finest.
These appointments benefit the monarchy, especially Will’s plan to work less, make more money, and weaponize the media to benefit Will.
The backstabbing machinations with this royal family is far less bloody than TV’s Game of Thrones, but the analogy is apt. A weakened Queen means a weakened crown. These royals and their households will expend more energy fighting each other to win the Homecoming crown than to work for the betterment of the people. People to them are fodder— meant to be servile, act as props and enrich the royal coffer.
BTW, my post at 4/4 @ 1:44 pm is not from the kit @April 4, 8:46 AM. We have at least 2 kits here.
I’ll change my handle with the next post.
The Barack Obama and William in the same sentence just came out of nowhere! I wonder which brain trust came up with Urgency +Optimism = Action? It’s as significance as Kate’s pie chart. I imagine they are patting themselves on the back for being brilliant, though. Unfortunately, everything they come up with just seems so half-baked.
@Tamsin, I would LOVE to know who exactly came up with that…slogan. It’s so, so stupid that it could really be any one of them.
I don’t actually believe this whole Urgency + Optimism = Action is actually a thing until I see it on Will and Kate’s vision board and it’s posted on their Pinterest. Then that will mean they’re serious about thinking about getting ready to get ready to think about the possibility of getting ready to learn sometime in the coming years as they come into their own and grow into their roles. Notice how they invoked the name of the Black President in the US – cause they’re so not racist. See? They totally get inspiration from Black people! Next up, quoting the Obamas in speeches. Kate: “as my good friend First Lady Michelle Obama once told me when they visited us in our home…” and referencing the kids “George’s best friend told us the funniest story the other day. He’s Jamaican by the way, and he said…”
Oh, Willnot, bless. Sweetie, you have already shown us all exactly what “The Cambridge Way” means. It’s cute that you are now trying to tie your reins to your dead, racist grandpa’s saddle, as the great white hope. It will work on some people!!! Sadly, they will all be dead in 5 years, max.