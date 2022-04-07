“The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia will now headline Coachella” links

The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia will now headline Coachella after Kanye West dropped out/got fired. [LaineyGossip]

Helen Mirren looks sassy in mustard & pink. [GFY]

Warner Bros held an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller. [Dlisted]

David Duchovny breaks down his major roles. [OMG Blog]

An explainer/review for Netflix’s The Bubble. [Pajiba]

Chloe Sevigny used to be Topher Grace’s babysitter. [Seriously OMG]

This is actually an old story, but Gwen Stefani really auditioned for the lead role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Then they got Angelina Jolie. [JustJared]

I haven’t been to the gym in months (I’ve been walking outside), but there are creeps like this in every gym and they should be banned. [Buzzfeed]

The White House launched a national plan to address long Covid. [Towleroad]

I love several of these Elie Saab wedding gowns. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Black Lives Matter’s co-founder bought a $6 million mansion. [Jezebel]