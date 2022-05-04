Palace staff simply couldn’t deal with Duchess Meghan’s ‘level of directness’

The Palace Papers is 500-odd pages long and at no point does Tina Brown ever get a source to tell her specifically what the Duchess of Sussex did which constitutes “bullying.” I still find that notable and I’m going to keep talking about it, because Kensington Palace still briefs against Meghan and calls her an unhinged bully and a sociopath, and Buckingham Palace’s “investigation” into Meghan’s behavior is still on-going. Even though KP has been leaking sh-t against Meghan for years, they’ve yet to detail one concrete example of Meghan’s “bullying.” The leaks are always about how Meghan “made someone cry” (how?) and how Meghan looked at someone (seriously) and how people needed trauma counseling after working with her (okay but what exactly did she do?). What Brown does discuss is how palace staffers are pretty f–king lazy and how Meghan’s American work ethic and “directness” apparently broke everyone’s brains.
Meghan had promised in the interview to “hit the ground running,” an expression that filled the Palace, an institution of cautious consensus, with dread. The Firm’s staff had already seen what that meant. It was swiftly becoming clear that Meghan either didn’t know – or didn’t want to know – that monarchy is hierarchical. Even before the engagement, she seemed to think that everyone in the shared office of William, Kate, and Harry was now hers to call on.
The British work ethic is a frustration for any alpha American hellbent on “hitting the ground running.” There is undoubtedly still a quota if drippy debs hanging around the Palace employ who clock in at ten and amble home at five. A former government official told me that transplants from the frenzied pace of the political world or the civil service use a spell in a Palace job as a way to knock off early. One who rotated out observed to me: “In Palace culture, a two-hour visit to a community center is regarded as a full day and there’s a week to talk about it first.”
“They just couldn’t deal with Meghan’s level of directness,” a Palace source explained to me. In other words, “Why didn’t that invite go out?” rather than “I wonder if you could just check if that invitation did in fact go out if you don’t mind, Allegra?”
“Either not understanding how to get what she needed done, or thinking she had more seniority. What it was, I’m sure that almost everywhere she turned she was banging into a wall, and simply did not know how to handle it. And after a while, the graciousness just disappears when you constantly make wrong turns.”
[From The Palace Papers by Tina Brown]
“…Or thinking she had more seniority…” That stuck out to me because… Meghan does have seniority in an office full of staff shared by William, Kate and Harry, which is what Kensington Palace was in 2017 and 2018. Meghan was engaged to a prince and then an HRH duchess after her marriage. When she says she wants something done, it should be done. Period. She was one of the “primaries” of the office. She was dealing with people who would roll into work at 10, issue a press release about being keen and then knock off work early. She was dealing with people who gave HER attitude when she was like “why aren’t you doing your job?” They blamed her for not knowing her place, when they felt comfortable enough to snub a duchess and smear her after refusing to work for her. Racist trash.
And there it is. Someone gave you an assignment, you brushed it off and slagged her off behind her back, and when the deadline passed and you got called to the carpet, you let the white tears flow. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Exactly. She came into an office of nepotism dummies and brats who had never bothered to actually learn what their jobs were supposed to entail. (They probably had high fallutin titles, too) Then, when Meghan was actually TRYING TO GET SHIT DONE they were incompetent, inept and salty.
American here. I’m starting to see a bit of parallel (NOT saying they’re the same!!) between the this and the reaction to Kate wanting to “phase out” Rose Hanbury in terms of how the artistocracy works. Like, you may marry a prince and be called a duchess, but the other born-aristos will never ever give you the deference they’ll give a birth born duchess.
So Kate’s attempt to socially sideline her husband’s side piece backfired because the turnip toffs felt she, the FFQ, didn’t have the right. Megan’s attempt to get those nepotism dummies – the earls daughters and viscount sons – to earn their salaries and do their jobs backfired because they felt that she, a duchess and their boss, didn’t have the right.
Meanwhile burger king throws tantrums and blames his staff for everything, and they just cower and cover.
In an age of increasing social and workplace egalitarianism, hereditary hierarchy is like gassing your car with soda and expecting peak performance. You’re going nowhere and damaging your engine. I think Meghan saw that and tried to make them see – and in typical fashion, they shot the messenger.
Kate and William do a few events a month which means the staff just doesn’t have the skill and experience to work with someone who wants to maintain a rigorous schedule.
As for the direct part, would they have preferred Meghan be passive aggressive?
@Lurker25: “So Kate’s attempt to socially sideline her husband’s side piece backfired because the turnip toffs felt she, the FFQ, didn’t have the right.”
Note: There’s no equivalency between Kate’s over-reactions to the Rose affair, and the racism that Meghan faced from lazy KP staffers.
Fact is: Kate could NOT freeze out Countess Rose because of Rose’s aristo and marriage status. Rose’s hubby is a titled big-wheel in aristo and royal circles, with grand, inherited royal duties to boot. He and Rose are always on the guest list at royal state dinners, for example.
Kate thinking she could ‘freeze-out’ Rose because of an affair with William the notorious cheater, is laughable. And that’s how Keen Guevara’s reported reactionary attempt has been received, especially among Turnip Toff aristos. Kate’s peeved, nose-out-of-joint snit only cemented how much, ‘She’s not one of us,’ to the aristo set.
@Lurker 10000%
I think we as Americans can really never understand the aristocracy. Meghan was never going to be above these people in their mind, not only because of her blackness, but because she married in and wasn’t born into the aristocracy.
One thing people seem to not get about the entertainment business is that it is HARD work. People who work for studios work their ASSES off, but so do serious actors, producers, etc. It takes SO much work to get a movie made, and SO much work to get it off the ground, etc. People come to LA and say, “Omg, I can’t find a restaurant that serves after 12 am,” well, that’s because this town shuts down early because people WORK. So I can see Meghan expecting people to have their shit done and when they didn’t I’m sure she expressed some frustration and OMG the Black woman CAN’T DO THAT. How dare she tell off some Lady SoftBottoms daughter. Meghan must have been so stymied and disappointed by the lazy palace workers when she wanted to do good work.
^^ While not agreeing with snobby English aristocratic behaviors and unwritten rules, I do have some tangential understanding of it as an American with an academic/ historical interest in Britain and in the monarchy.
With Meghan entering the royal firm as a married-in WOC, so much has been laid bare though about the harsh rigidness of the English class structure. And most starkly, Britain’s systemic racism can no longer be hidden with a wink and a smile. Of course, this doesn’t keep the BM and snobby royalists from being in constant denial that racism is at the heart of their mistreatment of Meghan.
Yet still, @Lurker25, and @Colby, there’s no equivalency between the aristos looking askance at Kate for not being one of them, and the blatant racism Meghan has faced within the royal firm, and at the hands of the British media.
I am willing to bet that Meghan is at the very least respected in some aristo and European royal circles for her work ethic and for her authenticity, as well as for not pretending to be anyone other than who she is. Meghan has no need to put on airs like Kate constantly does with her mumbly, misbegotten McButtons, faux upperclass accent.
@AsftershocksYou’re right about ariso’s likely appreciating Meghan being authentic and not pretending to be someone she’s not. That’s a big thing for Brit’s in general (and I’d likely guess a quality people worldwide appreciate).
However the snobby “not one of us” attitude still plays a part in that. It’s all fine so long as you’re completely authentic but the moment you step outside of that, it’s a problem. It’s like somewhere, subconsciously they want to protect their status and titles. The fact that Meghan, who they would have viewed as having a lower ranking than them was now and HRH was an issue all by itself.
Looking back through history, these titles would have remained exclusive to the aristocracy, even through marriage and now anyone from any background can suddenly gain them. Racism played a part but the aristocracy not liking outsiders becoming one of them would have also played a part.
^^ Thanks @Chergui, this is definitely an interesting discussion. I don’t disagree with you. I just feel that we are talking about many things, and thus clear distinctions need to be made. There’s racism and then there’s classism. Meghan marrying into the British royal family has fully exposed both.
Yes, Meghan as Harry’s wife, topples the strict British hierarchal system in ways that are even more revolutionary than William marrying Kate. While not upper class, Kate is at least white. An interesting distinction though, is that Kate is a wannabe aristo, while Meghan couldn’t care less about all that stuffy nonsense. Harry doesn’t care about it either. He is his mother’s son. Of course neither Wales bro would have been able to marry outside of ‘their class’ in a bygone era.
Thus, we are in a different time in history. Salty British royalists hold onto their snobbery and to their racism, but the fact is, English aristocrats aren’t as important as they think they are these days. They have been relegated to mere celebrities, socialites, and jet-setters. Many are cash poor and have lost their landed estates, and/or they have to work, and pimp out their mansions in some way in order to afford the upkeep.
Meghan has the class, education, chutzpah, networking savvy, intelligence, sophistication, and regal bearing to easily move within aristo and royal circles, which is how she met Harry in the first place. Yeah, she wasn’t supposed to marry him, but decent aristos worth their salt, while still regarding Meghan as not one of them, certainly respect who she is, and admire the boldness and authenticity of M&H’s relationship.
W&K, OTOH, are secretly and openly the butt of jokes. CarolE, Pippa, and Kate (aka ‘Doors to Manual,’ and the Wisteria Sisters) have been laughed at by aristos ever since Waity Katie began stalking after Will.
@aftershocks – I thought both the capitalization and double exclamation marks in my comment “(NOT saying they’re the same!!)” made it clear that in no way was I drawing equivalency.
Yet you keep arguing that point.
Also – I believe almost everyone who comments on this site is well aware of the racism (front every direction towards Meghan) and how Khate channeled it to embiggen herself etc etc.
But you’re sliding down a slippery slope by saying her “peeved, nose out of joint snit” is “laughable” when describing the fact that her husband cheated on her with a woman she thought was a friend.
Again, NOT drawing equivalency, given Khate the stalker knew what she was getting into, etc…. But the entire Diana/Charles/Camilla debacle is based on the cheating. We don’t have to sympathize with Kate (bc, again, NOT the same) but to diminish a reaction to affair as a laughable snit… It’s weirdly harsh.
^^ Hi @Lurker25. Thanks for your additional thoughts. Again, we are talking about a lot of things, which are quite interesting to breakdown. The distinction I made between Kate & Meghan as married-ins from non-aristocratic backgrounds is in my previous posts. Quite clearly, in a different era, they could never have married into royalty. It was a space reserved for titled aristocrats and foreign-born blood princesses. So that’s the class distinction.
The other distinction is that Kate being upset at Will cheating with Rose is not the same as Meghan being faced with racism by royal staffers and smearing by British tabloids. It’s understandable for Kate to be pissed about Rose & Will’s affair, yet Kate’s ‘snit’ that she’s gonna phase-out Rose Hanbury, Countess of Cholmondeley, is ‘laughable’ because FFQ Katie Keen don’t have the power to do that. Why? Because Keen Guevara can’t overturn thousands of years of British hereditary aristocracy. Rose’s husband, David Rocksavage is the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. He is part of the Windsor royal court, and he serves the monarch in an alternating role. David and Rose will be on the guest list at royal functions, where W&K will also be in attendance. Therefore, Kate trying to ‘phase-out’ Rose socially isn’t possible. In addition, Rose has aristo lineage in her own right, while Kate does not.
This is no indication of my personal feelings about adultery. I don’t condone British aristocratic mores and lack of morals. At the same time, I have absolutely no sympathy for Kate, Duchess of Lamebridge. She ran after Will for 10 years, and she put up with his cheating behavior. By nearly 30 years of age, Kate knew the character of the person she was marrying, and she walked willingly into that world, for the wrong reasons. Diana dated Charles for 13 months and was only 19 – 20 years of age, with no adult knowledge and experience. Having come from a broken home, she’d largely grown up without her mother. Diana was badly mistreated by two older adults, and she had to navigate public fame and the gilded cage without solid family support.
Correction to my previous post: Rose Hanbury is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, not ‘Countess.’
@Lurker25: “… to diminish a reaction to affair as a laughable snit… It’s weirdly harsh.”
I am not diminishing Kate’s reaction. I’m only observing how the Turnip Toffs have treated Kate’s reaction, as evidenced by how the “Kate the Great” article was written up in Tatler. I’m not in that world, but Kate should probably have handled the affair news quietly, privately, and stoically, with a stiff upper lip. She knew Will is a cheater. Doesn’t she have what she waityed for all those years?
Honestly, the aristo/ royal world is a harsh one, as is obvious by now. I have an ever evolving clear-eyed view, and I’m still learning, as all the shizz continues to hit the fan. Kate was ‘harsh’ as F* herself when she snubbed Meghan at the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020, and then sat down with her sour, resting b*tch face for everyone to see. As others have said, Kate was apparently too petty and insecure to recognize she should have warmly treated Meghan as an ally in that world.
Diana’s rebellious refusal to be treated like crap in her marriage changed the British monarchy in ways we are still coming to grips with. Diana paid for her rebellion with her life. Kate, OTOH, with the aiding and abetting of her own mother, allowed herself to be mistreated for 10 years, and then she eagerly married her abuser because she apparently thought the tiaras and FFQ status would somehow elevate her. Meghan fortuitously married for love. She also knows who she is, and thus she has no need to look outside of herself to be valued or accepted.
If this the calibre of worker that staffs KP, it’s no wonder W&K’s Caribbean tour was one colossal blunder after after another. The staff is lazy as well as inept.
To think that this level of incompetency is what British taxes pay for–it is astonishing that the monarchy is pleased to be seen this way by the rest of the world.
This is what I thought all along. She had a work ethic and the palace staff were just like “doesn’t she know her place? She is lucky to be here. She’s not senior enough to tell me what to do.” So HER STAFF REFUSED TO WORK FOR HER and said they are “traumatized” when she asks them to you know, WORK! And the fact that this lazy staff is believed and coddled by her in-laws… smh
Strongly agree with your take on this issue, except that I think the “doesn’t she know her place?” posture came about when the staff failed to do their assigned work. Then when asked if it was done, they’d get defensive and try the old “You’re not the boss of me” nonsense and later, as someone above said, the white tears would come out with the alleged bullying the staff with the expectation that they’d perform their appointed tasks.
all of this. and add to the fact that it was a *CLUTCHES PEARLS* Black woman giving them assignments, and calling them out?…that was just too much for them.
So they thought she was the “scary black woman”that didn’t know her place.
Gotcha. 🙄
Sounds like racism to me.
This is EXACTLY how I read this write up.
the “audacity” of a Black woman who dared to marry into this family telling HER STAFF what to do? they couldn’t handle that.
F*CK the monarchy.
And she wouldn’t beg and plead for them to do their jobs. I’ve dealt with Karens like this, and it’s constant psych warfare. Such folks want to work when they feel like it—and when they feel “gracious” enough to throw you a bone of bare-minimum help. It’s navigating a minefield of racism, spite, and laziness, and it’s unproductive and exhausting.
If it whispers like racism and points fingeslrs like racism and it silently mocks like racism…
I think we can confidently call those forever thirsty courtiers Racists.
“In Palace culture, a two-hour visit to a community center is regarded as a full day and there’s a week to talk about it first.” Maybe at KP but I wouldn’t think that BP or CH could operate that way with more engagements and at BP more people to schedule. They are flat out admitting that they can’t handle the job and acting as if a supervisor should ignore the fact that they are refusing or unable to handle the assignments. She is sounding ridiculous and twisting into a knot to make Meghan be the one in the wrong here. The RF likes to describe themselves as a firm. This is how a firm operates with simple DIRECT instructions from supervisors. What use are vague directions to a business?
It’s interesting (maybe not) how only KP has these complaints about Meghan. H&M were under BP after they split and they don’t complain about Meghan as a boss as much as KP do. Or at all actually.
Perhaps it’s because BP staff know how to work and therefore don’t have any issues with the Sussexes as bosses (although, I’m sure BP wasn’t issue free in general at all).
Indeed, some of Harry & Meghan’s staff (who I think set up a consultancy), were at Invictus with them. The exec of Archewell foundation who moved to LA, was an ex KP staffer. And we saw email/text correspondence with Jason Knauf which was super polite & even deferential to him. So the bullying claims aren’t really adding up.
As we’ve been speculating, this book indicates the staff didn’t want to work for Meghan. It’s been a recurring theme in all the books that palace staff looked down on Meghan & didn’t want to work for a ‘US cable actress’. A times reporter said Meghan was too ‘American’ & as relationships deteriorated in the palace it became harder for her American ways to be ignored 🙄.
as posters have suggested I think staff were slow walking work for her or not doing it all & then when confronted about uncompleted work- would turn on the white tears. That’s probably the basis for claims on staff feeling ‘humiliated’ by Meghan. And I can see a scenario where KP was putting Meghan ‘in her place’ by prioritising something for William/Kate when her tasks was requested earlier.
For things like Vogue contributors said that Meghan was calling them up directly. Plus idea of KP staff being difficult (and leaking) things Meghan worked on, might explain why she started using her old contacts for her projects (which was leaked to Dan Wootton) .
I think KP staff being useless or deliberately difficult was one way the likes of Jason Knauf set Meghan up to fail. Doesn’t sound like much of a shared office if Meghan couldn’t expect any of the resource to support her work. I wonder if that’s why Chuck & Betty agreed they could set up their own office in BP with people they hired directly.
I can definitely see where KP could have been a tense atmosphere for decent staff with issues between the principals but I think Meghan alone was blamed for the issues.
^^ Exactly @Abritguest! And for goodness sake, bejeesus in a hand basket, there’s no way that Harry should have ever accepted still being attached to KP, and sharing staff with a bro who had tried to interfere in his courtship with Meg in the freakin’ first place! Eh! 🤪
Mayhap Harry thought he could slow-walk a separation from KP & the Lamebridges after he married? But realistically, Harry (as a 30-something adult), should have put KP separation plans in place even before he ever met Meghan! Granted it’s possible Harry may have made attempts for his own autonomy separate from the co-opting Keens, but got pushback, so he agreeably conceded when he was single and unhappy.
Too bad though, cuz with Cain’s & Keen’s petty attitudes, coupled by Jason Knife’s underhanded machinations, this shizz was always gonna be a royal mess, especially with a WOC married to Ginger Prince.
KP was started by Harry and William. Kate joined later.
^^ William & Harry were initially part of the Clarence House household, and Will fought to have his own separate operation with Harry. Eventually, Will got his way, with Harry agreeably joining him. I’m not sure of the exact date when Will pulled away from Clarence House. Perhaps it was shortly after Charles & Camilla tied the knot. In any case, Harry served in the military for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, so he wasn’t always in residence at KP.
Of course, Kate joined the KP household after marrying Will in 2011. Harry was not around that often, until he reluctantly retired from the military. At a certain point, Harry was seriously considering leaving life as royal. I believe he wanted to make a career in the military, but he likely eventually accepted that even if he left the royal firm, the burden of being a royal would impact any continued military service. Plus, Harry decided to remain part of the firm out of love and respect for the Queen.
The fact that Harry worked on making Sentebale, and the Invictus Games autonomous and ultimately separate from the Royal Foundation was smart. He also had said in interviews that he knew his path would diverge from Will’s going forward. So Harry at least was thinking about a time when he wouldn’t be part of KP. Again, I think it should have happened well before Harry married Meghan. But clearly, M&H were both agreeable and willing to work as a team with W&K and KP staff. The Sussexes made their best effort, but they were understandably not willing to be used, mistreated, and constantly leaked on.
This here shows how inoperant and expensive this whole royal family theater is.
How it is possible that the whole palace stuff and the actual representatives (the kenns) can be that f*cking lazy and improductive and get away with it? Dolls in a window glass. And they are happy with them? Let them rot in their palaces and leave Meghan and Harry alone. They b*tch about them because they are better than the keens. Crabs in a bucket. So little value for all that money and privileges, and still people bow to them????
During all of this, KP staffed leaked they only had communication with W&K every 3-4 weeks or along those lines. No wonder they thought someone showing up to WORK and expecting them to WORK was a shocking and horrifying idea.
The Royal Family and Palace stuff are so racist. It’s disgusting
‘Kensington Palace still briefs against Meghan’…. They do !? With what access and call me naive but after the palaces strategies to make sure H & M will suffer and crawl back failed ,you would think they would eat cow s*** and leave them alone. I dont think they are still briefing ,i think right now its just the BM making up crap as they go, they dont have their Sussex leaks anymore and hopefuly the BM will get annoyed and truelly turn on Chuck and the Keens.
You don’t need access to brief against someone. Like you said, you can just know them passably enough to make stuff up that sounds vaguely realistic, at least to a certain crowd
Exactly. And everything the tabloids print is a constant rehash of the past anyway. They’re so offended that someone different made a brief visit years ago and can’t get over it. Says more about them than anyone else, really.
Exactly Dee. Kate’s whole 40th birthday was a Meghan bash fest. Not a single article praised Kate for the “work” she does for early years ( LOL) or any upcoming projects for it, it was just how better Kate is over Meghan. It was pretty pathetic.
Ginger, agreed. Also: Those royal portraits underscored there is nothing there. In a time when people are questioning the role of the monarchy, the birthday portraits could have been an opportunity to show photos of Kate working with others at the very least. And maybe photos of the real results from her work, however few there may be.
They don’t need current information. All they need is “Remember that time….?” Like “remember that time they went to Australia? She was miserable, remember.”
I think this book is proof that KP still leaks. Robert Lacey’s amendment book chapters is proof that KP still leaks.
The palace staffers are full of trust fund aristos who’d rather read Tatler and plan their next vacation rather than do work. It’s not Meghan’s fault she expected competency and got people who send 3 emails a day and call it a day.
This is the piece I think a lot of Americans miss. The British upper class, by and large, does not WANT to work. Certainly not as anybody’s “staffer.” It’s only a generation or two ago that “work” of any kind was considered beneath them, an absolute disgrace. (This is the aristocracy I’m speaking of, not the Royals.) All this outrage about “aristo courtiers didn’t want to do their JOBS” just makes me laugh — if you’re saying that with genuine surprise then you’ve never lived, worked, or been to school in a traditional British atmosphere. (Working in the London office of an American finance firm doesn’t count.) Their jobs are to preserve their status, which means not appearing to have to work.
Imagine it! Courtiers with the landrover riding colonial cosplay, fenced up black kids, gifting of autographed self-portraits plans that they were going to force her to do!
And then, oh horrors!, she emailed them EARLY in the morning cc’ing the middle-class incompetent staff to tell them how inappropriate their strategy seemed.
And so they all fainted! Lol
Thanks for sharing, camp Middleton!
Again, she was too direct, she didn’t knpw her place = she was not deferential enough to William & probably Kate.
Just like the part about the Keens, TB makes it look like she is on their side, but makes the Keens and their whole operation appear unprofessional and lazy. I regretted pre-ordering this book, but I might give it a chance after all. You just need to read it through a certain filter to get the tea.
I did not buy the book but read a library copy.she does not ease up on harry and Meghan even blaming her for the breakup of the first marriage with no proof and she takes Tom marked side
Tom Markle side
Exactly. I just posted something similar below. It’s so interesting how Brown is framing this story. She uses positive and negative adjectives to lay out who are the good and bad characters, but the actual plot shows the opposite.
Brilliant explanation, Eurydice! Truly.
I regret pre ordering too but have started to browse through it. I’m doing a lot of swiping!
There are pictures of kate in the gold gown and the university fashion show outfit.
Apparently, her unspoken, true brief was to enbiggen William and Kate.
Imagine complaining that your boss believed he or she had more seniority. This is just code for “We didn’t want to take orders from a Black woman.”
This! Every time those racist hypocrites open their mouths, it is painfully obvious who did not “know their place”. They could not wrap their brains around the fact that, within their beloved hierarchy, a Black woman outranked them and could tell them what to do.
Thank you for stating it plainly. Sometimes people don’t want to cut to the chase and state the obvious. The other reasons may also be contributing factors, but the racism is where it starts.
I seem to recall that someone said directly to Meghan “I work for her, not for you.”
Staffers are sometimes super rank conscious because their importance and authority flows from perceived importance of boss. So I can totally see K&W staffers acting as if they don’t have to take orders because they work for the future king….or something like that. Will and Kate could have softened that if they wanted to but everything I have read makes me think they also feel the need to throw rank in people’s faces
If you are looking for competency, you will not find it in the UK civil service.
Gross incompetence reigns supreme across all levels. Hence several failed tours, a failing country, a failing government etc….
This is coming from a Brit.
You will. I have some friends in the British civil service who are tremendous at their jobs. I am in the U.S. civil service and work in an office of exceptionally talented, thoughtful, compassionate and motivated people, and have many colleagues across the government who are similarly excellent.
Broad brushes are seldom appropriate unless you’re painting walls.
Within the palace it’s a grim picture and within KP it’s even worse. If anyone was competent they appear to have left or are not lasting. KP is worthy of being a wall colored lazy and racist.
Meghan was dealing with lazy racist people. They thought she was beneath them even though they were supposed to be working for her not just for the white royals.
Aren’t the staff paid by the tax payers (eventually)? If I was a citizen, I’d be pretty mad that people are not actually working full time and getting paid full time. That seems like a really bad use of funds. Way to be a good steward of public resources!
That example of American directness versus British inquiries almost made me choke on my morning smoothie. As a 33 year old woman, I’m actively removing superfluous words from my business speak because it makes me sound meek. I can imagine that this is the language M excelled at and it must have sent the palace dolts into a dizzy.
It’s true though. Language codes in Britain are nearly impossible for an outsider to crack. I’m quite sure Meghan either inadvertently said something “wrong” (ie — too directly) that was considered insulting to the recipient, or she said something to the “wrong” person (ie — mistakenly gave a directive to a staffer who outranked the person who actually does the job requested.) Not her fault, any American, myself included, would do it. (And trust me, I have done it and in some cases I still don’t entirely understand what the insult was.)
Reading this, plus excerpts from an article in Newsweek, reveals that Meghan did nothing wrong and that everything spewed about her is a lie. TB directly contradicts herself so much in her own book. The way she describes things, Meghan had reasonable expectations, but palace staff were lazy, resentful and incompetent.
This! Brown saying how even before the engagement Meghan seemed to think everyone in the shared office of Will, Kate and Harry was hers to call upon on (paraphrasing). Uhmmm..what examples of this does Tina have? Meghan officially moved to the UK in Nov. 2017(announced the 21st). Their engagement announcement was Nov.27,? 2017. People really are supposed to believe this shite? Meghan is dictating stuff and not Harry?lol Meghan was herself. A polite, diplomatic, intelligent person with a work ethic. That’s part of what threw people off. They wanted to try to dumb her down with the ‘actress’ label and wrongful connotations of such. There is a part of me that believes that a lot of staff loved working with her. She was a breath of fresh air. The insidious behaviour from W&K is where the problems lie/lay. The aristos that truly want to work and be something-do well in school and are usually recruited to good positions. It seems that some that don’t do so well in university get a job with the BRF and move into positions elsewhere without qualifications other than “working” for the BRF.
It says a lot that Meghan wanting to work and expecting everyone else too work is bad. It’s glossed over but what is Tina talking about seniority. Meghan has it over any employee. They can’t ignore her just because she’s American, black, not of Royal blood.
“ The British work ethic” sounds like an oxymoron at this point. But I doubt it’s a British thing but more of a royal institution/Kensington Palace thing.
These people were used to working for lazy bosses who rarely showed up and didn’t do much when they did bother to show up. And that’s how the Cambridges liked it.
I’m betting that KP staff were not only shocked that Meghan showed up Daily wanting to work, but were also incapable of doing what she asked. AND I’m 1000% sure Will and Kate told their employees that they didn’t have to listen to Meghan. They were probably told to slow walk all of her initiatives as well with the hopes that Meghan would just give up and become a lazy git like the Cambridges. Because if Meghan changed the office work ethic, then the Cambridges would have to get up off of their asses and work too.
IF employees were having breakdowns it was not because of Meghan asking them to work, it was because they were constantly getting conflicting direction from 4 different bosses. 2 of which who would constantly pull rank. That’s why the Sussex’s needed their own office because the Cambridges refused to change the lazy work culture they carefully created the past decade.
And I’m sure many were racist and anti-American and firmly believed they shouldn’t have to take orders from Meghan. An attitude backed up by the Cambridges.
“AND I’m 1000% sure Will and Kate told their employees that they didn’t have to listen to Meghan.” Certainly plausible even without direct proof (oh wait Jason the Knife sided with Daily Fail and exaggerated to the Court). The one consistent story that keeps cropping up in the Hate Meghan genre is how Meghan needs to be cleaved from Harry’s side…
If Meghan didn’t have seniority, then that means the KP office was not equally shared – that it was William’s staff and they answered to him. (It also explains how W&K’s “work” always seems so lame and half-assed.)
I find it fascinating, the way Tina Brown writes. This bit could be completely pro-Meghan if there weren’t some negative-sounding descriptors, like “alpha American hellbent…” The rest is a picture of willful incompetence in the whole royal structure. It’s like Brown uses Meghan as a shield to criticize the rest of the monarchy.
Tina’s schizo writing reveals that her brief was to attack the Sussexes, but all her research revealed that they weren’t the monsters created by the tabloids and the BRF. So she wrote about what really happened but then couched it in negative language to make Meghan sound bad. I think she’s banking on readers not being critical thinkers and just absorbing the negativity of her descriptors.
If Princess Anne walked into the KP office and asked for a cup of tea, Lady Muffy Mucky-Muck would have to stop playing Candy Crush long enough to serve her. That’s how a rigid hereditary hierarchy works for everyone in the system.
Unless you’re not white.
I had an posh English boss at one point (he was also ridiculously cute and the accent … swoon). Part timers didn’t have set schedules. We were just to show up when we wanted to work and there were a list of tasks to complete that we could take from. When he had a specific request, he’d phrase it as “You don’t mind doing … we’ll no of course you don’t.”
This confirms so much of our speculation here on CB for the last few years that I’m tempted to believe Tina is lurking on here somewhere…
1. Meghan arrived ready to do her job, and those who were supposed to help her were ill-prepared for that.
2. Staff at KP felt like they didn’t have to listen to Meghan and were constantly trying to “put her in her place”. And they felt empowered to do so.
3. Royal jobs are seen as cushy and appear to attract underqualified dilettantes who are not fit for purpose. I find it hilarious that the source was like “They aren’t fit to work for Boris Johnson”. Harsh!
4. It’s increasingly clear that there is a real story here. Even though most of Brown’s sources come from within KP, she wasn’t able to pretty up their treatment of Meghan.
5. Renewed admiration for how much Meghan accomplished during her short time in the U.K., using her own contacts and likely with little to no support.
And, Meghan didn’t bully anyone. It’s very clear that Tina couldn’t find any actual evidence of bullying. She literally just wanted to work and get sh** done, and it’s sad she wasted her time on those dank palaces and moldy debs.
I think the hierarchy comments are because the staffers were told they did not have to answer to Meghan. Remember Kate’s infamous comment about how “you don’t talk to my staff that way” or something after Meghan “snapped” at someone? (one of the few stories KP denied because it made Kate look bad as well as Meghan). I think the staff was being told that they worked for W&K, not H&M and the staffers responded accordingly. Add in a lack of competence and sheer laziness, some xenophobia and of course racism, and it was a recipe for disaster, supported by W&K.
Yep. Spot on, Becks. Fish rots from the head. My take has always been that W&K specifically told staff that they didn’t work for Meghan. And probably also that they didn’t work for Harry. This to me was always the only explanation for why they separated offices and H&M went to BP.
🤣🤣 I was literally about to make that comment about the fish rotting from the head but hit submit too soon. But yup, KP sounds like a completely toxic workplace that never respected Meghan and was outright abusive to her and that all comes from W&K.
I think that’s what will come out in the bullying investigation – how toxic KP was to meghan from the get-go – and that would make the Cambridges look really bad so its being covered up. It’s not just that there was no bullying from Meghan, its that there was bullying (or at the very least disrespect and rudeness) from the others and if the full story of all that comes out, then someone at KP is going to have to take the fall.
Meghan is an intuitive person, and would have recognized quickly what was going on in the background. I think their early Fab Four appearance put W&K back on their heels when Meghan so obviously outshone them all and could have been a catalyst for making it clear to staff what the pecking order was going to be. After that it was hopeless. Recall how much bitching was leaked about Meghan and Harry using her connections for PR, etc. — well, what choice did they have? They got no support from the staff and Cambridges who were supposed to be doing the work. To get anything done, they had to go outside and eventually to BP. I get frustrated for them just remembering it all. TB is twisting herself in knots trying to bash Meghan in this situation.
Oooh @Becks1. I think you are right. I remember that comment from Kate and assumed it was someone in their household staff she was referring to which I always thought was odd.
But duh – of course it was at KP. I think this proves the point that the KP staff were given explicit orders that they report to the Lamebridges and were not to do anything for Meghan. Poor Meghan – that had to be immensely tough.
Oh this is hilarious. Actually admitting, “look working there is supposed to be dead easy, do nothing basically, and along comes this woman who actually expected us to do some work occasionally, the audacity!” This does not make Meghan look bad, not in the least.
I always come back to what Omid said in an interview – that when you’re used to one meeting a month, someone expecting a meeting every week or every day seems like work. Basically the staff was so lazy under W&K that Meghan expecting them to actually work was bullying in their minds.
How she LOOKED at them? WTF, is this 1950s Mississippi?
My mom ran into this when she was transferred to England for her job. If she wanted to tell one of her staff to do something, she had to make it sound like she was almost begging them to do her a favor when really she was, as their supervisor, letting them know what their assigned work was. She had never seen anything like it before, and she understood then why, when they transferred her, they had said to her that the UK office was not performing as well as it should and they would like her to help address it. Then HR in the UK tried to turn it around on her but the home office was like “please show us where anything she said was mean, she asked them directly to do the work they were hired for.” There ended up being a lot of staff turnover but my mom got sick of the nonsense and eventually was recruited to another company.
Take that kind of culture, and add blatant racism, and that’s what Meghan had to endure.
Indeed. It’s an old comparison between “what the British say and what they actually mean” (Google for hundreds of examples), but it’s still essential reading to function in professional life in the UK or for a UK company.
while i don’t doubt that KP is full of lazy toffs, i have worked in the UK and the language at work is vastly different to what i am used to.
Everything is couched in 100s of layers of politeness, that does take some time to figure out. I remember my boss sending me a message , apologizing for disturbing me and if i didnt mind, could i please look into problem x when i had the time, and it was in fact a major issue that needed to be resolved immediately. I had no idea of the criticality based on his email.
In time, i learnt how to decode brit speak and communicate in the same way to my colleagues. If you go to a different work culture, you need to adapt. It was the same when i worked in India or France or Belgium.
However, none of this had any impact on the actual work that was delivered, my British colleagues were just as competent as any of the others i have worked with, including Americans. It is just a different style.
Yep, can confirm. I’m a Canadian who has spent the last 8 years living and working in London. I have been told by every employer except for my current one that I was making everyone else look bad and feel bad because of how hard I worked and how I found time to manage relationships at the same time and be pleasant to be around. I had my probation extended once because I was ‘intimidating’ (all 90 pounds of me at the time) because I worked so hard but didn’t break a sweat and took time to get to know everyone. They felt it was manipulative and I was gunning for management’s job (I wasn’t) and that I was too focused on my work. I still find it hard to be ‘myself’ here. At least I’m white, I can’t imagine how hard it is for WOC.
Iforget: that sounds terrible. I can’t imagine policing myself so much in the workplace. I’ve been the boss for close to 20 years and have worked with companies in other places (France, Germany, Italy, Latin America). I’m sorry that you can’t be yourself. my husband is a brit (tho has lived in NYC for decades) and we talk occasionally about going to live there to raise our daughter near his family. tbh this whole Meghan thing and just the general culture of the UK make me not want to go. I think I’d REALLY not fit in outside of our established London circle as a super direct, genuinely friendly, earnest person. that’s like a classic brit’s worst nightmare.
This. This. This. Yes to everything above. I think it’s important to understand that not long ago, just a generation or two, it was considered utterly disgraceful for an aristo to “work.” Regular folks worked, of course, but the ethos that it was déclassé to look like you “HAVE to work” drifted down. It’s still considered vulgar in some circles to be ambitious or overly earnest about much of anything. Academic and work expectations in Britain are baffling to an American, because they are all predicated on not appearing to NEED to succeed.
I worked for a US biotech company that was bought out by a multinational phama company. We had training to understand how people in different international offices worked. I’m paraphrasing but basically coworkers from the UK tended to be passive aggressive & would pull rank vs US employees, who were more direct &; results oriented. It was so true. It was quite the culture shock to have to think through everything you said or wrote so it wasn’t misinterpreted
Maybe it’s my recent binge of Ted Lasso (side note: I think I’m the only one who finds that character grating), but due to the UK’s proximity to other countries, there is a lot of different backgrounds that mix together. Aren’t the Dutch supposed to be really direct as well? American’s can’t be the only ones?
I don’t know about Europeans but Australians are known for being blunt and surely UK companies deal with other commonwealth countries. More than that, I don’t think it is necessarily a trait of all people in the RF. Anne is supposed to be blunt, Phil apparently said whatever popped in his head, W and K lack diplomacy in public so I wouldn’t think they are ultra polite in private, PA screamed to get his way. The only one I can picture doing this round-about way of asking for something is the Queen.
I can definitely believe that there was a cultural difference and I’m sure that played a role. However, Meghan is an intelligent, well-traveled woman who I’m sure would have been able to navigate those differences just fine.
And also at some point, in the specific context of KP, the staffers had to adjust their expectations of their work setting, you know? Meghan was their boss, by all accounts from everyone outside of Knauf and Co she was polite and well-liked (remember the tears at the luncheon they held for the staff before leaving?) I can’t imagine she was harder to work for, personality wise, than William, except that she did actually expect work from the staff – but at least she wasn’t throwing things or whatever else he does when someone isnt’ deferential enough to him.
I’m not saying that all of England has to get used to dealing with Americans, but someone at KP, who is going to be organizing lots of events between people of different nationalities and cultures (both at home and abroad when on tours) better figure out how to adjust fast to any cultural differences.
And again we’re back to the fact that we didn’t hear any complaints about her from her work with the cookbook, with Vogue, the Smart Set, with her patronages, or at BP.
so what do we think is more likely – that there were cultural differences and Meghan refused to adjust, or KP staffers just hated her from the start?
(thats not really aimed at you @CindyP, just general musings on this topic LOL and I just decided to type them here.)
German here. I work in a very harsh industry as an assistant. People are mostly polite until they’re stressed. Always direct. My boss says please and thank you, which is not always the norm. She is generally a lovely human being but if things don’t go her way, you better duck. But nobody ever beats around the bush. I remember my semester in the UK, it was a culture shock. Your English can be excellent or even your native language, you may still lose your mind in the beginning. I have never experienced it at this level in any other European country.
All of this was most likely contributing to her and everyone else’s frustration but if they had truly wanted her to succeed, there were ways to deal with it. This is obviously not on Meghan. My guess is, her arrival excited those who wanted to work and get things done and upset everyone else which probably lead to issues among the staff as well. I see it sometimes at work when a team is not well balanced (we do have lazy colleagues like any company).
Germans are famously blunt. Scandinavians are quite blunt. I think it varies across Europe.
@emmi, my degree in International Business(very long ago) taught me some things. Yay. Still don’t know all the things. I have a sibling that does know pretty much all the things and teaches the differences between personal, personnel interactions of different cultures/countries. It’s hard to explain. Not always great with words. I’m trying to say, that like my sibling, Meghan is someone who has moved seamlessly in different environments with warmth & diplomacy, and yet the BM/BRF/RR’s want to make her be the problem? It’s like they want to pretend that the BRF have never dealt with Americans.lol The Obama’s/Biden’s are great diplomats….they don’t pu&ssy foot around words to work around UK ‘polite speak’.imo
One of my favorite customers is a woman who came to the US 40/50 years ago from Germany. She says what she has to say with minimal words about the subject/business at hand. Quick & clear. Doesn’t waste time. Love that. After business is discussed, we have been known to have very long conversations about cats & Christmas cookies.
As a Brit, I defend my fellow countrymen in that stuff does get done albeit with English phrasing. However, what Megan was dealing with was a load of wannabe aristocrats or near Aristocats and I’m afraid they can be the most terrible snobs and also not very well educated despite expensive schools. I once got sent out to walk with some friends of a friend on a charity clay pigeon shoot and all seven of the women I had been introduced to completely blanked me and refused to speak to me or even acknowledge that I had spoken for the hour I spent with them because I didn’t fit in their circle.
Oh my god @hench. That’s crazy.
Tina takes the side of the Cambridge family
So they’ve completely forgotten when all the outlets used the phrase “hit the ground running” about Kate when the Cambridges got engaged? Of course, they knew it was crap, so maybe that’s why it was fine with them.
To be fair within months of that statement kate was already backing off work and putting out word of needing time to adjust to married life. 😁
As a North American living in the UK (2 decades!) I can fully attest that the UK canNOT deal with directness. They are passive aggressive as fuck, and I for one am over it LOL I used to play their game but honestly it’s exhausting so I’ve embraced my inner North American and really let’er rip.
Howdy! From a fellow North American living in the UK for nearly two decades myself. I wrote the same thing below. But much less directly. lol
Oh there’s lots of us! I’ve only been here 8 years but yes they cannot deal with directness. I’m not rude, I can promise you that. It’s not that I don’t possess the capacity to be rude, but when I am direct, I’m actually being kind. Managing expectations is like 90% of conflict resolution. I read once that your pain equals your expectations not meeting reality. I think that’s so true and the best way to combat that is through transparency. That doesn’t mean you have to be needlessly cruel, but being direct is not inherently bad.
I was thinking the same thing. As an American working with British people on a regular basis, it can be a landmine. I’m positive it’s also very much about how Americans vs British work. Nobody is lazy, it’s that there are cultural differences that need to be considered. If you’re new to it, you might faceplant a few times. They do not like directness at all and it’s a huge pain sometimes.
Doesn’t excuse the racism and dog-whistling though.
I’m on the chapter about the phone hacking scandal. It’s no wonder Harry hates the media so much. I bought the audio book too and Tina Brown is the most boring reader!
It’s really disappointing to read just how many people on this site put money in this hags pockets. Some of you, double the amount by the different formats you’ve purchased. It’s just part of the cycle of helping these awful people continue their abuse and spreading of lies and propaganda. Sure, it’s you’re money to do with what you want, it’s just shocking irony to read about the complaints when you all had choices of how you could read this material w/out actively supporting her racism and the rest of the garbage message she’s out to spread.
Yes. I thank Kaiser for reading this obfuscating, bullying bulls*t so I don’t have to.
I wouldn’t give that hack money or clicks.
@Chica, Thank you!
Yes, my thoughts as well. I’m not interested, but if I were, I would use digital checkout from a local library.
+1
I don’t think it’s even worth arr’ing.
I was going to buy the book but after reading the first couple of excerpts with Kaiser’s commentary I decided not just “no” but “HELL NO”!
And that is why the Keen’s tour was such a flop. They could’ve learnt so much from Meghan, she brought real world experience + her degree in International Relations.
No matter how much Baldi and Keen wants to portray themselves as just an ordinary couple, they are not. They have no idea how the rest of the world functions and operates.
Meghan could have been such an asset but they pissed that away because of their racism and snobbery. Glad Meghan made it out alive out of that viper pit.
As a dual US-UK citizen, this read as true: ‘“[The Palace staff] just couldn’t deal with Meghan’s level of directness,” a Palace source explained to me. [Meghan’s] “Why didn’t that invite go out?” rather than “I wonder if you could just check if that invitation did in fact go out if you don’t mind, Allegra?”’
Speaking frankly or asking directly for something is considered normal in US culture but very rude in the UK. Now double that if you are a woman. And add some more if you are a black woman. Brits prefer passive, decorative text over direct speech. During his first week of work at a London-based office, my partner who was only used to working in the US, was told to make his correspondence longer. He is a quiet guy who hadn’t said anything brash perse but they wanted more adverbs, more passive tense verbs, just fluff it up. He thought he was being polite by being concise and not wasting people’s time, but it came across as rude. Whenever you want something done, never ever ask for it. That is considered the utmost of rudeness. You must work your way around it gently, passively and show you are pleased that someone even considered doing it. Again, especially if you are a woman.
Exhibit B. Look at JK Rowling’s books. Ms Rowling: Get. An. Editor.
This sounds so inefficient and a terrible way to get work done.
“Why didn’t that invite go out?” or “Did that go out?” Is far clearer communication than
“I wonder if you could just check if that invitation did in fact go out if you don’t mind.”
Seriously, in hearing folks describe these differences, I wonder how anything gets done in the UK.
“Seriously, in hearing folks describe these differences, I wonder how anything gets done in the UK.”
The UK, especially London, is incredibly cosmopolitan, so clearly things do get done there and by people from all over the world , despite what the Americans here say. There is more than one way to communicate, but it means being willing to adapt. I’m really surprised that so many here were not able to do so despite being in the UK for so long. i guess Emily in paris does have more than a grain of truth to it.
I’m sure that many Americans are able to adapt to working in London; if not, they wouldn’t still be there for so long. But also, adapting to different personalities, different working styles, and yes cultural differences goes both ways and is part of being a functional adult sometimes. I’m an American, if I’m dealing with someone in the US who is not from the US and there are some cultural differences I meet them halfway (or at least try to.) this was more of an issue when I was a store manager and dealt with people from diverse backgrounds on a regular basis and I somehow figured out how to make it work without demanding that everyone conform to my particular personality.
The broader point is that these stories about how Meghan didn’t fit in at KP because “she was too direct” really just boil down to “KP staffers didn’t want to work for the Black Duchess,” but the story keeps getting wrapped up in “cultural differences” which people like Tina Brown don’t realize comes across as “British people don’t want to work.”
I don’t think anyone here actually thinks that British people don’t want to work; the point is that that’s sort of become the defense for their treatment of Meghan and its not a good look. IDK if that makes sense.
@MrsBump Wow. Defensive much? Even the English joke about their shite way of communicating.
Adapting takes time and is a two way street. And none of the Americans said that they didn’t do it. In fact, obviously they did or they wouldn’t still be there after decades.
The problem for Meghan is that she wasn’t given the time or the respect to be allowed to adjust. She was undermined, diminished, humiliated, and backstabbed from Day One. Other Americans on here say they can relate because they had similar (although obviously not equal) experiences.
I lived overseas in a former colony for over 15 years and the most unpleasant job I ever had there was with a British boss. She constantly looked for the ‘secret meaning’ of what I said, often deciding it was the most negative thing possible. And in terms of work ethic, I literally got lectured during my first performance review because I was working too many hours and setting a bad example for junior staff.
Mich, when Emily in Paris is used as a source document, just laugh your ass off. There is nothing more to say.
Thanks, Mich. Someone had to say it.
Haha- I’ll defend rowling’s rambling style. That’s the appeal for me, and nobody world builds like she does, probably because of all the rando details. (I’m speaking about the Strike novels mainly)
These people work for supposed heads of state and part of the royal family, but cultural competence is a one- way street? So are they so clueless that they can’t work with people who are more direct who technically are their work superior? Lots of cultures are very direct. It’s not like these royals and their staff only interact with British people. If they can’t answer and respond simple yes/ no questions without bristling, thry should get different jobs. This is ridiculous and shows why they do things so badly at KP.
Palace staff is code for the Cambridges, right? It’s the Cambridges who are actually mad at the pressure being applied to actually get some meaningful work done, right?
One thing to note, most of Meghan’s major accomplishments as a royal occurred after the offices were split and the Sussexes had their own staff. Vogue, SmartWorks, the South African tour, even her Elephant doc voiceover all happened after she got the hell out of Dodge. With no complaints of bullying from the new staff. Weren’t most of them British too? This book is all a bunch of cheese and whine from the House of Cambridge.
Yep. It’s nonsense. Like I said to someone’s comment above, the other RF members have a reputation for demanding. I don’t think they use the round-about way of talking to request something.
Agreed. TB knows they suck. They have nothing of note to their credit. They have no impact and no one respects them internationally or let’s be real, outside of their bubble. The cambs are a joke. So in order to make them happen she’s really pushing the racist dog whistles and how dare a black American woman be good at her job and come in and expect people to listen to her! Like she sounds psycho and it doesn’t make KP look good. This whole thing makes KP and keen and peen look petty, lazy, jealous, insecure, racist, entitled, mean, and dumb. It also makes it seem like Harry is the key to keeping the monarchy.
Agree with this. I think after she launched the Together cookbook and how successful it was, the Grey guys wanted to shut her down and have her do nothing except appearances at a few events. A complaint was why did they have to “do”, why couldn’t they just “ be”. There were definitely less leaks after the left KP and she probably had a lot more projects that didn’t see fruition because they stepped down. All those years as working royals and the Cambridges waited until late 2019/2020 to start any projects, which still seem to be have a long wait before they do much with it. I think the Sussexes have a lot more going on than we know.
“a bunch of cheese and whine.” Isn’t that what Chuck’s cars run on?
Leftover cheese and whine that is.
And imagine staff had the audacity to be upset when Meghan went outside of KP to get her projects off the ground. It’s clear that staff thought they were superior to her and felt that didn’t need to take orders from her.
Somehow I don’t think Princes Phillip or Andrew ever tiptoed around with a delicate, “I wonder if you could just check if that invitation did in fact go out if you don’t mind, Allegra?” And yet somehow, they were never crucified on endless repeat in the press for their directness… I wonder why that is…?
Anne is like this. A lot of people have said that Anne is very, very direct and I’m sure that extends to staff. I doubt she minces words around staff yet royal watchers accept it as her being such a #girlboss.
Or Anne. She has a reputation for being blunt. Didn’t Tina say that when Will snaps at staff he apologizes?
I guess the apology is key. So I’m thinking that when Meghan asked if the invite went out, she should have immediately apologized and begged for forgiveness for asking about it. Silly girl! /s
That is a very good point. I can’t imagine Phillip was anything but blunt with staff.
Of course not. They are blood-born royals and white.
Kate isn’t “royal-born.”
Apparently Charles is considered a good employer because he prefaces a ‘request’ with “if you don’t mind…”
There are some staff who have worked for Harry and Meghan since their days at KP (Clara Loughran, Beth Herlihy and James Holt).. And are still working with them now (they were with Harry and Meghan at the Invictus games). And honestly, I don’t know how the sussexs still trust them..James Holt always likes tweets praising the shamebridges
Well none of that staff has leaked anything so they can’t be too untrustworthy. And if they were at Invictus then they knew about the stop over to see the queen and yet not a peep to the press about it.
Their repugnant racism allow them to underestimate her at every single turn.
What’s wild is despite them obstructing each step of the way, Meghan was still running circles around them. Even with a team trying to sabotage her work, every single project she produced f*cking SPARKLED.
A best selling cookbook, a sold out capsule, a best selling magazine, & tours that always make the news with tremendous positive response.
Now they can’t stop flapping their gums about her a full 2 years after she left because they’re stunned that her magic & work ethic had nothing to do with them & they could never dream of recreating it.
All they have now is spiteful shame & jealousy to soften the blow.
Lol, these people. British royals are ineffectual, incurious, inane. What they are not is inexpensive.
You know, I believe the bit about directness. I live in the UK, and although I’m not American, I also come from a country where people tend to be more direct. I find British people do have very polite and indirect ways of asking for things, and this is particularly pronounced among people from posher upbringings. There are certain words and phrases that are considered rude by people from those circles, which are things I would not bat an eyelid at. I’ve had feedback at work that people find me overly direct and blunt at times. And I’m just an ordinary person, I can imagine that it would be far more extreme for someone marrying into the Royal family.
Could be the crowd you hang with?
My husband’s family loves to joke about their ‘blunt’ northern roots. They laugh at the ‘soft’ southerners (regionalism is common I find after having lived a good chunk of my life all over the world). As for the posh blue bloods, lol, they cuss like nobody’s business, (well mebbe except for the Scots) as they don’t aspire for respectability like the middle class.
The northern and southern directness dichotomy relates to the US as well. 20 years ago I got into 2 prestigious graduate schools – one in the south and one in NYC. After visiting guess which one the mouthy brunette felt that she would do better at?
I think if will leaves kate and remarried Brown would start cruising kate and praise the second wife
Well of course. Blood aristos before married ins is one of the British tabloid 10 commandments.
Or maybe the British tabloids go more for the 600+ laws Moses-style, they do seem to be rather ignorant of much of anything that Jesus dude said about ‘loving they neighbor as thyself’ or that parable about the log and the splinter and the eyes…
Criticizing spell check is bad
Meghan: Hi, I was wondering if there is a reason why a week later you still haven’t checked to see if Mary is available for the charity auction in a week.
Staff of white lazy racist: well you see you are black and therefore we don’t take orders from you even though you are married to the prince who we do work for.
Meghan: okay but could you please do the job you are being paid for?
Staff of racist white lazy racist: we will have to run that by our fellow white prince and princess duke and duchess do nothings. They never ask us to work because then that would mean that they too would have to work and around here that’s just not done.
Every time I see an article where they tell on themselves I am so happy Meghan and Harry escaped this hellscape of a life.
I resent her implying that Meghan could have been more diplomatic. I have watched and listened to Meghan closely over the years and have always admired how diplomatic and well-mannered she is. this book is just lies and smears.
In the trial transcripts they tried to gotcha her with, we actually saw the types of emails she wrote to Jason Knauf when dealing with her dad and they were always polite and professional in tone, even when dealing with a frustrating and stressful situation. She isn’t the type to just lose it like that.
“Alpha American hellbent on hitting the ground running”
You mean doing the job she was signing up for?
Okay then.
This whole situation was doomed to fail from the start and I’m glad they got out as soon as possible. It would have been awful for Meghan to sit there for years being unhappy and possible lose her self esteem and dignity.
I had to learn this the hard way. You can’t do what other adult family members what you to do and be unhappy. At the end of the day Harry has to do what makes him and his own family happy or he truly will find himself having thoughts of self harm. I’ve been in therapy for years because I gave up a job away from my family and went back home only to be not welcome. Young adults have to please themselves not their parents.
Jessica, ugh, I know exactly how you feel. Such folks love to pull the “you have to do what’s right to keep the family together” guilt trip to make you get in line.
One other thing to remember is that the person in charge of KP at this time ( and who forwarded complaints about Meghan’s behaviour) was Jason Knauf. An American who began working for the Cambridges only a year or so before Meghan came on the scene. So he, at least, doesn’t get to claim that Meghan’s “direct” style was some sort of wacky culture clash or misunderstanding.
Remember, we heard plenty of stories of the Cambridges “protecting” their staff from Meghan’s “unreasonable” demands, aka telling and showing “their” staff that they did not have to do anything Meghan said, and in fact who does this (Black, American) woman think she is, anyway? Let’s put her in her proper place!
In order to continue for so long, the disrespect of Meghan must have been both allowed and encouraged by those at the top: William and Kate. After all, even the dumbest, laziest employees don’t disregard a direct request from a supervisor and expect to keep their jobs. It’s pretty simple: they didn’t view Meghan as their “real boss”, and they tried to do everything they possibly could to make her life miserable.
Excellent points about Knauf. He is an American that Will gave the job to in 2015. Before Harry met Meghan. Knauf was also someone that was a cleanup man for his previous employers. Will met his Nirvana. His yes man. I think if a deep dive (maybe squaddies have the receipts) went into staffing situations it would be found that more staff left W & K than Harry & Meghan. It’s just more hidden. The IG foundation alone. From what I can see, there are at least 2 people who followed Harry. One left the Royal Foundation and is with the IG foundation.
Yep, @Jay, the dumbest, laziest employess don’t disregard a direct request from a supervisor – without fear or favor to keep their jobs. Someone was abusing that situation. And their name is not Meghan or Harry.
I literally can’t stop laughing. These people had over a year to come up with how Meghan was a bully and this is what they came up with? That she wanted to work? That she asked someone why they didn’t do their job instead of asking them to do their job again??? 😭😭😭
“I wonder if you could just check if that invitation did in fact go out if you don’t mind, Allegra?”
I can’t even. No wonder they don’t get shit done if they spend all their time dancing around every thing.
Meanwhile William the Bully is running around fighting with everyone and yelling at staff.
Is this really the way British people speak in an office-setting or they mocking her?
And are these staffers incapable of understanding American directness is not rude or do they all clutch their pearls whenever they speak to people from other countries or watch American movies and shows.
William’s project is coming to America this year. Have the staffers been crying while trying to set up everything?
I understand being polite, but being angry that someone you work for tells you „send this e-mail please” because this is too direct?
I also think that this article is not that subtle hit on Cambs and how lazy they are, I would be embarrassed if someone wrote that I work 2h every couple of days, that this counts as a whole day work and is talked about (not being prepared) for a week.
If this ridiculousness is true then how did the British build an empire? Tina makes them sound like a bunch of dithering idiots. Or maybe it’s just the royals. I guess when you have nothing better to do then hang around waiting for your elders to die so you can have your turn, it would sap your brain cells. Plus racism.
Just say the racist staff didn’t want to take orders from a black woman who outranked them.
So should we believe that the person who had successful overseas trips, interacted with the public in the UK successfully and interacted with those from different countries at the Invictus Games cannot be diplomatic and adjust to another country? And we are to believe that courtiers who organized the Carribbean tour, call others names and leak to the press constantly are accomplished professionals who can interact with others successfully?
“the graciousness just disappears when you constantly make wrong turns”
There was nothing about Meghan making wrong turns, only a description of the lazy, incompetent, and entitled employees who sound like they did not want to work, and especially not work for Meghan. THAT’s probably why the graciousness disappeared. Do the British realize how bad this makes British employees appear to the rest of the world?
Will and Kate and their staff were chaos makers. They were harassing Meghan in person and through the press, making everything difficult and even blaming Meghan for other people’s behavior to break her down or drive her out.
Jason Knauf is a prime example of just how craven the Cambridge staff can be.
When the Sussexes first wanted to separate offices, William fought against it, even going to Prince Philip to stop it. And of course, the BRF is still furious that Harry left. Kate even taunted Meghan on camera at the Commonwealth Service.
Wonder if it’s a coincidence that Cambridges and the Wessexes were given the difficult tours? Maybe Charles withheld the Duke of Edinburgh title to let the Wessexes know they shouldn’t ally themselves with the Cambridges, but Charles instead.
The Cambridges still try to taunt the Sussexes. That’s why they’re coming to the US this year. But William is such an incompetent loser, he’ll just self-destruct.
I don’t think William’s announcement about bringing his Earthsh*t to America was about “taunting” the Sussexes. You might remember it came AFTER H & M’s successful New York trip and the United Nations meetings, etc. This was widely covered in England, like everything Sussex related is. William must have felt overlooked when his projects were only covered locally in the BM, not internationally like M & H’s projects. So, I think William announced the America thing because HE wanted to compete with Harry on the international stage and to get major press. Imagine knowing you will be king one day and STILL being so insecure. What a loser. Long may he remain that way.