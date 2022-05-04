Hillary Clinton: Overturning Roe v. Wade ‘will kill & subjugate women’

Hillary Clinton made her grand return to the Met Gala on Monday night, decked out in a rich burgundy Altuzarra, which was customized for her. It all happened simultaneously on Monday night – there was Hillary, the greatest president we never had, on the Met Gala carpet as Politico dropped the bombshell report about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In 2016, Hillary Clinton told us what was at stake. She knew, as did millions of Democrats, that the Court was on the line. That Donald Trump could remake the Court into the hard-right, anti-woman, anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ arm of the Republican party. She was right. That’s exactly what happened.
Once she got off the red carpet, someone must have shown her the Politico story at the actual gala. I want to know who showed it to her because I bet that’s a f–king story. At 10:18 pm Monday night (was she still at the gala? Most likely), she tweeted this:
Not surprising. But still outrageous.
This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace. https://t.co/TNo1IX3Tl4
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022
Thank you for not pulling your f–king punches, Hillary. It IS an utter disgrace. It will kill and subjugate women. A vast majority of Americans are pro-choice. She also tweeted this on Tuesday morning:
Women's rights are human rights and human rights are women's rights.
An extreme wing of the Supreme Court may seek to deny that fundamental truth.
They may try to force their views on a country where 70% of people want Roe upheld.
We will not be quiet and we will not go back.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022
Do you know how many decades she’s been saying “women’s rights are human rights”? Literally three decades. And people still don’t get it. One thing I keep seeing is “once Roe is gone, they’re coming for Obergefell v. Hodges and United States v. Windsor.” Meaning, they’re coming for the LGBTQ community next. And I agree, the LGBTQ community is the next target. But also… why can’t overturning Roe be “enough”? Why can’t the subjugation of women into forced pregnancies and forced births be bad enough? Why does it feel like sh-t will only get real for millions of Americans when some men are affected?
In 2016, @HillaryClinton warned that Roe v. Wade was on the line.
She was accused of fear-mongering.
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 3, 2022
Six years ago this month, Hillary Clinton tweeted that "A Republican president could nominate as many as 4 Supreme Court justices" & linked a warning that it could lead to the end of Roe v. Wade.
Her replies were filled with left-wingers accusing her of "fear mongering." pic.twitter.com/0lCRJKoMsB
— Ashton Pittman 🌻🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@ashtonpittman) December 1, 2021
She would have been a great President
Correct.
For all the just as bad a trump folks and upset Bernie bros that stayed home this is a lesson.
Always show up and always ALWAYS vote. Our guy/gal may not be perfect but there’ll never be as bad as the conservatives.
Yes she would have. I absolutely loathe the corporate wing of the democratic party. I still voted for her and was gutted when she lost. Not just because trump won but because she is so incredibly competent, qualified, and tough.
She really would have.
I guess we were too comfortable after 8 years of Obama. People smugly felt they could make the political process about their own niche interests and not take the larger issues seriously. Hillary literally said what happens if Trump has to handle a crisis? And yes of course she pointed out the danger to the Supreme Court. And leftists were out here saying “I’m not sexist. I’d vote for Warren.” (Mind you they did NOT vote for Warren given the chance but I digress). And what happens eh? Unprecedented public health crisis epically mishandled and fascist takeover of the Supreme Court. Hillary is basically Cassandra of Greek mythology.
@ BettyRose, Hillary IS Cassandra of Greek mythology. Great horrific comment! This leaked bit of news from the Supreme Court has rehashed my feelings the morning after Election Day 2016, and it’s really frightening.
Agreed.
This is a travesty.
Gorsch was a stolen seat.
Why does anyone believe Kennedy stepped down without pressure/ extortion/ blackmail tied to his son???
McConnell played the long game and suffered no consequences for stealing the nomination from then President Obama.
This has never been about babies and it’s a horrible step backwards.
Bettyrose- lol…. I posted the same Cassandra analogy before seeing yours. It’s so true.
@Bettyrose, my mom and I refer to Hillary as Cassandra all of the time. Everything she said on Putin was accurate, everything she said about the court accurate. 2016 was a reminder of how much the world hates women. I remember people complaining that she was overqualified and too prepared. Too prepared!!!! That is insane. I mean, there are legitimate critiques to be made of her positions but to equate her with Trump was madness.
I love that her response here pulled no punches.
Hillary is a modern day Cassandra. For real. She’s been right about everything.
Yes but to be fair she’s hardly the only one who predicted all this. Many Americans knew this was where we were headed if Trump became the POTUS and could only watch mostly helplessly as the train wreck unfolded before our eyes. The forces of disinformation and the decades-long campaign to discredit her were just too powerful.
What I, from my vantage point across the Atlantic, can see, is that the Supreme Court is staging a coup – one every bit as vile and calculated as January 6th. They have, quite literally, taken the entirety of the law into their hands without the people’s consent. They seem to be taking America back to pre-Civil War mandates and customs of behaviour.
Once they have removed any privacy and sovereignty a woman can enjoy in a putatively free land over her free body, they will turn to gay marriage and contraception. They will undo what little healthcare and social security access there is for the low waged.
Will this lead to civil war? Will this new Gilead fracture the nation so much that people will take up arms against one another?
I’m just so aghast, devastated and disappointed for my American sisters. I wish I were able to help you. (I slag off my own nation all the time, but I know that if there were any moves here to illegalise abortion, there would be countrywide riots and the government would be toppled.) How can I help?
No war yet. IF the GOP retakes the House, the Senate, and then in 24, the White House, they already have legislation ready to go that will outlaw abortion at the federal level. That is when free America, the blue states, will come under the jackboot. If there is to be a war, it will begin then. IMO. If we let it get that far. They have to gain control first.
Very well put, and I echo your sentiments. What I really find hard to understand is the extent to which the judiciary in America is politicised. In my country I have absolutely no idea of the personal politics of Supreme Court justices, and that’s as it should be. They are appointed as experts in the law of the land. Whereas it seems like in America senior judges are appointed mainly because of their political leanings.
I think the American system is strange anyway, with politicians having a say in who becomes a judge. It brings too much bias to the courts I think.
Here it’s just a profession.
The LGBTQ community is already under attack, with “don’t say gay” bills and other acts to withhold health care for trans people. Coming for the marriage ruling is the tip of the iceberg.
Not all people who give birth are women, either, which I would like to see emphasized more in this discussion because an attack on women’s rights is an attack on everyone who isn’t a cis white male. But I understand why it often isn’t.
Thank you, @C.
Transgender and non-binary people are so often ignored and marginalized if not outright demonized. Transgender people of color are murdered at high rates. Their lives are literally in danger because of these lies about their existence being evil or wrong.
It hurts me that their inclusion is seen as disposable to score political points because Republican propaganda is working.
Excellent point. I say many activists in the transgender community tweeting about just this thing this week.
That’s something that’s equally insidious to me, the realistic dread that the abortion ban won’t be enough to make people stand up to secure necessary change, that whatever tipping point we actually need won’t happen until more men are affected by this batshit conservative court majority ie gay marriage is attacked. I can’t believe we’re still not enough.
Vote and help people to register for voting.
(am sure people here are already doing that).
Hillary was right about everything, and she won.
😭😭😭😭😭
HRC ❤️
I always wonder how painful it is for Hillary to watch what has happened to our country, knowing that it didn’t have to be this way. I mean yeah, we know she’s made of steel and all, but still.
I think it shows her compassion.
I would have been like “I’m done with you all” after what happened.
Yes. She’s a good person. A brilliant and compassionate public servant. It enrages me anew that Trump was the one who allowed this to happen, when we KNOW he doesn’t care on bit about repealing Roe. He literally doesn’t care about anyone but himself. He was an extremely useful puppet for the extremists in our midst.
This is the headline, not the leak.
The Senate is not on our side, because states with small populations (rural/conservative) have equal footing with larger population states.
However, corporations respond to the numbers. In terms of sheer buying power, we far outnumber the red states. We can organize to pressure corporations to use their influence on legislators.
The GOP is actively working against the vast majority of Americans who want the votes of Black people to count, who want reproductive freedom, and who want LGBTQ people to have equal rights.
And anyone who claims that the Dems are “just as bad” as the right is uninformed and just plain wrong. We needed Hillary Clinton.
Agreed – if there ever were to be a widespread uprising, blue states could wreak havoc by simply flexing their economic power. The majority is not the problem, it’s that low voter turnout gives elections to right wingers. That in itself says it all. We certainly have our problems, but the oppressors are and continue to become a smaller pool (I could make a crack at the gene pool, too, and probably be accurate). They are loud and have power, but they cannot overcome a mobilized majority.
One side needs undereducated under resourced white cisgendered straight people to hold onto power. The other needs more people regardless of differences to just come out and vote in their own self interest. The math doesn’t add up for a long-term power trip by the GOP.
Also I definitely understand the stress surrounding this and how some people want to use Handmaid’s Tale imagery for this but I’m going to echo the voices of current abortion providers and organizations that are urging people to try not to use that (I don’t mean in conversation but in publicly mobilizing people for voting and action)- Atwood herself stated this book wasn’t meant to be speculative fiction, and it is what has been happening to nonwhite women for centuries. Overturning this ruling will also predominantly affect nonwhite women.
Also the coathanger imagery which I’m seeing on my feed. We need to move away from the idea that self-managed abortions are always harmful and scary because the information about how to do so and the resources we need to provide people are much more organized and detailed than they were 50 years ago – and this is going to become the way people do this in future. It reinforces right-wing talking points that abortions are dangerous.
I think we need to be able to recognize how deadly and awful this is while still working and doing what we can both in terms of elections and underground advocacy for care. What’s happening is not a symbol of a future dystopian society , it’s happening now and has been for years – this will just intensify it times a million.
All of this @C. The majority of abortions happen in the first 12 weeks and the landscape has changed enormously since the 70’s where now self-managed abortions are much safer(things like access to medications). I’m not an American so I don’t know much about legislation that is moving at the state level, but in the 13 states that have trigger laws if Roe falls, do they have legislation ready to move on restricting access to those types of medications?
And yes, people of colour will be more effected by this, as they almost always are by policies that seek to repress.
I disagree. Abortions are not dangerous if performed in a safe environment by medical professionals. They’re very safe. But so are many other procedures that you would not want to do at home. Things happens. You can do everything right and then your body decides nope, not today, and you need an ER. Then what? I hate that these are the discussions women are having today but the reason we all (I’m not in the US) need safe access to reproductive healthcare is that we cannot do this by ourselves. We can try if there is no other option but we shouln’t have to and we shouldn’t have to pretend we don’t need doctors/nurses.
We really can’t worry about reinforcing talking points. They don’t need us to reinforce anyhting, they’ve been using extremist language for decades.
Agree, @emmi. The resources may be more organized and detailed than 50 years ago, but C’s statement also assumes that the safe self-managed abortions that are currently available won’t go away too as a result of overturning Roe.
We absolutely do need to be worried about reinforcing those talking points because the perception that you cannot do a self-managed abortion at home ever is going to frighten a lot of women. Doctors Without Borders has an excellent series of videos about self-managed abortion and states with proper information and medications and virtual communication with practitioners it can be as safe as a clinic procedure. These are not surgical abortions. Yellowfund and other groups also have information corroborating this.
Our route out of this legislatively is not happening any time soon or possibly ever. People need to be given resources to organize what they need on their own. Many abortion networks are now disseminating information about how to obtain resources privately. It will need to become like the internet – there are so many routes and methods of dissemination of info and communication that it can’t be regulated legislatively the way many politicians want.
@C, how are practitioners going to zoom you when it’s illegal? Those many routes and methods on the internet, do you believe that all women will be equipped to find them? To use them safely? Because the internet can be a wonderful place but it can also be dangerous. To utilize all those ways, you need to be educated and simply have the time to find, understand, and properly use them.
Nothing replaces a clinic and/or a medical professional. Otherwise people wouldn’t be in such awful situations when clinics close. And not all abortions are first trimester. Most are, yes. But after a certain point, you need a clinic.
Also, I really strongly disagree that you even CAN play into their hands. This is why the GOP succeeds. Among other reasons. You all think you can make it worse by simply sticking to facts. You can’t. They will twist whatever you say, they will lie, they will make things up, no matter how you discuss matters. I thought the T-era proved that.
That is my point – these abortion funds and networks are educating people how they can use various tools, browsers, medical supply facilities, what have you, in order to facilitate what they need.
I can’t predict the future. What I do know is, again, many many abortion funds are providing underground assistance to people needing this, and many are practitioners. They are giving information about using untraceable networks and VPNs and ways to get this across. It can be done.
Nothing replaces a medical professional….to an extent. There are plenty of those who refuse to give abortions for their “conscience”. There are plenty that will lie to women about how far along they are to get them to not seek a procedure.
I would urge you to research exactly what abortion providers and organizations like Yellowhammer and Texas Equal Access Fund and Sass USA and many many others are doing in this arena because they can see the writing on the wall and it’s time to mobilize whatever access we can get for people, and it’s far more detailed than you are implying. And they are the ones who are also stating we need to stop using talking points meant to increase fear and stigma around these procedures. These are also the people fighting the legislation restricting this.
Obviously this has limitations for those who need later term procedures. Absolutely nobody, me included, is saying that the self-managed network is going to replace that. But it’s going to become bigger by necessity.
And you absolutely can play into the hands of the GOP. It’s *why* they rely on misinformation. Even well-meaning people can fall prey to it.
Upon rereading – I should have clarified when I stated “this is how people are going to do this in future” that obviously this cannot be done in all circumstances. I mean that as so many abortions are done so early it will become much more common.
Nevertheless the rest of my points stand, I believe.
In the US, there are 200,000 ectopic pregnancies a year, all of which will be fatal without prompt medical attention.
Was expecting everyone to ignore all the Covid deaths just a warmup for this?
Hillary is right, absolutely.
Fae: there is a theoretical surgery where a surgeon can “regraft” the baby into the womb. Note I say theoretical because in reality it has not been successful. I only read about it in a pro-choice book. I foresee women becoming guinea pigs for this procedure in Red States.
This is an apocalyptic decision for women. So many implications, none of which benefit women’s health.
And yes, she would have made a great president.
Here’s the book:
https://www.amazon.com/Loved-Wanted-Memoir-Children-Womanhood/dp/1250756847
I just read it and it’s very relevant. The writer teaches in West Virginia, where practically speaking a woman can’t get an abortion and the neo-natal and pediatric health care is substandard.
Thank you. So many people don’t understand the medical need for abortion. I have severe uterine myomas and a pregnancy could be fatal. I could not carry a fetus to term, even if I wanted to. And my condition makes it hard to leave in an IUD or any other birth control. The hormones in birth control pills grow these tumors. It’s disgusting what they’re doing and I am genuinely afraid for my safety.
The marker of pregnancy is HcG in the blood and urine, but it isn’t just a pregnancy marker, it’s an indicato of growth. Guess what else is a foreign object growing in the body? yup, cancer.
I lost my sister in a red state in 2019 due to draconian church hospitals thinking she was pregnant (at 52, mind you) when in fact she was “pregnant” with a cancer that killed her. Early detection could have saved her.
Something must be done.
“But also… why can’t overturning Roe be “enough”? Why can’t the subjugation of women into forced pregnancies and forced births be bad enough? Why does it feel like sh-t will only get real for millions of Americans when some men are affected?”
Oh god THIS!! I’m so sick of hearing what is supposedly coming next like overturning Roe isn’t “that” bad but oh boy look what could happen next. This is going to literally kill women. It’s going to destroy lives and cause so much pain and heartache. Why the F is this not enough??
Regardless of what anyone thinks of her and what kind of POTUS she would have been, we wouldn’t be HERE right now.
It’s crushing that anyone in our country, let alone nearly half of voters and 53% of white women voting (!!!!!!), chose a barely literate demagogue, who, among all his other issues, had obviously mistreated and abused many women, over a competent professional. Yes, she carried a lot of baggage from the ‘90s culture wars, but REALLY, AMERICA?!?!! HIM? HE was preferable?!
I wish it were possible for her to make a political comeback. It’s all so hopeless now.
There’s no “coming for” LGBT+. They’re already at our door. They’ve been coming for us since the moment Obergefell went through. That was the trade: if we were good like gays who didn’t channel the norm and pretended to be as straight as possible (marriage, kids, etc.), they’d let us have an inch. When they realized we still wanted the full mile , the backlash came. Just look at how Lil Nas X has been treated. That’s the reality of casual homophobia; people are fine with LGBT+ until they deal with the reality of us.
There’s a reason my friend and I agreed that we’re removing our sexual orientation from our medical records, and it’s a big reason why I’ve been purposefully refusing to fill out questions on sexuality and pronouns on work related stuff. It speaks volumes to me how much we erased the reality of what LGBT+ have gone through in historically for the young people that any of them thought that shit was progressive. They don’t need that information, and they’ll turn on us in an instant if it starts to hurt their bottom line.
I don’t know if anyone else saw some of the videos of Elizabeth Warren from yesterday but the anger and frustration in her voice was so evident. She was really emotional. Both her and Hilary and other female politicians of their age know what life was like for people who can give birth before Roe and I hope that anger can spur some action but it was just so disheartening to hear that kind of upset in her voice. You know she was really feeling what this means.
Many thanks to whoever leaked this egregious and anti-democratic piece of legislation! Shadow court indeed. White men who feel they are losing any type of power and are afraid of white people becoming a minority in this country are flexing every muscle. Yet many people in marginalized groups still vote Republican, despite seeing the numerous attacks on civil rights etc. The greatest beneficiaries of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts of the 1960s have been and continue to be White women so their probable subjugation is very real.
I also didn’t appreciate Justice Alito using “unborn Black babies” in his argument to push this bs legislation. Meanwhile, Black women in this country have the highest maternal mortality rate. Deafening silence regarding that alarming statistic though. Men who are angry and hate child support laws and feel they don’t have any rights regarding their children are loving this. Also, many red states have legislation ready to pass banning abo. the MINUTE Roe is overturned. Sisters of every color, race, creed, socioeconomic background etc, we are the majority so we better unite and vote. November’s election is crucial for many people and for MANY reasons.
There is a theory circulating that this was a leak from a right wing source and it has been shared since it was written in February, which is why the states that have the trigger laws were comfortable writing them. They were given a heads up that Row V Wade was going to be overturned and the day the Supreme Court announces the decision it is implemented.
https://twitter.com/akapczynski/status/1521494572441952256?s=20&t=CAjEa2E_x4Og8xDwwFyQ5A
This person is a hero. Knowing that they likely worked their entire careers to get where they are and they would risk it all for women’s rights. Thank you, whoever you are.
Big shoutout to all the third party voters who said, nay, *insisted* that Hillary was corrupt and no better than Trump, that the Democratic Party is the same thing as the GOP.
Go sit in a corner and think about your mistakes and don’t come back until you can apologize to the group and make amends.
Exactly Betsy
And the dumb ones who thought they were so smart by saying it didn’t matter because ‘both were just as bad’.
I hope those dumb people enjoyed thinking they were ‘woke’.
“ Hillary, the greatest president we never had”
This every single day. This.
I am so angry. Not even at the most horrible people who are doing this. But angry at every one who dismissed us and said it couldn’t happen.
So, no more sex unless men sign a contract in which they promise to pay for 18 years when a woman gets pregnant.
Most men won’t care about this issue, unless it becomes their problem too.
(they really won’t).
Seriously, let’s make some laws that make men 100% financially responsible for all their offspring and the penalty for late payment is a vasectomy and chemical castration for a missed payment.