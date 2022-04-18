The Sussexes had to meet with Prince Charles for 15 minutes before seeing the Queen

On Friday, the Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay published a new piece on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Windsor Castle, a visit which happened last Thursday. It’s worth noting that every royal reporter, commentator and columnist was going completely batsh-t crazy before the Sussexes’ presence was known in Windsor. Those royal commentators were cursing Harry and Meghan for their rudeness for not seeing the Queen, for not going to Prince Philip’s memorial service, for this and that. None of them had any idea that Harry and Meghan had quietly flown into the UK on Wednesday and spent the night in Frogmore Cottage, and no one from the Sussexes’ team or from the palace said anything about the private trip until H&M had flown out of the UK. So, obviously, the British media demanded their pound of flesh, and Prince Charles and his staff dutifully obliged, providing Kay with a unique narrative on what went down. Some highlights:
There were strings attached to the Sussexes’ meeting the Queen: There were strings attached: ahead of meeting the Queen, Harry would first have to see his father. Just as in the crisis over Megxit when she insisted that the Sussexes’ departure from Britain was overseen by Prince Charles, the Queen was again demonstrating that she had her own red lines. And since the Prince of Wales was also at Windsor – along with the Duchess of Cornwall – where he was standing in for his mother to distribute Maundy money to community figures, there were no logistical obstacles. Today all sides agreed that if there is to be a reconciliation between Harry and his family then these meetings were a crucial first step. It is understood that Harry and Meghan met Charles around 10am for 15 minutes. According to a source Camilla joined the meeting midway through.
Charles is broken-hearted & concerned: As one long-standing friend of his told me: ‘He loves his son and he has been broken-hearted by everything that has taken place, although he fears history repeating itself with Harry just as it did with Princess Diana. But he also wants to keep the door open and keep talking, something he still regrets not doing with Diana.’
A happy meeting with the Queen: After saying their farewells to Charles, Harry and Meghan moved on to the Queen’s private apartment where I am told the atmosphere was a lot less edgy. Even though she has been both mystified and at times upset by many of Harry’s words and deeds in the past two years, her grandson is something of a favourite. ‘He has always had the ability to make her laugh and she loves that about him,’ says a companion. ‘To this day whenever she hears that Harry is on the phone her eyes light up.’ This was no last minute visit and had to take account of the Queen’s recent bout of ill-health, which included contracting Covid in February.
There have been no leaks from Team Sussex: It can be no coincidence therefore, that for once Harry and Meghan’s social media cheerleaders have been unusually quiet about the content of both meetings. ‘Not leaking details is being seen as a way of getting some trust back into the relationship,’ I am told.
The Other Brother’s headache: It was the absence of one other royal figure that was most keenly felt – Prince William, who is on a family skiing holiday. The Duke of Cambridge has been his brother’s biggest critic, dismayed by allegations of bullying of royal staff and of claims of racism, and as a result a rift has opened up between them. He has not seen Harry since the two jointly unveiled a statue of their mother outside Kensington Palace last July and contact since has been sporadic. ‘He doesn’t like talking about Harry,’ says a friend of the duke. ‘He says it gives him a headache.’
William worries about his poor father, LMAO: The breach between [the brothers] is an open wound that has still not remotely begun to heal. William is especially uneasy about Harry’s book deal amid fears that both he and his wife Kate will be in the cross-hairs. ‘He understands the need for reconciliation and all that, but at the same time he worries about his father being “ambushed” by Harry.’
The Queen wants peace: ‘This has been a deeply troubling time for the Royal Family and the Queen would dearly love to put the recent bitterness behind her. Would she love to see Harry on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee events? Of course, but she knows there has to be reassurance on all sides for that to happen.’ Not since the days of Diana’s collaboration first with writer Andrew Morton and then with Panorama have the royals been quite so destabilised. But there is a pragmatism inside the Palace where aides recognise that Harry had to swallow some pride in making this week’s visit. Courtiers will be hoping that, having already resolved one highly damaging family issue involving Prince Andrew, they can similarly settle their differences with Harry and Meghan.
[From The Daily Mail]
You know what pisses me off? The idea/reality that Harry and Meghan went out of their way (literally) to stop by Windsor – putting themselves in danger, let’s be honest – to see the Queen, and they were told they needed to speak to Charles first as a precondition. That f–king sucks and it just shows, once again, that if you give these a–holes an inch, they’ll take a mile. My guess is that the meeting with Charles was less “the Queen’s precondition” and more like Charles’s precondition, as in Charles would not allow Harry to see his beloved grandmother without Charles attempting to chew him out. The part about no leaks from Team Sussex is also disgusting, especially given that Richard G–damn Kay is writing a column based off of (you guessed it) leaks from Clarence House. Last thing: poor Baldemort, he gets a rage headache whenever he thinks about how awesome Harry is.
The absolute Shenanigans of this all.
What a mess. And if Prince Charles really did go and put this out here have fun not seeing Harry ever again you freaking tool. Chew him out for what? He didn’t do anything wrong! YOU SUCK!
Ahem. Sorry.
If you have to demand your adult kids see you, it’s not a good relationship and not the flex you think it is.
Thank you @Chic! It’s so frustrating.
At this point I very much doubt that Harry and Methan Will attende Charles’ coronation.
Word.
I agree, ArtHistorian. He’s never getting on that balcony for Chuckles.
This is utter bullshit from the very first declaration from Chaz!! Harry HAD to see Chaz first, why? Chaz didn’t even KNOW they were coming so how could he put up barriers??
My how quickly devoid of sensitivity and care Chaz has for Harry and Meghan to then blabber to all these details to the soulless vipers of RR’s.
Guess what Chaz, you have NO power over Harry anymore so get over it!!!
My gawd, what a horrendous father…..
Umm, if this article is trying to make the BRF look good…then it failed miserably. What petty aholes!!
LOLS @ CHAZ! So perfect, I will forever call him this going forward!
That’s not fair. Harry did a LOT wrong.
1. He married a biracial American
2. He demanded that biracial American be treated with dignity and respect
3. He refused to let his biracial American wife be used as a punching bag
4. He refused to trap his children into the mess of the Firm
5. He wanted to, gasp, make his own money and not be a drain on taxpayers
6. After seeing what they put his wife through, he realized he’d been letting them do that to him and said no more
7. He refused to play the roya rat game and provide access
8. He said keep your fooking castles, I’m taking my family to safety (and we’ll have 197 bathrooms all to ourselves thank you very much)
How can anyone say he’s done nothing wrong?
(read in sarcasm font please)
I detect nothing but the 100% actual 🎯🎯🎯🎯 here
PREACH!!!
Glorious post!
Yep that sums it up perfectly.
PERFECTION!
HeatherC, you betta say all this again!
Yeah I don’t believe this article! Remember when after the funeral the RRs were saying that Harry met with William and Charles at the event after? But turns out Charles already left to Scotland and Harry made it clear that there had been no such meeting.
I think it’s the same with this. Spin spin spin.
I can’t believe any of this is true. I bet that, if they did see Charles, it was after he received word that they were meeting the Queen and he rushed home to do it. If there had been conditions put on the visit, Charles would have leaked their visit long before it happened. I think it took them a day or two to come up with this story.
I don’t believe they saw charles either. I think this is very much his pr trying to signal to the public that HE is now in control.
And “Just as in the crisis over Megxit when she insisted that the Sussexes’ departure from Britain was overseen by Prince Charles” this is the first time i am hearing this. Wasn’t it always reported that kt was William that took charge in the sussexit negotiations?
@ Roo, absolutely!!! Everyone on the Isle de Bitterness Saltine would have known!!
“ISLE DE BITTERNESS SALTINE!!!! “I CAN’T! TOO PERFECT!
Why would they need to see PC first if they have been talking to the Queen all along anyway? The story makes no sense. It’s not like PC couldn’t have joined in or had a video chat with them any time. This is clean up to look like everyone was in the loop all along and a 96 year old didn’t put one over on them.
It was reported last Thursday that they met briefly with Charles and Camilla before they left for church.
I think this was put out to make Charles look like he had some control over the situation.
Scobie was on a morning news show last week, He never mentioned Charles, just Meghan and Harry meeting with the Queen.
I would call shade on it too, but Prince Charles ‘was’ at Windsor Palace during the time Harry and Meghan arrived. But I’d wager that’s really all anybody knows, not the specifics they’re all now sharing.
+1
@Roo … Charles didn’t have to rush home, he was already at Windsor Palace to stand in for the Queen for Maundy Day activities. I believe the only reason the Sussexes met with Prince Charles for only 15-minutes is because neither knew the other was going to be there. I don’t believe for a second there were ‘conditions’ for Harry meeting with the Queen.
I further believe the Queen kept her ‘S’ tight about her meeting with Harry and Meghan, and the Sussexes got there early, just in time to overlap with Charles, who only had 15-minutes to spare before start of the Maundy event.
And just a reminder that Camilla has long been outed as leaking information as well.
Well I believe that Charles knew that they were coming and the short meeting they had was planned. All of this I feel was in the pipeline even before Philip’s memorial. One royal courtier dropped a cryptic clue, without giving much away, when asked about Harry’s absence from the memorial. He mentioned something about family conversations.
If the meeting was preplanned to involve him Charles & Camilla would have never had a church engagement at almost exactly the same time.
What you “believe” is irrelevant, his schedule tells the tale itself. Charles was cut out and busy and hauled it over to meet Harry only after staffers at the palace looped his people in. Harry went through the Queen’s close confidants.
Chris Ship did a brief evening piece for ITV from his living room on the day of H&M’s visit with TQ. News of the visit had come out shortly before and he was still flabbergasted that he’d been at Windsor earlier, with a camera, and like everyone else, missed seeing the Sussexes. He said their meeting with TQ, which he said took place while C&C were standing in for TQ at church, was “kind of in the diary” but that the meeting with C&C “was, shall we say, a little bit more fluid”. Don’t know if Chris Ship is any more reliable than any of the rest of that crew, but his immediate information/impression sure sounds like Charles was as surprised as anyone else that the Sussexes showed up.
@Hey Jude …What l believe is relevant. 1. Meghan and Harry had a small window of opportunity to see TQ before moving to The Hague. 2. Charles and Camilla had to step in to do the Maunday Service. 3. A decision was made to meet up before the service started.
There is absolutely no way that Charles did not know in advance that this was going to happen. All of this is a prelude to the Sussex attendance at the Jubilee.
I 100% agree that Charles knew they were coming and this meeting was a condition to meeting the Queen. Yes, you will see mother, but first you will meet with me…. and the Duchess of Cornwall. Short and sweet, but it’s an opening. So the Sussexes were there to meet the Queen, and the meeting with the POW was shoed in. I do believe Chuckles wants to repair the relationship, he knows he looks terrible and will do anything to rehabilitate his image and lasting memory.
@RoyalBlue … That’s assuming Buckingham Palace–the Queen’s Aides–informed Clarence House of the Queen’s meeting with Harry and Meghan. She is, after all, still Queen of England et al.
Yvette, yes, I think with Charles being de facto Regent, he is informed. But then let’s flip it around and suppose it’s the Queen herself who is playing peacemaker (not KATE, lol) she too could have agreed to meet with Harry but only if he would meet with his father briefly. In which case, Charles would also have been informed.
I might be in the wrong here, but I think team Charles has not been the main leaker of all the leaks. I see KP as the main villains here, due to W and K and their insecurities.
Charles though he had power over Harry, and managed them however he and the courtiers thought fit, he is not the good guy either… but he has his own issues, and he has to appease lazy incandescent.
I do think will does not want Harry there because it highlight how he has a minimal trash legacy at 40, while his father and younger brother have been doing more. At 35-36 both Charles had done more and had clear interests, Harry too. Wills, not too much.
Charles is a user, but he is not an idiot.
^^ this^^
Agreed.
I don’t know if I believe any of this. No one knew a thing before. I think it’s more of the usual crap from the media.
So there you have it: confirmation they met with C&C. For two seconds. But hey, maybe it did thaw relations a little bit. Harry was most disappointed in his dad, and maybe this was his dad trying to rebuild a bridge. Maybe his dad struck a conciliatory tone. Not likely, but we’ll see. We’ll see if tensions have eased any. Because the only way they will is if Charles does some soul searching and realizes the part he has played in this rift.
Notice how they mention easter and how it is a time for forgiveness as if harry has done something wrong? This article is utter nonsense.
I know harry wants nothing more than to be on good terms with his family but i think that as long as his relatives refuse to take some responsibility—publicly—of what went down, reconciliation will still be far away.
Im sure that’s referring to the main Oprah interview and other comments he’s made with other interviews and podcasts. Commenting anything even slightly negative about his family is considered taboo for them due to the never explain thing
Gotta have a soul to search it first. He showed over and over again that the only thing in there is all consuming arrogance, jealousy and insecurity. He showed it over and over by the way he treated everyone in his life, from childhood on. He threw his wife to the wolves, he threw his sons under the bus as they grew up, and he continued to put his younger son’s family in danger by leaking where he was and then pulling security. This is a man who said NOTHING when his grandchild was depicted as a chimp! He is a worthless POS stuck to the sole of a public shoe.
Wow, this is all true. I feel like i’ve been so blind about Charles and you just laid it all out.
WELL SAID.
Latest in a long line of Princes of Wales who were arrogant, petulant monsters and utter failures as human beings. William carrying on this tradition.
I only see confirmation from palace sources which is the same as bullshit. I will believe they met Charles when Harry and Meghan or their spokesperson says so.
Confirmation from the Daily Fail generally means nothing. They lie the way people breathe. The rota rats were forced to admit that no one knew about the Sussexes meeting the Queen until it happened. Even the Queen’s aides didn’t know. But now we are supposed to believe that Charles had this pre-meeting set up? Nope. The most I’ll believe is that Charles found out the Sussexes had arrived to meet QEII so he hustled his way there in order to force a chance to talk to them. These stories are just the Fail, Charles, and others trying to rewrite things.
I now also believe that QEII did not approve whoever told Harry he could not have a wreath at Remembrance Day, and I also believe she was fine with Lilibet being named after her. I believe more and more we are seeing how QEII goes one way, then her courtiers and loser heirs try to jump in and change the narrative. Yeah, she likes to play ostrich except when it comes to protecting her sex offender son, but you can really see the shenanigans of Charles , his older son, and the courtier clowns.
I mean…I agree with everything you said.
I don’t believe it. I think his camp just wanted to insert himself in the situation so he can try to look like he has any sort of pull with the Sussexes, but we all know at this point that’s not true. They were gonna see their granny whether he was there to dictate choices or not. Such a fucking wanker.
They sure do know a lot about the event considering they didn’t even know it happened until they were gone out of the UK. So tacky.
I actually can believe this. Charles forcing a meeting with them. I doubt it did shit to melt the ice if it was a pre-condition to seeing the Queen.
Same, I can believe this. TRF likes to feel they have the upper hand, and this would be a subtle way to draw the line on the ground. Also, that detail of Harry being TQ’s favorite kinda cemented it for me. She has never been has furious with him as the rest of TRF because she simply adores him. She’ll never have those levels of contempt towards him like William or Charles.
@Selene
100% truth and what REALLY grinds Charles and William’s gears is that they know it and can do absolutely NOTHING to change that. Ever.
Lately I’ve started to think that Harry is Petty Betty’s favorite because he reminds her of Margaret. Margaret was charismatic and vivacious, just like Harry. Margaret and Harry both also rebelled against The Firm in their own ways. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think she’s World’s Best Grandma or whatever, but I do agree that she loves him in a less complicated way than she does Charles. And that’s where I think the sick part lies – Charles is jealous of his own son because Charles sees them as competing for Liz’s affection and, in Charles’ mind, Harry is winning.
Charles is a spoiled brat, but I also wonder how much of this is anger/jealousy that Harry gets to have that close relationship with Charles’ mother. And this is Charles’ fundamental frustration – this is a man who has been told since birth that he comes first, but he comes in constant second to people who are more charismatic. And since he can’t become more charismatic, he tries to tear everyone else down.
I also believe it. I think for once the Queen was acting like a mother and grandmother and trying to get the father and son in the same room to try and reach some kind of mutual ground. I can also believe that the meeting between Charles and Harry would have been tense – let’s face it, when there’s been a major family fallout it takes a while before things get back to some kind of normal. Still the hardest bit is over now and it’s up to Charles and Harry to try and rebuild bridges. Charles needs Harry more than he thinks. Harry and Charles together would be a force for William and the Middleton clan to reckon with.
Charles is such an embarrassment. He is so bad at this. I think William and Kate are worse but that’s not saying much, considering Charles has been in this life since birth and should have more experience not being a complete clown.
It will never not be absolutely hilarious to me that these morons could have the best PR and crisis advice money can buy and instead they just…do this. It is wild!
Also Charles could have just sat there and ate his food! NO ONE was talking about him, they were talking about how it’s obvious William and his wife are a bigger issue.
Yup, Charles is truly terrible at PR. (Not as bad as W&K, but still, really terrible.)
In this leak, he’s basically admitting that the only reason the Sussexes met with him was because he forced them to. YIKES, how embarrassing for him that his own son didn’t even want to see him!
So maybe Charles wasn’t the source of the “leak”.
I’ve usually viewed Charles as doing his best — even when his “best” royally sucked. I also think he truly loves Harry — although he doesn’t seem to understand him very well. This current leak seems designed to make Charles look less than stellar as a leader and as a father. Perhaps someone in William’s camp wants to set things up for William to look better than he now does —after their disaster of a trip, and their undoubtedly expensive luxury vacation.
Agreed! It reads like, “I shoehorned my way into meeting with them against their wishes, so that shows that they like me!”
I bet there was no chewing or anything like that. Harry has proven again and again to these fools he will not tolerate their BS specially when it comes to his wife. Ya’ll think that man will let his father cuss him out in front of the woman he loves so much? Nah, I don’t think so.
Lmao exactly. Also, didn’t this man run away to Scotland to avoid his younger son the last time he was in the UK? Chuck isn’t chewing out anybody in this scenario, least of all Harry.
Lol exactly. Charles is a COWARD. He always been.
These people have everything at their fingertips yet are so petty and riddled with insecurities. Are the other European royal families like this or is this a feature of the Brits?
All families, event Royal ones, have their conflicts. However the House og Hannover (later Saxe-Coburg Gotha / Windsor) is infamous for hating each other. That is about 300 centuries of familial dysfunction among people who are not very Bright and very entiteled.
They’ve all got messiness, but with many of them it at least seems like the rulers and heirs are at least trying. Letizia and Felipe, Victoria and Daniel, Maxima and Willem-A, and Mary and Frederik seem to have built loving family environments for their kids. Haakon seems to be holding it together even if Mette-Maritte morphed into a jetsetter type. Meanwhile the Windsors seem to wallow in their dysfunction and do everything they can to keep it going generation after generation.
I believe this is all from Baldimort… Charles did see Harry for a quick hello, Camilla did pop in & say Hi but he who is continuously enraged, gave this story to Richard Kay
I think you are spot on with this.
There we are – I knew this little spate of good press for H&M wouldn’t last long.
I don’t really believe any of this. I think that Charles and Camilla happened to be around and TQ told Harry he should speak to his father, just as any grandmother would do – “I want you to speak to your father.” Interesting that the “source” knew Camilla entered the meeting at the 7.5 minute mark, but couldn’t share what was actually said.
And *sigh* – more equating Andrew’s situation with Harry’s. Yes, they “resolved” the Andrew issue by paying out a pantload of money and pretending nothing ever happened. Do they think this same strategy will work on H&M? Too funny.
This detail about Cams entering the meeting at 7.5 minutes is hilarious to me. Like one of those guards with the big bearskin hats was standing in the hallway with a stopwatch, and at 7:49 he opened the door so she could get her proper seven-and-a-half minutes with the man whose mother she cruelly bullied, humiliated, and discarded. What did they talk about? Was there a lot of china clinking as they drank their inevitable cups of tea?
Doesn’t Chuckles get charged with palace bullying for forcing adults to talk to him and his horsebride? And what kind of fking has to threaten his own son in order to meet with him? Chuckles is a joke, and his wife is the punchline.
Cams showing up halfway through tells me that H & M were not expected by Charles and she had to hoof it from somewhere else to see them.
Who is this “one long-standing friend”?? I want names.
Charles has no friends, so that’s your first tell that it’s from his office.
Lol, the long-standing friend is just Camilla
Charles has LOADS of people he calls friends!
Mainly toadies, minions, and employees…but LOADS of them, all over the place!
I do not believe this version of events. Not one bit. They all have egg on their faces bc they didn’t know of visit until it was over. Charles included. We all know Charles lies on his children constantly bc he’s a crap father. H&M spokesperson said they visited with the Queen until they say otherwise that’s what I will believe.
I do not believe that Charles knew about the visit ahead of time. This is the same man that planted negative stories about his sons months after their mother died so he could get good press. But we’re supposed to believe that the biggest press wh*re in the royal family, sat on the scoop of the century, even while he and his lady are facing reams of bad press? Ya, I’m not buying it
Since the visit the meeting with Charles happened before the visit, after the visit, was in the diary, was a complete surprise, was fifteen minutes before they saw the Queen or was an incidental meeting as the passed Charles in the hall after they saw the Queen.
I call BS on all of it. All we know for certain is that Harry & Meghan saw the Queen.
The Queen’s aides installed by Charles didn’t know, Charles was kept busy and out of the way with the Maundy service & photoshoot afterwards. The Cambridges were out the country.
The Queen knew the Sussexes were going to visit and Charles wasn’t told. His mother doesn’t trust him. His son doesn’t trust him. It was a huge public humiliation for Charles.
Last point, Charles has spent 40+ years on PR so it’s not unexpected that he’s trying to spin this visit to his benefit.
Totally Agree Lola. The Sussex spokesperson confirmed they met with the Queen the day of the visit. Charles DAYS LATER is trying to insert there was a 15 min visit with him as a precondition. As you pointed out it is humiliating for Charles that both his mother and son knew he would leak to the media. Charles is all about his image and the tabloids bragged endlessly about how Camilla kept them close after the QC title was announced so neither can be trusted. Charles is an extremely petty man so if leaking false stories is all he does then great BUT I am side eyeing the Queen is “no longer expected to attend public engagements” story.
I think that Charles knew in advance.
If Charles knew in advance it would have been leaked ahead of time.
Not necessarily.
According to What Meghan Wore, on Friday M wore the bracelet Charles gave her as a wedding present. That feels kind of deliberate to me. Harry said he wanted to repair his relationship with his father, maybe this meeting wasn’t as forced as some think.
I rolled my eyes at the part about “social media cheerleaders” though. What private information have the Sussexes ever leaked?? Even when Harry told Gayle the phone convos with his family “weren’t productive” – that wasn’t a leak, that was Harry talking directly to Gayle – and that was hardly anything earth shattering.
@Becks: Some fashion bloggers say it’s a different bracelet she wore on Friday. I think Meghan has no interest in maintaining a relationship with anyone in that family except the Queen and Eugenie.
I don’t think Meghan has any interest in relationships with the royals, but Harry might, and I think Meghan would support that, especially with his father.
(thats if they even met with Charles, which we don’t know for sure happened.)
In Oprah’s interview she was pissed that tampon cut off Security for Harry and she begged him not to, even if he cut it off Archie and Her, something like that is not easily forgotten.
In the Emails, boot licker gave to the MOS, she said (I think it was Tampon) was haranguing Harry about Toxic Tom.
Becks1, I really hope the meeting itself didn’t go down as the DM is reporting but whew, the fact that Clarence House (aka Charles) started leaking as soon as they could just says so much still.
You know @Becks1 I thought Meghan was wearing two bracelets, the one from Diana and another one. I thought maybe Harry gifted her another one, but if it was the one from Charles then that makes sense. And supposedly weren’t there articles this weekend about how Charles was “open” to working with the Sussexes ? Plus Jobbo the Hut was going on about how wonderful Invictus was and what a great job Harry did but how much better it would be long term if Harry had the support of the royal family as a full time working royal. We know that ain’t going to happen but Charles is really trying to make his case.
“Social media cheerleaders” – just shows how out of touch the Royal PR machine is. Social media is THE medium to drop news, updates, pictures, stories, etc. H&M run their social media accounts like most celebs (hire staff, plan posts) and others pick up the stories for mainstream media coverage.
When will the BM realize that Harry does not need the BRF to survive.
Ok, if he met with tampon, it must have been a doozy, that Harry’s spokesman didn’t mention because it was of no value to them, but Chucky had to leak it.
These people acting like the BRF is all that matters, but Meghan and her children are of no value.
One thing is clear about Meghan, is when she moves on, she is looking forward not backwards.
I could see their spokesperson not mentioning it if they simply answered the question, “Did they visit the Queen?” They likely just answered what was asked and volunteered no details.
I don’t believe any of this. I still doubt that Charles and Camilla met them because the story keeps changing.
The story keeps changing? Isn’t that a Daily Fail specialty? Apply multiple story tweaks to see what garners the most clicks?
Meanwhile, since the Daily Fail brought it up, how is that investigation into Meghan bullying staff going? Should be getting the results of that soon; it’s been two years and counting…
That’s my sense, too, that Charles didn’t want anybody to think he was out of the loop. Maybe he and Camilla did meet with the Sussexes, but the fact that Charles number one concern was making sure everyone knows HE’S the one calling the shots is so typical.
Unless H and M or Scoby say it’s true they met Charles, I don’t believe it. Period.
If you have to beg and throw a hissy fit to get someone’s approval (*cough* *cough* or buy it in the form of bots *cough* *cough* – * seems something stuck in my throat) are you really worthy of that love?
So, no leaks (from the Sussex’s “cheerleaders” LOL) went some way to establish a whisker of trust, which CH then dumped in the trash with these leaks to Kay. If there’s any truth in this spin at all, aside from Bess’ obvious love for Harry, I’d say they did meet with C&C, but no way was it a pre-condition, and doubtful it happened BEFORE they spent time with Harry’s grandmother. I get that the Fail is firmly in CH’s pocket these days, but they are on the Sussex’s permanent shit list. This is coming entirely from Charles who’s trying to make it sound like he has some leverage and relevance. That’s some brass.
“To this day whenever she hears that Harry is on the phone her eyes light up.’”
Oh, ho! So they are talking and she’s not hardly lying around brokenhearted 24/7. Figured as much…
+1. And the Queen’s eyes lighting up is the truest part of this sh*tty article. Funny how it corroborates the Sussexes mentioning they talk all the time to her (the week Philip went to the hospital). But FFS what was that lie about the Sussexes needing to keep a secret? They ALWAYS keep it zipped. The royal rota weaves nonsense out of thin air, to replace the nonsense they wove the last 3 weeks about Harry being the worse being on the planet for planning to go to Europe and not seeing the Queen. Those insufferable fools.
PC wants to keep communication open? Wasn’t he the one who stopped taking PH’s calls and not the other way around?
“he fears history repeating itself with Harry just as it did with Princess Diana” uh, wth is he implying?
This story keeps changing and now they are adding a bitter brother. I would suggest that Will, ambush on a personality. GTFOH. Also, they don’t need the BM, it’s the other way around.
Yeah, is that a threat or a warning?
Charles could make sure they are safe while they are in the UK if he wanted to.
He is fully in charge of whether or not they have proper security.
Given that Charles is the one who yanked their security, it’s absolutely a threat. The question is, did Charles say that or did the sleazy DM reporter say it?
@smee ^^^This. I don’t understand how a lack of communication with your son is on par with your ex-wife? The comparison doesn’t make any sense at all.
I don’t believe this story at all. In fact, like many here, I don’t think Tampon and the Whorse saw H&M. The Maundy service was around the same time. I don’t think Tampon in his morning suit was going to show up and talk to them. He didn’t even see them when he made that trip to Barbados when they became a republic and we know damn sure he’s not visiting the Sussexes after he and the Whorse visit Canada next month.
“the Whorse”. I like what you did there, Nedsdag.
The part that had me rolling is Charles “regrets” not keeping the “door open” with Diana. I’m supposed to believe that the man that trashed Diana in the press after her death to promote Camilla is now the patron saint of protecting Diana?
However the actual meeting went down, this article just proves how untrustworthy Harry’s family still is, because there is just no reason to a) leak this and b) put this lecturing spin on what is supposed to be a reconciliation unless Charles is once again using his children for good press. It’s so clear how the RF is absolutely in the pockets of the tabloids because Charles has to go and sell Harry out, AGAIN, not just to make himself look in control but also to keep the press happy.
I thought the story was C & C didn’t know till church goers told them?
I haven’t seen my brother in seven years. His choice because I dared do two years fertility treatments and have twins when he and his wife decided to be child free. There comes a time when you realize reconciliation won’t happen. I mourn for the family I could have had, but I don’t miss the man that is now my brother. He has seen my 11-year old girls twice in their lives. If he saw them or my oldest in a store, they wouldn’t recognize him, or would he know them.
You, as I’m sure Harry is working towards, have to let go. You can mourn but not feel the need to fix it.
@Riah
I’m sorry you’ve gone thru this. Our oldest cut every member of her biological family off a few years back and since I have moved past the hurt and anger, I find we’re all in a better place.
What your brother and my daughter are missing out on is THEIR problem, not ours
I bet your girls are doing just fine without him
“Harry had to swallow some pride in making this week’s visit.”
^This right here tells you this is b.s.
Kay’s article is Charles’ made up version of events. This is the messaging Charles wants put out there. But nothing happened this way. Kay is writing pure fiction. Harry arranged directly to meet his “grandmother” and know one else knew until after he was gone. It’s pathetic how they constantly have to try to control the narrative.
Guest, ITA. I think this is partly the bm and now partly CH. I don’t think giving an ultimatum to H&M would be a smart thing to do. I think once the bm started with this whole “they saw C, too” that Chuck jumped on board. He would have been better off just issuing a statement that he’s happy that TQ saw H&M and left it at that. It would have shown that Chuck was neutral about the visit, or possibly happy for TQ. Instead, we get different versions and it’s making him look whiny. Geez, they’re really bad at the PR stuff. I know nothing about PR, but I could do better than the nitwits that are in charge at the palaces.
I am 99.999999888% sure that Harry and Meghan never met Charles and Camilla on this trip
Yeah, I don’t think they did either but I think CH courtiers and most likely Charles wants people to think they did and that he’s in control. It really makes everyone angry that the Queen didn’t tell any of them about this. If Charles knew in advance and in time to make sure he met with HM first he’d have leaked it. He failed and now they’re all scrambling.
And I hope you’re right!
+1 I agree with you. Charles and the media are trying to save face.
You could be right. Charles tried very hard to avoid PH before when he was in the UK. There was no evidence of him speaking to PH at Phil’s funeral or when he came for the statue unveiling. CH was trying hard before to sell the PC is not speaking to PH story. Now that he visited QE they have to be in the story suddenly so mummy doesn’t out-PR him?
What could Charles have done differently with Diana?They got a divorce, I don’t think he tried very hard. And he puts Harry (allegedly) in the same category as Diana. Charles will never change. ANd the way he treated Harry and his family IMO shows he changed for the worse.
Tessa, well she was hounded by the media to her death. I find it telling they would use that phrase when H&M are in the midst of trying to obtain appropriate security in the UK.
yes she was… after her royal security was taken away. that was an extremely sinister thing to say and I was actually surprised that the writer went there. it certainly does nothing to make Charles/BRF look good, which I thought was supposed to be the purpose of this dumb article!
Right now allegedly William is on Charles’ “side”. for his own convenience. This will be a long term relationship (Charles and William) of mutual distrust.. IMO
This has probably already been discussed but H & M flew commercial. They were seen by people near Windsor. And none of it leaked. I’ll never again believe any celeb couldn’t go to the store without media leaks.
I used to live in LA and saw celebrities all the time doing every day stuff not being bothered. The only time I saw a paparazzi storm was with Britney Spears.
In a town like LA or NY that is packed with famous people, the locals are used to it and pretty blasé about their presence. The UK tabloids have it all wrong.
You know what p*sses me off? This quote “‘Not leaking details is being seen as a way of getting some trust back into the relationship,’ I am told.” So it’s ok for Charles to leak his version of their conversations but Harry & Meghan are the ones who can’t be trusted? I can’t with these people.
The rota will always try and make the RF look like saints and the Sussex’s look like the villains. Luckily, people are not falling for it anymore. The RF are trash.
I believe the part about William not wanting to talk about Harry cause it gives him a headache. He must be suffering terrible migraines this week
Thoughts and smiles, Willie boy, thoughts and smiles.
Do they think that pointing out that the second most senior person in the BRF wanting to meet with Harry before his meeting with the Queen is somehow reinforcing the notion that Harry is an insignificant ex-royal? Lol Two of the most senior royals meeting with him signals a lot more importance than him just sneaking in to visit his granny. This narrative makes no sense. They have nothing to throw at Harry. He is doing everything well.
I usually skip the extracts from the tabloids because I can get the gist of their delusions by Kaiser’s article, but I read them this time and I’m lmao. They live in a completely different universe! The (ever changing) stories they have to tell themselves so they can feel they and the RF are in any way important to H&M’s decisions are hilarious.
Harry must really care about his grandma. If I was forced to meet with Charles in order to see anybody I would seriously reconsider it. I image him whining about how poorly he’s been treated by everybody, he has that kind of face.
But do you actually believe the tabloid interpretations? I don’t.
It is highly likely this meeting with Charles is pure fantasy spun by Charles. Harry met with the Queen, this is Charles trying to glom on to seem relevant.
Had Charles known about the visit, it would’ve been leaked before the Sussexes landed in the UK. This is cleanup on aisle 5 fanfiction.
I don’t believe this version of events. If they met, it was a coincidence. The only person who would place a condition on this visit would be Harry. To protect himself and Meghan, he would insist on secrecy. The fact there were no leaks makes me think seeing C&C was a coincidence. They heard H&M were at Windsor, and came by after the service. There were no leaks. None.
That’s what I believe too. If the queen insisted on anything it would be for Harry to stick around and say hello to his father. Not some stupid precondition.
I believe the term is ‘bovine excrement’.
Five days after the fact fantasies….
The Sussexes:perpetually fresh
BM, CH, BP: Days-old bread, best for feeding the palace swans.
Who are the “social media cheerleaders”? Is he talking about the Sussex Squad, lol? The Sussexes haven’t been on social media in two years. Unless he’s talking about Omid Scobie. And the Sussexes don’t ” leak” to him, he only confirms things with their spokesperson.
Yeah, that threw me bc who do they mean by cheerleaders? Their press team? Bc they don’t leak. They just publicly confirm that yes they saw the queen. I think that Omid just repeated the confirmation and in the bazaar article might have said, “it is understood that he met his father.” It is understood doesn’t sound like confirmation to me; it sounds like something that is being said by certain people.
I’m not buying the rota rats version of events. if HM really met Charles, CH would have leaked the story. This is just Charles PR campaign to look like he’s trying to reconcile the family.
I don’t believe a word of this story, if H&M had to go through all these shenanigans, then this just shows what a crap human Charles is. The story reeks of a lot of heavy handed ness and no compassion, then to turn around and say Charles loves his son this story doesn’t show me love.
On the Today show this morning they said the Queen asked Harry to meet his dad. So which is it? Again, I don’t believe these “sources” They are just trying to spin a narrative. That Richard Kay hates Harry and Meghan.
I think that’s the likeliest, and other commenters have stated the same thing. C&C found out they were there, and the Queen asked Harry to talk to his father, as long as he was there anyway.
F the Windsors. What absolutely ass-holes they are.
Meghan is better than me, Harry is better than me because I would eat rat shit before I go near those backstabbing racist, controlling, narcissistic a-holes again and they can forget about seeing my children
Charles and Camilla knew for sure. After the Colonizing Cambridge Tour, Charles is making a play for the other, other brother. I bet they even came up with the idea for William and Kate to be gone for that time. “Relax. You just need to regroup.” Not leaking for once was the play. Charles is trying to set up that he is not the problem. The actual problem is that he bet on the wrong brother. Charles may be slippery but he’s not dumb.
Charles (who really is the one involved here, not Camilla) and Camilla I doubt are turning from William and Kate. I think Charles has not changed one iota, he still is backing William. Unfortunately. HE could have gotten into a private jet and visited his son, daughter in law and grandchildren, in California if he were that serious. Charles really burned his bridges. I think there was a chance, but when the wreath Harry left was not placed that might have been the last straw.
PC is stuck with backing PW. To do otherwise and imply that the elder isn’t the best and most fit for the monarchy, calls into question PC’s own right to be next monarch.
They frame this as a meeting Charles demanded or no visit with Gran. That’s some fantasizing there. If, and it’s a BIG IF, they met with Charles it was because he was already there prior to the church service, not some carefully prepared and staged discussion with talking points and a PowerPoint presentation of what the Sussexes can/can’t do or talk about with the Queen. Charles may be soft regent right now but it’s still Betty who has the last word. I can’t see Harry and Meghan bowing their heads in shame either while Charles rips them new ones, it was probably an uncomfortable few minutes of forced chit-chat followed by the Sussexes gently standing their ground.
Who are these “social media cheerleaders”? Continued dog whistles to the derangers over their conspiracies that the Sussex Squad are paid bots? And that Omid is on the Archwell payroll?…lmao
It really grinds their gears that social media prevents them from spinning their own BS and keeps them in check.
Scobie never mentioned any meeting with Charles on the ABC morning show.
Omid put out a tweet later about some “guidance” that Harry did speak with Charles and Camilla. Nobody has come out on either side to deny this story. I think its likely they did chat for a few minutes before the Sussexes left.
They chatted BEFORE Harry and Meghan saw TQ.
MsIam, did some palace person indicate to Omid that he needed to say H&M spoke with Chuck or risk not getting any future info from the Palace? I find the wording Omid used very interesting.
HM cares a lot about Andrew and paid the lawsuit. They do nothing for Harry and Meghan to stop the media from all the negativity about them. I am glad the Queen met with Harry and Meghan but there was so much she could have done from the get go but did not. There was so much she and Charles could have done early on and they could have stayed.
I’m not reading all of this Richard Kay nonsense. The fact of the matter is the entire UK press establishment was blindsided by this visit and no one saw it coming. All this post visit analysis is just pure spin, and Charles trying to save face and look like he has some authority and a hand in this. The fact of the matter is that Harry and Meghan didn’t show up at Windsor to see him. That 15 minutes, if even that, was a basic courtesy. I’m more likely to believe the Queen insisted they briefly meet Chuck than this version or they briefly crossed paths. If that Maundy service took place in London, not Windsor, they wouldn’t have seen Charles at all. Clarence House couldn’t leak before but them leaking after shows they are reacting to what took place. I just love that they can’t write any articles about the Sussexes snubbing the Queen or any “ I thought they wanted privacy ” screeds. The press will spin this for days, talk incessantly about how they can’t come to the Jubbly, then complain when they won’t say anything more about this visit or that damn Jubbly. These people really don’t know how to act.
Wouldn’t a grandparent want more than 15 minutes? Harry and Meghan could have skyped and let Charles meet with his two grandchildren in California, or show new pictures taken to show grandfather. I don’t get Charles. These are two of his grandchildren, and if this story is even true, it says something about him that he only gave “15 minutes”.
This article reads like anti-Sussex fan fiction. I’d be willing to bet none of it is true.
If the Sussexes did speak with Charles it was probably an accidental meeting as Charles was leaving the Queen and the Sussexes were entering the room.
I swear, the BRF are a bunch of prissed up losers.
When PH was in the UK before the story was that the Queen went driving down to Frogmore to see him and that was when he had to quarantine. That makes her agreeing to this type of condition, highly unlikely. If H&M arrived in the UK on Wed. I wonder if they sneaked in to see her then and just didn’t get spotted.
Talk about a “have to eat your broccoli before you get desert” vibe. Charles has been demoted to broccoli.🤣🤣
I just want to know if Charles and Camilla started the conversation with “I’m sorry”. And while Kay is at it maybe he can tell us the cost of the property damage to the Chalet in France.
I think the “precondition” story is BS—especially as we aren’t told why the preconditions were made and what Charles’s objectives were in meeting with Harry. I think this is the CH/RR panicked flex response to the granny visit and the overwhelming reception at IG: both Chaz and RR are trying to say they have power to dictate terms to this wildly popular man, Harry. It’s interesting to watch them try to thread the needle—a short rebuttal by Sussex spox would shred these lies immediately.
I’m curious how the staffers who enabled the meeting with TQ are doing. Has Charles found out who made this happen in secret and interrogated/fired them? Are their jobs in jeopardy as soon as TQ is out of the picture? Does he have a hitlist to try to understand this betrayal? Lol
Some of them may be older and planning to retire before PC takes over. Being loyal to the Queen may be different from being loyal to PC.
RR’s have no brains at all. Obviously, before or after Invictus would be an ideal time to slip over to see Granny. You’d think they would be speculating about the “before’ or “after” writing countless articles about which would be better. The most hilarious thing about this is that a bunch of seniors saw the Sussexes, and there are apparently NO pictures. Bravo, Harry. Harry would have been great in covert operations.
I don’t believe Charles knew of their visit ahead of time otherwise we would have heard of it & Harry would have been forced to change his plans. It’s pretty obvious Harry & Meghan suddenly ran into Charles & Camilla en route to seeing granny and stayed to talk for a while. i do this too if I run into someone I hadn’t planned on seeing if I don’t want to be rude & rush off.