‘The Crown’ wants to cast a college-aged Kate Middleton look-alike for Season 6

When Peter Morgan originally envisioned his popular Netflix series The Crown, his intention was to end the series in Season 5, around the election of Tony Blair in 1997, which would also coincide with the death of Princess Diana later that summer. Something happened in 2020 though, I don’t know if Netflix offered Morgan more money or if he just thought better of it and wanted to tell the story of what happened to the monarchy in the wake of Diana’s death, but he ended up extending his vision and he agreed to do a Season 6. It is strongly believed that the show will end after Season 6. Which is just a reminder that Season 5 – the John Major years – will be completely bonkers. It comes out later this year, just in time to completely f–k up whatever Charles thinks he’s doing. Anyway, the Daily Mail now claims that they’re looking for a young Kate Middleton look-alike to play a college-era version of Kate in Season 6.

The Crown bosses are reportedly on the hunt for a ‘stunning’ actress who can play a young Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix drama. The show recently issued a casting call looking for ‘exceptional young actors’ to play Prince William and Prince Harry aged 16-21.

According to The Sun, bosses are also hoping to find an actress who can play the Duchess of Cambridge so they can depict her and William’s blossoming romance while they were students at the University of St Andrews.

A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students. But since she’s not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is a bonus. They’ll only cast her if they can find the right candidate.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Netflix for comment.

It comes after the casting call for William and Harry said the roles in the drama are ‘significant’ indicating there may be storylines effecting the young Prince’s lives in the late nineties and early noughties.

[From The Daily Mail]

I would think casting for an 18-22-year-old Kate would be pretty easy? By that I mean, lots of girls look like Kate. She doesn’t have a unique look, nor did she have a unique look when she was a college student. I wonder if they’ll show that infamous fashion show where Kate strutted around in a flimsy dress to get William’s attention? I wonder if Morgan will have a critical eye towards William and Kate’s courtship, like Robert Lacey did? Lacey made it sound like Kate stalked William for years, throwing herself into his path repeatedly before he noticed her. Hm, this could get good.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

143 Responses to “‘The Crown’ wants to cast a college-aged Kate Middleton look-alike for Season 6”

  1. Belli says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:05 am

    If Peter Morgan hangs on long enough, the final season of The Crown could be about the end of the monarchy.

    Reply
    • Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:15 am

      LOL

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:16 am

      🔥🔥🔥

      In all seriousness, it will be fascinating to see what the BRF will look like five or so years from now.

      Reply
    • DaniLou says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:27 am

      Not to be morbid, but I think if the Queen dies before they end the show they will continue it on to cover her whole reign from beginning until the end. It would be stupid not to (says me, who’s dying for the drama of it all!)

      Reply
      • Deering24 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 2:11 pm

        I was wondering how Morgan could resist continuing. Heck, what writer could make up stuff as good as the last ten years of RF drama?

  2. iforget says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:09 am

    She looked so much healthier in her college years. As someone who struggled with purge-type anorexia for 10 years, and found the photos of her during the Colonialist Cosplay Flop Tour startling and nearly triggering. I know it might sound concern-trolly, but genuinely, she does not look well and has not looked well for years. Her face is the one she deserves, being the mean girl she is. But she needs help, she does not look nourished in any sense. Very curious to see how they portray her in the Crown! Cannot wait!!

    Edited to add; hilarious how her freeze-posing and ability to find cameras has been there all along 😀

    Reply
    • terra says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:37 am

      My first thought upon seeing these photos was also to be violently reminded at how she used to appear so healthy.

      I have several chronic illnesses that have very few – if any – visible symptoms, so I know firsthand that appearance can have very little bearing on reality, but it’s difficult to see her continue to get thinner and thinner just as Princess Diana did after entering into the pressure cooker that passes for the BRF.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:10 am

        The scary part is that I remember vividly when Princess Victoria of Sweden was in all the papers and magazines in the late 90’s because she had developed anorexia and had gotten shockingly thin. If you google pictures of Victoria from that time period, Kate looks equally, if not thinner than Victoria did.

    • TrixC says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:06 am

      I’m a similar age to Kate and I think it’s really normal to lose some of the fullness in your face as you get older. If you looked at a photo of me when I was 20 and compared it to what I looked like now you might think I’ve lost a significant amount of weight, but actually I’m about the same, maybe even slightly heavier now. I agree Kate is thin but I’m not convinced she has a serious eating disorder. From that photo of her in the white patterned dress her arms look about the same.

      Reply
      • SourcesclosetoKate says:
        April 7, 2022 at 11:46 am

        Even rose and Meghan lost weight, they don’t look THAT different. Kate is a combination of nip tucks nose fillers upper eyelid lift. She looks nothing like that now.

      • Nic919 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:29 pm

        When you compare her neck and upper chest area that’s where you see the significant weight loss. We can’t judge her face because she’s full of botox and fillers, but her skinny neck and extremely protruding clavicles that exist now were not there when she was younger and still quite thin. Her arms also look more sinewy in that Madonna look of exercising a lot and having no body fat so the muscles are more obvious. Madonna didn’t start looking like that until she was around 60 though.

    • Emily says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:21 am

      I’m sorry you suffered for so long and that you found photos of Kate “nearly triggering,” but your comments *do* “sound concern-trolly.” It’s body-shaming masquerading as concerned discussion.

      Saying she has a “mean girl” face is one thing; deciding whether or not she looks “nourished” based on her physical appearance is another. I wish you continued health.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:11 pm

        Many of us CBers have been very open about having EDs or having close friends or family members with EDs. My sister died as a result of EDs. So no, it’s not body-shaming or concern-trolling, it’s genuine concern and I too get triggered when I see photos of Kate where her collar bones are sticking out and ribs are clearly visible. Please don’t belittle the experiences many of us have shared and have a right to talk honestly about.

      • iforget says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:20 pm

        Thank you

      • Andrew's_Nemesis says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:48 pm

        That’s a pretty awful thing to say.
        If the OC had an ED, she had an ED. If she sees a woman who looked like her when she had an ED, she can recognise the signs.
        Yes, Kate has a ‘mean girl’ face. And none of us particularly likes her round here. But it isn’t concern-trolling to point out the obvious; and the two observations are separate. Check yourself.

      • clara says:
        April 7, 2022 at 1:43 pm

        @Emily, I agree, and see lots of examples of this in the Kate articles.

      • ElleV says:
        April 7, 2022 at 1:45 pm

        Yeah, I’ve had an ED and I agree, I see the signs too.

        We can talk all day about how some people are naturally very, very thin and that’s absolutely true – you can’t always tell from the outside.

        But in this case, we know Kate didn’t always look like this, we know about her history of crash dieting, and I don’t think it’s crazy for people with lived experience to say they recognize in her what they have experienced first hand.

      • Ennie says:
        April 7, 2022 at 6:07 pm

        I’d be curious to know what usher percentage of body fat. I know people who are thin, even in my family, men and women (not me, ha!).
        Wha I see as bordering on unhealthy is the body fat percentage.It can be low at times, like when an actor or an athlete goes over and beyond to either look “good” naked, or preparing for a competition.
        She usually looks too thin, like she is always going overboard with exercising. Sometimes she looks way better, but it used to be right after pregnancy, but now she looks hard all the time.
        I beg the pardon of any Letizia fan. I think the same about her. She used to look so much better and natural years ago. I am Letizia’s age and she was so beautiful, but she got too slim, not to say thin, and went overboard with botox, and Kate is going on the same direction.

        I understand that, if they value public perception, they would try to be “on” all the time, especially with the media scrutiny, but Kate has her clothes so tailored, it is like she controls something around her physique too tightly.

    • Barb Mill says:
      April 7, 2022 at 11:59 am

      Yes, That facial expression she has in the photo of her in the brown beanie is very similar to many she has now.

      Reply
  3. Ginger says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Kate would be very easy to cast. She isn’t striking or unique looking. Any girl with brown hair would work.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:00 am

      Aubrey Plaza would be my pick.

      Reply
      • Aj2 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 11:22 am

        That would be inspired casting- what Aubrey Plaza can do with her eyes is amazing… her ability to convey disdain, boredom, etc with such precision would be perfect for this role.

      • Laura says:
        April 7, 2022 at 5:08 pm

        I vote Amanda Bynes — she would be great at pulling all the faces 😀

    • Bettyrose says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:04 am

      The actress who plays Kate in the Harry and Meghan Lifetime moves is spot on but obviously she can’t play college Kate unless they have a good CGI budget.

      Reply
    • MF says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:06 am

      It’s true. She was pretty at this age, but I never found her to be striking, memorable, or particularly beautiful. She was (and is) sort of… generic looking?

      Reply
    • Lexistential says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:51 am

      My first thought about an actress playing Kate went to the gal who plays her on The Windsors- I know she’s not going to be chosen, but she is HILARIOUS.

      Reply
  4. Scorpion says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:13 am

    ‘Stunning’

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  5. C-Shell says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:17 am

    LOL at the “stunning” quote thrown in there without attribution. Yeah, no, the casting call did not say that. Peter Hunt has shown repeatedly that he’s not about to sugar coat the Windsors and Windsor-adjacent through four seasons. I love that he keeps torturing them by ekeing out these decisions to produce additional seasons.

    Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:53 am

      It’s so delightful to see them squirm at the thought as to what will come next from the show. I say “keep squirming.”

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 2:13 pm

      One suspects that was his game plan all along, but he’s letting Netflix’s legal crew sign off ahead of time.

      Reply
  6. AD says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Her original weight, hair and teeth suited her so much better

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:21 am

      And she looked much more like Carole and Pippa. Nearly unrecognizable.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:26 am

      @AD, I could not agree more. It’s striking to see these photos when we’re so used to seeing current ones. I thought she looked great in her 20’s.

      Reply
      • Liz version 700 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 10:20 am

        She also had life in her eyes. She looked happy instead of looking like a seat filler in her own life.

        Liz

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Indeed – original Kate was cute at best but never the standout beauty the press make her out to be. She now looks like a Disney villain straight out of casting central – no amount of botox/fillers will hide the person inside.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:45 am

      I never understood why she got veneers which are large horse teeth. Her original teeth in that hat photo aka Jecca cosplay actually look fine. It’s likely why she mumbles her words a lot because her veneers are too big for her mouth.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:45 am

        Yeah i never understood the veneers thing – her own teeth were fine. I think she first got them done after the 2007 breakup and knowing the Middletons they prolly got them done cheap (I think Pips got them as well).

    • Becks1 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 9:01 am

      It’s startling to see these pictures where she used to look healthy, had a fuller face (which I think was a better look for her) and seemed to have a sense of her own style. Like she’s wearing rings on multiple fingers, little things like that, that all disappeared as soon as she became Mrs. Incandescent.

      Reply
      • Merricat says:
        April 7, 2022 at 11:45 am

        After she sold her soul for the throne, all life left her eyes and all personality vanished.

      • Isabella says:
        April 7, 2022 at 6:55 pm

        She still loved buttons, even in those days. I couldn’t help but notice. But she knew how to dress to flatter her body, unlike now. I like her cute little jackets.

    • Honoura says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:46 am

      Her teeth! Yes that’s what it is that makes her look so different now. I like her original teeth more than her larger veneers. I think her nose is thinner /smaller now too but it looks fine either way, she just looks a lot different now.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:39 pm

        Definitely her teeth, those are the biggest difference. She’s simply lost the baby fat from her face & her body. She’s very slim-hipped in these earlier photos, flat stomach, slim but well-muscled arms & legs. She lost a lot of weight just before the wedding, yes, but bony chest & all, I don’t think she’s in danger. She’s just older, happens to us all. She’s getting some sort of intervention for her face, but her body, no.

      • candy says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:47 pm

        Actually, most people gain weight as they get older.

    • candy says:
      April 7, 2022 at 11:49 am

      I agree. She’s was never not thin — but she lost a drastic amount of weight around 2008.

      Reply
  7. Over it says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:18 am

    No offense but kate isn’t stunning. She is average at best. This casting shouldn’t be too hard to pull off, what actress can’t play desperate stalker.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:27 am

      @OverIt, I think she’s definitely above average, and really very pretty. Beautiful, even. But “stunning?” No. “Stunning” is taking it a bridge too far.

      Reply
      • girl_ninja says:
        April 7, 2022 at 8:54 am

        She is plain-pretty. Nothing exceptional at all. Come now.

      • teecee says:
        April 7, 2022 at 10:48 am

        I’m surprised anyone would call her beautiful. Pretty is about right, and she’d age into one of those women who are called elegant because they’re still thin.

        But beautiful? Maybe minivan or suburban beautiful. Not London beautiful, and CERTAINLY not NYC/Paris/LA level AT ALL.

      • goofpuff says:
        April 7, 2022 at 1:54 pm

        She looks pretty average to me. All the plastic surgery and fillers make her look worse if you can find photos that haven’t been excessively photoshop.

  8. Duchess Kate says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:18 am

    She is cutter back than too. I thought she started this habit after marraige. I was wrong. In that jean with that photo she has bandage on her thumb which is very surprising because she used to have band aid at the same spot for many years. I hope she gets help for sake of her kids. I never had eating disorders and I cant relate to it . I know many people struggle with that.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:37 am

      Are you saying you believe she cuts herself? Or is this a bulimia term I’m unfamiliar with?

      Reply
      • Duchesskate says:
        April 7, 2022 at 8:49 am

        I dont know anything abt eating disorder . I’m from asian countries I dont see much of it. In fact I never saw these. I only learn these disorder from movies and some celebrities talking. In this site and on twitter many people assume she cut her finger and some in comments point out it’s normal for those who suffer from this disorder.

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        April 7, 2022 at 10:36 am

        I read it as a misspelling of “cuter.”

      • Laura says:
        April 7, 2022 at 11:19 am

        It’s called Russell’s Sign
        Unfortunately it kind of fits.
        Hard to hide without wearing gloves.

      • candy says:
        April 7, 2022 at 11:50 am

        Yeah, it’s a sign, sadly. She always has bandaids in the same spots.

      • Lady D says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:17 pm

        From late 2019 until almost the middle of 2020, the Queen wore a bandage on her right shin in the same spot for over half a year. I was beginning to think that whatever the problem was, it wasn’t healing. It was eventually removed but she wore it for months and months.

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:42 pm

        Lady D: below the knee injuries are notoriously slow to heal for anyone (because of circulation) but definitely so for older people.

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 7, 2022 at 12:55 pm

        Just googled Russell’s Sign as I had never heard of it. Interesting. Could be the explanation for Kate’s various hand bandaids over time, although in the instance we have here, where she’s wearing her Jecca hat, the bandaid is on her thumb, at the base of the nail, which makes it unlikely to be Russell’s Sign. Per what I read online, that’s going to be the backs of knuckles or the hand itself; something at the base of the thumbnail just seems unlikely.

  9. Rapunzel says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Her style was a million times better before marrying Will.

    Reply
  10. beff says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:21 am

    I know I’m a basic b*tch, but I like most everything she’s wearing in this slideshow. I know we make fun of her Jecca cosplay, but I LOVE that leather jacket. Truly.

    I see no reason why they wouldn’t include the fashion show, she stripped naked to get his attention and it’s been a huge storyline since (for those who really follow the royal family anyway).

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:31 am

      @Beff, same. I used to love her style back in 2012–2012-ish, before the endless parade of coatdresses and multiple versions of dresses that look practically identical.

      Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Wow. As someone who only started following royal gossip when Meghan came along, all these older photos are a revelation for me. Kate looked pretty and natural and happy, if slightly awkward. Almost 2 decades later, she looks tired and constantly pained and somehow even MORE awkward. It’d be rather sad if the past few years hadn’t shown us what sort of person she truly is.

    Reply
    • Kitt1 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 2:26 pm

      Agree.

      Perhaps it’s due to genetics and her fair skin, but Kate has aged a great deal given all the money spent on making her beautiful and younger looking. Especially when you compare her to Danish princess Mary, who’s a decade older.

      I think it’s living with such a toxic family and back-stabbing environment. Plus a deal with the RR is a deal with the devil.

      Reply
      • Tigerlily says:
        April 7, 2022 at 3:03 pm

        @kitt1 Not sure if she sunbathes or only uses spray tans. If she sunbathe that’s aging esp for fair skin. And cigarettes, does she still smoke? One of the worst things for the complexion. I agree that living in a toxic environment takes its toll as well. Not sure if she drinks much alcohol (calories!) but that too is hard on the skin. She really was so pretty in her college & immediate post college years.

      • Nic919 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 6:42 pm

        Kate spent her 20s on holiday in tropical places and unlike normal people it was several times a year. And she still likes a tan to this day so she likely didn’t use SPF like she should. So now that she is 40, although the effects started earlier, she is dealing with what happens when you don’t protect your skin enough, especially when you are a pale white person.

        She also was a smoker at least until the engagement and then pictures of her with smokes were removed from the internets.

        And she’s extremely underweight, so all these three factors are why her aging has seemed more obvious than others in their 40s.

  12. Alexandria says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:24 am

    AnnaSophia Robb or Emilia Jones.

    Reply
    • Ginny says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:46 am

      I also immediately thought of Emilia Jones! Her performance in CODA was superb. AnnaSophia Robb wouldn’t have occurred to me just because she seems to fly a bit under the radar — but now that you say it, I could definitely see it.

      Reply
      • Dee says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:15 am

        Come on now, ASR is way too pretty and has an oval face. She’ll look even worse than KS’ “Diana”, which was the actual worst. Also, I want better for her, I loved her in The Act.

      • Alexandria says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:29 am

        @dee understand but acting is more important than true likeness. KS was really horrible to me and I’m sure ASR can do better.

  13. ellie says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Stalker Kate would make for a great storyline, but I dunno. The Crown sometimes has incredibly juicy source material that they decide not to address in the show (the kidnapping, for example).

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:41 am

      Hope they include how she changed schools at the last minute and went on a gap year just like William. Then we def need the see-thru dress fashion show.

      Reply
    • Lurker25 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 9:43 am

      What kidnapping? Who was kidnapped? How did I miss this?!

      Reply
      • Duch says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:55 am

        Princess Anne. Ersatz kidnapping because she refused to go with the abductor. Great story and crown should have covered it!!

      • TigerMcQueen says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:55 am

        Attempted kidnapping of Anne. Back in 1974.

      • Nic919 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:57 am

        There was an attempt to kidnap Anne in the 70s. The guy got into her car and not long after the RPOs got him. Anne was pretty unflappable about it in an interview from around the time it happened.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 9:57 am

        Princess Anne in 1974 – attempted, not successful. I’m surprised they did not include it in the Crown bc it was such an “Anne” moment – her bodyguard was shot IIRC, and when they tried to get her (out of the back of her car) she said something like “not bloody likely.”

      • Lurker25 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 10:59 am

        Wow! Thanks!!
        I wonder if the story is not well known bc it makes the male heirs look so bad. She would so clearly be better at managing her emotions and getting things done!
        In the crown Philip said she was his favorite. I can see why.

      • Feeshalori says:
        April 7, 2022 at 1:13 pm

        Dating myself but I remember Anne’s attempted kidnapping at the time and her boss attitude in absolutely refusing to go at gunpoint with the kidnapper who shot her bodyguard.

    • bananapanda says:
      April 7, 2022 at 11:54 am

      I wonder if they’ll have the attempted assassination of Charles. Like the kidnapping, it was major blunder for the security teams – they left Charles exposed on stage while going after shooter which is the exact opposite of what you do (bundle protectee out of there first!).

      Reply
  14. TeamAwesome says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Definitely the actress that played her on The Windsors.

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:28 am

    I would watch any show about the real courtship of W&K – the stalking and scheming. I remember the stories from St Andrews and how from day 1 she set out to get him. She was apparently very open about it – her stalking was the talk of the campus.

    Reply
    • Duch says:
      April 7, 2022 at 9:56 am

      I thought for the first year she was dating someone else?

      Reply
    • candy says:
      April 7, 2022 at 11:52 am

      I believe the story that her and William actually met in high school. Her best friend (by design) was Emilia D’Erlanger, a well known friend of William’s. I read that Kate went to a party with the goal of being introduced to William but he didn’t remember her by the time they got to college.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 3:24 pm

      Yes I think the glow would come off the fairy tale when they explain that they first hooked up while William was dating someone else who was not interested in sleeping with him.

      Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:42 am

    “A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students. But since she’s not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is a bonus. They’ll only cast her if they can find the right candidate.’ ”

    LOL. This sounds like it’s coming from for a royal reporter or commentator. Anyway, I think the original plan was to end at Diana’s death so that the series would act as a companion piece to Morgan’s movie “The Queen” but I suspect the series will end at the Diamond Jubilee.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      April 7, 2022 at 8:51 am

      Yeah, that quote did not come from someone involved in the actual production.

      The whole “who her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom”… I read that and thought, really? She stalked him and he used her as a side piece for years. She was a do nothing who waited around for him to call for sex while he openly chased other girls. His set made endless fun of her (calling her ‘The Mattress’) and her parents. She was (and is) a mean girl who cold shouldered any other female in Elegant Bill’s orbit. There’s all the pap shots of her getting out of cars sans underwear. Elegant Bill drug his feet for years and admitted he wasn’t sure if he loved her enough to be faithful after marriage. Are you guys spouting this cr** seriously sure you think it’s a good idea to have this so-called romance depicted in this tv show?

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:52 am

      It certainly reads like The Sun is speculating – “Oh, look, they’re casting a 16 to 21-year old Andrew! Maybe they’ll introduce Kate!” But I don’t know that teenaged Harry and Andrew themselves will be all that important to the story, never mind Kate.

      Reply
  17. girl_ninja says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:44 am

    A source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching. Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students.”

    Get more people watching? Isn’t this show incredibly popular? Isn’t that why Netfilx is holding onto it for dear life and begging for more seasons? The DM is so delusional and so far up KKKate’s boney bum I feel the embarrassment from across the pond.

    Hell, if they gonna add the Kate years then hold off for Meghan years and see the viewership go through the roof.

    Reply
    • ncboudicca says:
      April 7, 2022 at 9:56 am

      Ha, I laughed when i read that sentence, too! Yes, an award-winning show going into its 6th season is surely lacking for viewers, riiiigghhhtt. And of course a Kate character would do so much more to pull viewers than a Diana character. My eyes rolled so hard…

      Reply
    • candy says:
      April 7, 2022 at 11:53 am

      Kate likes any story that reminds people that she and William were “college sweethearts.” It takes the focus off the current stories.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 3:25 pm

        Yes especially when they erase the girlfriend that William had at the time when they hooked up.

      • candy says:
        April 7, 2022 at 3:57 pm

        They love to sugarcoat every aspect of this relationship. She was his bangmaid for years before he even called her his girlfriend. In the engagement interview, he didn’t even remember dumping her and basically blamed it on being in college? No, it was years after that.

  18. ChattyCath says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:45 am

    People who cut generally cut the opposite forearm to their dominant hand. My guess is that she has an intractable wart infection. And her immune system can’t shake it off. I’ve been there.

    Reply
  19. Snuffles says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Casting Call:

    Looking for basic bitch with stalker tendencies.

    Done

    Reply
  20. Noki says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:47 am

    If Luren Conrad was an actress she would be perfect. I have said for years she is Kates blonde twin.

    Reply
  21. Harper says:
    April 7, 2022 at 8:58 am

    All they need is a woman with long brown hair and they’ll be good. Heck, despite being decades older than her, I’ve been told I look like Kate Middleton and the only thing she and have in common is lots of brown hair. Any actress with brown hair will be fine.

    I’ve always thought Kate was very pretty/cute/beautiful. But for me, she can’t compare to the 19-20-21 year old Diana who was so fresh and beautiful that the entire world fell massively in love with her to a degree that did not happen with Kate.

    Reply
  22. Becks1 says:
    April 7, 2022 at 9:03 am

    I think if they cast someone as Kate it will be a bit role. I think the next season will end with Diana’s death and I think the following season will end with the deaths of Margaret, the QM and the golden jubilee. (that will only give 5 years for the last season but I think they’ll make it interesting.) So we might see Kate at that point (when did she and William start at St Andrews, it was 2001 right?) but like I said she would be a bit player.

    Reply
    • Sofia says:
      April 7, 2022 at 9:14 am

      Was just about to say this. She’d probably only be in one episode and it’ll obviously be the one where William meets her and that’s it. Heck if they only dedicate one episode to William’s uni stuff as in deciding where he goes/what he does/moving in, she might not even come in until a quarter/half way through the episode.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 9:34 am

      I suspect there will be a brief epilogue and it will briefly scan where the major players are at so it will probably one quick scene of William being introduced to kate and smash cut the end.

      Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:07 am

      They skip all the good stuff anyway. I’m still mad that we didn’t get to see Princess Anne refusing to be kidnapped at gunpoint.

      Reply
    • Dee says:
      April 7, 2022 at 10:35 am

      Casting Carole would be way more interesting. Showing her obsession with Diana, working with dodgy Uncle Gary to get Kate into the best schools, preparing Kate to be the royal doormat.

      Reply
    • candy says:
      April 7, 2022 at 12:17 pm

      It’s so crazy to me that Kate met William only a few years after Diana died.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        April 7, 2022 at 3:26 pm

        It’s more than likely she would never have gotten near him if Diana had been around. Carole as the pseudo mother was a large factor in how this came about.

  23. Dee says:
    April 7, 2022 at 9:19 am

    Holly Marie Combs. You don’t even have to age her down with CGI, she’s looking good enough (comparatively) to do it the way she is now. As long as she doesn’t start ranting about the Charmed reboot, you should be good.

    Reply
  24. Watson says:
    April 7, 2022 at 9:24 am

    She looked so pretty when she was happy and had freedom. That family is so great at destroying women it’s not even funny.

    Glad M&H ran for the hills.

    Reply
  25. M says:
    April 7, 2022 at 9:49 am

    The idea you need a good actress to play Kate is hilarious. She has no discernable personality traits other than laziness.

    Reply
  26. Layla says:
    April 7, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Kate was beautiful before she got engaged. There’s so much elegance in simplicity. Meghan is testament to that fact.

    Reply
  27. molly says:
    April 7, 2022 at 10:06 am

    The Crown would have been far better off keeping their storylines in the past. I was genuinely interested in a beautiful show about the queen’s early years.

    Getting into the present, with lookalikes for the current generation, makes it either A.) an expensive version of a Lifetime movie or B.) an unfunny version of The Windsors television show. Stay in your lane, Peter!

    Reply
  28. Chaine says:
    April 7, 2022 at 10:09 am

    She was never some kind of striking beauty, but she was really cute back then. I don’t think I realized until now that she used to have different teeth. I like the old ones better. You can tell she was always going to get the jowls she has now though, look at the downturned skin around the edges of her mouth in that top pic even in her twenties.

    Reply
    • candy says:
      April 7, 2022 at 12:50 pm

      She got them reworked for the wedding and they were absolutely huge. She could hardly say her vowes over them, you can tell in the footage. She got them slightly fixed after that.

      Reply
  29. Bettyrose says:
    April 7, 2022 at 10:15 am

    So the Crown definitely won’t get into the Harry and Meghan years? Definitely need to do a different series for them then.

    Reply
  30. Feeshalori says:
    April 7, 2022 at 10:17 am

    They don’t need a good actress to play Kate, all she has to do is mumble her lines.

    Reply
  31. Mia166 says:
    April 7, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Kate was quite pretty back in the day.. Not unusual and as you say, many girls looked like her. But compared to now, she was softer. She’s such a hard looking woman, I personally find her very unattractive (if that matters). And her looks only matter because that’s what she’s always judged on. And her ‘beauty’ is always lauded. Those dudes need glasses

    Reply
  32. NotSoSocialB says:
    April 7, 2022 at 10:40 am

    The beret picture nearly made me snort my water…it’s the rolled under lip-goofy face the kids made 5-10 years ago. Although I realize it’s a spontaneous and normal look for her, yikes.

    Reply
  33. Wilma says:
    April 7, 2022 at 11:03 am

    Robert Lacey has been an adviser on The Crown since the beginning, pretty sure he’s a big influence on Peter Morgan as they go way back. The Crown is not some sugarcoated royalist drivel.

    Reply
  34. Nilber says:
    April 7, 2022 at 11:31 am

    I remember sitting with a couple of male friends while they discussed the beauty of a mutual friend. (She was a beautiful girl.) The rub and hurt came when one of them looked at me and told me I was a”plain pretty” kind of girl. At the time I was confused at why he felt the need to say anything and hurt at his dismissive tone. I often wonder how it effects women in the public eye to be judged based solely on what we see.
    (I’m not talking about actions/inaction or the current narrative they are pushing at the time.)
    While I truly feel Kate was in it to win it from the beginning I don’t know that anyone can prepare for the scrutiny that comes with it.

    Reply
    • Regina Falangie says:
      April 7, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      @Nilber

      Ugh, I’m so sorry that you had that experience and that it stuck with you and continues to hurt. Two people can look at the same thing and see it differently. One my say it’s beautiful and the other might say it’s average. Neither one is right. Neither one is wrong.

      Don’t let anyone tell you who you are. Only you know that. You decide and then be.

      I wish you love and peace. ❤️

      Reply
    • SourcesclosetoKate says:
      April 7, 2022 at 2:52 pm

      Guys love to decide if girls are pretty or not. It gives them agency. Our problem is we give their opinions too much weight. I’ve had guys do this to me and ‘for’ me, but I didn’t care, am I in a beauty completion I didn’t sign up for? No. Than why does my beauty matter to them?

      Reply
  35. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    April 7, 2022 at 11:43 am

    Wow. Kate on the title picture looks like a completely different person before. The self hate was strong on this one

    Reply
    • candy says:
      April 7, 2022 at 12:15 pm

      I think the self-hate was brought on by her pushy mother. Most parents flip out if their daughter is dating a man who treats her poorly. Her mom pushed her to work it out each time.

      Reply
  36. candy says:
    April 7, 2022 at 11:58 am

    These old photos of Kate are so telling. It would be sad if it weren’t for her life of luxury and complete 100% desired outcome on her part. She is proof that natural is better.

    Reply
  37. Jay says:
    April 7, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    From this description, it sounds more like it will be a quick “little did they know” appearance, with college-aged William talking to someone with long brown hair at a party or introducing himself, and she either says “call me Kate” or gets called over by a friend so we get the “aha!” meet cute.

    It’s too bad, really, because I think there are some interesting dynamics that could be explored – how the media covered the relationship in the wake of Charles and Diana, how no aristo in their right mind wanted to be the FFQ, how Kate, uh, prepared, for her future role – could all be done well. But I don’t think Morgan will cover that.

    Reply
  38. Rnot says:
    April 7, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    This is like watching a monkey’s paw horror story.

    Something that’s been bothering me: Kate was accepted to the University of Edinburgh, before she switched to St Andrews to be near William. U of E is a higher-ranked and more competitive school than St Andrews. Party Pieces and Gary’s drug money aside, I don’t think her family had the right kind of money or social connections to buy her way in via the side door at either institution. So she presumably had the grades and test scores to get into two good universities. Then she must have managed to earn passing grades in a competitive program for at least the first two years.

    So… wtf happened? She did not start out this dim. She may have prioritized the Mrs. degree above any other goal, but she did earn a bachelor’s degree on the way there. Is it chemical-dependency, injury, illness or a deliberate choice to become this vacant mannequin?

    Reply
    • candy says:
      April 7, 2022 at 12:49 pm

      You don’t have to be smart to buy your way into an elite university. Happens every day.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 7, 2022 at 1:12 pm

      If you go to the ‘right’ schools and get passable grades then yes you can ‘get’ into both of these Universities (even if you don’t really deserve to).

      There were also stories that she was tutored both before and during University.

      Given how lazy she is, its a case she has what she wanted and now doesn’t feel she should be bothered to do anything else. I would also throw in that its clear that she lacks any sort of emotional or intellectual curiosity – she has no interest in life and other people beyond her eyelashes.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      April 7, 2022 at 2:58 pm

      Trying to become “elite” empties out your soul–and destroys your real potential. I’m currently reading CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE, a bio about Ann Woodward. She Cinderella-married into one of America’s richest WASP families and did everything to fit in with them–only to lose more than she bargained for after she shot her husband. It’s a tough read because you are watching someone sacrifice themselves to becoming this hollow image–and it results in tragedy for not only her, but everyone she cares about. The parallels between Kate and her are striking, to say the least.

      Reply
  39. Mina_Esq says:
    April 7, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    I’ll watch. The waity years ought to be entertaining.

    Reply
  40. kelleybelle says:
    April 7, 2022 at 1:26 pm

    Kate DID stalk William for years. Made it sound like? Sure.

    Reply
  41. SpankyB says:
    April 7, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    With a little weight on her face she looks like a Violet Bridgerton. Maybe she can play Violet’s older sister on Bridgerton when her FFQC role doesn’t pan out.

    Reply
  42. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    April 7, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    Stunning? Ha! Kate has never been stunning. Lord knows she tries to be, boy does she try. But stunning? No.

    Reply
  43. Ennie says:
    April 7, 2022 at 6:21 pm

    I wonder which accent will the actress have…

    Reply
  44. Em says:
    April 7, 2022 at 6:39 pm

    Amanda Bynes back in the day kinda looked like her….

    Reply

