“Kaley Cuoco gives an update on her life & she got bangs for some reason” links

Kaley Cuoco update: she’s not dating anyone, Zosia Mamet is temporarily living with her, and she’s made a strong commitment to bangs. [JustJared]

Diane Kruger wore Brandon Maxwell stripes. [RCFA]

Khloe Kardashian admits that she Photoshopped True into some photos. [Dlisted]

America is having a huge anti-gay moment. [Jezebel]

What is going on with Brie Larson’s career? I suspect she pissed off the neckbeard legion, many of whom are Hollywood power brokers. [Pajiba]

I miss Naveen Andrews’ facial hair. [GFY]

A cop murdered Patrick Lyoya over his car registration. [Buzzfeed]

I feel like A Very British Scandal is going to make me so mad. [LaineyGossip]

God, I hope Fox News gets sued into oblivion. [Towleroad]

Monique Lhullier’s Spring bridal collection is… not my style. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Netflix’s The Ultimatum looks so bad! [Starcasm]