Duchess Meghan wore Brandon Maxwell on Easter Sunday at Invictus

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games on Easter Sunday. This was, in my opinion, their best couple-look. I mean, Harry hasn’t been trying to be Mr. Style, but he’s worn some good suits and his default is absolutely “khakis and Invictus gear.” But this Invictus zippered sweatshirt with the collar? It’s great. It looks really well-made too. I love that Invictus doesn’t cheap out on their merch – these are quality pieces which are supposed to be staples of someone’s wardrobe.

As for Meghan, this is my favorite outfit from this Invictus tour. I love these jeans – they’re a flattering cut and wash and frankly they’re much better than those boyfriend jeans on Saturday. She paired the denim with a cream Brandon Maxwell jacket and Manolos. Everything looked great here – the jacket looks perfect on its own, and it pairs so well with jeans. The heels are great. The simple pendant necklace in yellow gold is lovely.

I’ve been watching the Sussex Squad try to keep track of all of Meghan’s jewelry throughout this trip and it’s clear that she brought some really nice pieces, and likely some of her favorite pieces. Meghan is, to me, someone who really knows how to wear jewelry and has a varied taste for good pieces. I think the richest pieces were at the Opening Ceremony – that gold Cartier necklace and a pair of absolutely stunning diamond earrings.