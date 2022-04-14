“Kaley Cuoco gives an update on her life & she got bangs for some reason” links

Kaley Cuoco update: she’s not dating anyone, Zosia Mamet is temporarily living with her, and she’s made a strong commitment to bangs. [JustJared]
Diane Kruger wore Brandon Maxwell stripes. [RCFA]
Khloe Kardashian admits that she Photoshopped True into some photos. [Dlisted]
America is having a huge anti-gay moment. [Jezebel]
What is going on with Brie Larson’s career? I suspect she pissed off the neckbeard legion, many of whom are Hollywood power brokers. [Pajiba]
I miss Naveen Andrews’ facial hair. [GFY]
A cop murdered Patrick Lyoya over his car registration. [Buzzfeed]
I feel like A Very British Scandal is going to make me so mad. [LaineyGossip]
God, I hope Fox News gets sued into oblivion. [Towleroad]
Monique Lhullier’s Spring bridal collection is… not my style. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Netflix’s The Ultimatum looks so bad! [Starcasm]
Brie has stated that she was always a working actor and didn’t have a large nest egg.
She is a working actor, who happens to be a Oscar winner, but a working actor nonetheless.
And her not taking any smoke, I believe is a factor also. Charlize slowed down as well and her lack of BS earned her a rep as difficult.
I seem to be the only person who finds Larson’s acting bland?
Nope. I like Brie a lot as a person, but her Oscar win felt like a fluke to me lol. She’s a decent actor, nothing amazing unfortunately.
I agree. Love her as a person, but she’s not a GREAT talent. Very bland acting
Should we start a support group of “I don’t get why Brie Larson is a big deal?” I don’t have an issue with her or anything, I just don’t get it. That Nissan ad where people are shocked to see her in the next car, I’m like, I don’t even think I’d notice her out of context. She’d easily blend into a crowd, IMO.
Brie isn’t very charismatic IMO. I probably wouldn’t recognize her on the street.
6 different posts on the Royal Family today. I do miss the real Hollywood gossip that used to get covered. Might as well change the name to Royalbitchy.
I’ve said this so many times on this site. They miss a lot of real good gossip to have insignificant posts about the royal family. I find it nearly as bad as dailymail in that this site is sooo focused on defending Meghan and down with the BM that they legit make misleading and biased posts.
Yes, I’ve said this before re: royal coverage but my posts disappear 😂. It’s now 70% royal and so many good stories don’t get covered, has amber Heard’s trial been covered?
Another day, another police murder of a Black human being.
Say his name: Patrick Lyoya.
*gutted*
It’s truly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and his community. The senseless murders need to stop.
I think Kaley looks cute in bangs. Brie Larson seems to be steadily working? Not sure what the problem is. I thought her YT was created at the start of the pandemic… maybe she was bored and wanted something to do. I’m sure the ad revenue from her channel was nice. I don’t think it’s any different starting a podcast which so many in Hollywood are doing now.
The Patrick Lyoya situation is awful and reading comments about it is even worse. People really trying to justify someone getting shot in the back of the head for resisting arrest and reaching for a taser. I think, as a country, we’ve built the police up so much that they now think they’re judge, jury, and executioner.
Remember to vote in mid-terms everyone!!! And don’t forget local elections – even positions like judges, sheriffs, etc. should be elected with scrutiny.
Shooting someone in the back of the head is an execution.
I don’t get how anyone could see it differently. Patrick Lyoya was executed.
I remember arguing with someone at work about a similar situation that happened in Georgia (of far too many similar situations); I cannot understand how they think it’s reasonable that someone who’s trying to run away should be shot (in that particular case). I just don’t get it.
Kaiser, sometimes we have very different opinions on bangs but in this case I wholeheartedly agree 😂
I like Kaley’s bangs. I hope she encourages her friend Zosia to check in on her father, whose recent comments were BANANAS and indicate sonething is terribly wrong with him.
I like the bangs on KC.
What happened to Patrick Lyoya makes no sense. These body cam videos are exposing a violent, racist, hair-trigger, poorly trained police force.
“a violent, racist, hair-trigger, poorly trained police force.” Or as it’s known in the abbreviated form, police. In a logical world, the blue lives matter crowd would agree that our police force needs to be better trained, better paid (e.g. more selective) and safer for everyone involved. But we don’t live in a logical world.
Re Brie Larson – is she maybe just aiming for fewer projects but with bigger paychecks? There aren’t nearly as many prestige films being made these days and streaming projects take up a lot of time
That could be. Plus she also seems to have quirky projects that she does froM time that don’t seem intended to light up the festival or awards circuit but are interesting to her, like she’s doing what’s interesting to her and making her own way. (She’s already morphed her career from musician to actor, who knows what she’s aiming for next). The Marvel project money may make that possible.
As an actress and a personality, I find her vibrant and smart and funny, but she’s also a bit dry, take no ish in a unique way that may be harder to slot in generic/typical Hollywood female roles?
In any case, aside from the F & F stuff (which isn’t my jam) I’m curious and looking forward to seeing what she does next.
The statement in that link about how working for Marvel may not leave time for much else made me laugh … apparently Cumberbatch did not get that memo.
I know Brie Larson is quite a favourite around here, but she’s just so bleh to me. I know she has an Oscar, but so does Jennifer Lawrence, and I don’t think anyone would call her a great actress (and she has two!). I think the Fast and Furious films are right up Brie’s acting ability-alley.
I like Jennifer Lawrence because I love Winter’s Bone and Hunger Games. In both cases, I read the book before seeing the movie, and in both cases I think she was well cast as the protagonist. But that’s when she was a teenager playing teenage roles. Then suddenly she was a 20 year old playing parts for 30 year olds? The Academy is a joke and the Oscars are an absolutely worthless standard of talent.
I agree re: Lawrence with you both. She is no great actress but she is watchable in some roles such as the Hunger Games. There is an intensity to her that attracts the eye. But she confused yelling and emoting with acting which is a problem.
Khloe Kardashian, a white woman photoshopping her black daughter is just anger inducing. She is going to pass down all of her insecurities onto that baby. Heartbreaking.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not defending the Kartrashians in any way, but I’m pretty sure it was that she Photoshopped her INTO photos she wasn’t originally in, rather than she Photoshopped her appearance/looks.
So they faked the photos, but nothing that would pass along insecurities. Not in this one narrow case, that is. They’ll mess up their kids in myriads of other ways, no question.
If I ever made a movie about Britney Spears I would cast Kaley Couco as Britney. Same athletic body and charm.
She would do a great job playing her.
Yeyyyyy Harry and Meg visited the Queen on their way to IG. And the press had No Clue Bwahahaha
Love it! Hope they release official photos when they’re safely back at home.
A. Maz. Ing!