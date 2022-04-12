Kim Kardashian thanked Pete Davidson for running errands with her

On Monday, Kim Kardashian posted these photos on her social media. This was a date night (not really) between Kim and Pete last week, when he joined her at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, but didn’t walk the carpet with her. They apparently went out for a “late night snack” after the premiere. Hm. There are, as always, comments about Pete’s BDE and such, but whatever. I am going to approach this relationship the same way Kim is likely approaching it. As a fun, unserious curiosity. Kim spoke to Hota Kotb about Pete recently on Kotb’s podcast:

Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.

“And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” the mother of four said. “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

Kardashian also shared that she enjoys keeping parts of her relationship private for now. “I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about,” she said.

As for what she likes to do with her boyfriend, Kardashian explained that it’s the little things she does with Davidson that mean the most to her. “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun,’ ” she said.