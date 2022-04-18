Duchess Kate wore a repeat Emilia Wickstead for Easter Sunday church in Windsor

Back in Isla de Saltines, I’m sure there was a lot of incandescent rage, but efforts were made to not show just how engorged with anger a certain someone was. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are finally back in the UK after a lengthy ski holiday in France. William and Kate were the “headliners” at the Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. They were joined by their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. I guess Prince Louis is too little for church? Hm. They were also joined by the Wessex family (Sophie, Edward, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn), Princess Eugenie, Mike Tindall and others. Queen Elizabeth skipped this service and the palace claimed she would observe the holiday privately or something. Charles and Camilla also skipped.

I actually thought Kate’s bespoke Emilia Wickstead coatdress was a new piece because I had no memory of it. Granted, she’s worn a million different versions of this, but I just didn’t remember Kate having this style coatdress in pale blue. But it IS a repeat – she wore this in Luxembourg in 2017. It’s pretty? I don’t like the Jane Taylor hat, it makes her look like a retro stewardess, but again, I do like the coatdress. Y’all know she had to pull out a repeat for Easter because she didn’t have time to copykeen one of Meghan’s Invictus looks. Give her a week to add to her look book, order some bespoke pieces and have them delivered!

Anyway, the kids are cute. Kate went matchy-matchy with her kids. I have no idea what Sophie is wearing but it’s hideous.