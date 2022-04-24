Prince Louis’s fourth birthday photos were taken by his mother, at a Norfolk beach

Just once, I’d like to do a “royal child’s birthday photos” post without the comment section devolving into a huge fight about who the child looks like, or which side of the family the child takes after. Part of this is that I’m tired of being yelled at personally, especially because I’ve always thought that all three Cambridge kids take after the Middleton side of the family more than the Windsor side. But another part of it is just exhaustion with arguing over royal children in general.
So with all that being said, here are the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday portraits of Prince Louis. He turned 4 years old on Saturday, and these photos were taken at the beach in Norfolk. Reportedly, the setting is Holkham Beach, which is close to Sandringham, meaning close to Anmer Hall. Louis is cute and I’ll just say it – to me, he looks so much like Kate. Strong Middleton genes in this one. Kate agrees – she’s said before that Louis is the child who looks the most like her. Now that Louis is four years old, he’s getting ready for big-kid school, which will reportedly be in Berkshire, not London. From the Daily Mail:
The Daily Mail can exclusively reveal the youngster is set to join both his big brother, Prince George, eight, and sister, Princess Charlotte, six, at a new school this September. Their parents, who are looking to move to Berkshire imminently, are currently exploring options to have all three of their children at the same co-educational establishment, it is understood.
Earlier this year the Mail revealed that William and Kate were ‘progressing rapidly’ with plans for a new life in the Home Counties. George is already earmarked to leave Thomas’s in Battersea, south-west London, for a new prep school in the royal county this autumn. But it has now emerged that he may be joined by Charlotte and Louis too. Charlotte has always been ‘super happy and settled’ at Thomas’s and it had been thought that Louis would join her later this year. Louis is currently enrolled at Willcocks Nursery in Kensington, only a few minutes from the family’s home of Kensington Palace, where Charlotte also went. But it seems that, possibly for practical reasons, the Cambridges are now considering keeping all three children together.
The royal couple have been seen touring several schools in the area and are keen to find one that is out of town and where all the facilities are on one campus, the Mail understands from multiple sources. The news also suggests that the family may be considering upping sticks out of London altogether for a new life in the country, using Kensington Palace and their home there, Apartment 1A, as a ‘work base’. They intend to keep the palace on even after they become Prince and Princess of Wales.
In fact the Mail can reveal that William, 39, and Kate, 40, have recently been looking at large private homes in the Berkshire area, specifically in villages close to her parents’ home in Bucklebury, as well as more well-publicised homes on the Queen’s Windsor estate.
While it could be another 20 years before the couple accede to the throne, William and Kate are now starting to map out where they see their family settling down. They are keen to afford their offspring as normal childhoods as possible and feel that the duchess’s home county, which as well as being close to Kate’s family means they will be just a short drive from the Queen at Windsor Castle, is the perfect spot.
They intend to vacate their current country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which will revert to the Queen.
One source said: ‘Word is that all three children will be leaving their London schools. William and Kate, in particular, love the idea of their family growing up not far from her own childhood home. They are both country people at heart and Kate spends so much time with her family anyway. It makes perfect sense for them to all be at the same school together. If all three children are at school in Berkshire together it also means George wouldn’t have to board. The talk is that if they don’t find a suitable place with the Queen at Windsor, they are likely to end up if not necessarily right next to Bucklebury, not far off it. They have been discreetly viewing potential properties in recent months.’
All of the kids going to the same co-ed school sounds like an education battle which Kate won. Kate and William moving to Bucklebury (or close to it) also sounds like a battle Kate won, although it might indicate that she’s winning some battles but losing the larger war. I find it so incredibly strange that William and Kate have been pushing all of these stories about “a move to Windsor” for a full year, and we’ve yet to hear any actual concrete plans about where they’re moving and which school the kids will go to. It definitely feels like they’ve been begging the Queen and Prince Charles for some fancy Windsor palace and they’ve repeatedly been told “no.” The whole thing is just so curious. I’m starting to believe the conspiracy that the “Berkshire home” will be for Kate alone, and that’s why no one is offering up a Windsor palace. Anyway, happy b-day to Lou.
For all the bragging about Kate as photographer, these photos are just your average everyday childhood pictures. The only specialness in them is related to having a cute subject. They can hint all they want about palace property but unless someone is willing to sell out their lease they are likely out of luck. Or do they think that the Queen will now stay principally at Sandringham and they can get the actual castle?
I do love it when the DM goes on and on about Kate being this amazing photographer when her photos are pretty basic. She’s Brooklyn Beckham of the royal family
She does the same damn thing every time by over blurring the background. It’s tiresome basic shit, but then so is kate.
Kate’s photography skills have never been exceptional and real photographers have provided decent critique of her technical weaknesses. But kate has done so little in her life they have to over hype any hobby she does because there is nothing there. Just like how they pretended her basic piano skills made her a concert pianist when in reality she had a child’s elementary skill level.
Kate never had the “time” to do anything else apparently but be there for William and wait for the ring. She never put the time in to learn to be a professional photographer. Princess Margaret’s ex Snowdon. His photographs are true works of art.
My dad was a photojournalism professor and used to teach us as kids the basic composition of a “good photo” was based upon the “rule of thirds.”
It pretty much is photography 101. Placing the subject smack in the middle of the photograph, like Kate loves to do, is a telltale sign of her Beckham skills.
It’s a hobby still and has not been elevated to professional as some self-taught people do. I prefer a little contrast because his skin tone seems a little too close to the sand. Then again, it might be filters in background..cute but basic
She’s fine as a mommy blogger esque photographer but agreed she’s not this great professional that the DM keeps trying to push. She’s average and that’s okay! Not everyone can be great at everything. It’s okay to be average. But that doesn’t go with Kate’s “perfect princess” image.
I am not sure if even call Kate an average photographer. Almost all the moms I know can take better pics than what she produces. Her kids end up looking uncomfortable in her pics which is too bad.
It can be a crapshoot. Some kids go through a phase of hating having their picture taken, no matter who is holding the camera. Or if there’s more than one kid, you’ll never get all of them looking cute at the exact same moment. When my daughter was 6 months old I put her in an adorable red velvet dress with a huge white ruffle collar. Sat her on the couch next to her 7 year old brother. She was fussy, he had a puss. Then she delightedly stuffed the the white collar into her mouth, my son laughed, I snapped. It’s a little out of focus but it’s hilarious and one of my favorite kid pics.
I haven’t seen any of Kate’s children look uncomfortable in her pictures. Louis looks happy here.
Anyone with an expensive camera could have taken this, even Charlotte.
I don’t even know if you need an expensive stand alone camera. Every iPhone has a better and better camera. I have an 11, my husband has a 13 and his camera is light years better than mine (ok maybe not light years but you get my point). Put it in portrait mode and there you go.
We have a pretty good DSLR with good lenses for big things like travel and sports, but the iPhone cameras are really good on their own (I’m sure android as well, I just don’t have one so don’t know lol).
I can’t stand any of these people, but these are just nice pictures of a cute little boy.
Thank you for this. Who cares who took the photo or their skill level. It’s a sweet photo of a 4 year to commemorate his birthday. Happy birthday to Louis. Here’s to many more.
The horizon cutting through his head in the first picture is just bad composition.
Nothing noteworthy except the cute subject. She probably uses her iPhone and takes a pic on portrait mode, forwarded the pics and called it a day
The blurred background is literally sucking the life out of these photos. Not enough light on his face. He’s not relaxed.
I see some Windsor, specifically Prince Edward. Beautiful child, may you grow up kind and healthy.
Definitely his mother’s child, but I think he and Char share W’s smile. Beautiful boy, he looks like a happy child (especially for one that isn’t taken for ice cream with his sibs!). I KID! I KID! lol. Actually, that pic looked like the kids got the treat on the way home from school or an after school sport.
Either way…very basic pic, very cute subject.
Interesting thought about them NOW saying they’ll give up Amner. Wonder if that means they won’t bother with the family Xmas at Sandringham when Liz is gone (w/out their house, they’d have to stay in the “Big House” w/C&C and can’t hightail it out for a Midds Xmas after church walk. Or perhaps it’ll be moved to Highgrove? VERRRRRRY interesting tidbit.
Wonder if PC will continue the big party for the extended family and then move Christmas with just his heirs to somewhere else. Assuming any of his heirs spend Christmas with him.
He is very sweet and all the children are adorable. However, I am really uncomfortable with stories about them whether they are real or contrived or about starting at new schools etc., and pictures and videos of them being used for royal public relations. Just leave them alone and don’t parade them out for royal outings and PR shots. George and Charlotte already look so wary and serious and they are still so young. There is nothing healthy or real about the royal institution and these kids shouldn’t be anywhere near it.
It sounds to me like this is a threat to the queen and Charles, give us frogmore house or some other gigantic royal place in Windsors or we are going to move next door to the Middletons and raise these royal children middle class. Lol. Oh the horror.
Over it, but who will pay for the house? I don’t think W has the funds and will have to rely on Gran and Dad. This may be their way of forcing their hands–I’ll be watching with interest. It must be nice to get a new home whenever you want one. When the kids are all out of school will they want an entirely different home somewhere else?
Anmer was given as a gift by the queen and so if they actually do return it then getting a new home will be seen as an exchange. Ignoring of course all the extra costs of renovations and the purchase of the home itself.
If I were them, I would also invest in some private real estate before the full downfall of the Monarchy.
They aren’t moving to Windsor. I think Charles is planning to convert Sandringham to a commercial venture and he wants the Cambridges out. They are using the threat of moving to Windsor to get something more grand than what has been offered to replace Anmer.
I thought the Cambridge’s were eyeing Fort Belvedere, which is currently being leased to friends of the royals? Perhaps they current occupants aren’t so willing to leave?
@Stagaroni:
Welp I am assuming (here I go again) that the family currently there rents? If so why kick them out when the RF is getting actual money?
Plus the ghosts (the Fort is said to be haunted) probably are all…WHAT??? NOOOOOOO. NO CAMBRIDGE’S…. NOOOOOOO
I forgot to say , oh look Louis, so he does exist.lol.
I like the jumper. I’d want one in an adult female’s size! The kid looks cute, as a kid should do, but like @equality said, the photo is pretty average
I love the sweater and the shorts I’m just confused how both these pieces are weather appropriate at the same time.
Bc Kate is doing that thing that upper class Brits do (used to do?) where the little boys wear shorts until they are like 5 or something. It’s old fashioned and yes, I bet his little legs are cold
Because Kate remains insecure about her social status she overdoes the aristo stuff and dresses her kids like it’s the 1950s and not the present time.
Have you ever been to the beach in March? Bit chilly but you can’t run up to the edge of the surf in pants.
He’s cute but these photos look like they could have been taken on an iPhone instead of a proper camera but then again who knows.
I agree. I have taken similar photos with my iPhone. They are not bad photos ( I like the one of him running towards the camera)
I do like that these are less “studio” and taken outdoors. Sure, they’re sort of basic, but they’re not bad. They give much more of a sense of the subject than, say, those Kate at 40! glamour shots from earlier this year.
It’s the insistence on Kate being this huge secret talent in photography that creates the extra scrutiny and room for criticism. I’ve thought for awhile that this is the tabloids way of trolling her.
Sweet little guy. Looks happy. Nice pictures and framable, as well.
Moving all the kids out of school just because George is going to prep school seems par for the course for them. Louis was going to change anyway, but really it’s Charlotte who will have her social circle and routine interrupted the most.
Windsor is reserved for the monarch so all this talk about getting a space there is not going to happen. They are going to get a new place near Buckleberry for Kate and lie about the tax payer funds used for it because it’s obviously a separation home for Kate next to her parents.
Charlotte, as spare, is there to support George, not live her own life. Ugh.
They all know William won’t be based there, so no way Kate gets Frogmore House, even if the FFFK lives with her.
The pictures are OK. I’m more interested in the story behind the deal that was struck by KP that got the press to agree to accept Kate’s pictures instead of a member of the Royal rota taking them as was done in the past. As for the move to Windsor, I agree Kate won this battle. She has a lot of leverage against William.
Or he is free to do whatever with whoever. Seems like KKate finally got her aristocratic marriage
I don’t think the battle is about the schooling. William has never said anything about what he wants or doesn’t want for school because he likely doesn’t really care. The negotiations have always been about the location of the kate separation but basically divorce home. That they are giving up Anmer states that something is in the works because they don’t want to use a tax payer funded property for kate and they will try to make it look like the funds used for Anmer are going to be used for this new place and blur the lines of when more taxpayer money is used for security upgrades and other nonsense like they did with the Middleton home.
@Nic919: think Kate wanted out of Norfolk after the whole debacle with the Turnip toffs and the Tatler article. Kate has a lot of dirt on William not only about alleged cheating but his treatment of Harry and Meghan. She has the upper hand in this fight and she won. So off to Windsor they go with no outrage from the press.
I think this is the first time they’ve outright said that they will be relinquishing Anmer? And, they’re leaning more heavily into the private home close by Middleton Manor. Putting all three children into the same educational institution will definitely make life easier for single mom Khate and her momager. Tell me the Lamebridges are separating without saying they’re separating.
I’m surprised that William would give up Anmer Hall. Those are his people not Kate’s. But maybe he will just use that place at Sandringham where he was doing Zoom calls from.
The change of the zooms to Sandringham from Anmer signalled a change in the arrangements and so I don’t think Anmer matters to William anymore. Besides he directly inherits Sandringham after Charles so he has a spot in Norfolk if he wants one.
Also I do agree that this seems to be the first time an article is confirming that Anmer is being relinquished. Prior to that I think some were assuming it would just be a new property added on.
Based on this timeline about the schooling it looks like the summer will be when the household separation is going to take place. They will hide for months anyway so it’s easier to keep the obvious from the press.
I agree with @Amy Bee above. I always thought this move was to get out of Anmer more than getting out of London. They’ve been embarrassed too much in Norfolk and there’s been eyes on Norfolk that the toffs don’t want or like so the main causes need to go. Since David and Rose obviously aren’t going to move and they’re more liked in the social circles, off the Cambridges go then.
Or, CarolE hasn’t been able to cheese-toast William out of his chummy relationship with Rose and her immediate and or extended family so Kate’s out of there. William can hang at Sandringham or maybe not even bother with subterfuge and just chopper right to Houghton when he wants aristocratic downtime with his favorite neighbors. Isn’t it funny how the Fail slipped these interesting details about ditching Anmer into a story about Louis’ pics and didn’t do a separate headline?
If reportage was even-handed across Britain, we wouldn’t need this space, but we do.
Talking about the abuse of taxpayer money isn’t hatred so get a grip. There are actual British kids who will not have enough to eat this year because of the money being used to support this family so maybe channel this faux outrage to the real source of the issue. Besides the UK media is still examining the expenses of the non tax payer funded family living in the US because they are diverting attention to protect the institution that supports these elite. The same elite who are behind a lot of the wars going on right now.
So if we want to focus on the world issues, let’s get into the oligarchs and the Uber rich like the Cambridges and the Queen who have hoarded most of the resources for their personal use to the detriment of a large majority of the world while taking a huge carbon footprint larger than most countries. Worshiping these families is a huge reason why we have the unfair situation that we do, because many pretend this is cute and not indicative of the bread and circuses approach used throughout time to fool the masses into thinking they are being treated fairly, when if they looked closer they would realize they most certainly aren’t.
Unpopular opinion here. I don’t think a child needs professional photographer caliber birthday photos. Pics shot by Mom with live behind the camera are totally fine. As for who he looks like I do feel he has a major Middleton vibe and yet at the same time reminds me a bit of a very young Edward ( the shape of the head? The haircut?).
And that’s what the kids have gotten. A parent taking photos. It’s the Uk media that keeps pretending Kate has anything but a basic point and shoot skill.
They are constantly pushing her as this professional level photographer. So yes, her birthday pictures of Louis should be that quality.
They always claim Kate took the photos so any revenue goes directly to Kate. This was something addressed way back to George. Then there was another issue where people took pics of the photo shoots noting a professional was taking the pics and Kate was only assisting. This happened in the KP steps of George pics.
Either way there is always a pro with a pro set up and any pics released comes at a cost which goes straight to Kate.
Then there’s also the big meeting the Cambridges had with the RR about who can photograph the kids and where. Timeline of the trunk/boot alleged incident. A BM member spilled on twitter the meeting happened and if the RR wanted pics of the kids they had to play ball because Kate owned all the rights to the photos as she was the photographer credited.
Kate has been merching photos from day one. If it was another duchess you can only imagine the articles.
I think the very first shot of George, in her parents’ backyard, was credited to Mike, so he could make bank. That’s where we found out William hadn’t be around much for George’s first 6 mos., remember?
Sweet photos of a happy kid – happy birthday, Louis.
I don’t understand the UK school system and stopped following the Cambridges completely when H&M left. Why is George switching schools when his school goes up to 18? Was it to get out of London and have more fresh air? I just don’t understand the reason for the move?
“upping sticks” that phrase is new to me but I like it!!!
My Mom just turned 85 yesterday so she and Prince Louis share the same day
He’s A cutie
Of course Kkkate is ‘winning’ these school battles, Cain ain’t living with her and the kids now and don’t plan to in the future. Someone is moving to Windsor and it ain’t her.
All this time they are being told no about the move, after getting everything they want so far, yeah Cain is gonna hear yes.
Even if the house is ‘for her’ we can presume that is where is kids will live too so it does make the most sense for them to be in a royal property. More power to Kate for (hopefully) getting a palace without William in it! 😉
He’s cute and he looks happy! I like his sweater, too.
That last picture is a doozy. How do you take a four year old and make him look like a union pensioner? The others are not bad, though. They’ve been edited by a professional, but they’re not bad.
He looks tall. I think all three kids will be tall. With Dad 6’2 or more and Mom 5’10 they can’t help but be tall. I have no opinion on who he looks like.
All 3 kids look like they’ve got the “Spencer Legs” (like Diana). Will has those legs as well. Better that trait than his incandescence!
They’ve got George VIs knock-knees.
I think it was pics of them entering the dueling rugby match, but in the pic I noticed it looked like George was already up to Kate’s shoulder while she was in heels. I agree, I think they’ll all be tall.
I think it’s the pic of them entering the dueling rugby but George looks like he’s already up to Kate’s shoulder while she’s in heels. I agree, I think they’re all going to be tall.
This gets said a lot, but Kate just isn’t that tall. They’re are plenty of photos of her in flats next to William & she’s a good 6-8 inches shorter than him. So 5’6″ to 5’8″ at best. She’s just almost always in sky high heels or platforms.
According to his biographer Will is so modern he’d accept any of his children being gay(but doesn’t go onto add just don’t bring home a POC!)
There’s really no telling who the kids will end up dating/marrying, but there really are no “rules” any more. By then, at least one Monarch will be a divorcée married to a divorcee. And the spare obviously has precedent for leaving the RF and being a private citizen married to a non-Brit WOC. The Cambridge children have the world at their feet. Charlotte and Louis especially can become whomever they want. But if the monarchy lasts and George turns out to LGBT, let’s not pretend that will be an easy path for him as the heir.
The way WIlliam behaved with Harry when he dated Meghan makes me wonder if he will start controlling his children about who they date or eventually marry. I hope Charlotte is not discouraged from pursuing her own interests instead of her making a “spectacular” marriage.
Remember the rules, as a future King, George will need the approval of the sitting King on who he marries.
And, if they don’t follow the rules and marry anyway? What punishment would be brought down?
I am fine with photos taken by his Mom.
All the “Royal photos” are over done, he is 4 y/o.
Many years of good health and happiness to the little guy, and really, all of us. 😀
Are English beaches pretty grim?
Maybe just Norfolk?
Not every beach is white sand and sun.
Well, it’s April in the U.K., and probably this is more like a “bluff” than a “beach”. At least there was a bit of sun! Plus, he has the indignity of the little Lord Fauntleroy short pants and sweater, my legs have goosebumps just looking at him!
Unlike his parents, Louis didn’t get a fully- funded Caribbean vacation with white sand and surf.
What is “grim” about it? It is beach with an overcast.
Beaches in New England look the same about this time of year.
I like the beach on an overcast day. I like the beach on any day.
To me Louis looks just like Charlotte. George looks totally different but maybe its just his looks changing as he gets older.
I’m with you. I think George is very Windsor while Charlotte &Louis are Middleton.
I agree about Louis, but Charlotte is hundred percent Windsor – a strange amalgam of the Queen and Sarah Chatto.
When is anyone going to bring up the fact that Kate takes these photos herself because she gets paid for them to be used? It’s a cushy gig and because she owns the copyright outlets have to actually pay her to use those pictures.
That’s pretty smart then. Good for her building a nest egg. She may need it at some point.
It’s not just for the money. They famously used pics of the kids as bargaining chips for more favorable articles. A RR member said this on twitter years ago. It was also covered here.
And yes she receives money for these, but never pays taxes on the income.
Man, Kate is straight up Machiavellian. Mad respect. But it’s probably Carol, right?
I’m guessing it more of the bargaining chip, though I can’t fault her for wanting control over where her children’s photos are used.
Let’s face it, we praise HM for restricting access and photos of their kids, so for a change i can’t fault her for that.
Controlling the photos of her kids is fine but what does it say when they end up in Kate’s Cuties calendars in the DM? She’s ok with exploiting her own kids I guess.
The whole invisible contract includes this. Kate will release pics as needed for good press. Not to restrict for their privacy. It happens quite often. There’s no good intention here.
And imo the only good intention anyone had for their children in that family was Harry for getting them out because the BM will attack those kids once they are teens. And the parents will allow it because they will need a distraction from their I’ll deeds.
Ummm so confused- you don’t want people to argue or comment in this section about who they look more like but then you post almost a paragraph about it. Is this a case as do as I say not do as I do?
Yeah, it doesn’t matter anyway. Windsor genes are strong. William has stronger resemblance than Harry and Harry and Meghan’s kids still favor him heavily!
William was Diana until mid 20s and he went full Windsor. So what the kids look like now doesn’t mean those are traits they will carry as adults.
Yeah, I feel like we can have a healthy disagreement about who we each think the kids look like. Louis looks the most Middleton to me. I see a lot of William in Charlotte, though understand how people see Carole. George looks a lot like Diana’s brother, the Earl Spencer.
LOL. I saw these pics released and I immediately thought “oh Lordy Kaiser is going to have a fit when everyone debates who Louis looks like for three days straight.”
She said that in the beginning in a (futile) attempt to head the conversation off at the pass bc that’s what these posts ALWAYS devolve into. 200 back and forth comments over whether Charlotte looks more like QEII or Carole.
Lol, right? And really, what else is there to talk about in a post about a 4 year old?
I don’t really know who he looks like besides both of his siblings, but he’s adorable. Looks like he has a fun personality.
…and where did that fun personality come from?
This clearly comes straight from Ma Middleton and Co – not only the idea that the Cambridges could move into a house “right next door” to Bucklebury (who would foot the bill for setting up this property, likely renovating it, and setting up security etc, when there are existing royal properties to be had?) but also pushing forward the idea of all three children attending Kate’s choice of school as a fait accompli.
Mind you, I don’t get the sense that William is too involved with this decision or likely to push back, so long as it’s a sufficiently posh school. In fact, in this article, he’s an afterthought. “The FFQ and her husband” all over again!
But beware, with all three kids now at the same school, that would significantly impact the oft-lamented “school run” obligations that William and Kate often use as an excuse for not working.
I have no idea what makes a photo amateur vs. professional. But, this is a cute pic of a cute boy wearing an especially cute sweater. For the first time, I see Louis’ looks changing; he looks a lot fairer then I remember him being.
I do like that these are less “studio” and taken outdoors. Sure, they’re sort of basic, but they’re not bad. They give much more of a sense of the subject than, say, those Kate at 40! glamour shots from earlier this year.
It’s the insistence on Kate being this huge secret talent in photography that creates the extra scrutiny and room for criticism. I’ve thought for awhile that this is the tabloids way of trolling her.
I’m no photographer, but I think these may be Among Kate’s better kid photos? Agree the images have been edited professionally, but regardless of her technical skill, she captures something special b/c she is his mom. He is comfortable with her and it lets his personality shine. And it does! He looks like a fun and happy kid.
In previous captures of these photo shoots there is a lighting expert, professional photographer and others among Kate. Never assume these are intimate pics between just a mother and her child.
BTW KP blew a gasket when this was found out.
He is such an adorable child. Happy birthday Louis.
Louis has his grandma Diana’s straight thick hair and the large Spencer head so IMO he’s very much a Spencer with a bit of a Mike Middleton vibe.
Happy Birthday Louis!
Cute kid, looks a lot like Kate. Very basic photos, even less than basic. If she had chosen sunny day, or not so dull/blurred background, they could have been portraits, not just random snaps.
His cutiness is the only thing that “saves” these photos. This and the fact that he is Royal child.
Margaret’s husband Armstrong Jones was a true professional photographer. He had talent Kate never will have. And he took great photographs of the royal family.
The queen’s cousin Patrick Lichfield (5th Earl Lichfield) as well. He was the son of Anne Bowes Lyon, later Princess George of Denmark, by her first marriage.
His hairdo is like Andrew’s (when he was a child). I hope Kate is not intentionally trying to channel what the Queen’s children looked like when they were young.
Photographer here. Thought I’d just share my two cents. It’s really difficult to tell from her photos (that she releases publicly) whether she would be considered an “amateur“ or “professional.” The division between those two categories can sometimes be really nebulous, and I think what sets aside a professional is more than just technical competence, it’s how you behave with clients, run your business, and the level of “on the ground “experience you have accrued.
From a technical standpoint, these photos are absolutely fine. In focus, properly exposed, captured some good expressions and moments, composition is decent.
The thing about these photos and the other ones that she releases is that they are really uninspired. They often fit that category of photography that people label as “professional“ as a knee-jerk response to the fact the photo has good resolution and has shallow depth of field (a blurry background).
Up until recently, it was really difficult to duplicate that optical effect (blurry background, telephoto lens-esque compression characteristics) without a dedicated camera and certain types of lenses. (You can achieve something like this digitally with newer cell phones)
So I think the tendency to label photos that look like this as “professional portraits“ is more to do with this fact, especially in this case because otherwise her photos are so basic.
I’m constantly telling students in my photo class when we get to the portraiture part of the course that having a blurry background (shallow depth of field) isn’t the be-all and end-all of portraiture, and is not the only way you can do a portrait.
I really wonder whether the photos she releases publicly look like this because that’s what’s most widely appealing and acceptable for the minivan majority, or whether she is just that basic and uninspired. I wouldn’t demand to see them but I’m curious whether her private photos of the kids are more varied.
Thanks for your professional insight. To guess at an answer to your last paragraph, I’d say that Kate herself embodies the minivan majority. Nothing she has done or said makes me think that she has hidden depths of artistry and inspiration. So, I think that what we’re seeing here is the best of her work.
Or: They’re just pictures.
For sure, I don’t disagree. At the end of the day they’re cute photos a parent took of their child, but there’s a lot of discussion on this article and in the comments about Kate and her photography, so, I’m curious.
Sunday Funday! Every time some hack royal stalker (aka Royal Rota) write the word “keen” to describe this troubled couple, you take a drink …
Louis’ pics are always my favourite. Don’t know why but his pics just become my faves no matter what. He’s absolutely adorable and hope it stays like that for years and years.
I remember that there was false information put about before Kate got engaged to William that she was going to NY to take Photography classes with Testino. He had to come out and deny it. So much trying to prove she was “doing something” other than being involved with William.
There is an old article from Kira Cochrane from November 2010 that goes over a lot of the kate not ever really working kind of thing and one of the lines references the talk of a photography exhibit that she was supposed to do and then suddenly decided not to do. It was kind of funny.
I’m surprised they are giving up Anmer. Not because they loved it so much or because it’s close to the Norfolk Toffs. I’m surprised because it’s sorta an admission they are separated. A home in Berkshire, near the Middletons, benefits no one except Kate. She has her family nearby. She & William still have to travel to London for “work”. Who here thinks FFK is going to live in Berkshire? He’s going to stay in London at KP. How is that not a separation? Very obvious moves, hence why they are probably pushing behind the scenes for Frogmore House.
It’s also interesting that all of this information is being provided in an article ostensibly about Louis and his birthday photos.
Someone is yanking the chain.
Yeah it’s basically confirming the separation. No way is Charles or the Queen going to buy another house for them (bc that’s who would be buying it) because they want to be closer to the kids Berkshire school. And if there was a real need for them to move to Windsor, they would be in a crown estate property.
But I think Charles or TQ would buy a new house if that was Kate’s divorce house, even if the divorce is never official. “You go here, live quietly, and we won’t expect you to work.” That also gives a built in excuse to not work – ohhhh school schedules! Ohhhh she’s in Berkshire!
This article even says “if not Bucklebury then close to it.” Basically Kate is moving home and everyone knows it.
Cute kid. Here’s hoping he doesn’t turn out like either of his parents 🤞
I find it funny that the DM says it has an exclusive but the article is filled with weasel-words & phrases such as ‘it is thought’, ‘it is understood’, ‘the talk is’, and so on. As usual, they know nothing.
Lol, I think they mean their guesses are exclusive.
Happy birthday to adorable Louis! Wish him well. He’s the baby of the family, and also the third wheel. Nice photos! I like the beach background. I thought the whole point of this whole thing to start with is that they were meant to be “mom” pictures, and that they were not professionally posed, and that was the charm of it all- how like an ordinary family and all that. I think all the pictures of the kids have been lovely and have enjoyed them as I would the photos of the children of any friend. I think, so far, all the children look like Kates’s side of the family, and I think George looks a lot like Kate’s father. But people change as they grow and age, and so who knows what other genes will start showing themselves eventually. I used to see my dad in my own face for the first few decades, and one day I looked in the mirror, and I suddenly saw my mom. Anyway, sometimes people see what they want to see.
With Diana’s children…it was Harry that got me…and with William’s children…it’s THIS one that pulls my strings….Such a KEWTIE…with LOVABLE energy ❤🥰❤
Yep, he’s got that effect on me as well. His face just screams that he has a fun personality.
Not a Kate stan at all but I think her portraits of the kids are lovely. It’s not easy to get kids to look unselfconscious in solo shots. Her photos of charlotte are the best imho. Agree with Kaiser re: who Louis takes after. I also see Diana in there.
Reading that DailyFail excerpt, they sound almost like a normal paper. Focused on the subject at hand with some mild speculative news about said subject. Usually when they write about the royals they try to drop the Sussexes in and how they’ll try to ruin it for everyone by existing in the world and it devolves into an unhinged screed. At least they had the decency, very rare, not bring that nonsense to this child’s birthday announcement.
Darling child, Happy Birthday!
I don’t know….maybe I’m a hardened soul, but these look like stock photos like those you get in photo frames in the store. But I think she aims for a stock photo vibe in general so maybe this fits. Nothing memorable or quirky among this beige lot…
Stock photos are supposed to make it easier to imagine what you want. Kids are cute! Childhood is fun! Laughing and playing at the beach! These are stock photos and not memorable photos.
I like the pictures – and they are a heck of a lot better than the shots I got of my #3 😂. Cute subject, great beachy saturated colours & balance.
So it sounds like Kate his made millions selling images of her children to the world. What if she had earmarked those funds for worthy charities helping children around the world and yes, real organizations who do real work in early childhood development? Wouldn’t that be a great accomplishment and great PR for her? But, then, she’d really have to donate those millions to help real children instead of keeping the money for herself. But of course, she did publish the 5 Questions and shouldn’t that be enough? Okay, forget it, because the 5 Questions were iconic and did enough for children. Hypocritical, greedy woman.
If only we had Mike Middleton’s childhood photos, we could see what she is CopyKating.
Am I correct in thinking that by taking the photos herself she retains copyright? I mean she gets a fee for every reproduction – anyone know?
I can’t believe he’s already 4!