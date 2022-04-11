Chris Rock on the Oscars slap: ‘I’m not talking about it until I get paid’

On Friday, the Academy handed down their punishment for Will Smith. He will be banned from attending the Oscars or any Academy-related events for ten years. This means he will not be able to attend the Oscars, nor the Governors Awards or the Academy dinners or anything like that, even if he is nominated again in the future. Meanwhile, Chris Rock still hasn’t said much of anything about the slap. Days after the Oscars, Rock’s latest standup tour began, and over the weekend, he performed in Indio, CA. Previously, Rock said he was “still processing” what happened. Now he’s telling his audiences that he will only talk about it when he gets paid:

California-based paper Desert Sun quotes the comedian as saying at the show in Fantasy Springs: “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about [the Will Smith incident] until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he then joked. According to the outlet, attendees were forbidden from bringing mobile phones into the building during Rock’s set, and were given locking pouches for all mobile devices. The actor had previously mentioned the shocking Oscars incident during a stand-up set last week, telling an audience that he was “still processing” what had happened.

TMZ believes that Rock is perhaps leaving open the possibility of suing Will Smith for the slap. I mean… it could happen, but I doubt it will. I think Rock was saying that he’ll talk about it when he gets a good offer for an interview. I suspect both Rock and Smith will have their choice with interviewers, but my gut says that Will is going to wait several months before he speaks. On the other hand, I think Rock will probably talk first. We’ll see.

