Duchess Kate isn’t worried about ‘The Crown’: ‘Her image is perfect’

One of the things I sort of enjoyed about The Crown’s introduction for Lady Diana Spencer is that they showed that Prince Charles dated Diana’s older sister first, and they showed Diana approaching Charles shortly after Lord Mountbatten’s assassination, which is what really happened. The thing about The Crown introducing Kate Middleton in the sixth season is that no one knows when Kate first threw herself in Prince William’s path. We’re all familiar with the “friends at university, then Kate got his attention by strutting down the catwalk in a see-through dress” story. But most biographers say that Kate met William before university, likely when she was at Marlborough College and William was at Eton. They had likely met before she decided to stalk him around the world on his gap year too. She also changed universities because she wanted to throw herself into his path even harder. I bring all of this up because some dude says Kate “won’t worry” about her portrayal on The Crown. Girl, I don’t know…
Kate Middleton ‘wont’ worry’ about her character being cast in The Crown because her ‘image is perfect’, a former royal butler has claimed.
Netflix producers are reportedly on the hunt for a ‘stunning’ actress who can play a young Duchess of Cambridge in the sixth season of the historical drama. And while The Firm may be wary about the show, which has been known to bending facts to suit its narrative, Kate, now 40, ‘doesn’t have much to worry about’, Grant Harrold claims.
Grant, who worked as a butler for Prince Charles 2004 to 2011 told OK! magazine: ‘Kate doesn’t have much to worry about, her PR and image is perfect. There is nothing not perfect about her.
‘At the end of the day, it’s PR. Some bits are historical and some bits are drama – the palace has always been keen to remind people it is drama. It will be positive. So they may well see it as good PR. There will be an interest for them and she is likely to come face to face with the actress that plays her at some point at an event.
[From The Daily Mail]
Because every day at the palace is Opposite Day, methinks Camp Middleton is slightly worried that they’re about to become the undercover villains of The Crown’s Season 6. Can you even imagine if they cast someone as Carole Middleton? That’s an almost Shakespearean role at this point. And what if The Crown edges up to the actual history and not the sugary cover story? That Kate changed universities, that she tried to follow William around on his gap year, that she and her mother made a big plan to catch a prince? LMAO, suddenly Prince Charles is going to have Middleton backup when he starts campaigning against Netflix later this year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
-
-
16941, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Thursday August 09 2007. **UK OUT** Wearing a striking black and white figure hugging dress, Prince William’s on/off girlfriend Kate Middleton arrives home after a night of clubbing with friends in London’s trendy nightclub Bijou. Earlier this week Kate abandoned plans to take part in a cross-channel boat race for security reasons. Photograph:Â©Focus Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com ***FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE*** UK OFFICE: +44 131 225 3333/3322 US OFFICE: 1 310 261 9676,Image: 523204057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Focus Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
-
-
–
Kate Middleton
–
Cheltenham Gold Cup Festival 2007 Day 4
–
16th March 2007
20185
–
Only,Image: 542337412, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
KATE MIDDLETON, THE GIRLFRIEND OF PRINCE WILLIAM, ATTENDS THE SECOND DAY OF THE GATCOMBE PARK FESTIVAL OF BRITISH EVENTING, HELD AT GATCOMBE PARK NEAR TETBURY IN ENGLAND. 6 AUGUST 2005. PICTURES: /,Image: 542495898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anwar Hussein / Avalon
-
-
HRH PRINCE WILLIAM TODAY ATTENDED THE WEDDING OF HIS FRIEND HUGH VAN CUTSEM AT ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, BURFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND. ALSO ATTENDING WERE HIS FORMER NANNY TIGGY LEGGE-BOURKE HIS CURRENT ‘GIRLFRIEND’ KATE MIDDLETON AND JESSICA ‘JECCA’ CRAIG WHO HAS, FOR A LONG TIME HAD A SLOSE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PRINCE.
PICS: 4 JUNE 2005,Image: 544720109, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Swaine / Avalon
-
-
–
HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton
–
The Cheltenham Gold Cup Festival 2007 Day one
–
13th March 2007
20036
–
Non-Exclusive World Rights Only,Image: 554083961, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON SPLIT
British heir PRINCE WILLIAM and his girlfriend KATE MIDDLETON have ended their high profile relationship, according to reports.
The pair met while at university together in St Andrews, Scotland in 2001 and were expected to announce their engagement this year (07).
But the relationship appears to have floundered in recent months as Middleton, 25 has increasingly become the subject of media intrusion – and the 24-year-old prince has been photographed enjoying nights out with Army friends.
A close friend of the couple tells The Sun newspaper, “As far as Kate is concerned, William simply hasn’t been paying her enough attention. She is stuck in London while he is living in an officer’s mess in Dorset. Kate feels hugely frustrated that heir relationship just seems to be going backwards at a rate of knots.
“At university they were living together. Now, they are lucky if they see each other once a week.
“When he does get a night off, it appears to Kate that William would rather spend time drinking with his new-found Army pals.”
Middleton meanwhile has had to contend with paparazzi photographers watching the every move of Britain’s ‘future Queen’.
The friend adds “Kate suddenly found herself at the centre of intense speculation. And, for the first time in their long relationship, she really became the story. Kate was seen as fair game for photographers and there was very little William could do to protect her.”
The break-up is thought to be amicable. Middleton is currently being comforted by her family. (IG/WNTSU)
Kate Middleton
leaving home to go to work
London, England – 13.12.06
Featuring: PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON SPLIT
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Dec 2006
Credit: WENN
-
-
Kate Middleton
Kate leaves for work on her birthday. A couple of photographers clearly ‘invaded her space’ somewhat justifying the call for control of photographers.
London, England- 09.01.07
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jan 2007
Credit: WENN
-
-
Kate Middleton
leaving home on her way to work
London, England – 28.03.07
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 28 Mar 2007
Credit: Owen Beiny / WENN
-
-
Kate Middleton
leaving her house this morning on her way to work
London, England – 21.06.07
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jan 2004
Credit: Gucci/ WENN
Hahahaha! Perfect? 😂 can’t wait to see how they portray her chasing and plotting to get her hands on Will.
Not even I had a perfect younger years… dang, I clubbed , had a few one night stands, and drank too much with the girlfriends. Errr , she will blow her casket!
And chasing away any other women who dared even look his way.
@SMACD yes! That’s right! That def will be gold if decide to really tell the real story. The Middletons will be the talk of the town as they always wanted to be 😂
Can’t wait for all the meltdowns and serves them right!
Here lies ktae. She died from laughing so hard she forgot to breathe.
I suspect she will be a minor character whose arch is mostly as William’s confidant to complain about his father
That part.
I think all this will be even funnier when she’s barely a bit player in the seasons. It’s going to continue to center around Liz/Charles.
Agree. From the other bit that was posted last year, she may not even appear in the series. If they’re still on the fence about including her at all, I doubt they are going to get into all the Middleton machinations that went on to put W+K together. I think they might (maybe) show the underwear fashion show and that’s probably going to be as scandalous as it gets for Kate.
Can we see her falling out of bars drunk on her ass? The nauseating upskirt photos? The cheesy catwalk “fashion” show? Khate hanging on other guys at parties? “Perfect” PR. Right.
I fell out of bars drunk off my ass a good many times when I was in my 20s because my friends and I had fun. Up skirts should have always been illegal since the photo is taken without the subject’s consent.
That isn’t the kind of upskirt being talked about. We have years of photos of Kate’s skirts flying up to her chin, exposing all. Once is understandable, again and again almost seems deliberate.
This. I can fault Kate for may things, but going out in your 20s isn’t one of them.
I agree, getting drunk in your 20s and participating half-dressed in a cheesy catwalk fashion show aren’t really details that should ruin somebody’s “image” for life. Her PR and image are shite now but the show isn’t going to dive into the last 10 years (not yet, anyway). If they decide to add a season that focuses on William and Harry then I think Kate will have something to worry about.
Not just falling on her ass but flashing it bare out the window. Didn’t they call her Middlebum?
Of course they’re on the search for a stunning actress. It’s television. After all, they cast the gorgeous Emerald Fennell as Camilla.
Now if they cast an actress with any sort of charisma or likeability THAT will be a miscast.
If they cast someone with charisma, maybe Kate will start copy-keening her, instead of Meghan, lol.
Well if you look at pictures of Camilla at that age I think she was a similar ´level’ of gorgeousness as Emerald. But yeah the crown actors are often more attractive id sooner point out Claire foy and the very attractive guy who played Charles! That guy made me feel soooo confused when I saw pics of what Charles actually looked like. The actor is gorgeous and also has a certain energy and charisma. No offense to Charles but it doesn’t match
Camilla never had any level of gorgeousness, ever, even when she was young. Even on her wedding day, I would say she was….pleasant looking. Maybe. Josh O’Connor and Emerald Fennell made an extremely attractive Charles and Camilla, far better than the real couple.
@Huma, that is a very generous compliment you’re paying Camilla, although beauty is subjective.
Selene I’ve seen a few pics and think she looks a similar level of gorgeous as Emerald. I am a big fan of emerald as she created that great movie « promising young woman » and did a good job in the role on the crown but I don’t find her super gorgeous. I find both her and young Camilla somewhat pretty, in shape, nice hair. Maybe Camilla, even in her prime, was somewhat less attractive than Emerald is but again, it’s not the big jump that I see with the actors for the queen and Charles. They were really lucky with Philip though, that first guy was such a good match.
Oh, please. You could swing a cat in Hollywood and hit five actresses just as beautiful as Kate … and with a better work ethic. Hmm…
ANY actress they hire will have a better work ethic than Kate. They’re working an actual job right?
Oh yeah. That “she’s perfect!” spin is definitely coming from camp Middleton.
I hope they cast Carole and Pippa as well and show Carole scheming and grooming her daughters to social climb. Kate and Pippa were nicknamed the Wisteria Sisters (wisteria us a climbing vine). I hope they show Carole and Kate scheming to be in William’s path at every opportunity. And Carole manipulating William with her “I’ll be your new Mommy” act.
I have no doubt The Crown has done extensive research and plenty of people have talked to him about the Middletons.
Robert Lacey advises on the crown and has written multiple books including from that era regarding Kate switching colleges and the like
Her image is perfect if what she’s going for is “racist vapidity.”
Hahaha! Spot on, Merricat
It is such a mistanke to insist that you are perfect – because there is one one way you can move om a pedestal and that is down. Plus, pedestalled characters don’t Work in fiction because they are boring.
She will likely be offended when she is portrayed as “waity Katie” and then as “lazy Kate”. Before marriage her PR wasn’t “perfect” and for most of her married life her PR wasn’t “perfect”. Do these idiots believe this crap they spout or do they think the “peasants” are idiots? She only achieved “perfection” once they had Meghan to vilify. I hope The Crown leans HEAVILY on her previous drunk partying, “waitying”, flashing and (ongoing) laziness.
Nevermind the reality, No writer Worth their salt writes perfect characters because they are dramatically inert.
All this tells me is that they are very worried.
Me too. Who says “I’m not worried, my PR is perfect?” Besides, that’s the worry, right? that this is going to undo her very careful PR? We saw how fast Charles’ decades worth of work for Camilla came undone after one season of the Crown…..does Kate really believe she’s safe?
(I don’t even think her PR or her image is that perfect, but I can imagine at this point she thinks so.)
It’s so embarrassing that they have to push some idiot BUTLER out to the media to spin their preferred narrative. I mean how desperate and low can you be.
Kate and Carole match the scheming social climber stories of the past and if the Crown is going to include them in the show, they are definitely going to go there. They aren’t going to make a boring PR version just to please the Middleton ego.
But I really don’t think they are going to cover her at all. Maybe a brief scene where he meets her, but she’s not important enough to cover.
What would be delicious is if Chuck or Cams feeds intel on Middletons to throw them under the bus to save some of themselves in all this.
I so want a cigarette right now …..
Right?!?! NOBODY is perfect. That they are trying to convince themselves, not to mention us, shows they are VERY worried about the portrayal.
Not another Royal Butler??? 🙃
Wasn’t the Royal Chamberpot Keeper not available for his hot take on this groundbreaking news?
Carole obviously beat it into her that she cant have any skeletons in her closet. She carried herself well enough plus she was very young when she met him,what scandals could she possibly have. It is also notable that she didnt run to the tabloids and sell her story when William dumped her,she kept her head down.
🤣🤣You actually believe that!?😂😂😂
And she did not keep her head down when he dumped her. Carol ordered her to party and be seen everywhere to make him jealous. It’s well documented.
Lol relax. What i am saying is she didnt go crying to Hello magazine. And i recall the party pics,most of them were with William right? So thats not much of a scandal either. She played the long game and it paid off.
She did do a Hello spread in 2007, in her dragon race boat outfit. It was ostensibly about the Sisterhood, but it was largely about Kate and remarks about William.
She didn’t go to spill her side of the story about the breakup itself because they’d broken up a few times by then and she knew what to expect.
There are salacious pics of her with other men in clubs at this time that were scrubbed. I don’t care about that, it’s normal, but it’s clear it’s not part of the manufactured image she wants to present, which is “better than everyone else”.
If Kate’s mom is a kris Jenner type than yeah she’s been warned many times to avoid certain actions. I can believe that she doesn’t have any bombshell skeletons. If there is solid evidence of her mom plotting and manipulating to « get » William that would be awkward if it got featured on the crown, even if it’s not kates bad behaviour perse
It’s not about having skeletons. It’s about having the carefully curated PR blown to bits. We saw that last season with Charles and Camilla. Nothing in that season was a “skeleton.” It was new information to some people who were too young or who had forgotten what happened, but I don’t recall anything being in the series about C&C that was brand new information.
Here, so many people by this point have bought into the PR story of Kate, the simple country girl who went to St Andrews and fell in love with a boy, who just happened to be a prince and future future king. She spent the next decade trying to decide if she wanted to fit into his life, and what was the best choice for her, and if their love could see them through, and finally they both decided yes, they were meant to be and they could overcome all obstacles together.
I mean, its a nice story, but its not what actually happened, and the worry is the Crown will remind people of what DID actually happen.
The reality of how kate chased William down isn’t very hard to find. In the age of the internet there are still a lot of things outlining just how aggressive kate was to get in that circle.
So there might not be a sex tape, but the miss perfect image they have tried to implement is much easier to destroy with just a few truths.
The images from the Cambridge disaster tour tell us a different story from this pastoral fiction: portrait of the ffqc as an empty-headed, hollow-eyed racist.
Also, she signed up for the charitable boat race to make him jealous but then quit the team when they got back together – how’s that for a life of service?
Big skeletons-no but plenty of content involving flashing, waiting around and following Will to schools, chasing other women away from her, drunken partying, mean-girling Bea and Eug, and being lazy about royal “work”.
Yeah, at that age, I wouldn’t have stayed mostly faithful to a guy who dumped me/cheated multiple times. I could not have handled myself the way she did, but I think her mom was quite the wire-puller.
LOL…Her party pics have mostly been scrubbed from the Internet but I remember seeing some doozies early on…and many of them NOT with William because he was off canoodling with other women. In fact the hardest partying pics were with other men when she was trying to make William jealous and lure him back. The Wisteria Sisters were not grand enough at that time to be of much interest to the tabloids other than upskirt shots getting in and out of limos. Her relationship with William was tenuous at best for a long time but Carol(E) saw to it that the worst messes were cleaned up by the time their relationship became official.
When? When did she keep her head down? She and her mom had the tabloids on speed dial.
Well she does have (for instance) Uncle Gary and a past that is different from the recent PR blitz. I can’t imagine Kate / Carole feel quite blithe at the thought of their family being dissected for a Netflix hit show.
Which The Crown would do, because they’re not in the business of being accepted or liked by TRF in any way, shape or form. If Kate was truly Kaity Waity, then Kaity Waity is what we’ll see on TV. Peter Morgan takes great care of keeping history in order, just not the inner conversations we would have no way of knowing.
The show actually makes the royals highly sympathetic (much more so than in life). Presenting Charles and Camilla as a true romance of young sweethearts is only one of the ways in which they are devoted to preserving the official mythology. It continues to blow my mind that the royals wanted to complain about it because overall it is so flattering to them.
He was going out with a really pretty, horsey girl called Carley for a while and then suddenly she was ditched and Kate arrived with all her terribly grand friends (who were super rude and entitled at the café my flatmate worked in). Everyone said he cheated on Carley with Kate but don’t know if that’s true.
This comment sent me down quite the rabbit hole of early Kate information lol.
I often take a trip down google memory lane to remind myself if the truth of Kate and William’s relationship. I try to leave tidbits in my comments for everyone else to google, too!
Not only that but Carly’s mother said that Special Branch investigated them, and her exact quote was “They checked us out to make sure we weren’t Muslims or anything”. Yikes.
Even I didn’t know that line (buried behind a paywall in the Telegraph). Wow!
There is a screen cap of that article on Twitter because I recently saw the line about making sure they weren’t Muslims.
Two things:
1) “There’s nothing not perfect about her”, the higher the pedestal the bigger the fall. Beware, oh so perfect Kate
1b) “Stunning” femme fatales are not sympathetic characters, usually (is there a plain but solid aristo as a foil? I bet there will be one)
2) It’s kind of smart to portray William as a grieving lost boy manipulated by an unscrupulous social climbing family. It makes sense as narrative. It’s dramatic. It may even be the truth… (*whispers* it may even be the boost he needs to sell the public on the divorce narrative) It’s a classic story.
I mean, we can all see how terrible William is but I think your second point stands. He was vulnerable at the point of his life where the Middletons entered and Kate did pursue him assiduously.
St.Andrews got a bump in applications when TOB applied but it seemed no one when to Kate’s lengths. I do wonder how they will depict her on tv but what I want to see is the depiction of Carole.
They met approximately five years after Diana’s death, didn’t they? I can’t see him being that emotionally vulnerable to the Middleton’s because of the loss of Diana 4-5 years earlier? I’m really not sure how old they were when they met, but I thought it was at college for the first time?
They first crossed paths in 1999.
@Lady D, grief isn’t linear like that–especially after losing a parent at such a young age. I have a friend who lost his mom when he was 18. I met him in college and he was a mess until he was twenty five or six. I saw him get better over those years, it was really good to watch him just get happier and find a direction in his life. My little brother died 3 years ago, it feels like a lifetime ago and it feels like it was yesterday sometimes. It gets better, but it never really stops hurting–the vulnerable spot never heals.
Sometimes people think that just because you’re legally an adult, losing a parent won’t bother you or have an effect on your life. Apparently losing a part of your nuclear family is only traumatic if you’re under 18.
After losing your mother, you are always vulnerable to people who act like mother substitutes–you don’t just ‘get over’ that kind of trauma after 5 years or 15.
@LadyD – a friend of my sister’s lost his mother right before his 18th birthday (she had a heart attack) and his grief left him vulnerable to certain types of people and spiralled out of control, he was very much under their influence because they gave him what he though he was lacking. He got better, and healthier, around his 27th birthday.
Just like Maddiish says, grief isn’t linear and not everyone reacts the same way. But losing a parent at such a young age and suddenly, is never easy.
Anyone is vulnerable to a mother figure in the absence of their own, especially if they’ve both lost their mother in a devastating way and their father didn’t step up and provide the love and nurturing they are now going without.
In fact, after five years of dealing with a cold ass family who was relieved Diana was no longer in the picture and have always behaved as if Diana was a hot mess liability, the wounds would have been deeper than ever.
It’s the difference between a fresh cut and a festering wound.
“Her image is perfect”
People, I laughed out loud.
From side piece, to main chick, to neglected wife who has no problem actually showing her ass in public, literally and figuratively.
Guestwho I think you just submitted the first script outline!
Are they going do the scene where Kate is introduced to the Queen by Harry instead of William because he didn’t attend Peter’s wedding?
…didn’t attend his cousin’s wedding to instead attend the wedding of Jecca Craig’s brother, leaving his girlfriend and only his girlfriend to get her photo plastered throughout Hello Magazine when Phillips and his wife had a secret deal with Hello to print intimate photos of the royals from the wedding.
I’d love it if they showed Harry giving Diana’s Sapphire rIng to William for Kate’s engagement. It just shows how generous Harry was and selfish the keens are.
Except there’s a strong rumour that Harry had no idea William was going to take the ring and propose with it.
Hold the phone Talia! I’ve never heard the rumor that William took the ring from Harry. That is so juicy and makes so much sense. Wow. I’d love to know more. Wow wow wow.
Notice it’s “her PR and image is perfect.” Not “she’s never done anything bad” or “she acts perfectly.” It’s all show.
More evidence Kate is fakedy fake fake. I’m wondering if thus source was having a subtle dig.
That jumped out at me, too. It’s very like the recent articles about William wanting to *appear* credible.
I know this is the Daily Mail just kicking some “work” to the former staff they keep on the payroll to lend credence to whatever the Mail wants them to say, but the time period is question is the only time that Kate and her family were scrutinized. Questions were raised about their money, where it came from, whether Uncle Gary was involved. Theories were floated that she cooperated with photographers without William knowing and therefore was trapped when he wanted her to sue. Theories were floated about her situation and whether it was tenable and she was looking the other way as he cheated. She was written up by even Camilla Tominey as whiny, hypocritical, cold, etc. She was photographed falling out of clubs every few days.
“She was photographed falling out of clubs every few days.”
To be honest, I fell out of more than few clubs myself at that age! LOL!
But I’ll bet you never claimed to have a perfect image.
Her image…..
It has always bothered me to hear the press dismiss Meghan as a social climber when you can find Kate Middleton’s face next to the phrase in the Oxford dictionary.
But she’s tall, with a perfect blowout who bagged a prince, produced her heir and spare, and appears only as often as absolutely necessary with a smile and a wave. The bar for white women is in the basement.
Of course it’s nonsensical. Where to even begin. The gap year stalking, the parading in the see-through dress, the sleeping with him while he was with another girl, the breakups that happened almost every year (even in his engagement interview William can’t keep them straight), the workshy attitude, the flashing dresses, the charities closing, the nude pictures (not her fault at all, but it’s far from the “perfect image” they want to portray for the sexist Fail readers who stan her because she isn’t Meghan), the shady connections from her uncle – it goes on.
Some of these things are just normal-person stuff (partying while unmarried, university relationship drama) but to claim that they wouldn’t be sensationalized on television is silly.
I wonder what her current image would be if Meghan never came on the scene.
A mix, I’ll bet. Fail readers were making fun of her for showcasing Big Blue (using that phrase too!) and calling her Duchess DoLittle but bringing the kids out usually mitigated it.
They’re filming season 5 right now, right? Shouldn’t that end as the boys reach adulthood? Wouldn’t season 6 be all about her lazy days coverage before Meghan showed up?
If I’m being honest I doubt they’ll portray too much of Kate. It’ll probably just be a “oh, who are you dating?” thing. But who knows.
I also do not think we will see much of Kate.
Season 5 is supposed to air this November. If we figure each season is usually about 10 years, and we ended last season in 1989 or 1990, then I think this season will take us through to Diana’s death.
My guess, when Season 5 was supposed to be the last season, was that it would end either with Diana’s death, or the golden jubilee. With two more seasons, I think season 5 will end with diana’s death (it will mean less than a decade of history but I think there’s a lot there to cover) and Season 6 will end with Charles and Camilla’s wedding. Morgan has said that he thinks you need at least 20 years for perspective on history, so even C&C’s wedding is pushing it. I don’t think we’ll get much more of Kate besides “this is William’s girlfriend.”
If it’s 20 years. That will take is to 2002 when the Queen Mum and Princess Margaret died. And the early years of William and Kate’s courtship.
From the moment that the Middletons found out that Kate would be portrayed in the crown. They went to Home Depot and bought up every shovel they could find to bury all damaging info. No wonder a ski vacation was needed. Lol
Why are they looking for a stunning actress? Shouldn’t they center on finding someone that looks like Kate instead?
This made me literally laugh out loud!!!!
Using the word “stunning” to describe the actress they were looking for was a dailyFAIL creation. Look for more use of such superlatives as the shoot begins. [insert rolled eyes here]
My favorite comment today! I’d have the actresses read two words at that audition: “WHAT ELSE?'” which is what she said when she napped at the kid who asked her about Meghan. “I’m sorry Miss, we were looking for a little more venomous spite. Next!”
oops snapped.
To Kate any screen time is good time, even if i she is portrayed as a social climbing, heat seeking missile. listen, this is what she he dreamed of her whole life. Her face on the covers of magazines, rising to the level of royalty, the lower people curtsying to her and now herself portrayed on Netflix. It’s all been worth it. Dreams fulfilled.
Besides the “LOL” at once again pushing the “she never puts a foot wrong” image for Kate, she probably isn’t going to be in show much besides for one episode. And she probably won’t be beyond “look at this nice humble girl from the Home Counties”* type “character”.
* Of course, as discussed above, this is not the reality for Kate but what I’m trying to say is that Kate won’t be around long enough to put any sort of personality on her – real or fake.
This isn’t even saying she has never put a foot wrong though. It’s saying her PR is great and her image is spotless. Her image, not reality.
It’s really quite shady because if she was genuinely perfect she’d need no PR or “image.” She’d just be herself. It implies she’s got a crafted facade hiding her flaws.
I’m certain Keeny would love to be considered important enough to be the focus, but if I had to write about this bowl of racist oatmeal, I would be hard-pressed to present her as a fully dimensional person. I expect they will show her as she was then–a desperate wannabe who was inconsequential until all the other women said “no.”
Nice turn of phrase “racist bowl of oatmeal”. I know it’s a hot, tasteless, bubbling mess with no toppings, but is it porridge or gruel? Is it a thick gummy pablum that glues your jaws shut, or a dribbling goo? Is it pulp fiction, pap, or both?
I vaguely remember hearing of Kate doing a gap year but where did she go and where did William go? And what university did she not attend over Saint Andrews? If they did cross paths before Saint Andrews, maybe Kate had spotted him from a distance at an event but I doubt William knew who she was before Saint Andrews. Well if that was truly her plan, it worked but I doubt she’s truly happy.
And the never putting a foot wrong–the Caribbean Tour of Chaos would like a word.
Will went to the Belize, spent time in the UK and went to Chile. Kate went to Chile, a few weeks after Will.
Right, Will did that jungle ops course in Belize. Kate also went to some course in Italy; Florence, I think. Art history-related.
William went on a trip to Chile with Raleigh International, which Kate also did.
She was able to get into his inner circle while she was still at Marlborough through Emilia d’Erlanger and others (the “Glosse Posse”). So I imagine that’s how she knew he was heading to St. Andrews. She had had a place at Edinburgh that she withdrew from in order to apply to St. Andrews.
William did do the 3 month gap year “Raleigh International” program in Chile. Kate was suppose to go straight to Edinburgh with her friends including d’Erlanger. She withdrew last minute after having already signed onto housing there with her friends. Scottish college programs are 4 years and most English ones are 3, no, so I suppose going straight through straight through is akin to an American experience. Kate did the same Raleigh International program weeks after William, did an Italian language intensive in Florence with her cousin where she allegedly just whined the entire time about her first boyfriend, and waitressed on a yacht that did day trips around parts of the English coat, wearing short shorts. One might call that a yacht girl. She also may have done a two week thousands of pounds “cookery course.” Combined, a whole lot of expensive idle leisure.
Notice the phrase ‘her image is perfect’ , well that is the image the rr all project since a biracial duchess came on the scene, so good luck if you think that’s what The Crown will show.
Enough already with the “Kate’s perfect” narrative. It’s doesn’t make her likeable nor does it make her inspiring. Inspiring women in history become so because of the difficulties they have faced and through whatever battle they have had to fight. That applies to Diana and Meghan who were not perfect nor have they ever pretended to be. Both were strong women who fought back even when the odds were against them. They also never shied away from talking about their problems and mental health battles and thus inspired so many others.
Kate has had literally ever handed to her on a plate and gets a pass on everything . All her misdemeanours have been covered up thanks to the invisible contract with the press. She doesn’t lift a damn finger nor has she used her platform to bring any change to any one’s life. In the future when we look back at her life there will be nothing to say about her whatsoever.
Anyway I hope the crown alludes to the fact kate is a gold digging stalker, I don’t think they will, but if they do it will be very subtle.
Which is why she’s such a 50’s throwback. All she’ll really have to show for her life are possessions and websites of “Kate is perfectl,” clippings. Which is all a lot of wealthy women who lived only to be rich wifey had in the end. I hope her kids at least get a fighting chance to be real people. And she should really read up on Ann Woodward, who went this same unhappy path.
It’s being a Stepford wife.. It’s bad for Kate because she’s only a married in. If William wants someone else, Seward et al. would start slamming her and praising William’s new partner. Being called perfect is not a good thing.
My tea is still steeping or I’d have spit it out when I read this. Perfect?? Keep reaching, gawd, keep reaching. What will they come up with next?
They could have an entire episode titled Marilyn Moments devoted to her inability to keep her skirts down on royal tours. Is that the perfect image they are referring to?
If Colonizer-Cut-Out-Greets-Black-Children-Through-Chain-Fences-Sporting-Maniacal-Grin-And Later-Has-to-De-Stress-Drinking-Crack-Babies qualifies as “perfection,” sure. Sounds about right. They need to do a casting call for the Walmart version of Katie Holmes. But like blander.
She totally IS the Walmart version of Katie Holmes.
There is a website out there… 16 times Kate Middleton wasn’t perfect… or something. It had pictures of all her clothing and etiquette errors during the late dating years to early marriage years.
All the photos have been removed.
There’s only descriptions under where a photo would be.
Her image is white washed because the truth is really bad.
But how can the entire World Wide Web be scrubbed clean???
@Seraphina, that’s exactly what I would like to know, too! Especially sites/publications that aren’t British based.
Pics can be flagged upon posting or you can come across them. I’m assuming it’s basic moderation.
And not the whole internet. Other countries might not participate (for lack of a better word).
Certainly, that site was on a list as it was very critical of Kate.
She was and Is whitewashed. You can’t find that video of her with the school children saying “what else?” Anymore. It’s gone.
The Crown can take a cricket bat to Kate’s image. Let’s not forget she was dating some guy when she met William and dumped the guy. It can bring out William was looking at other options on Kate’s watch, showing how she earned the name Wait Katie. The Middletons are going to be shown as the Bolelyns 2.0.
I recall during the 2007 breakup hello magazine had an open letter begging will to take kate back.and she had weekly clubbing appearances seen with other men showing will what he was missing
Her looks and “hair” have really improved since her uni days. Work + make up + extensions + treatments + airbrushing? Shame her work ethic hasn’t!
“There is nothing not perfect about her.” Not is doing a LOT of heavy lifting in that sentence.
I’ll reserve judgment on the truth in this. Source being a “former royal butler” 🙄 The BM are so achingly predictable with their *sources*. It’s the same as I only believe anything about The D&D of Sussex IF it comes directly from one of their approved representatives. Anything else, I consider nasty gossip from nasty people. This fluff piece about Keen is good for a bit of fun gossip 🤷🏼♀️
Aside from the Waity years, what story could the Crown possibly tell about her that wouldn’t bore the audience to tears? I think it’s more likely her character will be seen in a few scenes, wedding covered, and then only as a member of the larger family group.
Will we finally find who had the bright idea to dress his wife like his dead mother?!?!? It is a straight Mrs Danvers move in Rebecca!! That should be the FIRST reason why he will not sleep with her. The fact that she does it all shows she is not the brightest person in a room. Again, what will happen when she has access to Di’s clothing archives??? I can’t stand him, but does he notice? Has he asked her to stop??
Maybe the scene where Kate rushes across the room to break up William and a woman coming on to him will be dramatized. Kate was not dating William but she saw this other woman and rushed over and hugged William and said she was his girlfriend. He quietly thanked her. Now that would be something to put into the script showing something about Kate’s strategy.
God, their PR is so hamfisted. Perfect image my arse.
And so convincing, coming from the kind of sycophantic arse-licker who would want to be a royal butler.
The see-through “dress” was actually a see-through skirt that cost around 40 pounds. Kate decided to wear the skirt as a dress (or perhaps her mother helped with the re-design). The skirt/dress sold for many thousands of pounds later on. This was a calculated capture of William, with the dress weaponized in Kate’s war of seduction. Nothing like an old-fashioned love story, right?