Kim Kardashian thanked Pete Davidson for running errands with her

On Monday, Kim Kardashian posted these photos on her social media. This was a date night (not really) between Kim and Pete last week, when he joined her at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, but didn’t walk the carpet with her. They apparently went out for a “late night snack” after the premiere. Hm. There are, as always, comments about Pete’s BDE and such, but whatever. I am going to approach this relationship the same way Kim is likely approaching it. As a fun, unserious curiosity. Kim spoke to Hota Kotb about Pete recently on Kotb’s podcast:
Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled.
“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.
“And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” the mother of four said. “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”
Kardashian also shared that she enjoys keeping parts of her relationship private for now. “I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about,” she said.
As for what she likes to do with her boyfriend, Kardashian explained that it’s the little things she does with Davidson that mean the most to her. “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun,’ ” she said.
The part about running errands is 100% why Kim likes Pete. I’ve said that for months now – she hasn’t been in a “normal” relationship like this in years, where she gets to do normal couple things like go to the movies and hang out and watch TV or run errands together. She rarely did that kind of stuff with Kanye. Pete is chill and he’s fine with doing whatever Kim wants. That must be so unusual for her. Anyway, it’s fine. If they get tired of each other and break up, they’ll both be fine. This isn’t life or death, it’s just some fun.
I read that Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar exam. Not sure what the means exactly for becoming a lawyer, but, sincerely, good for her.
Agreed, good for her. It’s also good that California and other states provide alternative paths to becoming lawyer. In her case it’s basically apprenticeship called Law Office Study Program. Another alternative, taken by Rachel Denhollander, is to attend unaccredited law school. Rachel Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nasser of sexual assault. Her book, What Is a Girl Worth?, is one of the best I’ve ever read.
I think after she filed for divorce she said that, while Kanye was king of grand gestures, she felt lonely not having anyone to share everyday things with. I’m sure Pete is happy to hang out and it’s an easy, uncomplicated relationship for her. Plus, it keeps her relevant in pop culture and boosts his name recognition, so, win-win (I’m cynical about the motivations of most celebrities, there always seems to be a self-promotion angle).
The number of “like” in a sentence is just….mind blowing. I couldn’t get through reading it, I probably would have tore my hair out if I actually listened to her.
I, like, totally agree with you, Myriam. Totally.
I’m not being shady by asking but, has Kim *ever* been in a relationship like that? Maybe not since the Ray-J-ening of her public image, but even before ….. maybe a much younger Kim did go to Target to get snacks with her boyfriend and then watch movies at home, but, I think it’s been a lot longer than just before Kanye.
I don’t know but her relationship with Reggie seemed pretty normal. They used to get pap’d at Chipotle often. Reggie seemed pretty down to earth, but he cheated on her or something right?
Well the last guy she dated before Kanye was Kris Humphries. I dunno what they did together in their downtime, they weren’t together long. But I think Kris wasn’t a pushover and would challenge Kim and call her on her BS. Pete probably doesn’t do that, he’s younger than her and probably lets her take the lead on things. And he doesn’t care what they do, he just wants to spend time with her and hang out. She’s not used to that because she was with Kanye for what, 7 or 8 years?
I hope the hulu show flops and is not renewed so we can be done with the Kardashian reality tv portion finally. I mean they have legit businesses and empires now why do they still thirst for the extra attention. Kendal and Kourtney act like its beneath them but im guessing don it for the pay check.
The show is marketing for their product lines. Marketing that they *get paid* millions to do.
I’m sorry to say but they will ride this train until the wheels fall off.
They way she acts like this relationship “just happened” and she wasn’t expecting it. Honey, you gave Pete your number at SNL. Did you think this dude wasn’t going to call you? He will date any beautiful celeb that’s interested. You knew what you were doing. You were jealous of Kourtney. You wanted attention and dating Pete gave that to you. You wasted zero time being pap’d with him. You wasted zero time talking about him in interviews and having him film for your new show. I wonder what part of her relationship she’s keeping private? Dude literally took a pic saying he was in bed with her and it’s all over the internet (the text he sent Kanye that his friend “leaked”). They use people. In this case, Pete is benefitting so I really don’t feel bad for him. He’s stupid for getting Kim’s name branded on him, but oh well, that’s his problem.
This. All of this.
I agree with you. Since Kourtney started dating Travis, she went from being the least popular K to one of the most and the media loves them as a couple. I think Kim definitely wanted to have an “edgy” relationship also, so she went into high gear to make it happen.
Yup. Kim needed to suck some of Kourtney’s oxygen and get herself some attention.
In the pivot to the new Hulu era, looks like the Kardasians now like their men white, tall, lanky and heavily tattooed.
Yo, Trace Cyrus, you’re sleeping on your opportunity! Give Khloe a call.
100000000% agree with all you said ME
I’m also laughing so hard at the way you phrased it hahaha
Really, this is the stuff a good relationship is made of, the everyday boring stuff. Watching movies together, running errands, talking about each other’s day over dinner. Good for Kim for being in a relationship like this. I think it has been a healthy change for her.
I agree, it makes me a bit sad for her thinking what her life has been like in her other relationships – I know she chose to be in those but she’s still a human being (under all the surgery, filters and ridiculous outfits).
I don’t know, a healthy change might be NOT using every detail of your relationship for PR.
uhh, but that’s literally her job? lol
Looks like she’s holding her breath whenever she’s around him. Whatevs. Get yours, girl.
The image that most readily comes to mind when I think of Kim is sitting in back of car going to Wyoming (or wherever crazy Kanye was holed up) and you could just see the despair and finality on her face as she realized Kanye was over. So good for her.
Gawd, that ridiculous ass. It’s repulsive. He doesn’t mind obviously though, right?
Having a flat butt, I find this trend of popularizing larger ones somewhat disturbing (for me). Luckily, I am old and don’t care and just resort to wearing long sweaters and Tees. 🙂
And as someone with a naturally large butt it’s nice to see the trend swing the other way. I grew up being made fun of for my large butt. Big butts forever!
Ameerah, I envy you! I had a college roommate with a fabulous butt, but she hated it and complained that people said she had a “bubble butt.” She must be so happy now!
I see a big difference between the Kourtney and Travis relationship and the Kim and Pete one here with the “late night snack” photos.
Kourtney and Travis legit look crazy about each other, the smiles and the body language are totally natural and genuine. In these photos Kim looks like she’s trying to relax but is uncomfortable. It just doesn’t have that “real” feel to me.
Her butt is LITERALLY the size of mine. And a lot of other women’s.
Yes I am happy about the packing trend for I too as well as my sister are larger bottom. My fluffy backside saved me from cracking my head open when rollerblading years ago so I am grateful for this attribute.
He gazes at her fully enamored. She looks at him like he’s a cute puppy.
I have a soft spot for Pete. When the breakup with Ariana Grande happened and there was a vague fear of him hurting himself, my heart broke for him. He has since been open about his mental health issues and I was so proud of him. I just hope he doesn’t get crushed in the drama that is The Kardashians.
Yeah, that second photo makes me nervous for Pete.
Like, does she enjoy him and his company? Most likely.
Is she also, always, thinking of the media impact and how this benefits her? Totally.
I like her face this month.
I have a soft spot for the both of them, each in their own way have gone thru hell.
I like that she expresses appreciation for the little things ( Kaiser did call that ages ago ) and I think part of Petes charm is he likes rescuing beautiful women.
I don’t know if it’ll stick but the both seemingly are on the right track.
Ahh, these crazy kidz. Look at Kim, casually getting a ‘late night snack’ in a pizzera wearing a skin tight latex dress and a full head of make-up, having a photographer with them to carefully document their PDA for the ‘gram so she can discuss, like, their relationship and how it’s “a little bit more close to my heart” and like, their “little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about”.
The funny thing is it’s being reported she ordered the “ham and yeezy” pizza…a pizza named after Kanye. She made sure the paps saw what she ordered lol like why?
they went to her premiere first, so of course she was in glam? 🙄
I feel like with Kanye she was more in love with how obsessed he was with her and also with the extra fame he brought her than with Kanye himself. He was willing to play the game to get them in the headlines. The ridiculous outfits, grand over-the-top gestures, big events like the Met Gala, being in his music videos, magazine covers…it brought both of their fame to the next level and they basked in it.
Kanye always seems so serious though and everything about him is ‘go big or go home’. Even though it was obvious he adored her, he treated her more like his little doll than a real partner. He seemed controlling right away when he threw away her clothes and started telling her what she could and couldn’t wear even down to the color palettes. That must have gotten so tiring.
I bet she really is just having fun being with someone relaxed and low key who doesn’t take life too seriously and isn’t trying to change who she is or control her. I don’t see her being with Pete long term (I feel like she’s going to try to become more ‘serious’ eventually by winding up with an older politician or lawyer type) but for now, she deserves to let loose and have some fun with a cute younger guy who wants to drive her around and run errands.
So right on – I totally agree with you 100%. I’m happy for her, I like him, and I hope they have fun.
Kim had normal relationships in the past she knows what she’s missing – kanye is exentric and that was probably a change and nice for her for a long time I guess, but in real life, the small things are just what are more meaningful over time. Kanye’s comment about pete wearing clothes from the mall just shows how he’s been/she’s been disconnected from downtoearth life. She doesnt need to prove anything to anyone anymore. She’s just gonna do it her way now
I am soooo curious what this dynamic plays out like behind closed doors because Kim doesn’t do drugs and has the sex vibes of a cardboard box. I just picture her onstage with Prince and it said so much about her. (I don’t watch any of the shows she’s on or her interviews.)