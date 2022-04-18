“Megan Thee Stallion is having so much fun at Coachella” links
  • April 18, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megan Thee Stallion was very colorful at Coachella. [Just Jared]
Bjork went to The Northman premiere. [RCFA]
What’s the best Easter candy? Reese’s eggs and it’s not even close. [Dlisted]
I’ve fallen in love with Abbott Elementary too. [Pajiba]
Michelle Dockery doesn’t dress like Lady Mary in real life. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Everything Everywhere All At Once. [Gawker]
Blake Shelton dressed up like the Easter Bunny. [Seriously OMG]
Pope Frances criticizes Russia over the war in Ukraine. [Towleroad]
Breaking Amish star is having surgery. [Starcasm]
Patrick Mahomes & his wife went to Coachella. [Egotastic]
Celebrities sometimes like to hang out with normal people. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Nicegirl says:
    April 18, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Abbott Elementary is awesome.

  2. Stacey Dresden says:
    April 18, 2022 at 11:26 am

    MTS is goddess level

  3. Cherbear says:
    April 18, 2022 at 11:58 am

    The best candy out there right now is Reese’s Take Five or their Fast Break. Like Reese’s on steroids.

    You’re welcome.

  4. Kate says:
    April 18, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    I don’t care for peanut butter so Reese’s is not my jam. My favorite candy are the Cadbury mini eggs and I am always so stoked when Cadbury Mini Egg Season comes around.

  5. Trina says:
    April 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    My fav is Russell Stover chocolate covered marshmallow eggs. But they have to be Russell Stover. My mom bought me an egg carton of those this weekend. It’s so funny I’m 28 but she is still getting me those eggs. And I am still eating them.

    • Lauren R says:
      April 18, 2022 at 3:25 pm

      Love love love Russel Stover Chocolate Marshmallow candy! I order cases from Russel Stover directly since it is always sold out at my local stores.

  6. Jay says:
    April 18, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    Anything but those stale-ass Peeps. For pelting, yes, but not for eating. Pretty much all other candy welcome 😁

  7. Tiffany:) says:
    April 18, 2022 at 3:30 pm

    I looooove Cadbury Creme Eggs. So delicious. My guy thinks they are super gross, so I compromise and we get the Reeses PB Eggs. We only get 1 kind of treat for the season, because it is easy to get carried away!

    • Eliza says:
      April 18, 2022 at 3:34 pm

      Yes! Nothing beats a Cadbury creme egg. They are so sweet that your eyes kind of roll back in your head. But it’s the best I wouldn’t change it for anything

  8. TeeMajor says:
    April 18, 2022 at 6:50 pm

    Meg deserves a good time, she’s worked hard and she has been involved in BS.
    I hope she had a good time!

  9. The Recluse says:
    April 18, 2022 at 8:11 pm

    Ah, the last of the Reese’s Eggs for the year….until October, when the Reese’s Pumpkins become available. My vice! I ration them out to myself so I don’t get tired of them.
    I do wish I could figure out why it is that I can hardly tolerate the Reese’s cups anymore, but love their seasonal candies.

  10. Silent Star says:
    April 18, 2022 at 10:41 pm

    Another Cadbury mini eggs fan here! I let each one melt in my mouth slowly! I love that you can eat them in perfect small doses.

    Also MTS is incredible. She deserves all the fun she’s having!

