Jennifer Lopez appears to be wearing an engagement ring, is it real??

We’re basically celebrating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s one-year re-coupling anniversary right now. Because things were a bit fuzzy when J.Lo dumped A-Rod and when Ben began writing love letters to J.Lo, we don’t know exactly when Bennifer really decided to go for it again. But it was around this time last year. One year later, and Bennifer is still going strong and it feels like… yeah, we all know where this is headed, but I appreciate that they’re doing it in their own time. In March, they bought a $50 million mansion in Bel Air. Soone after, sources told ET: “Ben and Jen can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together…An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.” Well, guess what? I think they’re already engaged.

Earlier this week, Jen was seen shopping for furniture with Emme. Inside the store, Jen seemed to be wearing a huge diamond ring. When she came out of the store – knowing that paparazzi were out there – she flipped the ring around so no one could get a shot of the stone. Which is funny because the paps already got a blurry shot of the stone while she was in the store. Anyway, yes, I believe they’re already engaged. Deuxmoi’s insiders say they are too. I can’t wait for the announcement! Y’all know they had a professional photographer at the proposal.

  1. Mai B says:
    April 8, 2022 at 9:29 am

    May it last this time…. fingers crossed.

    I get nervous about celebrity relationships, like anytime, they will just drop the ball on us and tell us it is over especially those were they overly show off their love. Maybe it is just the African in me and i am not used to that.

    Reply
  2. Joan Callamezzo says:
    April 8, 2022 at 9:36 am

    I’m guessing this is the sixth time she’s been proposed to? And this is the second proposal by the guy who cheated on her and then cheated on his wife with the nanny and others. The guy with the drinking problem. She’s already been divorced three times. Yeah good luck.

    Reply
    • cassandra says:
      April 8, 2022 at 2:12 pm

      I can’t imagine being proposed to 6 times….it has to lose meaning after a while right?

      I wonder if she’s that woman that pushes for an engagement or if the men with her just know by now she’s gonna wanna get married.

      Reply
    • Carolnr says:
      April 9, 2022 at 12:02 am

      @Joan
      Yep! She’s gonna need it!

      Reply
  3. Harla says:
    April 8, 2022 at 9:40 am

    If they are engaged, please let them elope so that we don’t have to hear about the wedding for months on end.

    Reply
    • Ines says:
      April 8, 2022 at 10:23 am

      I’m the opposite! I am here for all the details and the wedding pictures too.

      Reply
      • DiegoInSF says:
        April 8, 2022 at 10:40 am

        Ines, Im with you! I NEED daily coverage!

      • minx says:
        April 8, 2022 at 11:43 am

        I’m here for it, too. There have been so many depressing things, let’s have a great celeb wedding.

      • Christine says:
        April 8, 2022 at 2:15 pm

        Same, these two are providing the light-hearted gossip we all need right now. I am dying to know if there is any part of the ring that resembles the original pink diamond.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        April 8, 2022 at 2:38 pm

        I’m here for a wedding too!! Given its JLo, it will be an extravagant and massive event with the glitz, glamour and over the top show stopper!! I think we could all use a little celeb wedding for the ages. As JLo would never do anything on the quiet side.

        @ Christine, I never thought about the pink diamond…. Interesting!

      • Sue E Generis says:
        April 8, 2022 at 5:33 pm

        Me too! Here for it. I could use the entertainment.

  4. Chaine says:
    April 8, 2022 at 9:42 am

    I love you JLo but please don’t wear those 1980s pleated diaper-looking jeans again! And tell Ben that he isn’t applying his Just For Men beard dye adequately; we can see the white on the edges!

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      April 8, 2022 at 2:40 pm

      You are right…..eeewwwww! Do it right next time Ben, we can see it and it’s not a good look. Please, just be natural!

      She must spend hours prepping him everyday, though it shows and she is doing a great job.

      Reply
  5. Margot says:
    April 8, 2022 at 9:43 am

    She’s trying to divert attention away from the fact that her flop movie got dumped on Amazon prime.

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      April 8, 2022 at 9:46 am

      So what? Amazon prime paid $$$ for it she’s getting paid and her net worth just keeps growing.

      Reply
    • Lena says:
      April 8, 2022 at 10:45 am

      I just checked her IG and she only has a repost from someone in her stories about it, so very different from Marry Me, which she seemed to promote constantly for months. About the ring, I can’t tell if it looks like an engagement ring, even in the closeup so I think this is like bump watch – I’ll believe it when it’s announced in People. There is no reason she wouldn’t get one of her many sources to do that.

      Reply
  6. DiegoInSF says:
    April 8, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Their reuniting was the best part of last year, I honestly think they’ll elope and/or have a private wedding like when she married Marc, there’s no pictures!
    He looks the healthiest he’s ever been with her!

    Reply
  7. Case says:
    April 8, 2022 at 10:05 am

    If they are engaged, I hope it works out for them this time. I know he did not treat her how she deserved the first go around, so I just hope they’ve both grown into more mature place where they can make it last.

    Reply
  8. Julia K says:
    April 8, 2022 at 10:12 am

    My daughter wore skin tight jeans like JLo and ended up in ER with a yeast infection and UTI. Just saying, not healthy.

    Reply
    • Ines says:
      April 8, 2022 at 10:22 am

      I wore skin tight jeans for ever. I have no idea how I did it, so uncomfortable! But never had any related health problems.

      Reply
  9. Rosalie says:
    April 8, 2022 at 10:15 am

    It looks like her pink diamond she got from Ben.

    Reply
    • Ines says:
      April 8, 2022 at 10:22 am

      That would be awesome!

      Reply
    • LAILA says:
      April 8, 2022 at 10:48 am

      Didn’t he sell the Pink diamond years ago? I remember reading something about it.

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialB says:
        April 8, 2022 at 1:24 pm

        Did she return it to him?

      • Simons-Snomis says:
        April 9, 2022 at 3:02 am

        NotSoSocialB, yes, she returned and he sold it back to Harry Winston at the time, whose spokesperson confirmed it. So this source is legit. But according to her 2011 song One Love, she kept the ring, which only means she bought it back from the store after she heard of the news from Harry Winston.

  10. mj says:
    April 8, 2022 at 10:15 am

    I can’t help but root for these two. They’re both messy as hell, but they’re also each other’s best and only chance for something that lasts. If they can’t make it work together, neither of them will ever make it work with someone else. I think they’re both uniquely prepared to deal with the other one’s flaws.

    Reply
    • LAILA says:
      April 8, 2022 at 4:01 pm

      @ NOTSOSOCIALB yes I think she returned it to him and he sold it. Her former publicist said she kept it though but I don’t think so

      Reply
  11. K says:
    April 8, 2022 at 10:29 am

    Just looking at those jeans sprains my vagina. Here for the pink diamond redux tho . Yes this is messy but all good gossip is

    Reply
  12. Laila says:
    April 8, 2022 at 10:41 am

    Am I the only one thinking it’s just a normal ring? I mean It’s jlo if she’s going to reveal she’s engaged it’s going to be in an over the top way lol.
    Engaged or not I’m still rooting for Bennifer, no one was predicting them to last this long and look at them buying a house, certainly being engaged and all that almost drama free. That’s nice to see

    Reply
    • Spice cake 38 says:
      April 8, 2022 at 11:03 am

      I’m with you on this.Can’t it just be a regular ring-she’s extremely wealthy so it’s going to be big and blingy anyway; I am happily married and actually only like wearing rings on my left ring finger or right middle finger,just what’s comfortable for me.
      So every time someone is or isn’t wearing something on”that”finger,to me doesn’t always indicate relationship status.

      Reply
      • LAILA says:
        April 8, 2022 at 11:25 am

        It looks like she was hiding it so ppl got suspicious but maybe the rock just moved ?
        It’s just I don’t understand why she would wear that engagement ring knowing the paps are there then try to hide and let a source go confirmed it to deuxmoi. Jlo is way more PR savy than that. But maybe I’m wrong

  13. Tiffany says:
    April 8, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    I need this gossip.

    I want this gossip.

    I want to see the ring, the parties, the dress, the food, the house.

    ALL OF IT !!!!

    Give it to me Jen and Ben. GIVE IT TO ME !!!

    Reply
  14. Jaded says:
    April 8, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    Those jeans are godawful. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  15. Lena says:
    April 8, 2022 at 10:53 pm

    Well she released it “on the JLo” just a picture of her alone looking at it murmuring sit’s perfect” She’s so corny! Looks like a cushion cut center I think 2 stones on the side. Looks smaller than ARod’s but that’s a good thing. But now she’s got the ring I hope she’ comes to her senses and just stays engaged. He’s really not worth marrying.

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      April 9, 2022 at 2:43 am

      As a proud JLO Stan, the you’re perfect is from Dear Ben, the song she wrote for him almost 20 years ago.
      Oh god I’m so happy!!!

      Reply
  16. Carolnr says:
    April 8, 2022 at 11:18 pm

    It is really quite simple!
    If you don’t wear the ring in public, you don’t have to try to hide it!
    Unless you want to tease the paps & get the gossip sites talking!!!

    Reply

