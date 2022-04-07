‘The Crown’ wants to cast a college-aged Kate Middleton look-alike for Season 6

When Peter Morgan originally envisioned his popular Netflix series The Crown, his intention was to end the series in Season 5, around the election of Tony Blair in 1997, which would also coincide with the death of Princess Diana later that summer. Something happened in 2020 though, I don’t know if Netflix offered Morgan more money or if he just thought better of it and wanted to tell the story of what happened to the monarchy in the wake of Diana’s death, but he ended up extending his vision and he agreed to do a Season 6. It is strongly believed that the show will end after Season 6. Which is just a reminder that Season 5 – the John Major years – will be completely bonkers. It comes out later this year, just in time to completely f–k up whatever Charles thinks he’s doing. Anyway, the Daily Mail now claims that they’re looking for a young Kate Middleton look-alike to play a college-era version of Kate in Season 6.

The Crown bosses are reportedly on the hunt for a ‘stunning’ actress who can play a young Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix drama. The show recently issued a casting call looking for ‘exceptional young actors’ to play Prince William and Prince Harry aged 16-21. According to The Sun, bosses are also hoping to find an actress who can play the Duchess of Cambridge so they can depict her and William’s blossoming romance while they were students at the University of St Andrews. A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students. But since she’s not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is a bonus. They’ll only cast her if they can find the right candidate.’ MailOnline has contacted representatives for Netflix for comment. It comes after the casting call for William and Harry said the roles in the drama are ‘significant’ indicating there may be storylines effecting the young Prince’s lives in the late nineties and early noughties.

[From The Daily Mail]

I would think casting for an 18-22-year-old Kate would be pretty easy? By that I mean, lots of girls look like Kate. She doesn’t have a unique look, nor did she have a unique look when she was a college student. I wonder if they’ll show that infamous fashion show where Kate strutted around in a flimsy dress to get William’s attention? I wonder if Morgan will have a critical eye towards William and Kate’s courtship, like Robert Lacey did? Lacey made it sound like Kate stalked William for years, throwing herself into his path repeatedly before he noticed her. Hm, this could get good.