Will Duchess Meghan ‘need’ to provide dirt on the royals for her Netflix contract?

The British tabloids are still in a tizzy about Netflix dropping the Duchess of Sussex’s animated series, Pearl. Most of the tabloids are still cautiously avoiding the news that Netflix has dropped many projects, including a huge slate of animated shows (which were already in production, unlike Pearl). The British narrative is that Meghan is being solely punished, that Netflix is in deep trouble, and that to justify their Netflix payday, the Sussexes are going to have to “tell all” about the royal family to Netflix.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could face pressure from Netflix bosses to ‘deliver more original damnation of the Royal Family’ to justify their deal after her animated TV series was axed, royal experts claimed today. Meghan had teamed up with Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish to create the show, titled Pearl, about a ’12-year-old heroine who finds inspiration in influential women from history’. It was due to be released as part of the Sussexes’ lucrative agreement with the US streaming giant, said to be worth up to $100million (£80million). Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline today that the Duke and Duchess could now come under more pressure to produce further original content related to the Royal Family in an effort to rebuild Netflix’s subscriber numbers, with the firm already predicting that it will lose another two million accounts between now and June. He said: ‘Brand Markle is struggling after Netflix’s decision. The celebrity Duchess has shown limited talent for original entertainment. Her children’s book On the Bench flopped and her voiceover for a Disney film was mocked. It was hard to imagine what she offered Netflix in the Pearl film. All she can offer is her ‘fame’ but her critics would say it’s her notoriety. Now, to meet her financial needs, she’ll be under pressure from Netflix to deliver more original damnation of the Royal Family. Victimhood is still lucrative but it’s a short term fix for her and Harry. They’ll both run out of steam and credibility soon and further cancellations by Netflix and others will follow.’

For the love of God. The Bench didn’t flop and her Disney voiceover was only “mocked” by British commentator dumbasses. Dan Wootton’s Daily Mail column is devoted to this issue too, but I’m not even going to excerpt anything from his mess. I genuinely believe that every time Wootton spits out the word “woke” as a pejorative, he’s using it to mean “Black.”

You know what I keep thinking about? During Meghan and Harry’s New York trip last year, they reportedly brought a camera crew with them, and there were photos of their mic packs at some events too. I actually do wonder if they’ll announce a documentary or docu-series about Archewell’s work, “Inside Archewell” or something, and Netflix knows it will be huge whenever it comes out. My point is that I think Harry and Meghan already have a project underway which is more focused on them and their lives in America. And whenever that Netflix project gets announced, these same a–holes will convince themselves that “people only care about the Sussexes because of their royal connections!”