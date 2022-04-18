Duchess Kate wore a repeat Emilia Wickstead for Easter Sunday church in Windsor

Back in Isla de Saltines, I’m sure there was a lot of incandescent rage, but efforts were made to not show just how engorged with anger a certain someone was. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are finally back in the UK after a lengthy ski holiday in France. William and Kate were the “headliners” at the Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. They were joined by their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. I guess Prince Louis is too little for church? Hm. They were also joined by the Wessex family (Sophie, Edward, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn), Princess Eugenie, Mike Tindall and others. Queen Elizabeth skipped this service and the palace claimed she would observe the holiday privately or something. Charles and Camilla also skipped.
I actually thought Kate’s bespoke Emilia Wickstead coatdress was a new piece because I had no memory of it. Granted, she’s worn a million different versions of this, but I just didn’t remember Kate having this style coatdress in pale blue. But it IS a repeat – she wore this in Luxembourg in 2017. It’s pretty? I don’t like the Jane Taylor hat, it makes her look like a retro stewardess, but again, I do like the coatdress. Y’all know she had to pull out a repeat for Easter because she didn’t have time to copykeen one of Meghan’s Invictus looks. Give her a week to add to her look book, order some bespoke pieces and have them delivered!
Anyway, the kids are cute. Kate went matchy-matchy with her kids. I have no idea what Sophie is wearing but it’s hideous.
Am not convinced that they were always supposed to be at this service. Called this last week, that the Kweens would drag out the children to crash the Easter service.
Of course she wore blue like Diana.
The DF dragged the KEENs on Sunday. I was shocked. Basically said Sophie and Anne are the rocks for QEII because of disastrous trip. Article went all in as opposed to blaming Sussex.
@ Chic, good!!! Everyone on the planet knows how useless those Two Twits are!! Maybe people will start to pay attention now!
So happy to hear this. About time they get criticized by the media.
Anyone else think something is brewing against the Cambridges from within the BRF? William and Kate have proven they are not up to the job and will not put in more effort. So, maybe Charles and even TQ are playing some game here? Cambridges can sink or swim.
Harry could still be a backup to William. And if Harry was in the heir position there would be widespread acceptance of him and his family.
I’m thinking the ground is being laid for this, but Harry isn’t on board and these things take years so they’re prepping now.
Wiglet Watcher, If I’m not mistaken, George would be the heir and not Harry if William abdicated.
You’re probably right, they wanted to crash the news cycle of the Queen’s secret meeting and also invictus. of course being so boring they had to bring in the kids to make interest pics, but left Louis at home because they are too lazy lazying back from
vacay and cannot bother having to control a toddler.
It feels like a performance meant to focus the news cycles on the Windsors in Windsor (lol) and not the royals in the Hague.
That’s what I thought. Drag out as many distaff Royals as possible to make a big show: “this is the true Royal show, not the two across the Channel.” Not that it worked, except in the British media. I didn’t see any mention of them in the US papers.
They don’t realize how insular they look though. The world including the commonwealth is focused on Invictus and focusing on veterans who are overcoming challenges is of much more value than whatever taxpayer funded coatdress kate decided to wear.
Insular is the perfect word for it. Compared to H&M, the BRF look like members of a secretive religious sect. Having started royal watching during the Diana years, I can’t believe how they’ve all reverted back to Victorian styles and behaviors. I think that’s such a strange choice, that I find it utterly fascinating. It’s just so old fashioned. Not classic, just antiquated. Frumpy.
That’s exactly what this feels like. And Charles and Camilla not going to the service either? It feels like they told Willnot and Cannot to go prove they are a big boy and girl, all by themselves.
So her wardrobe has enough items to only re-wear something every 5 years? Maybe PC cut off the spending for a bit after the new clothes for the Caribbean didn’t go down well.
And the “re-wear” is the acme of hideousness. She looks as if she should be serving lunches aboard an Agatha Christie-era aeroplane.
Lol, accurate.
Hollerin😆😆😆
LMAO!
Kaiser is being too kind. Kate’s dress is dowdy and that shade of blue would wash out anybody’s complexion. Loathe the headband. She is a very pretty women. I don’t know why she dresses this way.
I don’t even like adorable little Charlotte’s outfit. Those awful tights! No way would she pick out this weird pinafore cotton look for herself. It’s like there’s a special store for hopeless little girl outfits.
Sophie and her daughter both have unfortunate flowered dresses at an unattractive length paired with unflattering hats.
Honestly, they could all afford better stylists. It’s not like they don’t spend $$ on clothing and jewelry.
I’m pretty sure she also wore this same dress for an event when they did a tour of Scotland last year.
I do like it, although it looks a bit heavy.
And Lady Louise is turning i to a pretty young woman but that dress is a bit old. I would like to see her in something young and fresh.
@Chloe: It’s by the same designer but the dress in Scotland was slightly different. The neckline on the dress in Scotland is wider.
@Chloe, I thought the same thing about Louise’s look. Its like she borrowed it from her mother. But maybe she did, maybe she didn’t have anything church appropriate and grabbed something from mom.
As for the rest, they look like the typical royals, high on the frump factor. And Kate looks the same as always, like a rich housewife from the 50s or 60s.
Frumpy is right, I so rarely think any of them looks modern or stylish. Disappointing, with all their resources, but very true to who they are.
Really over Kate’s endless coat-dresses (I’m sorry I ever learned that was a thing) and that relentless shoe profile. She wears maybe three particular styles of shoes, and has since her twenties, and that’s it.
My theory is that the Windsors are having a murder mystery weekend based on a Father Brown story or Miss Marple, because all the women are dressed in early 1950s style. The Wessex women and Eugenie are wearing dresses my grandmother would have worn in the 1950s. What on earth possessed them to wear those horrors? The dresses look home-made, too, which might mean they are making their own clothes; I have long thought that Eugenie has been making her own clothes but I didn’t know the Wessex women were doing it too. And Kate is dressed as the Lady Felicia character… or the submissive wife of the rake character in a Miss Marple story.
I am not keen on coat dresses at the best of times, and I loathe wrap dresses, and here we have those two notions in combination, in baby blue to make it worse, with the addition of a childish headband and the ridiculously high heels which do not suit that dress IMO, though I admit I might be prejudiced because the whole outfit makes me want to simultaneously laugh and gag, These people are a joke, but they are enormously entertaining… like a zoo exhibit web-cam.
Louise has up until now been dressed in very infantilising outfits for public events, so I’ll call this an improvement. As long as she’s being allowed to have her own style, that’s a win.
@Belli: i guess i haven’t really been paying attention to Louise’s style then because like @Msiam said: this looks like she pulled it out of her mom’s closet. And her heels look like they could be the Queen’s.
Yes, it looks like a dress that belongs to her mother.
Poor Louise has been photo’d in grandmother-ly clothes for the last year or 2. It would be nice to see her in something youthful and pretty. I can’t imagine a teen choosing to wear such dowdy clothes.
There is probably no money in the budget for Lady Louise’s clothes so she is onto hand me downs.
I think it’s the only dress of hers that I like. It does look heavy, but nice for Easter and trying to pull attention from the real royals at Invictus. Kate is always kind of a clown show though.
I actually liked Louise’s dress a lot, but I’m about two decades older than she is, lol. But I thought she looked better than most of the others, and certainly more interesting than Kate did.
Lorelai, I do too, but I have about three decades on her. What I appreciate the most is her shoes. I can get behind chunky heels, as someone who falls, frequently, when not in anything flat.
Serious question: I have never had the pleasure of going skiing, can you also get red or sun burned in the snow? I saw different angles of William and he looked like sooo red like he was from the tropics. However it could still be a tan from their Carriebean tour.
Hi! Great question. Yes, you can. The sun reflects very strongly off of snow, so you have to be careful.
Yes, the sun’s reflection off of snow can cause a serious burn.
You can definitely get burned and browned from skiing! Often it’s even worse because of the altitude, the snow reflection, and the fact that many people don’t associate a winter activity with excessive sun exposure and forget their SPF.
Reminder: sunscreen should be worn during all seasons! Strange he does not have ski goggle marks…. Must be from all the time spent not on the slopes
I got really badly sunburned skiing in Colorado even though I was wearing a protective hat and tons of sunscreen.
Yes! It happened to me 20 years ago. It was February and none of us thought to bring any sunscreen. We wore sunglasses but never realised that the sun’s reflection off the snow could affect you. Luckily my sunburn wasn’t too severe, but it was not pleasant! 🙂
Yes! If it is sunny out, the sun reflects off the white of the snow and that’s an automatic sunburn. That’s why it’s important to wear sunscreen on your face if it is exposed at all. I’m usually wearing goggles and a ski mask though if it’s super cold so there usually isn’t anything to put sunscreen on when I ski. I’m typically covered head to toe.
When you go skiing you hope for 30 degree weather and ideally if it’s ‘spring skiing’ (it was) then temps raise into the high 50’s by mid afternoon when you can get some wonderful sun. But this makes the snow slushy. However you don’t want to ski in very cold icy snow. I learned to ski as an adult and didn’t love it.
I’m waiting for Kate to pull out the oversized blazer soon. But according to the stans Kate always repeats clothes for Easter. I also saw royalists praising Kate for walking behind William and the children when they approached the vicar. That was mind-boggling to me. We’re in 2022 for God’s sake.
I saw the Vicars bow down to William ,i was rather shocked. I didnt think they would bow down to anyone other than their God.
@Noki: Not when the Queen is the Head of the Anglican Church and he’s the heir to the throne. That’s expected of the vicar.
You have to admire the Scottish. The monarch is not the head of their church and from videos when PW went as her representative, they nodded to him and shook hands the same way as they were to others present.
@ Equality I guess no one really HAS to bow/cursty in this day and age. But i think its either a respect or fear thing for example their staff and family members do it, especially to the Queen. But the general public dont have to.
@Noki What are they going to do if people don’t bow? Can’t lock them up in the tower anymore.
William isn’t the head of the church right now. He is the grandson to the head of the church which makes bowing down to him very silly. They really should cut off all the curtseying and bowing to everyone, but if they are going to do they keep it for the actual monarch only.
What bugs me is William stopping right in front of the gate that leads to the sidewalk to shake hands; pay attention, Will, there are other people in the world! In this case, right behind you & they’d like to get to the sidewalk as well. Sure, the vicar or whatever his title is has poorly positioned himself, but they could both be aware of others and move away from that gate.
Sorry, pet peeve of mine! It’s like when people stop to check their grocery receipt right in the middle of the doorway as they exit.
Huh, I see parents do this all the time – where I live there are a lot of tourists shepherding their families around. One parent in front, the kids in the middle and the other parent at the back making sure nobody wanders off.
@Eurydice: Yeah, that’s not what she was doing but anyway her stans praised her for knowing her place.
The stans praise the weird trad wife nonsense though. They want their royal women to be submissive and silent. Some even go so far as to praise her silence about the mistresses.
That’s particularly weird considering how she walked in front of William a lot in the Caribbean; maybe they’re forgetting that?
If they are praising Kate for walking behind William, did they drag Sophie for walking in front of Edward? Or is that dragging only reserved for Meghan?
@Msiam you already know the answer to that question lol. But it’s funny that they praised her for such an act when in reality she has gone before william in the past.
The walking a few steps behind the royal husband is so 16th century. Camilla has been seen walking in front of Charles so it is not taboo.
It’s the same crap like when they use filming for a documentary as a bad thing for the Sussexes but ignore completely that William did it for Earthshot.
Unending hypocrisy which the rest of the world media sees as the joke that it is.
Kate walks in front of William a lot, although generally he just strides right ahead not bothering to see what’s happening with her. Chip off the ol’ block, that one.
Nic19: For more fun, check out the twitter account of Karen Armes. She’s very appreciative of Kate and queen accepting and befriending the mistresses because that’s the royal way and they’re following it, unlike Diana, and Harry is not virile because he doesn’t have mistresses 💀
I kid you not 😂. That page is a great source of entertainment.
Mooney, I cannot believe Karen is her first name. Hilarious. It’s funny to me that Camilla has not accepted a mistress. It was only Diana who was supposed to put up with that crap. If Kate does, then she’s just a good old-fashioned doormat.
@mooney I was sort of thinking of that account when I made my other comment although I am still not sure if that Karen account is serious or just doing an in-depth troll.
But plenty of other accounts praise the silent woman nonsense and they are definitely serious about it.
Nic, it sounds like a royal version of The Onion!
LOL. That’s funny that is what they say-it is mind boggling. She wasn’t walking behind or got behind him out of respect. She slowed down due to the downward slope and walking in high heels-right around the time she looked and smiled at whoever was recording them.
@Mooney -LOL- That is some serious Cirque du Soleil logic going on. Thanks for sharing the entertainment.
I don’t love the coatdress. The skirt is too full, making it look less sophisticated and more Mary Poppins to me. The color also does nothing for her and I loathe the matchy-matchy shoes and accessories. It’s so juvenile. The kids look lovely though.
@Josephine: The coat dress is just too old fashioned.
@ Amy Bee, that coat dress is too old and too old fashioned!!
And poor Louis, will he ever be allowed out?
It’s one thing to go matchy or tone on tone with an outfit. But the blue of her hat somehow clashes with the dress, it it’s style doesn’t complement the dress either. Maybe it’s just the color processing in the photos, my display, and it looked fine in person, but if you’re mixing variations of powder blue, baby blue, royal blue, cobalt, and navy (across the Cambridges, and Kate has 3 of those just in her own outfit) you’ve got to coordinate the tones, hues, fabrics correctly for the effect you’re going for.
@Josephine I totally agree with you! I just commented before I saw your post that it reminds me of Mary Poppins. Only thing missing from this is her umbrella and a spoonful of sugar. She looks so dated.
Agree, this looks simultaneously juvenile and very old/dowdy on Kate.
I don’t like it either. And I don’t like the headpiece she is wearing.
+ 1,000,000. I can’t get over how hideous that headband/headpiece atrocity is. She really needs to stop trying to make giant headbands happen. It’s never going to happen, Gretchen. Her outfit is like looking back in a time machine. Meanwhile, Meghan is wearing clothes that are modern, flattering, and made for women who are not trying to dress like they’re extras on the set of “Call the Midwife.”
I thought it was a pillbox hat at first, but seeing it’s a headband makes it worse. It’s a childish and silly look for a 40 year old woman. Wear a hat if one must.
And they wonder why the world finds them to be an archaic joke and irrelevant.
The glue-gun smile is back, and she’s bringing us back to the non-swinging sixties. Funny how she loves channeling Jackie, who is so American and modern for her time (keyword: HER time).
That said, I much prefer Khate to own her coat dress/headband/buttons than try to cosplay Meghan. That’s her true blue and the more she sticks to it, the better it is for the British taxpayers.
Between the coat dress skirt & headpiece that looks like an ear warmer, all Kate needs is a pair of ice skates and she’d be giving Sonja Henie a run for the money in 1930’s ice skating wear.
https://www.gofugyourself.com/photos/olympic-figure-skating-flashbacks/sport-26
Not a button in sight – how did that happen? Sophie’s dress looks like a 1980’s sofa.
Eugenie’s dress was a horror as well, with her wearing a flowered frock that was ill fitting. The only thing I’ve seen her in that’s looked good for her shape was the jeans, T, and jacket she wore when with Harry in the stands at the game. This dress/neckline is *not* flattering to her in the least.
Poor Louise. Just Poor Louise. I think she has had ONE age appropriate look (for Philip’s Memorial). Before and Since, it’s back to Mom’s castoffs. Do they not have any clothing allowance for her?? I can’t believe a teen, let alone an 18 yr old, would wear this dress of her own volition. Has she been allowed to find her own style? She’s always dressed like Sofiesta. Her hair is gorgeous; she is the one who should wear a small fascinator and let her hair flow! She’s tall and has a great figure. Figures they want to hide her in a flower sack (yes, made the pun on purpose 😊)
Mannequin Middleclass (will forever love the CBer who coined this moniker!) can’t accessorize to save her life. Forget the fact that the coat dress makes her look 20 yrs older, but that band of royal blue, supposedly a “hat”, is *awful*. Is it supposed to be the next step from those puffy Alice bands she was wearing last year? Then the mismatched shoes/purse? Charlotte looked WAY better than her mother. (And it is beyond tiresome the way Keen MUST color coordinate the family every time they step out together!)
I actually wondered if W&K last-minute decided they needed an entourage to follow them and make them look important. Sophie looks like she didn’t have time to do her hair (which is usually fixed and not blowing around).
Is it just the light playing tricks or is Eugenie wearing two different coloured pumps?
@Jan90067 you know what I noticed? Every time George goes out with his parents he holds his dad’s hand, but not his mom’s he just ignores her. I find that odd.
Sophie’s dress looked like it was from Ross or Walmart. Cheap, ugly and unflattering. And why do that to poor Louise? These people have no idea how to dress.
Lol! As for the headband, I assumed she finally got around to watching the original Gossip Girl and was copyKeening Blaire
Even though Louise is 18, she’s a young 18. I think she’s been pretty sheltered, and I know there were medical issues when she was a baby. I don’t think Sophie and Ed have held her back, exactly, it’s just that she seems to have been comfortable staying in the background. I think there’s a fairly hefty case of shyness there, too. It’s only been in the last year that she’s been more prominent, due to the Wessexes’ embiggening project, and it feels like she’s not had the opportunity to explore her own style. She also was big into carriage racing like her granddad, and that seems like a fairly enclosed world, made up mostly of adults. I will be interested to see how her style changes once she’s started university, and is exposed to a wider world. She’s very English Rose pretty, and she’s tall and slender, so the raw ingredients are there, she just needs to define her style and go with it. I also agree that money is an issue, too, and that may continue to be a problem going forward.
The dresses that Sophie, Eugenie, lately for the last years Kate, and the rest of that lot wear are always super fussy in the worst ways. Busy florals with ruffles, flounce hemlines, high necklines and it’s all terrible. You can’t put a really busty or top heavy woman in clothes like that unless you tailor the crap out of it. A still modest since they are ‘royals’ but more open v neck or scoop neck would work wonders. You’d think as these people have access to so many resources that they could dress better. Or is the fact something is always off a total style and trend over there? No clue. The blue ornate pillbox hat was terrible – the pale blue coat dress wasn’t bad as KM always looks her best if she’s in something that nips in at the waist and doesn’t accentuate that long torso and shapeless thin figure that she has.
Yes, deep scoop or a V works a miracle with a big chest. A crew neck is your worst enemy (I speak as a formerly huge chested woman lol). Vs are especially your friend.
Kate’s “hat” was a band. With pleats/folds on the sides; looked like a winged “Mercury” in some angles lol. Horrible!
I’m flat chested but have broad shoulders and I can’t wear crew neck either. I need a V or an open neckline, it’s much more flattering.
Meghan took all the buttons. LOL
..diANNa: One foot is in shadow one is in the sun, but they’re the same color shoe.
Thanks @BeanieBean
To borrow her own phrase,
“What else?”
So happy to see finally Louise embracing her curls! I wish someone would have given Anne an intervention so she wasn’t brushing hers out into a nest for the past 70 years.
Anne had awesome hair when she was younger, but she settled on wearing her hair up, probably because of riding all the time, and she just stopped there. Her hair is thick, but looks kind of wiry – I doubt that she does much more to it than the usual shampoo with maybe a conditioner, and a trim from time to time. This is the woman who can still rock clothes from 40 years ago, and doesn’t care what her hair looks like as long as it’s up and out of the way.
Repeat coatdress, attending church, parading the children etc were all predictable actions by the Keenbridges. There was no chance of them not trying to grab some headlines during the Invictus games.
Have they done an Easter walk to services in the past or is this new?
It’s almost like they forgot they have a third child. In any case, I’m sure this was a response to Invictus and all the coverage it’s getting. I doubt they wanted to come back from a ski holiday and be put to work so soon.
Sophie needs to stop choosing her daughter s wardrobe… she looks older, gal should be shopping at zara n Louise should ask Amelia Windsor for for style inspiration. Girl is missing her moment to be the it queen before Charlotte ascends
Maybe Louise is happy not to be in the spotlight? She seems shy and reserved.
Maybe Louise picked her own clothes out and she doesn’t want to be “it queen”?
I love that she’s wearing a beret and not 4″ stiletto heels.
How do they walk in those heels??? I can’t relate.
I am in this camp. Louise has figured out what makes her comfortable, ages before anyone else her age.
Love the color on her. It’s nice how the whole Cambridge family coordinated in blue. The kids are getting so big!
I also spotted Sarah Chatto and her family. She’s one of my faves. Love her close relationship with the Queen.
Sarah Chatto has the best style. She found what works for her & sticks with it.
I had to google to see what Sarah Chatto wore and she was absolutely the best dressed 🥇 and Peter’s girls looked cute as a button. Kaiser’s right, Kate looks like 1958 Pan-Am Stewardess of the year. The headband looks 1940s and it wasn’t attractive then either. If she had inner beauty it might be better overall but we’ve seen who she is through the years.
The “bland blue family” is was what I came away thinking when I saw the colour coordination.
Always the same. Always ok on the surface. Then you look closely and realize nothing actually works at all. Which I suppose is a metaphor for this entire family.
One of the RR was crying that Meg and Harry stole the limelight from Cathy and Bill on Easter Sunday. It was all Harry and Meghan on the front pages. The whole article is hilarious. 😅😅😅
Many articles about the walk to church also focused more on Eugenie and what she was wearing. I thought that Peter’s daughters looked cute.
Enough salt for every ocean! It was glorious!
It’s not like Meghan can put herself on the Tabloids front page, the rags are in business to make money.
So it’s basically the Cambridges and the Wessex who will carry on the duties under Charles? Anne works, but she doesn’t do big events with splash.
So, if that’s what they have Charles will continue the line of terrible reign’s from Being a “King Charles” imo.
I thought he wanted to change his name when he becomes King.
He CAN call himself any one of his “given” names (some thought he’d take George, like Lizzie’s father’s taken name was King George’s , but family called him Bertie (after his given name, Albert) ) when crowned
The govt and papers may call him whatever “King Name” he chooses, but the everywhere/everyone else will still call him (King) Charles. He’s just *been* PC for far too long for most to change up.
I hope he doesn’t. He’s in his seventies and has been know as Charles since he was born in 1948. I think at this point it would be too “affected” of him to change his name. George VI was Bertie but he was some years younger than Charles with a young family. Charles is a grandfather now.
I can imagine Anne getting this phone call.
“You want me to walk behind Wills, and look like a proper submissive? Hard pass, Charles. If you don’t have to go, I am certainly not interested.”
1) where were Charles and Camilla and why don’t the British people know when he could be head of state at any moment?
2) everyone else is dressed for spring but poor Charlotte has to be in heavy patterned blue tights to look utterly absurdly matched.
3) if this is the “excitement” the family will be bringing after the queen disappears/passes, oh dear.
@Blufly: Charles and Camilla usually spend Easter in Scotland. The Queen’s absence wasn’t going to make him change his plans especially when he would have had to share the spotlight with William and Kate yesterday.
Charles and Camilla always go their house on the Balmoral Estate for Easter. They never attend this service at Windsor.
@Blujfly your third point also occurred to me while I watched this fashion parade – ordinary, bland and uninspiring.
4.) Why don’t they ever bring Prince Louis when the older two attended church events at age 3?
Like why is he completely sidelined and they prance about like a family of 4 only?
It’s extremely bizarre to me especially when these appearances are clearly meant to be- hey look at our cute children. Well where’s the youngest and only one still toddling level cute?! He should be front and center. Why is Louis being almost hidden except for portraits?
This is a very “classic” (as in 2016) Kate outfit to me. Nothing wrong with that and I honestly quite like the look, just making an observation.
As for Louis, he’s 3 going onto 4. How many almost 4 year olds can sit quietly in church? How many of them *like* sitting in church? It’s possible he decided he didn’t want to go and W&K decided that having an annoyed and misbehaving Louis at church in public isn’t the best idea.
I agree. It’s tough for a 3-4 year to quiet themselves and sit still during a church service. But I do think it’s interesting that none of the BM comment on Louis’ understandable absence, yet throw tantrums about H&M’s much younger children not taking a 11 hour flight during a pandemic to visit the Queen,
.
You’re absolutely right about the difference in treatment of Louis, and Archie and Lili. The RR know that there’s no logic in traveling that distance with an infant and a toddler, but it’s more of their double standard. H&M are so smart, and looking down the next several years, they know there is no way their kids won’t be used and abused by the RR, no matter what they do. I love that there are constant reminders of Harry’s strategic thinking when it comes to his family, and the BRF and RR ignore that at their peril. Anyone taking on Harry , especially in terms of his littles, will have to, as my mom used to say, ”get up early and pack a lunch.”
This excuse would fly if the Cambridges weren’t taking 4 year old George and Charlotte places. Also didn’t he go to panto? If he’s good to go to panto I’m sure he’s good to go to church
They probably don’t have an easy place to hide nanny Maria’s presence at the church.
Every kid is different even with siblings. Also I imagine a 3.5 year old would enjoy panto a lot more than a church service *shrugs*
He’s going to be 4 next week.
You are surprised that Cannot and Willnot don’t want to be concerned with doing anything but the bare minimum of work? Surely not!
They wouldn’t have brought George and Charlotte along, if they weren’t both lacking any sort of warmth or ANYTHING that could make them relatable to anyone on Earth. Charlotte and George are the distraction from their failure to be, or do, anything, of substance.
Do they not have church nurseries and/or children’s church in England?
I was wondering that too. Every church I’ve ever been in has had separate classes for the 4yo and under, usually in the basement.
The service is not televised and the only public appearance is the arriving and departing.
That might be enough for W&K to say no to Louis coming as they’re very image focused and they might not want an upset Louis in the eyes on the public at any given moment.
Went to Easter Mass yesterday that included not only my just turned 4 year old grandson but his 18 month old cousin and both boys were well behaved. Of course we don’t have a convenient nanny at home to leave them behind. If George was brought out at this age Louis could be too. It’s odd but at the same time for Louis he’s getting the better part of this not having to be dragged out in public to play happy families like George and Charlotte.
Like I said above, all kids are different. Just because your 4 year old grandson behaved doesn’t mean Louis can. Some kids might also be temperamental and decide on the day they won’t go no matter what when they would have been fine going the day before.
Since the Cambridges only attend church for photo ops, it means they attend a few times a year only and it is likely that Louis who will be four next week is not used to the setting and would want Nanny Maria around.
I wonder when Poor Nanny Maria gets vacation time.
They have the heir and spare….. Luey need not be brought around. He needs to be saved to cover for Georgie when he is older!
Louis’ under 5 and not vaccinated for Covid. I wouldn’t be bringing my unvaccinated kiddo to a event like that around all those unmasked people.
This is not a family that has cared about Covid precautions at any point so it is very unlikely he was kept away for that reason. Besides if he went to France to go skiing in the past week, the chapel in Windsor isn’t going to be any bigger of a risk for him.
Pssst yeah, like the Cambridges care a whit about that. Lol. They gave Granny THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND Long COVID. Listen: they don’t like having the unpredictability of a toddler when they have their paid photogs to take pics of them. He might blow a snot bubble or something.
Yet every single thing around Harry and Meghan revolves around, “how dare they not bring the kids to see granny.” When they live 5,000 + miles away.
It IS tough for many kids to sit still at that age, even if your mum is queen of Arrrrly Yarrrs knowledge, but kids don’t learn how to act in church if they’re never taken to church.
A lot of kids are capable of sitting in church at that age. Lol. I’m speaking from the POV of being the middle child of a semi large family surrounded by very large families. It’s a very common occurrence for children of that age that are Church Goer’s. It’s very much expected.
1) as I said above (twice!) that every kid is different so what you experienced doesn’t mean it can apply to every kid. Also some are temperamental and change moods easily
2) Maybe they’re not regular churchgoers? 🤷♀️ When do we hear of W&K going to church other than Easter, Christmas and Kate’s birthdays? 3 occasions a year isn’t a lot.
It’s clear they aren’t regular church goers, although that may be an issue when William is supposed to be the head of the Church of England. So nanny Maria would have been needed to be there with them and they do not want to do that.
.
As soon as I saw these photos I rolled my eyes. After seeing photos of H&M, how quickly were they packing their bags to rush home for Easter?
Other notes: Louise and Eugenie look cute. The Phillips girls are so tall! Isla Phillips wearing a jumpsuit to church is also 👌🏻
When I saw these photos in contrast to what is happening in the Hague this weekend, it just really made the royals look stuffy and outdated. I know they are wearing church clothes vs event clothes, but it was quite a contrast. Especially the procession based on rank. As Amy Bee said above, twitter royalists were praising Kate for hanging back and letting the true blood royals go first as it should be. WTF?!? And people were agreeing! Even at a family event going to church on a high holiday weekend these people can’t even just be a family. I can understand this at ceremonial events, but at family gatherings? It just looks awkward. This must damage you, especially the ones further down the line always being reminded they are not the chosen one. Also, William didn’t get the memo for his tie.
Because William doesn’t live in the same house as Kate or their children. It was very noticeable during the earthshot thing when he wore a turtle neck and velvet blazer and she wore a whipsy gown. No coordination at all.
How do you know that they don’t live in the same house?
Agree. Thought it made the ‘family’ look even more like they are stuck in a different century. So dull, so meh. And don’t even get me started on the vicar bowing to William. To. William. That Berk.
The rank order is what stood out to me too. I’m sure the children would have liked to walk together but they too had to walk in rank order with their parent.
I thought the way Burger King held onto the two heirs and markedly pulled ahead, leaving Kate in the dust, was done on purpose. I have no idea what he’s trying to prove by doing it but the vibe I got was “you hang back while us real royals go in first.” It looked rude.
They’re so boring to look at
So meh, there’s no excitement looking at them at all.
Given the horrible clothes she has been wearing, I will take coat dresses and stewardess cosplay for the remaining 10 events she will do this year.
The whole family seems to have been delivered by a time wormhole straight from the fifties.
And those hair fixtures are appalling.
This! 50s and 60s. It’s really unnerving. Everything Charlotte is wearing was in my wardrobe too…. say about 55 years ago.
The sweater Charlotte wears looks a bit too informal, A nice coat would have been better.
Yes! The patterned tights and buckled shoes could have come from my wardrobe circa 1970. Not to mention the Alice band. She’s a throwback.
I see they’ve dragged Lady Louise into this old fashioned throwback business…
Yes, why do they do this to Louise? She’s gorgeous but somebody keeps dressing her like Mrs McCarthy in the Father Brown Mysteries. She doesn’t even get the smart couture 50s like Bunty or Lady Felicia.
I do like the coat dress’ fit and color. I recognized it as a re-wear because it’s probably the only coat dress from her that I actually like.
It’s a shame that her hairstyle and hat ruin the look.
The kids are cute, Charlotte looks like she’s fine in the limelight unlike her older brother.
William ruins it all with that hideous burgundy-red tie. Did he not get the memo that blue was the Cambridge color of the day or does he just not care to participate?
Much as I loathe Bulliam, I’m on board with the burgundy tie. All that blue gives me a headache, thank god he threw in a bit of contrast.
Fair enough, I think a pastel would’ve been nicer or a brighter red but meh!
Maybe after Phil’s memorial he told Kate she was the one who was supposed to match with the children and he should stand out.
Gosh, imagine! I’m going to be King not you! I need people to see that I’m different from you and the children. 😂
That’s actually a really weird twisty-pleatey headband, not a hat. Where does she find these things???
I recognized it as a rewear because the first time she wore it everyone was saying she looked like one of the visitors from the girls’ school in that harry pothead movie. which, she does! altho I think they had hats that actually matched their dresses.
Yea, as someone else pointed out I think them attending this service was not the original plan. I don’t regularly subscribe to the idea that the Keen Cambridge’s do things just because of the Sussex’s and visa versa, but there appearance here just seems too coincidental. I think they probably planned a long Easter week in France, with Kate’s family. When news got out that Harry and Meghan were in town attention was drawn to the fact that the Keens were not just out of town, but out of the UK all together! Also, I’m waiting for the day that this woman will just move on from the headband hat phase, maybe there will be some kind of delayed Easter revelation for her and she will just let it go?
They didn’t get the attention they wanted for their Easter outing because all eyes were on Invictus, so what are W&K going to do now that it’s been proven that H&M will overshadow them even when they bring out the big guns and trot the kids out for display?
The palace must/should be panicking because this appearance went virtually unnoticed; all of the headlines and focus were on Invictus. Coming so soon after a disastrous tour, they should be seriously worried at how little attention anyone pays to the Cambridges. The contrast between these photos and the ones coming out of the Hague only served to highlight how boring they are.
The daily mail even got a video of them packing up the car as they left Windsor castle. This is very unusual for them to let cameras do that. The panic is real.
Yet another event where Louis is left home. It’s weird and I’ve commented on it before because they do it all the time.
Maybe they are leaving him home so that his birthday picture will get more attention.
It’s harder to wrangle three kids without Nanny Maria being there.
The Cambridges want to have the image of being “hands on” parents so they would not IMO want Nanny Maria around. Other parents would not care about their “image” and readily bring the nanny to take care of the youngest.
It’s not weird to me at all. Zara and Mike Tindall only brought their oldest kid Mia too, she’s nearly 8 I think. The other two kids are nearly 4 and just a year old. Not everything is a conspiracy.
I like everything about this outfit because I love this color blue. I also like this style hat on her so much more than her normal hats. I hat the upturned hats she wears that have a wicked witch look to them somehow. I think this is the best she has looked in ages. The kids are adorable.
I don’t love blue, and Kate has been wearing a lot of it, but this particular blue (pale periwinkle?) is really pretty since she has a nice tan right now. The dress reminds me of Korean dramas where women dress modestly. I don’t understand the hat thing but it looks nice and the 2 blues look good together. Sophie’s dress isn’t something I’d wear but it’s appropriate for the occasion. She is narrow enough that the questionable print’s impact is minimized. I’m surprised at her teen daughters choice just like I’m recently often surprised by my tween (but already in high school) daughter´s fashion choices lol.
Is Louise given a choice? She’s dressing like her mother.
There is no saving grace about anything they are wearing. At all. It’s all a disaster.
The only outfit I like is Lady Chatto’s.
This took me back to my “In Living Color” days when Men on Art would say about a film: “HATED IT!” Yeah I hate it. But then again I can’t stand them. Too many different shades of blue in one outfit. The Good Humor Ice Cream Hat clashes with the blue of the dress. The shoes are another shade of blue, which would probably be ok if the hat didn’t clash so much. The dress itself, is…sorry I’m trying to find the right words here… matronly? Old school flight attendant? A coat dress we’ve seen various versions of 10,000 times? Mary Poppins-ish? Uninteresting? Too heavy at the bottom? Boring and Flares out too much? A blah shade of blue? Usually I like Emilia Wickstead but this is a miss. I never look at the Father of Three that We Know About. I can’t with him. I like Charlotte’s outfit. That’s all I’ve got.
Crazy thing is minus the hat, if this were a different shade of blue (robin egg, aquamarine) I may have liked it. On someone else.
These hideous fashions hurt my brain. Kate’s hat has got to be the absolute ugliest thing I’ve ever seen her wear, perched on her head like a shrunken blue barrister wig, WTF?! And OMG, I see people are like “maybe lady Louise wants to dress like a blowsy sixty-seven year old librarian leave her alone” but I’m sorry, she is an adult now so I can criticize her fashion sense, that dress is Ill-fitting, the print looks like something from a Lula Roe 90% off sale, and the hat makes her head look like an acorn. Someone help her.
Looks like all the royal women were trying to Out-Dumpy each other. What a ghastly parade of ugly outfits.
Will Louis ever get to do anything with his family, or will he always just be too much trouble to bring along?
I love your comment! It’s so true. My eyes! Thank goodness Charlotte was there to bring a little fashion sense to this bunch. It feels like their thinking is managing Louis would ruin their 1950s English Rose Meets British Tempermental Ward Cleaver vibe and Father Knows Best Photo Ops…
Oh, SIde Eye, perfect description!
Ah thank you @BeanieBean! They bring out the absolute worst in me especially before I’ve had my coffee. I literally twist my evil mustache, purse my lips, and a thousand nicknames come to my mind.
This coatdress suits her well and she should wear more like this for work events than the fussy stuff she likes in recent history. However she looks like she’s at a completely different event to the other royal women. Sophie Eugenie, Louise and Zara are in floaty frocks not formal work wear
Louise in that dress! She needs a fashion consultant.
I suspect the poor girl doesn’t have a choice and is ‘dressed’ by her mother. Who’s own choices have been very lacking in style over the past few years
She looks elegant and classy but nothing will deflect etc from the Disastrous Caribbean tour.
Also no one cares about them. The DF put up two articles for them and the other ten were for Meg andHarry!!!!
10?! Crazy daily fail being crazy as usual.
New face. Who dis?
Yes there was definitely a refresher during that trip in France.
Kate looks nice and is very on brand — not copying Meghan or Diana. And she and W have attended many Easter services as is their right. This is a non-story.
The real story isn’t about the fashion. It’s about the lack of interest generated by these folks by the British tabloids, and worldwide press. They were a giant afterthought after the M &H juggernaut weekend. Without public support they will move into irrelevancy, confirmation that the British royals are in trouble.
You are right @Honey this is a non-story. Unfortunately that is NOT what the Cambridges were going for, lol.
@Msiam, exactly! The fact that it is a total non-story is the problem (for them, lol).
@LORELEI
The article i read said the same thing, i am paraphrasing, what is the RF good for if they cannot get media attention and just general public attention/ admiration
The writer said if H and M can get all the attention (be on all the front pages of newspapers) and on the other hand Bill and Cathy and other royals dont get that kind of attention, then there is a big problem for the RF esp B and C. Example, what are they good for, if they launch a project and no one is paying attention, then the RF is doomed 😅😅😅
Yeah, they definitely generally suck in every way and it’s not news anymore.
I remembered this was a repeat and I actually really like this coat on Kate. I’m not too sure of the hat, I actually thought she was wearing one of those thick headbands she loves so much at first. I find the matchy matchy with the kids a little overkill, I think George is getting to an age soon where he won’t want to do that anymore soon, he’s 7 or 8 now?
I was surprised to see Louise in such a bright color, I’m not a huge fan of dresses with those droopy laces at the collar. Then I saw other comments saying it was probably borrowed from Sophie’s closet and that makes more sense to me. But maybe this is her experimenting with fashion, who knows. I do think the beret is too overwhelming for the shape of her face (but again maybe another borrow from Sophie). She seems like a shy, reserved young woman, I hope she escapes that family.
It is a headband. I saw in a video clip the back of her head that confirmed it. It was bad enough when I thought it was just a bad fascinator, but it’s even worse as a headband.
Okay, apparently Keen sent a memo to the rf women to wear fussy florals so she would stand out. She did the same at her Christmas Keen Show, she wore bright red and all other royal ladies in muddy greens or browns.
Li’zzie, not only that but it also has a bit of the feel of the Christmas Keen Show. I wonder how much notice that everyone had that they had to be there? I thought there were people at Christmas that didn’t want to be there. I’m wondering if the way people are dressed was a nose thumb at someone? Just a thought.
Straight outta 1955. Burn. All. Coat dresses. Inherently old-fashioned. I don’t care how old you are, this style is incredibly outdated. But a relatively young 40-year-old wearing this is mind-boggling to me.
Just wanted to add one thing: Kate’s headpiece is awful on her. The way it pulls her hair off her face… She looks 50 years old at least. Very matronly.
Charlotte always dresses in the itchiest most uncomfortable looking clothes. Very retro. The child in the jumpsuit looked so much more comfortable
That jumpsuit looked super cute and fresh for a child. Poor Charlotte is stuck doing the retro cosplay with the rest of the family.
Whoever dresses Charlotte gave up years ago. Dark blue coat/light blue dress/dark tights/light tights. Rinse, repeat.
I hope that when Charlotte turns 18, she rebels and gets multiple ear piercings, has a nose ring, has short, spiky hair in three different colors, and wears dark nail polish every day. She’d shop at vintage clothing stores and thrift shops, and would flatly refuse to wear anything deemed to be suitably royal. I hope she’s a brainiac, and becomes a STEM major, and lives her own damn life. I want her to escape, to have a chance at a life of her own, and to hell with “protocol.”
Initially the press stated that Prince Charles would attend Easter Service instead of de Queen, something changed…..we called it, kids would come out this week with de other two in their blue leading de other minons , why oh why do they all have to walk together one behind de other, they look totally ridiculous, de state of de dresses….poor poor Louise why do they always dress her like an older lady , do feel sorry for her although her hair looked lovely !!! As for vintage Kate , loves herself doesn’t she !!!!
It was the Maundy Thursday service that Charles and Camilla attended instead of the Queen. They are always in Scotland for Easter.
That blue dress looks like a bathrobe.
What is this? Wear your ugliest clothes to Sunday Easter service? They are all bad bad bad. Not one of these outfits can be saved and I am begging Kate to throw that god awful hat into the Thames
As many have pointed out, it’s quite a trick to wear a look that is both juvenile and dated. I hate pastels, especially blue.
Kate does it all the time, and it fascinates me how she can make something look both twee and matronly at the same time!
Um, ok. Happy Easter. I really don’t get coat dresses, just aren’t into them. Looking at the clothes these women are wearing, I keep thinking about the Devil wears Prada movie and a line about a hideous skirt convention.
2019 was the last time they attended the Easter morning service at Windsor Castle. It was the same day as the Queen’s 93rd birthday. You can see the photos in Harpers Bazaar. There were no young children present, just the two Wessex children. Meghan was very near her due date and didn’t attend but Harry was there. Beatrice was there but not Eugenie and it was Andrew who escorted the Queen into the church since Philip wasn’t there. Autumn Phillips was with her husband along with the Tindalls. Princess Anne also attended with her husband.
The major gossip at the time was the William/Rose affair. The video of the arrivals showed little interaction between William and the others as they clustered at the entrance waiting for the Queen.
The outfits were similar to what appeared on Sunday – Kate in a pale blue coat, Sophie in a floral dress with Louise in a similar but shorter version,
@anotherlily Thanks for this contrast background info. Only three years ago, yet so much has changed since then. I’m so glad the Sussexes have moved onward and upward!
I like the coat dress in general. I like the color, but maybe not on her. Don’t understand all matchy-matchy coat, shoes, and bag but then a totally different blue hat.
Looks like Charlotte’s tights are too heavy for the dress.
Just watching George and Charlotte growing up and there is (I’m my mind) the very same dynamics brewing was with W & H. Maybe the line should be handed down to the second born?
All that money and not a single one of them looks good…
Wm and Kate were tapped to lead the Easter parade as Charles and Camilla went to Scotland per their usual routine. A planned event I believe. They look nice, like a regular family at church on Sunday. Her coatdress is much shorter than her usual hemline of late, so it is probably a few years old. Why wear something new when no one is paying attention. Someone needs to gift Lady Louise with a credit card and send her shopping with a couple girlfriends. No more shopping in the mom close
What’s wrong with Kate’s knuckles. They look painfully swollen. Like the kind of knuckles you see on arthritic old ladies.
I’m not seeing what you’re seeing. Went up to look at the photos and her hands look ok. Maybe because she has slender fingers that her knuckles are more prominent? But not swollen imo.
Sophie and Louise look ridiculous. My God. Get a clue.
+1
Dang, where’s handsome Jack with his glasses 😅
Louise Louise we need more fashion.
Kate, as always, basking in her own sense of superiority. She loves lording over the rest of the family.