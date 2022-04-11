Royal sources insist that Prince Andrew ‘can do a lot of good’ if he’s rehabilitated

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times had a curious and awful story: “Prince Andrew, disgraced and downbeat, dreams of a comeback.” This sub-genre of royal reporting has been happening since late 2019, let’s be honest. Prince Andrew was forced to “step back” from public life following his Newsnight interview, and yet days after he was fired from royal life, the rehabilitation campaign began in earnest. If not for the pandemic, Andrew would have been back at public royal events with regularity in 2020. The Queen has always had Andrew’s back, and she’s always agreed with him that he should be allowed to “come back.”
Just recently, following Andrew’s appearance at the Queen’s side at Prince Philip’s memorial service, sources told the Mirror that Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre “for the good of the family and that’s that. He’s very much of the view that he is a young man and has plenty to offer. He’s not going to just sit at home and do nothing until the end of his days.” I took this to mean that Andrew is openly blackmailing Charles and trying to get a big chunk of cash to go away. This Times piece is just a continuation of that – open blackmail, plus Andrew being utterly clueless about how disgusting he is and how no one wants him.
Andrew’s rehabilitation: Despite the tide of sentiment against him and the palace insiders who insist that there can be no return, sources confirmed that the duke still harbours ambitions of a public role. “In the past, he has done a lot of good things for charities, also in his capacity as UK trade ambassador,” one said. “If he is rehabilitated, then I think he can do a lot of good. The settlement had no admission of guilt.” Others willing to speak in his defence believe that his treatment has been unfair.
Poor Andrew is in a bad place: “He’s clearly in an awful place,” a source who knows the duke said. “If you read it [the Instagram post], it was incredibly personal, and incredibly thoughtful. Even the reaction to that . . . here he was as a veteran sharing something deeply personal on this important anniversary — it was surprising that it couldn’t be read as what it was. There are rightfully some questions of him but there is rarely a balanced judgment of him in the media. He has a lot to give to people who will let him give.”
Andrew’s ambitions: “His ambition to return to public life and his belief that he can be of service remains undimmed,” a royal source told The Times this week. “But he is the only one who sees it that way.”
Andrew does have some support within the family: Although a picture has been painted of a family at loggerheads with Andrew, it is understood that he has continued to receive kindness and support from his siblings behind the scenes. Charles, 73, “has a very clear delineation in his mind”, the royal source said. “On the one hand, the Duke of York is his brother whom he loves, who he will support as any sibling would through difficult times, just as support has been offered by the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex. What they [the siblings] are very good at is understanding the difference between the family dynamic and the institutional need.” Charles is “less sympathetic” when it comes to the duke’s public role — and his view that there is no way back for his beleaguered brother is unlikely to change. “The recent events will have only served to strengthen that position. But although there is increasing consultation between the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, the Queen remains at the helm of this ship.”
Andrew’s coming to the Jubbly: Another royal source, after the duke attended Philip’s service, told The Times that if other non-working royals such as his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were present, then he could be too. “He is the Queen’s son, so there has to be an acceptance that he can be at a family event,” they said. It is thought that the Derby and a service celebrating the Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral are the most likely possibilities.
Prince William hasn’t done anything: The role of the Duke of Cambridge in the meetings over Andrew’s future has perhaps been overstated, another source suggested. “The [discussions] around Andrew have been pretty much in the hands of the Prince of Wales and the siblings,” they said. “That’s not to say he didn’t have an opinion.”
Yeah, I’ve been reading variations of this for two and a half years. Andrew should have been fired from royal life and exiled completely back in 2019. Period, the end. The fact that royal reporters are still putting up with this farce of “Andrew could genuinely come back” just shows how out-of-touch Andrew, the Queen and the entire royal establishment really are. And to be clear, again, this is the Queen. No one can tell her sh-t, no one can say “stop embiggening your degenerate son, it is harming the institution.” So I say, just let her keep doing it. Nothing’s going to change, this rapist human trafficker is going to be front-and-center at all of the Jubbly events and it will be the last gasp of this f–king mob family.
Did the Queen leak that because, no he can’t. He doesn’t even believe he did anything wrong and clearly she doesn’t either so what type of rehabilitation is taking place?
Tell me you are a narcissistic sexual predator pedophile without telling me you are a narcissistic…. You know the rest.
Funny how they can now separate family from the firm…hmm
Anyways yes please Andrew show up for every event front and center. Let the world see who this family really is and who they choose to protect.
I agree. He needs to be the most visible face.
Yup I want him to overshadow every event during jubby and be on every front page.
I think Republic groups should sponsor Andrew’s comeback. He should do everything, cut ribbons, drive his mother around, be the main spokesperson, define the PR strategy, and oversee the budget. It’ll take three months max for the figurative guillotine to come out, guaranteed.
Here it comes: Andrew being unsnubbed. The Queen will now undo all the “punishments” of Princes Charles and peripherally, William. She is snubbing the latter two, if you want to keep a list, which the BM definitely do.
Andrew can’t accept “gifts” from shady business men if he is fired. He wants his hustle back.
If there is a jubbly, andrew will be there, front and center, there is more going on dynamic wise then we are being told. There are secrets in that family that would be considered shock and awe, should the family go to hard on andrew.
Charles and william aren’t the only members who can leak.
I’d be willing to bet that there have been shock and awe moments for the past thousand years in this family, and still they grift on.
I honestly don’t know what would end it. The Panama papers didn’t impact the queen at all, corrupt deviants don’t seem to do their reputation much harm, shady deaths, decades of mistresses , the let them eat cake moments, or the flaunting of their wealth in troubled times doesn’t seem to impact their ability to limpet, so what would do it?
All I get from these regular updates from the “Andrew Hour” is that being a known nonce and accused rapist is less bad than being black or married to a black person.
That’s it. That’s all these rehab games have taught me. Salty island of fools…
If that’s who they’re desperate to push out there, they must really be desperate for working royals.
“whom he loves, who he will support as any sibling would through difficult times”
A divorce, job loss, bereavement, illness are all difficult times I would support a sibling through. Raping a trafficked teenager is not “difficult times” that requires my support. These people are fucxing unreal.
“Rehabilitate?” They act like he’s a puppy who has to be patiently trained not to pee on the carpet.
This guy has such poor judgement and lack of character that he willingly abused trafficked minors, buddies up to criminals and money launderers, accepts bribes, and mistreats staff. His money and privilege alone protects him from going to jail.
But do go on about how the monarchy finds him useful.
Maybe mommy told him how much he was getting in the will, and he did not find it sufficient?
Anyone else watch the documentary on Jimmy Savile? I’m sure there’s more to what Andrew’s done, but it’s been covered up over the years. He should be in a bad place.
I’m convinced that after QEII dies, we will find out even more about Andrew’s predations. He was (is?) in too deep with the sleaziest people in recent history. There is definitely more info that will come out about his depravities.
I finished it last night. It was shocking how much shit he pulled right in view and everyone was just like “whatever.” The letters from Charles were crazy too.
They say that about convicted criminals, too – they can do a lot of good, if rehabilitated. But first, they have to do their time.
Even leaving the assaults and his shady business dealings aside, he wasn’t doing anything useful or good before, why would that suddenly get better now? It’s not like he has this amazing track record of good works, he’s useless in that regard and always has been.
This family thinks going places and waving is “doing good,” so their bar is pretty low.
Good point. I am not sure how much of that he ever did, I think people sort of liked him as a young man but he’s not someone the public is clamoring to have at a ribbon-cutting.
I say give them all the rope they need to hang the whole institution once and for all. Bring it on.
More commonwealth nations will embrace republicanism, and more charities will dispense with having any royal patronage, and more people will wake up to the utter uselessness and stink of the royal family. Toss in Scottish independence and I will have a song in my heart as I pick the daffodils.
The sooner the royal family comes to an end, the better.
@Kaiser, your last sentence is everything! 👌
+1 😂
The fact that his siblings support him makes you wonder what info he has on all of them. PC likely wants people to forget about PA and his questionable friends and activities because when the subject is raised, he also has questionable friends and activities that are brought up.
I think they all have plenty on each other, but the Queen is still the queen, and I sense THAT is the leverage he’s using against Charles and others to get his way… Why would he bother to initiate mutually assured destruction via a war of mud-slinging, when he still has the support of his mother and she has final say in the matter?
Why are the rest all mud-slinging now? And the Queen is old and likely doesn’t know what all goes on in the media and won’t be around forever.
I do like this “finding out” part of fa&fo.
Merricat, thanks for the huge laugh 😂.
They’re really saying he didn’t get convicted of anything, because innocent people pay $12+ million dollars on the reg to stop the discovery phase of lawsuits. The whole thing is disgusting.
I look forward to Scotland dipping.
See this is why they need Harry to come back. Either to make them look good, or to take the heat off of Andrew. I think they assume Harry will go back to drinking and drugging and provide just enough “scandal” to cover the others. Andrew is too much, even for them. Harry can be both good and rotten at the same time, unlike Andrew who is just rotten.
I honestly hope they do this so it’s just the end of them all. My goodness. They have zero self awareness.
He can try whatever rehabilitation techniques he want but the public don’t want him back. Look at how a big deal was made when he accompanied the queen to Philip’s memorial event. And the palace/media tried to make a case that it was his father’s memorial (true) but there was still a lot of ‘well doesn’t mean he needs to accompany his mother’ sentiment – even amongst some of the press.
“’He is the Queen’s son, so there has to be an acceptance that he can be at a family event,’ they said. It is thought that the Derby and a service celebrating the Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral are the most likely possibilities.”
This a few lines after it’s said Charles sees “no way back” for Andrew publicly. So Fergie & Andrew are trying to float the idea of a few specific “family” Jubbly events he can attend. This, plus the article yesterday confirm my view that the current debate is family versus public appearances. If Andrew can persuade the Queen that certain events are family ones, he’ll try to be there. Charles has taken the position that anything “public” (not to say private, but in service of the Crown) is off limits to Andrew.
Good Lord, these people can’t read a room to save their lives.
And I enjoy that little mention, once again, of how TOB was not involved in the decisions about Noncey Drew.
So Andrew’s buddy said “ He has a lot to give to people who will let him give.” That sentence sent me into a horrible place thinking about all the people (I.e.underage girls) that Andrew has “given” to in the past. I sincerely hope that during TQ’s state funeral Charles sends movers to the Royal Lodge to remove this rapist/pederast.
Was he doing all that much good before 2019? Does anyone miss him? Is anyone clamoring for his return to public life besides Andrew himself and Fergie?
John Profumo recovered from career ending scandal by doing unpaid charity work for the rest of his life. PA could begin humbly by volunteering for charity work too but he clearly wants to start again at the top , enjoying full pomp and deference as a front line royal, turning up to patronise other people’s hard work. None of RF seem aware that their value and effectiveness as patrons is under review and PA’s return would refocus that scrutiny. RF will find him an out of the public eye sinecure to keep him out of trouble but a front line return is out of the question.
This is a great point… if he were truly interested in redemption, he’d be putting his money and his time where his mouth is, and simply getting on with the work, instead of looking for high-visibility opportunities. He’s like the kid who gets his Master’s degree at 23 and thinks he ought to go straight into senior management, instead of working his way up.
It’s not that I thought he was ever actually interested in learning from his mistakes, but imagine if two years from now it was leaked that for two years he’d been quietly taking meetings with non-profits who fight human trafficking, and speaking with experts and psychologists who work with trafficked individuals about the impact of their experiences on their lives… the public likely would be willing to allow him back into the spotlight. Not going to happen, but that’s what someone ought to tell him to do.
Charles needs to look to how the Duke of Windsor was finally gotten rid of. Perhaps Andrew can be appointed as governor of some far-flung island where the native population would be willing to put up with the prince and his non-wife in exchange for the improvements to that a royal in residence would bring?
The queen who is described as “having good days and bad days” seems to have lost the plot. Charles better quit dithering and ACT!
Given the enormous failure of the Cambridges’ “Tour de Farce”, no Caribbean island would want him — they’d be burning him in effigy.
I hold to the belief that the Royal Family doesn’t believe that Andrew didn’t do anything wrong and if it weren’t for the public’s outrage he would be back as a working royal. He’s being kept behind closed doors only because the Palace fears the public reaction. But Andrew will be there at the Queen’s side at the Jubbly.
I concur. They probably hold to the belief that Virginia Giuffre was “fast” and basically “entrapped” Andrew. They’re not seeing her as the victim in all of this at all. The deep-seated misogyny of that family just keeps coming forth. Yeah, they’ve got a Queen as the head but that has changed nothing about how they view women, especially those they deem an inconvenience.
I was just talking to a friend who’s back from 2 weeks in London. She says the major topics of conversation have been Sunak’s wife’s taxes and how disgusting it was that Andrew walked in front and center at Phillip’s memorial. A lesser topic is W&K and how it’s too bad everyone around them was so poorly prepared, and nobody is talking about Meghan and Harry.
Andrew cannot do a lot of good if he’s rehabilitated. He is incapable of being rehabilitated and any PR person worth their salt would shy away from any such impossible endeavor. His history is littered with bad behaviour — everything from consorting/grifting with shady Middle Eastern and Eastern European oligarchs who got *favours* from him to abusing staff abominably. He is known to be extraordinarily crass and rude to politicians and business leaders, spends money like water (often to shore up Fergie’s appalling debts) and, of course, consorted with 2 of the most evil predators imaginable up to and including raping underage girls who were trafficked to him. The so-called *sources* quoted are clearly Andrew and Fergie.
They’re getting comfortable they have forgotten that Virginia can and will speak on this if she needs to. And every day that he tries to come back as a day to remind her she really needs to tell everything to the world. He should think he’s lucky stars and just be quiet and find some hobbies