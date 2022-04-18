“Megan Thee Stallion is having so much fun at Coachella” links

Megan Thee Stallion was very colorful at Coachella. [Just Jared]
Megan Thee Stallion via IG story. pic.twitter.com/xAkEMvXlgk
— Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) April 18, 2022
Abbott Elementary is awesome.
MTS is goddess level
The best candy out there right now is Reese’s Take Five or their Fast Break. Like Reese’s on steroids.
You’re welcome.
I don’t care for peanut butter so Reese’s is not my jam. My favorite candy are the Cadbury mini eggs and I am always so stoked when Cadbury Mini Egg Season comes around.
I love peanut butter, but cadbury mini eggs are my favorite!
My fav is Russell Stover chocolate covered marshmallow eggs. But they have to be Russell Stover. My mom bought me an egg carton of those this weekend. It’s so funny I’m 28 but she is still getting me those eggs. And I am still eating them.
Love love love Russel Stover Chocolate Marshmallow candy! I order cases from Russel Stover directly since it is always sold out at my local stores.
Anything but those stale-ass Peeps. For pelting, yes, but not for eating. Pretty much all other candy welcome 😁
you should try putting them in the microwave!
(it will not mess up your microwave and it is hilarious to watch!)
Peeps are only good for WAPO’s peeps diorama competition. Look it up!
I looooove Cadbury Creme Eggs. So delicious. My guy thinks they are super gross, so I compromise and we get the Reeses PB Eggs. We only get 1 kind of treat for the season, because it is easy to get carried away!
Yes! Nothing beats a Cadbury creme egg. They are so sweet that your eyes kind of roll back in your head. But it’s the best I wouldn’t change it for anything
Meg deserves a good time, she’s worked hard and she has been involved in BS.
I hope she had a good time!
Ah, the last of the Reese’s Eggs for the year….until October, when the Reese’s Pumpkins become available. My vice! I ration them out to myself so I don’t get tired of them.
I do wish I could figure out why it is that I can hardly tolerate the Reese’s cups anymore, but love their seasonal candies.
Another Cadbury mini eggs fan here! I let each one melt in my mouth slowly! I love that you can eat them in perfect small doses.
Also MTS is incredible. She deserves all the fun she’s having!