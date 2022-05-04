Brown: The ‘modern, relatable’ Sussexes ‘will want to come back actually’

Tina Brown’s interviews are kind of the worst part about The Palace Papers. In writing, Brown can parse, throw shade, play both sides and obliquely tell some harsh truths. I guess Brown feels like she needs to play to the old-school “royalists” and Cambridge fans to get them to buy her book, so that’s why her interviews are increasingly messy. Brown spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today show about the book and she had a lot of dumb sh-t to say. Sidenote: it’s increasingly hilarious to watch Brown rip into Harry and Meghan and then one beat later, talk about how much Britain needs Harry to come back.
The current state of the Royal Family: It’s ‘rather perilous at the moment, very perilous. Largely because in times past, the various ructions that sort of shook the House of Windsor always could rely on Her Majesty The Queen to keep calm and carry on. And of course this time with the latest IED explosions that have been happening, it’s happening at a time of the Queen’s much more perilous health and a time which is really the twilight of her reign. So that adds much more of a sort of high-stakes edge to the situation at the moment.’
The Sussexit: ‘Well Harry and Meghan leaving was definitely a blow for the monarchy because they did represent a more modern – dare I use the word ‘relatable’ – modern, royal couple who could be deployed to connect more, essentially, with the younger generation. So losing them was actually quite a blow. And I think that there will be an effort to somehow reel them back in at a certain point – not for a bit, but I think my guess is that they will want to come back actually.’
But the Sussexes won’t come back at the moment: ‘Right now it’s not going to happen. And it’s not going to happen largely because Harry keeps lobbing these fresh hand grenades at the family, just when they’re beginning to think ‘well, can we re-establish some trust with the House of Sussex. There’s yet another fusillade from an American talk show and everybody in the family thinks ‘well, what was that about’? The most recent comments by Harry about, you know, he came to make sure the Queen was protected – a lot of people I think in the family thought ‘well actually she needs protecting from you, Harry’. So that isn’t helpful.
Harry will want to come back: ‘But I think when the Queen does die, I do believe there’ll be a kind of desire for Harry to serve his country. I think he’s going to want to rethink it, probably. And frankly I don’t think the entertainment efforts are going that brilliantly, you know, sitting in Montecito.’
A focus on the Cambridges: ‘It’s amazing really how important, frankly, to the future of the monarchy the Duchess of Cambridge has become. When she first married William, it was thought how can a girl from middle-class origins really become a future queen? Is she going to be able to handle everything that will be thrown at her in this very difficult and very constrained situation. But it’s incredible, now people have to ask ‘well, what on earth would happen without the Duchess of Cambridge?”
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m actually surprised by how much Brown discussed the need for the Sussexes to a British radio audience. I mean, she’s also making it sound like Harry and Meghan will flop in California and then it will be easier for the Windsors to “reel them back in.” Maybe that is what the domestic British audience wants to hear? I have no idea. What I do know is that after Prince Harry has had a taste of life outside the Firm, life on his terms, life away from his toxic family, he’s never going back there to live. He may visit, sure. He may eventually soften on some family members. But this idea that Harry is going to suddenly feel like “oh, I need to serve my father during his reign” is a pipe dream.
If the future of the monarchy is down to the FFQ and her buttons (not the FK or FFK), it’s in much more dire trouble than I realized.
No wonder they want Harry back so desperately. It would be sad if it weren’t so d**n funny.
I mean she is kind off right. Kate is the only one that has even a bit of “star power” without her the Windsors would seem even more dull. And i doubt anyone would really care about them.
No, I get that she’s right, and that Mutton Buttons is the only one with any…I hesitate to say star power, but twinkle maybe. But she’s got very little of it, especially compared to H&M. Which is why I think the monarchy is in deep trouble is Kate’s tiny bit o’ shine (which is fading fast) is what they’re banking on.
Problem is, Khate’s star power or sparkle or what have you is largely dependent on her relative youthfulness and her ability to wear clothes well (even if those clothes look like someone’s nana’s clothes). As she ages, and the coatdresses multiply, and her face becomes more and more haggard, the star power will dim considerably. And whatever credit she’s accrued as a professional mom will also wane as the kiddies age and become media targets. I expect a lot of clinginess from Khate on her children.
Chloe, I have a different perspective. I don’t think the public sees enough of Keenless for her disappearance to be notice after a month or two. The woman doesn’t work–at least, she works less than the bare minimum. She can go to the wilds of whatever country home she manages to finagle from the royals and continue raising the three kids for the next 10-15 years. W can trot the kids out periodically and she really will just fade into obscurity. I think that’s what TB is trying to overcome (for Ma Mids?) with all of this hogwash. Keenless really is one of those people who once they’re not seen just fade away. I think that’s where all of this desperation is coming from.
Chloe, as well, even Daily Mail readers are starting to ask what does Kate really do besides pose and grin. She has no Anne-like service record, so her image is all she’s got…which ain’t saying much. She, the RF, and the BM still think the ‘50s princess model is perfection, and that won’t cut it anymore.
I don’t see any “star power” with Kate, she seems to lack real interest in her patronages and is just about her wardrobe (which is not that great IMO). I think women today or some don’t relate much to her She occasionally lets her real persona show, like the way she behaved at the Commonwealth service.
“But it’s incredible, now people have to ask ‘well, what on earth would happen without the Duchess of Cambridge?”
That might be the funniest thing I’ve read all year. You what would happen with the Duchess of Cambridge? Nothing. At all. And then people would shrug and think, “Huh. Nothing to see here. OK.”
She may have a weak glimmer of “star power” with the conservative 55+ over crowd who love the Queen and think women should be seen and not heard. But I don’t see younger or “modern” women feeling any connection to her — she has no voice, no point of view (at least that anyone knows about), she dresses like an extra from “Call the Midwife,” and she’s not an identifiable champion of ANYTHING.
But if you look at someone like Princess Mary of Denmark, she, like Meghan, is relatable to women — she had a successful career before she got married, she wears sharp, fashionable clothes that make her look like a boss, she’s set up her own foundation. Compared to her, or any of her royal contemporaries (roughly) — Queen Letizia, Queen Rania — Kate is like a hollow, plastic doll.
Who knows — maybe behind the scenes with her family and friends she’s a hoot, but that’s not going to cut it as a future queen. This is a public-facing job and she’s just not up to it. And I think the Rota knows that, so they have to distract and deflect.
@Anne, I agree on all points, and the part about Kate’s public persona in context of her contemporaries is so well said.
The rota and these royal commentators are like a crazy cult at this point. Trying to brainwash their followers into thinking how the Keens are their only hope. H&Ms failure is the apocalypse they keep forecasting that never comes, but they can’t admit this to the brainwashed mob, so it is forever postponed. If they admit that there is no apocalypse and life outside the cult is actually nice, then the ruse would be exposed.
Coping without Kate is like coping without a concussion.
I am not a Brit, so can the UK people elaborate on this. (Try to be as impartial as possible.) I know hard core Royalist love them some QEII, but what about Charles and Son? Is there any desire for Sussexes to return? It seems like Harry is kind of like “Late, I’m out.” Do you realistically think after being in CA sunshine and raising his children here in the states, he’ll even want to return after Her Majesty is gone? Does the UK populace even want him back?
Charles is hated, william is probably the most popular royal after the queen. I doubt Brittons want Harry back, but it seems like what they really want is a chance to reject him. It kills them that harry said “deuces” and doesn’t seem to be jumping up and down to try and get back into royal life.
I disagree about will being popular.he has fans but even on dm comments there is some negativity
I find the response to William to be more of indifference. He’s neither loved nor hated. He is just…..there.
I still believe Harry is the most popular royal. I judge by actions instead of words. If he or Meghan were so unpopular there would be no need to constantly tear them down or do all these ‘polls’.
Love or hate, people still care. They watch Harry and Meghan interviews, listen to the podcast and talk about them daily. William did a walking podcast that was ignored. No one can talk about other members of the brf without talking about Harry and Meghan.
The trouble I have with William is he seems to be very smug and thinks that his dressing up in the uniform in the Caribbean was great, that the people”loved” the train tour during the Pandemic and his rather tactless comments about the pandemic were hilarious. He must have some people around him who super flatter him and laugh at his “jokes.” He also is described as “incandescent” and looks angry clenching his jaw.
Yes, I’m not a UK citizen, either, and I have the same questions. Plus, they want Harry to come back to do what? The royals don’t seem to be doing anything useful and they didn’t like what H&M were doing when they were still with the RF. So, what, just hang around to pick up the “jobs” W&K don’t want to do? But do them the slowest and most boring way possible, so that W&K won’t get jealous? How will any of this actually help anyone except the RF?
This right here! Do the jobs we don’t want to do, but do them in the grudging, fake way we would do them, not the truly caring, creative, and dynamic way you want to do them.
I’m not Brit or American, but I have a lot of Brit friends /family, none royalists per se all loathe H and M. The media did their job. They respect the Queen. They’re mostly OK with Charles. They tolerate him.
That’s just a small group and I guess age was of say 15 to 20 people over 50.
Why though? I could see being indifferent, I mean many people are but I don’t understand the hate. What exactly did they do to deserve it? Is there an actual rational reason? They aren’t living off the taxpayers anymore, they are hardly ever out and about. Besides the invictus games they aren’t seen for months at a time. You can’t deny that Meghan wasn’t constantly bashed and bullied by the media almost immediately, all you have to do it look it up because the stories are there. So either they thought it was ok for her to be treated like that and she should’ve just been grateful and shut up and taken it or they have no real reason. I don’t understand how the unhinged writings/reasonings of these sycophants can make anybody do anything but laugh. The fact that they are still hysterical about them is crazy. Then again I’m not British.
Erin I don’t know. Some may be indifferent but I’ve heard much stronger language from most. They continually mock h and M. There’s a lot of ‘stupid Harry and his wife’ type put downs. Even moderate left media attacked them and spun the worst on everything. They really dislike them. I suspect the Oprah interview was part of it. They also believe never complain /explain so the interview grated on them. Now as I say I’m no Brit but these people are in my circle. I don’t discuss it any more ever.. Also age may be a factor, all over 50 and lots 60+
I would be happy to see the monarchy abolished, but still recognise that Charles achieved quite a lot – with the Princes Trust – helping young people start their own businesses. Philip had the Duke of Edinburgh scheme , which was also impactful. https://www.dofe.org, https://www.princes-trust.org.uk
William – hasn’t come close. I feel he’s about showing up, shaking hands and “learning”. Get rid of them all – let them work for a living. They’ve been on the royal gravy train for long enough.
I feel if Harry and Meghan returned without major changes to the institution, they would be endorsing the criminality and venality of the royal family.
I’m a Brit and although Charles isn’t “loved” he is generally respected for his work with the Princes Trust and his views on the environment. Away from the venomous keyboard warriors Harry and Meghan are still quite liked. Obviously, their popularity has dipped but, on the whole most of the people I know are still puzzled as to why the press turned on her so viciously. I also believe that the level of poison thrown at them on a daily basis shows how popular they still are. If they weren’t then the media would find someone-else for their “clicks” Remember, their Oprah interview was one of the most watched programmes on British telly, and even though some may not have agreed with everything that was said. The fact remains that although they’d been hammered in the press for over a year, people were VERY keen to hear their side of the story.
Interestingly, in conversations away from the internet it’s Andrew who people are most angry with. Yet according to papers like the Mail and Express it’s Harry who is the pariah.
I don’t think their popularity has “dipped.” It is smoke and mirrors with the bots telling readers they “lost” popularity. They were constantly criticized by DM and some social media from the get go. This started years before the Oprah interview. Even before Harry and Meghan were even dating, Harry was criticized and classified by the media as the “Bad Prince” in contrast with the Golden Prince (LOL) persona of Prince William. This has been going on for years, Tina criticizes Harry and even his first serious GF Chelsy Davy calling her the “wild child” even though she got a Law Degree and is very smart.
Another Brit here. It really does depend on who you speak to and maybe their age. Most people I know don’t really care about the royals but are planning on using the jubilee as an excuse to have a party. The Duke of Edinburgh scheme has had a very positive impact on a lot of childrens/young adults lives. Prince Charles has been championing organic growing before it became popular and has turned the duchy of Cornwall into a well know brand. Willium…well let just say that the lastest tour has been widely report as a complete disaster and he really hasn’t done anything. The Queen, well the more she protects Andrew the more he tarnishes her. After the Emily Matis interview he is viewed as an idiot and nasty sex trafficker one at that.
When I was in secondary school, aged about 16, we had a debate about whether Royalty should be abolished. The outcome was, “they are only worth keeping whilst they bring in tourist money”. That I think sums up the general consensus of about 100 kids in 1996.
Harry has always stated that he wanted to continue to the Queen. He has never said anything about serving Charles or William. And as Kaiser says he’s got the taste of freedom and has total control of life now, I don’t see him ever wanting to give up that for his former life.
Harry already served his country by serving in the army for 10 years. When the queen finally meets her maker, chances will be even slimmer that harry will return to royal life where his children and wife will be treated as outcasts and his money will be controlled by is incandescent brother. He’s not coming back.
“ I mean, she’s also making it sound like Harry and Meghan will flop in California and then it will be easier for the Windsors to “reel them back in.”
That has been their unwavering belief since day 1. First they firmly believed they would flop within a year and come running back. Then with every deal they signed and job Harry got, they keep pushing back the timeline. Hoping and praying SOMETHING will make Harry want to return because trying to force him hasn’t done bubkiss.
They will be waiting for eternity expecting Harry to “return to the fold”. When what they need to do is accept he’s never going to work for the Institution and just get on with making the necessary changes for Charles and William’s future reigns that don’t involve Harry.
Incredibly (or maybe not so incredibly) some in Comments sections want Harry to return to his “family” of William and Kate and recall how they were all so happy. Harry made a lucky escape with Meghan.
I love that she’s out there still talking about Harry’s interview with Kotb. He knew exactly what he was doing with his comments about his grandmother, and put the people on notice who needed to hear it. Let’s keep that Streisand Effect fired up, Tina.
No, Harry, Meghan and their children are not coming back to The Firm. They’ve built a healthy, productive, successful life, have global influence in their own right. They do NOT need the RF, but it’s true the RF needs them and their relatability. Although, Bulliam will NEVER admit it, and will do everything in his power to prevent a return.
Lol, what do the royals possibly have to offer Harry once his grandmother dies? Why would they go back to that endless cesspool of hatred that TB is even now stirring to her advantage?
Nothing. And they know it. They know that the only reason Harry continues any association with them is because of the Queen. They know the only reason Harry stuck around for as long as he did was for the Queen.
They are terrified that when the Queen dies, Harry will further disassociate himself from the institution. Like, remove himself from the line of succession.
I think if he removes himself from the line of succession it will be after PA passes away. I also think he would wait till his children are at least eighteen. Just my opinion who knows?
Cessily I agree. Let’s face it, the Cambridge’s could all be wiped out on a helicopter trip or a plane crash or the like. It’s unlikely but not impossible.
I don’t think Harry will leave line of succession. I think it would open a can of worms so to speak.
Insecurity breeds both resentment and obsession with the object of envy.
Word.
And I hve found that the brits are masters of insecurity and low self-esteem.
Hear hear!
The more Tina Brown talks, the more all her racism comes out. It’s embarrassing now
And its why I won’t buy her book. Her interviews have completely turned me off of it. Before, knowing that it would obviously have an anti-sussex slant, I still considered reading it from the library bc I’m sure there are some tidbits in there along with all the hate, and some are saying the book is nowhere near as hate-filled as her interviews. But while her interviews might be helping her to promote the book to some people, they have completely turned me off like I said and I have no interest in even checking the book out of the library.
Yes! I’ve been saying this book is eye-opening in showing just how high her racist flag flies. I’d say embarrassing but TB doesn’t seem especially embarrassed. I really appreciate that Kaiser is covering it here so we can all bear witness to her words. But giving her money or any attention outside of this site is just a hard no.
Her patronizing, hella-insulting Obama coverage revealed her true stance ages ago. 🤮
Tina Brown is a loon.
There seems to be no problem with 2 contradictory stories being told by the BM. In 1 story, the Sussexes don’t matter, they’ll fail in California and come crawling back, they desperately need the royal family to stay relevant themselves. In the second story: they’re vital to the royal family, the royal family won’t survive without them, but they need to be “chastened” somehow in order to be “allowed” to come back.
If they are needed, then they could come back on their own terms, and the royal family will be lucky to get whatever attention they get.
If they aren’t needed and aren’t important, then go ahead and ignore them in favor of the rest of the bunch.
I personally think that the idea of them leaving the royal family was so alien that no one over there has any idea how to process it. In their world, the royal family is the be-all and end-all, even though we all see there’s no wizard behind the curtain. They’re more like Norma Desmond, living in their own fantasy where they are still the main attraction, surrounded by pictures of themselves in the “glory days,” refusing to believe that much of the world has moved on without them. Their insularity, racism, and snobbery has rendered them totally irrelevant outside of right wing circles.
Somebody needs to right that ship ASAP–the royals are squandering what good will they have left by this pointless, one-sided feud with the Sussexes. the more they rage, and the more they’re ignored by the Sussexes, the more foolish they look. And outside of Kate and the children, they don’t have much in the way of photogenic glamour, and Kate’s glamour could be scraped off with a fingernail. They need to go crawling back to someone like Christopher Geidt (it goes without saying that a more modern young person, or a POC would be a non-starter). I keep saying this, but if the only message of the royals are “We hate Meghan,” then they’ve already signed their extinction papers, and are just waiting for them to be processed.
Exactly as a Brit I can tell you people are very worried about the rise in living costs and the war in Ukraine. Most of us are either fed up or bored by RF colonist nonsense and all the OTT propaganda about the Jubbly. All this drek about H and M makes them look unhinged and revengeful. We don’t need to have endless drama about the spoils of titles and castles after TQ goes: it’s distasteful and greedy of them. The population is struggling with heating and food bills so we don’t need to hear that FFK has turned his nose up at certain royal estates!
This is the best summary of the situation I’ve ever read, Ianne.
“I personally think that the idea of them leaving the royal family was so alien that no one over there has any idea how to process it“
Agreed—and they, the BM, and their fans are reacting out of terror, which breeds hatred. They literally can’t see any other way to be, and blaming H&M is how they deal.
I’m thinking a lot of this is to maintain the fiction that it is Harry and not William who has to do the fence mending. They are realizing they need Harry, but can’t admit to themselves that William is the problem. Tina probably knows the song goes “It’s William All Along,” but she’s too much a part of the establishment to ever admit it publicly.
Actually, that’s not right. If the tide ever truly turns against the Windsors, you’ll know it has happened when Tina Brown writes a book letting loose all the dirt she’s had on the Windsors for the last 40-50 years.
I sincerely hope that books completely tanks. She does not deserve success.
Because of the Internet and social media, some may decide not to buy the book, since they can find the same info that she writes in the book.
This disregard for everything Meghan went through is disrespectful and quite disgusting. Harry will be sad about the lost of his grandma however why would he want to put himself and his family at the mercy of William and Charles? Harry finally has the freedom to do what he wants why would he want to go back to being told when he can announce projects or who he can do business with.
The man is on video basically saying he rather be in a warzone than back home when he was still in the military.
If the Netflix deal doesn’t pan out other entertainment companies will still want them. All else fails YouTube is right there. If regular people can make millions from YouTube a real life prince and princess can too. We live in a time where you don’t have to have a talent to be successful in entertainment. So why do they keep thinking that Harry and Meghan are going to come crawling back? They need to stop being delusional.
Right. If H&M were getting desperate for funds you know they could, at the least, be doing all sorts of advertisements and paid endorsements. Of course, M may be with some of her clothes (I hope).
I don’t get why it hasn’t occurred to these folks that H&M are most likely well-invested. That was probably the first lesson Meghan learned once she hit big, and she and Harry would make sure their kids were taken care of financially.
Tina brown is simply telling us the wishes of the courtiers, which is for the Sussexes to fail and return back to the fold to be put in place.
Well, I hope they turn blue holding their breath. It ain’t ever going to happen and I love it so much.
I think Tina wants to sell her book, so she is rather (cynically) catering to the group that constantly criticizes Harry and Meghan.
I’d like to think that both Harry and Charles are looking for a way to build bridges. Obviously, I don’t know what the main obstacle for them to move forward is. However, I do wonder if Charles offer Harry and Meghan the opportunity to become part-time royals and to give him ONE military uniform. I also, wonder if Charles is keeping back the Duke of Edinburgh title as a way of enticing his son back into the fold. As King, Charles couldn’t attack William through the press but, he could have a “word” to make sure Harry (and in particular) Meghan didn’t have to go through the daily vilification and bullying in the press that they’re subjected to at the moment.
Unless Charles has finally learned how to contain the monster that is William, that’s a no go.
The Sussexes are gone period. Do you think they want to go back to every move and dollar spent being scrutinized? If they go on vacation, where they go, how much they spend, who comes to visit? And you know the Cambridge/ Middletons will offer them up to the press to avoid scrutiny themselves. So I think even a part time return is a non starter for H&M. Plus William is horrible and Kate is passive aggressive and horrible.
At this point the RF and all their colonialist roots would damage H&M’s brand.
equality—eheheheh. That is a most satisfying thing to to say. 😆😈
“But it’s incredible, now people have to ask ‘well, what on earth would happen without the Duchess of Cambridge?”’
That is pretty flipping incredible. Thanks for pointing it out Carole.
that part made me laugh. Carole is so obvious sometimes lol.
Even if he wanted to, there will be no Firm to come back to. It’s already over but the division of money.
Harry doesn’t even miss his dad. Does Tina really think Harry is going to put his wife and kids through that to serve his dad? No.
I think Harry only wanted the half in half out method during his grandmas reign and then be fully out for Charles’s.
“Sitting in Montecito,” well isn’t that preferable to “flopping in the Caribbean,” plus Harry and Meghan JUST had Invictus which was spectacular so what even…
Exactly. They looked pretty happy at that polo match, lol. Its got to be killing Baldemort and Waity. Plus Tina has to be choking on that gobbledygook she keeps spewing by now.
I reckon Harry would rather be a beachbum on an island than come back to blighty, as much as he may want to help his dad all that goodwill will be wiped out once his brother takes control so in the end he should have stayed a beach bum on the island. i like to think Harry has shored up enough good will that he wont ever be a beach bum
Harry started his working life as a royal under his grandmother as his Boss. He has said that Granny is his Boss. He talks about seeing Granny and being supportive of Granny. When Granny goes, so is Harry’s obligation. He has served his country. He is a veteran. A father who cuts off his security certainly isn’t concerned about seeing his son survive to serve HIM. Besides, the slimmed down royal family should consist only of the sovereign and his/her heir. Charles won’t need a whole family to support him, like the Queen thought she needed. All the Queen’s cousins are retiring, and Charles will get his wish for a slimmed down monarchy. The Windsors should climb down to the level of all the other remaining European monarchies.
Harry told these people he was done. He isn’t coming back but they keep making shit up about him and his wife and attacking them and still expect them to return when the only person he cares about in that hell hole dies. .nope. You an him are never ever ever getting back together. Good luck with your duchess mutton button
I think what pisses them off even more is not only the freedom Harry has and loves, it’s because he married a Black woman who was more than happy to walk away and give it to him. Meghan not only has her Mother in CA, she has extended Ragland relatives who haven’t sold her out and care for her and Harry. Harry was welcomed with open arms by them and Meghan’s celebrity rolodex. And Harry has stated this time and time again.
That is why they are upset. All they gotta do is stop being awful, dangerous and leaking info. Tough sale and they know it.
@Tiffany, I think your comment nailed it. They are beyond mad that Meghan not only had the audacity to become a part of the royal family, but she also had the audacity to leave it! They can’t believe she wasn’t willing to trade in her dignity and good health to stay in that fossilized institution!
H&M are popular with the younger people who will be the ones supporting the monarchy in the future. Those who support the monarchy and are protective of it seem to be the old crowd. That is why they need H&M. H&M don’t need them. At this point with all the racism, colonialism, and pedophilia that the RF stands for, being closely associated with the RF would hurt H&M’s brand.
Not only is Tina brown racist, but she also appears to be crazy and delusional
I find it particularly delightful that TB’s book tour was so badly timed — after W&K’s flop tour and after the wildly successful Invictus Games, both of which completely countered her narrative that Kate is great and H&M are failing.
I am 100% sure she was steamed that Hoda got the interview with Harry. She is clearly miffed and I’m delighted by how out of touch she seems. It must gall her as someone who’s always seemed so desperate to be part of the in crowd.
Good. After the way she treated the Obamas, Brown deserves all the karma coming her way.
“IEDs”…”grenades”…”fusillade”….UGH. As a military vet I’m sensitive to the use of military vocab out of context…I know it’s common but in this case it’s REALLY offensive.
The royal family are not victims; they are not being attacked; they are doing it to THEMSELVES.
An IED can actually liquify bones, leaving a person dead with a completely broken skeleton. The worst that the royal family have had to endure is some well-earned embarrassment. Wah, wah, I didn’t earn anything I have and now no one LIKES me. No sympathy here. Tina Brown is propping up a dying institution and her overblown metaphors are pathetic and painful to read.
Fellow Lizzie, that jumped out to me as well. This isn’t the first time Brown has used language comparing Harry, a war vet, discussing his family to violent events in a war zone. It’s very jarring. I have a number of veterans in my family, one of whom was lucky to survive an IED blast & is still dealing with the aftermath. I cannot imagine thinking that parroting what I assume are palace talking points makes the Windsors look good.
Thank you for pointing this out. This has been bothering me also. I was shocked when I saw her comparing Harry to an IED and the Sussexes leaving to the Afghanistan withdrawal. Does she think she’s being clever?!?! It is deeply offensive and insensitive. It’s also been bothering me that the tabloids continue to use words like truth bombs and bombshells in relationship to anything the Sussexes say. It’s an attempt to paint them as destructive as and the truth as negative. As opposed to the way they were treated as the negative, destructive aspect of this saga.
I completely agree. It’s gross.
And it’s also a reminder of how out of touch people like TB are about the sacrifices made by people who serve.
What sense does it make for a modern couple to want to return to an archaic, racist, misogynistic institution? None, Tina. None. Harry & Meghan have the freedom to live their lives as they please, doing what they want to do without someone worrying they are overshadowing them. Archie & Lili have the freedom to live unbothered lives without tabloids lessening them to bolster their Cambridge cousins. Nah…they ain’t coming back.
I mean, Meghan had to smuggle her friends into the palace. Ugh. Who would choose to be deprived of the freedom to meet whom you want, to be who you want to be?
DIana was isolated and her friends would rarely visit her. Same thing seemed to have been done with Meghan. I was happy she was able to be with her friends who had the baby shower for her.
Willy the Bully is at the core of all that is destroying the BRF. He is lazy, spiteful, jealous, stupid and racist. His relationship with his father seems almost Machiavellian and his hatred of his own brother is pathological. Harry and his father may eventually be on friendlier speaking terms but in no way would he and Meghan ever go back to that nest of vipers, especially now that they have kids.
@jaded, I completely agree. I laughed at this article because TB/ the royal family seem to be underestimating the jealousy and hate of Prince William. No way Harry puts his family into William’s orbit. Harry drawing a hard line seems to have brought out the worst in William to the point where it’s now making it into print
One doubts Harry would want risk his kids getting thrown near Andrew, either. 🤮🤮
This Brown woman is either malicious or completely tone deaf. She keeps describing Harry, a combat veteran, as if he is some sort of of terrorist. First he was an IED, now he’s “lobbing hand grenades”. She is trying to make his military service of ten years into a negative. It’s the grossest thing.
Why not both?
Good point. When I made this comment I was rushed because I was working. Now that I have reviewed all the comments, I see that others have pointed out how offensive this is. In fact, given Harry’s military service and the RF’s tendency to steal valor, it’s quite obscene.
@Brassy Rebel Interesting that you put it that way: “steal valor”. In the US the “stolen valor” law makes it illegal to pretend you are military if you haven’t served.
” well, what on earth would happen without the Duchess of Cambridge? ”
(deep sigh)
I’m not a Brit, but the impression I get from the Daily Mail is that their readers would dearly love H&M to return, so that the Sussexes can be publicly snubbed by the royal family and jeered by the British people. Commenters have gleefully described how they’d like to see the RF actively reject Harry and Megan when they appear on the balcony during the Jubbly, and there are plenty of suggestions about what horrid comments the Royals could/should make to Archie and Lili. It’s really disheartening to observe the level of animosity the Daily Mail’s readers have for Meghan and especially their children.
If only for their kids’ sake, I hope they never go back.
Aren’t some of them bots? They sound alike with the same script.
Some of them bots but still some of them are real people.
Sorry for brits here (not all of you)
British had invaded and colonized asian and african countries and doing so, some of the british does feel they are better than we are.
That is why when my parents when shopping in london, the salesperson threat them badly.
What am i rambling about…
Oh yes,
Some of the non bots really want to treat harry’s badly because you know. They really believe that they are superior.
They are definitely not coming back as working royals. The Firm had their chance when Harry and Meghan offered to do half in half out. The ship has sailed.
And considering it has now come out that Harry will be playing the full 12 goal polo season, I doubt they’re coming for the Jubbly at all.
This is so ironic coming from Tina, With her book and her constantly going to the media to slam Harry and Meghan.