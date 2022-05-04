“Megan Thee Stallion’s post-Met Gala party dress was super-cute” links

Megan Thee Stallion looked cute at the Met Gala afterparties too. [Just Jared]
Benedict Cumberbatch & Elizabeth Olsen looked nice at the latest Doctor Strange premiere (this is actually the real premiere, not a photocall). [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Dlisted Podcast talks about the “Shein Glamour” of the Met Gala. [Dlisted]
Oh, I missed seeing Oscar Isaac at the gala! [LaineyGossip]
The trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is here. [Pajiba]
I loved Michelle Yeoh’s Met Gala look. [Go Fug Yourself]
There were so many bad tweets about SCOTUS overturning Roe. [Gawker]
Audit reveals that California law enforcement is full of “extremists.” Just a guess, but I would assume that means neo-Nazis. [Towleroad]
Poor Ireland Baldwin. [Egotastic]
So much infidelity drama at work! [Buzzfeed]
Vintage Don Johnson, circa 1972. [Seriously OMG]
Adorable. So what happened to the cute boyfriend she’d been with for awhile?
Cuter without all the yarn loops. And the square toe box of the sandals is weird.
The yarn loops might take some of that pressure of people rudely, creepily ogling her hips (which is a horrible thing Black women have to put up with all the time in public) when she’s just trying to look cute.
I actually love the yard hoops and the shape they give—they make the dress.
Those square toed shoes seem to be back in fashion. I hate them, I’m old and they remind me of 90s Payless Shoe Source sandals!
But Megan looks gorgeous regardless.
I don’t like how the hemline goes up so short right in the middle of the front, then poofs out at the edges. Not such a great look to me.
that grey’s anatomy story in the featured links deserves its own post. that story is insane and the writer is a total sociopath.
Which link?! Can’t see anything greys anatomy related and want to read something juicy to keep my mind off current events!
That’s a really great dress on her. She looks fabulous.
Dee, you’re so right. I was coming home from a Lizzo concert (of all things) and two asshole Dutch yt women were ogling and taking PICS of two lovely Black ladies behind their backs. I felt so angry I didn’t know if I could intervene calmly, and I was going home at 1-2am, so I let it go. But I remember the rage I felt, seeing them giggling and “marveling” themselves.
Ignorant fucking pieces of trash.
I love the dress on her and especially the color. cute dress.