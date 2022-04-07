“The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia will now headline Coachella” links

The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia will now headline Coachella after Kanye West dropped out/got fired. [LaineyGossip]
Helen Mirren looks sassy in mustard & pink. [GFY]
Warner Bros held an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller. [Dlisted]
David Duchovny breaks down his major roles. [OMG Blog]
An explainer/review for Netflix’s The Bubble. [Pajiba]
Chloe Sevigny used to be Topher Grace’s babysitter. [Seriously OMG]
This is actually an old story, but Gwen Stefani really auditioned for the lead role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Then they got Angelina Jolie. [JustJared]
I haven’t been to the gym in months (I’ve been walking outside), but there are creeps like this in every gym and they should be banned. [Buzzfeed]
The White House launched a national plan to address long Covid. [Towleroad]
I love several of these Elie Saab wedding gowns. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Black Lives Matter’s co-founder bought a $6 million mansion. [Jezebel]
Swedish House Mafia.
Talk about a blast from the past. Will any Gen Z know them?
The Weeknd and SHM are a huge upgrade in my opinion. I hope to watch this somehow even though I will not attend in person.
I wonder what would have happened if Gwen won that role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith? Brandgelina may have never happened. I imagine the movie would have tanked though
Agreed! UPGRADE!!!
Those wedding gowns are really special! Thanks for sharing.
They are gorgeous, aren’t they? I wonder if Katie Keen might want a few for her next colonialist extravaganza. Plus, I thought Helen Mirren’s outfit was terrific, although I would have preferred a clutch in turquoise to go with her jewelry. She’s got great style.
I can see Kate wearing some of those. I’ve always thought her 2019 BAFTA white gown was a wedding dress (a one-shouldered modification of Beatrice Borromeo’s 2015 Armani wedding gown).
The Senate just confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
Yay! Hectic here today, but just heard that and literally jumped for joy. ! Wonderful! Had heard it was a given, but never know these days…. SO HAPPY. Love her.
Justice Brown Jackson!!
A great day, but no thanks to those #@$&* Republicans, I despise them so much.
Their stupid questions ought to be brought up every time they speak anywhere, campaign anywhere, vote on anything. Just offensively stupid.
Yes!!! just saw that! Hooray & woohoo!!!
I am so thankful that she was confirmed! I’m still incredibly upset that she was put through such abuse, but I hope that she and those that know and love her can relish this moment. She deserves to feel all the joy for this incredible accomplishment. I look forward to celebrating her for years to come.
KBJ!!!!