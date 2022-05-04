Kim Kardashian claimed she lost 16 lbs in three weeks to fit into Marilyn’s dress

People are still very mad about Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. She worked on it for weeks, if not months. Meaning she spent a lot of time convincing the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum to lend her Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean Louis dress, the same one Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to JFK. Marilyn famously had to be sewn into the dress, and the piece is sixty years old and very, very delicate. Kim only “wore” the dress for the length of the Met Gala red carpet – she changed into the dress just before the carpet, and changed out of the dress just after the carpet. In the aftermath, people couldn’t believe that Kim and Marilyn have anywhere close to the same measurements. They don’t, really. Kim couldn’t even zip it up, and that was after Kim reportedly lost 16 lbs to “fit” into it.
Kardashian, 41, told BFF and Vogue guest host La La Anthony that she lost a whopping 16 pounds in just three weeks in preparation for the star-studded event.
“It was like preparing for a role,” Kardashian, who also bleached her hair platinum blond and wore a white fur shrug to complete the look, said of her dedication to transforming into Monroe.
She also added that the Ripley’s team “didn’t believe” she could do it, but the “challenge” made her even more committed.
Later in the night, Kardashian showed off endless mini doughnuts and Joe’s pizza in her hotel room, sharing that she cut out sugar and carbs for “almost a month.” The reality star also has been posting her extreme two-a-day workouts on Instagram that include running on the treadmill in a sauna suit.
Do you believe she “lost” that weight naturally, by eliminating sugar and carbs? I do not. Keep in mind, Kim has been on an extreme diet for a while (before all this) and she also has regular plastic surgery to maintain her body. I would be more willing to believe that Kim had some quick lipo a few weeks ago rather than dieting to the point of losing 16 lbs in three weeks. And, as I said, the dress still didn’t fit – it took a village to get the dress over Kim’s ass, and she wore the white fur to cover the fact that she couldn’t get it all the way up.
As for all of the Marilyn-lovers who say that this is an insult to Marilyn’s memory… I agree? But Marilyn’s memory has been pawed over and misused for decades. People are still profiting from her in crazy ways. What makes me mad is that Kim wore this incredibly historical piece of clothing and she made it look so basic and Kardashian. Her styling sucked, the hair was completely wrong, the jewelry was wrong, and Kim doesn’t actually have the natural charisma or sexiness to pull this off.
I say this as a fan of Kim and someone who is interested in her impact in fashion and pop culture: she makes this dress look cheap and boring. The dress is pretty basic (sorry!) but because of Marilyn’s personality, charisma and vivaciousness the dress kind of took on a life of its own and became a cultural symbol. Kim just doesn’t have that. It always shocks me how someone so sexualised (by pop culture and herself for business purposes) she just seems so asexual/not sexy. Like a blow up doll.
I completely agree. If it wasn’t for the provenance of the dress, would we even be talking about her at the gala? While Kim is manufactured sex symbol, she isn’t a naturally sexy person.
I completely agree. She did the dress no justice, she could have worn a short curled blonde wig. She is not glowing, no pizzazz. There is no allure to the dress now.
Totally agree. She lacks that glow, joy, sensuality.
It’s because she can’t wear the dress. It still doesn’t fit her. The plan should have been scrapped after they realized she doesn’t fit into it.
I just came here to say the same thing! I like Kim a lot but never realized how asexual she is. In her defence I just cheked the original dress on photos and MM wore the exact same earings with the dress and nothing more. I think the problem is that Kim has much stronger shoulders than MM and it makes the dress look like a sports top on the upper part. The waist is approx the same and the butt looks also the same but only because MM had some kind of corsette around the waist I suspect.
Allegedly Marilyn didn’t have anything on under the dress…
I once read somewhere that Ms Monroe insisted that she not wear underwear with the dress. She wanted to look nude with sparkles. Her dressers were panicked because her pubic hair was darker than the fabric and clearly visible, so they rushed her to bleach the hair. When you see her in the photograph with both Kennedy brothers close up, it’s clear that she was nude beneath the dress.
I don’t remember where I read it, but it was some short interview. I think it was of a stylist or the designer.
I always remember when she was called up by Prince (!!!) to dance on stage and she famously can’t dance or doesn’t dance and he basically laughed and kicked her off. Marilyn was a dancer.
Kim always seems a little frozen, self-conscious and tense. I have always wondered if the restrictive undergarments she wears or the plastic surgery / Botox or just a hyper-consciousness of the camera’s eye have affected her ability to move freely.
Kim is notoriously hyper conscious of the cameras. She’s never had a drunken fall. Never been caught over co aiming. Never flashed exiting a car. Only the tape leak that PMK used to exploit her family and daughter.
Say what you will about Kim, but she is aware of her image at all times.
@Emma Probably all of the above. Imagine living an entire life so restricted all the time, and never fully in the moment, always performing.
Short of wearing the lost ruby slippers from the Wizard of Oz, this may have been the biggest movie star get of all time and she looked….boring AF. It’s the same dress, hair/makeup, and dead-eye pose she always wears.
Marilyn was sexy, charismatic, playful, slinky. You could 100% see how the most famous men in history fell in love with her. She had personality (and LIPSTICK!), and Kim has none of that.
Such a shame because the dress is absolutely iconic and would have been mind-blowing on the right person.
The only person I can think of is Anya Taylor-Joy.
Plus Kim’s plastic derriere prolly busted the seams of museum fabric. Notice Kim’s not showing her nether region?
Hope there is a future moratorium on celebs wearing museum pieces- this is just wrong on every level!
Agree with you all. The other thing that bothers me is how irresponsible she was in describing her (alleged) diet regimen (true or not). Workouts, sauna suits and the exclusion of food can trigger those with disordered eating or suggest to others that strive to look like her how they themselves can adopt an unhealthy, crash-diet regimen and lose weight. I am not particularly a fan of hers, but the lack of forethought for this is negligent on her part. Not to mention – the dress did not suit her. Her styling was poor, her hair was all wrong and she does not have the sensuality and humanness of Marilyn.
I believe she took diet pills, like anphetamines or something similar, in your 40s is not easy to lose that amount of weight just with diet and exercise in 21 days.
When Naya Rivera died she had phentermine in her blood even been always a thin person.
It is the same hypocrisy as always.
The dress was designed to match Marilyn’s skin so it would look like she was wearing sparkles on bare skin. The color doesn’t work for Kim in the same way.
Marilyn deserved better
Everything this woman touches turns into a tacky spectacle.
Yesss! I agree!
Lola
Marilyn has been dead for decades.
This did not affect her whatsoever.
Kim is iconic in her own right, she earned her fame however dubious or weird it was, she is the top influencer today. And I think she is beautiful on her own.
Nonetheless IMHO she or anyone shouldn’t have worn the dress. I cannot think of a modern celeb who can capture MM’s essence or charisma. The dress belongs in a museum. She could have worn a replica if she wanted to pay tribute and with a different hairstyle and makeup because she looked not as good to me on that day. Anyway, she is not the modern Marilyn. I really don’t think anyone is at the moment so it’s not her.
Right! At this stage whether we agree with her and her families brand of fame it is what it is. She is Kim Kardashian but she seems to want to mould herself after past icons first it was Liz Taylor,then Cher now MM. Maybe deep down she feels she is a fraud hence….
Not to mention Carolina Beaumont or Sarah Baartman or “Bo Derek braids”
What an awful, bodily dysmorphic message to send to young people
Let us not forget her attempt to mimic Sophia Loren.
Agree. The only woman alive I think who has a similar natural sexiness and charisma is Angelina Jolie.
AJ and Monica Bellucci!
Marilyn was certainly a product of her time (the persona she fabricated) but she also transcends that “brand” because of her vulnerability and uniqueness. I am watching the very good documentary about her on Netflix and people who knew talk about the incredible relation she had with her own body, almost animal-like.
That makes me think of Rihanna. When she goes bare breasted, it’s like she’s clothed. She is so at ease with herself and takes so much pleasure in just being a female body.
Kin Kardashian borrows other people’s bodies. Like someone said upthread, she has no sensuality or sex-appeal as she comes off as the mean girl who in fact has no personality and copies people who do.
I am appalled at the video showing the dress not fitting. How can a museum do this?
Yes Kim K is interesting bc she reflects the insecurities of our society. MM is fascinating because she had incredible politics, work ethic (and not just relying on a whole team doing the work for you and claiming that waking up at 5 and have meeting with the ones who really work is “hard work”) and a terrible burden of poor mental health which she was able to bypass with her work but could take the horrible predatory environnement she was forced to cater to.
Bravo
She lost the weight, 12 pounds just from taking off the implants.
This. There’s no way she didn’t have lipo and remove implants and for her to act like dieting for 16 days did this when so many women and young girls will now try that and it won’t work is just cruel.
I don’t think she removed anything. She has a big fake butt so she needed to lose weight to try to shrink her butt to fit into the dress but by losing weight she lost weight in other areas like her breasts. She may have had liposuction on her butt maybe to shrink it.
I came here to say the same thing. She removed her @$$ implants. Nothing this koven says holds any truth and should be taken with a grain of salt.
100%
YES! The only place in her body that had fat as the butt and it deflated. Not only hers, but Khloé’s as well. And let’s not forget that Marilyn wasn’t snatched in Skims and tape as Kim probably was.
She looks like she lost weight. I don’t like how she styled the look.
Is that dress the famous “size 16”’we always hear Marilyn wore? Guess that puts to rest the discussion of whether “size 16” has any relation at all to today’s sizing. It clearly does not. Marilyn must have been absolutely tiny despite her enviable curves. But people just were smaller then. Food wasn’t as processed and lives were less sedentary.
There’s a very interesting read on this website that details Marilyn’s real size: https://themarilynmonroecollection.com/marilyn-monroe-true-size/
She had a very small waist and at her heaviest was maybe around 140lbs, but sizing back then was not exactly the same as today, and like today it could vary quite a bit.
Yep absolutely tiny. Elizabeth Hurley’s comment is gross.
I think she lost the weight. I’ve lost 20 pounds in 3 weeks through juice fasting (several times). Lipo doesn’t seem doable – Would the swelling from lipo even be gone in time?
When Simon Doonan styled the auction of Marilyn Monroe’s estate at Christie’s, he was surprised at how incredibly slender she was. All of the mannequins were too big for her clothes! Here is the article: https://slate.com/culture/2013/12/was-marilyn-monroe-fat-her-secrets-revealed.html
Marilyn was at her skinniest before she died- practically bony. The “size 16” would at Marilyn’s “biggest” would have been a size 8 by most of today’s couture. When Marilyn wore this dress- as a former retail pro- I’m going to say she was a full-ish sz 4.
Size 16 in 1962 doesn’t correlate to a size 16 today. We’d cry if we knew our true sizes today.
@Purplehazeforever
That comment made me laugh. Vanity sizing is protecting all of us.
Microbiomes and body types are very different.
Also, a lot of people born in her era did not get proper nutrition, because of the Depression and other reasons, so that plays a role too (not the entire one but still).
When I was in design school (90s), we had old dress forms that said size 12, which is what a 6 would be today. Our fit standard used to be a size M, 8, now it’s size 6/S, even while women are getting bigger. I just tell myself to focus on the fit, not the numbers,lol.
I remember the size I used to be in high school & the size I was in my twenties & my weight is the same as when I was in my twenties. I looked thinner in my twenties yet I’m in a smaller pant size. It’s crazy.
Not to mention all the amphetamines given to the stars by the studios to keep them lean.
I know that KK gets regular procedures to maintain her body, but I also believe she went on a crash diet for this event. Her upper body, arms, collar bones, face, all look more slender than usual to me.
My dad said she looks like lady gaga. We are having him evaluated for dementia.
I noticed that her arms looked super thin and sculpted in photos but in the video, they didn’t.
That does not sound very healthy but I know Kim has a lot of will power so I am not surprised she did it
It doesn’t sound healthy and it’s such a bad relationship to eating/food/weight loss to put out there. I’m sure it was a crash diet and a lot of “help” – which only supports disordered eating.
For some reason she has a very young fan base so this messaging is encouraging disordered eating, but that family has always sent horrible messages like that to the masses. I wouldn’t wish an eating disorder on anyone it’s really shameful what they promote
Let’s not call a horrifically bad and most likely damaging diet ‘will power’ please.
Ha! It really did take a village to get it up over her glute implants! And she didn’t lose 16lbs. That is too significant an amount of weight for an already slim person that if had lost that amount she would appear skeletal. More likely she was told by Ripley’s to loose 20lbs but she only lost 4lbs. So she split the difference and told them she lost 16lbs.
What a tacky mess.
Not to mention she’s barely over 5 foot, like 5’2 or 5’3. Sixteen pounds on her would look like 25-30 pounds on someone a few inches taller. There is no way she lost 16 pounds. Five to seven max would be my guess.
+1.
I started Adderall last year and lost 15lbs in a couple months on a relatively slim frame. I’m six inches taller than Kim, and it was extremely obvious. (And looked terrible.)
If I had to guess, she’s starting the 16 from whatever was her recent heaviest, with the last five in the three week window she’s claiming.
Exactly Kebbie! Everyone who meets her in person remarks on how tiny she is. She’s a very slim and petite person. Even if she was taller and fat, 16lbs is a significant amount of weight to lose in less than a month and not appear dramatically or at least significantly different.
Maybe she did lose 16 pounds and maybe she didn’t. But that final fitting showed that her hip area was a full 6-8″ larger than Marilyn’s – you can tell when the fitter stretches her hand across the gap in the back. Marilyn’s hips were 34″ (some sources say the dress was 33.5″). No matter how much dieting Kim did, she was never going to fully fit into that dress
It is absolutely possible to lose 16 lbs in three weeks. I’ve done it myself.
A red lip would have been outstanding.
She looks smaller in her upper body so I can believe she crash dieted for the dress, but her thighs in the Gala photos look much smaller than her thighs in the TMZ dress fitting video, so I can also believe that she had some procedures done to help lose some girth.
That TMZ video was of her trying on the dress AFTER she reportedly lost the weight. That video was taken last week. There is no video (at least she hasn’t released one) of her trying on the dress the first time. I keep saying this, but the creepiest part is they gave Kim a piece of MM’s hair, which Kim said she is going to put under her pillow. Why is THAT not the big story here lol.
That is creepy and disturbing.
Was this cool? Were people impressed that somebody wore Marilyn’s dress? I wouldn’t have known that’s what it was if you didn’t tell me, it looks just like all of Kim’s other flesh-colored skin-tight pieces (but this time with sparkles). She does look like she lost a lot of weight, especially showing in her face, but as with any of the Kardashians I would just assume she had it carved off in a doctor office.
I just don’t get the point. If it doesn’t fit properly to begin with and it still doesn’t fit properly after you loose weight, and you have your butt hanging out bc it doesn’t zip, and you have to ruin the look with the fur, and then you change immediately after the red carpet into a replica, then what’s the point? It’s not even flattering on her! The color is off, the dress looks boring on her, her coloring and hair and styling isn’t anything like Marilyn so why would she think this is such a cool thing for her to do? I could see how it would be “interesting” sort of if she and Marilyn were the exact same measurements and it fit her perfectly. Or if someone bought it and gifted it to her and then she wore it, that *might* make sense. Or if she looked like Marilyn or was playing Marilyn in a biopic, or if Marilyn had always been her icon and her stanning Marilyn was something everyone knew about her for decades. But what is the point of wearing the actual dress when it doesn’t fit and you’re going to change into a replica that actually does fit and it more comfortable for you to wear after like 10 minutes? Just….why?
It doesn’t look good on her because it is a custom made dress for Marilyn, in Marilyn’s skin tone so it would cause the illusion of Marilyn only magically wearing sparkles.
Kim & her love of spray tanning do not match so the illusion doesn’t exist, making the dress look basic & boring.
The potential procedures or starvation/deprivation she subjected herself to for this are pointless because she couldn’t recreate the illusion.
Kim regularly uses full body makeup to make herself look darker in skin tone than she actually is. She talks about it herself. She said she didn’t wear her usual full body makeup for this event to protect the dress.
It’s problematic, to say the least, that she is constantly Blackfishing. Her skin tone is not actually as dark as she tries to make it, and people have commented on her painting herself darker and appropriating Black cultural styles many times. It’s not just “spray tanning.”
Thank you, I get so weary of seeing her constant Blackfishing and appropriation ignored.
Lots of people self tan. It’s not about wanting to look black but when your tanner it makes you look more toned and thinner. I always tan before going on vacation. Doesn’t mean I’m trying to be black.
No, it doesn’t mean YOU are, but Kim is a bit different.
You can’t wear a dress made for someone else with a totally different body type and skin tone and think you’re going to look amazing. I also only hear her talk about losing weight to fit into it (which she didn’t) rather than what the dress means in the American fashion lexicon and why she wanted to wear it? The blonde hair and her skinnier face ages the hell out of her.
The dress was so not on theme, nor does it look exceptional in and of itself. Supposedly she wore the real thing then changed into a replica. Why? An huge stunt just to ruin an actual museum piece? I’m stunned.
Marilyn’s estate signed off on this, in addition to Ripley’s.
The image of Marilyn Monroe earns more, annually, than she ever did while alive. That income has waned in the last decade, so I can see how using KK as a re-emergence of interest in MM would be a good strategic move, business-wise.
There is now a new crop of Gen-Z Kardashian followers who has just discovered who Marilyn Monroe is. Caaa-ching!
Part of the issue is that the color of the dress was clearly chosen with Marilyn’s skin tone in mind. Marilyn would look terrible in that fantastic skin toned latex dress Kim wore a few years ago.
The other real issue is that this will make it much harder for historical dress collections to turn down rich assholes who want to treat them like a Rent The Runway.
I just googled an image of Marilyn for a reminder of what she looked like wearing the dress and what made it so stunning was that she appeared naked. Her skin tone matched the fabric and her breasts appear unsupported, so she really reads as nude and languid, cool, confident, sexy. A very, very different feel than the heavily strapped in Kim.
Agreed. You know who could carry this dress today?
Margot Robbie.
Err… Nope. She is a beautiful and intelligent woman in her own right but not at all the same vibe than MM, nor body. MM had insane proportions- we are all giants compared to actresses in those days. Our diets make us tall and broad shouldered not to mention the sports and fitness actors do to stay in shape. Actresses do not to have that extra layer of flabbiness that MM had despite her slender figure and young age. She probably dieted a lot, drank a lot and never did a single day of fitness or gym in her life.
Jo, I believe Monroe was into fitness. I’ve actually seen old pictures of her lifting weights above her head, while lying flat on a weight bench.
Thanks! I did not know that.
Would she have had an obsessive routine like we do nowadays? I mean actresses spend their time working out. MM did not have a muscular body like most actresses have today. Even the K’s spend their time working out.
Jo, I highly doubt it! In fact, the pictures were definitely her working out her pecs, which is known to keep your girls firm. I don’t even know if she did anything beyond that, I just remember being struck by how modern the pic looked.
@hyperbolme
I don’t think Margot Robbie could. Completely different vibes. Only similarity is that they’re both blondes.
There’s many, many photos of Marylin working out with weights. She didn’t use large ones, but she had her own bench and everything.
I was waiting for someone to point this out. Marilyn had no bra on with that dress, for all intents and purposes she’s practically nude, which was obviously the point, and upped the wow factor considerably. Nothing Kim did was going to compete with that, which she should have realized, along with the personality and other differences pointed out above. Hence, Kim wearing the dress was a dud.
Marilyn wore a couple of similarly eye popping dresses in Some Like It Hot. But in movies like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and the (silly) Prince and the Showgirl, where the clothes are still glamorous but she wasn’t yet doing the “organic” dressing, it’s Marilyn herself that glows and easy to see what made her such an icon.
The film “Love, Marilyn” talked about how dedicated Monroe was to her craft, including working out. She took lots of classes and worked out pretty often it sounds. I think it’s even better than the Netflix doc that recently came out. The funny thing (and the only thing I didn’t like) is that they actually bring up Kim K in that documentary. Liz Garbus produced and directed and she’s incredibly talented. Actually, Meghan Markle’s “Pearl” is a collaboration between them! It’s on their list of projects on their websites. So I can definitely recommend the “Love, Marilyn” doc as a good resource on MM’s life as quality work and production.
I flip flop between being a Kim apologist and not. This was so not the moment she thought it would be.
And the hilarious thing is, if she had a couture replica made as an homage, to fit her own body and her chosen skin colour, she would have had the moment she wanted, been applauded for the Marilyn tribute and there would have been way more flattering comparisons made.
But now we’re talking about the dangerous weight loss regime, the obscene environmental factor of flying it in from Florida to be worn for 10 minutes, the lack of regard for the preservation of a historical item, and Marilyn’s own tragic history (a natural consequence of viewing her actual dress). Silly games, silly prizes.
I wonder if there was a provision that she could only wear it on the red carpet. It seems a strange thing to do. Do others just wear a dress for the red carpet then change?
I feel like the red carpet would be the worst for the garment because of the lights.
This was a poor decision all around.
I thought she looked pretty.
I agree. She looks pretty. I will say that her styling since she and Kanye split has not been as good. She will figure out her own style with time. The earrings are a miss but she’s having fun so who cares. Also about the weight loss, it’s not like she was going around promoting unhealthy weight loss to young girls. She’s 40 years old and has the right to make bad decisions if she wants. I used to really dislike the Kardashians but I am totally Team Kim on this.
The Kardashians, including Kim, have marketed corsets (“waist trainers”) and diet teas (laxatives) to their followers, who are mostly young women and girls. They have all been going around promoting unhealthy weight loss. That’s not even mentioning them praising each other on their show for looking “anorexic,” among other unhealthy comments.
So did I. The only thing I didn’t like was her hair. She has gorgeous jet black hair and blonde is not her color.
100% believe KK had lipo, cool sculpting or whatever faddy thing extremely wealthy people do to lose weight quickly – plus colonics, juicing, calorie restricting, purging, laxatives, Spanx, implants removed. I think she did it all. Whatever options are available to the rich and famous, she did it. She has lost weight in her face & arms so she has lost the weight. I think we are going to see a lot more of the skinny Kardashian’s — that seems to be their vibe now
This piece and all the comments are cracking me up this dreary morning. It took a village to get the dress over Kim’s ass. Too funny.
I’m sorry, but this is total sacrilege. Marilyn super-fans(myself included) are infuriated that this was allowed to happen. That dress is a delicate, treasured artifact from a much-beloved woman that should have never been allowed to grace another body. Kim only wore it for a short time, sure, but the dress could have easily been damaged in the process. Shame on Ripley’s, shame on the MM estate, and shame on Kim. ARGH!!!
What I want people to realize is, Kim doesn’t have an original thought in her body,, everything she does is calculated and done by someone else first to keep her in the spotlight, that’s why I could never respect her, she has made a living off of everyone else hard work, they pay for everything they want, fake things, lie about things, Kim decided to wear Marilyn’s dress after Beyonce wore that Tiffany necklace and it was claimed noone else besides lady gaga ever wore it besides Tiffany. There were so many other great people who wore fantastic dresses at the met galor, why do you think we didn’t get a chance to see most of them? and mostly the kar-jenners? Because they pay good money to stay in the headline, and they don’t have any decernable talent to be there, everything is fake.
Indeed. And here she is milking another story out of the dress. She is a parasite.
There’s an interesting thread on Instagram from Chaedria LaBouvier (@lalabouvier), the curator of Basquiat at the Guggenheim, about how there is no way cramming Kim’s body into this museum piece didn’t stress the integrity of the dress. Of course, Kim only cares about her own image and status and enough money can buy you any ego trip.
FWIW: I’m sure Kim lost the 16 lbs. Her butt has shrunk, nothing to do with diet, just surgically removed half her derriere.
If I make the active effort of forgetting the iconic aspect of Marilyn’s dress, which totally falls flat on Kim ; I actually like the look (except the white fur). The cut of the dress is refreshing on Kim, not her usual bodycon go-to look ; the slenderness looks good on her, and she should totally do a platinum buzzcut. She looks like back in the day Amber Rose here. I really like it.
Something in me thinks that she didn’t even wear the “real” Marilyn gown on the red carpet. I watched that video and do believe she tried the OG gown on but they also said she tried on a replica. I think she wore the replica gown on the red carpet and to keep up the lie she changed into the another gown afterwards.
This was all for publicity, for Kim and for Ripley’s. And while I think Kim is a pretty woman, she doesn’t have the gravitas or sexiness that Marilyn had and it shows.
The repilica dress showed more cleavage. You can tell the two dresses apart. She really did wear the MM dress on the red carpet. The dress didn’t zip over her ass, so that’s why she had the fur coat on…to hide it. She also had to wear very high heals because the dress was too long on her. Notice how she could barely walk in those shoes? Inside she changed…the replica dress was not as long, and she probably changed her shoes because she was walking normally after instead of how she hopped on the red carpet lol. This woman is something, I tell ya.
Marilyn Monroe wore that dress – the dress didn’t wear Marilyn.
The big difference is that Marilyn’s gorgeous figure was NATURAL. Marilyn had that rare combination of brains, personality and sexiness.
Kim is dead behind the eyes.
That’s the thing, MM’s body was natural, unlike Kim who has a fake body head to toe. The special thing about that dress was that it was worn by MM just a month before she died. Now it’ll be known as the dress Kim’s overly inflated fake ass wouldn’t fit in to. The museum should be ashamed. Why would they let anyone wear it? Oh yeah, MONEY. That’s why.
Marilyn wasn’t all natural, she had plastic surgery during a time where it was really dangerous. I agree with you that she wore the dress not the other way around but I’m still not even sure that the personality Marilyn showed in public was who she truly was. She had a lot happen to her and dealt with Mental Health challenges so I’ve always wondered how much she showed the world was really her.
And that’s just it. So many people like to hold MM up as being soooo natural as a way to put other women down, and it’s just false.
She tweaked her face and likely had implants. Her chin supposedly was done because she overheard someone call her a chinless wonder. The woman wore her bra to bed because she was so worried about sagging. She was just as body/image obsessed as anyone else in the entertainment industry. And this is – like you said – when there were insane dangers with plastic surgery. Had she been alive today I don’t doubt that she would be taking advantage of plastic surgery now.
@ Erinn
Hey I know very little about MM. I just googled her and yes appears there were claims she had plastic surgery. I always thought people were goo goo ga ga over her because she was a natural beauty. Now I know.
MM had her nose & chin done, and it was actually an improvement. And yes if she were alive today I think she would’ve had more. MM could also act, and knew how to turn it on & off-true stars do, because they know that the ‘star persona’ is just that, a persona.
Great point Erinn. She’s an icon now, but likely had insecurities of her own because she was human, and it probably was even less popular to respect a woman like her at the time even though people couldn’t look away. I sometimes come across people who resent Marilyn to this day for how she presented herself. I wonder how she would be treated today.
Ray-J just broke his silence regarding the Kardashians. He is telling all. It’s what we all kind of knew. That Kim and her mom orchestrated the tape and that Kim was the only one who had copies. They were supposed to release three tapes but Vivid only ended up releasing one. He has emails and texts to prove everything too. I know the Kardashians are going to be in over-drive trying to divert this story. I’m guessing Kylie is going to have to reveal her son’s name this week to get the attention off of Kim. We’ll see.
And I believe him!
Something we all knew & if you watched keeping up with the Kardashians in the beginning it was suspected Kim & Kris released the sex tape. I remember watching it on the show. They denied it & I forget who, Kourtney or Khloe side eyed them big time but the next episodes dealt with Kourtney being pregnant by Scott with Mason.
@ Purplehazeforever
Yeah but it just reinforces the fact that Kim is a compulsive liar. Even on their HULU show, she is crying about a “second tape” that Kanye had to beg Ray-J for. Ray-J said Kim had all three copies of their sex tapes (yes there are three different tapes. One was made in California, and two in Mexico I believe ). Ray-J said he had emails/chats with Kim on his laptop dating back to 2006 where they discussed the tape and how it was all a business deal and about how Paris got famous this way too. Kim was afraid those conversations would get out. That’s why she was worried. Well he had copies of it all anyways…and he released it all. All the texts/emails…everything.
I’m pretty sure absolutely no one will care. First, everybody already knew about that. Second, Kim Kardashian then and Kim Kardashian (now post) West are two totally different and almost unrelated personas.
I would be amazed if the K’s gave a Ray-J any time of their day in the good year 2022.
I mean this could be a fake story. Who knows. It’s social media and false things get reported all the time. I am sure Ray-J has a NDA so can’t say shit, but who knows man.
They ALREADY gave him time (and attention) by creating a story line on their new Hulu show that he had more tapes and was threatening to release him. Kim said that RJ might have inserted things into her when she was asleep, was sobbing to Kanye, then Kanye saved the day by giving her Ray J’s hard drives that supposedly had the tapes on them.
The K’s shouldn’t have used him for a story line in their new show if they didn’t want interest to resurface.
But yes, she and her mom are absolute liars and I think it is a good thing that people know she wasn’t the victim here.
In my eyes KK is the same person she was back then. Only thing that changed is that she has kids now. She’s was, is and will always be a fame_ _ _ _e.
It just didn’t make the statement that she probably thought and having to crash diet to fit into it is not exactly healthy. I actually found it disrespectful and morbid that Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress. You can’t appropriate someone’s charisma, especially an icon like Marilyn. Also, the dress didn’t even look good on her, it just blended it. Marilyn was pale so the color would have contrasted more. Kim has a more tan/ olive complexion and the color doesn’t work as great with her. Maybe the dress has yellowed a bit with age. The slicked back dyed hair looks terrible as well, because the blonde doesn’t suit Kim’s coloring. Marilyn wore her iconic blonde bouffant with the dress. The dress and the hair made the look iconic. If Kim has worn her signature long dark hair, with more vivid makeup, she would have looked a thousand times better in that dress.
Indiana Jones Voice “It belongs in a museum!”
Oof. I saw the video of her trying it on and GIRL, don’t! I was expecting it to rip at any moment. Her butt is not proportional to the rest of her body. You cannot replicate historic moments and to try and out-sexy MM of all people? Why. I don’t get it.
Wow. I’m surprised by the amount of pulling and tugging they did with the dress. I would have thought they’d need to be much more careful with such a delicate, aged fabric but.. I guess not… ??
Kim’s skin tone is totally different from Marilyn’s too. It’s a very different effect on her body.
I need to know did they try to get the dress on by her stepping into it or putting it on over her head? They should have gone over her head she might have had a shot at fitting into it. Why bleach her hair? Why not just wear a blonde wig? Last question: Kanye has been so quiet what’s going on with him?
Kanye is in Japan with his girlfriend. He’s living life and paying no mind to the Kardashians, which is good.
They tried to get the dress on by her stepping into it and pulling it over her butt, which they failed to do. They tried though !
Trust a Kartrashian to defile an icon’s dress…
Yes!! Everything that was said in the article is my opinion exactly!!
“What makes me mad is that Kim wore this incredibly historical piece of clothing and she made it look so basic and Kardashian. Her styling sucked, the hair was completely wrong, the jewelry was wrong, and Kim doesn’t actually have the natural charisma or sexiness to pull this off.“
100% Kaiser!
And I also agree that she had lipo to loose the weight probably solely from her behind. Kim is 5’2” and already has very little fat on her (except for her overstuffed booty), so if she truly lost 16 lbs in 3 weeks (which would require literal starvation), she would’ve looked like a skeleton.
“Kim doesn’t actually have the natural charisma or sexiness to pull this off.“ —— Perfectly said!!
Doesn’t pull it off. It was tailored-made to Marilyn’s incredible figure and Kim doesn’t have the same shape.
Kim wearing the dress just confirms that this dress will always be Marilyn’s. It’s not that Kim isn’t pretty in it, she is, she’ll just never evah be Marilyn Monroe.
You got that right!!!!
Marilyn made this dress iconic because (among many other reasons) it was sheer and her bellybutton and silhouette were visible beneath it. The color of the dress was custom made for her skin tone so that she would appear almost naked. At the time it was risqué and groundbreaking. Kim Kardashian is basically always naked, and sheer dresses are done all the time now so the result was totally underwhelming. Plus, Kim is clearly wearing heavy shape wear under it so the diaphanous/see-through quality of the fabric was lost.
Rihanna’s sheer, sparkly dress from a decade ago was a much better homage to Marilyn than Kim wearing the actual dress.
Amen.
The only person this would’ve made sense to wear is Britney Spears. It would’ve made a statement about how women are treated in the entertainment industry and it would’ve been ICONIC.
Not that Britney was asked or anything, but in my opinion, it would’ve made a hell of a lot more sense.
Isn’t she pregnant? Would the dress have fit?
Not to pile on, but if the dress was not identified, I would not have known it was Marilyn’s dress. Not sure what praise she was seeking for revealing the rapid weight loss either.
There’s a woman in Instagram named Chaédria LaBouvier who is the first black woman to be a curator at the Guggenheim. She wrote 2 incredible posts that critique why Kim K being allowed to wear MM’s historic dress is emblematic of the times and why it was grossly inappropriate for Ripleys to allow KK to wear. Seriously have a read it’s so good!! https://www.instagram.com/p/CdHgb0aMVrr/?igshid=YTM0ZjI4ZDI=
Marilyn Monroe was MM,the one and only.Kim isn’t MM or close to it.Mad ego on that one.All I got from her cosplay , was Amber Rose vibe’s.
The L.A. Times had an article about how horrified curators were about Ripley’s allowing this to happen. That dress is incredibly fragile and what they did was irresponsible – and they paid 5 million for it several years ago.