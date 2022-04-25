“Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #122: Kaiser’s photo picks are unparalleled



I went skydiving! I got through it by focusing on the things I was supposed to do. I was inspired to go by this interview I covered with Viola Davis. Here’s a link to a tweet with some photos. I’ve been watching The Last Kingdom and Yellowstone and Chandra watched a movie called Shiva Baby. You can listen below!

This past week we had the Invictus Games in The Hague. Before that, Prince Harry and Meghan went to Windsor palace to visit the Queen and we didn’t hear about it until afterwards. Ahead of the games we were hearing that they needed a win with Invictus and that they were getting VIP security in the Netherlands. Chandra says that the UK press was trying to toxify the games. This was such a contrast to the beautiful pictures and videos we saw of Invictus. The fact that they were done visiting the Queen before anyone knew means that the Royal Rota had no idea what they were doing! That may be because William and Kate were on vacation on a ski holiday in France with Kate’s family. Reporter Omid Scobie said as much. Charles was also leaking to the press and was clearly playing catch up. We heard that the Sussexes had to meet with Charles for fifteen minutes before seeing the Queen. Charles is supposedly open to letting them be part-time royals.

Meghan and Harry were adorable at the games, they just are so connected and in love with each other and it shows. They constantly touch, they refer to each other lovingly, and the way they look at each other is just swoon-worthy. Meghan was at the first few days of the games and was there for the diplomatic events. We also loved Meghan’s outfits, which were contemporary and classic looking at the same time. She has such a clean, unique style. Here are links to her Valentino suit, her Brandon Maxwell jacket and jeans, her criss-cross bodysuit and her Celine jacket and jeans. Here’s a link to Tanisha’s dupe thread on Twitter with cheaper alternatives to Meghan’s looks.

On Easter Sunday, as the world was captivated with Harry and Meghan, we saw the royals at Easter service. They just looked so stuffy and outdated in comparison. William and Kate and The Wessexes were there along with Peter Philips. (Note that we called him Mark, his name is Peter. Here is a link to the story about his long distance booty call.)

Then Harry started giving interviews and it was glorious! He did a full interview with People for a cover story, he talked to some young journalists and he did an interview on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb. The British press freaked out about that ahead of time. I play a segment from that interview.

There’s been so much speculation and hand-wringing about whether Harry and Meghan will go to the Jubilee in early June, if they will be on balcony if they go, if it will be rude if they don’t go or pulling focus if they do. We heard that the Queen asked Harry to come, but in his interview on Today he said that he wasn’t sure about it. Chandra doesn’t think he’ll go.

In that interview Harry said he wanted to make sure his grandmother has “the right people around her.” So much was made of that by the royal rota. The fact that the Queen got covid suggests that Harry was right to be concerned. Charles is said to be mad about Harry’s interview. I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about the royals.

Chandra thinks that the meeting between Harry and Charles was perfunctory, especially because Harry didn’t mention it to Hoda. She thinks that Eugenie, the Queen and Harry organized the meeting with the Queen and that no one knew about it until right beforehand.

A royal commentator named Eamonn Holmes called Harry and Meghan sneaky for visiting the Queen privately. There's also a clip of him saying "why don't you just throw them over the balcony?" This is a direct threat to Harry and Meghan. I play a segment from Zoom where we complimented Chandra's photo selections and writing. She prides herself on her photo choices and has her favorite bad photos of people, particularly the royals. Chandra has never been a fan of bangs, but she didn't care about buttons or wigs until she started covering Duchess Kate's fashion and hair.

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Lola on the post about the Queen being moved to Sandringham.

My comment of the week is from CC on the post about Trump and Piers Morgan fighting.

