Prince Harry quotes Rumi: ‘The wound is the place where the light enters you’

Prince Harry’s final day at the Invictus Games was a busy one. He announced the location for Invictus 2025, he greeted King Willem-Alexander and they attended the wheelchair basketball final, and Harry made an incredibly moving speech at the closing ceremony for the games. He was also passing out medals, spending time with the athletes, shedding some tears and generally being pitch-perfect. At the closing ceremony, Harry quoted Rumi: “the wound is the place where the light enters you.” That’s what Harry said, although others translate the quote as “the wound is the place where the light gets in.” Same difference. It’s still moving as hell:
As for the 2025 Games, as I said, they will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia. The 2025 games will be the first “winter hybrid” games in Invictus’s history, meaning more sports will be added and those sports will be more wintery. From IG Foundation:
“As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. “The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities.”
The Invictus Games 2025 will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports: Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling, in addition to the core Invictus Games sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. Vancouver and Whistler were selected as the host cities by the Invictus Games Foundation following a competitive bid process.
The Invictus Games 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the x ʷ məθ kʷə y əm (Musqueam), S ḵwxw ú7mesh (Squamish), St ó:lō and S ə l ílw ətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, Skalulmecw L íl wat ̓ Nation and the G élpcal L ílwat Nation. The Invictus Games 2025 are working closely to ensure they respond to Canada’s Truth & Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, and ensure Indigenous protocols are respected in all aspects of the Games.
Events will be held across Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025. True Patriot Love Foundation has worked closely with governments at all levels in preparing the bid and is delighted to have the full support and engagement of the Government of Canada, Government of British Columbia and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler.
[From Invictus Games Foundation]
So, not only is Harry doing this incredible event for veterans, he’s also growing the event to be more inclusive of different sports (thus, giving countries the ability to send more athletes), and he’s using Invictus to highlight Canada’s Indigenous people and their land. Thus increasing respectful (dare I say “woke”) tourism. Completely brilliant. Incidentally, I saw that there was some confusion about the timing in between games – from what I can tell, the games are ideally spaced out every fifteen-to-eighteen months. They got backed up because of the pandemic, but they’re back to normal spacing now. Invictus Dusseldorf will be in September 2023 (roughly 17 months from now), then Vancouver in February 2025, roughly 17 months later. Make no mistake, Invictus Netherlands was a HUGE success. Dusseldorf will be too.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220422-
Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander attend the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/PPE/Nieboer/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17071906
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441053.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441073.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-
The Duke of Sussex attends the Invictus Games closing ceremony at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, Netherlands -20220422-
Prince Harry meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, at the wheelchair basket ball final, during the Invictus Games.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, King Willem-Alexander
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220422-
Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander attend the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, King Willem-Alexander
-PHOTO by: DDP/PPE/Nieboer/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17071912
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, King Willem-Alexander
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441066.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Well done, Harry. Your mother would be proud.
Well done, Harry! So much heart, he is indeed his mother’s son.
Much to the chagrin of the royalists and Royal reporters, the Games were a success and is growing from strength to strength. Harry proved that he didn’t need the backing of the Royal Family for the Games to be successful or for people to pay attention to it. I’ve seen these same people moan that Harry’s Today show interview distracted from the Games but if anything it brought more attention to the event which was the reason for doing it in the first place.
Actually the games seem to be doing better and getting more big sponsors now than they did when PH was a “working” royal. I think they tried to hold the games back from becoming too big so that PW wouldn’t be overshadowed.
It could be that PW didn’t want to be overshadowed, but it could also be that the RF have limitations over how they use their time and influence (which may be why they end up doing weird underhanded things to get money). Harry can now be a straightforward business person.
Pretty sure Landrover was happy with HM branding than WK
Given that the games were in some way attached to the Kweens royal foundation before the split tells us that it was being held back from reaching its true partnership potential.
Speaking of sponsors, I would love to see some biomedical companies (especially the prosthetics) sign on. Seems an obvious fit.
I think it’s just that Invictus was in its infancy from 2014 to 2017. I heard of it in connection with Prince Harry, especially during the promos for the Games in Orlando. The skit with QE-II, Harry and the Obamas went viral on social media ahead of the Orlando Invictus Games. There was also a movie called Invictus, somewhere around the time of Harry launching the project. Any huge enterprise created of this nature, takes time to grow.
I think it was the big spotlight on M&H’s courtship and the fact we first officially saw them together publicly at Toronto Invictus Games, which elevated interest in what Invictus is about. The more people around the world learned about Invictus and the personal stories of individual athletes, the more it grew.
Invictus 2018 was successful too in Australia during M&H’s South Pacific tour. But I agree that with M&H being freed from the restrictiveness of the gilded cage, the sky has become the limit for all of their endeavors.
Tha Hague is the administrative capital of the Netherlands (so it’s the “real” or “de facto” capital of the Netherlands, since the administration of the country takes place there, it’s where the government is located) …Amesterdam is the capital, per se, by name…
Thank you! I did do some googling once I realized The Hague had pubs. My husband has been there on NATO duty stuff several years ago. He was a bit baffled that I didn’t even know it was in the Netherlands.
This is the first time I’ve really followed the games and the athletes. What an incredibly inspiring week.
Harry and his team crushed it and they should be really proud.
Looking forward to watching Heart of Invictus!!
This was me as well! The 1st time I really followed the games and I enjoyed them so much. I can’t wait to see what they do with Heart of Invictus!
I am absolutely going to see the games in BC! I’m already excited! Also, I never knew The Hague was a whole city. I’m serious, I actually thought it was, like, a government complex or judicial hall in nebulous Europe where the worst of the worst go to meet trial. I DID NOT EVEN KNOW WHAT COUNTRY IT WAS IN. I feel like a dope, and I’m adding The Hague to my future European vacation.
If you’re a dope then so am I, because I thought the same thing! 😉
Oh thank goodness! 😂
Team Dope here. Now I want to visit it looks beautiful!
Me three. I always thought it was a place like the EU building.
Oh hey. Count me in as well!
Same!
*raises hand* I thought it was just a judicial building too…
I thought it was like Vatican City, so Team Dope here too.
I feel SO MUCH BETTER seeing that you guys were as confused as I was! I also thought it was…idk, an international court, basically? And my husband had to explain to me that, no, I was wrong. I think I’m thrown off by the “The.” We don’t say “The London” or “The New York.”
Anyway, I felt really stupid because I thought I was the only one, but you’re all smart and if you made the same mistake I did, than it must just be a very common mistake!
I don’t know much either about The Netherlands or its geographic makeup, although I have met people from there. It is probably no coincidence that the name of the country also starts with ‘The,’ just as for it’s administrative capitol, The Hague.
Laura-Lee MacDonald You are not alone l am in your team.
These games felt totally different than before. There was such an amazing energy around them. By far the best games they have had ( at least to me)
I’m incredibly proud of Harry for what he has accomplished. It seems like more people want to work with him now that he is no longer a working royal.
I too was wondering why these games felt more vibrant than usual. I think part of it was freedom from two long, long, years of Covid restrictions and fear, and part of it was the whole world celebrating Harry and Meghan’s escape from the palace.
He is so conscientious in everything he does. I don’t know him and I couldn’t be prouder. Well done to the veterans and Harry and Invi ctus. And on a vain note,Harry looks so very hot in blue.
Conscientious is a great word to describe the feel I got about the games. You could just tell that H&M were meticulous in putting themselves in the athletes’ places and trying to figure out what the participants needed to make the games inspiring, comfortable, healing, joyous, and to continue to build community. As if they truly were IN SERVICE to the needs of every person that committed to coming to the games. From Meghan giving her coat to the cold baby, to the winning athlete handing his bunch of flowers to Hoda and insisting she take them, to Harry kissing the heads of athletes, there was such a spirit of generosity, love, and support that seemed to be contagious, and it all sprang from the example of Harry and Meghan.
^^ Yep, M&H have both been working for Invictus to happen again successfully, even as they’ve been raising a family, building other productive endeavors, and carving out a new life in California. As well, Harry has kept in close touch with all the Invictus athletes to keep their spirits high over the difficult past two years.
Harry and IG makes my heart glad. As a veteran myself, who served during a war, to help other veterans is the ultimate service. As others have stated, Diana would have been very proud of Harry.
It’s too bad that CopyKeen and WillNot don’t understand that.
Kudos to Harry and everyone involved – a wonderful and positive event.
Congrats to Harry and the Invictus Team.
The Dutch lady that put in the bid for the Games, said they surpassed her expectations.
They expected 70,000 visitors and got almost 100,000.
The Netherlands did a great job in hosting the games.
Wow, Harry really has (to quote Harry) Smashed it. It is so strange to have an overwhelming sense of pride in someone I have never met, but there is no other way to describe my feelings about this man. Shine on Harry!
Agreed CJW. Harry is a good example that it is possible to learn from your past mistakes and wrongs and become a better person for it, and then to keep on learning and growing. I hope he realizes just how much he has accomplished for himself and others.
Harry’s been masterful throughout. His heart and his oversight have made these IGs the best and most globally covered ever. Watching him meet with the German IG team as the games transition to Düsseldorf, and the German cyclists carrying the IG flag there, impresses me completely. No detail neglected!
Contrast this resounding success with the Commonwealth Struggle Tours by the Windsor numpties — happening in real time. There’s no way the Palaces and 🐀🐀 can spin and gaslight Harry’s accomplishments as a failure. Laughably, the Derangers want the IG “taken away” from Harry, like they think it’s just another royal patronage. You have to laugh, I guess. 🥴
Even the derangers know how powerful and big Invictus is. William doesn’t have the love and respect with veterans like Harry has. The competitors absolutely love Harry. Earthshot will never be at this level.
The RR’s should suggest William give his project to Harry if he wants it to be a success.
(I said this in a very innocent tone of voice in my head)
I really can’t see IG continuing to succeed with anyone other than Harry, royal or not.
That’s an odd thought. Prince Harry does not produce Invictus alone. He has an extremely capable team and I have no doubt that he will be a great mentor over the decades to the people who will eventually takeover when he can no longer be has active. He ain’t his grandmother.
They really think that KP funded these games, because they saw money transferred, missing the point that it was the Endeavour Funds.
Since the games are successful they want the Lamebridges to get the credit.
They have the ‘Heads Together’ and it’s failing because Harry is not there to do the heavy lifting.
The nutters are now blaming their Media guys, because all the pictures he post of the Lamebridges are terrible and when he worked for Harry and Meghan all their pictures were great and they looked happy.
And she actually posted the Sussexes pictures to prove her point, with stans like this, who needs enemies.
The revisionist history is really something, isn’t it? Just because the Lamebridges are the only “royals” left holding the Royal Foundation bag, they conveniently ignore the fact that Harry is the one that gave it structure, meaning and content. And Meghan with the Hubb Kitchen initiatives*. It’s the reason it’s only a slush fund at this point
*Thank god the Sussexes saw the grift in time to rescue their programs!
I remember when William and Harry were teens into adults they pushed William as the strong, stoic to be king brother. Harry had learning disabilities, slow academically, but was emotionally intelligent and could help his brother as his role in the monarchy.
They really downplayed and insulted his natural talents and true intellect. Harry didn’t make Invictus on his own, but he had the idea and gathered competent people. Ultimately it has been executed successfully.
I’m sure everyone that isn’t seething with jealousy is proud of what he built.
I love how he also sent messages to teams that didn’t come to the Games this year.
Awww! No detail overlooked!
Didn’t it take them a very long time to realize that Harry had dyslexia? So for all of those years when people thought he wasn’t as smart as William, that he was “dim,” or not a good student, it was because those posh, expensive schools took their sweet effing time recognizing what the issue was, and getting him the type of help he needed.
SMH. Poor Harry. He has ALWAYS been underestimated, so I love that he’s proving them all wrong now. Over and over again. 🥰
^^ I believe Harry’s dyslexia was better identified once he was at Sandhurst, than it was when he attended Eton. Apparently, it was kept fairly quiet (barely any articles written). Why it wasn’t recognized in Harry sooner is probably due to what we now know is the monarchy’s ‘perfection’ complex. Or at least the performative, false, p.r. presumption of all royals being perfect humans. SMH. As if!
Reportedly, Princess Beatrice also suffers from dyslexia.
Leonard Cohen uses similar words in the lyrics of his song called Anthem: “there is a crack, a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in”.
Proof that God really does love us crackpots!
Amen!
One of my all-time favorite lyrics.
I’m very familiar with that poignant quote by Rumi. A friend introduced me to Rumi’s work a few years ago. Poets, writers, philosophers and every reflective person, especially those familiar with deep suffering, can find solace in Rumi’s words of wisdom. He is a 13th-century Persian poet, scholar, and theologian. Obviously, a philosopher too.
Meghan is well read, so I suspect she has read Rumi and shared the quote with Harry. Or, perhaps someone sent them these wise words as part of condolences for the miscarriage Meghan suffered in July 2020.
As a soldier, and as someone struck by inconsolable grief at a young age, this quote is extra special coming from Harry at The Invictus Games. Over the course of the event, there were so many joyous, victorious, and tear-jerking moments. 🥲
After this success I’m sure the number of countries competing to host the games is going to increase significantly, and I couldn’t be happier. Veterans are getting more of the support and respect they deserve and countries themselves should be seeing an increase in tourism due to these games.
With how conscientious Harry and the other organisers are being to ensure everyone is treated with respect and empathy I foresee the impact of the Invictus Games on not only the participants but also the wider community to be quite notable. I applaud everyone involved.
The world’s veterans deserve the best and they got the best. I can’t wait for the next games, hopefully they’ll be televised here in the states.
The main difference between the Sussexes and the Keens is that the Sussexes are truly in service to their causes. Whereas the Keens expect the peasants to be in service to their egos. If you look at the pictures from IG H&M we’re busy with the participants, supporting them, making sure they were comfortable, engaged, etc. They gave themselves to the teams. They hugged everyone, they were engaged in the events cheering etc for whichever teams were competing at that moment. Contrast that with the images from the flop tour where W&K paraded themselves from on high and expected the people to show their deference and adoration. Khate actually recoiled from the people lest some POC actually deign to touch her… going so far as to separate themselves from the people with a chain link fence…
You just cannot fake the genuine affection that H&M have for the people with whom they interact. Harry is very much his mother’s son in this respect. I guess his brother didn’t get that set of genes.
When I see Harry interacting with the wounded veterans, I see the same heart that we saw with Diana hugging the AIDS patients. And instead of having a partner like Charles who was jealous of the public’s love and affection for his spouse, Harry has in Meghan a true partner that shares that heart, enhances his work and causes, and is strong enough to carry on this work alongside of him, not mumbling through her engagements and walking two steps behind.
The BRF and the RR will never understand this. Their heads are so far up their butts about being “Royal” that they’ll never understand that’s just where H&M’s appeal begins. There’s so much more substance to them, that stripping away the titles will not lessen their popularity. It just enhances the fact that they bring so much more to the table for the public to love.
I agree, 100%.
The really bad news for the royal family is they don’t have anyone in their ranks who can even slightly fake what Harry and Meghan are, to everyone they meet.
I think Harry’s birthday will be during the Düsseldorf games
Winter sports are my favorite to watch. I’m excited to see those added, and of course NORTH AMERICA 2025!!
The reason for the games being so successful is because of Harry’s detail to everything the veterans need. From being a veteran that saw combat himself giving him street creds in their eyes, to providing an avenue to give them purpose thru sport, acknowledging that it is as much mental as physical, to addressing the trauma and the need to continue working thru it, recognizing each athlete is at a different part of their journey, providing a space where they can meet others from all around the world with similar challenges and I believe most of all Harry made sure to include the friends and family, recognizing their importance in the healing process as well as giving the athletes a way of showing their gratitude towards them. His genuine empathy makes the athletes feel seen. I cried tears of joy so many times throughout these games. With so much bad in this world this gave me hope and joy to watch.
All of this! ^^^^^
^^ Exactly! 💯 Invictus is also such a success because Harry is so down-to-earth and empathetic like Diana. Elton John, who was close to Diana once remarked in a documentary about Harry’s work with Sentebale, that Harry mirrors his mother’s personality and her charisma.
Harry is Diana’s mini-me. His success in life is her revenge, her blessing, and her grace. The passionate work Harry and Meghan are both doing, means a lot.
I wish my father and his fellow soldiers had received this type of support. My heart still aches for the mental wounds that never were addressed. Harry’s support for the families brings tears to my eyes because we all need to be loved and healed.
^^ Awww, this is so true @Che Che. I’m sure older veterans are touched, proud and happy for their Invictus compadres. 💞
All of this! And every detail is carefully thought out, including partnerships. Take the BC games announcement, I see the True Patriot Love foundation is involved. They are a Canadian foundation that works with Canadian military vets and their entire families.
IG has grown with every games and it is such a credit to Harry and the amazing IG team. It is obviously a cause he is passionate about and you can feel that energy.
All Harry does is keep winning!!!!
As far as I’ve seen on social media, not one royal house has congratulated TeamUK on games well played.
This is crazy to me. At least congratulate the athletes and veterans. The bitterness. The jealousy.
It’s particularly short-sighted because is there anyone on the planet (outside of evil regimes) that doesn’t support wounded veterans? It would cost none of them anything to congratulate the athletes, and it would look like they are capable of caring about something outside of their incredibly privileged lives.
@Harla, that is just…I’m honestly surprised that they’re being _that_ petty about it. I figured they’d *at least* (grudgingly) post some sort of cursory mention of the UK team.
They’re too myopic to see that this reflects poorly on them, not on Harry.
Word, Lorelei.
They have proven all of Harry’s points made in the Oprah interview, in one week.
^^ Yeah, sadly true. And so shameful of the British monarchy and their complicit rota carnival. Such salty bitterness will not end well for them.
Yes, quite disgusting that none of them could publicly congratulate Harry. I thought that they were waiting until the week ended. So petty and jealous. They may have sent private messages but that is not enough IMO.
Well done, Harry. It’s such an amazing event. It brings so much good into the world on so many levels. Sorry to Team GB that everyone in the BRF is too petty to thank you for all you have done; wish you luck and congratulate you. But remember, even though they’re all BFFs with pedophiles and sex traffickers; have been credibly accused of rape; have shady ties to Russia; and a whole bunch of cash for access nonsense and also cheating on their spouses, they have to be nasty to Harry because he married a Black woman who spends the money she earns herself on clothes.
You can’t make that kind of crazy make sense. All the royal cosplay in uniforms weighted down in medals for ceremonies to honor vets seems to be an excuse to have somewhere to be royal. The current vets deserve recognition not petty pouting over Harry’s success.
100%
Cannot wait for the Netflix documentary about Invictus 2022!!!
I’m so proud of Harry, the Invictus team, but most of all the veteran athletes.
Same! I wonder when Netflix will announce a release date.
IG25 starts on my birthday (2/6). Me thinks it might be a good “Dear me, Love, me” gift.
The godforsaken Jubbly starts on my birthday (I think) so my gift from the BRF will be the enjoyment of watching it fall flat, and seeing Harry and Meghan dominate the headlines whether they go or not.
I started paying attention to the Toronto games mainly because I lived not far and they were on the local news in my area even though I lived in the states. It has been a joy watching and following these games, not only did The Hague look like a city every one should add to there European holiday itinerary but the games and entire venue was just amazing. Really looking forward to the next games and hoping to attend the games in Canada. Veterans and their families deserve this and so much more, I hope it gets more mainstream broadcasting in the future games.
Congrats to Harry and his team for a successful Invictus Games. How petty for the BRF for not putting a shout out to Team GB on their social pages. Chuck and Bill are future commanders in chief for Britain’s armed forces. The vets are not going to forget this.
I agree I feel disgusted.
And i hope at some point they can be in an African country too,that would be cool. Though so far South Africa seems to be the country that can accomodate big sporting events like the world cup(olympics ?). I am sure there are lots of criterias to be met .
I too have never met this man, but Harry’s accomplishments have done my heart good. I couldn’t be prouder of him if he were my own family.
You really do have to be jealous, soulless bastards to ignore the UK team’s efforts just to avoid putting any shine on Harry. The pettiness is shocking. They will snub the athletes so they can avoid acknowledging Harry’s success? What on earth is wrong with Those People?
They did pretty much the same thing when they refused to let Harry’s wreath be laid for Remembrance Day in 2020. The wreath was made at the Royal British Legion’s factory in Kent by veterans, many of whom had health issues. Oh, and TQ is their Royal Patron. It was left sitting in a box at the factory, while the RF basically reveled in the press at being able to snub Harry by not allowing placement of the wreath at the Cenotaph. It was revolting. Absolutely no consideration for the feelings of those veterans who would certainly have been proud of making the wreath for such an important military occasion.
That was November 2020, so not long after H&M had left, when the RF was still so sure they had the upper hand, that Harry was going to crash and burn outside the family. It’s an absolute pleasure to see the massive success of the IG, and pathetic that no acknowledgement and support for the UK team was made by the palaces. The tables have turned, but the RF remains as stupid and petty as ever.
Not just stupid and petty, but 100% useless. What’s the point of being a Royal Patron if you’re not going to show up, not support the organization or even if you make the patronages cringe, as they did with Andrew? What does “service” to the country mean, if you’re not going to acknowledge those who were wounded on your behalf – acknowledge them at every opportunity, not just on your anointed annual day to show up in a fancy hat and festooned with unearned medals.
At this point, the RF isn’t even good at its last remaining job, to be a ceremonial link between the UK’s past and future – it’s just an embarrassing bunch of parasites.
That BRF nastiness about not putting Harry’s wreath on the Cenotaph because he wasn’t a ‘working’ royal was utterly abominable. Also it shows a lack of imagination by hidebound traditionalists who feel their way of life threatened.
^^ Yes, I agree with everyone’s comments. One of the major differences between M&H and the monarchy is that M&H are involved with good works, charitable projects and acts of kindness, not to embiggen or promote themselves, but to actually help others. They desire to shed light on the needs of others, and on the good that’s happening in this weary, worrisome world.
I couldn’t agree with you more though I am 100% certain Harry carried messages to the UK team straight from the Queen. TQ was in on the promotion of the Games way back when, if you remember Elizabeth in the promo videos along with Harry and Michelle Obama.
I’m also certain the Queen is going to see videos of this, Harry will make sure of it. She’ll be very proud, Charles will be an Eeyore (no stadiums get excited for me, boo hoo, I’m supposed to be the real star) and Will will be butt-hurt over Harry’s success.
His speech made ne cry…I’m tearing up again just thinking about it. What is wrong with me? I love Harry and his good work. That is all.
This is incredible. I hope Harry, and his team and his wife and two babes feel the universal love and pride that will surround them forever.
This moved me to tears. How can people attack him? It’s mind boggling.
These games were amazing. You can tell Harry and the entire IG organization is benefitting from not being held back by the Palace Rules. I have to ask…if Harry and IG are so much better without the stuffy Royals holding them back, why wouldn’t most of the predominantly black countries also be better greed from the backwards archaic Palace Rules? 🤷🏻♀️
@kaiser thank you for another great article, epsecially on a Sunday. I wanted to share some decolonization style notes that I have been learning – “Canada’s Indigenous peoples” or “our Indigenous peoples” implies possession of First Nations, Métis and Inuit proples. Vs. Indigenous peoples in Canada or Indigenous peoples in Turtle Island. Also as recommended through UNDRIP (and worked on by a truly amazing semi-local Indigenous leader, Chief Wilton Littlechild) it is Indigenous “peoples” to recognize the unique and distinct cultures.
Thank you for highlighting and calling in.
Hi @slippers thank you for your kind words, and I hope you are doing so well! IDK if you are in the U.S. or Canada but if in the U.S. I wanted to add some more context on why this Active Reconciliation approach for the BC Invictus games is extra interesting.
BC has a different situation than much of Canada as there are some modern treaties but I believe none of the old Treaties (late 1800s) that were meant to define nation to nation relationships of mutual respect and support between Indigenous peoples and settlers. The treaties that exist today are actually still between the Crown/Regina and the Nations. In fact the meagre land reserves in Canada are not even held as private title by the Indigenous Nations themselves, the land is held by the Federal Government on behalf of the Crown. The OWM who were the architects of Treaties (and the subterfuge around many of them, probably all of them?) the racist and oppressive Indian Act (which is an active piece of law today) and the torture camps of the Indian Residential schools and Day Schools, were all colonizers/settlers who originated in the UK or first generation Canadians coming from the UK.
So this approach for Invictus is extremely important in so many ways, including the fact that as far as I can tell it is the first meaningful Active Reconciliation effort (hopefully…by the sounds of it) by a member of the BRF, who are still completely entangled with the systems of oppression of Indigenous peoples in Canada.
@Noo: it’s similar in the US. Reservation land, or tribal land, is held in trust by the US Government for federally recognized tribes and is managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the agency that ‘lost’ $20 million in trust funds a couple of decades or so ago. Some federally recognized tribes have treaties, some do not. They are sovereign nations, yes, but not 100% independent nation-states, with more day-to-day interaction with the feds than the rest of us. And not until 1924 were American Indians allowed citizenship status.
Thank you for sharing this info. Little changes in language can make a big difference in how we perceive others.
@Noo, yes, thank you for this! I wonder if, at some point, he will somehow tie Travalyst into the games going forward.
Harry has made his mother’s dreams come true. He married the love of his life, broke free of the “royal system” (Diana’s phrase) and is building a
humanitarian platform. She would be astonished and proud.
Harry’s going to get the Nobel Peace Prize for Invictus one day. How I wish I could be a fly on the palace walls when that news drops. 😂
CAN YOU IMAGINE!?
The rage stroke William would have if this ever came to pass might actually be so severe as to take him out entirely.
William could never nor will he ever. He has no passion whatsoever. He’s a ditz, a playboy prince who doesn’t really care about anything. Earthshit is a disaster. First off, he doesn’t give one crap about the environment. His advisors chose that as his “issue” because it’s something that younger people are talking about and it’s easy to co-opt his father’s bonafides on the issue. Secondly, it’s an awards show. No one even watches awards shows anymore. People barely want to tune in to see Beyonce perform yet he expects people to sit and watch unknown people get an award for environmental stuff? Ok…😬. Thirdly, what is the purpose of having a boring traveling awards show? How utterly stupid. It’s so obvious he wants an In victims for himself, poor thing.
It is an odd concept, isn’t it? A traveling televised environmental awards show?
Sure this is great but did he do jazz hands, grimace at people, slide down a slide? Did he even bother to tell people one of his kids is “fascinated with XYZ”?
/es
But seriously, *this* is service. It actually accomplishes something for all of the people involved and isn’t just a photo op for the royal.
Prince Harry is on his way to being more of a business man with a heart-the BRF would never had allowed him to do something like this without staking credit or undermining him to look like a failure-he has shown a lot of growth and steely resolve on the world stage-his charity and interests in them shows through and through-I am proud of him as a real person with his own sense of self worth and not letting rank in a family determine his self worth-when I see him doing this kind of work I see a person not a royal but a real live person doing good work-more peace and happiness to the Sussex family.
💯
I don’t recall the games getting as much media coverage in the past. The pandemic was a disappointment and became a blessing because, in 2020, Harry and Meghan were reestablishing their lives outside the Royal Bubble and working on their mental health. Trying to coordinate that event and support themselves would have been stressful.
They found a home and several lucrative opportunities, established new relations, and put their feet on solid ground.
IG Foundation gained several new sponsors (BetterUp, Boeing, Esport), with more in the queue.
The bitterness from UK media has not gone unnoticed. The absence of a UK delegation shows how immature they are.
The Queen’s children and William wear military uniforms with more medals and braids than servicemen, active or retired. Removing Harry’s honoraries did not remove the military’s respect for him. I envision Meghan initiating research on the arts and culture of the First Nations of Vancouver and Whisler to be certain events will highlight those aspects of their lives.
Congratulations to Prince Harry, The Invictus Foundation, Veterans, Global delegations (special kudos to the USA), sponsors, volunteers, friends, and family.
^^ Yes, the more the firm and the BM try to tear Harry & Meghan down, the more attention and positive light is shed on the good work M&H are doing. The Sussexes’ actual p.r. firm don’t have to work so hard with all the constant, unintended help they get from Salty Isle. LOL! 🤣
I found it so moving that in a Harry interview he said he felt his mother with him especially over these last two years and he feels she is helping him now. This is very spiritual and very deep and I know it means a great deal to him to feel his mother’s soul encouraging and inspiring him in his most trying times. This is what a good, good man looks like and is.
^^ Ah yes! That’s it in a nutshell. Harry is a good soldier, a good man, a solid, supportive husband, and a true gentleman. 💖
Trump & Piss with their utter misogyny are put to shame, so they lash out (as per recent WTF headlines).
We need beautiful stories like this right now.
As a First Nations Canadian woman, it brought me a lot of joy to have it announced that Invictus was partnering with First Nations here for their first Hybrid Winter games <3
I love this quote. I had never heard it but it makes perfect sense. Wounding, healing and growing are closely related. In the end, it makes one better for the wound perhaps…I don’t know.
I looked up the rest of it…and this was one translation:
“I said: what about my eyes?
He said: Keep them on the road.
I said: What about my passion?
He said: Keep it burning.
I said: What about my heart?
He said: Tell me what you hold inside it?
I said: Pain and sorrow.
He said: Stay with it. The wound is the place where the Light enters you.”
^^ Yes, thank you so much for sharing that @DawnChild. I was familiar with this Rumi quote, as I mentioned earlier. It offers a healing perspective. Yet still it is perhaps not an easy concept to contemplate or accept in the midst of pain. Perhaps life in part is meant to be a struggle to help us gain the solace and enlightenment that Rumi’s wisdom offers.
First I wish to thank the BBC for great coverage, enabling me to watch ALL of the Invictus Games. The closing ceremony was so moving and Harry gave a closing speech that was deeply meaningful. Diana would be so happy and proud. His delivery was spot on, he knows how to give a speech, his father Prince Charles must see that Harry is his true heir. I really learnt so much from these very loving and moving games, where I was close to tears many times. I thought of Meghan back in California who must be so proud of her husband. The Invictus Games really can serve as a blueprint for how all of us in the world should lead our lives. Well done Harry darling! and everyone who was part of this Invictus.