The Duchess of Cambridge is a lover of copykeening and cosplay. She loves to cosplay and copykeen Diana. She loves to copykeen the Duchess of Sussex. She loves to cosplay flags. But one of her undercover favorite things is cosplaying a button-covered military uniform. She loooooves that. So many buttons, tassels and shoulder pads! She simply adores it. So it’s a bit strange that during her nearly eleven years of marriage, she’s never been given a military patronage. She’s never been made an honorary anything with any division. Sure, she hands out shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day to the Irish Guards, but that’s not a formal patronage or anything. Well, now it looks like Kate will be taking over one of Prince Andrew’s now-abandoned military patronages. And Kate might even be handed an event from the Queen herself:

The Duchess of Cambridge is tipped to be the next Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, replacing Prince Andrew who was stripped of his military titles in January. Kate, 40, would be the first female colonel of the regiment in 80 years since the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, held the role in 1942. The royal colonel will typically be present at medal parades, events in the presence of the Queen and regimental gatherings, dinners and galas. The revelation comes as the Duchess is lined up to stand in for the Queen at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. A senior royal source confirmed: ‘It’s being seriously considered.’ Catherine taking the salute at one of the two remaining passing-out parades this year would be a fitting tribute for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and would have personal significance for the Duchess, as Prince William graduated from the celebrated military academy as an officer in 2006. Kate has attended military functions with Prince William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and she accompanies him to medal parades and regimental events for the Irish Guards, handing out traditional St Patrick’s Day shamrocks.She has also taken the salute at the Household Division’s Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London. Many members of the Royal Family have military experience, but it’s not required to be appointed colonel of a regiment. The Sandhurst role would be a strong indication that Kate will soon be handed an honorary military role, such as colonel-in-chief of a regiment. The Queen is involved in selecting colonels.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Grenadier Guards position has been rumored for months, and reportedly the Grenadier Guards have wanted Kate for a while. I don’t know why, because even though she loves buttons and military cosplay, she loves being lazy even more. If and when the Guards get Kate as their patron, she’ll probably go years in between events for them. So good luck to them. As for the appearance or event at Sandhurst… I mean, it is cool that Kate is stepping in at an event which the Queen normally would have undertaken. But surely someone has got to ask why William – a Sandhurst graduate – wouldn’t be asked to do it?