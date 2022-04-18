Duchess Meghan wore Brandon Maxwell on Easter Sunday at Invictus

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games on Easter Sunday. This was, in my opinion, their best couple-look. I mean, Harry hasn’t been trying to be Mr. Style, but he’s worn some good suits and his default is absolutely “khakis and Invictus gear.” But this Invictus zippered sweatshirt with the collar? It’s great. It looks really well-made too. I love that Invictus doesn’t cheap out on their merch – these are quality pieces which are supposed to be staples of someone’s wardrobe.
As for Meghan, this is my favorite outfit from this Invictus tour. I love these jeans – they’re a flattering cut and wash and frankly they’re much better than those boyfriend jeans on Saturday. She paired the denim with a cream Brandon Maxwell jacket and Manolos. Everything looked great here – the jacket looks perfect on its own, and it pairs so well with jeans. The heels are great. The simple pendant necklace in yellow gold is lovely.
I’ve been watching the Sussex Squad try to keep track of all of Meghan’s jewelry throughout this trip and it’s clear that she brought some really nice pieces, and likely some of her favorite pieces. Meghan is, to me, someone who really knows how to wear jewelry and has a varied taste for good pieces. I think the richest pieces were at the Opening Ceremony – that gold Cartier necklace and a pair of absolutely stunning diamond earrings.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
This wrap coat is a stunner!!!
This one really is great, but I love all of the coats she wears lol serious coat envy here. She also has a great group of them when they visited NYC!
She looks stunning, simple. They are the real deal. I always laugh though heels look off at sporting events. But she is diminutive next to Harry. But he has on comfy shoes! Bring back snazzy flats or platform flats!! Lol
I spent a ridiculous amount of time paying attention to Meghan’s feet the last few days. Her ability to wear sky high heels and still kneel down, or, hell, just walk without looking remotely uncomfortable makes my inner klutz so envious. I would have a heel stuck in a hole with me on the ground in under 2 minutes. She is so graceful!
Absolutely! This is definitely my favorite outfit from her this weekend. I love it.
I love this look. Her opening ceremonies look was great but this is an everyday versatile look. I could see myself in a knock off version of this.
I love her outfit from the waist up. Her jeans are not polished enough for her shoes or jacket. I felt the same about her cuffed jeans and jacket.
She’s killing it. Every look so far has been great. She knows her fashion and what suits her. It’s clean, elegant, yet not boring. Classical. Every royal should take notice on how to dress.
Love this look so much. The other casual look was fine, again it’s basically impossible for her to look bad, but I think this one really sings.
So nice to see them out and looking so happy, that’s worth way more than any outfit.
Even I am into this coat, and I live in SoCal and own zero coats.
Glowing and Gorgeous. I’m still cackling at how they managed to visit the Queen without anyone knowing or having any pictures after the fact, lol. They literally sent the press into a tizzy and forced them to go back to the drawing board. The both truly exemplify, ****around and find out 😂
😁😂😁
That photo with Harry’s hand on Megan’s knee made my heart flutter!
+1 to be loved like that…
I know!!! They are so comfortable around each other, their displays of affection are at ease, almost as if it’s second nature for each of them to be touching each other!!
Totally.
My favorite photo! They’re discussing something in depth and yet, can’t keep their hands off each other. As much as she misses her kids, I bet it was a nice time for just the two of them. My husband and I have to make a point to hug each other at the end of the day (because with work and kids, there’s just so much going on and so many of my hugs go to the kids first). Looking forward to the day when we get some extended time for ourselves!
Yes, this is my favorite outfit, too. What I find interesting about Harry’s wardrobe is that it’s not much different from what William wore during the Great Caribbean Catastrophe, except Harry doesn’t look like he rolled up his clothes in a dirty gym bag. Harry looks casual, but cool – instead of “I can’t be bothered.”
They’re so natural, and that’s the huge difference. They always look excited to be there, happy to be there. From what they wear to what they are doing, they bring so much joy and that’s why they get such a different reception. People actually like them and want to be around them. Such an enormous difference from those other two – no jazz hands and insincere smiles needed here.
Yes, that’s the thing. I don’t know which style icon said it (maybe my mother), but you put on your outfit, look as good as you can and then forget about.
Both Harry and William dress the same way, they do not have their father’s sartorial style, fortunately or unfortunately. I rather like a man who knows how to look dapper. I actually thought that we might see some of Meghan’s influence on Harry’s clothing but so far I cannot see it.
he looked pretty good in that tan suit at one point, comfortable and stylish
he mixed it up with a tan suit.
Baby steps.
True, the tan suit was a deviation from the usual grey or blue.
I’d had catbird’s kitten mitten on the website wish list for a good year until I saw it adorning Meghan’s hand Friday. Into the cart it went. I felt like the chick in Mean Girls: “I saw Regina George wearing army pants and flip flops so I bought army pants and flip flops”.
Wow they are so affectionate with each other. You can feel the love is genuine.
And amazing pictures!
These 2 are beloved.
The BM and William must be choking on this.
She has look terrific. I honestly love everything she has worn. Perhaps my fav is the white suit and the Valentino dress. Anyhow she looks amazing and happy… simply radiant. Harry too.
The Valentino dress is divine!!!! She looked stunning in it too!!
They both look lovely this entire trip!! Relaxed, happy and doing what they love!!
I think that she may have an arrangement with Valentino.
She’s glowing!
I like both styles of jeans she’s worn so far. She has fun with fashion and knows what she likes. It’s also tricky to dress a body with a short waist.
Short-waisted lady here and it can be so tricky to dress, I’m taking notes from Meg
Short-waisted and short lady over here! There are some styles I just cannot wear.
I am also short waisted. Tragic. But I have good legs like Meghan
Long waisted but short legs. I have extreme envy of long legs.
Both her jeans have been fab!
Ugh another short-waisted lady here and all the “boxy” comments she has received are bumming me out! Why should I have to make extra effort to wear things that give an illusion of a waist where there is none! I’m just going to wear cute stuff and look how I look, Meghan has been a great inspiration for this frankly.
I concur… Meghan puts stuff together and then she owns the look. She always walks out with a feeling good all over attitude. Despite different body types wear what you like an enjoy yourself. Life’s too different to worry about the echo chamber of what suits you.
@Che I love your phrase: “She always walks out with a feeling good all over attitude.” I think that’s an excellent summation of Meghan’s relationship to fashion, and I’m going to take that as inspiration for myself. Thanks!
These rando “boxy” comments are rubbing me the wrong way too. She looks clean, polished, and tailored. Not every woman subscribes to the idea that you have to camouflage your body with clothes to “trick the eye” into seeing something that isn’t there. Her body/shape is beautiful and she dresses it beautifully.
I am long-waisted but agree that the comments on her body type are bummers. We can (or should be able to) discuss the fashion without discussing her body!
I don’t know. I kind of envy a compact body because I feel like it looks better from behind. I have a super long torso and it just looks odd in a lot of clothes and makes it hard to achieve that curvy look.
I like both versions of the jeans she’s worn as well. The boyfriend jeans are definitely more casual while the straight jean looks more polished with the Maxwell jacket. I think Meghan has a lovely figure and looks good. I would never consider her boxy, even if she has a short torso, because she has curves and gorgeous legs. People who hav3 seen her in person describe her as tiny. She just has such great posture and presence, and projects such confidence. She looks so much better and happier compared to 2019/2020.
My favorite outfit. i would absolutely wear this every day.
They’ve looked good this weekend both fashion-wise and personally. I keep saying it but leaving the Royal Family was the right decision and it shoes.
“Shows” not “shoes”
I love this outfit – the coat is fabulous – but like you said there is something about their faces and behavior and such this week that just elevates their clothes. They look so confident and happy.
What wonderful pictures!
I am always blown away by people who can walk around in heels like that. I can’t even manage them for ten minutes, lol. They just don’t fit my feet properly. Meghan pulls them off effortlessly.
I used to run around in 4” heels like they were nothing until suddenly I couldn’t. Kitten heels are about my limit these days 🙁
I used to run around in 4” heels like they were nothing until suddenly I couldn’t. Kitten heels are about my limit these days 🙁
I used to have a pair of Christian Louboutin peep toe pumps with a 5 1/2″ heel. My gawd I LOVED those shoes with all my soul. Wore them on our first cruise for fancy dress night and MerlinsDad was amazed over how many women just wanted to LOOK at them…I even got a couple of offers to buy them from me then and there!!!
65 next month and I can only do flip flops/bare feet/ house slippers because I have a broken toe that is all cattywampus from healing wrong.
But those were the days…
Madame Duchess is 🔥🔥🔥 whatever she wears
@MerlinsMom, I’m sorry about your wonky toe, but delighted that you described it as, “cattywampus.” It is a great word.
Especially on grass! I also cannot wear heels, unless it’s a pretty generous wedge. I have lower back pain and it’s just too easy to throw my back out with heels on.
Okay. I’m going to quit saying that any of her ensembles is my favorite because then she tops it with another one that is my new favorite. She looked great in every outfit Sunday, but, yeah, this one is outstanding. I absolutely love that jacket and I’d love to have it! No doubt it’s sold out like every other thing she’s worn in NL.
More than the fashion, the easy intimacy between H&M is just a joy to see. While the haters are claiming it’s faked for the NetFlix cameras, the rest of the world is loving it.
If the Sussexes just all of a sudden started acting lovey dovey you could argue they are faking it. But its been five years so it would be hard to pull that off for that long if it weren’t genuine. I think the Sussexes are having a bit of a second honeymoon, lol.
Recently, Keen and Peen have tried to pretend they are affectionate and it is amazing how awkward they look. I can’t believe anyone would buy what they are selling.
These two just are perfection. I would say it must sting the BaRF to see how awesome the duo is, but they have their heads so far up their arses they can’t see crap – pun intended.
And I really love Meghan’s style.
They are a breath of fresh air.
I am in love with this jacket (and her Celine one). I have spent the weekend googling them so I can find versions at my budget. She has such a great style of casual and dressier and inspired changes in my wardrobe.
The jacket looks fantastic even as she is sitting – perfection!
I had a Zara jacket that looked similar to her Celine jacket, you might try there.
Just here because I saw on twitter someone call Camilla Tomney ‘rentagob’ and I have quietly been cackling to myself all morning 😂
P.s I’m sure I’ve incorrectly spelled her name, whatever.
Normally she goes by #Camilla is a liar, but ‘rentagob’ was funny as heck.
Oh yes I saw that on Twitter, the full quote is even better:
“A charlatan and prejudiced rentagob” is the full wonderful quote…. and old Tominey didn’t like it at all and retaliated.
Oh this is my favorite look so far. I love love love the coat. It’s such a flattering color and fit on her. Add in the jeans and shoes and it’s just a perfect look all around.
I love watching these two lovebirds together. They give me hope for an openly affectionate relationship that isn’t afriad to show the world just how in love, happy and supportive of each other they are. That love seems to be the well spring that all their good acts and projects stem from.
Honestly inspiring. 😍🥰
If you guys want to go into an alternate universe- go to the website GOMI and in their forums they have a Meghan thread and a Kate thread. Wowsa. It’s amazing how they can twist anything.
GOMI is where some of the worst conspiracies about M are born, it’s just filled with hate and bile.
name checks out: GOMI is Japanese for TRASH!
I went down a Twitter thread that was mind blowing in the kate vs Meghan debate. First it was why is she even AT the games, then it was she’s to casual, then it was she’s dressed to fancy to meet athletes! Look at the sport wear dutchess dolittle wears! 🙄
I see no reason to give light to a place and people like that.
No kidding. I don’t even read the DM excerpts written here because they make my blood boil. No way am I searching out more sites that print cruel inflammatory lies about her.
I liked white Valentino suit she wore at the first day. Also the Khaite bodysuit and pants she wore at the Opening Ceremony. My least favorite – outfit with Celine jacket – though the jacket itself was nice. Interesting – nothing in colors. All the outfits – white, black and jeans.
I, too, paid attention that Harry’s suits are much better tailored than poor Will’s. I just can’t with Elegant Bill’s trousers fitting, especially aroung crouch area. Embarassing.
Harry looks amazing, both in suits and in Invictus pieces.
Meghan and Harry look like married couple in love. Mutual attraction and sensuality is here but also the confidence. Partners.
Now that you’ve pointed out the lack of colour, it makes me think she cleverly didn’t want to appear to be supporting any one country over another at the Games. Always one step ahead, our Meghan is.
I love this look. It is my favorite look from this weekend. Most likely bc I have worn a less expensive version of it on many occasions. Meghan coat/blazer/jacket game is strong. I am always drooling with envy.
Ah I noticed the black/white theme too, but thought it was because those were the colors of Invictus (black white and a little red thrown in?). But yeah also not in inadvertently throwing in colors of a flag. Very clever!
Meghan really has a great eye for separates and then putting them together to make them work. She’s got some great staples in her wardrobe that I would love to have but I don’t have her budget so I’m going to go browse some dupes in the meantime lol.
I still do not believe they met tampon and Cowmilla, Chris Shipwreck said they were in church when H & M was visiting Betty, and he was pissed because he was in Windsor with a camera crew and didn’t have a clue.
They met Charles and Camilla just before the Church service and then went to see the Queen.
I think they did meet them, maybe even before church or more likely right after. The Sussexes are pretty quick to contradict Charles when he’s lying so I think they would have issued a denial by now. However it worked out, I bet it was a pretty quick “Hi/goodbye”.
I love the picture of the British Athelete with the Union Jack hugging Harry and Meghan. So symbolic of the love they’ve felt at the Invictus Games. By the way did any of the palaces ever congratulate the UK team?
No, the team received no support from BoJo or the BRF but the Minister of Defense is sending his support.
The Tabloids were doing their best not to mention or support IG, then they discovered there is a World outside of the Island and Countries were supporting their teams.
It’s funny the tabloids made H & M more famous, that if they sneeze it’s covered Worldwide.
I am still expecting CH and KP to make a congratulatory statement at the end of the games.
It’s giving Olivia Pope, which is on the highest compliments you can give in terms of working fashion.
Our girl looks gooooodt.
This is my favorite look of hers this weekend. I love those jeans paired with this coat. The coat is perfection. However, I did like the boyfriend jeans with the Celine jacket. I never stopped wearing boyfriend jeans and just in general love 90s fashion – especially combat boots. *Ducks and runs*
I’m with you on the boyfriend jeans and combat boots (although I have upped my shoe game to a Chelsea boot because I’m old and impatient with laces). I also still dig a brownish pink lip. 90s forever!
Meghan always looks beautiful because she always seems so genuine and happy. Like that Roald Dahl quote – it just radiates off her like sunbeams. I’m happy to see them both. I’m glad these games were so successful.
I’m with you too, I loved her boyfriend jeans and thought they looked amazing. I like this outfit too, especially the coat I love, and she has looked amazing in every outfit. But I’m in the minority bc my fave look was the Celine coat and boyfriend jeans with aviators. Loved the whole look, ponytail included.
@YOKOOHNO: You and me both! I LOVED that look too, including the sunkissed face, sunglasses and ponytail.
@Anners and Side Eye: You guys must be reading my mind, I used to live in boyfriend jeans and combat boots, and I still love the look.
@Anners @Yokoohno and @Debbie – I am so happy to read I am not alone. Everyone always cracks on me that I still probably have dial up and never moved on from the 90s. The 1990s was the best decade ever! The fashion, the music. I just loved the look with the boyfriend jeans and aviators. And @Anners I also do a brownish pink lip – with a slightly visible lip liner which makes some of my friends cringe. They can pry this chocolate lip liner from my cold dead hands. I agree Meghan is a ray of sunshine. I just love seeing them so happy.
She is always effortlessly chic and completely herself. I love it.
I was sad all weekend because there wasn’t one look I wanted to copy – until now! I MUST have a white blazer to wear with jeans this season.
If she isn’t pregnant by the end of this trip I will eat my hat,lol. These two are so hot for each other and I absolutely love it.
Also she looks beautiful and Harry looks great and the happiness is bursting from both of them
I believe they’ve said they’re not going to have any more children. I loveeee their body language though.
This is gorgeous. I kind of wish it was in black so they could be more matchy but I’m cheesy like that.
She really makes neutrals sing. My fav is still the white suit, but her jeans looks are killer!
That white suit is gonna be iconic! All 5’4” of me desperately wants one, even though I know it would look ridiculous on me. I loved the look from the opening ceremony as well. The cropped jacket and jeans was the most relatable look. The Ralph Lauren tans was my least favorite, maybe because it seemed redundant when she wore a very similar look in NY, and seemed a bit too formal and business-y. Why not just rewear that outfit. She definitely had her uniform established for these games. Was so much fun seeing the last few days. Could feel the energy and so happy for Harry!
They can (and most probably do) have sex without having more children… birth control is a thing, no? I don’t get the “Sussex sex = more Sussex babies” narrative which is common in our fandom… I also don’t think we should be talking about their sex life at all, but we’re all grownups and they are very attractive with obvious chemistry, so I get it.
LMAO! 😂
Can I just say how much I love that posh, as upper crust as someone can be, Harry wears a wedding ring? I know the excuse for William not wearing his was his class, I just love that Harry said screw that and wears his. It’s beautiful!
Doesn’t Charles (and didn’t PP) wear the Welsh gold bands with their signet pinky rings? I’m pretty sure at least Charles was said to do so.
They all wear or wore a wedding ring except for William. Charles wears his on a different finger, but Philip, Andrew and Edward all have worn one.
Again the media capped for William not wanting to even bother to get one.
No support from the BRF and the PM still? Bad look. I feel sorry for the British atheletes; and I bet they’re aware of the lack of support. It’s probably why uplifts from the Sussexes are greatly appreciated. I forget Meghan did a USO tour in 2014, oddly the same year Harry founded Invictus.
Yeah, President Biden authorized a special coin to celebrate the athletes from the US, not to mention sending a delegation. Joe is all in, lol! It really is petty that the family hasn’t said anything and even worse that the PM hasn’t acknowledged the athletes from his own country.
Very bad and embarrassing.
Yeah, it’s pretty shocking actually.
I guess all they can send is smiles. Sparingly.
Definitely my favorite outfit by far she has worn during her Invictus outings, though I loved her casual outfit with the Celine jacket too. I want that cute jacket! I didn’t love the white Valentino suit when I first saw it and it’s still my least favorite outfit. I don’t like the oversize trend right now, even if it’s trendy and Meghan does have a history of wearing things that don’t properly fit. But when I saw the pictures of Meghan with the government dignitaries, it actually looks really great when she’s seated in those pictures. What I love about Meghan though is while her fashion is hit or miss for me, she likes to take risks (even if it’s mostly in neutrals) and she has fun with it and always looks happy wherever she goes. I also love that she has such a huge penchant for wrap/belted coats. I know it predates her marrying Harry but I think it’s so funny she doesn’t go for coats with prominent buttons!
Too much bunching in the front for me, but i love her shoe game and style!!!
I have to be honest (and I love Megs and Harry), I am not loving any of her looks. I guess I am in the minority. What I do love, however, is that they are so clearly a TEAM and have each other’s back. It’s beautiful.
Love it would definitely wear it. 😍🤩
@Aquarius64
Its almost otherworldly the way their lives intersected without them bumping into each other over the yrs.
I guess, now tht they both know each other’s story and may hv timelined it all, theyre prolly as amazed as we are….perhaps more so, given tht they know more than we do.
And I’m sure tht this phenom is part of the reason H said at the NAACP Awards tht “theres a reason” their lives were brought together.
They both look fantastic in these photos. I love Meghan’s jacket and it looks so pulled together with the jeans and heels. In some ways her looks were very low key on this trip, but very high end pieces, and it stood out at the same time. She did a few more events that day so along with watching some of the competitions, they had a packed schedule.
It looks like she is collecting low key high end pieces to create a forever wardrobe that can travel anywhere. Very smart. Also she can’t be accused of ” flag” dressing, by staying impartial and non political.
She was clearly making a statement with her repeated use of white. Instead of cosplaying the Ukrainian flag for days, she went with white, for peace, I think.
My favorite was when they were in those mini cars and harry was having all kinds of dad-fun but Meghan was hanging on to the edge lol They did a great job and they have a very sunny disposition, they are warm and generous. It shows!
I adore this entire look. She is so glowy and happy! I am going to own a cheaper version of this coat one day wow gorgeous and I love the Jeans!
Have to say it’s so nice to see all these photos from a diverse group of photographers, not just the Chris Jackson’s and Samir Husseins. Also great to see all the different articles from international media nite cloaked in Rota bitterness. All these different perspectives and showcasing others talents is making this coverage so much more fun and informative.