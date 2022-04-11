‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #121: Beatrice & Eugenie learned to grift

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:00
We changed our plans and will be taking off next week for Easter. Our next episode will be out April 23rd. I’m learning how to play pickleball but am confused about the scoring. Chandra mentions the Fast Four rules in tennis. Serena Williams’ tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has announced he’ll train Simona Halep. You can listen below!
Royals: Minutes 6:00 to 17:30
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were part of a fraud case involving their mom and dad. Eugenie defended her payment of £25,000 by saying she thought it was for her mom’s birthday party. Beatrice received £750,000 for her wedding, which was during lockdown in July, 2020. She didn’t issue a statement like Eugenie but a source told the DM “She knew nothing about this, poor thing.” We think Charles’ fingerprints are all over this news.
There are still stories about the Cambridges moving to Windsor and that they’re looking for estates there. Chandra thinks they’re going to keep Kensington Palace apartment one and Anmer Hall. We don’t know where they’ll move yet, but they’re likely putting out feelers seeing which property Charles and the Queen will give them.
Meanwhile we’re still getting analysis of the Cambridges’ ridiculous Caribbean tour and of The Queen bringing Andrew with her to Philip’s memorial. The Queen and Prince Andrew think Andrew can make a comeback and they’re obviously focusing on that. As soon as the Queen dies Andrew will be out of sight.
Duchess Meghan posted a sweet letter to the animal rescue organization, Mayhew, for which she was a patron for three years. Mayhew announced that Meghan was no longer a patron as of January. Meghan’s letter referenced her dog Guy’s “debilitating accident.” Guy’s two legs were broken in a mysterious incident in 2017 after Meghan moved to the UK. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about the royals. Chandra thinks it was Meghan’s idea to step away from Mayhew.
Ghosts: Minutes 17:30 to 25:30
We shared some creepy ghost stories in episodes 16, 34 and 71. Vanessa Hudgens was just on the Kelly Clarkson show. She said she’s been able to communicate with spirits since she was little and that she’s learned to accept it and tune into it. I mention the show Surviving Death which had convincing ghost and reincarnation stories. Chandra mentions the Unsolved Mysteries episode about the 2011 tsunami in Japan. Chandra has had more runins with spirits than me. Her stories are in episodes 16 and 34!
Here’s a link to the twitter thread we mentioned and here are links to the individual tweets I read. Chandra is a Hindu and believes in reincarnation. She wonders if her dad will come back. Here’s a link to the tweet that Chandra mentioned about the little girl who said she was a grandmother in South America.
Comments of the Week: Minutes 25:30 to end
Chandra’s comment of the week is from Kalana on the post about Prince William’s temperament. My comment of the week is from outoftheshadows on the post where Paula Patton responded to the controversy over her bad fried chicken recipe.
Thanks for listening bitches!
