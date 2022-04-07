“The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia will now headline Coachella” links
  • April 07, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia will now headline Coachella after Kanye West dropped out/got fired. [LaineyGossip]
Helen Mirren looks sassy in mustard & pink. [GFY]
Warner Bros held an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller. [Dlisted]
David Duchovny breaks down his major roles. [OMG Blog]
An explainer/review for Netflix’s The Bubble. [Pajiba]
Chloe Sevigny used to be Topher Grace’s babysitter. [Seriously OMG]
This is actually an old story, but Gwen Stefani really auditioned for the lead role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Then they got Angelina Jolie. [JustJared]
I haven’t been to the gym in months (I’ve been walking outside), but there are creeps like this in every gym and they should be banned. [Buzzfeed]
The White House launched a national plan to address long Covid. [Towleroad]
I love several of these Elie Saab wedding gowns. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Black Lives Matter’s co-founder bought a $6 million mansion. [Jezebel]

14 Responses to ““The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia will now headline Coachella” links”

  1. TIFFANY says:
    April 7, 2022 at 12:29 pm

    Swedish House Mafia.

    Talk about a blast from the past. Will any Gen Z know them?

  2. Michael says:
    April 7, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    The Weeknd and SHM are a huge upgrade in my opinion. I hope to watch this somehow even though I will not attend in person.

    I wonder what would have happened if Gwen won that role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith? Brandgelina may have never happened. I imagine the movie would have tanked though

  3. blairski says:
    April 7, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    Those wedding gowns are really special! Thanks for sharing.

    • BeanieBean says:
      April 7, 2022 at 4:32 pm

      They are gorgeous, aren’t they? I wonder if Katie Keen might want a few for her next colonialist extravaganza. Plus, I thought Helen Mirren’s outfit was terrific, although I would have preferred a clutch in turquoise to go with her jewelry. She’s got great style.

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        April 7, 2022 at 6:41 pm

        I can see Kate wearing some of those. I’ve always thought her 2019 BAFTA white gown was a wedding dress (a one-shouldered modification of Beatrice Borromeo’s 2015 Armani wedding gown).

  4. Lightpurple says:
    April 7, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    The Senate just confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

    • Rise & Shine says:
      April 7, 2022 at 2:43 pm

      Yay! Hectic here today, but just heard that and literally jumped for joy. ! Wonderful! Had heard it was a given, but never know these days…. SO HAPPY. Love her.

    • bettyrose says:
      April 7, 2022 at 3:07 pm

      Justice Brown Jackson!!

    • minx says:
      April 7, 2022 at 3:31 pm

      A great day, but no thanks to those #@$&* Republicans, I despise them so much.

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 7, 2022 at 4:34 pm

        Their stupid questions ought to be brought up every time they speak anywhere, campaign anywhere, vote on anything. Just offensively stupid.

    • BeanieBean says:
      April 7, 2022 at 4:33 pm

      Yes!!! just saw that! Hooray & woohoo!!!

    • Tiffany:) says:
      April 7, 2022 at 7:10 pm

      I am so thankful that she was confirmed! I’m still incredibly upset that she was put through such abuse, but I hope that she and those that know and love her can relish this moment. She deserves to feel all the joy for this incredible accomplishment. I look forward to celebrating her for years to come.

  5. Nicegirl says:
    April 7, 2022 at 3:19 pm

    KBJ!!!!

