Amy Schumer on Louis CK’s Grammy: ‘It doesn’t feel good. I think it doesn’t feel good’

The Oscars Slap has given us so much. We’ve watched as Black Twitter pulled out their receipts on Zoe Kravitz. We’ve watched white women center themselves in the drama, like Will Smith slapped all of them personally. We’ve watched as the Academy couldn’t even get their g–damn stories straight for 72 hours after the Oscars. We’ve watched as the comedy world freaked out about the thought of feeling “unsafe” for telling humiliating jokes, while the same comedy world refused to say sh-t about Louis CK winning a Grammy. Hopefully, we’ve also gotten something else very special: Amy Schumer torpedoing her own comeback.
Days after the Oscars, Schumer posted a promo for her latest show, and said she was “still triggered and traumatized” by the slap and “I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.” Less than a week after the slap, Schumer was back to doing standup and she referred to Will Smith as “Ali” multiple times and told the disgusting jokes she claimed were censored by producers, including a macabre joke about Alec Baldwin killing Halyna Hutchins. Well, Schumer keeps talking. She was on Watch What Happens Live this week and she addressed the accusations of joke-stealing (she stole Nicole Conlan’s joke during the Oscars) and more.
What happened when Will Smith won Best Actor: “I’ll just say: I was backstage, and I knew I had to go out… and it really felt like the Situation Room of comedy. We were all just watching the monitor, and then he won… Everyone was just kind of floored—the whole thing. And I was just thinking, what am I going to do when I go out there?”
She denied stealing the DiCaprio joke, “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” “OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” Schumer said when asked about stealing the joke. “I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery. I just got to do a lie-detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank God, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’ and I said no, and it was ‘that’s true.’ So, everybody just chill. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal sh-t.”
She donated her Oscar check: Schumer said that she donated the $15,000 she was paid to host the Oscars to Planned Parenthood.
What she thought about Louis CK winning a Grammy: “I don’t think it feels good. It doesn’t feel good. I think it doesn’t feel good.”
Granted, she’s one of the very few comedians even saying THAT about Louis CK. But she had soooooo much to say about “Ali” and how the slap left her triggered and traumatized, yet she can only say “it doesn’t feel good” when she’s asked about a sexual predator within the comedy world? A man who also tried to ruin the careers of his victims? Once again, people are actually noticing the wide disparity in reactions to “the Oscar slap” versus everything else. The message is loud and clear: sexual predators, rapists, harassers and violent misogynists will always have a place in entertainment. Men who slap grown men in a chaotic defense of a woman will not have a place.
Oh, and she absolutely needs to stop stealing jokes.
Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends
— Pjörk🐷 (@NicoleConlan) December 23, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Shut up, Amy. Do yourself a favor that we’ll all appreciate.
HERE HERE! 👏🏼 👏🏼👏🏼
Chris Rock still hasn’t apologized to Jada for taking an unnecessary shot at her when she was sitting there minding her own business and supporting her husband. He was there to present an award, not to continue his obsession with Jada.
Amy has made the whole thing about her feelings right down to whining about a joke she wanted to make about a woman’s violent death. Jada being insulted, or Louis getting an award doesn’t affect her day so the same energy isn’t there.
Will be surprised if Chris Rock ever apologizes to Jada, for mocking her support of women in 1997, supporting POC in 2016 or anything really. Amy’s desire to joke about a woman’s violent death and minimize LCK sexual violence toward women shows us she is either a “feminist [or] an insane person” (9/6/2016 BBC).
Lack of proportionality expressed by many white commenters re: the ‘Oscar slap’ is a problem. It’s compounded in Amy’s case by lack of imagination to empathize with female victims. Too bad. Imagination is helpful component in comedy career.
I am sure apologizing to Jada be at the top of Chris Rock’s list once her husband apologizes to him.
Will Smith apology – https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/28/entertainment/will-smith-apology/index.html
So it “doesn’t feel good”. Does it “trigger her” or “make her sick”? Because I’m pretty sure what Louis CK did was way worse
1) it was unprovoked
2) it was sexual violence, which is often more psychologically damaging
3) it was serial in nature
4) the perpetrator never actually showed remorse, and promptly took back the fake remorse he did show
5) there was a massive power differential between the victims and their attacker
6) it happened in a secluded place, forcing the victims to deal with shame, self-doubt and intense guilt and robbing them of public support/outcry
But we’ve clearly seen that all if that was not enough for the white power structures to turn on “one if its own”. I just wish handmaidens of white supremacist ideology like Schumer would be more honest, because it’s not like she’s fooling anyone now.
Thank you, @Dee. This is a perfect and precise summary of the total cognitive dissonance going on in her pea brain. I don’t get it — she is NOT funny.
This comment is exactly why we need a like button. SPOT ON.
Absolutely 100% right.
100% agree
I’ve never liked her, she’s not funny. I’m going to enjoy watching her blow up her career
@Tanesha86 Ditto!
Well. She’s not improved, has she?
First of all,i never knew hosts for such prestigious events got paid,i assumed the exposure is payment enough. But $15,000 seems rather low right? And in 2022 !?So what did someone like Whoopi get?
“…..i assumed the exposure is payment enough…..”
Shameful. This is what exploiters say to young artists/writers etc. They covet the work and want to use it but dont want to pay for it. Shameful.
If its good enough to appear in your prestige publication etc. its good enough for you to pay for the the artist’s work.
I figured they got paid, and more than just those goody bags they all get, but $15k does seem pretty low.
I can’t quite put my finger on why the LCK situation seems to feel less personal to her as a woman comedian. I guess we’ll never know 😐
I thought, after the Oscars, she posted about taking a break. I really wish her break was a nice long one. SHUT UP, AMY!!! 🙄
Chelsea Handler should have won for best comedy over Louis CK.
It isn’t about who should have won. I appreciate that Chelsea Handler was a favorite of some, and I’m not picking on your preference. The outrage isn’t about who got robbed. It’s that an admitted sexual predator was even nominated in the first place, and then garnered enough votes to be awarded. Enough people were okay with his crimes and behavior for that to happen.
Amy Schumer has a long history with Comedy Central. Comedy Central produced the album Louis CK won the Grammy for. She’s clearly not willing to say much of anything because it might cause friction with Comedy Central. So when it might actually have some blowback for her, she does not support other women. She wants to have the reputation of someone who does, but she doesn’t.
Chelsea is a deplorable human being. She is just as bad as Louis CK and equally unfunny
@crogirl I feel the same way. Chelsea is definitely deplorable and not funny!
That’s it? That’s all she has to say about a sexual predator whose target was women comedians?
At least she’s not alone. It got super quiet here too when a predator was rewarded by his industry buddies after saying Will Smith should have his Oscar taken away and be arrested.
People tell on themselves wrt racism.
Is Chelsea a sexual predator? She can be an awful person but she’s (to my knowledge) a sexual predator like Louis?
I’ll never understand how she’s gotten so popular…she’s not funny at all. And her lack of response of C.K. compared to the dramatics of many comments about Will is…telling.
Her Leather special was awful but her Growing special on Netflix was really funny.
I enjoyed her cooking show with her husband.
I don’t understand how you can be so untalented in your profession and so wrong all the time, and still, have the career she has.
Amy Schumer looks like a potato, too bad she isn’t as silent as one.
💀 a spoiled one +1
I’ve recently started likening people to potatoes, and it makes my husband laugh laugh laugh. It’s horrible though, we shouldn’t fat shame or comment on people’s bodies. She is not funny no matter what she weighs!
Also, ok, I know I just said we shouldn’t comment on people’s looks, but doesn’t she look like a campbell’s soup kid?
A cabbage patch doll!
Nothing to do with her weight at all, it her face. It LOOKS like a potato. I can’t help it, it’s all I see when I look at her.
digression, but margary taylor green has a potato face/head
“The message is loud and clear: sexual predators, rapists, harassers and violent misogynists will always have a place in entertainment. BLACK people who do anything out of order will not have a place.”
There fixed it for you Kaiser!!
Love this fix, Runaway. So sadly true. (And not to threadjack, but I finally finished watching the Oscars last night – kids and I had just started spring break when they aired so I had to record – and the Coda win was so inspiring and the director, Sian Heder, is incredible. I’d love some posts on what she’s up to next.)
Yall are triggered by Amy Scnhumer. That’s funny.
Triggered? Hardly, the republican convention is that way. *points at toilet*
Ha ha! You are so so wrong on that one. Just a thinker. The group think around here has gotten a little off the chain and commenting in case anyone cares to self reflect rather than shout at the mirror.
Oh, I’m sorry—so if we don’t buy into the group hysteria and pearl clutching we’re Republicans? Miss me with that nonsense, please.
So triggered! It’s almost comical.
The use of the word “trigger” is trendy, huh?
It is trendy for Trumpers
She needs to say less.
The violence of Louis C.K. is far, far more serious than what Will Smith did. For her to have the weakest reaction ever to his Grammy win after such a dramatic response to the slap is…not it. I believe Amy had every right to feel shocked and upset by what happened at the Oscars. But keep that same energy when actual abusers win awards, please.
Interesting that seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock left her unequivocally triggered and traumatized (so much so that she won’t shut up about it), but sexual predator Louis CK is awarded with a Grammy and she’s like “I think it’s not okay”.
As someone said in a previous post – sometimes people tell on themselves.
Also, she’s not anywhere near as funny as she thinks she is.
Random observation – I’m honestly shocked Lena Dunham hasn’t submitted a think piece on this whole thing yet because this is the exact type of thing she loves inserting herself into.
When people start throwing around the words “triggered” and “virtue signaling,” you know the cavalry has arrived to justify racist hypocrisy for their faves. I’m super glad some of you like Amy’s new show. That doesn’t make her any less of a n opportunist when it comes to speaking out against who she thinks deserves scorn and repudiation, but quietly protecting predatory comedians.
Yeah people that are always saying TRIGGERED are so childish, wasn’t that the name of the Orange dictator’s least favorite spawn’s not totally ghostwritten book as well?
Let’s be honest: the DiCaprio jokes by now are interchangeable. You can only be so original with his yachts, private planes, pseudo eco warrior shit and young girlfriends. After 15 years the jokes do get repetitive. Which does not mean I want them to stop….
But the slap vs CK is not to be justified. I liked Daniel Radcliffs response….
Okay I keep putting these comments into sites all over the internet. The difference is that Will Smith did it on live TV. Louis C.K., Cosby, Weinstein, and all the others did it in private. Yes it was something worse. But you don’t picture it in your head. You see Will over and over and over. Mainly because sites keep showing it. That is the main reason people are more upset about it. One of the reasons Russia is losing the Ukraine war around the world is because people have camera phones. People are seeing the devastation themselves. They are seeing the dead bodies. Humans are visual creatures. It sinks in better if we see it. Will slapping Chris will be remebered for decades. All the others will be forgotten unless someone brings it up. Then people will say oh yeah I remember something about that. And then proceed to forget it again.
Amy doesn’t speak for me or other white women. She is her own special kook. She was backstage, I believe, and didn’t see the slap first-hand. So hard to see how she could be this upset. She’s a comedian. She’s seen it all by now.