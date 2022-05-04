Will Duchess Meghan ‘need’ to provide dirt on the royals for her Netflix contract?

The British tabloids are still in a tizzy about Netflix dropping the Duchess of Sussex’s animated series, Pearl. Most of the tabloids are still cautiously avoiding the news that Netflix has dropped many projects, including a huge slate of animated shows (which were already in production, unlike Pearl). The British narrative is that Meghan is being solely punished, that Netflix is in deep trouble, and that to justify their Netflix payday, the Sussexes are going to have to “tell all” about the royal family to Netflix.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could face pressure from Netflix bosses to ‘deliver more original damnation of the Royal Family’ to justify their deal after her animated TV series was axed, royal experts claimed today. Meghan had teamed up with Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish to create the show, titled Pearl, about a ’12-year-old heroine who finds inspiration in influential women from history’. It was due to be released as part of the Sussexes’ lucrative agreement with the US streaming giant, said to be worth up to $100million (£80million).
Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline today that the Duke and Duchess could now come under more pressure to produce further original content related to the Royal Family in an effort to rebuild Netflix’s subscriber numbers, with the firm already predicting that it will lose another two million accounts between now and June.
He said: ‘Brand Markle is struggling after Netflix’s decision. The celebrity Duchess has shown limited talent for original entertainment. Her children’s book On the Bench flopped and her voiceover for a Disney film was mocked. It was hard to imagine what she offered Netflix in the Pearl film. All she can offer is her ‘fame’ but her critics would say it’s her notoriety. Now, to meet her financial needs, she’ll be under pressure from Netflix to deliver more original damnation of the Royal Family. Victimhood is still lucrative but it’s a short term fix for her and Harry. They’ll both run out of steam and credibility soon and further cancellations by Netflix and others will follow.’
[From The Daily Mail]
For the love of God. The Bench didn’t flop and her Disney voiceover was only “mocked” by British commentator dumbasses. Dan Wootton’s Daily Mail column is devoted to this issue too, but I’m not even going to excerpt anything from his mess. I genuinely believe that every time Wootton spits out the word “woke” as a pejorative, he’s using it to mean “Black.”
You know what I keep thinking about? During Meghan and Harry’s New York trip last year, they reportedly brought a camera crew with them, and there were photos of their mic packs at some events too. I actually do wonder if they’ll announce a documentary or docu-series about Archewell’s work, “Inside Archewell” or something, and Netflix knows it will be huge whenever it comes out. My point is that I think Harry and Meghan already have a project underway which is more focused on them and their lives in America. And whenever that Netflix project gets announced, these same a–holes will convince themselves that “people only care about the Sussexes because of their royal connections!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210925 – Global Citizen Festival Concert in NYC Central Park Great Lawn, NY – – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
United Nations, New York, USA, September 25, 2021 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the UN Headquarters in New York City for a Meeting with the Secretary General Antonio Guterres.,Image: 634324685, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: picture alliance / Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire, Model Release: no, Credit line: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
United Nations, New York, USA, September 25, 2021 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the UN Headquarters in New York City for a Meeting with the Secretary General Antonio Guterres.,Image: 634324994, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: picture alliance / Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire, Model Release: no, Credit line: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210925 – Global Citizen Festival Concert in NYC Central Park Great Lawn, NY – – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Melba’s in Harlem after grabbing lunch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in town paying a visit to a Harlem elementary school where they sat and read to school children.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Melba’s in Harlem after grabbing lunch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in town paying a visit to a Harlem elementary school where they sat and read to school children.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NEW – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210923 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit the World Trade Center World Trade Center, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
The very definition of her living rent-free in their heads at all time.
Tom Bower is a such hater. He sounds crazy
He’s as unhinged as Angela Levin.
“My point is that I think Harry and Meghan already have a project underway which is more focused on them and their lives in America.”
I absolutely do think something is in the works. A documentary on the Sussex’s setting up Archewell and establishing themselves in California. It would be a fascinating subject. They will probably let Netflix into their home and show some of it because they largely work from home. Maybe brief glimpses of Archie and Lili. I only say this because by the we time it airs Archie and Lili will look so different.
Hmm…I’m not sure about Lili and Archie making an appearance but I do think they’re working on a documentary about their charity work.
Sorry, I don’t think a project about themselves is going to be interesting to the general audience or move them forward in their post royal lives. I think the idea that Netflix wants some inside dirt is ridiculous as is the British press’ obsessions with the idea.
I do wish them good luck and think they’ll eventually find their niche.
@ArtMaven: So we’ll count you out of the viewing party for their documentary but there are others who will be interested. And they’ve found their niche already they work in media and the charity sector.
There’s others things they can do without filming themselves you know? There’s book adaptations and documentaries on other subjects. Ppl need to stop thinking they know their plans and let them work first.
My guess is that this doc would have a broader theme, maybe on global vaccine or health inequity, if the NY trip is in it, or maybe on digital health and combatting bullying.
Any Archewell doc would have to wait several years until some of the projects they’ve funded come to fruition, like the World Kitchen project, right? People would be interested in the final product more than “we started and now are still working out out the details.”
Speaking of World Kitchen, I’d love to see Meghan present a documentary on the central role food and cuisine can play in bringing communities together and empowering them…like the Hub Kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims, World Kitchen centres around the world, some of the LA projects she’s worked on. She’d really shine doing that, and wouldn’t need to wait for Archewell project timelines.
That sounds boring honestly. I wouldn’t want to watch a documentary about how they set up Archwell. And honestly that would open them up to criticism. I don’t see them doing it. But hey, maybe I am wrong.
@Amy Bee. I’m not antagonistic to them. I just think they need to move on and make their bones in their next projects. I agree with Em, speculation on their projects is just that.
@ChillinginDC: Ok
@ArtMaven: But they have moved on. People who haven’t are the British and the Royal Family
@ChillinginDC, I enjoy documentaries about work processes and how companies operate. I want the inside baseball on their current work-life and their decision-making process of picking what organization to affiliate with Archewell. If people criticize Prince Hary and Duchess Meghan for showing their work, then the criticism has zero to do with said work …wink, wink.
‘Brand Markle is struggling after Netflix’s decision. The celebrity Duchess has shown limited talent for original entertainment. Her children’s book On the Bench flopped and her voiceover for a Disney film was mocked. It was hard to imagine what she offered Netflix in the Pearl film. All she can offer is her ‘fame’ but her critics would say it’s her notoriety.‘
Opposite Day, yet again. Brand SUSSEX is killing it, this cancellation notwithstanding. I believe some other outlet will pick up Pearl because it’s a timely idea that could make good financial sense. I hope so; I’d love to watch it.
“Brand Markle” is struggling. Bad Dad and PsychoSis aren’t experiencing the access and money they thought they would. Which leaves the royal rats in a big of a tizzy.
Brand Sussex is doing fine.
It really says something about the BRF that 40 years after Diana Spencer and Sarah Ferguson married into the royal family, they haven’t seen fit to update the handling of titles for wives so that they won’t be continuously referred to in the press by their maiden names. It is just so weird. The kids go by Wales or York as an unofficial last name, why not the wives? She should at least be Megan Mountbatten-Windsor. Of if she’s keeping her maiden name, announce it officially. You know Kate would choose Kate Mountbatten-Windsor. It also shows why the Queen shouldn’t have agreed to add Philip’s name. It just makes it so unwieldy for the whole family. It was made up anyway and should have stayed that way.
BRF “haven’t seen fit to update the handling of titles for wives so that they won’t be continuously referred to in the press by their maiden names. It is just so weird.” Yes it is! Maybe that’s the ‘timeless’ appeal of the royals? One of the biggest objections I’ve seen to Meghan voicing opinions, etc. in good ole 🇺🇸 is her using ‘Duchess of Sussex.’ Have pointed out to folks that’s just her married name. She can’t adopt husband’s last name or even become hyphenated because he just has a string of first names. Likewise they can’t be ‘Mr & Mrs X’ in social situations. Mountbatten-Windsor is a distraction anyway to obscure the German heritage of the so-called Windsors.
Dan really thinks The Bench flopped? It was #1 on the New York Times bestseller list for 3 weeks. That’s not a flop lol. How are the rating for GB News? Now THAT’S a flop.
Such a flop it’s been released and continues to be released in several languages
I think it was the NYT bestseller list for children‘s picture books, but still that’s great.
That’s still a NYT bestseller.
Yeah whatever. The British need to stop worrying about what Harry and Meghan are doing and pay attention to the fact the Queen is incapacitated and may miss her own Jubilee.
+1 Distraction from the sinking ship.
Good grief, she lives and breathes inside of their heads because the negativity sells. Truly pathetic!
The Sussex don’t need to exploit that dysfunctional family. The British press and monarchy are doing a great job exposing their Victorian way of life. They only care about the firm. I don’t see these 🤡 doing touring any time soon. Their so out of touch, disrespectful and dumb as rocks. Charles tour to Canada to meet the natives I don’t think it’s gonna go well. British press never covered the Kamloop massive gravesite of 100s of indigenous orphan children. QE/QV statues was toppled and the MP was chased out of Kamloop. The queen and PP have a dirty secret when it’s comes to Kamloop!
The Sussex’s are certainly smart enough to have ensured any contract excluded programming that required them to disclose personal info about their families. This is just more tabloid clickbait from Royal “experts” with no actual info or access.
These people just can’t wrap their heads around the idea that no one cares about the royals like that in the US, so why would any company make that something that they required as payment? If people really cared about the going ons of the H of W, then the Lacey,Jobson, Colin Camp, etc. books would’ve sold like mid 2000s Dan Brown. No one cares enough to spend money, or subscribe to services to hear about them.
First, it was “The Bench”, not “on the bench” and it did not flop. Second, her Disney voiceover was well received IIRC. Third, the “markle” brand is the Sussex brand now, and its fine, more than fine, and that’s the real issue, right?
Nastiness is a trait the rota regularly projects onto the Sussexes, who simply aren’t nasty people. Because the rota has no bottom, they accuse M & H of terrible actions, but the fact is, the Sussexes win through positivity, both in how they work for a better world and in how they work to live better lives themselves.
Also, lol, that’s not how business works. I’d love to see the “in case of emergency, trash royals” clause in that contract.
This is the part that I can’t stop laughing at. Are these people for real? Have they ever seen a real contract, not the pretend one they have with the royal family?
It’s amazing the BM thinks the Royal family is so important. They also keep claiming Harry and Meghan wants to film the Jubilee.
Isn’t On The Bench that other book that the haters were claiming Meghan “plagiarized” because the titles were similar? Well trash from a trash heap stinks I guess, so what can you expect from the Daily Fail and the carnival of so-called experts?
It sad how much the British Press wished they mattered to Duchess Meghan.
These people actually make a living trying to guess what the Sussex’s “might possibly do” and “what could happen” then they fill in the blanks with biased lies to fit whatever agenda they are told to that day. They are no better than a carnival psychic, it is Pathetic that they have the nerve to refer to themselves as journalists.
Anything to deflect from IG success or the latest Royal scandal or Royal incompetence.
Netflix would always want dirt on the royal family, as would any news/entertainment organization. But, they wouldn’t wait until now and like this – “We axed our whole animated department and programming, now you owe us all the scandal on the royals.” How stupid is that?
But I think we’re kidding ourselves to say that people aren’t interested in H&M because of their royal connections – they absolutely are. People have been following Harry because he’s a prince. Not many people knew anything about Meghan’s work outside of acting until she married a prince. And even now, with all the positive work they’re doing, the public wouldn’t be paying as much attention to them if they were just a regular couple, or even just your garden variety celebrity. Of course, the same is true of W&K – outside of the royal connections, they would be two utterly random people.
Harry is Diana’s son and her legacy. The first thing I thought regarding Harry was he’s so much like his mother. I’ve never paid attention to the brf. If royal connections we’re the main thing, the queen’s children would be better known. Most people don’t know who Edward is.
Meghan’s charity work was documented before Harry. It’s weird to me to see theses comments downplaying her work. She had more followers than kp. The podcasts covering the brf came after she and Harry were found to be dating and later engaged.
I’d say Harry and Meghan dating and later getting married and leaving the royal ‘work’ for the brf has moved them both to a greater global platform.
@Lurker8 Exactly. Well put. I paid scant attention to the RF before Meghan married in.
I’m not trying to downplay her work or to say it wasn’t documented, but there’s no way Meghan was more famous than Harry before they got engaged. And Harry was famous for being Diana’s son. Even for those who didn’t follow the RF before, they started following it because Meghan married a royal. If she had married a random dude, we wouldn’t be following every move of his random family. It’s a wonderful bonus that H&M are caring, compassionate people who want to help others, but there are millions more who are also the same – they’re not world famous because they’re not connected to the royal family.
What?
None of this is true and I am shocked he didn’t get push back. But lovely way to make it seem like she’s separate from Harry. Good grief.
Also, there’s no way they are doing a documentary about their lives. It would be a self enforced error and honestly neither of them appears to want to be in the spotlight like that. Ten bucks it will be part of Invictus because some of the meetings was related to getting funding for that and possibly about something going on regarding the Global Vaccination mission they support.
Everything coming out from this book, which really is about the Sussexes with the others thrown in as filler, shows that the obsession and resentment of the Sussexes is as strong as it ever was over there. They’re going around trashing the Australia tour, from 4 years ago. They go on about the KP staff, who leaked and complained, who they stopped working under in mid2019. Notice we don’t hear anything about staff issues once they set up their own shop under BP. We hear revisionism about her Vogue issue, disparagement about their current work in California and this need to dismiss everything Meghan has done. They are still very threatened by the Sussexes and still feel overshadowed by them. Meanwhile, there is this palpable fear of them what Harry will put in his memoir, what they may say in interviews, podcasts, media, and them returning to England unless it’s under royal control. They really have not moved on while trying to blame the Sussexes for everything. It’s both disturbing and farcical.
+1 totally!
The BM is mad its great scheme backfired and their only hope is the Sussexes’ international humiliation at the Jubbly.
“On June 9, the book reached number three on Amazon’s American bestseller list and was number one in the Children’s Emotions books category. On June 17, the book reached number one on the children’s picture books category of The New York Times Best Seller list.”
BUT SURE TOM, IT FLOPPED. God, these people are delusional.
Am really confused as to how he’s says it flopped. According to who other than himself?
The Bech was released even here in Italy but sure Tom, it flopped
Tom and Dan should worry about their own brand and not about the Sussex because if they can’t talk about Harry and Meghan, who will they talk about? They should also worry about why they keep paying taxes for will and Kate and will and not Kate don’t work.
Harry and Meghan will be just fine . I have complete faith in them and their brand.
They don’t get it. Meghan and Harry don’t operate like the Windsors. They don’t bargain the happiness of their children for good PR and they don’t make contracts based on trashing their relatives. I truly think the RR are so used to their system they can’t fathom that M&H don’t operate like that. Nor do the American press for that matter. I mean it is t perfect, but the press in the US is nothing like the Rota and Netflix has plenty of diet already with the Crown …diet with no liability cause it is “interpretive.”
Uugh dirt I meant dirt with the crown..
The ONLY interview Meghan did which mentioned the RF was NOT on Netflix. How does he explain that?
I am going to make a really shallow comment here and say I love her in that red suit she wore in New York, that’s in the thumbnails. Total fangirl moment
Well, lucky for Harry’s family that as soon as they met his biracial American fiancee, they welcomed her in with open arms and hearts, so she’ll have absolutely nothing to say to Netflix if they ever ask for dirt on the Windsors, right? Right? “Don’t start none, won’t be none.”
Truthfully, if I were going to demand gossip tidbits from Meghan, between Oprah, Serena Williams, and her other high profile connections, the royal family would be pretty low priority.
Remember the TIG. For me it was Meghan’s interests that were fascinating. Her interests range from cooking, books , haiku and photography.
Netflix does not employ Paul Darce, and Meghan is not Carole, so the answer is a resounding NO.
What is left to gossip?
It is plausible that the employer(s) need to know what Harry would be discreet about and not mention in upcoming book.
They, like the wife in question, are aware of his triggers. Of note, Christmas 2021 concert that was aired on ITV due to the documentary.
Tom and Dan – one trick ponies.
Anti Duchess of Sussex.
Netflix is worth $ 125 billion dollars, their bank is solid.
People aren’t interested in the Sussexes because of their connection to the royal family. People are interested in them because they LEFT.
See, I always find the argument about the root/cause of their fame somewhat ridiculous. There are several immutable facts:
-Harry was pretty well known and had a reputation as the “bad boy”, those are always more popular
-Meghan was on a successful, quite popular show. Was it “Friends” level? No but it clearly had a solid audience since it went on for 8 seasons. Idk where these ppl are from but studios don’t hesitate to cancel shows if they’re not doing well, they don’t give them 8 seasons. She also had her blog which was clearly working well enough for her.
-Absolutely, interest rose when two seemingly disparate backgrounds came together. People who weren’t paying attention to suits learned about Meghan; ppl who didn’t follow the royal family started to remember they existed.
If Meghan had married some ordinary rich man, no it wouldn’t have made the news the same way and her platform wouldn’t have expanded as widely as quickly, but let’s not pretend she was a complete and utter unknown independent of the Royals (unlike Kate and I don’t even mean that as a diss, it’s just fact). However, I actually believe that if the British media hadn’t been as unhinged, from dating to engagement to marriage, the interest would have died down a bit and it wouldn’t have reached the fever pitch it is. Would Meghan and Harry still have been doing good? I believe so, they seem to be decent people as far as I can tell but the media caused this to my mind. Ppl looking on with negligible interest became involved in defending her against the onslaught. Which led to more piling on which led to more interest and defending etc etc.
All I know is, we are where we are. They’re certainly not irrelevant because I’ve never seen irrelevant ppl discussed this much and they’re making their own way which brought more interest. I confess I was one of those who thought they’d never leave the firm and I was proven very wrong.
One other thing (though this is a pretty jumbled comment lol) people say Meghan became more famous because of Harry/the Royals as if Meghan has ever disputed that. I’m fairly certain on a couple occasions she mentioned the larger platform (For one, the one and only “Fab four” conference that I can’t recall the name of). She hasn’t said she became famous all because of herself and now we’ll never know if the interest would have gone down had the press treated her fairly.
A lot of “misinformation” was on social media and on comments sections that Harry and Meghan “produced” the Crown simply because they decided to produce their own films for Netflix. The Crown has its own producers and directors and Harry and Meghan have nothing to do with them.
This should read:
Cannot and Willnot could face pressure from the royal rota to ‘deliver more damnation of the Sussexes to justify their continued fleecing of taxpayers, royal experts claimed today.
But will they? No, of course not, because it is not the way of these people to be remotely factual. For fuck’s sake, I’m convinced the rota spends 15 minutes a day, max, banging out this crap, and the rest of the day braiding unicorn tails.
Meghan unplugged her husband’s family, and she will treat them accordingly. The gullible and money-starved tabloid media, faux journalists, biographers, etc will reveal all the skeletons in time. Stay tuned.