“Megan Thee Stallion’s post-Met Gala party dress was super-cute” links

Megan Thee Stallion looked cute at the Met Gala afterparties too. [Just Jared]
Benedict Cumberbatch & Elizabeth Olsen looked nice at the latest Doctor Strange premiere (this is actually the real premiere, not a photocall). [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Dlisted Podcast talks about the “Shein Glamour” of the Met Gala. [Dlisted]
Oh, I missed seeing Oscar Isaac at the gala! [LaineyGossip]
The trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is here. [Pajiba]
I loved Michelle Yeoh’s Met Gala look. [Go Fug Yourself]
There were so many bad tweets about SCOTUS overturning Roe. [Gawker]
Audit reveals that California law enforcement is full of “extremists.” Just a guess, but I would assume that means neo-Nazis. [Towleroad]
Poor Ireland Baldwin. [Egotastic]
So much infidelity drama at work! [Buzzfeed]
Vintage Don Johnson, circa 1972. [Seriously OMG]

  1. JFerber says:
    May 4, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    Adorable. So what happened to the cute boyfriend she’d been with for awhile?

    • NotSoSocialB says:
      May 4, 2022 at 12:38 pm

      Cuter without all the yarn loops. And the square toe box of the sandals is weird.

      • Dee says:
        May 4, 2022 at 12:56 pm

        The yarn loops might take some of that pressure of people rudely, creepily ogling her hips (which is a horrible thing Black women have to put up with all the time in public) when she’s just trying to look cute.

      • minx says:
        May 4, 2022 at 3:02 pm

        I actually love the yard hoops and the shape they give—they make the dress.

      • Holly says:
        May 4, 2022 at 4:56 pm

        Those square toed shoes seem to be back in fashion. I hate them, I’m old and they remind me of 90s Payless Shoe Source sandals!

        But Megan looks gorgeous regardless.

  2. Nikki says:
    May 4, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    I don’t like how the hemline goes up so short right in the middle of the front, then poofs out at the edges. Not such a great look to me.

  3. michyk says:
    May 4, 2022 at 3:02 pm

    that grey’s anatomy story in the featured links deserves its own post. that story is insane and the writer is a total sociopath.

    • SAS says:
      May 4, 2022 at 10:52 pm

      Which link?! Can’t see anything greys anatomy related and want to read something juicy to keep my mind off current events!

  4. plaidsheets says:
    May 4, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    That’s a really great dress on her. She looks fabulous.

  5. FeministYeah says:
    May 4, 2022 at 4:58 pm

    Dee, you’re so right. I was coming home from a Lizzo concert (of all things) and two asshole Dutch yt women were ogling and taking PICS of two lovely Black ladies behind their backs. I felt so angry I didn’t know if I could intervene calmly, and I was going home at 1-2am, so I let it go. But I remember the rage I felt, seeing them giggling and “marveling” themselves.
    Ignorant fucking pieces of trash.

  6. TeeMajor says:
    May 4, 2022 at 6:35 pm

    I love the dress on her and especially the color. cute dress.

