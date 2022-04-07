‘The Crown’ wants to cast a college-aged Kate Middleton look-alike for Season 6

When Peter Morgan originally envisioned his popular Netflix series The Crown, his intention was to end the series in Season 5, around the election of Tony Blair in 1997, which would also coincide with the death of Princess Diana later that summer. Something happened in 2020 though, I don’t know if Netflix offered Morgan more money or if he just thought better of it and wanted to tell the story of what happened to the monarchy in the wake of Diana’s death, but he ended up extending his vision and he agreed to do a Season 6. It is strongly believed that the show will end after Season 6. Which is just a reminder that Season 5 – the John Major years – will be completely bonkers. It comes out later this year, just in time to completely f–k up whatever Charles thinks he’s doing. Anyway, the Daily Mail now claims that they’re looking for a young Kate Middleton look-alike to play a college-era version of Kate in Season 6.
The Crown bosses are reportedly on the hunt for a ‘stunning’ actress who can play a young Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix drama. The show recently issued a casting call looking for ‘exceptional young actors’ to play Prince William and Prince Harry aged 16-21.
According to The Sun, bosses are also hoping to find an actress who can play the Duchess of Cambridge so they can depict her and William’s blossoming romance while they were students at the University of St Andrews.
A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students. But since she’s not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is a bonus. They’ll only cast her if they can find the right candidate.’
It comes after the casting call for William and Harry said the roles in the drama are ‘significant’ indicating there may be storylines effecting the young Prince’s lives in the late nineties and early noughties.
I would think casting for an 18-22-year-old Kate would be pretty easy? By that I mean, lots of girls look like Kate. She doesn’t have a unique look, nor did she have a unique look when she was a college student. I wonder if they’ll show that infamous fashion show where Kate strutted around in a flimsy dress to get William’s attention? I wonder if Morgan will have a critical eye towards William and Kate’s courtship, like Robert Lacey did? Lacey made it sound like Kate stalked William for years, throwing herself into his path repeatedly before he noticed her. Hm, this could get good.
If Peter Morgan hangs on long enough, the final season of The Crown could be about the end of the monarchy.
In all seriousness, it will be fascinating to see what the BRF will look like five or so years from now.
Not to be morbid, but I think if the Queen dies before they end the show they will continue it on to cover her whole reign from beginning until the end. It would be stupid not to (says me, who’s dying for the drama of it all!)
I was wondering how Morgan could resist continuing. Heck, what writer could make up stuff as good as the last ten years of RF drama?
She looked so much healthier in her college years. As someone who struggled with purge-type anorexia for 10 years, and found the photos of her during the Colonialist Cosplay Flop Tour startling and nearly triggering. I know it might sound concern-trolly, but genuinely, she does not look well and has not looked well for years. Her face is the one she deserves, being the mean girl she is. But she needs help, she does not look nourished in any sense. Very curious to see how they portray her in the Crown! Cannot wait!!
Edited to add; hilarious how her freeze-posing and ability to find cameras has been there all along 😀
My first thought upon seeing these photos was also to be violently reminded at how she used to appear so healthy.
I have several chronic illnesses that have very few – if any – visible symptoms, so I know firsthand that appearance can have very little bearing on reality, but it’s difficult to see her continue to get thinner and thinner just as Princess Diana did after entering into the pressure cooker that passes for the BRF.
The scary part is that I remember vividly when Princess Victoria of Sweden was in all the papers and magazines in the late 90’s because she had developed anorexia and had gotten shockingly thin. If you google pictures of Victoria from that time period, Kate looks equally, if not thinner than Victoria did.
I’m a similar age to Kate and I think it’s really normal to lose some of the fullness in your face as you get older. If you looked at a photo of me when I was 20 and compared it to what I looked like now you might think I’ve lost a significant amount of weight, but actually I’m about the same, maybe even slightly heavier now. I agree Kate is thin but I’m not convinced she has a serious eating disorder. From that photo of her in the white patterned dress her arms look about the same.
Even rose and Meghan lost weight, they don’t look THAT different. Kate is a combination of nip tucks nose fillers upper eyelid lift. She looks nothing like that now.
When you compare her neck and upper chest area that’s where you see the significant weight loss. We can’t judge her face because she’s full of botox and fillers, but her skinny neck and extremely protruding clavicles that exist now were not there when she was younger and still quite thin. Her arms also look more sinewy in that Madonna look of exercising a lot and having no body fat so the muscles are more obvious. Madonna didn’t start looking like that until she was around 60 though.
I’m sorry you suffered for so long and that you found photos of Kate “nearly triggering,” but your comments *do* “sound concern-trolly.” It’s body-shaming masquerading as concerned discussion.
Saying she has a “mean girl” face is one thing; deciding whether or not she looks “nourished” based on her physical appearance is another. I wish you continued health.
Many of us CBers have been very open about having EDs or having close friends or family members with EDs. My sister died as a result of EDs. So no, it’s not body-shaming or concern-trolling, it’s genuine concern and I too get triggered when I see photos of Kate where her collar bones are sticking out and ribs are clearly visible. Please don’t belittle the experiences many of us have shared and have a right to talk honestly about.
That’s a pretty awful thing to say.
If the OC had an ED, she had an ED. If she sees a woman who looked like her when she had an ED, she can recognise the signs.
Yes, Kate has a ‘mean girl’ face. And none of us particularly likes her round here. But it isn’t concern-trolling to point out the obvious; and the two observations are separate. Check yourself.
@Emily, I agree, and see lots of examples of this in the Kate articles.
Yeah, I’ve had an ED and I agree, I see the signs too.
We can talk all day about how some people are naturally very, very thin and that’s absolutely true – you can’t always tell from the outside.
But in this case, we know Kate didn’t always look like this, we know about her history of crash dieting, and I don’t think it’s crazy for people with lived experience to say they recognize in her what they have experienced first hand.
I’d be curious to know what usher percentage of body fat. I know people who are thin, even in my family, men and women (not me, ha!).
Wha I see as bordering on unhealthy is the body fat percentage.It can be low at times, like when an actor or an athlete goes over and beyond to either look “good” naked, or preparing for a competition.
She usually looks too thin, like she is always going overboard with exercising. Sometimes she looks way better, but it used to be right after pregnancy, but now she looks hard all the time.
I beg the pardon of any Letizia fan. I think the same about her. She used to look so much better and natural years ago. I am Letizia’s age and she was so beautiful, but she got too slim, not to say thin, and went overboard with botox, and Kate is going on the same direction.
I understand that, if they value public perception, they would try to be “on” all the time, especially with the media scrutiny, but Kate has her clothes so tailored, it is like she controls something around her physique too tightly.
Yes, That facial expression she has in the photo of her in the brown beanie is very similar to many she has now.
Kate would be very easy to cast. She isn’t striking or unique looking. Any girl with brown hair would work.
Aubrey Plaza would be my pick.
That would be inspired casting- what Aubrey Plaza can do with her eyes is amazing… her ability to convey disdain, boredom, etc with such precision would be perfect for this role.
I vote Amanda Bynes — she would be great at pulling all the faces 😀
The actress who plays Kate in the Harry and Meghan Lifetime moves is spot on but obviously she can’t play college Kate unless they have a good CGI budget.
It’s true. She was pretty at this age, but I never found her to be striking, memorable, or particularly beautiful. She was (and is) sort of… generic looking?
My first thought about an actress playing Kate went to the gal who plays her on The Windsors- I know she’s not going to be chosen, but she is HILARIOUS.
‘Stunning’
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LOL at the “stunning” quote thrown in there without attribution. Yeah, no, the casting call did not say that. Peter Hunt has shown repeatedly that he’s not about to sugar coat the Windsors and Windsor-adjacent through four seasons. I love that he keeps torturing them by ekeing out these decisions to produce additional seasons.
It’s so delightful to see them squirm at the thought as to what will come next from the show. I say “keep squirming.”
One suspects that was his game plan all along, but he’s letting Netflix’s legal crew sign off ahead of time.
Her original weight, hair and teeth suited her so much better
And she looked much more like Carole and Pippa. Nearly unrecognizable.
@AD, I could not agree more. It’s striking to see these photos when we’re so used to seeing current ones. I thought she looked great in her 20’s.
She also had life in her eyes. She looked happy instead of looking like a seat filler in her own life.
Liz
Indeed – original Kate was cute at best but never the standout beauty the press make her out to be. She now looks like a Disney villain straight out of casting central – no amount of botox/fillers will hide the person inside.
I never understood why she got veneers which are large horse teeth. Her original teeth in that hat photo aka Jecca cosplay actually look fine. It’s likely why she mumbles her words a lot because her veneers are too big for her mouth.
Yeah i never understood the veneers thing – her own teeth were fine. I think she first got them done after the 2007 breakup and knowing the Middletons they prolly got them done cheap (I think Pips got them as well).
It’s startling to see these pictures where she used to look healthy, had a fuller face (which I think was a better look for her) and seemed to have a sense of her own style. Like she’s wearing rings on multiple fingers, little things like that, that all disappeared as soon as she became Mrs. Incandescent.
After she sold her soul for the throne, all life left her eyes and all personality vanished.
She still loved buttons, even in those days. I couldn’t help but notice. But she knew how to dress to flatter her body, unlike now. I like her cute little jackets.
Her teeth! Yes that’s what it is that makes her look so different now. I like her original teeth more than her larger veneers. I think her nose is thinner /smaller now too but it looks fine either way, she just looks a lot different now.
Definitely her teeth, those are the biggest difference. She’s simply lost the baby fat from her face & her body. She’s very slim-hipped in these earlier photos, flat stomach, slim but well-muscled arms & legs. She lost a lot of weight just before the wedding, yes, but bony chest & all, I don’t think she’s in danger. She’s just older, happens to us all. She’s getting some sort of intervention for her face, but her body, no.
Actually, most people gain weight as they get older.
I agree. She’s was never not thin — but she lost a drastic amount of weight around 2008.
No offense but kate isn’t stunning. She is average at best. This casting shouldn’t be too hard to pull off, what actress can’t play desperate stalker.
@OverIt, I think she’s definitely above average, and really very pretty. Beautiful, even. But “stunning?” No. “Stunning” is taking it a bridge too far.
She is plain-pretty. Nothing exceptional at all. Come now.
I’m surprised anyone would call her beautiful. Pretty is about right, and she’d age into one of those women who are called elegant because they’re still thin.
But beautiful? Maybe minivan or suburban beautiful. Not London beautiful, and CERTAINLY not NYC/Paris/LA level AT ALL.
She looks pretty average to me. All the plastic surgery and fillers make her look worse if you can find photos that haven’t been excessively photoshop.
She is cutter back than too. I thought she started this habit after marraige. I was wrong. In that jean with that photo she has bandage on her thumb which is very surprising because she used to have band aid at the same spot for many years. I hope she gets help for sake of her kids. I never had eating disorders and I cant relate to it . I know many people struggle with that.
Are you saying you believe she cuts herself? Or is this a bulimia term I’m unfamiliar with?
I dont know anything abt eating disorder . I’m from asian countries I dont see much of it. In fact I never saw these. I only learn these disorder from movies and some celebrities talking. In this site and on twitter many people assume she cut her finger and some in comments point out it’s normal for those who suffer from this disorder.
I read it as a misspelling of “cuter.”
It’s called Russell’s Sign
Unfortunately it kind of fits.
Hard to hide without wearing gloves.
Yeah, it’s a sign, sadly. She always has bandaids in the same spots.
From late 2019 until almost the middle of 2020, the Queen wore a bandage on her right shin in the same spot for over half a year. I was beginning to think that whatever the problem was, it wasn’t healing. It was eventually removed but she wore it for months and months.
Lady D: below the knee injuries are notoriously slow to heal for anyone (because of circulation) but definitely so for older people.
Just googled Russell’s Sign as I had never heard of it. Interesting. Could be the explanation for Kate’s various hand bandaids over time, although in the instance we have here, where she’s wearing her Jecca hat, the bandaid is on her thumb, at the base of the nail, which makes it unlikely to be Russell’s Sign. Per what I read online, that’s going to be the backs of knuckles or the hand itself; something at the base of the thumbnail just seems unlikely.
Her style was a million times better before marrying Will.
I agree. I actually really liked her preppy, sloane style.
Yep, she wore nice stuff that suited her.
I know I’m a basic b*tch, but I like most everything she’s wearing in this slideshow. I know we make fun of her Jecca cosplay, but I LOVE that leather jacket. Truly.
I see no reason why they wouldn’t include the fashion show, she stripped naked to get his attention and it’s been a huge storyline since (for those who really follow the royal family anyway).
@Beff, same. I used to love her style back in 2012–2012-ish, before the endless parade of coatdresses and multiple versions of dresses that look practically identical.
Wow. As someone who only started following royal gossip when Meghan came along, all these older photos are a revelation for me. Kate looked pretty and natural and happy, if slightly awkward. Almost 2 decades later, she looks tired and constantly pained and somehow even MORE awkward. It’d be rather sad if the past few years hadn’t shown us what sort of person she truly is.
Perhaps it’s due to genetics and her fair skin, but Kate has aged a great deal given all the money spent on making her beautiful and younger looking. Especially when you compare her to Danish princess Mary, who’s a decade older.
I think it’s living with such a toxic family and back-stabbing environment. Plus a deal with the RR is a deal with the devil.
@kitt1 Not sure if she sunbathes or only uses spray tans. If she sunbathe that’s aging esp for fair skin. And cigarettes, does she still smoke? One of the worst things for the complexion. I agree that living in a toxic environment takes its toll as well. Not sure if she drinks much alcohol (calories!) but that too is hard on the skin. She really was so pretty in her college & immediate post college years.
Kate spent her 20s on holiday in tropical places and unlike normal people it was several times a year. And she still likes a tan to this day so she likely didn’t use SPF like she should. So now that she is 40, although the effects started earlier, she is dealing with what happens when you don’t protect your skin enough, especially when you are a pale white person.
She also was a smoker at least until the engagement and then pictures of her with smokes were removed from the internets.
And she’s extremely underweight, so all these three factors are why her aging has seemed more obvious than others in their 40s.
AnnaSophia Robb or Emilia Jones.
I also immediately thought of Emilia Jones! Her performance in CODA was superb. AnnaSophia Robb wouldn’t have occurred to me just because she seems to fly a bit under the radar — but now that you say it, I could definitely see it.
Come on now, ASR is way too pretty and has an oval face. She’ll look even worse than KS’ “Diana”, which was the actual worst. Also, I want better for her, I loved her in The Act.
@dee understand but acting is more important than true likeness. KS was really horrible to me and I’m sure ASR can do better.
Stalker Kate would make for a great storyline, but I dunno. The Crown sometimes has incredibly juicy source material that they decide not to address in the show (the kidnapping, for example).
Hope they include how she changed schools at the last minute and went on a gap year just like William. Then we def need the see-thru dress fashion show.
Oh yes they definitely need to add the school change.
What kidnapping? Who was kidnapped? How did I miss this?!
Princess Anne. Ersatz kidnapping because she refused to go with the abductor. Great story and crown should have covered it!!
Attempted kidnapping of Anne. Back in 1974.
There was an attempt to kidnap Anne in the 70s. The guy got into her car and not long after the RPOs got him. Anne was pretty unflappable about it in an interview from around the time it happened.
Princess Anne in 1974 – attempted, not successful. I’m surprised they did not include it in the Crown bc it was such an “Anne” moment – her bodyguard was shot IIRC, and when they tried to get her (out of the back of her car) she said something like “not bloody likely.”
Wow! Thanks!!
I wonder if the story is not well known bc it makes the male heirs look so bad. She would so clearly be better at managing her emotions and getting things done!
In the crown Philip said she was his favorite. I can see why.
Dating myself but I remember Anne’s attempted kidnapping at the time and her boss attitude in absolutely refusing to go at gunpoint with the kidnapper who shot her bodyguard.
I wonder if they’ll have the attempted assassination of Charles. Like the kidnapping, it was major blunder for the security teams – they left Charles exposed on stage while going after shooter which is the exact opposite of what you do (bundle protectee out of there first!).
Definitely the actress that played her on The Windsors.
I would watch any show about the real courtship of W&K – the stalking and scheming. I remember the stories from St Andrews and how from day 1 she set out to get him. She was apparently very open about it – her stalking was the talk of the campus.
I thought for the first year she was dating someone else?
I believe the story that her and William actually met in high school. Her best friend (by design) was Emilia D’Erlanger, a well known friend of William’s. I read that Kate went to a party with the goal of being introduced to William but he didn’t remember her by the time they got to college.
Yes I think the glow would come off the fairy tale when they explain that they first hooked up while William was dating someone else who was not interested in sleeping with him.
“A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students. But since she’s not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is a bonus. They’ll only cast her if they can find the right candidate.’ ”
LOL. This sounds like it’s coming from for a royal reporter or commentator. Anyway, I think the original plan was to end at Diana’s death so that the series would act as a companion piece to Morgan’s movie “The Queen” but I suspect the series will end at the Diamond Jubilee.
Yeah, that quote did not come from someone involved in the actual production.
The whole “who her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom”… I read that and thought, really? She stalked him and he used her as a side piece for years. She was a do nothing who waited around for him to call for sex while he openly chased other girls. His set made endless fun of her (calling her ‘The Mattress’) and her parents. She was (and is) a mean girl who cold shouldered any other female in Elegant Bill’s orbit. There’s all the pap shots of her getting out of cars sans underwear. Elegant Bill drug his feet for years and admitted he wasn’t sure if he loved her enough to be faithful after marriage. Are you guys spouting this cr** seriously sure you think it’s a good idea to have this so-called romance depicted in this tv show?
It certainly reads like The Sun is speculating – “Oh, look, they’re casting a 16 to 21-year old Andrew! Maybe they’ll introduce Kate!” But I don’t know that teenaged Harry and Andrew themselves will be all that important to the story, never mind Kate.
A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students.”
Get more people watching? Isn’t this show incredibly popular? Isn’t that why Netfilx is holding onto it for dear life and begging for more seasons? The DM is so delusional and so far up KKKate’s boney bum I feel the embarrassment from across the pond.
Hell, if they gonna add the Kate years then hold off for Meghan years and see the viewership go through the roof.
Ha, I laughed when i read that sentence, too! Yes, an award-winning show going into its 6th season is surely lacking for viewers, riiiigghhhtt. And of course a Kate character would do so much more to pull viewers than a Diana character. My eyes rolled so hard…
Kate likes any story that reminds people that she and William were “college sweethearts.” It takes the focus off the current stories.
Yes especially when they erase the girlfriend that William had at the time when they hooked up.
They love to sugarcoat every aspect of this relationship. She was his bangmaid for years before he even called her his girlfriend. In the engagement interview, he didn’t even remember dumping her and basically blamed it on being in college? No, it was years after that.
People who cut generally cut the opposite forearm to their dominant hand. My guess is that she has an intractable wart infection. And her immune system can’t shake it off. I’ve been there.
Casting Call:
Looking for basic bitch with stalker tendencies.
If Luren Conrad was an actress she would be perfect. I have said for years she is Kates blonde twin.
All they need is a woman with long brown hair and they’ll be good. Heck, despite being decades older than her, I’ve been told I look like Kate Middleton and the only thing she and have in common is lots of brown hair. Any actress with brown hair will be fine.
I’ve always thought Kate was very pretty/cute/beautiful. But for me, she can’t compare to the 19-20-21 year old Diana who was so fresh and beautiful that the entire world fell massively in love with her to a degree that did not happen with Kate.
I think if they cast someone as Kate it will be a bit role. I think the next season will end with Diana’s death and I think the following season will end with the deaths of Margaret, the QM and the golden jubilee. (that will only give 5 years for the last season but I think they’ll make it interesting.) So we might see Kate at that point (when did she and William start at St Andrews, it was 2001 right?) but like I said she would be a bit player.
Was just about to say this. She’d probably only be in one episode and it’ll obviously be the one where William meets her and that’s it. Heck if they only dedicate one episode to William’s uni stuff as in deciding where he goes/what he does/moving in, she might not even come in until a quarter/half way through the episode.
I suspect there will be a brief epilogue and it will briefly scan where the major players are at so it will probably one quick scene of William being introduced to kate and smash cut the end.
They skip all the good stuff anyway. I’m still mad that we didn’t get to see Princess Anne refusing to be kidnapped at gunpoint.
Casting Carole would be way more interesting. Showing her obsession with Diana, working with dodgy Uncle Gary to get Kate into the best schools, preparing Kate to be the royal doormat.
It’s so crazy to me that Kate met William only a few years after Diana died.
It’s more than likely she would never have gotten near him if Diana had been around. Carole as the pseudo mother was a large factor in how this came about.
Holly Marie Combs. You don’t even have to age her down with CGI, she’s looking good enough (comparatively) to do it the way she is now. As long as she doesn’t start ranting about the Charmed reboot, you should be good.
Holly is not a good enough actress to pull it off. Sorry.
Lol ofc not, I was only joking bc someone above said you just needed any actress with long brown hair 🤣
She looked so pretty when she was happy and had freedom. That family is so great at destroying women it’s not even funny.
Glad M&H ran for the hills.
The idea you need a good actress to play Kate is hilarious. She has no discernable personality traits other than laziness.
Kate was beautiful before she got engaged. There’s so much elegance in simplicity. Meghan is testament to that fact.
The Crown would have been far better off keeping their storylines in the past. I was genuinely interested in a beautiful show about the queen’s early years.
Getting into the present, with lookalikes for the current generation, makes it either A.) an expensive version of a Lifetime movie or B.) an unfunny version of The Windsors television show. Stay in your lane, Peter!
She was never some kind of striking beauty, but she was really cute back then. I don’t think I realized until now that she used to have different teeth. I like the old ones better. You can tell she was always going to get the jowls she has now though, look at the downturned skin around the edges of her mouth in that top pic even in her twenties.
She got them reworked for the wedding and they were absolutely huge. She could hardly say her vowes over them, you can tell in the footage. She got them slightly fixed after that.
So the Crown definitely won’t get into the Harry and Meghan years? Definitely need to do a different series for them then.
They don’t need a good actress to play Kate, all she has to do is mumble her lines.
Kate was quite pretty back in the day.. Not unusual and as you say, many girls looked like her. But compared to now, she was softer. She’s such a hard looking woman, I personally find her very unattractive (if that matters). And her looks only matter because that’s what she’s always judged on. And her ‘beauty’ is always lauded. Those dudes need glasses
Agreed, there is a hardness, a brittleness to her now. All those years of anger, jealousy, and keenness are indelible in her face now, no matter what she does to it.
She went from a cute to dynasty villain.
She looks brittle and ready to break.
The beret picture nearly made me snort my water…it’s the rolled under lip-goofy face the kids made 5-10 years ago. Although I realize it’s a spontaneous and normal look for her, yikes.
I love that pic, it’s hilarious. Bravo Kaiser!
Robert Lacey has been an adviser on The Crown since the beginning, pretty sure he’s a big influence on Peter Morgan as they go way back. The Crown is not some sugarcoated royalist drivel.
I remember sitting with a couple of male friends while they discussed the beauty of a mutual friend. (She was a beautiful girl.) The rub and hurt came when one of them looked at me and told me I was a”plain pretty” kind of girl. At the time I was confused at why he felt the need to say anything and hurt at his dismissive tone. I often wonder how it effects women in the public eye to be judged based solely on what we see.
(I’m not talking about actions/inaction or the current narrative they are pushing at the time.)
While I truly feel Kate was in it to win it from the beginning I don’t know that anyone can prepare for the scrutiny that comes with it.
@Nilber
Ugh, I’m so sorry that you had that experience and that it stuck with you and continues to hurt. Two people can look at the same thing and see it differently. One my say it’s beautiful and the other might say it’s average. Neither one is right. Neither one is wrong.
Don’t let anyone tell you who you are. Only you know that. You decide and then be.
I wish you love and peace. ❤️
Guys love to decide if girls are pretty or not. It gives them agency. Our problem is we give their opinions too much weight. I’ve had guys do this to me and ‘for’ me, but I didn’t care, am I in a beauty completion I didn’t sign up for? No. Than why does my beauty matter to them?
Wow. Kate on the title picture looks like a completely different person before. The self hate was strong on this one
I think the self-hate was brought on by her pushy mother. Most parents flip out if their daughter is dating a man who treats her poorly. Her mom pushed her to work it out each time.
These old photos of Kate are so telling. It would be sad if it weren’t for her life of luxury and complete 100% desired outcome on her part. She is proof that natural is better.
From this description, it sounds more like it will be a quick “little did they know” appearance, with college-aged William talking to someone with long brown hair at a party or introducing himself, and she either says “call me Kate” or gets called over by a friend so we get the “aha!” meet cute.
It’s too bad, really, because I think there are some interesting dynamics that could be explored – how the media covered the relationship in the wake of Charles and Diana, how no aristo in their right mind wanted to be the FFQ, how Kate, uh, prepared, for her future role – could all be done well. But I don’t think Morgan will cover that.
This is like watching a monkey’s paw horror story.
Something that’s been bothering me: Kate was accepted to the University of Edinburgh, before she switched to St Andrews to be near William. U of E is a higher-ranked and more competitive school than St Andrews. Party Pieces and Gary’s drug money aside, I don’t think her family had the right kind of money or social connections to buy her way in via the side door at either institution. So she presumably had the grades and test scores to get into two good universities. Then she must have managed to earn passing grades in a competitive program for at least the first two years.
So… wtf happened? She did not start out this dim. She may have prioritized the Mrs. degree above any other goal, but she did earn a bachelor’s degree on the way there. Is it chemical-dependency, injury, illness or a deliberate choice to become this vacant mannequin?
You don’t have to be smart to buy your way into an elite university. Happens every day.
If you go to the ‘right’ schools and get passable grades then yes you can ‘get’ into both of these Universities (even if you don’t really deserve to).
There were also stories that she was tutored both before and during University.
Given how lazy she is, its a case she has what she wanted and now doesn’t feel she should be bothered to do anything else. I would also throw in that its clear that she lacks any sort of emotional or intellectual curiosity – she has no interest in life and other people beyond her eyelashes.
Trying to become “elite” empties out your soul–and destroys your real potential. I’m currently reading CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE, a bio about Ann Woodward. She Cinderella-married into one of America’s richest WASP families and did everything to fit in with them–only to lose more than she bargained for after she shot her husband. It’s a tough read because you are watching someone sacrifice themselves to becoming this hollow image–and it results in tragedy for not only her, but everyone she cares about. The parallels between Kate and her are striking, to say the least.
I’ll watch. The waity years ought to be entertaining.
Kate DID stalk William for years. Made it sound like? Sure.
With a little weight on her face she looks like a Violet Bridgerton. Maybe she can play Violet’s older sister on Bridgerton when her FFQC role doesn’t pan out.
Stunning? Ha! Kate has never been stunning. Lord knows she tries to be, boy does she try. But stunning? No.
I wonder which accent will the actress have…
Amanda Bynes back in the day kinda looked like her….