Amy Schumer on Louis CK’s Grammy: ‘It doesn’t feel good. I think it doesn’t feel good’

The Oscars Slap has given us so much. We’ve watched as Black Twitter pulled out their receipts on Zoe Kravitz. We’ve watched white women center themselves in the drama, like Will Smith slapped all of them personally. We’ve watched as the Academy couldn’t even get their g–damn stories straight for 72 hours after the Oscars. We’ve watched as the comedy world freaked out about the thought of feeling “unsafe” for telling humiliating jokes, while the same comedy world refused to say sh-t about Louis CK winning a Grammy. Hopefully, we’ve also gotten something else very special: Amy Schumer torpedoing her own comeback.

Days after the Oscars, Schumer posted a promo for her latest show, and said she was “still triggered and traumatized” by the slap and “I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.” Less than a week after the slap, Schumer was back to doing standup and she referred to Will Smith as “Ali” multiple times and told the disgusting jokes she claimed were censored by producers, including a macabre joke about Alec Baldwin killing Halyna Hutchins. Well, Schumer keeps talking. She was on Watch What Happens Live this week and she addressed the accusations of joke-stealing (she stole Nicole Conlan’s joke during the Oscars) and more.

What happened when Will Smith won Best Actor: “I’ll just say: I was backstage, and I knew I had to go out… and it really felt like the Situation Room of comedy. We were all just watching the monitor, and then he won… Everyone was just kind of floored—the whole thing. And I was just thinking, what am I going to do when I go out there?” She denied stealing the DiCaprio joke, “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” “OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” Schumer said when asked about stealing the joke. “I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery. I just got to do a lie-detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank God, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’ and I said no, and it was ‘that’s true.’ So, everybody just chill. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal sh-t.” She donated her Oscar check: Schumer said that she donated the $15,000 she was paid to host the Oscars to Planned Parenthood. What she thought about Louis CK winning a Grammy: “I don’t think it feels good. It doesn’t feel good. I think it doesn’t feel good.”

[From Variety]

Granted, she’s one of the very few comedians even saying THAT about Louis CK. But she had soooooo much to say about “Ali” and how the slap left her triggered and traumatized, yet she can only say “it doesn’t feel good” when she’s asked about a sexual predator within the comedy world? A man who also tried to ruin the careers of his victims? Once again, people are actually noticing the wide disparity in reactions to “the Oscar slap” versus everything else. The message is loud and clear: sexual predators, rapists, harassers and violent misogynists will always have a place in entertainment. Men who slap grown men in a chaotic defense of a woman will not have a place.

Oh, and she absolutely needs to stop stealing jokes.

Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends — Pjörk🐷 (@NicoleConlan) December 23, 2021