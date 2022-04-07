Paula Patton will still make her mom’s fried chicken but is open to other recipes

The other day, a video Paula Patton had posted over a month ago went viral. It was of Paula making her mother’s fried chicken recipe. It was not well received, to say the least. People had opinions on all of it – ALL of it – from how she washed the chicken, to how and when she seasoned it, to how she overcrowded her pan. And since fried chicken is such a sacred dish, people came out of the woodwork to weigh in on Paula’s techniques.
Paula is presently on vacation with her son in Mexico minding her own business. Her friends, however, felt she’d had enough peace and tracked her down to let her know that her and her mother’s names were being dragged through the mud. Paula responded in a short video and she was… perfectly delightful. She said she loves her mom’s recipe and that’s just how they do it. But she is open to suggestions for some other recipes as well, although she will also keep making her chicken the way she does because she likes it.
On Tuesday, Patton sweetly brushed off the critics and defended her family recipe in an Instagram video, saying she’ll still be using her mom’s technique.
“I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it, it might look crazy. It is the way we do it,” Patton said. “It’s all good, because everybody’s got their own way of making things and I’ll take suggestions. I’ll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I’m going to lways make my mom’s chicken the way that she did it.
We put the seasonings in the oil and all that — it’s just the way we do it.”
I posted Paula’s video below. It’s a MasterClass in response to outrage. She’s so gracious about it, I kind of want to try her recipe as a result. I don’t make the fried chicken in our house. My husband does a buttermilk marinade, and his flour has about seven spices in it so his is more in line with everyone else. I heard a lot of you discussing rinsing the chicken with citrus and vinegar and I’ve passed that on to him. Paula did address washing her chicken in the video, by the way. She said she probably edited poorly but assured everyone she does wash her chicken well.
I’m no chef but I questioned the spices in the oil thing that everyone had an issue with. I make oils infused with flavors for cooking. I make them by boiling whatever flavor in the oil, let it cool, filter through a sieve and store it. Then I use that oil when cooking to add that flavor to my dish. I also add spices to broths and water when I boil things in it to enhance flavor. I’m not defending Paula’s spice to oil method, but I’d try it once to see how it worked. I do agree she overcrowded the pan, though. That’s just a headache for her. But she said she was making a big batch for her son’s school so maybe she was in a rush.
Sometimes when you grow up with something, that’s the taste you want. With all due respect and apologies to our Irish readers, I leave the sugar out of my soda bread. My mom omitted it for some reason and now it’s too sweet for me if it’s in there. People who have never had soda bread before love mine. Just depends on what you’re used to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Paula Patton is such a good sport… she's so positive & unbothered 🥰 (her response is goals)
— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) April 6, 2022
Aww Classy response!
My word she is stunning! And a good sport. It’s fun to read about a “scandal” with low stakes and good humour on all sides.
I always found her beautiful, but her graciousness and good-spiritedness makes her even prettier to me. Great attitude and response.
+1. And she’s always this way. She’s so so so sweet! It makes her a million times more beautiful and is an inspiration to always take the high road. Just thought of this – but when Blurred Lines was released and popular, she was in the midst of promoting a movie. I remember she was on a late night show and the host asked her about her summer. She was so generous, saying how they were celebrating the song and all of the excitement around it. So gracious!
“Her friends, however, felt she’d had enough peace and tracked her down to let her know that her and her mother’s names were being dragged through the mud“
Hecate, you’re amazing 🤣🤣🤣
I’m a Hecate Stan. Just hysterical. Every. Single. Post.
Yes definitely my fave writer 🤭
She’s so classy, positive and pretty.
I’m Mexican and we wash our meat too! Like my mom literally would use a damn brush to wash it real good, I’m with you Paula!!
Lemon or lime wash is the minimum in Caribbean for everything. It kills some bacteria. I didn’t know until recently that Haitians add vinegar into the mix as well.
“Unbothered” is exactly correct. She’s up on vacation with her perfect skin and perfect teeth, just being a delight and winning at life.
Whether that was her team’s strategy or her own chill nature, it could not have been better played.
This idyll with Paula and her questionable behavior towards chicken is a surprisingly bright spot in the gossip world this week. She is very much a good sport about it. Love how she supports her fam recipe.
She already survived the drama that was Robin Thicke–she can’t be bothered about a little chicken drama.
I’m pretty much in the mainstream when it came to fried chicken, but with Celiac, i went years missing it, but now use my air fryer to get crispy “fried” chicken. Still, these debates teach me so many new tricks, I love them! PP is a sweetie for responding in this spirit.
I know it was harmless ribbing but I felt bad that her mother’s recipe trended for hours because of how bad it looked. It’s a family recipe and she likes it so who cares how she does it. Stuff like this is why I can’t be famous.
She’s just fried a chicken. A chicken.
The way her mother used to do. A CHICKEN. I don’t see the point of roasting someone just because they haven’t done something the way it was expected.
The only thing she harmed was a piece of white meat.
Let people live!
For spices cooked in oil, yes and no. spices become more fragrant when sautéed in oil (think Indian food w whole cumin and mustard) but the high heat and time necessary to ‘fry’ chicken means most ground or fresh spices will be burned before the chicken is cooked.
I’m sure there’s actual technical terms for all the chemistry etc but I sadly don’t know
Good for Paula. She is an excellent action star, I would love to see her in a Marvel movie.
The only thing I found “weird” was seasoning the meat while it’s frying, those spices will burn. Do you Paula , you like it, I LOVE it!
What’s wrong with doing things our way? I support her chicken 100%! And she fed the school class with that – I wanna have their review and im sure it tasted great!
Classy and a good sport! The tastes we learn to love really do shape adult tastes. I started on percolator coffee and anything else tastes off to me.
She’s gorgeous and I loved her response. She was so sweet and gracious despite all the wild takes that people had on her chicken online. I love her.